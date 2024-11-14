Contents

Covid Public Health, Hospital & Care Center Protocols

Included here:

Covid Public Health Protocols, as a Whole — More than 40 resources demonstrate that public health protocols (as a whole) failed and caused significant harms and increased death.

“Standard of Care” & Legal Precedent — A report on “standard of care” and legal precedent for American medical doctors provides critical context and insight into why certain patterns have emerged in establishment medicine generally, and in Covid care specifically.

Hospital & Care Center Protocols, Overall — More than 20 resources demonstrate that hospital and care center protocols (overall) caused significant harm and death. (Specific treatments such as ventilators and remdesivir are covered separately.)

Coerced, Government-Determined Standard of Care — Evidence demonstrating that the U.S. government incentivized care providers to use a hastily-devised, government-determined Covid standard of care. This standard of care included Remdesivir, ventilators, molnupirivir, paxlovid, midazolam, and Covid injections (vaccines), all of which proved to cause harm and death.

Covid Public Health Protocols as a Whole

Protocols as a whole failed + caused significant harms and increased death.

Our Largest Study of its Kind; The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines link US and UK All-Cause Cumulative Excess Mortality Graphs Clearly Show that Interventions Were Counterproductive. Four graphs. Do you think the Covid interventions saved lives? No chance. These charts are monotonically increasing which means everything we did was useless or made things worse. link Study: Pandemic Response, Not Virus, Drove Global Excess Mortality link Pandemic Response Caused More Excess Death Than Virus 58-min video Hardship and Heartache Told at the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry; “We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.” link More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions [Dec 1, 2021] link Will the World Lock Down Again in the Next Pandemic? Dr. Kevin Bardosh; “The Covid response caused much more harm than good... There still is this very strong industry—a pandemic industry—that thinks they did a great job, and that people that are criticizing them are spreading misinformation. And I think that that really needs to change.” 33-min video Using Double-Debiased Machine Learning to Estimate the Impact of Covid-19 Vaccination on Mortality and Staff Absences in Elderly Care Homes; “Vaccination had only a limited impact on care home mortality and any impact was restricted to the initial rollout period of the vaccine. Our analysis casts doubt on the hypothesis that high rates of vaccination were a particularly important factor in reducing Covid mortality after the initial waves.” link Half of World’s Population Worse Off Due to the Pandemic, Survey Finds link Film “Covid Collateral” Exposes Pandemic Policy Errors and Science Censorship link The Public Health Establishment and its Agents Caused All the Excess Mortality During Covid Period link Largest Study of Its Kind Finds Excess Deaths During Pandemic Caused by Public Health Response, Not Virus link ‘Laissez-Faire’ Sweden Had the Lowest Mortality in Europe from 2020–2022, New Analysis Shows link Freedom Wins: States with Less Restrictive Covid Policies Outperformed States with More Restrictive Covid Policies link Dead Wrong About Everything: Analysis finds every element of pandemic response counterproductive at best link and link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; A new paper in Science Advances by Bendavid and Patel shows how and why [Jun 6, 2024] link Claim Gov’t Response to Covid Pandemic Helped ‘May Lack Empirical Support’: Journal ‘Science Advances’; Harvard and Stanford researchers “find no patterns in the overall set of models that suggests a clear relationship between Covid-19 government responses and outcomes.” [Jun 7, 2024] link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; “Although he was director of the NIAID, and although he controlled a 5 billion dollar infectious disease research budget, he chose to launch, fund and conduct precisely zero randomized trials of non-pharmacologic interventions.” link Don’t Follow the Science, Rather Lead Humbly with Science; Dr. Jordan Vaughan US Congressional Testimony link Former CDC Director Admits Flaws Of Covid Vaccines, Says Mandates Were Disastrous ‘Overreach’ link Perrottet Admits Mandates Were Wrong; “Perrottet, who presided over the period of vaccine mandates, passports, and unrestrained Covid spread from 2021 into 2023, has now admitted that he and the state were wrong.” link FDA/DOD Whistleblower Drops Bombshell: Government Countermeasures Killed More People than Covid; “The whistleblower disclosures were made by Dr. Jose-Luis Sagripanti, a highly credible source who gave over three decades of federal service before recently retiring.” link On the First Anniversary of Cochrane’s Communique on its Own Review, A122; The story of physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, also known as review A122… a story of masks, barriers, distancing, hygiene, etc. link CDC Reveals Covid Shot Mandates Backfired; New state-level data from the CDC has revealed that Covid-19 shot mandates for federal workers and employees of large corporations did not influence vaccine uptake and, in fact, reduced uptake of Covid shot boosters and influenza vaccines link Behind the Biggest Nurse Exodus in 40 Years; “Several nurses who spoke to The Epoch Times largely blame the exodus on the corporatization of health care and the vaccine mandates imposed on nurses” link ‘Worst Public Health Mistakes in History,’ Witness Tells Covid Pandemic Oversight Committee link Arizona Nonprofit Helping Those Who Feel They Were Harmed by Covid-19 Medical Protocols; its membership is over 30,000 link Government Exempted Medical Staff From Covid Jabs While Mandating Public Vaccinations: New Zealand OIA Reveals link Whatever Happened to Informed Consent? link America’s Covid Response Was Based on Lies link Measuring the Mandates: What Caused the Excess Deaths? link Covid-19: Politicisation, “Corruption,” and Suppression of Science link Doctors Demand Answers from BC Gov’t Over ‘Political Agenda’ of Covid Policies link Debate about Strategic Options Has Been Suppressed. We Need an End to Hegemony of Opinion link Covid Forgiveness? 60 minutes on aerosols? Rewriting history on Bill Maher and 60 Mins 16 min video FDA’s Failure to Safeguard the Public Resulted in Irreparable Erosion of Trust: Should FDA have had more stringent rules prior to authorization of a novel vaccine? link The Four Pillars of Medical Ethics Were Destroyed in the Covid Response link Coronavirus: How Dangerous is it? Hint: Don’t Trust the Media [Jun 24, 2020] link A Letter to [a Newspaper] 27 March 2020; From the depths of the first lockdown; “As a working psychiatrist I am made keenly aware of the effects of social deprivation … [and] the effects of loss of liberty among the general population, loss of the ability to meet, to venture outside their neighbourhoods, and in general to enjoy what being human is all about.” link The Doctor Knew My Father Had A Heart Issue Following the First Shot; But He Still Insisted He Get The Second One, Scheduling it Before Scheduling His Heart Study Appointment link [See here for extensive research demonstrating serious heart damage and death caued by Covid injections.] Pharmacist Whistleblower Speaks Out; “When this pharmaceutical representative provided customers with informed consent, she was approached by the ‘higher ups’ at her company. What could possibly be the incentive for keeping patients from knowing the risks of medical products or from being given off-label drugs? Whatever the reason, many healthcare professionals were put in a compromised position, forced to administer shots they did not know the ingredients of and denied the ability to provide medicines that were safe and effective.” 33-min video Why Give Morphine When It Suppresses Respirations? link Don’t Try ARBs Severe Covid, Trial Indicates; Harms seen without any compensating survival benefit; “Among 341 patients in Canada and France hospitalized for acute Covid-19, 40% of patients who were prescribed losartan developed serious adverse events (SAEs) versus 27% in the usual care group.” [Side effects include respiratory issues] link Censored Early Treatment Could Have Prevented 90% of Covid Deaths: Expert Witness Dr. Richard Bartlett (Video); Texas MD Testifies link

“Standard of Care” & Legal Precedent

“Standard of care” and medical malpractice law provide critical context and insight into why certain patterns have emerged in establishment medicine generally, and in Covid care specifically.

Legal Precedent on Medical Malpractice & Standard of Care

In law, medical malpractice is considered a specific area within the general domain of negligence. It requires four conditions be met for the plaintiff to recover damages. These conditions are: duty; breach of duty; harm; and causation. The second element, breach of duty, is synonymous with the “standard of care.” Prior to several important cases in the 1900s, the standard of care was defined by the legal concept of “custom.” … If others in the business are commonly practicing a certain way that eliminates hazards, then this practice can be used to define the standard of care. A jury still needed to decide, however, whether this “custom” was reasonable and whether the deviation from this “custom” was so unreasonable as to cause harm… In conclusion, the concept of the standard of care has evolved over the years and will continue to change as legal theory in this area develops… The bad news is that there are several important cases where the suggestion is that even if a practice is not the standard, if it is reasonable, a physician can be found culpable for not pursuing that course of action… Finally, clinical practice guidelines are being used more frequently in court cases as support for the standard of care; however, their acceptance and uses are continually changing and decided on a case-by-case basis – The Standard of Care: Legal History and Definitions: The Bad and Good News (PubMed), 2011

While the climate before 1974 was legally safer for doctors, it nevertheless pressured them to be virtual slaves to a system (legally called “custom”), defined by whatever their “business” as a whole is doing.

The “business” of medicine in the U.S. alone involves more than a million physicians (in 2024) and “more than 37 million citations for biomedical literature (as of November 2024 in PubMed). How, then, is an individual doctor reasonably able to stay up-to-date on what “others in the business are commonly practicing”?

And how is a medical doctor able to think critically about the situation at hand, implementing the best solution that might require unique combinations or new solutions when, by definition, such individualizing and leadership is contrary to common practice?

After 1974, legal precedent is inconsistent and unclear. What is accepted as “standard of care” is “continually changing and decided on a case-by-case basis.”

For more about legal precedents and their implications, see “Standard of Care” here.

Hospital & Care Center Protocols, Overall

1 hr 10 min — Jun 9, 2020 — “Erin Marie Olszewski has spent the last few months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the other public. One in Florida, the other in New York. And not just any New York public hospital, but the ‘epicenter of the epicenter’ itself, the infamous Elmhurst. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate ‘perspective on the pandemic’. She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least. Erin enlisted in the Army when she was 17. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities. While in country she received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. Erin eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012.”

Hospital and care center protocols caused significant harm and death.

Hospital Protocol: 25 Commonalities; “‘25 Commonalities’ in hospital protocol victims’ stories… This list includes victim isolation, EUA protocol adherence, the denial of alternative treatments, gaslighting, issues with communication, restraint, pressure for end-of-life care, neglect and other malfeasance.” 28-min video ‘I Knew They Were Killing People’: Whistleblower Says Covid Hospital Protocols Led to Patient Deaths link What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the Covid Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back to Save Their Patients book The People’s Study Stories; They went into the hospital with Covid-like symptoms. Refused entry, family members were forced to watch as their loved ones were escorted through hospital doors. Little did they know it would be the last time they would see them. The stories are all strikingly similar. Hundreds, if not thousands, became victims of the medical establishment in the name of “science” and “public health.” link Pulmonary Nurse of 31 Years Testifies How He Unknowingly Killed Patients by Following Covid Protocols link The Truth About Covid Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul 1 min video VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During Covid-19; “Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals: … The suppression of dissent within the VA, where speaking out against questionable policies—such as excessive isolation, improper use of ventilators, and the sidelining of early treatment options—led to retaliation, including an investigation that sidelined him for seven months. … the toxic culture within healthcare institutions, where unvaccinated patients were stigmatized, and doctors failed to physically assess Covid-19 patients, relying instead on remote decision-making, which harmed patient care.” link Covid Protocol Killed My Father link 34% of NHS Staff Say They Were Pressured to Place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders on Disabled Covid Patients link The Doctor Signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) Stating that Family Was Out of Town; Family Lived Two Miles Away and Received No Call link ‘Unprecedented’ Number of DNR Orders for Learning Disabilities Patients link CQC to Review Blanket DNR Orders During Pandemic; The CQC has announced an investigation into the use of blanket ‘do-not-resuscitate’ (DNR) orders in primary care as well as care homes and hospitals. This follows concerns that elderly and vulnerable people were subject to DNR decisions without their consent or informed choice earlier on in the Covid-19 pandemic, the regulator said.” link ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders were Common in Patients Admitted with Suspected Covid-19; “Research has found 31% of patients admitted to UK hospitals with suspected Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic had a ‘Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation’ (DNACPR) decision recorded before or on their day of admission. This DNACPR rate is higher than the rates reported in previous studies of conditions similar to Covid-19 before the pandemic Results show that 59 per cent of patients with a DNACPR decision survived their acute illness.” link “On Hospital and Nursing Home Death Protocols”; Katharine Watt’s Thesis of an “Industrialized Medical Euthanasia Program” In March 2020, this paper was published in a mainstream journal urging medical professionals to talk with clients about Do Not Resuscitate orders, expressing that “the importance of avoiding inappropriate CPR has increased for 2 reasons” [has “inappropriate” CPR been much of a problem?] and that “nonbeneficial or unwanted advanced cardiac life support will strain available resources for personal protective equipment because multiple health care workers are needed for effective advanced cardiac life support. Therefore, the Covid-19 pandemic heightens the importance of implementing do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders for appropriate hospitalized patients.” In other words, medical professionals were advance-programmed to expect resource constraints that would be appropriately alleviated by ensuring there were no efforts made to save the lives of some people. In the rare cases where a person doesn’t want life-saving efforts made on their behalf, is there evidence that such wishes aren’t typically respected? Was a reminder of such an obvious and rare consideration necessary to ensure medical professionals allocated resources optimally? They Gave Him Forty-One Drugs He Did Not Need link I Asked for Three Days What Was In The IV; By the third day they told me but it was already too late link My Husband was “Allowed” Visitors on the First Day link She Was Isolated, Ignored, and Denied Care; It was noted constantly from day #1 in her chart that she was unvaccinated link The Doctors Never Spoke to Me Except to Shame and Gaslight Me for Not Making My Husband Take the Shot link The Price of Truth vs. Deception In Healthcare; A brave doctor’s eye-opening testimony exposes the grotesque treatment the unvaccinated received throughout Covid-19 link Nursing Home Horrors 19-min video At the Mercy of Palliative Care; “There is little doubt that the way our health systems operate needs a rethink. We invest heavily and expect it to serve us but somehow, we have become its servants.” — Jason Strecker, Brownstone Institute link I Developed a Cranial Cerebral Spinal Fluid Leak After the Mandatory Covid Swab Test link She Broke Her Father Out of Hospital Before They Killed Him 12-min video

Coerced, Government-Determined Standard of Care

The U.S. government incentivized care providers to use a hastily-devised, government-determined Covid standard of care. This standard of care included Remdesivir, ventilators, molnupirivir, paxlovid, midazolam, and Covid injections (vaccines), all of which proved to cause harm and death.

U.S. Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir (Veklury)

Alas, the federal government insisted that if hospitals wanted to get paid, they had to treat Covid patients with Remdesivir. The fact that this drug was made by their good friends at Gilead Science and everybody was getting rich from the deals they cut had absolutely nothing to do with it, of course… To make sure that Remdesivir could attain its current billion-dollar status, the feds incentivized hospitals with a 20 percent boost to the entire hospital bill of patients treated with Remdesivir. – Brownstone Institute

Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for Covid-19 link

Hospitals Are Financially Incentivized by the Government To “Treat” Covid Patients (Often Killing Them) link

Additionally, care providers were excessively pressured to avoid any other measures. This is covered in later sections below.

