Review of 154 Studies Published between 2015 and 2019 Shows that Medical Treatments are Not Evidence-Based

When you visit your doctor, you might assume that the treatment they prescribe has solid evidence to back it up. But you’d be wrong. Only one in ten medical treatments are supported by high-quality evidence, our latest research shows. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, included 154 Cochrane systematic reviews published between 2015 and 2019. – Only 1 in 10 Medical Treatments Is Backed by High-Quality Evidence, Study Finds

Common Medical Treatments: 13% Found to Be Beneficial + 23% Likely to Be Beneficial

In 2011 the British Medical Journal performed a general analysis of some 2,500 common medical treatments. The goal was to determine which ones are supported by sufficient reliable evidence. The results: 13 percent were found to be beneficial, 23 percent were likely to be beneficial, 8 percent were as likely to be harmful as beneficial, 6 percent were unlikely to be beneficial, 4 percent were likely to be harmful or ineffective.” – Kelly Brogan MD, A Mind of Your Own

Source: 2011 conference presentation by University Prof. Donald W. Light, also published by ResearchGate, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome .

Doctors Demonstrate 17-Year Time Lag in Implementing Evidence-Based Changes

A 2013 study published in the respected Mayo Clinic Proceedings confirmed that a whopping 40 percent of current medical practice should be thrown out. Unfortunately, it takes an average of seventeen years for the data that exposes inefficacy and/ or a signal of harm to trickle down into your doctor’s daily routine, a time lag problem that makes medicine’s standard of care evidence-based only in theory and not practice. – Dr. Kelly Brogan MD, A Mind of Your Own

Acupuncture is Well-Researched and Effective for Chronic Pain. It has Positive "Side Effects" Rather than Negative Ones as do Pharma Drugs. And yet, Doctors Have Prescribed Addictive Drugs Even After an Overdose.

Acupuncture has been widely studied for its potential against chronic pain. In one of the largest studies to date on the relationship, a meta-analysis involving almost 18,000 patients found that acupuncture can effectively treat chronic pain, serving as “more than a placebo.” However, the scientific literature shows that stimulating certain points on the body… may go well beyond alleviating pain. Here are seven reasons to try acupuncture for better health today. – Seven Top Reasons to Try Acupuncture + Harvard Medical School article, Why are doctors writing opioid prescriptions — even after an overdose?

Lobbying is More Effective than Research in Influencing What Doctors Prescribe

In 1993, the Joint National Committee on … High Blood Pressure concluded that diuretics and beta-blockers are the preferred choice for initial hypertension drug therapy because they… reduce… morbidity and mortality in controlled clinical trials. Surprisingly, between 1992 and 1995, prescriptions for diuretics decreased by 50 percent and for beta-blockers by nearly 40 percent. On the other hand, prescriptions for calcium channel blockers, a heavily-promoted, expensive, newly developed hypertension treatment, rose by 13 percent. Why are these more expensive, possibly inferior drugs being prescribed instead of clinically recommended, evidence-based medications? One reason is that during this time, the pharmaceutical industry spent more than $14 billion marketing their products in the form of samples, direct mailing and pharmaceutical representative consultations. – The Pharmaceutical Industry’s Role in U.S. Medical Education

During Medical Training, Students Lose Ability to Detect Big Pharma Bias

[In medical schools,] 41 percent of emergency medicine departments allowed their residents to be taught by drug company representatives… As medical students are increasingly subjected to pharmaceutical marketing throughout their education, their skepticism towards the practices of the pharmaceutical industry gradually diminishes. Multiple studies report a relationship between exposure to the pharmaceutical industry and positive attitudes about industry interactions. As students’ exposure to the pharmaceutical industry increases, their ability to determine industry bias decreases. In losing their ability to detect bias and analyze pharmaceutical marketing statements objectively, medical students hinder their future ability to practice evidence-based medicine. – The Pharmaceutical Industry’s Role in U.S. Medical Education

The Superstition of “Medical Science”

Medical science has always believed in the superstition that the use of chemical substances which are harmful and destructive to human life will prove an efficient substitute for the violation of laws, and in this way encourages the belief that a man may go the limit in self indulgences that weaken and destroy his physical system, and then hope to be absolved from his physical ailments by swallowing a few pills, or submitting to an injection of a serum or vaccine, that are supposed to act as vicarious redeemers of the physical organism and counteract life-long practices that are poisonous and wholly destructive to the patient’s well-being. – Ch. 3 of Textbook of Natural Medicine (5th Edition), 2020

Mental Health Disorders are Made Up; They are Not Based on Any Independent, Lab-Tested Diagnostics

[A] branch of modern medicine has developed their own manual of “sicknesses” which are not based on anything at all that resembles “science,” but are symptoms that are voted on by psychiatrists to include in their “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.” They use scientific sounding terms such as “chemical imbalance, bipolar, etc.” to try and explain what is observable in the brain, but there is not a single independent diagnostic test that can be laboratory-tested to diagnose any of these “diseases.” The main purpose of this “manual” is to identify these “sicknesses” of human behavior so that psych drugs can be prescribed to “correct” them. This is the field of “medicine” that has brought us lobotomies and psycho-shock “therapy,” therapies that if agencies like the CIA would be found using on their enemies would probably be labeled “torture” by human rights groups, but are perfectly legal and acceptable if they fall under the field of “medicine.”… The news show 60 Minutes actually proved that this field was a total fraud featuring the work of Dr. Irving Kirsch from the Harvard Medical School, who proved that psych drugs did not cure anything, and that it was only the belief in the drugs, the placebo effect, that made people feel better. This is on our Bitchute channel. – Brian Shilhavy

Doctors Not Trained in Pain Management or Addiction, but Have Written Opioid Prescriptions Even After an Overdose

Doctors have relatively little training in safely managing chronic pain and treating addiction. Whether in medical school or in residency training, very little curricular time is devoted to helping doctors safely prescribe pain medications, recognize patients at high risk for overdose, intervene when patients need to be taken off of opioids, and adequately treat opioid addiction. – Harvard Medical School

Medical Gaslighting: Telling People That Symptoms are “All in Their Head” & Then Prescribing Drugs

In the 1944 movie, Gaslight, this was accomplished by the villainous husband adjusting the intake to gas-powered lights (causing them to flicker) and simultaneously denying that any change was occurring to his mentally abused wife. The term gaslighting originated from this classic movie… [This is demonstrated by] medical providers [who] all echo the same message that a patient’s injury has nothing to do with the pharmaceutical (or other medical procedure in question). Most commonly, it instead is argued that the symptoms they are experiencing are due to pre-existing psychiatric issues the patient has (e.g., anxiety), which are treated with medications that often create additional issues. – A Primer on Medical Gaslighting

