Bisphosphonates therapy [osteoporosis drugs] had no detectable mechanical benefit... Instead, its use was associated with substantially reduced bone strength. Bone & Joint Research Bone from bisphosphonate-treated fracture patients exhibited… more numerous and larger microcracks than both fracture and non-fracture controls. Furthermore, bisphosphonate-treated bone demonstrated reduced tensile strength. Scientific Reports Several hundred plaintiffs… accused Merck & Co of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax. Reuters

Contents

Osteoporosis Drugs, Bisphosphonates Evidence of Harm Addressing Root Causes of Bone Weakness We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Osteoporosis Drugs, Bisphosphonates

Osteoporosis drugs include Aclasta, Alendronate, Binosto, Bisphosphonates, Boniva, Cholecalciferol, Denosumab, Etidronate, Fosamax, Ibandronate, Pamidronate, Reclast, Risedronate, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Strontium, Teriparatide, Tiludronate, Zoledronate, Zoledronic Acid, and Zometa [source and source and source and source]

Evidence of Harm

Addressing Root Causes of Bone Weakness

The research is very clear: mineral density (BMD) has no correlative or causative relationship with fractures. Research shows that the following strategies, however, do promote bone health:

To Strengthen Bones, Address Chronic Inflammation One of the most important medical discoveries of recent decades has been that the immune system is involved in bone remodeling [the natural process of bones recycling and renewal]. Indeed, chronic inflammation has been recognized as the most significant factor influencing bone homeostasis… Dietary and lifestyle modifications should be considered as the basis of any pharmacological intervention for bone diseases which are characterized by excessive bone loss such as osteoporosis and RA. International Journal of Molecular Sciences The Strength or Weakness of Bones is Determined by Physical Activity Wolff’s Law states that bones will adapt to the degree of mechanical loading, such that an increase in loading will cause the architecture of the internal, spongy bone to strengthen, followed by the strengthening of the cortical layer. Furthermore, a decrease in stress on the bone will cause these bone layers to weaken. StatPearls, NIH Healthy Thyroid Function is Essential The parathyroid gland releases a parathyroid hormone that works to increase blood calcium levels. The thyroid gland secretes calcitonin which acts to decrease calcium ion concentrations. They work on three target sites: the bones… the digestive tract… and the kidneys… High or low levels of these hormones can adversely affect bone strength and density. Olga Kabel

For an in-depth exploration of these root causes factors, plus specific, evidence-based therapies for improving bone health, go here.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also