Mother of “perfect” infant who died 34 hours after vaccines “pushed for more tests and finally got the answer she was looking for.” Her dead two-month-old baby “had toxic levels of aluminum” in his blood. “When he was born, he was beautiful and he was perfect,” says Melissa. Everything about Sawyer was healthy until around two months of age. He had a virus, which caused a rash and cold-like symptoms, but no fever. Melissa and Nick cared for Sawyer during this time and then brought him into the pediatrician for his two-month vaccines. They asked if the vaccines would be safe to give Sawyer, due to him currently fighting off the virus. The pediatrician assured them it would be fine, as he didn’t have a fever. Melissa said the next day her son was fussier than usual, and she put him down for a nap. Thirty-four hours after receiving his vaccinations, she found Sawyer dead in his bassinet. “I found him unresponsive and cold. I picked him up and told Nick that he was gone. So Nick called 9-1-1, and we immediately started giving him CPR…we couldn’t bring him back.” This became even more devastating when the medical examiner determined that Sawyer’s cause of death was asphyxiation due to improper sleeping conditions, resting the blame on Nick and Melissa. Melissa pushed for more tests and finally got the answer she was looking for. “The aluminum level in his blood was 95 mcg/L. Anything over 50 mcg/L in an adult is toxic.” Children’s Health Defense

Aluminum (a Heavy Metal) is in Vaccines

Aluminum is in 84% of the vaccines given to infants Test your knowledge about aluminum in vaccines. Answers are provided at the end of the quiz, including a link to a US government funded research project… It's in 83.7% of the vaccines given to infants. It's in a vaccine given to pregnant women. It's in vaccines given to teens and pre-teens. Chris Downey, VaxCalc “We’ve been loading kids, adults, and animals with aluminum for nearly a hundred years, and we don’t know how it works… we don’t really know why we put it in the shots. It’s just a guess. A theory.” Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance their immune response, i.e. their ability to produce a quantitative amount of antibody. Aluminum was first used in human vaccines in 1932… Adjuvants have been assumed to act by a combination of mechanisms, including forming a depot to hold the antigen locally for a longer period of time; 2) the induction of cytokines and chemokines; 3) the recruitment of immune cells; 4) the promotion of the transportation of the antigen to lymph nodes; and 5) the induction of local inflammation. It appears that adjuvants activate innate immune responses. Despite its extensive and continuous use, the immune mechanism of action of aluminum remains incompletely understood. (2015) What!!?? We’ve been loading kids, adults, and animals with aluminum for nearly a hundred years, and we don’t know how it works? That means we don’t really know why we put it in the shots. It’s just a guess. A theory. Instead of viewing this with jaw-dropping horror on what aluminum and other adjuvants may be doing to the immune system, researchers continue to look at these questionable mechanisms for help in designing other types of adjuvants. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny “Guillemette and her team are doing some of the most important adjuvant research in the world” I realized that everything I thought I knew about aluminum in vaccines was wrong. Before delving into this subject, I would never have imagined, for example, that there was no toxicological value for these compounds, or that the safety of vaccines is almost always evaluated against solutions which contain these aluminum salts. Another notable moment [for me] was when aluminum particles were observed in the brains of mice that had been injected into the muscle of a hind leg, clearly showing that these particles do not remain at the site of injection but can migrate into the brain. Guillemette Crépeaux & Lies are Unbekoming Safety Research on Aluminum in Vaccines, 2004: “Severely Lacking” This meta-analysis shows that the data available on the safety of aluminum adjuvants is severely lacking. There is also only data available for aluminum hydroxide and does not consider the toxicity of amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate. GreenMedInfo, 2004 FDA Didn’t Conduct Toxicity Studies of Aluminum, While Countries with Heaviest Vaccine Schedules Have Higher Autism Rates & the HPV Vaccine Increases Risk of Brain Autoimmune Disorders FDA documentation from 2002 admit that routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants were never conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe. Countries with the heaviest vaccine schedules have higher autism rates compared to countries that do not vaccinate children with as many vaccines. Compelling evidence shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can raise your risk of brain autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Research shows that repeated stimulation with the same antigen overcomes the genetic resistance to autoimmunity. So by giving regular booster shots, you break your tolerance to autoimmunity. Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mar 29, 2015 Aluminum is Proven to Cause Chronic Inflammation in the Brain, including Increased IL-6. In animals, IL-6 Causes Autistic Behavior and Brain Injury. All these steps have been supported by scientific evidence: vaccination > febrile seizure > IL-6 > autism. Aluminum is proven to cause chronic inflammation in the brain, including increased IL-6. Aluminum adjuvant can be transported into the brain. Aluminum from vaccines therefore likely causes chronic IL-6 elevation in the brain. Both acute and chronic IL-6 elevation have been demonstrated to cause autistic behavior and brain injury in animals. Jan 1, 2015 “Aluminum Adjuvants, Commonly Used in Vaccines, Induce a Variety of Toxic Effects” Aluminum adjuvants, commonly used in vaccines, have been shown to induce a variety of toxic effects, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage. The long-term consequences of repeated aluminum exposure, particularly for the developing brain, are unknown. Google AI Admits the Truth

Heavy Metals are Egregiously Harmful to Humans

Heavy metals are those with a relatively high density, and include mercury, lead, aluminum, cadmium and arsenic. [source] Heavy metals serve no beneficial role in the human body, and cause adverse effects. [source and source and source] Heavy metals enter the body by exposure to toxins in food and drinks, through the skin and injections, and by breathing polluted air. [source] Heavy metals are stored in the tissues, including organs and bone marrow. As heavy metals accumulate in the body, they lead to immune system dysfunction and disease, and if/when they are released into the bloodstream, they can cause additional issues. Aluminum enters the body from vaccines among other sources. “One primary site of aluminum accumulation is in bone, where it contributes to the development of osteomalacia [softening of bones and impaired bone remodeling].” [source] “Clinical studies provide evidence that aluminum poisoning causes bone diseases such as renal osteodystrophy, osteomalacia, and osteoporosis.” [source]

Heavy Metals Damage the Body at its Most Basic Level (Cellular) & Cause Chronic Inflammation, the Condition at the Root of Chronic Disease When present in the human body, heavy metals serve no beneficial role. In fact, they almost always interfere with normal biological processes instead. They do this partly by binding to proteins in the body that would otherwise be activated by normally occurring minerals like magnesium and zinc. This causes massive cellular interference, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation. Dr. David Jockers Toxic Metals Cause DNA Damage, Disrupt Physiology, Help Create Cancer, and Reduce Sensitivity to Treatment Toxic metals have proven to be a major threat to human health, mostly because of their ability to cause membrane and DNA damage, and to perturb protein function and enzyme activity… It is well known that exposure to xenobiotic [toxic] metals can cause gastrointestinal, respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, renal, hemopoietic, and neurological disorders. Some heavy metals stimulate through different pathogenetic links the progression of cancers and reduce their sensitivity to treatment. Oxidative stress (rising level of oxidative damage in a cell) caused by these metals destroys lipids, proteins and DNA molecules, and supports carcinogenesis [formation of cancer]. Danuta Witkowska et al, Molecules

There’s a Long History of Vaccines Containing Ingredients that Cause Harm

2006: Thimerosol (Made with a Neurotoxin that Can Destroy Cells in the Brain & Nervous System) Was “Widely Marketed as Safe and Effective”

Thimerosol is 49.6 percent mercury by weight. It was invented in the 1920s under the direction of Eli Lilly… One of its many uses was as a preservative for the growing number of vaccines under development… For decades, thimerosal was widely marketed as safe and effective. However, the preservative had been “grandfathered” onto the approved list of medical additives by the FDA… Thimerosal is made with ethylmercury… a dangerous form of mercury, which is considered to be the second most toxic substance on earth, after plutonium. Mercury is a recognized neurotoxin that can destroy cells in key centers of the brain and nervous system. It is especially hazardous to fetuses and small infants, whose vital organs are still developing. – David Kirby, Evidence of Harm, 2006

2004: Thimerosal (which includes Mercury) Linked to Brain Development Harms

The present study provides additional epidemiological evidence linking thimerosal with neurodevelopmental disorders. - International Journal of Toxicology, 2004

2015: Researchers Reported on Vaccines that Contain “Unacceptably High Levels of Fetal DNA Fragment Contaminants”

Vaccines manufactured in human fetal cell lines contain unacceptably high levels of fetal DNA fragment contaminants. - Issues in Law & Medicine

“Statistically significant correlation between the introduction of fetal cell line vaccines and rising autism rates, suggesting a possible autoimmune mechanism triggered by foreign human DNA”

While plasmid DNA is a new issue, residual fetal DNA has been hiding in plain sight for over 50 years. Vaccines for rubella, hepatitis A, and chickenpox are grown in MRC-5 and WI-38 cells, which were derived from electively aborted fetuses in the 1960s. Dr. Theresa Deisher, a pioneer in this research, has published multiple studies documenting the risks: One study in 2014 found that human fetal DNA fragments in vaccines ranged from 142ng to over 2000ng per dose—orders of magnitude higher than the EMA’s "safe" limit of 10ng. 4

In 2015, Deisher et al. identified a statistically significant correlation between the introduction of fetal cell line vaccines and rising autism rates, suggesting a possible autoimmune mechanism triggered by foreign human DNA. 5

In the same year, Dr Deisher published a study warning that residual fetal DNA could integrate into a child’s genome or provoke anti-DNA antibodies, potentially contributing to autism, lupus, and other chronic illnesses.6 World Council for Health

Bird Flu Vaccine Contains Neurotoxins, Dog DNA, and Other Cancer-Causing Chemicals

As of March 2024, the FDA has approved “Audenz” bird flu vaccine. But the package insert for Audenz indicates the drug is laced with 25 micrograms of mercury, a known neurotoxin, in addition to containing canine DNA and other cancer-causing chemicals, and is linked to more than a dozen deaths. One in 33 Audenz vaccine recipients experience a serious adverse reaction (SAE). The jab “has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male fertility in animals,” the insert reads. - Jon Fleetwood

Safety Rating Manipulation: Not Accounting for Vast Difference Between Ingestion vs. Injection

Bioavailability is a Crucial Concept in Drug Administration

Bioavailability… has been defined as the relative amount of a drug administered in a pharmaceutical product that enters the systemic circulation in an unchanged form. – Science Direct

Bioavailability from Injection and Ingestion are Always Different. Bioavailability from Injection is by Definition 100%.

Oral administration… can encounter barriers in the digestive system, while intravenous [injected] administration bypasses these barriers. – Open Access Journals In many cases, most of the orally administered drug is metabolized and eliminated before reaching systemic blood circulation. – Pharmaceutical Research While the intravenous bioavailability of drugs is always 100 %, the oral bioavailability [from swallowing the drug] is usually less than 100% because of incomplete absorption and/or first-pass elimination. Many factors influence the oral bioavailability of a drug. – Pharmacological Basis of Acute Care

The FDA’s Vaccine Safety Guidelines are Typically Based on Ingestion rather than Injection — A Very Consequential Inaccuracy

The FDA’s safety guidelines… are often based upon the greatly-reduced exposures one would expect if the substance were ingested, as opposed to directly injected into the bloodstream, which bypasses normal filtering and protective systems of the body. Exposure by direct injection (rather than ingestion) can be expected to increase the dosage by as much as 99%. – The Control Group

“How aluminum gets into your brain”

Macrophages transport injected aluminum particles throughout the body, highlighting concerns about potential bioaccumulation and transport to sensitive tissues. - Chris Downey, VaxCalc

Evidence by Date

Sep 1, 2025 — The Aluminum Adjuvant Highway: Following Particles from Injection Site to Brain — Lies are Unbekoming link Aug 21, 2025 — Diydrogen Monoxide - Vaccine Ingredient and It's a Killer. New study — C. Vale PhD, Institute for Molecular Integrity (Paul’s Substack) Aug 15, 2025 — Part 1, Let's talk about Aluminum in Vaccines: What is the truth about this known neurotoxin? — Anne Dachel link Aug 12, 2025 — Journal That Published Fatally Flawed Aluminum Study Strains Their Credibility: The reputation of Annals of Internal Medicine takes a major hit as they stand by a clearly manipulated study. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Aug 9, 2025 — Flawed Science, Bought Conclusions: The Aluminum Vaccine Study the Media Won’t Question/ RFK, Jr. Our HHS Secretary takes apart a new, egregious "scientific" study claiming to prove the opposite of what its data showed. So much of medical science is designed to prove what the funders want proven. — Dr. Meryl Nass link Aug 8, 2025 — Sasha Latypova Exposes the ‘Fake Win’: Mercury’s Gone, But the Shots Are Still Toxic: They removed the mercury. The poison’s still there. Sasha Latypova isn’t buying the lie, and neither should you. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link Aug 6, 2025 — RFK Jr attacks Danish study on aluminium in vaccines—but will it be retracted? — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Aug 5, 2025 — Danish Researcher Responds to RFK Jr.’s Call to Retract ‘Deeply Flawed’ Aluminum Study — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children's Health Defense link Aug 4, 2025 — Retraction of the Danish aluminum study is ethically necessary to restore trust in the medical journals: No expertise required here. Just feed the paper and the supplement into an objective AI engine and the results are unambiguous. Retraction is ethically mandatory. — Steve Kirsch link Aug 4, 2025 — An Evidence-Driven Critique of the Allegedly Reassuring Study on Aluminum-Adjuvanted Vaccines — Yaakov Ophir, Brownstone Institute link Aug 4, 2025 — ‘Deceitful Propaganda Stunt’: RFK Jr. Breaks Down Danish Study on Autism and Aluminum in Vaccines — TrialSite News, Children's Health Defense link Aug 2, 2025 — HHS Sec. Kennedy Calls for Retraction of Bogus Study on Aluminum in Vaccines: The Danish study being touted by the media as proving aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines cause no harm shows evidence of harm. — Jeremy R. Hammond link Jul 31, 2025 — Danish Study on Aluminum in Vaccines ‘Should Be Retracted,’ Scientists Say — Brownstone Institute (Children's Health Defense) link Jul 30, 2025 — Aluminum-Adsorbed Vaccines and Chronic Diseases of the Medical Establishment — Tomas Fürst, Brownstone Institute link Jul 28, 2025 — Part 13, A flawed vaccine study to cover up damage from aluminum. Dr. Stoller: "Big Pharma has been using this strategy for decades and it works well for them because few follow the money" — Anne Dachel link Jul 28, 2025 — Danish Researchers Remain Mum on Corrected Data Showing Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children's Health Defense link Jul 26, 2025 — They're Poisoning Our Kids with Aluminum in Vaccines — Children's Health Defense 44-min video Jul 23, 2025 — Hiding the Signal: The Danish Aluminum Study: A Masterclass on how to design a study that "proves" no danger by hiding it — Dr. Madhava Setty MD link Jul 23, 2025 — Kennedy Signs Mercury Ban in All U.S. Flu Shots—Fulfills 1999 Pledge to Remove Thimerosal from Vaccines: "Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility," says HHS Secretary Kennedy. — Jon Fleetwood link Jul 23, 2025 — RFK Jr. Orders Removal of Mercury from Flu Vaccines — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link Jul 10, 2025 — NPR ‘Misled on Every Count’ in Report Defending Thimerosal in Vaccines — James Lyons-Weiler PhD, Children's Health Defense link Jun 25, 2025 — RFK Jr. Slams The Guardian for False Claims About Thimerosal in Vaccines — Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Children's Health Defense link Apr 1, 2025 — Plasmid DNA in Vaccines is Shocking - But So Is Fetal DNA; This scandal goes back half a century. We need to understand the critical difference between plasmid and fetal DNA - and halt this assault on public health. — World Council for Health link Feb 2, 2025 — Thimerosal (2015) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – 50 Q&As – Book Summary — Lies are Unbekoming link Jan 23, 2025 — Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid — Anthony R. Mawson & Binu Jacob, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law link Dec 1, 2024 — How aluminum gets into your brain: Macrophages transport injected aluminum particles throughout the body, highlighting concerns about potential bioaccumulation and transport to sensitive tissues. — Chris Downey, VaxCalc link Dec 1, 2024 — No, It’s Not Click Bait. Yes, There IS Glyphosate in Vaccines… — Jennifer Margulis link Nov 30, 2024 — Aluminum in vaccines quiz: What is your aluminum in vaccines IQ? It's in 83.7% of the vaccines given to infants. It's in a vaccine given to pregnant women. It's in vaccines given to teens and pre-teens. — Chris Downey, VaxCalc link Nov 6, 2024 — Vaccines Contain Glyphosate, One of the Most Toxic Chemicals on the Planet — Jennifer Margulis link Aug 15, 2024 — We got Google AI to finally admit the truth about the Covid vaccines and the US childhood vaccine schedule: We found a way to have a frank discussion with Google AI. I'm sure it will be re-programmed so it will never tell the truth again. So this is an important reference point to judge AI veracity. — Steve Kirsch link Apr 1, 2024 — As Media Hypes Bird Flu-Infected Cows, Bird Flu Vaccine Discovered to Contain Neurotoxin Mercury, Dog DNA, Cancer-Causing Chemicals: FDA Package Insert — Jon Fleetwood link Mar 23, 2024 — Interview with Guillemette Crépeaux: On Aluminum, Adjuvants, Autophagy, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Autism and more. — Lies are Unbekoming link Mar 16, 2024 — Autoimmune Disease Epidemic: Why are doctors still 'baffled'? — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link October 2023 — DNA fragments detected in Covid-19 vaccines in Canada. DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent — David Jeremiah Speicher et al, Journal of Medical Virology Sep 26, 2023 — Baby Who Died 34 Hours After Vaccines Had Toxic Levels of Aluminum in Blood — Children’s Health Defense 14-min video Jun 30, 2023 — Understanding Bioavailability: Maximizing the Potential of Medications and Nutrient — Jim Dylan, Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Clinical Practice link April 2023 — Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose — Kevin McKernan et al, OSF Preprints link Oct 7, 2021 — Heavy Metals and Human Health: Possible Exposure Pathways and the Competition for Protein Binding Sites — Danuta Witkowska link Spring 2015 — Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence — Theresa A. Deisher et al, Issues in Law & Medicine link Mar 29, 2015 — How Vaccine Adjuvants Affect Your Brain — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Jan 1, 2015 — Part 5: Vaccines and Immune Activation — Vaccine Papers link Jan 1, 2014 — Pharmacological Basis of Acute Care: Drug Absorption and Bioavailability (textbook)— Debra Si Mui Sim PhD, Springer Nature link Feb 21, 2006 — Evidence of Harm: Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic: A Medical Controversy — David Kirby book November 2004 — Neurodevelopmental Disorders Following Thimerosal-Containing Childhood Immunizations: A Follow-Up Analysis — David A. Geier et al, International Journal of Toxicology link February 2004 — This meta-analysis shows that the data available on the safety of aluminum adjuvants is severely lacking. There is also only data available for aluminum hydroxide and does not consider the toxicity of amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate. — GreenMedInfo link No Date — Bioavailability — Science Direct link No Date — Christopher Shaw PhD; “Work in the laboratory also provided one of the first models of aluminum adjuvant-induced neuropathology” — Physicians for Informed Consent link No Date — How to Detox Heavy Metals — Dr. David Jockers link

