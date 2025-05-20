Bird's Eye View

Janet
May 20

My husband has just found out today that there is no sign of his bladder cancer after being on IVM and fenbendazole since November. The oncologist looked my husband in the eyes and quietly said “ Whatever you are doing, you can cut the dose in half now”. They know. Absolutely.

3 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
Mark Lintern
7d

What a fantastic resource this is, thank you Shelly Thorn for collating this for the benefit of others.

1 reply by Shelly Thorn
