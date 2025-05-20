To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.

Treatment Suppression — Evidence demonstrating that healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked

Studies demonstrate that Ivermectin inhibits glucose uptake by downregulating GLUT1 transporters and hexokinase II, key enzymes in the glycolytic cascade. This starves cancer cells of their primary fuel , inducing energy stress and apoptosis. Additionally, Ivermectin disrupts microtubule dynamics halting mitotic spindle formation in rapidly dividing cells . These activities do not materially impact healthy cells that rely on oxygen for its primary fuel , and as they are not rapidly dividing, disrupting the microtubular network does not impact them. (The opposite of chemotherapy, which indiscriminately destroys all cells, and ultimately poisons the patient.) … Fenbendazole … complements Ivermectin by targeting overlapping yet distinct metabolic vulnerabilities… Unlike Ivermectin, Fenbendazole also impairs proteasomal function, amplifying cellular stress and triggering p53-mediated apoptosis in colorectal and lung cancer models. Fenbendazole’s efficacy perfectly aligns with Warburg’s thesis in its capacity to exploit cancer’s glycolytic (sugar) addiction; by curtailing glucose availability , Fenbendazole forces malignant cells into a metabolic cul-de-sac, where compensatory mechanisms falter. Preclinical studies highlight its efficacy against drug-resistant tumors, suggesting a role in overcoming the cancer stem cell driven relapses that plague conventional therapies… Allulose , a rare sugar found naturally in figs is a C-3 epimer of fructose, emerges as a novel adjunct in this metabolic triad… Research illuminates its anticancer potential, aligning with Warburg’s emphasis on glucose deprivation… Mechanistically, allulose inhibits intestinal glucose absorption and promotes urinary excretion, lowering systemic glucose levels without triggering insulin spikes. This metabolic rerouting disrupts the fuel supply to cancer cells, amplifying the effects of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

Ivermectin effectively suppresses the proliferation and metastasis of cancer cells and promotes cancer cell death at doses that are nontoxic to normal cells. Ivermectin shows excellent efficacy against conventional chemotherapy drug-resistant cancer cells and reverses multidrug resistance … Ivermectin has powerful antitumor effects, including the inhibition of proliferation, metastasis , and angiogenic activity, in a variety of cancer cells … Ivermectin promotes programmed cancer cell death, including apoptosis , autophagy and pyroptosis … Ivermectin can also inhibit tumor stem cells.

Feb 10, 2011 — Ivermectin, ‘Wonder Drug’ from Japan: The Human Use Perspective; “Originally introduced as a veterinary drug, it kills a wide range of internal and external parasites in commercial livestock and companion animals. It was quickly discovered to be ideal in combating two of the world’s most devastating and disfiguring diseases which have plagued the world’s poor throughout the tropics for centuries. It is now being used free-of-charge as the sole tool in campaigns to eliminate both diseases globally. It has also been used to successfully overcome several other human diseases and new uses for it are continually being found. This paper looks in depth at the events surrounding ivermectin’s passage from being a huge success in Animal Health into its widespread use in humans, a development which has led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug .” — Andry Crump & Satoshi Omura, Proceedings of the Japan Academy link

Apr 20, 2017 — Repurposing Albendazole: new potential as a chemotherapeutic agent with preferential activity against HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell cancer ; “Albendazole treatment resulted in apoptosis, inhibition of cell migration, cell cycle arrest in the G2/M phase and altered tubulin distribution. Normal control cells were not measurably affected by any dose tested. This study indicates that albendazole acts to inhibit the proliferation of human papillomavirus-negative HNSCC cell lines.” — Farhad Ghasemi et al, Oncotarget link

Aug 12, 2018 — Cytotoxic Effect of Albendazole on the Breast Cancer and Melanoma Cell Lines; “Albendazole significantly reduced the viability of MCF7 [a “breast cancer cell line”]… In addition, this effect on B16F10 [“the melanoma cell line”] in all Albendazole concentration levels was significant.” — Spideh Javdan et al, Zahedan Journal of Research in Medical Sciences link

Jun 18, 2019 — Ivermectin reverses the drug resistance in cancer cells through EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-κB pathway; “Ivermectin significantly enhanced the anti-cancer efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to tumor cells, especially in the drug-resistant cells.” — Lu Jiang et al, Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research link

Aug 31, 2019 — Mebendazole as a Candidate for Drug Repurposing in Oncology : An Extensive Review of Current Literature; “Several in vitro studies suggest that mebendazole (MBZ) inhibits a wide range of factors involved in tumor progression… MBZ not only exhibits direct cytotoxic activity, but also synergizes with ionizing radiations and different chemotherapeutic agents and stimulates antitumoral immune response. In vivo, MBZ treatment… led to the reduction or complete arrest of tumor growth, marked decrease of metastatic spread, and improvement of survival .” — Andrea Emanuele et al, Cancers link

Jan 21, 2020 — Progress in Understanding the Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Antitumour Effects of Ivermectin — Jian Liu et al, Drug Design, Development and Therapy link

January 2021 — Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug; “Ivermectin effectively suppresses the proliferation and metastasis of cancer cells and promotes cancer cell death at doses that are nontoxic to normal cells. Ivermectin shows excellent efficacy against conventional chemotherapy drug-resistant cancer cells and reverses multidrug resistance .” — Mingyang Tang et al, Pharmacological Research link

Apr 29, 2021 — Repositioning of Antiparasitic Drugs for Tumor Treatment ; “Based on the similarities between parasitic diseases and cancer, recent studies aimed to investigate the efficacy of existing antiparasitic drugs in cancer…. These drugs regulate tumor growth via multiple targets, pathways, and modes of action. These antiparasitic drugs are good candidates for comprehensive, in-depth analyses of tumor occurrence and development.” — Yan-Qi Li et al, Frontiers in Oncology link

June 2021 — Albendazole and Mebendazole as Anti-Parasitic and Anti-Cancer Agents: an Update; “It is of particular note that albendazole and mebendazole have been repositioned as promising anti-cancer drugs. These drugs have been shown to be active in vitro and in vivo (animals) against liver, lung, ovary, prostate, colorectal, breast, head and neck cancers, and melanoma … However, because of the toxicity of albendazole… if high doses are used for a prolonged time, mebendazole is currently more popularly used than albendazole in anti-cancer clinical trials.” — Jong-Yil Chai et al, The Korean Journal of Parasitology link

Jun 30, 2021 — Albendazole and Mebendazole as Anti-Parasitic and Anti-Cancer Agents: an Update; “Two clinical reports for albendazole and 2 case reports for mebendazole have revealed promising effects of these drugs in human patients having variable types of cancers . However, because of the toxicity of albendazole… mebendazole is currently more popularly used than albendazole in anti-cancer clinical trials.” — Jony-Yil Chai et al, The Korean Journal of Parasitology link

Aug 3, 2021 — Johns Hopkins Study: Anti-Parasitic Drug Slows P ancreatic Cancer in Mice; “ In a study published in the journal Oncotarget on July 6, Gregory Riggins, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and his team used two different mouse models to determine that the anti-parasitic drug mebendazole could slow or stop the growth and spread of both early and late-stage pancreatic cancer. ” — Johns Hopkins Medicine link

May 12, 2023 — Eprinomectin: a derivative of ivermectin suppresses growth and metastatic phenotypes of prostate cancer cells by targeting the β-catenin signaling pathway — Angela Samy et al, Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology link

Jun 14, 2023 — Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging: If you think Big Pharma had good reasons to censor ivermectin during Covid-19 how about now when we know it is likely effective against all chronic diseases associated with aging? — Marian Laderoute PhD (Immunology) link

Aug 25, 2023 — Therapeutic targeting of nuclear export and import receptors in cancer and their potential in combination chemotherapy “Ivermectin preclinical/clinical anticancer activity : KPNB1-dependent anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects in epithelial ovarian carcinoma and chronic myeloid leukaemia cell lines. Blocked nuclear import of HIF-1a, thereby downregulating hypoxia-induced tumorigenic transcriptional responses.” — Stella Newell et al, IUBMB Life link

Oct 3, 2023 — Ivermectin: Wonderdrug; “It has profound anti-cancer properties. How profound? Well, consider the following: Overcomes cancer cell resistance to chemotherapy ( read here ). Inhibits a protein (PAK1) essential for the growth of more than 70% of all cancers ( read here ). Multiple mechanisms of action against breast cancer ( read here ).” — Dr. Michael Turner MD link

Oct 10, 2023 — Ivermectin as a potential therapeutic strategy for glioma [tumor on brain or spinal cord] ; “This review seeks to provide an overview of the underlying mechanisms that enable ivermectin’s capacity to suppress glioma. Furthermore, it aims to elucidate the challenges and prospects associated with utilizing ivermectin as a new anticancer agent.” — Xing Hu et al, Journal of Neuroscience Research link

Oct 14, 2023 — Antiparasitic Drugs Killing Cancer ? How does it work? Can it be used by cancer patients?; “A number of drugs against parasites (artemisinin, ivermectin, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, albendazole, mebendazole, etc.), which have long been used in humans, have attracted the attention of scientists in recent years. It has been observed that they are also able to attack cancer cells, reducing the resistance of tumors. In this video we will look at what is currently known about the use of antiparasitic drugs against cancer. — Dr. Igor Atabekov, Oncologist 10-min video

Jan 24, 2024 — Gene signatures to therapeutics: Assessing the potential of ivermectin against translocation multiple myeloma ; “Ivermectin showed strong binding affinity to all 10 identified targets… Ivermectin inhibited translocation multiple myeloma cell growth… and induced multiple myeloma cell apoptosis in vitro. Furthermore, ivermectin increased reactive oxygen species accumulation and altered the mitochondrial membrane potential in translocation multiple myeloma cells.” — Yang Song et al, World Journal of Clinical Oncology link

Mar 12, 2024 — Ivermectin: A Multifaceted Drug With a Potential Beyond Anti-parasitic Therapy ; “Ivermectin is a derivative of avermectin originally used to treat parasitic infections. Emerging literature has suggested that its role goes beyond this and may help treat inflammatory conditions , viral infections , and cancers .” — Baneet Kaur et al, Cureus link

Mar 20, 2024 — Lipid-Restricted Culture Media Reveal Unexpected Cancer Cell Sensitivities; “Fenretinide and ivermectin [are] small molecules whose cytotoxicity is greatly enhanced in lipid-restricted media formulations. The mechanism of action studies indicates that ivermectin-induced cell death involves oxidative stress… Notably, both fenretinide and ivermectin have previously demonstrated in vivo anticancer efficacy despite their low cytotoxicity [cell toxicity] under typical cell culture conditions.” — Ralson B. Goldfarb et al, ACS Chemical Biology link

Sep 19, 2024 — Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol ; “Based on our review of the scientific literature, the following protocol combining orthomolecules, drugs and additional therapies for targeting the mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC) in cancer treatment is proposed: Intravenous Vitamin C… Oral Vitamin D… Zinc… Ivermectin… Benzimidazoles and DON… Dietary Interventions… Additional Therapeutics.” [Dosage considerations included in paper.] — Ilyes Baghli et al, Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine link

Oct 14, 2024 — New Cancer Treatment Protocol Featuring ‘Horse Dewormer’ Ivermectin, ‘Dog Dewormer’ Fenbendazole, and Mebendazole Passes Peer Review, Marking Potential Breakthrough in Therapy; “According to the publication, ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole each exhibit anticancer properties through distinct yet complementary mechanisms. Ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent, induces apoptosis in cancer cells by modulating mitochondrial function and inhibiting critical pathways such as glycolysis. It has shown significant efficacy in shrinking tumor volumes in various cancer types , including pancreatic cancer , when used alone or in combination with other agents. Fenbendazole and mebendazole, originally used as veterinary antiparasitic agents, have shown promise as anticancer agents by disrupting microtubule formation, inhibiting glucose metabolism, and inducing apoptosis specifically in cancer cells. Both drugs have been demonstrated to reduce tumor growth and improve survival in preclinical cancer models, often surpassing traditional chemotherapy in efficacy​.” — Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Dec 3, 2024 — Groundbreaking Study on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer Treatment; “The research reveals the combined effects of ivermectin, fenbendazole, and complementary compounds in addressing cancer at multiple levels. While traditionally known as antiparasitic drugs, ivermectin and fenbendazole, when used together, showed potential to modulate cancer pathways and support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. Key findings from the study: 1. Immune System Modulation… 2. Cellular Repair… 3. Anti-Cancer Activity… These effects were further amplified by the addition of Vitamin E, curcumin, and CBD, which are known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune supporting properties. This synergy highlights the importance of combining multiple therapeutic elements to address the complexities of cancer biology. Read the full study here to explore the detailed findings.” — Internal Healing & Wellness (Dr. Khan MD, Functional Medicine Doctor in The Woodlands) link

Jan 12, 2025— BOMBSHELL CURE For Pfizer’s COVID “Vaccine” Integration Into The Human Genome; “The latest research findings support what this Substack has been theorizing for the last few years regarding the miraculous repurposed compounds Ivermectin and Fenbendazole .” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jan 15, 2025 — Do Ivermectin and Mebendazole help against cancer? Research in different cancers . — Dr. Igor Atabekov (YouTube) 10-min video

Mar 31, 2025 — How to Block Cancer Stem Cells : A few specific options with more to follow; “Based on cumulative mechanistic, preclinical, and clinical evidence from the Cancer Care monograph and other sources, the most robust biochemical CSC-targeting agents to date are: Metformin, Curcumin, Disulfiram, Ivermectin, Green Tea Extract (EGCG), and Berberine . However, we should also consider the safety profile of these agents. My understanding is that disulfiram can have significant and severe side effects . The other treatments, especially curcumin and ivermectin, are safe. Some sources suggest that curcumin is not easily absorbed and should be combined with piperine (black pepper extract). We should also always check for possible interactions with any other medications or supplementation we are using.” — Justin Smith link

Apr 9, 2025 — A Review of Ivermectin Use in Cancer Patients: Is It Time to Repurpsoe Ivermectin in Cancer Treatment?— Lai Yuwen et al, Acta Poloniae Pharmaceutica link

Apr 22, 2025 — NEW STUDY – Ivermectin Shows Striking Anticancer Potential and Remarkable Safety: Largest review to date of ivermectin use in cancer patients finds no safety concerns , promising anecdotal reports, and strong preclinical evidence of tumor suppression. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

May 26, 2025 — Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients — Dr. William Makis et al, Case Reports in Oncology link

Aug 16, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: Our FENBENDAZOLE in Cancer Paper has been Published! Largest cancer patient publication since the 2021 Stanford Paper - three Stage 4 Cancer patients take Fenbendazole now in remission — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 18, 2025 — NEW STUDY: Fenbendazole Linked to Remission or Near-Remission in Three Stage IV Cancer Patients: Breast, prostate, and melanoma patients experienced dramatic tumor regression and long-lasting remission — without chemotherapy. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Cancer Cures Video : Video Documentary Reveals Suppressed Cancer Cures [This link is to an article about the documentary, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures] — WantToKnow link

10 Ways Turmeric Benefits the Fight Against Chronic Disease ; “ Curcuminoids target ten factors involved in cancer development. This includes chronic inflammation, DNA damage and disruption of cell signaling pathways. Curcumin supplementation was shown to target destruction of cancer cell mitochondria , disrupt the cancer cell cycle and arrest stem cell development that facilitates further cancer cell formation. There are hundreds of other studies that have shown that curcumin turns on natural apoptotic (cell suicide) switches in cancer cells . They also reduce inflammatory prostaglandins that promote cancer cell growth. A study out of China showed that curcumin was able to induce apoptosis within triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells . TNBC is a type of cancer that defies conventional chemotherapy and radiation.” — Dr. David Jockers link

Top 12 Cancer Stem Cell Killing Nutrients ; [See article for summaries and research on each nutrient. Here we highlight one:] “Each day the body produces approximately 10,000 cancer cells which can invade, proliferate, and spread. One of the most common factors involved in the pathogenesis of cancer is vitamin D 3 deficiency. Receiving adequate amounts of vitamin D 3 daily is necessary to destroy cancer stem cell activity. A supplemental dosage of 20,000 I.U. vitamin D 3 daily may be a reliable therapy to slow the progression of cancer and reduce systemic inflammation. Vitamin D 3 supplementation is perhaps most vital in its need for proper GcMAF production. GcMAF is a protein that improves the natural immune system response and treats cancer. GcMAF requires a steady intake of vitamin D 3 to eradicate tumors completely.” — Dr. David Jockers link

How Sugar Feeds Cancer Growth ; “Cancer cells are metabolically damaged… their energy producing structures, mitochondria, are unable to operate efficiently. This manifests in their preference for glucose as a fuel source, relatively low-yield production of ATP, and rampant production of oxidative species. Normal healthy cells, on the other hand, are able to exhibit metabolic flexibility where they can burn multiple sources of fuel, produce more ATP, and relatively lower levels of oxidative species… Cancer cells, even in the presence of oxygen, choose to undergo glycolysis utilizing glucose (and sometimes glutamine) as the favored substrate. This is the more scientific understanding of how sugar feeds cancer… As long as it is abundant in the blood, sugar feeds cancer growth in a way that will only promote its development… Therefore, reducing sugar intake, getting the body into a state of ketosis, and implementing intermittent fasting can be powerful cancer-fighting strategies. Because cancer cells in general are metabolically inflexible, we are able to take advantage of ketone metabolism as a way of placing cancer cells in a weakened state. Not only does this make these strategies powerful stand-alone healing practices, but it also improves the outcomes of traditional treatments.” — Dr. David Jockers link

DCA for cancer treatment ; “DCA disrupts the chemical reactions that tumors use for their rapid growth, starving cancerous cells of nutrients. Moreover… DCA is an activator of damaged mitochondria… [and] increases the production of reactive oxygen species in the cell. These changes induce further cellular mechanisms that lead to apoptosis, which is selective tumor cell death. This results in decreased proliferation of cancer cells, decreased tumor size, symptom alleviation and increased host survival.” — DCA Guide link

Zinc Deficiency Symptoms and Best Food Sources; “Zinc’s modulatory effect on NF-kB makes it a formidable player in the prevention of cancer cell growth patterns. It has been shown to decrease tumor cell angiogenesis and the induction of inflammatory cytokines . It also increases apoptosis (programmed cell death) in abnormal cell lines which reduces the chances of cancer growth. Research shows that zinc is particularly important in prostate and breast cancers . A 2012 study showed that individuals with BRCA1 gene (strongly associated with breast cancer development) that had the highest levels of zinc had the lowest risk of cancer development. The study also showed that those with the lowest zinc levels had a significantly elevated risk of developing breast cancer . — Dr. David Jockers link

How Vitamin D Stops Cancer Stem Cells ; “Roughly 10,000 cancer cells are generated by the body every single day. One of the most common factors contributing to the ability of these cancer stem cells to proliferate and invade new tissue is D3 deficiency… 1,000,000 participants were analyzed in one single study that found an association between high calcitriol concentration and a low incidence of colorectal cancer. In other words, there is an inverse relationship between the concentration of vitamin D and the risk for colon and rectal cancer . Data shows that for every 10 ng/ml decrease of vitamin D in a person’s blood, there is a significantly increased risk of colorectal cancer for that individual… The use of calcitriol to both inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells but also their progression is validated in multiple studies… In vitro studies suggest that D3 enables the ability of GcMAF to attack and eradicate human breast cancer cells… Other evidence for alternative cancer therapy using the Swiss Protocol supports that D3 and GcMAF may be a powerful duo that removes a breast cancer activator oncogene known as Her-2.” — Dr. David Jockers link

Aug 6, 2025 — Fermented Stevia Extract Kills Pancreatic Cancer Cells in Lab Tests: Fermentation boosts stevia’s ability to target cancer cells while leaving healthy ones unharmed — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link

Aug 5, 2025 — The Surprising Health Benefits of Baking Soda; “According to animal studies, baking soda’s alkalinity may contribute to slowing down cancer growth by creating a less favorable environment for tumors.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 2, 2025 — Laetrile: How the Medical Mafia Buried a Cheap, Natural Cancer Remedy; “Laetrile… is the most famous of the nitrilosides - a class of natural compounds found abundantly in apricot kernels, bitter almonds, and over 1,200 other seeds and plants… Laetrile's remarkable specificity stems from fundamental differences in cancer cell metabolism that modern biochemistry has now decoded. At the molecular level, cancer cells overexpress the enzyme beta-glucosidase by 100-3,000x compared to healthy cells, as demonstrated in recent research. This enzyme cleaves amygdalin into benzaldehyde (a natural compound with demonstrated anti-angiogenic properties) and hydrogen cyanide, which creates localized cytotoxic (“cell killing”) effects precisely where tumors thrive. What makes this system truly amazing is that healthy cells are protected by rhodanese, an enzyme that converts released cyanide into harmless thiocyanate for safe excretion, as detailed in NIH metabolic studies.” — The Truth About Cancer link

Jul 22, 2025 — Cancer free after mushroom: Success treating kidney/renal cancer with mushroom. — Dr. John Campbell, YouTube testimonial

Jul 18, 2025 — Stevia leaf extract has potential as anticancer treatment, researchers find — Hiroshima University, EurekAlert! link

Jun 24, 2025 — The Science-Backed Health Revolution: 50+ Evidence-Based Benefits of Whey Protein: How 150 Peer-Reviewed Studies Reveal One of Nature's Most Powerful Therapeutic Foods— Sayer Ji link

May 25, 2025 — BREAST CANCER SKIN INVOLVEMENT: Topical DMSO + Castor Oil + Ivermectin or Fenbendazole Applications – a brand new concept that could be revolutionary — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 28, 2025 — Stevia Leaf Extract Fermented with Plant-Derived Lactobacillus plantarum SN13T Displays Anticancer Activity to Pancreatic Cancer PANC-1 Cell Line — Rentao Zhang et al, International Journal of Molecular Sciences link

Aug 16, 2025 — Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation: The Complete Evidence and Clinical Guide by A Midwestern Doctor — Lies are Unbekoming link

Apr 15, 2025 — Gut Microbes Release Cancer-fighting Bile Acids that Block Hormone Signals; “Bacteria naturally present in the human intestine, known as the gut microbiota, can transform cholesterol-derived bile acids into powerful metabolites that strengthen anti-cancer immunity by blocking androgen signaling, according to a preclinical study led by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators… Primary bile acids are produced by the liver and released into the gut, where diverse groups of bacteria work together to modify their chemical structures.” — Weill Cornell Medicine link

Apr 15, 2025 — Microbiota-derived bile acids antagonize the host androgen receptor and drive anti-tumor immunity; “A subset of these microbiota-derived bile acids (BAs) are potent antagonists of the human androgen receptor (hAR). They inhibit AR-related gene expression and are human-relevant. As a proof-of-principle, we demonstrate that one of these BAs suppresses tumor progression and potentiates the efficacy of anti-PD-1 treatment in an AR-dependent manner.” — Wen-Bing Jin et al, Cell link

Apr 12, 2025 — The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight: How DMSO turns a common dye into a highly potent cancer treatment that's harmless to normal tissue; “DMSO is a safe and naturally occurring substance that is remarkably effective for a wide range of diseases including pain, injuries, and strokes. DMSO effectively dissolves a variety of medications and can transport them throughout the body. This increases their potency, makes it possible to administer them through the skin, and allows them to target things deep within the body (e.g., resistant infections) that other therapies have difficulty reaching. Through various mechanisms, DMSO selectively targets cancer cells and simultaneously mitigates the consequences of cancer therapies. It also brings conventional and natural cancer therapies to tumors, thereby significantly increasing the potency of these therapies (while simultaneously allowing a much lower and less toxic dose to be used). When DMSO is combined with hematoxylin (a dye widely used in pathology), it becomes a highly potent cancer treatment, both harnessing DMSO’s intrinsic anticancer properties and directly destroying cancer cells. It is also highly specific to targeting cancers while not affecting normal cells, thereby allowing it to dissolve cancers at doses that have virtually no toxicity to the patient.” — A Midwestern Doctor link

Apr 7, 2025 — This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Orlando E. Silva; “Dr. Silva has extensive knowledge of insulin potentiation therapy (IPT)—a treatment that uses insulin to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy while reducing toxic side effects.” — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link

Apr 4, 2025 — Beta-Glucans — Nature’s Immune Booster You Need to Know About; “Beta-glucans are natural compounds found in foods like oats, mushrooms and barley that significantly enhance immune function by activating dendritic cells… Research shows beta-glucans fight infections by stimulating immune cells and have impressive anticancer properties, shrinking tumors by up to 95% in studies.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 31, 2025 — How to Block Cancer Stem Cells: A few specific options with more to follow; “Based on cumulative mechanistic, preclinical, and clinical evidence from the Cancer Care monograph and other sources, the most robust biochemical CSC-targeting agents to date are: Metformin, Curcumin, Disulfiram, Ivermectin, Green Tea Extract (EGCG), and Berberine. However, we should also consider the safety profile of these agents. My understanding is that disulfiram can have significant and severe side effects. The other treatments, especially curcumin and ivermectin, are safe. Some sources suggest that curcumin is not easily absorbed and should be combined with piperine (black pepper extract). We should also always check for possible interactions with any other medications or supplementation we are using.” — Justin Smith link

Mar 25, 2025 — More cancer treatment miracles: 3 amazing new stories thank G-d, using winning protocols of repurposed drugs & supplements: It’s YOUR life. Don’t be afraid to try to live. You don’t need your doctor’s permission to save your life.; “I run an information and support group for cancer patients, which currently has over 750 members. We focus most on the protocols of oncologist Dr. William Makis and of researcher Randy Howe, and on Valasta. I would like to share three wonderful miracle stories… To join the WhatsApp group, here is the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KeGxb1et09xJgexoGU2191”— Brucha Weisberger link

Mar 17, 2025 — TESTIMONIAL with CLL LEUKEMIA - Case Report of Unexpectedly Long Survival of Patient With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, with Integrative Methods; 2018 Haskin et al - Case Report of Unexpectedly Long Survival of Patient With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Why Integrative Methods Matter; “I think this CLL patient could have benefited from Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole. What kept her stable? Vitamin D, Green Tea Extract, Curcumin, Milk Thistle - I use all of these. Safflower and Flax Oil (I don’t use this). Inhibits NFkB but Ivermectin does also and it’s significantly stronger. By the way, Milk Thistle is not only a protector for liver toxicity in cancer treatment, it has its own anti-cancer activity as well.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 15, 2025 —Hundreds of Studies Show DMSO Transforms the Treatment of Cancer; “DMSO inhibits cancer growth and consistently reverts cancer cells to their normal state. DMSO enhances cancer visibility to immune cells, enabling the body to eliminate tumors previously undetected by the immune system. DMSO effectively mitigates major challenges in conventional cancer care, such as radiation damage, chemotherapy toxicity, and pain from "incurable" metastatic cancer. DMSO markedly boosts the efficacy of many chemotherapy drugs, allowing safer, lower doses to achieve the same results. When paired with certain natural therapies, DMSO often produces highly effective cancer treatments, revolutionizing cancer care.” — A Midwestern Doctor link

Mar 15, 2025 — Manuka and Ohia Lehua Honeys Offer Unique Therapeutic Benefits; “Research shows Manuka honey selectively inhibits breast cancer cell growth while leaving healthy cells unharmed, working through multiple mechanisms” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 10, 2025 — Revolution Cancer Stem Cell Therapy — CMNNews link

Mar 10, 2025 — The Simple Routine That Slashes Your Cancer Risk by 60% [Highlights research, the metabolic underpinning of cancer, and Dr. Paul Marik’s cancer control protocol.] — The Vigilant Fox link

Mar 10, 2025 — This Simple Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%; “Conducted over 13 years, the research highlights the powerful link between physical activity and lower rates of cancer progression and mortality.” — Ava Durgin, MindBodyGreen link

Mar 8, 2025 — The Antidepressant Properties of Lycopene; “Lycopene demonstrates significant anticancer effects against multiple types of cancer, including pancreatic, ovarian, cervical, and liver cancers.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 7, 2025 — Metabolic Therapies: Reclaiming Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel Through The Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Allulose Revolution; “The Warburg effect — Otto Warburg’s seminal observation that cancer cells preferentially ferment glucose into lactate even in oxygen-rich conditions — represents a metabolic vulnerability ripe as the perfect therapeutic target for cancer treatment.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Mar 6, 2025 — Cancer Revolution! — Dr. Michael Turner MD link

Mar 3, 2025 — Dietary fibre counters the oncogenic potential of colibactin-producing Escherichia coli in colorectal cancer — Bhupesh Kumar Thakur et al, Nature link

Feb 25, 2025 — A Victory for INTEGRATIVE PATHWAYS TO HEALTH (IP2H) Medicine: A Novel Approach to Beating Stage IV Triple-Negative Breast Cancer; “A young woman diagnosed with stage IV triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive and historically untreatable form of the disease, achieved a complete clinical, radiological, and pathological response using an unconventional yet rational treatment strategy. This case study [was] published in Cureus … At the core of this treatment was a novel synergy of Metabolically Supported Chemotherapy, a Ketogenic Diet, Hyperthermia, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy—each selected to exploit fundamental vulnerabilities of cancer cells.”— James Lyons-Weiler PhD link

Feb 8, 2025 — The Remarkable Anti-Cancer Potential of Mushrooms: Biological mechanisms, epidemiological evidence, and clinical data support the use of mushrooms in cancer prevention and treatment. — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH link

Feb 6, 2025 — Miraculous Cancer Testimonials, Recording of Interview with Researcher Randy Howe about his Lifesaving Protocol, and 246 Scientific Articles to back up his recommended treatments — Brucha Weisberger link

Feb 5, 2025 — Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with Chlorine Dioxide Therapy; [I] designed an intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy specifically for cancer patients… offered in clinics across several countries, including Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines, under licensing agreements… One case involved a Dutch cancer patient with multiple liver and lung tumors. Here is what the therapy achieved… Ultrasound imaging immediately after the injection showed significant tumor necrosis, with clearly defined and reduced tumor borders… Although unexpected within the timeframe, early assessments suggested noticeable shrinkage… The patient reported feeling generally well post-treatment with no major discomfort. These observations highlight how chlorine dioxide can: Destroy cancer cells rapidly through oxidation. Cut off tumor blood supply, inducing extensive necrosis. Reduce inflammation to promote systemic health and minimize the risk of metastasis. Foster tissue healing and regeneration after tumor clearance.” — Xuewu Liu link

Jan 27, 2025 — Modified Citrus Pectin Halts Prostate Cancer Progression — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 26, 2025 — TOCOTRIENOL (Vitamin E) TESTIMONIAL – Dr. Joseph Keenan OF U of Minnesota talks about curing his Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (Follicular) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 22, 2025 — Melissa Jolly Graves: Healed terminal cancer (neuroblastoma) holistically; “Melissa Jolly Graves was diagnosed with cancer (neuroblastoma) in 2020 which is a deadly and aggressive cancer. Typically a cancer of children, doctors did not know how to deal with it as it presented in Melissa as an adult. She became very sick and started going through paralysis, losing mental capabilities, losing the ability to walk and having to use a walker. She could not wake up at points, and her family would have to shake her for 45 minutes at a time for her to regain consciousness. The disease went to her brain, it affected her liver, her back, her adrenals, her pituitary gland, her thyroid, her hypothalamus. Her body was shutting down and she felt completely helpless. Melissa was not used to being on the receiving end of treatment, as an energy practitioner and nurse and it was a huge journey to expand her understanding of health and spirituality, heal from trauma and use natural medicine (herbs and supplements), plant based whole food nutrition and many healing modalities…to recover and not only did she recover from neuroblastoma with normal labs and increased vitality, but she also healed herself of scoliosis, diverticulitis, colitis and chondrosis… ‘It’s with great pride and honor that I share my latest labs with you all. 3 years of hard work, going against medical advice, listening to my own intuition, healing with herbs, oxygen, Cryotherapy, red light, sweat lodges, fever baths, HIGH dose of vitamins C, weeding through my mind, and transformation of spirit. No surgery, no chemotherapy, no medical prescription, just me, God, and all you who mentally, physically, and spirituality supported me.” — Health Alliance Australia link

Jan 21, 2025 — Breast Cancer and Iodine: How to Prevent and How to Survive Breast Cancer (2001) By Dr David Derry; "Cancer development occurs in two distinct phases - an iodine-controlled phase up to carcinoma in situ, and a thyroid hormone-controlled phase governing cancer spread through connective tissue. This understanding explains why some populations have high early-stage cancer rates but low invasive cancer rates… Despite having the highest rates of thyroid carcinoma in situ (34%), Japanese populations have the world's lowest rates of clinical thyroid, breast, and prostate cancer, attributed to their high iodine intake (8-10 mg daily) through seaweed consumption… Fibrocystic breast disease, affecting 95% of Western women to some degree, represents a precursor state that responds to iodine supplementation. Adequate iodine intake could potentially reduce breast cancer rates to Japanese levels… Japanese migration studies show cancer rates matching host country levels by the second or third generation, demonstrating dietary rather than genetic factors determine cancer risk… Patient well-being and constitutional health, largely controlled by thyroid hormone, significantly influence cancer treatment outcomes but are often overlooked in modern protocols." — Lies are Unbekoming link

Jan 12, 2025 — When Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough – Part 3: AI’s Advice on P53 Enhancement & Targeting Cancer Stem Cells — Dr. Justus R. Hope MD link

Jan 7, 2025 — Association between recorded physical activity and cancer progression or mortality in individuals diagnosed with cancer in South Africa; “Individuals engaging in any level of recorded physical activity showed a reduced risk of cancer progression or mortality than those not physically active. There was a further reduction among individuals with moderate to high levels of physical activity compared with those with lower levels. — Ntokozo Mabena et al, British Journal of Sports Medicine link

Jan 1, 2025 — Ranking the Top 19 Terminal Cancer Repurposed Drugs; “Artificial Intelligence is singing the praises of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as evidence-supported treatment for metastatic cancer.” [Includes Albenazole, Melatonin, Green Tea (EGCG), Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine, Doxycycle, Resveratrol, Propranolol, Cimetidine, Metform, Lenalidomide, Annatto, CBD oil, Vit E, Vit D.] — Dr. Justus R. Hope MD link

Dec 28, 2024 — When Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough – Part II: Dr. Marik’s Game Changer in Targeting Cancer Stem Cells — Justus R. Hope link

Dec 23, 2024 — When Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough: Fine Tuning Cancer Care with Thomas Seyfried & Kevin Hennings — Justus R. Hope link

Dec 5, 2024 — NEWS: Pancreatic Cancer patient survival doubled with high dose of common vitamin (Vitamin C IV Infusions), study finds — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 3, 2024 — Groundbreaking Study on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer Treatment; “The research reveals the combined effects of ivermectin, fenbendazole, and complementary compounds in addressing cancer at multiple levels. While traditionally known as antiparasitic drugs, ivermectin and fenbendazole, when used together, showed potential to modulate cancer pathways and support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. Key findings from the study: 1. Immune System Modulation… 2. Cellular Repair… 3. Anti-Cancer Activity… These effects were further amplified by the addition of Vitamin E, curcumin, and CBD, which are known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune supporting properties. This synergy highlights the importance of combining multiple therapeutic elements to address the complexities of cancer biology. Read the full study here to explore the detailed findings.” — Internal Healing & Wellness (Dr. Khan MD, Functional Medicine Doctor in The Woodlands) link

Nov 25, 2024 — White Button Mushrooms May Help the Body Fight Cancer — Rachel Ann T. Melegrito, The Epoch Times link

Nov 21, 2024 — High-Dose Vitamin C Doubles Pancreatic Cancer Patient Survival Rates: Clinical Trial: Life expectancy with chemotherapy alone is eight months, while adding high-dose intravenous vitamin C resulted in 16 months of survival. — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link

Nov 11, 2024 — High-dose IV vitamin C plus chemotherapy doubles survival in advanced pancreatic cancer; “Results from a randomized, phase 2 clinical trial show that adding high-dose, intravenous (IV) vitamin C to chemotherapy doubles the overall survival of patients with late-stage metastatic pancreatic cancer from eight months to 16 months.” — Jennifer Brown, IOWA Healthcare link

Nov 2024 — A randomized trial of pharmacological ascorbate, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel for metastatic pancreatic cancer; High dose, intravenous, vitamin C “infusions of 75 g three times weekly in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer prolongs overall and progression free survival without detriment to quality of life or added toxicity.” — Kellie L. Bodeker, et al, Science Direct link

Oct 10, 2024 — Reduction of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in prostate cancer murine models and patients following white button mushroom treatment — Xiaoqiang Wang et al, Clinicla and Translational Medicine link

Oct 7, 2024 — The Cancer Expert: “This Common Food Is Making Cancer Worse”; “Dr Thomas Seyfried is a Professor of biology, genetics, and biochemistry… He has over 150 peer-reviewed publications and is also the author of books such as, ‘Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer’. — The Diary of a CEO, YouTube 1.5-hr video

Sep 23, 2024 — Melatonin Kills Cancer: Reverses Warburg Effect & Inhibits Glucose — Dr. Casey Peavler, The Functional Medicine Doc 20mn video

Sep 19, 2024 — Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol; “Orthomolecular Medicine for Targeting the mitochondrial-stem cell connection MSCC [includes] vitamin C… vitamin D… zinc… pharmaceutical agents… Ivermectin… Benzimidazoles… Fasting… Ketogenic Diet and Ketone Metabolic Therapy… [and] additional therapeutic considerations…” [Dosage considerations included in paper.] — Ilyes Baghli et al, Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine link

Sep 17, 2024 — The Truth About Essential Oils for Cancer Treatment — Dr. Eric Zielinski link

Sep 8, 2024 — CBD OIL Curing Lung Cancer – another case of an 81 year old man cured of Stage IIIB Lung Cancer published in 2019 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2024 — Manuka Honey Inhibits Human Breast Cancer Progression in Preclinical Models — Diana C. Marquez-Garban et al, Nutrients link

July 2024 — Percutaneous ultrasound-guided cryoablation for early-stage primary breast cancer: a follow-up study in Japan — Hisanori Kawamoto et al, Breast Cancer link

Jun 23, 2024 — The Century of Evidence Putting Light Inside the Body Is A Miraculous Therapy: How Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation treats severe many severe Cardiovascular, Infectious, Obstetric, Autoimmune and Neurological Diseases — A Midwestern Doctor link

Jun 8, 2024 — Lycopene: A Potent Antioxidant with Multiple Health Benefits; “The ingestion of tomatoes and tomato-based products has been associated with a reduced occurrence of different types of cancer. In vivo and in vitro research has demonstrated that lycopene hinders the growth and multiplication of prostate cancer cells, inhibits the cell cycle, and induces apoptosis. Dietary supplementation with lycopene mitigated the growth of breast cancer cells by suppressing the activity of the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) signalling pathway. While research shows that the consumption of a lycopene-rich diet could be beneficial in reducing the risk of pancreatic cancer. In a rat model, the consumption of lycopene has shown to reduce the progression and proliferation of ovarian cancer, and in human studies, cisplatin-based chemotherapy in combination with lycopene supplementation enhanced cervical cancer treatment. Furthermore, in animal models of hepatocellular carcinoma, administered lycopene suppressed the onset and development of cancer. In human colorectal adenocarcinoma cell line, treatment with lycopene has shown to exhibit genotoxicity, antiproliferative, and apoptotic effects, a demonstration of its anticancer effects. — Mercy Omoye Shafe et al, Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism link

Jun 3, 2024 — Citral in lemon myrtle, lemongrass, litsea, and melissa essential oils suppress the growth and invasion of breast cancer cells — Takyua Nagata et al, BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies link

Jun 1, 2024 — FASTING and CANCER – New Research on a potential Revolution in Cancer Treatment – What’s best? Periodic fasting (3 days) vs Ketogenic Diet vs Caloric Restriction – 5 major papers reviewed — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 9, 2024 — From Hollywood to Beating Breast Cancer w/ Samantha Harris — Dr. Will Cole 3-min video and link

Apr 24, 2024 — Therapeutic Effects of Essential Oils and Their Bioactive Compounds on Prostate Cancer Treatment — Leticia Santos Pimentel et al, Pharmaceutics link

Apr 22, 2024 — 3 Peppermint Folk Remedies Aid Digestion, Kill Bacteria, and Fight Cancer — Kuo-Pin Wu, The Epoch Times link

Apr 4, 2024 — 100% Cancer Remission Achieved in ALL Patients in Groundbreaking Study: “It’s absolutely incredible … We’ve certainly never seen this before.”; “A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has yielded groundbreaking results after a monoclonal antibody successfully eradicated rectal cancer in all enrolled patients, ushering them into complete remission without resorting to chemotherapy, radiation, or surgical interventions.” — The Vigilant Fox link

Apr 3, 2024 — Cancer Eradicated in Every Patient Using Monoclonal Antibody Treatment: Resurfaced ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ Publication: Successful treatment meant patients avoided chemoradiotherapy and surgery. — Jon Fleetwood link

Mar 7, 2024 — A Novel Theory on Breast Cancer and Exercise; “One meta-analysis examined 16 studies that found a significant reduction in early-stage breast cancer from exercise. Any exercise at all has been found to be beneficial against breast cancer, even with as little as an hour per week of walking. Benefits were regardless of type of exercise, intensity, or menopausal status. The effect of exercise against breast cancer was shown in a meta-analysis of 42,602 women to beneficially impact survival whether the exercise was done before or after diagnosis. A linear dose-response was shown, in which the more physical activity events, the more survival. The correlation was so strong across all studies that irrefutable causation was established between exercise and breast cancer survival.” — Colleen Huber, The Epoch Times link

Feb 8, 2024 — Tumor alkalization therapy: misconception or good therapeutics perspective? – the case of malignant ascites; “Tumor acidity has been identified as a key factor in promoting cancer progression, metastasis, and resistance… The potential of tumor alkalization therapy using sodium bicarbonate [baking soda] in the treatment of malignant ascites was studied.” — Alexey Bogdanov et al, Frontiers in Oncology link

Feb 1, 2024 — Ultra-processed Foods: Increased Risk of Cancer; “A large-scale prospective cohort study based in Europe examined the data of more than 500,000 people to examine the link between ultra-processed foods and cancer. After adjusting for several factors, including sex, smoking, education, physical activity, height, and diabetes, the results, published in 2023 in the Lancet, showed that “a substitution of 10% of processed foods with an equal amount of minimally processed foods was associated with reduced risk of overall cancer, head and neck cancers, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, colon cancer, rectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and postmenopausal breast cancer.” — Mikaela Conley, U.S. Right to Know link

Jan 3, 2024 — Aspirin: On Cancer; “Prof. Elwood and colleagues published a paper in September 2022 showing extensive evidence supporting the prediction that aspirin's effects on biological mechanisms involved in cancer growth and spread leads to reduced cancer progression and mortality. A key mechanism is enhancing DNA repair. DNA errors can lead to cancer, and aspirin helps detect and fix these errors in cells.” — Lies are Unbekoming link

December 2023 — Fecal microbiota transplantation plus tislelizumab and fruquintinib in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer: an open-label, single-arm, phase II trial (RENMIN-215): "Fecal microbiota transplantation combined with tislelizumab and fruquintinib showed encouraging anti-tumor efficacy and acceptable safety in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer patients after previous standard systemic therapies failure." — Wensi Zhao et al, eClinicalMedicine, The Lancet link

Nov 24, 2023 — How I Used Vitamin C to Treat My Cancer Patient; “Dr. Monti delves into a liver cancer case that had metastasized to one of the patient’s ribs… Dr. Monti had just initiated a clinical trial for treating metastatic liver cancer with high-dose vitamin C infusions. Laboratory and animal data had suggested that vitamin C at a pharmacological dose could be lethal to that type of cancer cell. Once they gave the patient the infusion, the results were something his team had never seen before. The patient experienced a reversal of the bony metastasis.” — The Dr. Monti Show link and 9-min video

Oct 10, 2023 — Immune Combination Therapy Helps Patients With Advanced Liver Cancer Recover — Ying Cheung, The Epoch Times link

Oct 5, 2023 — DOXYCYCLINE and CANCER: At Least 12 Anti-Cancer Mechanisms of Action — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jun 5, 2023 — Chemical Composition of Essential Oil of [Lemongrass] Cymbopogon schoenanthus (L.) Spreng from Burkina Faso, and Effects against Prostate and Cervical Cancer Cell Lines — Bagora Bayala et al, Molecules link

Mar 17, 2023 — Menthol: An underestimated anticancer agent; “Menthol mediates its anticancer activity by exerting a combination of proliferative, invasive, and apoptotic effects on tumor cells as well as inhibiting tumor growth through multiple pathways.” — Yijia Zhao et al, Frontiers in Pharmacology link

Jan 7, 2023 — Nanosecond pulsed electric field suppresses growth and reduces multi-drug resistance effect in pancreatic cancer — Wojciech Szlasa et al, Scientific Reports link

Nov 14, 2022 — Aspirin and cancer: the emerging evidence; “There is a remarkable harmony between the effects of aspirin on the biological mechanisms of cancer metabolism and growth, and clinical evidence of reductions in cancer mortality and metastatic cancer spread. Although aspirin increases the number of bleeds, the severity of bleeds attributable to aspirin is low, and the risk-benefit balance of aspirin appears to be favourable to aspirin.” — Professor Peter Elwood, Cardiff University School of Medicine (YouTube) 54-min video

Oct 25, 2022 — The Rationality of Implementation of Dimethyl Sulfoxide as Differentiation-inducing Agent in Cancer Therapy; “Besides the documented robust differentiation-inducing activities, DMSO has also demonstrated several anti-cancer properties that could further benefit cancer patients, including suppressing proliferation and inducing apoptosis.” — Ba X. Hoang et al, Cancer Diagnosis & Prognosis link

Oct 15, 2022 — Ivermectin inhibits tumor metastasis by regulating the Wnt/β-catenin/integrin β1/FAK signaling pathway; “Ivermectin was capable of suppressing tumor metastasis…” — Lu Jiang et al, American Journal of Cancer Research link

Jul 30, 2022 — Thiosulfate-Cyanide Sulfurtransferase [Rhodanese] a Mitochondrial Essential Enzyme: From Cell Metabolism to the Biotechnological Applications [Rhodanese is an enzyme that catalyzes the detoxification of cyanide. (source and source)] "Laetrile… is the most famous of the nitrilosides - a class of natural compounds found abundantly in apricot kernels, bitter almonds, and over 1,200 other seeds and plants… Laetrile's remarkable specificity stems from fundamental differences in cancer cell metabolism that modern biochemistry has now decoded. At the molecular level, cancer cells overexpress the enzyme beta-glucosidase by 100-3,000x compared to healthy cells, as demonstrated in recent research. This enzyme cleaves amygdalin into benzaldehyde (a natural compound with demonstrated anti-angiogenic properties) and hydrogen cyanide, which creates localized cytotoxic (“cell killing”) effects precisely where tumors thrive. What makes this system truly amazing is that healthy cells are protected by rhodanese, an enzyme that converts released cyanide into harmless thiocyanate for safe excretion, as detailed in NIH metabolic studies.”- The Truth About Cancer] — Silvia Buonvino et al, International Journal of Molecular Sciences link

Jun 8, 2022 — Colorectal Cancer Study with This Amazing Drug; “drug is a monoclonal antibody” — Drbeen Medical Lectures 42-min video

Jun 5, 2022 — A Cancer Trial’s Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient; “It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug [dostarlimab, monclonal antibody]. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam, endoscopy, PET scans or M.R.I. scans.” — Gina Kolata, New York Times link

Jun 5, 2022 — PD-1 Blockade in Mismatch Repair–Deficient, Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer; “A total of 12 patients have completed treatment with dostarlimab [monoclonal antibody] and have undergone at least 6 months of follow-up. All 12 patients had a clinical complete response, with no evidence of tumor… At the time of this report, no patients had received chemoradiotherapy or undergone surgery, and no cases of progression or recurrence had been reported during follow-up (range, 6 to 25 months). No adverse events of grade 3 or higher have been reported.” — Dr. Andrea Cercek MD et al, The New England Journal of Medicine link

May 2022 — Immunomodulatory effect of mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in cancer: A comprehensive review — Manash Pratim Pathak, et al, Science Direct link

Apr 24, 2022 — Combined Vitamin D, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and a Simple Home Exercise Program May Reduce Cancer Risk Among Active Adults Aged 70 and Older: A Randomized Clinical Trial; “Double-blind, randomized-controlled trial…2,157 participants… 2000 IU/day of vitamin D 3 , and/or 1 g/day of marine omega-3s, and/or a simple home strength exercise (SHEP) programme compared to placebo and control exercise… Supplementation with daily high-dose vitamin D 3 plus omega-3s, combined with SHEP, showed cumulative reduction in… cancer…” — Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari et al, Frontiers in Aging link

Feb 14, 2022 — Recent progress in cryoablation cancer therapy and nanoparticles mediated cryoablation — Kijung Kwak et al, Theranostics link

Dec 22, 2021 — Lemongrass Essential Oil Components with Antimicrobial and Anticancer Activities — Mohammad Mukarram et al, Antioxidants (Basel) link

Mar 2021 — Higher Mushroom Consumption Is Associated with Lower Risk of Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Observational Studies — Djibril M Ba, et al, PubMed link

Apr 2, 2020 — Antitumor effect of Cymbopogon densiflorus (Linneu) [lemongrass] essential oil in bladder cancer cells — Gizele Lucia da Costa Pereira et al, Natural Product Research link

Feb 5, 2020 — Melatonin in Mitochondria: Mitigating Clear and Present Dangers; “The reprogramming of glucose metabolism and overcoming the Warburg effect by melatonin may explain the cancer-inhibiting actions of this indole, since it deprives cancer cells of the rapid production of ATP.” — Russel J. Reiter et al, Physiology link

Jan 11, 2020 — Essential Oils of Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus Stapf) Induces Apoptosis and Cell Cycle Arrest in A549 Lung Cancer Cells — Duong Thu Trang et al, BioMed Research International link

Nov 2019 — P046 - Long term effect of PectaSol-C modified citrus pectin treatment in non-metastatic biochemically relapsed prostate cancer patients: Results of a prospective phase II study — H. Dresler et al, European Urology Open Science link

Sep 30, 2019 — Whey protein isolate supplementation improves body composition, muscle strength, and treatment tolerance in malnourished advanced cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy [“Enhances chemotherapy effectiveness without increasing toxicity - Synergistic effects with conventional treatment” - Sayer Ji] — Emanuele Cereda et al, Cancer Medicine link

May 28, 2019 — Frankincense essential oil suppresses melanoma cancer through down regulation of Bcl-2/Bax cascade signaling and ameliorates heptotoxicity via phase I and II drug metabolizing enzymes — Faruck L Hakkim et al, Oncotarget link

Feb 19, 2019 — Vitamin K: Double Bonds beyond Coagulation Insights into Differences between Vitamin K1 and K2 in Health and Disease: “Vitamin K2 has been explored in several clinical interventions to supplement cancer treatments. In vitro studies found K2 supplementation alone to prevent growth and metastasis of multiple cancer cell lines. The mechanisms by which vitamin K2 can inhibit proliferation and metastasis of cancers has been reviewed elsewhere. In short, vitamin K2 may act in several pathways including protein kinase A, protein kinase C, nuclear factor kappa B and steroid and xenobiotic receptor. Furthermore, there are multiple cases by which K2 supplementation alongside standard treatment subsided cancer development, including multiple cases where patients entered complete remission. Remarkably vitamin K2’s action as an anticancer agent is not limited to a definitive cancer type, and instead has been reported in multiple cancer forms.” — Maurice Halder et al, International Journal of Molecular Sciences link

Mar 27, 2018 — Arctigenin Inhibits Liver Cancer Tumorigenesis by Inhibiting Gankyrin Expression via C/EBPα and PPARα; “Burdock (Arctium lappa) is a popular vegetable in China and Japan that is consumed for its general health benefits. The principal active component of burdock is arctigenin, which shows a range of bioactivities in vivo and in vitro. Here, we investigated the potential anti-tumor effects of arctigenin using two human hepatocellular carcinoma cell lines, HepG2 and Hep3B, and sought to elucidate its potential mechanisms of action… Our results suggested that arctigenin could inhibit liver cancer growth by directly recruiting C/EBPα to the gankyrin promoter. PPARα subsequently bound to C/EBPα, and both had a negative regulatory effect on gankyrin expression.” — Ying Sun et al, Frontiers in Pharmacology link

Feb 17, 2018 — Case Report of Unexpectedly Long Survival of Patient With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Why Integrative Methods Matter; “Nutritional supplementation along with lifestyle changes appears to have supported the maintenance of stable and indolent CLL in this patient.” — Gregory Haskin & Mikhail Kogan, Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (IMCJ) link

Aug 16, 2017 — Synergistic Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects between Modified Citrus Pectin and Honokiol — Cheppail Ramachandran et al, Evidence Based Complement Alternative Medicine link

Jul 7, 2017 — Efficacy of Metabolically Supported Chemotherapy Combined with Ketogenic Diet, Hyperthermia, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Stage IV Triple-Negative Breast Cancer — Mehmet Salih İyikesici et al, Cureus link

2017 — The Results of Our Alternative & Natural Treatments; “We treated with natural methods alone, choosing among methods with research-established cancer-disrupting effect, both oral and intravenous, dietary and supplemented, nutritional and herbal, having a preference for those with high patient tolerance and compatibility, and varying with individual needs and tolerance… Our success rate of 93% in steadfast patients following all protocols as recommended, from Stage I through early Stage IV is unprecedented and unequalled in both conventional and natural medicine in all clinics that report their results in detail as we do in this paper.” — Colleen Huber NMD, Naturopathic Medical Doctors of Arizona and NatureWorksBest Cancer Clinic link and link

Aug 22, 2016 — Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways; “Recent work from our lab, with in-vitro systems, shows the anti-cancer potential of an aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) in several cancer cell models, with no toxicity to non-cancer cells…. Aqueous DRE induced programmed cell death selectively in > 95% of colon cancer cells, irrespective of their p53 status, by 48 hours of treatment. The anti-cancer efficacy of this extract was confirmed in in-vivo studies, as the oral administration of DRE retarded the growth of human colon xenograft models by more than 90%. We found the activation of multiple death pathways in cancer cells by DRE treatment, as revealed by gene expression analyses showing the expression of genes implicated in programmed cell death.” — Pamela Ovadje et al, Oncotarget link

May 2016 — Natural cures for breast cancer treatment; “This review has centered on the biochemical properties of Allium sativum, Echinacea, Curcuma longa, Arctium lappa, Camellia sinensis, Panax ginseng and Flax seed. Extracts and juices of Withania somnifera, Amoora rohituka, Dysoxylum binectariferum and Vaccinium macrocarpon, respectively also used as anti-breast cancer. The volatile oils and extracts of these herbs and plants inhibit the synthesis of mevalonate that lessen the tumor growth and cholesterol synthesis.” — Munazza Shareef et al, Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal link

Oct 6, 2015 — Chemopreventive Actions of Blond and Red-Fleshed Sweet Orange Juice on the Loucy Leukemia Cell Line; “The purpose of this study was to examine the cytotoxicity, cell cycle, apoptosis, and cytokine secretion after blond orange juice (BOJ), red-fleshed sweet orange juice (ROJ), and hesperidin (HSP) treatment of a novel T acute lymphoblastic leukemia cell line, Loucy… Taken together, these results suggest potential chemopreventive effects of BOJ and ROJ on Loucy cells.” — Grace Dourado et al, KoreaScience link

Jul 10, 2015 — Phytochemicals as Innovative Therapeutic Tools against Cancer Stem Cells; “Among chemopreventive dietary agents, the following are the most effective in reducing the proliferative activity of cancer cell lines: tea polyphenol epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), curcumin, resveratrol, lycopene, pomegranate extracts, luteolin, genistein, piperin, β-carotene and sulforaphane. These phytochemicals have been thoroughly studied for at least three decades. Indeed, research on phytochemicals began even before the potential role of cancer stem cells (CSCs) in tumor development and propagation was known. However, these studies provide a huge body of knowledge, which can now be applied in the development of treatments against CSCs.” — Emanuele-Salvatore Scarpa & Paolino Ninfali, International Journal of Molecular Sciences link

Jul 2, 2015 — An Immune-Modulating Diet in Combination with Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Cachexia by Attenuating Systemic Inflammation in Colon 26 Tumor-Bearing Mice; “Diet enriched with immunonutrition and whey-hydrolyzed peptides… prevented cancer cachexia without suppressing chemotherapeutic efficacy.” — Kentaro Nakamura et al, Nutrition and Cancer link

Dec 16, 2014 — Inhibitory effect of piperine on Helicobacter pylori growth and adhesion to gastric adenocarcinoma cells — Nagendran Tharmalingam et al, Infectious Agents and Cancer link

Nov 6, 2014 — Can peppermint treat cancer; “According to a research team at University of Salford (UK), an extract of peppermint’s leaves can cure cancer by destroying blood vessels supplying tumors” — Van Trang, Hanoi Times link

May 27, 2014 — Resveratrol–zinc combination for prostate cancer management — Chandra K. Singh et al, Cell Cycle link

Mar 7, 2024 —Vitamin D May Double Chances of Surviving Breast Cancer; “Researchers found that breast-cancer patients who had high levels of vitamin D were twice as likely to survive [as] women with low levels. They reviewed five studies that observed more than 4,440 women… Study co-author Dr. Heather Hofflich [is] an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego.” — Eliana Dockterman, TIME Magazine link

Mar 1, 2014 — Anthocyanins: Targeting of Signaling Networks in Cancer Cells — Muserref Hilal Sehitoglu et al, Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention link

Feb 9, 2014 — Vitamin C 'gives chemotherapy a boost'; “High-dose vitamin C… has long been used as an alternative therapy for cancer. In the 1970s, chemist Linus Pauling reported that vitamin C given intravenously was effective in treating cancer. However, clinical trials of vitamin C given by mouth failed to replicate the effect, and research was abandoned. It is now known that the human body quickly excretes vitamin C when it is taken by mouth. However, scientists at the University of Kansas say that when given by injection, vitamin C is absorbed into the body, and can kill cancer cells without harming normal ones. The researchers injected vitamin C into human ovarian cancer cells in the lab, into mice, and into patients with advanced ovarian cancer. They found ovarian cancer cells were sensitive to vitamin C treatment, but normal cells were unharmed.” — Helen Briggs, BBC link

Jan 7, 2014 — Astaxanthin: Sources, Extraction, Stability, Biological Activities and Its Commercial Applications—A Review; “Astaxanthin [a carotenoid found in seafood and algae], used as a nutritional supplement, antioxidant and anticancer agent, prevents diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.” — Ranga Rao Ambati, Marine Drugs link

Dec 4, 2013 — Curcumin suppresses doxorubicin-induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition via the inhibition of TGF-β and PI3K/AKT signaling pathways in triple-negative breast cancer cells; "Doxorubicin [chemotherapy] treatment consequently acquires undesired malignance characteristics [i.e., EMT and multi-drug resistance]... Curcumin suppressed doxorubicin-induced EMT." — Wei-Chih Chen et al, Journal of Agriculutral and Food Chemistry link

Jul 28, 2013 — Botanical Agents for the Treatment of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer’ “Hypericum perforatum, St. John's wort, contains the photoactive compound, hypericin… Hypericin has demonstrated cytotoxic and antiproliferative properties against cancer cells.” —Jillian W Millsop. Dermatology Research and Practice link

June 2013 — Human Breast Tissue Disposition and Bioactivity of Limonene in Women with Early-Stage Breast Cancer; “Limonene distributed extensively to human breast tissue and reduced breast tumor cyclin D1 expression that may lead to cell-cycle arrest and reduced cell proliferation.” — Jessica A. Miller et al, Cancer Prevention Research link

Apr 1, 2013 — Rumor: New drug shrinks, cures all tumors; “Researchers say they have created a drug that has killed every kind of cancer tumor it has come in contact with, according to Science Magazine. The antibody treatment works by blocking a protein called CD47 which tricks the body into not destroying cancerous cells. After the protein is blocked, the body can then recognize the cancer cells as invaders and attack…. Weissman's research showed that blocking CD47 can cure more than just blood cancers. The drug can also shrink or cure human breast, ovary, colon, bladder, brain, liver and prostate tumors that have been transplanted into mice. The treatment forced the mice's immune system to kill the cancer cells. This means this single drug could cure a variety of cancers and prevent cancers from spreading in the body.” — MSN (No longer at original link; an excerpt is on WantToKnow here)

2013 — Identification of Proapoptopic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Proliferative, Anti-Invasive and Anti-Angiogenic Targets of Essential Oils in Cardamom by Dual Reverse Virtual Screening and Binding Pose Analysis; “This study revealed vital information about the poly-pharmacological anti-tumor mode-of-action of essential oils in cardamom.” — Biplab Bhattacharjee & Jhinuk Chatterjee, Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention link

Dec 10, 2012 — Zinc and breast cancer risk; “The studies have been performed on 3 independent groups: (1) 119 unselected breast cancer patients matched 1:1 with 119 unaffected controls (carriers of BRCA1 mutation have been excluded), (2) 99 breast cancer cases (serum collected at the moment of diagnosis, before treatment) and 198 matched 1:2 unaffected controls, (3):27 breast cancer cases (serum collected 1-2 years before diagnosis) and 53 controls matched 1:2. All individuals in groups (2) and (3) were carriers of BRCA1 mutation…. Serum zinc level is associated with breast cancer risk in BRCA1 carriers and noncarriers. Analysis of serum zinc concentration revealed tendency to increased risk of breast cancer for unselected breast cancers and BRCA1 carriers with zinc level <750±50 μg/L.” — Katarzyna Kaczmarek et al, Hereditary Cancer in Clinical Practice link

December 2012— The role of PKC isoforms in the inhibition of NF-κB activation by vitamin K2 in human hepatocellular carcinoma cells; “Vitamin K has diverse protective effects against osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and carcinogenesis.” — JingHe Xia et al, The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry link

Sep 16, 2012 — Ursolic Acid Inhibits Growth and Metastasis of Human Colorectal Cancer in an Orthotopic Nude Mouse Model by Targeting Multiple Cell Signaling Pathways: Chemosensitization with Capecitabine — Sahdeo Prasad et al, Clinical Cancer Research link

Aug 10, 2011 — New leukemia treatment exceeds 'wildest expectations'; “In the research published Wednesday, doctors at the University of Pennsylvania say the treatment made the most common type of leukemia completely disappear in two of the patients and reduced it by 70 percent in the third. In each of the patients as much as five pounds of cancerous tissue completely melted away in a few weeks, and a year later it is still gone… The researchers removed certain types of white blood cells that the body uses to fight disease from the patients. Using a modified, harmless version of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, they inserted a series of genes into the white blood cells. These were designed to make to cells target and kill the cancer cells. After growing a large batch of the genetically engineered white blood cells, the doctors injected them back into the patients. In similar past experimental treatments for several types of cancer the re-injected white cells killed a few cancer cells and then died out. But the Penn researchers inserted a gene that made the white blood cells multiply by a thousand fold inside the body. The white blood cells… relentlessly track[ed] down and kill[ed] the cancer cells in the blood, bone marrow and lymph tissue. As the white cells killed the cancer cells, the patients experienced the fevers and aches and pains that one would expect when the body is fighting off an infection, but beyond that the side effects have been minimal.” — Robert Bazell, NBC link

Feb 10, 2011 — Glucan-immunostimulant, adjuvant, potential drug; “The significant role of glucans in cancer treatment, infection immunity, stress reduction and restoration of damaged bone marrow has already been established. The present review focuses on the various less known but potentially significant roles glucans might play in medicine.” — Vaclav Vetvicka, World Journal of Clinical Oncology link

May 12, 2010 — DCA Research Team Publishes Results of Clinical Trials; “The… generic drug Dichloroacetate (DCA) may hold promise as potential therapy for perhaps the deadliest of all human cancers: a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.” — Dr. Evangelos Michelakis, University of Alberta link

Mar 25, 2010 — Naturally occurring K vitamins inhibit pancreatic cancer cell survival through a caspase-dependent pathway; “Naturally-occurring, non-toxic K vitamins can inhibit the survival of some pancreatic cancer cell lines.” — Shayna L Showalter et al, Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology link

Feb 22, 2010 — In Tests, Vitamin D Shrinks Breast Cancer Cells; “Research… shows that the vitamin can kill human cancer cells… JoEllen Welsh, a researcher with the State University of New York at Albany, has studied the effects of vitamin D for 25 years. Part of her research involves taking human breast cancer cells and treating them with a potent form of vitamin D. Within a few days, half the cancer cells shriveled up and died. Welsh said the vitamin has the same effect as a drug used for breast cancer treatment. ‘Vitamin D enters the cells and triggers the cell death process,’ she [said]… The vitamin's effects were even more dramatic on breast cancer cells injected into mice. After several weeks of treatment, the cancer tumors in the mice shrank by an average of more than 50 percent. Some tumors disappeared. Similar results have been achieved on colon and prostate cancer tumors in mice.” — ABC News link

Apr 6, 2009 — Dietary Sulforaphane-Rich Broccoli Sprouts Reduce Colonization and Attenuate Gastritis in Helicobacter pylori–Infected Mice and Humans; “Helicobacter pylori infections… are strongly associated with the worldwide pandemic of gastric cancer.” — Akinori Yanaka et al, Cancer Prevention Research link

2009 — Molecular Basis for Cancer Chemoprevention by Green Tea Polyphenol EGCG — Hirofumi Tachibana, Food Factors for Health Promotion (Karger) link

Apr 15, 2008 — Resveratrol: a multitargeted agent for age-associated chronic diseases; “Numerous animal studies have demonstrated that this polyphenol holds promise against numerous age-associated diseases including cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.” — Kuzhuvelil B.Harikumar & Bharat B. Aggarwal, Cell Cycle link

Dec 1, 2007 — Vitamin K2-induced cell growth inhibition via autophagy formation in cholangiocellular carcinoma cell lines; “Vitamin K2 (MK4) has antitumor effects on various types of cancer cell lines in vitro, and its efficacy has also been reported in clinical applications for patients with leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).” — Masanobu Enomoto et al, International Journal of Molecular Medicine link

December 2007 — Whey acidic protein (WAP) regulates the proliferation of mammary epithelial cells by preventing serine protease from degrading laminin [“Whey protein suppresses tumor proliferation in breast cancer.” Sayer Ji] — Naoko Nukumi et al, Journal of Cellular Physiology link

Nov 2, 2007 — Nanotubes seen as new weapon in cancer fight; “Houston researchers are using [carbon] nanotubes heated by radio waves to kill cancer cells. In a paper posted online by the journal Cancer, a team at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Rice University reported that the technique destroyed liver cancer tumors in rabbits and caused no side effects… The therapy marries two disparate disciplines: the relatively ancient field of radio waves and nanotechnology, the cutting-edge science of the ultra-small. The rabbit study found the therapy worked only when the two were used together. It works not by poisoning but by creating a localized hyperthermia or small fever that destroys the cancer cells' membranes, protein and even DNA. The cells then die and are carried out of the body through normal kidney functions… The result, researchers said, was the thermal destruction of 100 percent of the tumors.” — Houston Chronicle link and link

Feb 22, 2007 — Buzz for a Potential New Cancer Drug; “Dichloroacetate, or DCA, [is] a drug that kills cancer cells by exploiting a fundamental weakness found in a wide range of solid tumors.” — Jerry Adler, Newsweek link

May 9, 2006 — Injected Cells Cure Tumors in Mice; “White blood cells from mice that are naturally immune to cancer cured tumors in other mice and provided them with lifelong immunity to the disease, researchers reported.” — Thomas H. Maugh II, Los Angeles Times link

Feb 8, 2006 — Intracellular signaling network as a prime chemopreventive target of (–)-epigallocatechin gallate; “Chemoprevention is [the use of substances]… to intervene in the progress of carcinogenesis [creation of cancer cells]… Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a principal antioxidant derived from green tea, is one of the most extensively investigated chemopreventive phytochemicals. EGCG has been known to block each stage of carcinogenesis…” — Hye-Kyung Na & Young-Joon Surh, Molecular Nutrition & Food Research link

Nov 1, 2003 — Induction of apoptosis by Citrus paradisi essential oil in human leukemic (HL-60) cells.; “Limonene is a primary component of citrus essential oils (EOs) and has been reported to induce apoptosis on tumor cells… We examined induction of apoptosis by Citrus aurantium var. dulcis (sweet orange) EO, Citrus paradisi (grapefruit) EO and Citrus limon (lemon) EO. These EOs induced apoptosis in HL-60 cells and the apoptosis activities were related to the limonene content of the EOs.” — Hata T. et al, In Vivo (Athens) link

Aug 15, 2003 — Nonradioactive iodide effectively induces apoptosis in genetically modified lung cancer cells; “A therapeutic dose of nonradioactive iodide [iodine] has potent efficacy and high selectivity against lung cancer…” —Ling Zhang et al, Cancer Research link and link

May 2001 — Dietary whey protein protects against azoxymethane-induced colon tumors in male rats — R. Hakkak et al, Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention link

December 1999 — Hypersensitivity of lymphocytes from chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients to ultraviolet light-C radiation — A. Tuck et al, Leukemia & Lymphoma link

Sep 16, 1997 — Broccoli sprouts: An exceptionally rich source of inducers of enzymes that protect against chemical carcinogens; “Large quantities of inducers of enzymes that protect against carcinogens can be delivered in the diet by small quantities of young crucifer sprouts (e.g., 3-day-old broccoli sprouts) that contain as much inducer activity as 10–100 times larger quantities of mature vegetables.” — Jed W. Fahey et al, PNAS link

Apr 14, 1995 — Effects of a ketogenic diet on tumor metabolism and nutritional status in pediatric oncology patients: two case reports — L. C. Nebeling et al, Journal of the American College of Nutrition link

Mar-Apr 1995 — The influence of zinc on apoptosis; “These conclusions should alert pharmacologists and physicians to the potential therapeutic applications of zinc compounds and zinc chelators in clinical disorders and diseases that involve apoptosis.” — F.W. Sunderman Jr., Annals of Clinical Laboratory Science link

1971 — Hemoglobin Synthesis in Murine Virus-Induced Leukemic Cells In Vitro: Stimulation of Erythroid Differentiation by Dimethyl Sulfoxide — Charlotte Friend et al, PNAS link “One of the nation’s top virologists accidentally discovered that if DMSO was given to leukemic cells (specifically erythroblasts—which cause a relatively rare type of cancer), at a 2% concentration, it caused most of them to differentiate back to normal cells (which took up to 5 days), at 3% it stopped their growth, and at 5% it killed them.” [source]