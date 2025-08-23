In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated.

We implore you to thoroughly consider at least three points, which we further expand on with supporting evidence below: 1) Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent viral transmission or infection. 2) Informed consent is paramount in Good Medical Practice. 3) The safety of the Covid-19 vaccines has not been established.

Letter from UK Medical Freedom Alliance to Members of the House of Lords

In 2014, a review of all SARS-coronavirus vaccines concluded that “protection from disease has not been demonstrated for any vaccine tested” and they “have a history of enhancing disease.”

The greatest fear among vaccinologists is the creation of a vaccine that is not only ineffective, but which exacerbates disease. Unfortunately, SARS-coronavirus (CoV) vaccines have a history of enhancing disease… Vaccine trials in animal models that mimic human disease indicate that no vaccine strategy tested to date would satisfactorily protect from disease.

Expert Review of Vaccines

