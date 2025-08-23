15 verifiable facts about the Covid vaccine. #3 - In 2023 research, 74% of sudden deaths were due to vax. #12 - In May 2025, the Senate found fraud related to vaccine-induced myocarditis.
#14 - In July 2025, a published paper reported that mRNA injections induce severe, long-lasting genetic disruption linked to cancer and chronic disease.
In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated.
We implore you to thoroughly consider at least three points, which we further expand on with supporting evidence below: 1) Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent viral transmission or infection. 2) Informed consent is paramount in Good Medical Practice. 3) The safety of the Covid-19 vaccines has not been established.
Letter from UK Medical Freedom Alliance to Members of the House of Lords
In 2014, a review of all SARS-coronavirus vaccines concluded that “protection from disease has not been demonstrated for any vaccine tested” and they “have a history of enhancing disease.”
The greatest fear among vaccinologists is the creation of a vaccine that is not only ineffective, but which exacerbates disease. Unfortunately, SARS-coronavirus (CoV) vaccines have a history of enhancing disease… Vaccine trials in animal models that mimic human disease indicate that no vaccine strategy tested to date would satisfactorily protect from disease.
Essential, Verifiable Facts
In 2014, a review of all SARS-coronavirus vaccines concluded that “protection from disease has not been demonstrated for any vaccine tested” and they “have a history of enhancing disease.” [source and source]
In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence was clear that vaccines should not be mandated. [source]
In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. The peer-reviewed study was mercilessly suppressed, although finally officially published in November 2024. [source and source and source]
In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration. [source]
In 2022 and 2023, it was being reported that the risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses. [source and source]
2021 emails show that the CDC had documented conversations with Pharma about the link between Covid shots and heart damage, but didn’t notify the public. [source and source]
"The most dangerous of all cardiac rhythms are ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation because they can lead to cardiac arrest." [source] In 2023, research showed that both of those dangerous heart rate issues were higher after Covid vaccination and hundreds of the people who reported getting those conditions died. [source and source]
In 2024, “a groundbreaking study… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions. [source and source and source and source]
Covid injections are linked to the skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation in children, adolescents, and young adults. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
10 Studies estimate from thousands to millions of deaths are attributed to the Covid vaccines. “FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.” [source]
In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns. [source]
In May 2025, Senate found fraud related to Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. “Public harmed by deception and delay in warning vaccine recipients.” [source]
In May 2025, the FDA required Pfizer and Moderna to add stronger warnings on Covid vaccines, including “that myocardial damage has commonly been long-lasting among those who suffer vaccine-related myocarditis.” [source]
In July 2025, a published paper reported that mRNA injections induce severe, long-lasting genetic disruption linked to cancer and chronic disease. [source]
In August, 2025, peer-reviewed research linked Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to “turbo cancer,” detailing five biological pathways that may drive aggressive, fast-growing cancers. [source]
Bonus Fact: In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected, but the CDC tried to hide it, and certainly didn’t act on it.
The Centers for Disease Control published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of “partially vaccinated” people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs). Nonetheless, the report was clear… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better. By mid-July vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected – and that gap remained until the study ended in November. (source, see table 2) Just as important, giving a vaccine to people with natural immunity did little to further increase their protection – the difference was minor and could have been due to chance. [And not measured in this study, but measured extensively in reports below, the “vaccine” increased risk of fatal heart damage, cancer, mental illness and death among other ill effects.]
