Contents

Definitions & Foundational Facts UPFs, Junk Food, Fake Food, Fast Food, Energy Drinks, Diet Drinks: Devastating Outcomes We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Definitions & Foundational Facts

Food for humans and animals is provided by the Earth. These have come to be called “whole foods” or “unprocessed foods.” For generations, whole foods have been preserved by traditional techniques such as canning or pickling. Food and drink products that are industrially manufactured are called ultra-processed foods (UPFs). They are ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat formulations containing food additives and little or no whole foods. Food additives are not normally consumed as food, but are nonetheless added to serve “a technological purpose” in the manufacture, processing, packaging, transport, or storage of UPFs. UPFs, junk food, fake food, fast food, energy drinks, and diet drinks have led to devastating outcomes in physical and mental health.

An Attempt to Hold industry Accountable and Raise Awareness for Their Horrific Tactics

A lawsuit alleges that ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), engineered to be addictive like cigarettes, caused a teenager to develop serious health problems like fatty liver disease and Type 2 diabetes. UPFs are defined as ‘industrially produced edible substances’ that lack essential nutrients and are loaded with refined ingredients, added sugars and unhealthy fats like linoleic acid. These foods disrupt metabolism, gut health and cellular function, increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and chronic inflammation. The lawsuit claims that Big Food took a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook, using similar tactics to engineer addiction and aggressively market UPFs to children. Protect your health by avoiding ultraprocessed foods, learning to read food labels, cooking more often, making healthier food swaps and practicing mindful eating.” - Dr. Joseph Mercola, Feb 1, 2025

UPFs, Junk Food, Fake Food, Fast Food, Energy Drinks, Diet Drinks: Devastating Outcomes

Ultra-processed Foods: Manufactured, Ready-to-Eat or Ready-to-Heat Formulations. These Industrially Manufactured Foods Have Additives, Contaminants, and a Highly Degraded Structure. They are Detrimental to Health.

Ultra-processed foods are industrially manufactured ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat formulations containing food additives and little or no whole foods, in contrast to processed foods, which are whole foods preserved by traditional techniques such as canning or pickling…. Processing induces significant changes to the food matrix, for which ultra-processed foods may affect health outcomes differently than unrefined whole foods with similar nutritional composition. Notably, the highly degraded physical structure of ultra-processed foods may affect cardiometabolic health… and the gut microbiota composition and function. Food additives and… contaminants produced during processing may also play a role in risk of cardiovascular disease. Key biological pathways include altered serum lipid concentrations, modified gut microbiota and host–microbiota interactions, obesity, inflammation, oxidative stress, dysglycemia, insulin resistance, and hypertension.” – Published in Advances in Nutrition journal, Sep 2021

Detail on the Composition & Processing of Ultra-Processed Foods

Ultra-processed food and drink products… are industrial formulations typically with five or more and usually many ingredients... Ingredients only found in ultra-processed products include substances not commonly used in culinary preparations, and additives whose purpose is to imitate sensory qualities of [unprocessed] foods… or to disguise undesirable sensory qualities of the final product. [Unprocessed] foods are a small proportion of or are even absent from ultra-processed products. Substances only found in ultra-processed products include some directly extracted from foods, such as casein, lactose, whey, and gluten, and some derived from further processing of food constituents, such as hydrogenated or interesterified oils, hydrolysed proteins, soy protein isolate, maltodextrin, invert sugar and high fructose corn syrup. Classes of additive only found in ultra-processed products include dyes and other colours, colour stabilisers, flavours, flavour enhancers, non-sugar sweeteners, and processing aids such as carbonating, firming, bulking and anti-bulking, de-foaming, anti-caking and glazing agents, emulsifiers, sequestrants and humectants. Several industrial processes with no domestic equivalents are used in the manufacture of ultra-processed products, such as extrusion and moulding, and pre-processing for frying. The main purpose of industrial ultra-processing is to create products that are ready to eat, to drink or to heat, liable to replace both unprocessed or minimally processed foods that are naturally ready to consume, such as fruits and nuts, milk and water, and freshly prepared… meals. Common attributes of ultra-processed products are hyper-palatability, sophisticated and attractive packaging, multi-media and other aggressive marketing to children and adolescents, health claims, high profitability, and branding and ownership by transnational corporations. Examples of typical ultra-processed products are: carbonated drinks; sweet or savoury packaged snacks; ice-cream, chocolate, candies (confectionery); mass-produced packaged breads and buns; margarines and spreads; cookies (biscuits), pastries, cakes, and cake mixes; breakfast ‘cereals’, ‘cereal’ and ‘energy’ bars; ‘energy’ drinks; milk drinks, ‘fruit’ yoghurts and ‘fruit’ drinks; cocoa drinks; meat and chicken extracts and ‘instant’ sauces; infant formulas, follow-on milks, other baby products; ‘health’ and ‘slimming’ products such as powdered or ‘fortified’ meal and dish substitutes; and many ready to heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes; poultry and fish ‘nuggets’ and ‘sticks’, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, and powdered and packaged ‘instant’ soups, noodles and desserts. – NOVA Food Classification

UPFs Have No Health Benefits. They Cause Chronic Diseases and Mental Health Issues.

High ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption is associated with an increased risk of a variety of chronic diseases and mental health disorders. At present, not a single study reported an association between UPF intake and a beneficial health outcome. – An Umbrella Review & Meta-Analyses of Observational Evidence, June 2024

Anxiety, Depression, Obesity, Metabolic Syndrome, Cancers, and Premature Death

A study published in the British Medical Journal finds people who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods have an increased risk of anxiety, depression, obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers and premature death. The data come from more than 9 million people who participated in dozens of studies. – NPR

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of the food system. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.