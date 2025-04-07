10 min, PPIs increase cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, chronic kidney disease, neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and dementia, and all-cause mortality (death).

Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public. Dr. David Jockers

PPIs, Heartburn, Acid Reflux, GERD, Gastric Ulcer Drugs

The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease) and gastric ulcer.

Antacids are OTC (over the counter) and include Aluminum Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Gaviscon, Magnesium Trisilicate, Mylanta, and Tums. [source]

H2 Blockers/Antagonists (histamine type 2 receptor antagonists) are OTC (over the counter) and include Axid, Cimetidine, Famotidine, Fluxid, Nizatidine, Pepcid, Ranitidine*, Tagamet, and Zantac*. [source and source]

PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) include Aciphex, Dexilant, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, lansoprazole, Lansoprazole, Nexium, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Prevacid, Prilosec, Protonix, Rabeprazole, and Zegerid. [source and source]

Promotility Agents include Bethanechol, Cisapride, Domperidone, Metoclopramide, and Metozolv. [source]

*Ranitidine [Zantac] was “revoked from the market in 2020 because it contained cancer-causing agents.” [source and source]

Evidence of Harm

Over 90% of Patients Have Too Little Stomach Acid, Not Too Much. When Sufficient Acid is Not Present, the Esophageal Sphincter Doesn’t Close Properly.

Over 90% of patients tested had low stomach acid levels, contrary to common medical assumptions. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are overused and can be harmful. 15% of the US population takes PPIs, with usage increasing with age. Long-term PPI use is associated with [an] increase in overall death risk. Acid reflux is often caused by too little stomach acid, not too much. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) closes properly only when sufficient stomach acid is present… Low stomach acid is linked to various autoimmune conditions. In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion. PPIs can increase the risk of infections. Ventilated patients on acid-blocking medications were twice as likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1 in one study. H. pylori infection, present in about 50% of the world’s population, can decrease stomach acid production and is associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer... Natural approaches like betaine HCl supplementation, bitters, and lifestyle changes can effectively manage acid reflux for many people. Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Overprescription of medications significantly affects elderly patients. One study found that discontinuing unnecessary medications in nursing home residents reduced the death rate by 23% and hospital referrals by 18.2%. Lies are Unbekoming

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

