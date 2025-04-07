PPIs, heartburn, acid reflux, GERD drugs: Increase cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, dementia, death, bone fractures, vitamin deficiency, pneumonia and infections.
PPIs altered children’s gut microbiome, the foundation of immunity & health, and increased infections in children. Stomach acid is crucial for health.
10 min, PPIs increase cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, chronic kidney disease, neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and dementia, and all-cause mortality (death).
Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.
Contents
PPIs, Heartburn, Acid Reflux, GERD, Gastric Ulcer Drugs
Evidence of Harm
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
PPIs, Heartburn, Acid Reflux, GERD, Gastric Ulcer Drugs
The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease) and gastric ulcer.
Antacids are OTC (over the counter) and include Aluminum Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Gaviscon, Magnesium Trisilicate, Mylanta, and Tums. [source]
H2 Blockers/Antagonists (histamine type 2 receptor antagonists) are OTC (over the counter) and include Axid, Cimetidine, Famotidine, Fluxid, Nizatidine, Pepcid, Ranitidine*, Tagamet, and Zantac*. [source and source]
PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) include Aciphex, Dexilant, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, lansoprazole, Lansoprazole, Nexium, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Prevacid, Prilosec, Protonix, Rabeprazole, and Zegerid. [source and source]
Promotility Agents include Bethanechol, Cisapride, Domperidone, Metoclopramide, and Metozolv. [source]
*Ranitidine [Zantac] was “revoked from the market in 2020 because it contained cancer-causing agents.” [source and source]
Evidence of Harm
PPIs: Increased Cancer, Heart Disease, Osteoporosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and Dementia, All Cause Mortality (Death), Bone Fractures, B-12 Deficiency, Pneumonia & Infections — “Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.” See also: Proton pump inhibitor utilisation and potentially inappropriate prescribing analysis: insights from a single-centred retrospective study: “PPIs have… been associated with a variety of severe adverse effects such as osteoporosis and associated fractures, hypomagnesemia… pneumonia, Clostridium difficile colitis and cardiovascular morbidity.” See also: Long-Term Use of Popular Heartburn Drugs Increases Risk of Stomach Cancer: Review See also: Several Common Drugs Are Linked to Dementia: “PPIs… have been shown in studies to increase people’s risks of dementia by 44 percent.” See also: This Pill Causes Dementia (14-min video) See also: These 7 Common Everyday Meds Are Harming Your Kidneys (13-min video) See also: 5 Common Medications that can Trigger Autoimmune Disease (video) See also: Vitamin B12 in Health and Disease: “Some medications are thought to interfere with the absorption or metabolism of vitamin B12. These include proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medications, metformin, nitrous oxide anaesthesia, some epileptic medications and colchicine.” See also: Warning Signs of a B12 Deficiency
PPIs Altered Children’s Gut Microbiome, the Foundation of Immunity & Health, and Increased GI and Respiratory Infections in Children — “PPI use increases the presence of oral microbes in the stool. We measured this microbial alteration in most pediatric subjects and observed that younger children are more susceptible to the PPI-associated microbial shifts. Our data suggest that PPIs drive a mixing of the microbial populations in the upper and lower GI tracts, which may explain a mechanism by which PPIs put children at risk for a myriad of GI and non-GI diseases.” See also: New insight into the effects of proton-pump inhibitors in children: “Prescribing rates of PPIs in children have risen more than 500% in the past two decades, despite growing concerns about their risks. Previous research has linked their use to an increased risk of various pulmonary and gastrointestinal infections in both adults and children.”
Stomach Acid is Crucial for Health — “Stomach acid is crucial for health, performing vital functions like protein digestion, nutrient absorption, and pathogen elimination.” See also: Stomach Acid is Good for You: The many dangers of acid blocking medications: “Many pharmaceuticals on the market are automatically given to large numbers of patients despite the harms often greatly outweighing their benefits. One of the worst offenders is acid suppressing medications. Their overprescription goes hand in hand with a widespread medical blindness to the critical functions of hydrochloric acid throughout the body and the actual causes of acid reflux. A variety of safe and non-invasive approaches exist to address the wide range of (often unrecognized) complications from acid reflux and dysfunctional stomach acid production.” See also: Stomach Acid is Critical for Health
Over 90% of Patients Have Too Little Stomach Acid, Not Too Much. When Sufficient Acid is Not Present, the Esophageal Sphincter Doesn’t Close Properly.
Over 90% of patients tested had low stomach acid levels, contrary to common medical assumptions. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are overused and can be harmful. 15% of the US population takes PPIs, with usage increasing with age. Long-term PPI use is associated with [an] increase in overall death risk. Acid reflux is often caused by too little stomach acid, not too much. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) closes properly only when sufficient stomach acid is present… Low stomach acid is linked to various autoimmune conditions. In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion. PPIs can increase the risk of infections. Ventilated patients on acid-blocking medications were twice as likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1 in one study. H. pylori infection, present in about 50% of the world’s population, can decrease stomach acid production and is associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer... Natural approaches like betaine HCl supplementation, bitters, and lifestyle changes can effectively manage acid reflux for many people. Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Overprescription of medications significantly affects elderly patients. One study found that discontinuing unnecessary medications in nursing home residents reduced the death rate by 23% and hospital referrals by 18.2%.
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
See Also
Root Causes of Illness — With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. Quickly identify drugs, vaccines, and toxins that cause each illness or symptom (e.g. cancer, depression, infertility, kidney issues, seizure, etc). Use quick links to verify documented “side effects” and evidence of harm.
Suppressed Cancer Research — Hundreds of references for published research documenting cancer reversal and recovery successes.
Cancer Reversal Testimonials — Hundreds of medical and personal testimonials on cancer reversal and recovery successes.
How do I find out my stomach acidity? What test is there? I have some symptoms but not sure if I should start some Bentain HC. I have urine test strips