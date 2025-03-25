Pregnant women have long been assured [by doctors] that acetaminophen can treat their aches, pains and fevers without bringing harm to the babies they carry. Now researchers say they have found a strong link between prenatal use of the medication and cases of ADHD in children. The results, published … in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, add to growing evidence that the active ingredient in Tylenol may influence brain development in utero. Los Angeles Times, 2014

Acetaminophen (Tylenol): Evidence of Harm

Research Confirms the Devastating Neurological Outcomes in Children; Women Filed 87 Lawsuits Against Drug Sellers

Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder. – October 6, 2022

NSAIDs, Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin): Evidence of Harm

Prescription NSAIDs are also available. Consistent use caused heart attacks. See here and here for more information.

OTC Products with Serious & Deadly Effects in Children

The widely used [PEG 3350] bowel-cleansing preparation could be considered bacterial genocide, as it has a long-lasting effect on the composition and homeostasis of gut microbiota. Annals of Gastroenterology Since it was first introduced 13 years ago, a drug called Miralax — an odorless, tasteless laxative that can be easily diluted in orange juice or water — has become a staple in many American households… The FDA approved the drug for use only by adults, and for only seven days at a time. Instead, Miralax has become a long-term solution for childhood constipation… rather than a short-term fix so that parents can change their children’s diets to include more fruits and vegetables. “I’ve had kids on it daily for years,” said Dr. Scott W. Cohen, a pediatrician in Beverly Hills, Calif., adding that he will generally refer them to a specialist in prolonged cases. For children with chronic constipation who are not being helped by dietary changes, “We literally give it like water.” The New York Times, 2012 The F.D.A. has raised new questions about the safety of an adult laxative routinely given to constipated children, sometimes daily for years. The agency has asked a team of scientists in Philadelphia to look more closely at the active ingredient in Miralax and similar generic products, called... PEG 3350... Doctors have long recommended these laxatives for their convenience and on the grounds that very little PEG 3350 is absorbed in the intestines. But the F.D.A. says there is little data on its absorption in children, especially the very young and chronically constipated. The agency never approved long-term daily use of the laxatives, even in adults.... Moreover, for years the F.D.A. has received occasional reports of tremors, tics and obsessive-compulsive behavior in children given laxatives containing PEG 3350... Buried in the agency’s brief to researchers, issued last year... the F.D.A. said that it had tested eight batches of Miralax and found tiny amounts of ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol, ingredients in antifreeze, in all of them. The agency said the toxins were impurities resulting from the manufacturing process. Those tests were conducted in 2008, but the results were not disclosed... An F.D.A. spokesman, said batches were tested because 'many of the reported adverse events were classic symptoms of ethylene glycol ingestion... No detectable amount of either chemical should be present in food or medication, said [a spokesperson for]... a nonprofit that sets quality standards for medicines and other products. Psychiatric illnesses like those reported in children taking the laxatives have also been observed in cases in which a child took substantial amounts of ethylene glycol. Some children taking Miralax chronically also have developed acidic blood, according to F.D.A. records, which can be a consequence of ingesting EG. The New York Times, 2015

Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products

Sunscreens: More Serious Problems

More Toxic OTC Products

Other Concerns

OTC Allergy Meds Only Mask Symptoms and Have Negative Side Effects in Contrast to Natural Remedies

Conventional medicine often turns to over-the-counter allergy medications and nasal sprays to relieve symptoms like itchy eyes and sinus pressure during seasonal changes. While these do offer temporary relief, they can come with a slew of negative side effects like drowsiness, brain fog, and headaches. Worse yet, their potency can wear off with continued use. They’re really just a band-aid for symptoms… Some natural options work in the same way [block the body’s response to histamines, chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction, in order to relieve allergy symptoms], while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general. Dr. Will Cole

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Cause of Harm. OTCs are one of the types of drugs covered there.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

