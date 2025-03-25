OTCs - Tylenol: ulcers, GI issues, kidney disease, hypertension, heart failure. Laxative given to children: rage, tics, insomnia, seizures. Ibuprofen: DNA damage, hypertension. Sunscreens? Nightmare.
Prescription drugs cause great harm, but so do over-the-counter meds and personal care products. Get an organized curation of research and reports.
Pregnant women have long been assured [by doctors] that acetaminophen can treat their aches, pains and fevers without bringing harm to the babies they carry. Now researchers say they have found a strong link between prenatal use of the medication and cases of ADHD in children. The results, published … in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, add to growing evidence that the active ingredient in Tylenol may influence brain development in utero.
Context
Acetaminophen (Tylenol) Causes Acute Liver Failure — “Nearly 500 die and 30,000 are hospitalized each year in the US as a result of… [Tylenol’s] toxic effects.”
Acetaminophen in Pregnancy Associated with ADHD in Children — Medical doctors assure pregnant women of the safety of acetaminophen, a drug that harms the baby’s brain development in utero. See also: Researcher Says FDA Needs to Reevaluate Acetaminophen After Study Finds ADHD Link; “The paper, which tracked 307 women from 2006 to 2011 who submitted blood samples during their pregnancy, looked into whether they had biomarkers showing they had taken acetaminophen. Children born to these mothers were tracked for eight to 10 years afterward.” See also: Associations of maternal blood biomarkers of prenatal APAP exposure with placental gene expression and child attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; “Despite evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (APAP) exposure and adverse neurodevelopment in humans and animals, over half of pregnant women in most populations use APAP.”
Acetaminophen Has Mind-Altering (“Psychotropic”) Effects, Including Blunting of Positive & Negative Emotions — “In 2015, a groundbreaking study found that Tylenol (acetaminophen) not only blunts pain, but has potent psychotropic side effects highly relevant to human social connection and behavior, such as blunting both positive and negative emotional stimuli, also known as ‘affect flattening’ in psychiatric terminology.” See also: Painkiller or Soul-Killer? The Troubling Connection Between Tylenol and Decreased Empathy
Acetaminophen Increased Ulcers, GI Bleeding, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, and Heart Failure — “General practice records from 1998 to 2018 in the U.K show that, among some 180,000 people age 65 and older who received prescriptions for acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol in Britain), risks for peptic ulcers, bleeding from ulcers, and any type of lower gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding were increased from 20% to 36% compared with more than 400,000 people not prescribed the drug… Acetaminophen use was also associated with increased rates of more general health problems including heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.” See also Incidence of Side Effects Associated With Acetaminophen in People Aged 65 Years or More: A Prospective Cohort Study Using Data From the Clinical Practice Research Datalink
Research Confirms the Devastating Neurological Outcomes in Children; Women Filed 87 Lawsuits Against Drug Sellers
Citing new studies linking the analgesic drug acetaminophen (a chemical also known as paracetamol or by brand names Tylenol and Panadol) to the development of neurological conditions such as autism, attention-deficit disorder and hyperactivity in their children, women in the United States have filed 87 lawsuits in seven states against several pharmacies that sell the drug… The women filing the lawsuits allege that the acetaminophen that they took while they were pregnant caused their children’s neurological problems. They say there are more than 20 peer-reviewed studies that have found an association between the development of brain disorders and the use of the over-the-counter analgesic drug, which was licensed in the mid-1950s and is the most widely used physician-recommended pain reliever world-wide. Plaintiff attorneys specifically cite a 2018 study by Hebrew University of Jerusalem published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Apr. 24, 2018 that found a 30 percent increase in the relative risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, whose pregnant mothers took high amounts of the drug, and a 20 percent increase in relative risk of autism spectrum disorder. – October 6, 2022
NSAIDs, Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin): Evidence of Harm
Ibuprofen Kills Thousands Each Year, So What is the Alternative? — “Ibuprofen, a petrochemical-derivative, has been linked to significantly increased risk of heart attack and increased cardiac and all-cause mortality (when combined with aspirin), with over two dozen serious adverse health effects, including: anemia, DNA damage, hearing loss, hypertension, influenza mortality, and miscarriage.”
NSAIDs Increase Risk of Ulcers, Heart Disease and Kidney Failure — Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs include Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), Naproxen (Aleve) and Aspirin (Excedrin, Bufferin). Learn more in Pain Relievers here.
Prescription NSAIDs are also available. Consistent use caused heart attacks. See here and here for more information.
OTC Products with Serious & Deadly Effects in Children
Over the Counter Antihistamine Has Serious & Deadly Effects in Children — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over the medicine Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug promethazine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including hyperactivity, aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal.”
Common Laxatives (PEG 3350) Linked to Many Serious Issues in Children — “Physicians often treat constipated children with laxatives. Their preferred choice is PEG 3350, or MiraLAX, despite the drug not being approved for those under 17. Praised for its effectiveness, safety, and user-friendly format, MiraLAX powder dissolves in water or other drinks… PEG 3350 is also present in several other laxatives and bowel preps, including GaviLAX, GlycoLax, ClearLax, and GoLytely, to name a few… According to a search… of the FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System, about 39,715 adverse reactions to PEG 3350 have been logged, including 2,607 cases involving children under 18. Experts caution that this may be the tip of the iceberg, suggesting widespread underreporting… A wave of parental concern has surfaced. Many of these parents connect through a Facebook group, Parents Against Miralax Restoralax Movicol (PEG 3350)… Thousands of testimonials tell similar stories: mood swings, rage, tics, insomnia, seizures, and more… [One] family began a natural treatment to restore [their child’s] gut bacteria. As his gut started to heal, his seizures stopped, his suicidal ideations vanished, and a more loving and compassionate child began to emerge. ‘We saw changes in Bradley that we hadn’t seen in years,’… Now a high school senior, Bradley has been seizure-free for six years and medication-free. ‘We are convinced MiraLAX eradicated all the bacteria from his gut, allowing candida and yeast to overpopulate.‘” See also: Drug for Adults Is Popular as Children’s Remedy See also: Scrutiny for Laxatives as a Childhood Remedy
The widely used [PEG 3350] bowel-cleansing preparation could be considered bacterial genocide, as it has a long-lasting effect on the composition and homeostasis of gut microbiota.
Since it was first introduced 13 years ago, a drug called Miralax — an odorless, tasteless laxative that can be easily diluted in orange juice or water — has become a staple in many American households… The FDA approved the drug for use only by adults, and for only seven days at a time. Instead, Miralax has become a long-term solution for childhood constipation… rather than a short-term fix so that parents can change their children’s diets to include more fruits and vegetables. “I’ve had kids on it daily for years,” said Dr. Scott W. Cohen, a pediatrician in Beverly Hills, Calif., adding that he will generally refer them to a specialist in prolonged cases. For children with chronic constipation who are not being helped by dietary changes, “We literally give it like water.”
The F.D.A. has raised new questions about the safety of an adult laxative routinely given to constipated children, sometimes daily for years. The agency has asked a team of scientists in Philadelphia to look more closely at the active ingredient in Miralax and similar generic products, called... PEG 3350... Doctors have long recommended these laxatives for their convenience and on the grounds that very little PEG 3350 is absorbed in the intestines. But the F.D.A. says there is little data on its absorption in children, especially the very young and chronically constipated. The agency never approved long-term daily use of the laxatives, even in adults.... Moreover, for years the F.D.A. has received occasional reports of tremors, tics and obsessive-compulsive behavior in children given laxatives containing PEG 3350... Buried in the agency’s brief to researchers, issued last year... the F.D.A. said that it had tested eight batches of Miralax and found tiny amounts of ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol, ingredients in antifreeze, in all of them. The agency said the toxins were impurities resulting from the manufacturing process. Those tests were conducted in 2008, but the results were not disclosed... An F.D.A. spokesman, said batches were tested because 'many of the reported adverse events were classic symptoms of ethylene glycol ingestion... No detectable amount of either chemical should be present in food or medication, said [a spokesperson for]... a nonprofit that sets quality standards for medicines and other products. Psychiatric illnesses like those reported in children taking the laxatives have also been observed in cases in which a child took substantial amounts of ethylene glycol. Some children taking Miralax chronically also have developed acidic blood, according to F.D.A. records, which can be a consequence of ingesting EG.
Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products
“Popular Acne Treatments Used by Millions of Teens Contain High Levels of Chemical Linked to Leukemia” — “Many popular acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide… including popular brands Proactiv, Clinique, Clearasil and Target Corp.’s Up & Up… can contain ‘unacceptably high’ levels of the carcinogen. Testing also revealed that benzene levels increase when the products are handled or stored at higher temperatures — such as left in a hot car or stored in a steamy bathroom… ‘A new report out of the U.K. showed that low-level benzene exposure (at levels below 1 part per million, which is less than what is seen in many benzoyl peroxide products) increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease and multiple cancers, including hematologic and lung.'” See also: Acne creams including Clinique, Proactiv and Clearasil contain chemical linked to cancer: study: “Acne creams such as Estee Lauder’s Clinique, Toro Pharmaceuticals’ Proactiv and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil contain a chemical that has been linked to cancer… The amount of benzene found in the products were up to 12 times the amount permitted in guidelines issued by the FDA — an ‘unacceptably high’ level of the carcinogen which has been linked to leukemia.” See also: Cancer-Causing Agent Benzene Found in Popular Acne Treatments: “Benzene is a sweet-smelling colorless or light-yellow liquid at room temperature. It is a known human carcinogen that can cause leukemia and other blood disorders. According to the American Cancer Society, it is one of the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States, utilized by chemical and pharmaceutical companies as a solvent. Trace amounts are commonly found in cigarette smoke, gasoline, glues, adhesives, cleaning products, and paint strippers.” See also: FDA Says Acne Products Recalled Over Carcinogenic Substance; “The agency said it tested six products and found elevated levels of benzene, a chemical used in industrial processes… Voluntary recalls for acne products have been initiated after the agency tested them and found benzene, a carcinogenic substance.” See also: Potential Carcinogen Found in 6 Popular Acne Products, Prompting Recall: FDA
“Popular Cold Medicine Contains Cancer-Causing Benzene” — “Generic store-brand versions of Mucinex, a popular cold medicine containing guaifenesin that is used by millions of Americans during cold and flu season, have been found to contain benzene. A cancer-causing chemical linked to leukemia and other serious blood disorders, benzene is the same carcinogenic compound found in some conventional sunscreen and beauty products. The brand-name Mucinex was not found to contain benzene… Walgreens is now facing a proposed class action lawsuit from customers who claim they were not informed that the store’s generic Mucinex contains benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.”
Benzene in Some Sunscreens & After-Sun Care Products —”Valisure… found in a recent test that 78 different sunscreen and after-sun care products contained benzene, a potential carcinogen.” See also: Many Sunscreen Lotions Contain Cancer Causing Chemicals – New Study
Sunscreens: More Serious Problems
Sunscreens Contain a Toxin that Disrupts Hormones & Causes Disease. Some Ingredients also Harm the Brain & Development — “Ninety-six percent of the U.S. population has oxybenzone in their bodies — a known endocrine disruptor linked to reduced sperm count in men and endometriosis in women. The main source is sunscreens. Researchers also warn that some sunscreen ingredients are neurotoxic, posing a hazard to brain health and development. Aside from the problem of toxicity, excessive use of sunscreen also contributes to vitamin D deficiency, which in turn increases your risk for a wide array of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis and cancer.” See also: Why You Should Choose a Natural Sunscreen for Your Health & the Environment.
Leave-on Products (Sunscreens, Moisturizers and Deodorants) Contain Microplastics that can be Ingested, Inhaled and Absorbed — “Two new studies… report… that potential health and environmental risks from ‘leave-on’ cosmetic and personal care products are largely ignored by researchers and regulators.” See also: Scientists Find ‘Tiny Shards’ of Plastic in Lungs, Placentas and Other Human Organs: “Researchers found particularly concerning accumulation of microplastics in brain samples.” See also: Understanding Microplastics and Their Harmful Effects on Health; “The presence of microplastics in the human body triggers a cascade of immune responses… disrupt[ing] intracellular signaling and immune homeostasis, leading to tissue and organ damage. This ingestion often causes immune cells such as cytokines to release inflammatory molecules, which can exacerbate conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Research has shown that exposure to microplastics increases the production of reactive oxygen species, contributing to inflammation and other immune-related diseases. The long-term health implications of microplastic exposure are alarming. Continuous exposure can lead to chronic conditions such as respiratory inflammation, interstitial pneumonia, and potentially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.” See also: Does Your Bottled Water Contain Nanoplastics?; “Nanoparticles [microplastics]… can get into individual cells and cause dysfunction in major organs when they deposit endocrine-disrupting chemicals… One study… estimated we consume an average of one credit card’s worth of plastic each week. There’s evidence that plastic chemicals are harming the health of future generations through intergenerational endocrine disruption.” See also: Health Effects of Microplastic Exposures: Current Issues and Perspectives in South Korea: “Microplastics can physically block the digestive system, stimulate the mucous membrane, and injure it. Also, when the size of microplastics becomes smaller than 1 micrometer to form nanoplastics, which are ultrafine plastics, they can pass through the primary tissue barrier in the body and penetrate the capillary blood vessel through the blood stream, which can be dispersed throughout the body.”
“Many Chemical Sunscreens Have Been Linked to an Increased Risk of Skin Cancer” — “Among the most hazardous are those containing oxybenzone, synthetic fragrances and retinyl palmitate (vitamin A). Sunscreens have also been implicated in the destruction of corals and other sea life… Your safest bet is to use topical zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that does not contain nanosized particles.” See also: Sunscreen Use and Duration of Sun Exposure: a Double-Blind, Randomized Trial: “Sunscreen use is associated with increased risk of cutaneous melanoma [and] basal cell skin cancer.” See also: Titanium Toxicity: “[Unlike the white residue of natural sunscreens], the small particles remain transparent on the skin while also blocking ultraviolet radiation… that tiny size also means those particles are able to absorb directly into your skin, and enter your circulation… Titanium is a heavy metal that’s been used for industrial purposes for decades but is now finding its way into our homes via our food, sunscreen, cosmetics, textiles, personal care products, supplements, toothpaste and more… Heavy metals are dangerous enough, but when they become nanoparticles, their toxicity increases exponentially.” See also: Here’s A Thought… What If Everything We Were Told About Sunscreen Was a Lie?: “Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, responsible for the vast majority of skin cancer deaths. It often develops on areas not typically exposed to the sun, like the soles of the feet or under fingernails, and is linked to… lifestyle more than UV exposure… Sunscreen [has] never been conclusively proven to prevent melanoma.” See also: Skincare Chemicals and Coral Reefs: “Common chemicals used in thousands of products to protect against harmful effects of ultraviolet light threaten corals and other marine life.” See also: Avoidance of sun exposure as a risk factor for major causes of death: a competing risk analysis of the Melanoma in Southern Sweden cohort: “Women with active sunlight exposure habits experience a lower mortality rate than women who avoid sun exposure.” See also: The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun: “Most skin cancers aren’t deadly. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are common but rarely life-threatening. Melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer, isn’t primarily caused by sun exposure. Outdoor workers get 3–10 times more UV exposure than indoor workers—yet have lower rates of melanoma… The dermatology industry rebranded itself as the front line against skin cancer, turning skin exams and biopsies into a billion-dollar industry. Routine full-body skin checks create a steady stream of profitable procedures. Skin cancer deaths haven’t meaningfully declined—despite all these aggressive interventions.” See also: Dermatology’s Disastrous War Against The Sun: The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight: “Skin cancers are by far the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, so to prevent them, the public is constantly told to avoid the sun. However, while the relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, the ones responsible for most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight… Sunlight is arguably the most important nutrient for the human body, as avoiding it doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases their risk of cancer.”
More Toxic OTC Products
“The #1 Children’s Vitamin Brand in the US… Contains Aspartame, GMOs, & Other Hazardous Chemicals” — “Kids vitamins are supposed to be healthy, right? Well then, what’s going on with Flintstones Vitamins, which proudly claims to be ‘Pediatricians’ #1 Choice’? Produced by the global pharmaceutical corporation Bayer, this wildly successful brand features a shocking list of unhealthy ingredients, including: Aspartame, Cupric Oxide, Coal tar artificial coloring agents (FD&C Blue #2, Red #40, Yellow #6), Zinc Oxide, Sorbitol, Ferrous Fumarate, DL-alpha tocopherol (synthetic vitamin E), Hydrogenated Oil (Soybean), GMO Corn starch.”
Non-Organic Supplements Often Contaminated with Toxins — “Supplements in general may be the #1 worst ‘contamination’ offender when it comes to feeding your body synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients that can (ironically) work against your health… Just some of the common ingredients to avoid… include artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, pesticides / herbicides, excess heavy metals, hydrogenated oils, and magnesium silicate / talc. That’s why it is truly mission-critical to choose a vitamin B complex supplement that is USDA Certified Organic… [which] means the entire formula (not just a few specific ingredients) has been independently verified as non-GMO and free of these synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients — and even the plant-based ingredients that are used in the formula must be grown organically, meaning free of pesticides, herbicides, and more.”
Other Concerns
“Fenben Labs on Amazon is 56% Fenbendazole, not 99% and the rest is baking soda” — “When you’re treating cancer (not parasites), you want to be sure you are getting exactly the dose that you need. 444mg of Amazon’s Fenben Labs is actually only 222mg and that’s a serious problem.”
“Eye ointments sold nationwide recalled due to infection risk” — “Multiple brands of lubricant eye ointments are being recalled due to a risk of infection… Sold nationwide by retailers including CVS Health and Walmart, the latest recall involves four products by brands Equate, CVS Health and AACE Pharmaceuticals… All have expiration dates starting April 2024 and running through September 2025.”
“Key Ingredient in Most Decongestants Doesn’t Work, Experts Say” — Sep 15, 2023: “Following an evaluation of clinical trial data, a panel of expert advisors for the FDA agrees oral phenylephrine-based drugs are no better at reducing stuffiness than a placebo.” See also: FDA Will Finally Ban Controversial Ingredient in Popular Decongestants — “In November 2024, the FDA proposed an order to remove oral phenylephrine from every single cold, cough, allergy, bronchodilator, and anti-asthmatic drug product available today, roughly four-fifths of all oral decongestants… Popular products impacted by the proposal would include Advil Sinus Congestion & Pain, Sudafed PE Nasal Decongestant, Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil, and Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe, just to name a mere few. The proposed order came a year after an independent advisory body for the FDA unanimously concluded that… it is no better than a placebo at clearing a stuffy nose. For nearly two decades now, some scientists have called for the removal of oral phenylephrine from the market.”
“What is cyanide doing in the vast majority of vitamin B12 supplements?” — “Unknown to most consumers, cyanide is found in a wide range of vitamins and foods as a synthetic additive known as cyanocobalamin… The form of b12 used in nearly all mass market vitamins [is] cyanocobalamin… There are plenty of… health professionals who do not agree with my view… That said, discussion and dialog on the topic is always healthy, and the perspective and research presented below may help counterbalance the topic with an appropriate dose of nuance, and perhaps some caution… Cyanocobalamin is… found in the vast majority of the vitamins on the market which contain b12, as it is relatively cheap (recovered from activated sewage sludge or mammalian tissue with the addition of potassium cyanide or produced through total chemical synthesis), and relatively stable (non-perishable). Despite its wide usage, it is not an ideal form of vitamin b12, as the cyanide must be removed from the cobalamin before it can perform its biological indispensable roles within the body. While there is plenty of research on the potential value of cyanide-bound vitamin b12, and certainly vitamin B deficiency can have devastating adverse health effects, it does have potential to do harm, and at the very least cannot be considered superior to non-cyanide containing forms.” See also: Crucial Benefits of Vitamin B-12 + Best Plant-Based Sources: Here, the author presents a different perspective: “… regarding the two forms of vitamin B12 in supplements, cyanocobalamin and methylcobalamin. First, when cyanocobalamin enters the body, it is converted to either methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin, the two active forms of B12 in people, and the body extracts what it doesn’t need. (Research also suggests your body may be able to better absorb cyanocobalamin versus methylcobalamin.) Second, while many cyanocobalamins in supplements are synthetic, there are now Certified Organic sources of natural-sourced cyanocobalamin that higher-quality supplements use. And the highest quality supplements ferment that Certified Organic and natural-sourced cyanocobalamin with probiotics, which can make it even more bioavailable to your body. Perhaps most importantly, while research supports health benefits of cyanocobalamin, “there is insufficient evidence to support the efficacy of other forms, like methylcobalim,” according to NutritionFacts.org… Fermented, natural-sourced cyanocobalamin may be your best choice.”
OTC Allergy Meds Only Mask Symptoms and Have Negative Side Effects in Contrast to Natural Remedies
Conventional medicine often turns to over-the-counter allergy medications and nasal sprays to relieve symptoms like itchy eyes and sinus pressure during seasonal changes. While these do offer temporary relief, they can come with a slew of negative side effects like drowsiness, brain fog, and headaches. Worse yet, their potency can wear off with continued use. They’re really just a band-aid for symptoms… Some natural options work in the same way [block the body’s response to histamines, chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction, in order to relieve allergy symptoms], while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general.
