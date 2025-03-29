Contents

What It Says It Does

EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) — “The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment. EPA works to ensure that… Americans have clean air, land and water…" [source]

What It Actually Does

EPA Betrayal Results in Severely Contaminated Food Supplies

The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, ‘senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business.'” Planet Natural, January 2013

By the 1950’s, Humans, Animals & All Life Were Subjected to the “New Principles of Toxicology”: No Matter How Lethal a Poison, if It Doesn’t Kill Humans Instantly , it is Safe and if it Does Kill a Human, it’s the Fault of the Person who was Killed (Due to “Allergy” or Misuse)

In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide… Soon after the introduction of DDT for widespread use as a household, public health and agricultural insecticide, it became evident that virtually all forms of insects were propagating strains completely resistant to this compound. This led to a frantic search for more and more potent insecticides (which also turned out to be more and more toxic for animals and man)… In 1950… more than 200 million pounds of insecticides were used in agriculture alone in the country… In 1951, the United States Public Health Services pointed out ‘DDT is a delayed-action poison… The deleterious effects are manifested principally in the liver, spleen, kidneys and spinal cord.’ … A new principle of toxicology has, it seems, become firmly entrenched in the literature: no matter how lethal a poison may be for all other forms of animal life, if it doesn’t kill human beings instantly it is safe. When nevertheless it unmistakably does kill a human, this was the victim’s own fault—either he was ‘allergic’ to it (the uncompensable sin) or he didn’t use it properly.” – Dr. Mortan S. Biskind MD, The American Journal of Digestive Diseases, 1953

The EPA: A Sham

The site has been on the EPA’s “National Priorities List” for cleanup since 2008. But 14 years later, those efforts have yet to be completed… There are currently more than 1,300 sites around the US on the EPA’s priority list, designated for cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 (CERCLA). But progress has been slow, hindered by a range of bureaucratic hurdles that critics say prioritize politics over public health… The law gives the EPA latitude to punish companies that don’t comply with EPA orders… “They (the EPA) have the legal authority, they need the political will,” said Stephen Lester, science director at the Center for Health, Environment & Justice (CHEJ). “They want to be the friend of these companies, not their regulators.” – May 16, 2024

“Corrupt Politics—Not Science—Behind EPA Regulations,” Says Former EPA Scientist

The author of “Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EPA,” faced hostility and attempts to fire him during his 25-year career at the EPA for exposing the dangers of pesticides. He says “little has changed inside the EPA” in the 10 years since he penned his book. – May 20, 2024

U.S. Regulatory Agencies Were, Historically, More Corrupt than Those in Europe

In 2012 Syngenta settled a class action lawsuit brought by water utilities with atrazine contamination for $105 million. The settlement money was distributed to communities with the most contamination, but for many systems even this was too little money to cover costs of long-term water treatment. Atrazine has been banned in Europe since the 1980s under laws that prohibit the use of any pesticide that contaminates drinking water. But in U.S., the federal government places few restrictions on its use. – Aug 29, 2017

That the EPA Continues to be Perceived as a Regulatory Agency for the People is a Mockery of Humanity

Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic pollutants directly into American rivers and lakes over the last five years, threatening critical ecosystems, endangering wildlife and human health, a new investigation reveals… The 371m lb of pollutants [was] released into waterways by 41 Tyson slaughterhouses and mega processing plants between 2018 and 2022. According to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the contaminants were dispersed in 87bn gallons of wastewater – which also contains blood, bacteria and animal feces – and released directly into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands relied on for drinking water, fishing and recreation… The water pollution from Tyson, a Fortune 100 company and the world’s second largest meat producer, was spread across 17 states but about half the contaminants were dumped into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri. – The Guardian, Apr 30, 2024

On Jun 20, 2024 the EPA Answered the Question, “How Can I Reduce My Exposure” to Air Pollutants that “Cause Serious Health Problems”? What Do You Guess Their Answer Is? Could it Be to Demand Clean Air by Stopping the Industrial Pollution that the EPA Describes in Detail? Nope. They Propose You Lay Down & Take It. Don’t Hold the EPA and Industry Accountable. Just Accept & Allow Poisoning of the Air. “Use Air Quality Alerts” So You’ll Know “How Clean or Polluted Your Outdoor Air Is”

Sources of particle pollution: These particles come in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles. Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into your lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream. Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM 2.5 , pose the greatest risk to health. Fine particles are also the main cause of reduced visibility (haze) in parts of the United States, including many of our treasured national parks and wilderness areas… How Can I Reduce My Exposure to PM?: You can use air quality alerts to protect yourself and others when PM reaches harmful levels. – EPA, Jun 20, 2024, Particulate Matter Basics

Government Stalls for Decades, Protecting Industry Over People

That Americans should be able to rely on EPA labels is easily disproved when you note that it was not until March 18, 2024, that the EPA banned asbestos after nearly 70 years of scientific studies demonstrating that it causes harmful lung diseases. – Tommy Hexter

On and On it Goes

The EPA has known for more than four decades that formaldehyde is toxic, but the companies that rely on it have thwarted the agency’s attempts to limit the chemical. -Dec 5, 2024

Lengthy Delays are Par for the Course Due to the “Insane System of Assuming Safe Until Proven Otherwise”

Despite the success of Silent Spring and the campaign against DDT, Rachel Carson’s broader warning went unheeded. We are now exposed, on a regular basis, to a huge number of chemicals with hormone-altering effects… The reason for this, in large part, is the insane system of chemical regulation in the US, which operates on the assumption of “safe until proven otherwise,” much like the FDA’s system for licensing food additives. – Raw Egg

Published in the Lancet in 2014, Researchers Called for a Halt to Industrial Chemicals Causing Harm to Children’s Brains at “Pandemic” Levels

Neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments, affect millions of children worldwide… Industrial chemicals that injure the developing brain are among the known causes for this rise in prevalence… To control the pandemic of developmental neurotoxicity, we propose a global prevention strategy. Untested chemicals should not be presumed to be safe to brain development, and chemicals in existing use and all new chemicals must therefore be tested for developmental neurotoxicity. -Dr. Philppe Grandjean MD & Dr. Philip J. Landrigan MD

EPA Requirements are So Poor as to Cause Great Harm, in Not Only Obvious Ways, but in More Subtle Ways – They Allow Harm to Pollinators, for Example, which are Vital for Food Systems on the Planet

US regulators should require pesticide makers to more thoroughly test their products for toxicity to insects before approval, according to a petition submitted to the EPA by an environmental advocacy group… Scientists and conservationists have argued for years that this system fails to protect pollinators and underestimates the toll of pesticides on these animals, which is especially relevant given the decline of many insect species worldwide. The EPA only requires that manufacturers perform, at a minimum, three narrow tests on adult bees to study a chemical’s toxicity on insects. “They’re not an appropriate surrogate for the other 4,000 wild species we have in North America, nor are they a surrogate for other pollinators like moths and butterflies,” said Rosemary Malfi… Many of the proposed changes come directly from EPA experts or academics invited to advise the agency. “They’re not following their own recommendations,” Malfi said. – The New Lede

EPA Approves Propaganda to Hide the Existence of Poisons

“Biosolids” is a marketing term, a euphemism for sewage sludge. Sewage sludge is what remains of everything flushed down the sewers — human and animal feces, industrial chemicals, medical waste, oil products, pesticides, home cleaners — after the water is removed. The EPA says it’s okay to call “biosolids” compost. The marketers who came up with the term biosolids (they did it by holding a contest) want you to think of it as natural… Since 2003, the EPA has allowed marketers to substitute the word “compost” for sewage sludge (or biosolids) on ingredient lists… More amazing is the fact that some makers of compost that include sewage use the word “organic” in their marketing… Horror stories about biosolids abound. In 1979, a dairy farmer in Georgia began to lose his milk cows after he started applying locally produced sludge fertilizer to his fields. Eventually, 700 of them died. The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, “senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business. – Planet Natural

Regulatory Agencies, Researchers, Scientists & Activists are Controlled, Manipulated, and Punished by Corporate Powers, Causing Devastating Harm to People and the Environment

Internal documents reveal a concerted effort to downplay glyphosate’s carcinogenicity while ignoring substantial evidence indicating its dangers to human health. Mason has shown how Bayer shaped regulatory processes to secure product approvals, influencing scientific studies and regulatory decisions while suppressing contrary evidence. The environmental devastation wrought by Bayer’s pesticides is alarming: Mason cites significant declines in biodiversity and poisoned ecosystems as direct consequences of their widespread use. Moreover, rising cancer rates in communities exposed to Bayer’s products cannot be ignored, especially increasing cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to glyphosate use in areas heavily treated with these chemicals… Over the years, Monsanto mounted a deceitful defence of its health- and environment-damaging Roundup and its genetically modified crops, and it orchestrated toxic smear campaigns against anyone — scientist or campaigner — who threatened its interests. It comes as no surprise that a US-Based PR firm has created a watchlist, profiling activists, scientists and journalists who are critical of pesticide use and genetically modified organisms, as recently revealed in documents obtained by the investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports. – OffGuardian

When You Look, You’ll Find Scientists Who Speak Up on the Corruption that Happens in Many Ways, including What Passes for “Science” and “Research”

Scientists are calling for the… administration to adopt a set of guidelines designed to ensure scientific integrity at federal agencies and loosen corporate influence on regulators charged with protecting Americans’ health. The recommendations, published Dec. 16, state that the EPA, the FDA and other agencies must eliminate financial and political conflicts of interest from environmental health research, halt industry influence on advisory boards and use the best available science to identify the health risks of toxic chemicals, which are contributing to the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Conflicts of interest that undermine the scientific process have resulted in “weakened chemical regulations, increased exposure to harmful chemicals, and greater risks to the health of families, workers, and communities,” the authors concluded. -The New Lede, Dec 16, 2024

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

Context

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

