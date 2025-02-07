Hospital Doctors and Administrators Refused to Provide Safe & Effective Treatments

Though the witnesses I interviewed were from all over the country, their experiences with hospitals were all the same — namely, no treatment was offered to their sick family members apart from supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir, and then intubation and ventilation, ultimately resulting in death. Several witnesses heard about treatment modalities such as methylprednisolone, ivermectin, and anti-coagulants only after their family members were languishing in hospital. To their astonishment, hospital doctors steadfastly refused to administer these drugs to their dying family members, and hospital administrators even fought court orders to do so. — John Leake

Contents

Hydroxychloroquine & Covid We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant Context: Covid Policies Failure & Harm Context: Pandemic Industry, Bird Flu, Mpox, etc.

Hydroxychloroquine & Covid

Chloroquine is a Potent Inhibitor of SARS Coronavirus Infection and Spread [Hydroxychloroquine is a newer version of chloroquine.]; “Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is caused by a newly discovered coronavirus (SARS-CoV)… Chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” [2005] link New Paper: The Use of Hydroxychloroquine in Multidrug Protocols for SARS-CoV-2; “Hydroxychloroquine played an important role in preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19, particularly in 2020 with the more virulent strains.” link Hydroxychloroquine Does Save Lives After All, New Study Finds: Will We Hear Apologies? link Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Covid-19 Mortality, Study Finds link Oxford University Study: Hydroxychloroquine Is a ‘Safe & Effective’ Treatment for Covid link Doctors, Not Bureaucrats, Know Best; “In July 2020 a group of doctors from around the U.S., who had been successfully treating Covid patients, held a press conference they called the White Coat Summit, attempting to counter the maligning of HCQ.” link Deadly Policy: Peer-Reviewed Cross-Country Study Finds That Routine Hydroxychloroquine Access May Have Prevented Over 520,000 Covid-19 Deaths link Access to Hydroxychloroquine Is Associated with Reduced Covid-19 Mortality: A Cross-Country Analysis link Hydroxychloroquine Associated With Lower Covid-19 Mortality: Study; The French study included 30,202 patients link Efficacy and safety of in-hospital treatment of Covid-19 infection with low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in hospitalized patients: A retrospective controlled cohort study link Mar 19, 2020: French Peer-Reviewed Study: Our Treatment Cured 100% Of Coronavirus Patients; “After 6 days 100% of patients treated with HCQ + Azithromycin were virologically cured.” link Epidemic of Fraud – The Attack on Hydroxychloroquine 2-hr documentary Dutch Court Cancels Fine for Writing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions to Treat Covid link Those Published “17,000 Hydroxychloroquine Deaths” Never Happened; “The article was always a hypothesized estimate of people that might have died, but now even that estimate has been retracted. The reason for the retraction was that the dataset was found to be “unreliable” (but in reality was fraudulent). The article also repeatedly referenced the 2020 RECOVERY trial. The RECOVERY trial is well known to be a deeply flawed study which, in addition to implementing late treatment in severely ill Covid patients, used extremely high doses of HCQ.” link Oct 11, 2024: Penalty increased on appeal for French doctor Didier Raoult, banned from practicing medicine for two years for using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients link Jul 31, 2020: Esteemed French Dr. Didier Raoult Testifies Person Behind Death Threats He Received Is Top Doctor Linked to Gilead Pharmaceuticals; “It is absolutely clear today that Dr. Raoult was correct in his findings. Today there are over 5 global studies that support the doctor’s findings that HCQ is a cheap and very effective treatment for coronavirus. Unfortunately, this was not the preferred treatment by professionals who hoped to reap vast rewards for their own treatment for the coronavirus.” link

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context: Covid Policies Failure & Harm

The failure and harm of Covid “public health” policies are curated here:

This web page covers the complete subject as outlined below, with quick links to nearly a thousand references, organized by these categories as well as by date, and by author here.

Links below are for Substack articles on the individual sub-topics (providing a potentially more efficient way to research and forward specific information).

The Failure of Government-Defined Medical Policies & Protocols

Disregard for Effective, Safe Treatments & Prevention Strategies

Natural Immunity & Wellness Non-Pharmaceutical Therapies

Disparagement & Blocking Access to Safe Options

Ivermectin Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid

Ivermectin’s Known Safety & Success Prior to 2020

FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Safe, Effective, Life-Saving Treatment Hydroxychloroquine

Excessive Pressure to Obtain Compliance

Disregard for Independent Healthcare Decisions Architects of “Public Health” Protocols are Verifiably Corrupt

Context: Pandemic Industry, Bird Flu, Mpox, etc.

The Pandemic Industry & Virus X: Bird Flu, Mpox, Killing Animals, Taking Over Food Supply — Get an overview of key considerations, insights into the Pandemic Industry Playbook, and quick links to hundreds of references, organized in date order.