Pain Relievers, NSAIDs, Opioids

Drugs used as pain relievers include NSAIDs and opioids.

NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription:

OTC NSAIDs include Ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and Naproxen (Aleve). [source]

Prescription NSAIDs include Cataflam, Celebrex, Celecoxib, Ciclofenac, and Voltaren. [source]

Opioids are available illegally, and prescribed as pain killers:

Illegal opioids include heroin . [source]

Prescription opioids include Carfentanil, Codeine, Dihydrocodeinone, Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Tramadol. [source and source and source]

Evidence of Harm

Horrific Combo of Opioids and Benzos: Deadly and Increasing

A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone… The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose compared to taking opioids alone. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Medical Professionals Responsible for Drug Abuse

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 60 doctors, nurses, and pharmacists with having illegally handed out millions of prescriptions for opioids in a pattern of malpractice that fed the flames of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. – April 22, 2019

The Vital Importance of Learning How to Wean Off Opioids

Guidelines for tapering off opioids recommend gradually reducing 5% to 10% of the morphine-equivalent dose every two to four weeks and switching from immediate-release opioids to extended-release on a fixed schedule… To help patients manage their pain, the program uses a variety of methods, including nonopioid medications, exercise, acupuncture and mindfulness training. Opioids killed 33,000 Americans in 2015 and nearly 42,250 in 2016. The death toll is still trending upward, as overdose cases admitted into emergency rooms increased by more than 30% across the U.S. between July 2016 and September 2017. Studies show addiction affects more than 1 in 4 of those using opioids for chronic noncancer pain. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Alternatives & Considerations

See GreenMedInfo for quick access to research on chronic pain. There were 194 abstracts at the time of this writing, showing success in alleviating chronic pain with acupuncture, Tai Chi and curcuminoids, for example. See also: More than 150 Health & Wellness Techniques to learn more about the many options.

Melatonin Lowered Cortisol Levels, Reduced Pain, Improved Sleep

Melatonin may also be beneficial if you are dealing with chronic pain. A 2019 study published in the Biological Research for Nursing has found that melatonin may be beneficial for those with fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by widespread chronic pain. Researchers found that melatonin may help to lower cortisol levels, improve mood, reduce pain, and increase the quality of life in fibromyalgia. A 2018 review published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology has found that melatonin may help to improve chronic pain and pain related to sleep disorders. Researchers found that melatonin offers neuroprotective, sleep-supportive, and analgesic benefits. They found that due to these effects, melatonin may help to reduce chronic pain. – Dr. David Jockers

Acupuncture Improved Chronic Shoulder Pain Diagnosed as Osteoarthritis or Rotator Cuff Tendonitis

Research published in Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in 2009 reported improvements in chronic shoulder pain with acupuncture. [source]

Meditation Reduced Pain Even More than Morphine

Research published in the Journal of Neuroscience in 2011 reported that brain scans demonstrated that mindfulness meditation can dramatically reduce sensitivity to pain — even more so than morphine. [source]

Yoga Proven to Improve Pain Levels in Many Research Studies

Yoga is safe and provides statistically valid improvements in pain and functional outcomes in a range of conditions including low back pain, arthritis, kyphosis, and fibromyalgia. [source] Yoga caused significant improvements in pain levels, mood and functional capacity for those with chronic pain and depression. [source] Yoga reduced pain and improved well-being in people with systemic lupus. [source] Postural awareness reduced chronic pain. [source] Randomized, single-blind, controlled trial: Carpal tunnel syndrome pain reduced. [source]

Cold Water Therapy Improved Inflammation and Decreased Soreness

Cold water therapy is short exposure to extremely cold water (40 to 59 Fahrenheit, 4 to 15 Celsius) for a few minutes, up to 15 minutes. It may be a cold shower or immersion into a body of water or tub of ice cold water. [source] May be useful when experiencing autoimmune disease [source], chronic inflammation [source], or muscle soreness [source].

