Microplastics , also known as nanoplastics , refer to the break-down of plastics into tiny particles which contaminate the air, water, plants, and animals, and is found in human hearts and other organs .

Many, many synthetic compounds are EDCs, including BPA, phthalates, PCBs, dioxins, herbicides and pesticides . [source and source]

As a result, xenoestrogens are endocrine disruptors, also called endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) , interfering with the body's (extremely important) hormonal system . Some EDCs mimic the body's hormones; some prevent them from working properly. The majority of adverse effects from EDCs are caused by dysfunction related to estrogen . [source]

Xenoestrogens are "synthetic compounds that... mimic the action of estrogens." [source] These "artificially made compounds produced by industry... have estrogenic effects and differ chemically from... naturally occurring estrogens produced by living organisms." [source]

Hormones send signals that regulate how the body functions and grows. [source] Hormones affect respiration, metabolism, reproduction, sensory perception, movement, sexual development and growth.

The system of the body responsible for releasing hormones is called the endocrine system .

Hormones govern more or less every single process in the human body, which means, worryingly, that endocrine-disruptors can affect—well, more or less every single process in the human body . – Raw Egg

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are among the most destructive chemicals in our environment . Exposure to them is linked to growth, neurological and learning disabilities, obesity, diabetes, male and female reproductive dysfunction, birth defects, cardiovascular disease and some cancers. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are… compounds which impair the function of the endocrine system leading to adverse health outcomes . Chemicals with endocrine disrupting potential… include many synthetic substances used in agriculture, industry as well as many consumer products. The most common include PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), PBDEs (polybrominated diethyl ethers), dioxins, plasticizers [BPA and phthalates], pesticides [methoxychlor, CFS, DDT], fungicides (vinclozolin) and herbicides… Although there are several different mechanisms through which EDCs can impair the function of the endocrine system, most of the reported adverse effects of their action are due to their interaction with estrogen receptors or alteration of estrogen signaling pathways. – Dominik Rachon, 2016

Early indications of endocrine-disrupting activity were reported in the 1920s using studies in pigs. In the 1960s , after exposure to industrial chemicals, endocrine disruption was reported widely in wildlife . Today, humans are ubiquitously exposed to chemicals in daily life. .. An expanding body of scientific evidence has begun to provide links between exposure to such chemicals and metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Evidence from research studies has shown that a variety of environmental chemicals can influence adipogenesis and obesity. Today, there are more than 1,000 chemicals reported to have endocrine effects . – Radhika Gupta et al

EDCs (compounds that disrupt the endocrine system) include:

Phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DEP, DiDP, DiNP, DnHP, and DnOP), Plasticizers, Synthetic Fragrance [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

PFAS ( per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) [source and source and source and source] — “The fluorinated chemicals called PFAS are a class of synthetic, toxic and persistent chemicals used in more than 1,000 consumer and industrial products and applications.” [source] Includes fluorosurfactants (PFOS, PFOA), fluoropolymers (PTFE) and fluorocarbons. [source]

PE, PET (polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate) [source and source] — See Microplastics (below) for more detail

Pesticides , fungicides , herbicides [source and source and source] — See Pesticides (here) for more detail

Heavy Metals: Aluminum, Cadmium, Copper Oxychlor, Copper Sulfate, Lead, Mercury [source and source and source] — See Heavy Metals (here) for more detail

DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) [source and source] — See Pesticides (here) for more detail

BPA (bisphenol A) [source and source and source] — “BPA was first developed in the 1890s as a synthetic estrogen which in the 1930s was shown to possess estrogenic activity comparable to estrone in stimulating the female reproductive system in rats.” [source] [source and source]

Atrazine [source and source] — See Pesticides (here) for more detail

An obesogen is an “EDC that exerts permanent and even transgenerational changes to fat cells… Research shows obesogens are highly correlated with obesity and diabetes.” They “interfere with normal endocrine regulation of metabolism, adipose tissue development and maintenance, appetite, weight and energy balance.” [source and source and source and source]

The EDCs acting as obesogens listed here are:

EDCs have been found in the following.

Recycled products such as toys that are made from recycled plastic and electronic waste [source]

Nonstick cookware, other nonstick items [source and source and source and source and source]

Air, indoor, from, for example, phthalates releasing from materials and creating “toxic dust” [source]

BPA is the most abundant chemical used in many consumer products. It is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins, food packaging, dental sealants, and thermal receipts. Therefore, BPA can migrate into dust from laminate flooring, adhesives containing epoxy resins, paints, toys and household electronic equipment. BPA is also widely used as the inside coating of cans used for food preservation and storage. Heating cans during sterilization or food preparation causes BPA to leak into the can content and therefore, BPA is also found in many food products. Consequently, we are now exposed to this chemical not only via inhalation of household dust but mostly by eating foods stored in plastic containers or cans. – Dominik Rachon, 2016

Ian Shaw, professor of toxicology at the University of Canterbury, said that hormones work at ‘infinitesimally tiny doses’ and the doses of oestrogenic chemicals in food and water that children are exposed to are ‘well within the range of doses to have a biological effect.’ – Maryanne Demasi

Some toys could significantly contribute to the total exposure to BPA of babies and infants. – Christian Kirchnawy et al

Numerous prescription and nonprescription (OTC) drug products and supplements from a wide range of therapeutic categories may use [phthalates]. – Katherine E. Kelly et al

PFAS chemicals can contaminate drinking water supplies near facilities where the chemicals are used. PFAS contamination has been detected in water near manufacturing facilities as well as military bases and firefighting training facilities where foam containing PFAS is used. – Endocrine Society

As it breaks down in the environment, plastic gets smaller and smaller until it infiltrates just about everything in the form of micro- and nano-sized particles. They’re everywhere . In the air, water, seas, human bodies, dust, food, plants and animals… Microplastic contamination is a monumental environmental and health issue with serious consequences… It’s in our food and the water we drink, particularly bottled water. A 2018 study found microplastics in 93% of the bottled water tested. Researchers recently reported the presence of around 240,000 tiny pieces of microplastics in a 1 litre bottle of water… It’s now being implicated in a wide-range of human disease processes from cancer to heart disease and neurological conditions. There’s little we can do to avoid it, but plenty we can do to minimise our exposure. – Alliance of Natural Health

‘The EPA is allowing, without any restrictions, the ongoing recycling of plastics that contain decaBDE and that violates the legal requirement under the Toxic Substances Control Act to take all practicable measures to reduce people’s exposure to decaBDE,’ said Katherine O’Brien, senior attorney for Earthjustice , a nonprofit organization that provides free legal representation on environmental and public health issues. – CNN

Interior vehicular air is found to be contaminated with harmful chemicals linked to cancer and IQ decline among children, according to a new U.S.-based study. The peer-reviewed study , published in ACS Publications on May 7, investigated the use of flame retardants inside vehicles and their health implications on people. Flame retardants are chemicals applied to materials like vehicle seat foams to prevent burning or slow the spread of fire. The use of flame retardants inside vehicles is mandatory under the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s guidelines . In the study, researchers analyzed 101 vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2022. – The Epoch Times

EDCs can disrupt many different hormones, and are therefore linked to numerous harms as described below.

Weight gain, weight re-gain, long term weight gain, increased BMI, increased waist circumference, obesity [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Thyroid alterations, dysfunction, disease [source and source and and source and source and source and source]

Diabetes, insulin resistance [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

EDCs can disrupt many different hormones, which is why they have been linked to numerous adverse human health outcomes including alterations in sperm quality and fertility, abnormalities in sex organs, endometriosis, early puberty, altered nervous system function, immune function, certain cancers, respiratory problems, metabolic issues, diabetes , obesity , cardiovascular problems , growth, neurological and learning disabilities, and more. – Endocrine Society

Breast and uterine cancer are… mostly estrogen dependent. Therefore, any EDC exhibiting estrogenic effects may increase the risk of these two malignancies. This review focuses on the potential role of EDCs with estrogenic potential on the risk of breast and uterine neoplasms but also points to the possible role of the exposure to EDCs in… ovarian and cervical cancer. It also underlines the necessity of informing the public about the presence of EDCs in common consumer products, their detrimental health effects and methods of reducing the exposure risk. – Dominik Rachon, 2016

Several of these health harms have been observed in thorough, well-executed epidemiological studies that measure exposure to PFAS in humans, as well as controlled laboratory studies in animals. For example, the C8 Health Project studied nearly 70,000 residents in the mid-Ohio River valley whose water was polluted for decades with high levels of PFOA from a DuPont manufacturing plant. (C8 was DuPont’s internal name for PFOA.) The study determined PFOA exposure was linked to six major health problems, including kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, high cholesterol and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Multiple government agencies, including the EPA, the National Toxicology Program and the Agency for Toxicological Substances and Disease Registry, have noted that other long-chain PFAS similar to PFOA and PFOS, like PFNA and PFHxS, as well as short-chain PFAS used to replace them, such as GenX, PFBS and PFHxA, can cause similar health effects in animals, with some epidemiological studies reporting similar findings. – EWG

Exposure to toxic environmental chemicals during pregnancy and breastfeeding is ubiquitous and is a threat to healthy human reproduction. There are tens of thousands of chemicals in global commerce, and even small exposures to toxic chemicals during pregnancy can trigger adverse health consequences. – Int’l Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, 2015

Endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) have gradually entered the food chain, being frequently found in human blood and urine samples. This becomes a particularly serious issue when they reach vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, whose hormones are more unstable and vulnerable to EDCs. The proper formation and activity of the placenta, and therefore embryonic development, may get seriously affected by the presence of these chemicals, augmenting the risk of several pregnancy complications, including intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes mellitus, among others. Additionally, some of them also exert a detrimental impact on fertility, thus hindering the reproductive process from the beginning. In several cases, EDCs even induce cross-generational effects, inherited by future generations through epigenetic mechanisms. – Maria Puche-Juarez et al

Studies have shown that BPA can be passed on from mother to offspring via the placenta and breast milk. Since oestrogen plays an essential role in regulating maternal adaptations to pregnancy, xenoestrogens, such as BPA, are expected to interfere with these processes. In this context, pregnancy and the post-partum state can be considered a critical window of exposure where EDCs can cause significant harmful effects on both mother and foetus. – Francesca Farrugia et al

Childhood PFAS was associated with increased odds of autism spectrum disorder and developmental delay. – Jiwon Oh et al

People who regularly drink from cans and plastic bottles may want to reconsider: A new study shows that a common chemical in the containers can seep into beverages and raise blood pressure within a few hours. – Anahad O’Connor, The New York Times, BPA in Cans and Plastic Bottles Linked to Quick Rise in Blood Pressure

BPA concentrations at ages 3, 5, and 7 years were associated with asthma. – The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 2013

EDC exposures in the EU contribute substantially to obesity and diabetes. -Juliette Legler et al

Estrogen dominance, characterized by high estrogen levels, is associated with obesity, particularly around the thighs, hips and buttocks. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Higher baseline plasma PFAS concentrations were associated with a greater weight regain, especially in women, possibly explained by a slower regression of RMR levels. These data illustrate a potential novel pathway through which PFASs interfere with human body weight regulation and metabolism. The possible impact of environmental chemicals on the obesity epidemic therefore deserves attention. – Gang Liu et al

Obesogens are chemicals that inappropriately stimulate [fat formation] and fat storage… Numerous obesogens have been identified in recent years and some of these elicit transgenerational effects on obesity as well as a variety of health end-points… The endocrine system plays many important roles in energy balance, fat deposition and fat distribution in the body. [Hormones] produced in the pancreas modulate glucose uptake and usage; [hormones] affect metabolism in the gastrointestinal tract; [hormones] act in the liver to control metabolism, hunger and satiety… Sex hormones can affect food intake, body-weight and fat distribution and can alter the balance of glucose and insulin, lipogenesis and lipolysis, all of which affect energy metabolism and, ultimately obesity. It is now widely accepted that endocrine-active chemicals in the environment can disrupt hormone function to influence health, particularly by altering developmental programming… EDCs have been linked to obesity, and obesogens have been detected in humans and animals. – Transgenerational Effects of Obesogens

This analysis of six phthalate metabolites revealed a number of associations with body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC), including several dose-response relationships. Once considered to be a passive organ for energy storage, adipose tissue is now known to be an active endocrine organ that secretes numerous chemical signals and responds to a variety of hormonal signals and thus may plausibly be affected by endocrine disrupting chemicals. Animal evidence and limited human data suggest that phthalates have the potential to affect obesity through several different biologic mechanisms that may differ by phthalate. These include anti-androgenic effects, inhibition of thyroid hormone action, and activation of PPARs [which] has been shown to play a major role in adipocyte differentiation and energy storage. – Elizabeth E. Hatch et al, 2008

EDC’s are capable of blocking or mimicking the activity of natural hormones in your body… The way that your hormones work is similar to a lock and key system. Your cells have receptors that are specifically designed for certain hormones (just like locks are designed for specific keys). The hormones, therefore, are the keys that can dock to these receptors and initiate a cascade of activity. Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals come in and create havoc because they are similar in structure to your hormones. Therefore, they can dock on the same receptors and initiate activity, just like your hormones would. The problem is, they are not part of your natural hormonal system. These endogenous compounds come in and throw the homeostasis of your tightly regulated hormonal system out of whack, and the result can range from resistant weight loss, obesity, reproductive harm and infertility, lowered hormone production and more… Research shows that exposure to EDC’s can promote insulin resistance, which in turn can increase the risk for obesity as well as other metabolic conditions marked by increased levels of uncontrolled blood sugar. – Dr. Wendy Myers ND

EDCs disrupt hormonal balance, leading to widespread health problems. These chemicals primarily operate by activating estrogen receptors within your cells. This activation leads to [a series of physiological effects that untilmately] induces severe oxidative stress, resulting in significant cellular damage… It all starts with your mitochondria — the powerhouses of your cells. EDCs interfere with these crucial organelles, diminishing their ability to produce the energy your cells need to function optimally. This energy deficit isn’t just a matter of you feeling tired; it has far-reaching consequences, particularly for your gut health… From the initial disruption of cellular energy production by EDCs, you arrive at a situation where your body’s own defense mechanisms have been tricked into causing harm to you. This complex chain of events underscores the far-reaching and interconnected nature of your body’s systems and highlights how these seemingly small disruptions can cascade into significant health challenges for you. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Some EDCs trick our body into thinking that they are hormones, while other EDCs block natural hormones from doing their job. Other EDCs can increase or decrease the levels of hormones in our blood by affecting how they are made, broken down, or stored in our body. Finally, other EDCs can change how sensitive our bodies are to different hormones. EDCs can disrupt many different hormones, which is why they have been linked to numerous adverse human health outcomes including alterations in sperm quality and fertility, abnormalities in sex organs, endometriosis, early puberty, altered nervous system function, immune function, certain cancers, respiratory problems, metabolic issues, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, growth, neurological and learning disabilities, and more. – Dr. Daniel Ruiz PhD & Dr. Heather Patisaul PhD

Phthalates, bisphenol A, pesticides, and environmental contaminants such as polychlorinated biphenyls and dioxins are known endocrine-disrupting chemicals that have been shown to negatively affect both male and female reproduction. Exposure to these chemicals occurs on a daily basis owing to these compounds being found in plastics, personal care products, and pesticides. Recently, studies have shown that these chemicals may cause transgenerational effects on reproduction in both males and females. This is of concern because exposure to these chemicals prenatally or during adult life can negatively impact the reproductive health of future generations. – Transgenerational Effects of EDCs on Reproduction

The developing embryo is very fragile and sensitive to estrogenic agents… Exposure of rodents to sex hormones during prenatal or early postnatal life can cause permanent and irreversible alterations of the endocrine and reproductive organs, such as ovary, fallopian tube, uterus, cervix, vagina, and mammary gland in females; and testis, epididymis, prostate, and seminal vesicle in males; as well as non reproductive organs including bones and muscle and immune and nervous systems in both sexes. – Hormones and Behavior, 2001

Laboratory studies show BPA causes developmental and reproductive effects in aquatic animals, including fish and shellfish. Reproductive and developmental effects reported include: Reduction of male hormones in turbot, Death of testicular cells in swordtails, Inhibition of spermatogenesis and egg production in fathead minnows, and decreased hatchability of their larvae, Decreased sperm density and motility in brown trout, along with delayed or absent ovulation, Fewer eggs and hatchlings in medaka (small experimental fish); embryos were deformed and some had gonads with both male and female elements, Feminization in both sexes of frogs, Yolk-sac hemorrhages and edema in Atlantic salmon, Malformations in tadpoles. A variety of other toxic effects have also been noted. – California Environmental Protection Agency

When possible, choose alternatives to paper receipts such as email receipts. Otherwise, limit handling and wash hands after handling. Choose alternatives to polycarbonate plastic for baby bottles and sports water bottles. For babies, glass and cloudy plastic bottles are better choices. For sports bottles, the best choice is stainless steel. Choose powdered rather than liquid infant formula. If you do need liquid formula, use bisphenol-free containers. Limit your intake of canned foods. – Toxic-Free Future

Strategies to reduce estrogen exposure include avoiding synthetic products, choosing natural alternatives, supporting liver health… Minimizing plastic use and managing stress can also help lower your estrogen level and reduce associated health risks. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Estrogenic Carcinogens

In short, along with avoiding products that specifically have the word “phthalate” on the label, be suspicious of ingredient abbreviations that end in “P”, and avoid fragrance like the plague. – Brian Vaszily

Fragrance— may contain phthalates not listed on the label

Look for products that are clearly labeled as “phthalate-free” and/or scrutinize the label for phthalate ingredients and their abbreviations. Avoid fragrance . Do not use anything in your home or on your body that contains synthetic fragrance. These products may contain phthalates as well as numerous other fragrance toxins . Ditch vinyl . Vinyl products (shower curtains, flooring, blinds) almost always contain phthalates, so replace them with less toxic alternatives when possible. Some companies do make phthalate-free vinyl flooring as an option now. Ditch food and beverages in plastic . Phthalates in plastic easily leach into food and drinks, especially when the plastic is heated. Opt for glass food storage containers instead, and consider getting a glass or stainless steel water bottle rather than drinking from a plastic one. Cook at home more often . Since eating out is linked to increased phthalate exposure, try cooking at home more often if you normally dine out regularly. Buy unpackaged ingredients as much as possible, and don’t store produce in plastic bags … Avoid phthalates in personal care products, cosmetics, and even supplements by regularly reading labels. There are many different variations of phthalates. Here’s a list of the eight most widely used versions:

To avoid PFAS… you’re looking for things that say fluoryl. Any kind of chemical that might have fluoryl in it is likely to be one of these types of chemicals. – CNN

Given the ubiquity of these chemicals in our environment, strategies for reducing the body burden of these substances are urgently needed… You can also use an infrared sauna to support detoxification. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Exposing Toxic Chemicals in Consumer Products

The thyroidal effects of some EDCs may be exacerbated in iodine-deficient individuals, those with thyroid autoimmunity, and those with mutations in deiodinase genes. – Elizabeth N. Pearce

Microplastics, also known as nanoplastics, refer to the break-down of plastics into tiny particles which contaminate the air, water, human bodies, plants, and animals.

Microplastic contamination is a monumental environmental and health issue with serious consequences. Micro and nanoplastics have found their way into just about every nook and cranny on land, sea, air, human and animal bodies. It’s in our food and the water we drink, particularly bottled water. It’s now being implicated in a wide-range of human disease processes from cancer to heart disease and neurological conditions… Avoiding microplastics completely is probably impossible in the modern world considering their use is so widespread. Ultimately, we’re not likely to be able to avoid it… but we can take steps to reduce our exposure. – Alliance for Natural Health

