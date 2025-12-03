“The Nature of Psychological Warfare” The need for manuals for use in training of personnel for psychological warfare operations was discussed in several interested agencies in the spring of 1951… History and literature are full of examples of the use of psychological warfare, many of them dating back to a time long before the term itself came into use. CIA.gov and FOIA request “CIA Document 1035-960: Foundation of a Weaponized Term” Conspiracy theory is a term that at once strikes fear and anxiety in the hearts of most every public figure, particularly journalists and academics. Since the 1960s the label has become a disciplinary device that has been overwhelmingly effective in defining certain events off limits to inquiry or debate. Especially in the United States, raising legitimate questions about dubious official narratives destined to inform public opinion (and thereby public policy) is a major thought crime that must be cauterized from the public psyche at all costs. Conspiracy theory’s acutely negative connotations may be traced to liberal historian Richard Hofstadter… Yet it was the Central Intelligence Agency that likely played the greatest role in effectively “weaponizing” the term. In the groundswell of public skepticism toward the Warren Commission’s findings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA sent a detailed directive to all of its bureaus. Titled “Countering Criticism of the Warren Commission Report,” the dispatch played a definitive role in making the “conspiracy theory” term a weapon to be wielded against almost any individual or group calling the government’s increasingly clandestine programs and activities into question. James F. Tracy “They need you to create chaos, so that they can bring order.” The tactic of top-down divide and conquer is the oldest play in the book of how to overthrow sovereign people. The rulers foment conflict amongst the people, then step out-of-the-way and let them fight it out, so that they can step in later as the benevolent savior… There are a million problems plaguing our complex world today, and it can be comforting to blame someone whom you can look in the eye, someone who is unprotected by the wealth and security afforded by the oligarchy. Emotional reactions to the stresses in our modern world are to be expected, but without knowledge of the contemporary power structures pulling the big strings, those reactions can be sorely misdirected onto lesser players and other pawns. 3 Signs You Might Be a Pawn (2017)

Contents

Key Facts Terminology Defined Overview Examples of Organized Crime, Conspiracies The Deep State & NWO Conspiracy Theory Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Key Facts

The subject of organized crime involves a “what” (crimes), a “how” (bribery, extortion, coercion) and “a “who” (conspirators). The historical and current-day existence of organized crime, carried out by crime syndicates (also called cartels) is verifiable without conjecture or theory. Organized crime may also be called racketeering (which refers specifically to crimes committed using coercion or extortion). Another common name for “crime syndicate” or “cartel” is “conspiracy”. A conspiracy theory is a belief that a covert, influential organization or cartel is responsible for a circumstance or event. Acknowledgement of conspiracies was built into foundational documents of American government in order to prevent covert, criminal groups from going unchecked. Any groups who violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) are, by definition, conspiracies. Verifiable examples of conspiracies and extortion include pharmaceutical companies inflating drug prices, New York City construction industry extortion, State Farm extortion of the U.S. justice system, and the Mafia’s organized crime and extortion. A 1967 CIA disinformation campaign verified by a Freedom of Information Act petition included popularizing and discrediting the term “conspiracy theory” in order to “counter doubts raised by critics of the Warren Commission’s investigation into the assassination of President Kennedy.” [CIA.gov] The CIA disinformation and propaganda campaign is a form of psychological operation (defined below). When discussing organized crime-related subjects with people who have been influenced by the CIA’s highly successful psychological operation to suppress the questioning of official narratives, the phrases “organized crime” and “crime syndicate” may be more effective terminology than “conspiracy theory.”

Organized Crime is Long-Established and Well-Known This Report deals with a litany of official corruption, especially by New York City building inspectors, and with fraud, waste and abuse in the City’s vast public works programs. What I want to emphasize here is that we are confronting a long-established cooperative relationship between organized crime on the one hand and labor unions, contractors and suppliers on the other hand… The Report is not cheerful reading. It paints a depressing picture of business-as-usual… and thus offers a depressing commentary on New York City and perhaps on American society as well. It is hard, indeed painful, to contemplate (and therefore the instinct for denial is understandable). Corruption & Racketeering in the New York City Construction Industry

Terminology Defined

BRIBERY — “Offering, giving, soliciting, or receiving an item of value to influence the actions of an individual in a position of public or legal trust… an arrangement where both parties willingly enter a corrupt agreement based on a promise to sway an official act” [Legal Clarity] CABAL — A secret political clique or faction CARTEL — An organization of a few independent producers for the purpose of improving profitability; usually involves some restriction of output, control of price, and allocation of market shares; members of a cartel generally maintain their separate identities and financial independence while engaging in cooperative policies [dictionary] COERCION — “The use of force to persuade someone to do something that they are unwilling to do” [dictionary] CONSPIRACY — A secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful, a cabal CONSPIRACY THEORY —A belief that a covert, influential organization or cartel is responsible for a circumstance or event COVERT —Not openly acknowledged or displayed; synonyms: secret, clandestine, surreptitious, stealthy EXTORTION — “Unlawfully obtaining money, property, or services from an individual or entity… by the use of threats.” [Legal Clarity] FRADULENT — Obtained, done by, or involving deception, especially criminal deception ORGANIZED CRIME — Conspiratorial enterprise engaged in illicit activities as a means of generating income (as black money). Structured like a business into a pyramid-shaped hierarchy, it employs violence and bribery to maintain its operations, threats of grievous retribution (including murder) to maintain internal and external control, and contribution to election campaigns to buy immunity from exposure and prosecution. Its activities include credit card fraud, gun running, illegal gambling, insurance fraud, kidnapping for ransom, narcotics trade, pornography, prostitution, racketeering, smuggling and vehicle theft. ORGANIZED CRIME CONTROL ACT — See RICO PSY-OP — Short for psychological operation PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION — “Planned operations to… influence emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior… to induce or reinforce… attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objectives. Also called PSYOP.” [Joint U.S. Military publication, Operations Security Jun 29, 2006] PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE — “NSC 4–A made the Director of Central Intelligence responsible for psychological warfare… The CIA was assigned this function at least in part because the Agency controlled unvouchered funds, by which operations could be funded with minimal risk of exposure.” [Office of the Historian] RACKETEERING — Crimes committed through extortion or coercion; the term is typically associated with organized crime [Investopedia] RICO — The Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 include the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Statute. “The purpose of the RICO statute is ‘the elimination of the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations operating in interstate commerce’… However, the statute is sufficiently broad to encompass illegal activities relating to any enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce.”

Overview

By definition, a conspiracy is a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful. Other terms for conspiracy include: cabal, organized crime and racketeering. “Conspiracy theory” is a belief that a covert, influential organization or cartel is responsible for a circumstance or event. Acknowledgement of conspiracies was built into foundational documents of American government in order to prevent covert, criminal groups from going unchecked. The official story of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy was extremely suspicious and came to be widely questioned. To counter growing public skepticism, the CIA executed a psychological operation (PSY-OP) to discredit inquiry into conspiracies. The 1967 CIA disinformation campaign included popularizing and discrediting the term “conspiracy theory.” This CIA operation was verified by a Freedom of Information Act petition in 1976. The Elite, the Illuminati, the 1% and the New World Order (NWO) are usually used interchangeably to refer to a secret effort by a group of powerful people and organizations to amass power and control in the hands of a few. Since the NWO refers to a group of people purported to have secretly organized to do something unlawful and harmful, it is, by definition, a conspiracy theory.

“The CIA created the label ‘conspiracy theorists’ to attack anyone who challenges the ‘official’ narrative” Conspiracies are so common that judges are trained to look at conspiracy allegations as just another legal claim to be disproven or proven based on the specific evidence… Democracy and free market capitalism were founded on conspiracy theories. The Magna Carta, the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and other founding Western documents were based on conspiracy theories. Greek democracy and free market capitalism were also based on conspiracy theories… In April 1967, the CIA wrote a dispatch which coined the term “conspiracy theories” … and recommended methods for discrediting such theories. The dispatch was marked “psych” – short for “psychological operations” or disinformation – and “CS” for the CIA’s “Clandestine Services” unit. The dispatch was produced in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the New York Times in 1976. Zero Hedge

Examples of Organized Crime, Conspiracies

Any groups who violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) are, by definition, conspiracies. Examples of conspiracies and extortion include:

Read More

The Deep State & NWO Conspiracy Theory

There are numerous groups responsible for organized crime in both illegal and legitimate industries. These groups are verifiable by reviewing the many examples of proven, high-level and effective conspiracies as shown above.

Whistleblowers and serious researchers link a Shadow Government and “elites” (individuals with incomparable money, power and secret protection) to efforts that have resulted in such global humanitarian crises as crushing poverty and wealth inequality, environmental devastation, human trafficking and endless wars.

The Elite, Illuminati, 1% and New World Order (NWO) are terms often used interchangeably to refer to a secret effort by a group of powerful people and organizations to amass power and control in the hands of a few. NWO conspiracy theories are narratives attempting to make sense of evidence of organized crime and immoral efforts such as social engineering and the engineering of war for the purposes of power, economic gain and control over labor and resources.

Conspiracy-related research attempts to answer such questions as:

Who is participating in the conspiracies we know about? For example, Project Mockingbird is the name for the CIA conspiracy that controls mainstream media (MSM) owners for control of mass messaging. Thus, researchers have worked to answer the question of which media organizations have been infiltrated by the CIA.

In each of the discovered conspiracies, who is reporting to whom? How much power do people in the upper reaches of the hierarchies have? How have they wielded that power? (Compartmentalized hierarchy effectively strips individuals of power, turning them into uninformed, powerless, order-taking servants who are ignorant of anything beyond their “need to know” to execute a compartmentalized task as in the United States military. Thus, to uncover truth, the question of who reports to whom becomes critical.)

Which people and organizations work together to connect multiple conspiracies, and what is the effect? For example, see the Deep State for whistleblower testimony linking powerful organizations such as the CFR, Federal Reserve, IMF, World Bank, MSM and CIA.

Who are “They”? We frequently hear that “they” are doing this, that or the other. “They” seem literally to be able to get away with murder. “They” increase taxes and send our sons and daughters to die in wars that do not benefit our country. “They” seem… frustratingly nebulous when it comes to taking action… We shall identify the mysterious “they” and then, after that, it is up to the people to remedy their situation Dr. John Coleman, Conspirators’ Hierarchy

The following individuals and organizations are said to comprise the upper levels of the NWO.

Financial controllers — people and institutions that control the policies of the world’s most powerful economies for the benefit of the “elite”

Social engineering organizations — The Bilderburg Group, Tavistock Institute, think tanks and institutions impacting higher education, the medical industry, entertainment and so on

Organized Crime — U.S. Shadow Government and Deep State, etc.

Secret Societies — Skull and Bones, Freemasons, etc.

The Illuminati Bloodlines — 13 groups connected by ancestral heritage; said to have claimed superiority over others, conspiring to secretly amass power, controlling the world’s finances and ultimately its governance; reports include both cooperation and competition among these “bloodlines”

The Deep State employ think tanks and other institutions to effect their agenda against the people. These act as recruitment arms as well as a rallying points for agents… to coordinate their activities. According to researchers, the agenda emerges from some kind of high council of criminal syndicates, which agree to a plan that meets their individual interests. From there, the agenda works its way down, being altered to suit the audience it’s designed to entice. For example, the population control agenda is sold to the general population as tasty food… Similarly, captains of industry, finance, and other pillars of society are inducted into the agenda by careful persuasion, never truly understanding the full agenda. Think tanks are used to develop these persuasion tactics and act as a place to alter a person’s thinking through consensus and rhetoric. In short, people listen to the Deep State ideologues speak, believe what they hear, and then act of their own free will to carry out the agenda…. This is important to understand because 1) it informs the individual as to how the Deep State control apparatus operates, thereby empowering the people to take corrective actions, and 2) it reveals that it is unified, despite their war-like nature, demonstrating that unity is an effective strategy. Freedom-seekers would do well to know their enemy and respect them because the Deep State uses tried and proven methods that those working against them should use to their advantage. If we, the people, learned how to unite and work together, the Deep State could be dealt with and we would create the foundations of a golden age society, one of abundance, freedom, and increasing prosperity. – Justin Deschamps, Stillness in the Storm

What is the Agenda?

The mission of those at the top of the control structure is said to be to preserve “elite” bloodlines of the “master races.” The strategies employed have been reported to include:

Maintain a hierarchical world structure “with a minimum of interference from the vast majority of inferior, non-evolving races of humans.” [Dr. Paul Marko] Control the “masses” so that they serve the “elites” in their quest for higher evolution. Implement mandatory public schooling to indoctrinate the young. Reduce the population of “useless eaters” through wars, starvation and disease. Suppress scientific development. Weaken and demoralize the masses through unemployment and poverty, undermining and destroying the family unit and constant crises. [Dr. John Coleman]

Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects

Cut through propaganda and distraction to get the evidence on suppressed subjects

Reference Guide — Save this page. It can serve you for years to come.

View a comprehensive scope and get to what you need. Quick access to thousands of the best sources. This Guide serves as a portal to a large data bank that houses systematic coverage of suppressed subjects.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. AI is better than compromised search engine slop, but it requires source verification and sometimes it censors and lies. This Guide overcomes those issues.

Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Evidence-based education and customizable content for wellness providers

Note: New membership options are available as of December 2025. Now you can get customizable content to distribute as your own for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations. With prices ranging from $400 to $1,850, you choose the level you need. All content is yours for life with royalty-free distribution rights.

Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have been serving teachers and providers since 2012… because helpers need help, too. You being present to serve others helps our world to get better — but you can’t do that if you’re busy researching, planning, writing, and marketing.

When you’re more inspired and prepared, you’re more effective, and our mission is to help you to be exceptionally inspired and prepared to support others, so you can be even more confident, creative and holistic.

We make life-changing knowledge accessible, and you turn that knowledge into real-life transformation and ever-evolving wisdom.

We’re brainy folks here behind the scenes. But we live from our hearts, and the heart of our work is empowerment. You empower others, and we empower you. In fact, what’s ours is yours. Back in 2017 we began providing an unprecedented service: high quality content that you can customize and distribute as your own.

We exist so that you can get what you need, when you need it. How can we help you today?