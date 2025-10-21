The most important quality common to all these researchers was a simple willingness to suspend disbelief and remain open to true discovery, even if it meant challenging the existing order of things, alienating colleagues or opening themselves up to censure and professional ruin. To be a revolutionary in science today is to flirt with professional suicide. Much as the field purports to encourage experimental freedom, the entire structure of science, with its highly competitive grant system, coupled with the publishing and peer review system, largely depends upon individuals conforming to the accepted scientific world view. The system tends to encourage professionals to carry out experimentation whose purpose is primarily to confirm the existing view of things, or to further develop technology for industry, rather than to serve up true innovation. Lynne McTaggart, The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe, 2008

Consciousness Science: Basics For Every Person on Earth

Anomalies in Science: Vitally Important

An anomaly is a finding that’s unexpected. Anomalies occur in science, including astronomy, biology, chemistry, physics, geophysics, archeology, and psychology.

As defined in this Scientific American article, anomalies are “undeniable observations that cannot be accommodated by the reigning belief system.”

The key point here is that theories (even “scientific theories”) are belief systems, not scientific fact.

Scientific Anomalies Call for a Change in Paradigm

When enough “anomalies” — empirically undeniable observations that cannot be accommodated by the reigning belief system — accumulate over time and reach critical mass, paradigms change. We may be close to one such defining moment today, as an increasing body of evidence from quantum mechanics (QM) renders the current paradigm untenable. – Bernardo Kastrup, Scientific American, Should Quantum Anomalies Make Us Rethink Reality?

As something that occurs outside the accepted paradigm, an anomaly is, therefore, a model-buster — evidence that the proposed theory is incomplete or inaccurate. In medicine, the words are “miracle,” “remission” and “the placebo effect.” These all point to the fact that the model being presented doesn’t account for what has actually happened and therefore the theory is incomplete or inaccurate. If professionals continue to teach such a model as wholly correct, they’re passing on something that is incorrect since it does not account for the anomaly.

It may help to remind ourselves that a model is, by definition, a representation of something else… a simplified way to explain how something works. Even in science and medicine, a model isn’t the thing; it’s a way to explain the thing. The purpose of scientific research is to test a hypothesis about how something works. Based on the outcome, theories are proposed. A theory is another name for model. It’s a proposal that endeavors to explain how the thing likely works.

If and when new evidence is found that contradicts the model, the model needs to be set aside and efforts realigned not toward doubling-down on the model but toward understanding what is actually happening since the model isn’t explaining it. If one cannot yet envision a model that would account for all the evidence, then the task is to ask questions and test hypotheses while awaiting the lightbulb moment that ties everything together into a model that can then be tested.

The quote below points to the failure of mainstream science to set aside theories that are no longer defensible (presumably because research has been funded by corporations). There has often been a dismissive attitude about not only personal experience, but about evidence which they or the establishment can’t explain, even when obtained in controlled environments.

To some extent, all languages have a built-in hidden ideology, washing people’s brains in a way that they don’t notice. Materialism — that is, the belief that only matter is real — is a brainwash of our language that tells us that only materialism is a reasonable way to look at the world… Niels Bohr, for example… brushed aside the strange aspects of the quantum world by claiming that they had nothing to say about what reality really is. It is wrong to believe, he argued, that our experience of the world can tell us what the world is like… If your observations don’t make any sense, just forget about them. – Lothar Schäferm, Science & Nonduality

Kastrup concludes:

New Paradigm Needed, One That Accommodates the Fact that We are Creating Our Reality

The tension between the anomalies and the current paradigm can only be tolerated by ignoring the anomalies. This has been possible so far because the anomalies are only observed in laboratories. Yet we know that they are there, for their existence has been confirmed beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, when we believe that we see objects and events outside and independent of mind, we are wrong in at least some essential sense. A new paradigm is needed to accommodate and make sense of the anomalies; one wherein mind itself is understood to be the essence—cognitively but also physically—of what we perceive when we look at the world around ourselves. – Bernardo Kastrup, Scientific American, Should Quantum Anomalies Make Us Rethink Reality?

Dogma

“Dogma” is defined as “a specific tenet or doctrine authoritatively laid down… proclaimed as unquestionably true by a particular group.” (source)

The article, The 10 Dogmas of Science, offers a succinct summary of assumptions and opinions which are not facts but instead have been presumed and passed off as science. In fact, virtually all of these dogmas have been soundly proven to be incorrect.

The following video also covers this subject.

Examples of scientific dogmas that been proven to be incorrect:

The assumption that Nature is mechanical, or machine-like .

Matter is unconscious. The Universe, Nature, our bodies, are all made of unconscious matter. For some strange reason our brains became conscious, and that is a major problem for materialist science.

Genetics determine our biological fate.

Your mind is inside your head , it is only an aspect of the electrical activity of the brain.

All psychic phenomena is illusory . It appears to exist, but it doesn’t. The mind is inside the head and cannot have any effect on the outside world.

Mechanistic medicine is the only kind that truly works. Alternative and complementary therapies only appear to work.

Consensus Science vs Real Science

Consensus or establishment “science” refers to the solidarity of establishment forces such as corporations, universities and governments that disregard or suppress independent science until forced to accept it.

The most important quality common to all these researchers was a simple willingness to suspend disbelief and remain open to true discovery, even if it meant challenging the existing order of things, alienating colleagues or opening themselves up to censure and professional ruin. To be a revolutionary in science today is to flirt with professional suicide. Much as the field purports to encourage experimental freedom, the entire structure of science, with its highly competitive grant system, coupled with the publishing and peer review system, largely depends upon individuals conforming to the accepted scientific world view. The system tends to encourage professionals to carry out experimentation whose purpose is primarily to confirm the existing view of things, or to further develop technology for industry, rather than to serve up true innovation. – Lynne McTaggart, The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe

By examining dogmas and anomalies, real science vs consensus “science” becomes clear.

Science is a Process for Gaining Understanding, Not a Fixed Set of Rules for All Time

It is time to relegate Newton and Descartes to their proper places, as prophets of a historical view that has now been surpassed. Science can only be a process of understanding our world and ourselves, rather than a fixed set of rules for all time, and with the ushering in of the new, the old must often be discarded. – Lynne McTaggart, The Field

We are more likely to dismantle the incorrect materialist paradigm if we understand the history of how, through consensus science, it became embedded in collective belief systems.

Establishment Physicists vs. Quantum Theory

In 2019… physicist Sean Carroll wrote, “Few modern physics departments have researchers working to understand the foundations of quantum theory. On the contrary, students who demonstrate an interest in the topic are gently but firmly – maybe not so gently – steered away, sometimes with an admonishment to “Shut up and calculate!” Why would physicists not want to understand science’s most successful theory and furthermore, why would they discourage their students from trying? … In 1931, the father of quantum mechanics, Max Planck, spoke about one of the major controversies at the foundation of the then evolving quantum theory when he said, “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness.” That was construed as a ‘mystical’ worldview by the physics establishment, and because it was deemed mystical, they discouraged their students from investigating or adopting it. Does current quantum theory agree with that statement? It turns out that many physicists would not argue with it, and even more would prefer to ignore it and sweep it under the rug. – Alan J Steinberg MD, Psychology Today, Why Physicists Don’t Want to Understand Quantum Mechanics

“The Brainwash of Our Language” Makes Us Believe that Only Matter is Real

There is something in us that leads us to expect, without even thinking about it, that only material things are real; that things, to be real, must be made of stuff — matter — to be of significance. I think that our language has a lot to do with this attitude… To some extent, all languages have a built-in hidden ideology, washing people’s brains in a way that they don’t notice. Materialism — that is, the belief that only matter is real — is a brainwash of our language that tells us that only materialism is a reasonable way to look at the world. Thus, it is possible to think that Newton’s physics and Darwin’s biology, two of the most powerful formulations of materialism of our history, weren’t inspired by the facts of nature, but by the language of their authors. So if you find it annoying that some esoteric branch of physics — quantum physics — wants you to believe that images or mathematical forms aren’t irrelevant, even though they are without substance, then consider how your language influences your attitude. – Science & Nonduality

Astronaut Edward Mitchell (and So Many Others) Questioned the Mainstream

But what bothered [astronaut] Edward Mitchell most about the experience he had in outer space was the current scientific explanation for biology and particularly consciousness, which now seemed impossibly reductive. Despite what he’d learned in quantum physics about the nature of the universe, during his years at MIT, it seemed that biology remained mired in a 400-year-old view of the world. The current biological model still seemed to be based on a classical Newtonian view of matter and energy, of solid, separate bodies moving predictably in empty space, and a Cartesian view of the body as separate from the soul, or mind. Nothing in this model could accurately reflect the true complexity of a human being, its relation to its world or, most particularly, its consciousness; human beings and their parts were still treated, for all intents and purposes, as machinery. Most biological explanations of the great mysteries of living things attempt to understand the whole by breaking it down into ever more microscopic parts. Bodies supposedly take the shape they do because of genetic imprinting, protein synthesis and blind mutation. Consciousness resided, according to the neuroscientists of the day, in the cerebral cortex–the result of a simple mix between chemicals and brain cells… In his own work on quantum physics at MIT, Ed Mitchell had learned that at the subatomic level, the Newtonian, or classical, view–that everything works in a comfortably predictable manner–had long been replaced by messier and indeterminate quantum theories, which suggest that the universe and the way it works are not quite as tidy as scientists used to think. – Lynne McTaggart, The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe

The Rise of Materialism

Materialism states that everything in the universe is matter. Modern science aligns with yoga and other indigenous teachings to reveal the illusion of the materialist paradigm.

The Western mind views the table and chair as more real than the invisible realms. The invisible makes up 99% of existence and includes frequencies and consciousness, including what we know as thought and emotion, plus light and sound vibrations that are outside the humans’ sensory range of perception. What we perceive through our five senses is not the full story. Every human is invited to expand beyond the limits of their five-senses “reality” to experience and create from the limitless expanse of the force from which matter arises — also called consciousness.

When Nature Was No Longer Believed to Be Alive

Up until the Cartesian revolution of the Seventeenth Century the general belief taught in the universities of Europe was that Nature was alive – the Earth is alive, animals and plants are alive. They all have souls bestowed upon them by the Breath of God… But the crux of the Seventeenth Century revolution was that it said: no, this is not a living world. It is a dead world, made up of unconscious machinery, not conscious organisms. In the Nineteenth Century this Cartesian dualism* devolved into full-blown materialism where matter was made the only reality, and Spirit confined to the imagination. What is not material therefore doesn’t exist… The human mind becomes nothing but the… activity of the brain. The uncomfortable consequence of this materialistic assumption is that, with matter being unconscious, we should not be conscious ourselves. It is considered an epiphenomenon, like a shadow of the brain’s processes, just an illusion. – Elva Thompson, Waking Times, The 10 Dogmas of Science

* The word “Cartesius” is the Latin form of the name Descarte. Cartesian dualism is a term referring to Descartes’ belief in the distinction between mind and body. (source)

Materialism as a Philosophy

Materialism states that everything in the universe is matter, without any true spiritual or intellectual existence. Materialism can also refer to a doctrine that material success and progress are the highest values in life. This doctrine appears to be prevalent in western society today… Materialism as a philosophy is held by those who maintain that existence is explainable solely in material terms, with no accounting of spirit or consciousness. Individuals who hold to this belief see the universe as a huge device held together by pieces of matter functioning in subjection to naturalistic laws. Since materialism denies all concepts of Special Creation, it relies on the Theory of Evolution to explain itself, making beliefs in materialism and evolution interdependent. – All About Philosophy

The Yoga Philosophy Perspective

Often translated as “the illusory nature of the world,” “maya” actually means “made of matter.” … Within maya, as forms begin to manifest from the potential state into their actual unfolded form within the time-space continuum, objects start to take shape and structure. They have limits and boundaries. Events start to unfold in time. Attachments are formed between things. Within the plane of maya, everything is always moving and changing. – Alan Finger

Scientific materialism posits that the physical universe exists independently of consciousness, and that minds emerge through an accidental process of physical and biological evolution. Materialism — or physicalism — has been the dominant ideology of the last two centuries, pervasively inflecting every aspect of our society… Bernardo Kastrup writes, “unlike what one would expect if the world were separate or distinct from mind, the observed properties of the world indeed cannot be said to exist prior to being observed.” – Daniel Pinchbeck, The Pulse, The Best News of Our Time: Materialism Is A Busted Philosophy

