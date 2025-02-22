Contents

There’s an alternative to factory farming and the Pandemic Industry: Supporting and promoting regenerative organic farms that prevent and solve the problems caused by industry.

Free Range Chickens Are Already Exposed and Immune to Potential Ailments from Wild Birds. (How are Chickens Confined to Cages in Factory Farms — Thus, Not Exposed to Wild Birds — Getting Sick?)

The owner of Earth Song Farm is going through a vastly different experience than many other farmers in the area as bird flu continues to spread. Owner of the organic farm, Stephen Andrews, says his chickens are happy, friendly and healthy. “We have had thousands of chickens grow up here and we have rarely seen a dead one.” In the western part of Ohio, nearly 10 million birds — mostly chickens— have [been] depopulated because of the bird flu since late December. And with that, there are less eggs on store shelves. Many stores are charging well over 6 dollars a dozen on the stock they do have… Andrews says just let your chickens “cross the road” so to speak. “I don’t understand why the big corporate places are totally enclosed and they never let their chickens outside. [So] why are they having bird flu issues?” Andrews says his chickens are free range. They are already exposed to many of the ailments that can cause disruption to the supply chain and have built immunity to the wild birds and droppings that are believed to be causing the bird flu. “I am just baffled myself. How that can be happening when we never have that issue here and we have birds flying around here all the time?” Andrews believes letting his domestic fowls wander the farm might be the right way to fighting off the bird flu. “Flu season always comes in the winter because we don’t have as much vitamin d from being outdoors and the sunshine; maybe the same thing is happening with [those enclosed] chickens.” – WKYC Studios

