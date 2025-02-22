Free range chickens are already exposed and immune to potential ailments from wild birds.
How are chickens confined to cages in factory farms — thus, not exposed to wild birds — getting sick? There’s an alternative to factory farming and the Pandemic Industry.
There’s an alternative to factory farming and the Pandemic Industry: Supporting and promoting regenerative organic farms that prevent and solve the problems caused by industry.
The owner of Earth Song Farm is going through a vastly different experience than many other farmers in the area as bird flu continues to spread. Owner of the organic farm, Stephen Andrews, says his chickens are happy, friendly and healthy. “We have had thousands of chickens grow up here and we have rarely seen a dead one.” In the western part of Ohio, nearly 10 million birds — mostly chickens— have [been] depopulated because of the bird flu since late December. And with that, there are less eggs on store shelves. Many stores are charging well over 6 dollars a dozen on the stock they do have… Andrews says just let your chickens “cross the road” so to speak. “I don’t understand why the big corporate places are totally enclosed and they never let their chickens outside. [So] why are they having bird flu issues?” Andrews says his chickens are free range. They are already exposed to many of the ailments that can cause disruption to the supply chain and have built immunity to the wild birds and droppings that are believed to be causing the bird flu. “I am just baffled myself. How that can be happening when we never have that issue here and we have birds flying around here all the time?” Andrews believes letting his domestic fowls wander the farm might be the right way to fighting off the bird flu. “Flu season always comes in the winter because we don’t have as much vitamin d from being outdoors and the sunshine; maybe the same thing is happening with [those enclosed] chickens.” – WKYC Studios
More Essential Points
Killing animals thwarts the natural, effective process of developing immunity. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
Destruction of healthy flocks doesn’t “eradicate” a virus. [Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH] It does, however, promote the Pandemic Industry agenda. See also: "Egg prices soar from mass culling, not widespread bird flu deaths." [Jon Fleetwood]
"We must restore sanity to agriculture." Acknowledge the results of what corrupt industry apologists have done, and then listen to what the true experts, uncompromised farmers, have to say. Joel Salatin explains. [Sayer Ji]
“A dangerous vaccine for a non-threatening disease.” (A key characteristic of the Pandemic Industry) [Dr Meryl Nass]
Another injection (why is it called a "vaccine"?) that doesn't prevent infection or transmission, but will assuredly lead to new pathogens. [Frank Bergman] and [John Leake]
Vaccines encourage mutation. [Helene Banoun, ResearchGate] See also: "The journal Science Advances... concluded that vaccinating against the... H5 subtype of avian influenza virus may drive viral evolution." [Newsweek]
Pandemic Industry agenda: kill healthy birds until farmers accept vaccination — a long-life, profitable market. [The Expose, Apr 17, 2024]
Governments have forced the killing of millions of chickens. Who is going to stand up to this senseless cruelty? [Alexis Baden-Mayer]
Lab origins virtually guaranteed. [Dr. Paul Oosterhuis] and [Nicolas Hulscher MPH] “Bird flu is man-made; that’s why they already have a vaccine for it.” [The Expose]
The “massive” industry “to protect us from pandemics… is largely a grift”, receiving billions of dollars in funding, routinely suppressing therapies that industry can’t benefit from, and “frequently causing the pandemics it’s supposed to prevent.” [A Midwestern Doctor]
The Pandemic Industry is fully staffed. [David Bell]
The Pandemic Industry aka The Vax Racket “needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one.” [John Leake]
Fearmongering, government overreach, eradicating individual choice in favor of centralized control — more Pandemic Industry characteristics. [Ashley Armstrong]
Key tools of the pandemic industry are “diagnostics” that are inaccurate and obfuscate whatever is actually happening (as with PCR testing for diagnosis). [James Lyons-Weiler] and [Katherine Watt]
Taking our power back: localized production and decision-making. If governments cared about something other than centralized power, they wouldn’t be protecting factory farming and the Pandemic Industry but would be supporting and promoting small regenerative organic farms that solve all of the problems caused by industry. [Tracy Thurman, Brownstone Institute]
Watch for implementation of the Pandemic Industry playbook with Mpox and any “Virus X.” [FLCCC Alliance]
Dig Deeper
