People have empowered and entrusted government regulatory agencies to conduct protective functions, but that trust has been continuously betrayed. Despite being tasked with “the public’s health,” regulatory agencies have made a mockery of the people’s trust.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — “The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.” [source]

National Health Service of England (NHS) — “The NHS belongs to the people. It is there to improve our health and wellbeing, supporting us to keep mentally and physically well, to get better when we are ill and, when we cannot fully recover, to stay as well as we can to the end of our lives. It works at the limits of science – bringing the highest levels of human knowledge and skill to save lives and improve health.” [source and source]

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — “CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health.” [source]

AUTHORIZED NARRATIVE (PROPAGANDA) — Government regulatory agencies act on behalf of citizens to ensure safe and effective medical and food products and practices.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pursued about one merger action and three enforcement actions per year in the pharmaceutical industry over the last two decades, accounting for only a sliver of the alleged misconduct in the sector, a study of publicly available documents showed... Of the 62 mergers the FTC challenged, 61 were given the green light after settlements, and one was abandoned. The 22 enforcement actions led primarily to settlements... A review of the breadth and type of actions taken by the agency suggests it hasn’t exercised its full potential in this sector, Kesselheim told MedPage Today, noting that it’s “remarkable” how few mergers the agency challenged , given their numbers. - MedPage Today

The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ Written by a group of scientists on FDA letter head — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation — the letter describes a nightmare of bungling and self-dealing among higher-ups at the drug safety agency. It begs Obama to step in and reform the shop… ‘Many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have abused their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place.’ – CBS News, 2010

According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease. The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease… The FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease.The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian… what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden. Historically the FDA has required new drugs undergo expensive and elaborate multi-phased clinical trials, which are out of the grasp of any ordinary interest who might want to demonstrate the efficacy of a non-patentable (and therefore unprofitable) herb, food or spice – April 23, 2019

Vaccine safety research in pregnancy has been systematically compromised, exposing: The suppression of adverse event data; The selective use of VAERS [adverse event] reports to manipulate risk perception; The flaws in key vaccine trials, including the Covid-19 pregnancy study; How regulatory agencies promoted false safety claims… [a] systematic deception carried out by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health. – James Lyons-Weiler PhD, A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures

We have entered an era where medicine no longer bears any resemblance to the art and science of healing. The doctor no longer facilitates the body’s innate self-healing capabilities with time, care, good nutrition and special help from our plant allies. To the contrary, medicine has transmogrified into a business enterprise founded on the inherently nihilistic principles of pure, unbridled capitalism, with an estimated 786,000 Americans dying annually from iatrogenic or medically-caused deaths… The herbs and foods themselves have now been both vilified as dangerous and lampooned as completely ineffectual, generating the ridiculous contradiction that … they are both impotent and unsafe. Given these circumstances confidence in the safety and efficacy of natural substances in the prevention and treatment of disease has not only waned, but the positive association between food and healing has been outright denied by medical authorities. It is illegal for non-doctors to make health claims for natural substances even if thousands of years of use in folk medicine and a vast emerging body of scientific research now confirms their benefits. You can’t say cherries cure gout even if its true. (truth is no longer the criteria that decides what you can or cannot say). – July 16, 2022

Pharma Manipulates Data and FDA Approves It — “The FDA approval of Prozac [an antidepressant] was based on… statistical manipulations and data pooling. Out of fourteen controlled study protocols submitted, only three showed beneficial effects while the majority demonstrated no positive effect. When individual studies failed, Eli Lilly was allowed to pool data from separate negative studies and exclude certain negative results to achieve statistical significance.”

Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colluded with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon

FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.”

FDA Engages in Blatantly “Unscientific Actions” — “The point of all this is not to expose remdesivir as being ineffective, as the cited studies do that. Rather, this debacle is an indictment of the FDA’s unscientific actions that were contrary to its statutory requirements… The evidence indicates that the FDA likely acted irresponsibly because they felt shielded by the Chevron deference.“

FDA Covers Up Drug Harms for Pharma’s Benefit — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful medications on the market, but also some of the most profitable. Since their discovery, a deluge of data has shown that they are incredibly unsafe, and as one whistleblower testified, overt bribery was needed for the first SSRI, Prozac, to be approved. While the FDA initially tried to stop Prozac, once Bush came to power (as his family was in bed with Prozac’s manufacturer), the FDA reversed course. Since that time, the FDA has gone to extreme lengths to cover up the harms of antidepressants.”

CDC Publishes False & Unproven Narratives as Fact — “One might assume that the statements on CDC’s website are carefully vetted by at least one of its 1,700 scientists. Unfortunately, CDC is unable to provide ICAN with any records relied upon to support its statements on its Covid 19 vaccine ‘Myths and Facts’ webpage.”

FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”

“FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims” — “Private emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request reveal more evidence that government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but that they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims.

FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth — "The FDA restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, 'This is useful to take after an antibiotic,' because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics... Leyer notes... 'Antibiotics... have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They'll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection... but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations... Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you're quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.' "

Whistleblower Testimony: “The Decline of Science at the FDA Has Become Unmanageable” — Published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”

“Big Pharma Gives UK Government £279 Million; In Return, NHS Will Hand Out Weight Loss Injections… Costing $415 Million per Month” — “The UK medicines regulator the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) approved the use of the weight loss drug Mounjaro on the NHS. It’s not clear that this drug is safe in the long term so why would NICE approve it to be provided for free to potentially millions of people?”

SSRIs Antidepressants Side Effects Include Violent Pyschosis; “As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the manufacturers and then the regulators (FDA).” — “SSRI antidepressants have a variety of horrendous side effects. These include sometimes causing the individual to become agitated, feeling they can’t be in their skin, turning psychotic, and occasionally becoming violently psychotic. During these psychoses, individuals can have out of body experiences where they commit lethal violence either to themselves or others. As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the SSRI manufacturers and then the drug regulators (e.g., the FDA).”

82 Suicides from an Asthma “Medication”? Okay with the FDA — “An asthma medication has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”

FDA ‘Failing to Meet Safety Requirements’ Says House Energy & Commerce Committee — ” ‘FDA is not meeting important federal safety requirements to protect its employees and the public while also failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,’ House Energy & Commerce Committee says.”

AMA Corrupted, Promotes Products That Can Cause Harm — “The American Medical Association (AMA) urges physicians to promote Covid-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters. The AMA even supplies members with social media talking points and strategies to deal with vaccine detractors. It is not the first time that my profession has endorsed a product that may be hazardous to your health… In a 1948 editorial minimizing the ill effects of smoking and justifying tobacco advertising in its publications, JAMA noted that “cigarette business is a tremendous business,” as if the size of the bottom line can mitigate a conflict for an organization founded for the “betterment of public health.”

Whistleblowers Report on the Sham Passed Off as US Dietary Guidelines that “Drive Obesity and Poor Metabolic Health” — The dietary guidelines published every five years by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Agriculture “represent more than just suggestions. They’re the nation’s nutritional North Star, guiding everything from school lunches to military and hospital food and dietary advice by doctors and nutritionists.” Two former members of the US Dietary Guidelines expert committee call out the continued use of outdated and biased “science” and the serious effects of this betrayal of the American people.

“A Powerful Mob Behind State Medical Boards” — “Federation of State Medical Boards is a very influential private non-profit whose official mission is vaguely defined as “representing the state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards.” Through their influence and their significant lobbying efforts, they act as a force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line. Since 1990s, FSMB has been attacking “alternative” medicine practitioners. This organization is said to have significantly contributed to the problem of opioid crisis. Recently, FSMB was exposed by a Dr. Bruce Dooley, an American doctor in New Zealand.”

CDC Knew in 2020 that Heart Damage is an Effect of Covid-19 Vaccines but Suppressed the Knowledge — Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. “An e-mail obtained by The Epoch Times reveals that the CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic. The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.”

The CDC Manipulated Research Data in an Obvious Attempt to Make Covid Injections Appear More Effective than They Are — In 2021, vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected with Covid. “The CDC published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of ‘partially vaccinated’ people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs). Nonetheless, the report was clear… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better.” See also: Int’l Journal of Epidemiology article, reporting on a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showing vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration.

Former FDA Commissioner & Current Pfizer Board Member,”The Embodiment of Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Capture, Reveals that He Does Not Understand the State of Vaccine Science” — “Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer board member, issued dire warnings about ‘vaccine skepticism’ … Dr. Gottlieb portrayed himself as a champion of public health, but his statements were riddled with factual inaccuracies, oversights of critical scientific evidence, and an alarming disregard for emerging complexities in vaccine science.”

CDC Suddenly Removed Claims of Vaccine Safety — As Joe Martino proves here, the CDC made this change in Aug 2022 without acknowledging that this withdraws the claims that formed the foundation of worldwide mandates and censorship. Up until July 2022, the CDC claimed that potentially dangerous elements of the injection (mRNA and spike protein) would be broken down in the body and removed within a few days, thereby not remaining and traveling beyond the injection site. When an immunologist working on Covid vaccines claimed evidence to the contrary, he was “fact-checked” based on the CDC claims that have now been retracted. A screenshot from the fact check page has been saved below. Researchers demonstrated here (in Jan 2022) that the mRNA from the vaccines can remain in the body for eight weeks.

Without Long-Term Safety Data, CDC Recommended New Vaccine for Pregnant Women + “Removed Warning on Lack of Safety Data” — “The CDC now recommends more than 200 shots over an individual’s lifetime. In 1983, the CDC recommended just 11 doses of seven vaccines for children. There were no vaccine recommendations for adults, including pregnant women, before 1986, when the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 granted vaccine manufacturers protection from liability for vaccine injuries.”

Pharma Controls “Regulatory” & “Safety” Bodies — “We’ve been led to believe that doctors are to be trusted and revered. That their vast knowledge extends beyond the marketing materials of Big Pharma. That regulatory bodies exist to protect us from unsafe drugs and practices. That insurance companies help keep medical costs down.” The article includes many examples such as this one: In January 2016, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. agreed to head a vaccine safety commission and vowed “to make sure that each vaccine was actually working” by conducting control studies — “the same studies that are required for every other medication.” But then Pfizer made a $1 million contribution and people with ties to Big Pharma were put in position to kill the safety commission.

While Rubber-Stamping Pharmaceuticals with Severe Adverse Events, the FDA Attacks Safe Medicines that Lessen the Need for Drugs and Do Not Profit Their Corporate Donors — Alliance for Natural Health Sues FDA to Stop U.S. Homeopathy Ban

FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides — The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.

Government Insanity on Display: FDA Does a “Class II Recall” of 80,000 Pounds of Butter Because it’s Not Labeled as a Milk Product, While Waiting Decades Before Admitting Decongestants Don’t Work & Pulling Them off the Market — “In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency. First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk. Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk… This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events. Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades. Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled Covid jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events.”

Despite Being Tasked with Lowering Use of Antimicrobials on U.S. Farms & Claiming that it Has, the “FDA Plan to Get Antibiotics Out of Factory Farm Animals Is Failing” — “Using antimicrobials gives illness-causing bacteria a chance to develop ways to evade them — a problem that killed 1.14 million people globally in a single year, topping deaths from HIV and malaria combined… Antimicrobials on European farms have dropped by around 43% over nine years up to 2020 at which point use on the continent was over 80% lower than in the U.S… In contrast, routine use of antimicrobials is common on U.S. farms, particularly in intensive and confined operations where large numbers of animals are housed in close quarters and animal welfare and sanitation standards are lower… Wallinga says the FDA’s assertions that it has achieved large and sustained cuts in antimicrobial use and resistance are ‘disingenuous.’ “

“If a doctor dares to think for themselves, questions the government or is a dissident, the GMC makes sure they get punished and excommunicated… basically you aren’t allowed to criticise the government, the media, Big Pharma, the WHO, or the globalists. “ — UK regulatory bodies include the GMC (General Medical Council) and MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service). “The Kangaroo Court was upset that Dr Sam White was telling the truth and exposing the lies to the public which might cancel out the propaganda and land them and the Government in trouble with the people… History has proven Dr Sam White right and will judge the GMC, media, politicians, Big Pharma and the media poorly… By striking off Dr Sam White from the medical registrar and removing his medical license, the MPTS and GMC are in effect excommunicating him from the medical cult. That’s what religions and cults do to punish troublemakers. See my previous post on cults. Dr Sam White left the medical cult a long time ago and now practices as a functional medicine doctor. The excommunication means nothing to him. But I believe the MPTS and GMC know this. The purpose of this Kangaroo Court is to serve a warning to other doctors thinking about speaking up, do so at your peril.”

NIH Spent More than $1 Billion Without Conducting the Research it Was Tasked with Doing — “The federal government has burned through more than $1 billion to study long Covid… There’s basically nothing to show for it. The National Institutes of Health hasn’t signed up a single patient to test any potential treatments — despite a clear mandate from Congress to study them. And the few trials it is planning have already drawn a firestorm of criticism, especially one intervention that experts and advocates say may actually make some patients’ long Covid symptoms worse. Instead, the NIH spent the majority of its money on broader, observational research that won’t directly bring relief to patients. But it still hasn’t published any findings from the patients who joined that study, almost two years after it started.” See also: Betsy Ladyzhets, STAT: ‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid treatments — after 2.5 years and $1 billion

Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.