The three sections below provide evidence for these:

Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid — Ivermectin reduced Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Ivermectin’s Known Safety & Success Prior to 2020 — Ivermectin was widely known to be safe and successful prior to 2020, having been described as a “wonder” drug. For example, a 2011 paper specifically explained that ivermectin had “been used to successfully overcome several… human diseases and new uses for it are continually being found. This paper looks in depth at the events surrounding ivermectin’s passage from being a huge success in animal health into its widespread use in humans, a development which has led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug.” FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Safe, Effective, Life-Saving Treatment — Establishment medicine’s unethical actions included disparaging and withholding access to ivermectin. Some doctors sued the FDA to get them to stop spreading misinformation about ivermectin, which caused significant harm. Even after losing in court, the FDA didn’t immediately comply.

Betrayal of Trust Followed Not by Correction of Harm, but by Gaslighting

The FDA is… attempting to re-write history, claiming in court that they never told Americans to stop taking ivermectin to treat Covid-19… Epoch Times reports: The government is defending the FDA’s repeated exhortations to people to not take ivermectin for Covid-19, including a post that said “Stop it.”… In other statements, the FDA said that ivermectin “isn’t authorized or approved to treat Covid-19” and “Q: Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid-19? A: No.”… Ms. Honold [DOJ lawyer representing the FDA] said that the FDA didn’t purport to require anyone to do anything or to prohibit anyone from doing anything. "What about when it said, ‘No, stop it’?’" Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod asked. "Why isn’t that a command? If you were in English class, they would say that was a command." Ms. Honold described the statements as "merely quips." – The People’s Voice, Aug 11, 2023

#1 Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid: Reduction in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

Ivermectin Worked: New Peer-Reviewed Study Proves It; “Ivermectin for Covid-19 was vilified, as were those who dared to prescribe it. Now, the study has been peer-reviewed and published in Cureus, vindicating ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19. Not only did ivermectin work against Covid-19, it was remarkably effective, resulting in a 74% reduction in excess deaths in the 10 Peru states where it was used most intensively. There was a 14-fold reduction in nationwide excess deaths when ivermectin was readily available and then a 13-fold increase in excess deaths in the two months after ivermectin use was restricted.” link Regular Use of Ivermectin as Prophylaxis for Covid-19 Led Up to a 92% Reduction in Covid-19 Mortality Rate in a Dose-Response Manner: Results of a Prospective Observational Study of a Strictly Controlled Population of 88,012 Subjects, [Aug 31, 2022] link Ivermectin ‘Works Throughout All Phases’ Of Covid According To Leaked Military Documents [Jan 12, 2022] link Widespread Ivermectin Use Has Caused a 97% Drop in Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, India [Sep 29, 2021] link Ivermectin as a Potential Drug for Treatment of Covid-19: An In-Sync Review with Clinical and Computational Attributes [Jan 3, 2021] link Ivermectin Docks to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Receptor-binding Domain Attached to ACE2 [Sep/Oct 2020] link Australian Professor: Ivermectin ‘Amazingly Successful’ in Killing Coronavirus [Aug 15, 2020] link The FDA-Approved Drug Ivermectin Inhibits the Replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro [Apr 3, 2020] link Ivermectin Reduces SARS-CoV-2 Replication In Laboratory Studies [Sep 18, 2021] link New Study Vindicates Ivermectin; 60% reduction in hospitalization and death link Send This Article to People Who Say “Ivermectin Doesn’t Work for Covid-19” [Jun 10, 2024] link Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide Testimonial – Alberta Health Services almost killed her daughter with remdesivir – Now, sick again, she recovered without risking AHS hospitals link Ivermectin for Covid-19: Real-Time Meta Analysis of 101 Studies link Intensive Ivermectin Use Yielded 74 Percent Reduction in Excess Deaths in Peru: New Study link Ivermectin Appears To Save Man’s Life After Judge Orders Hospital To Treat His Severe Covid link It’s Time for the World to Celebrate, not Denigrate, Ivermectin, Jul 22, 2021 link People Who Received Ivermectin Were Better Off, Study Finds; Ivermectin recipients recovered faster than others link They Sent My Mom [with Renal Cancer] Home to Die, so We Decided to Try Ivermectin link Chris Cuomo Backtracks on Vaccine Injury Suggestion, Touts Ivermectin; Former CNN host said he was ’sick’ like people injured by Covid-19 vaccines link

#2 Ivermectin’s Known Safety & Success Prior to 2020

Ivermectin, ‘Wonder drug’ from Japan: the human use perspective; “It has also been used to successfully overcome several other human diseases and new uses for it are continually being found. This paper looks in depth at the events surrounding ivermectin’s passage from being a huge success in Animal Health into its widespread use in humans, a development which has led many to describe it as a “wonder” drug. [Feb 10, 2011] link Merck Sees the Light – Provides Ivermectin for Humanity; “The astute reader will find no mention of harm or toxicity of the drug as used in Mectizan despite 4.4 billion doses administered over the past four decades. Indeed, the evidence shows ivermectin is many times safer than over-the-counter Tylenol. As of this writing the program remains active, continuing to donate this sight-saving and safe drug… [The following is from an article originally published June 21, 2021.] “The current issue with the Covid-19 vaccines, beyond the toxicity and the deaths, is the variants. The emerging new variants of the virus have a competitive advantage over the previous versions. The original Wuhan strain that the vaccine was developed against is no longer around. It is extinct. Today the Indian Delta Variant accounts for 99% of the cases in the U.K. and will soon become the dominant strain in the U.S…. We do not wish to wait another few months to encounter newer variants that will be even more resistant. By contrast, the evidence suggests that Ivermectin is effective against all the variants.” link Pre-Clinical Support of High Quality Ivermectin Studies: The Quality of Science Has Been Despicable in Key Areas for the Past Three Years; “Studies that countered the idea that ivermectin could benefit people with Covid-19 (or even prevent it) often had fatal flaws. So bad were some of the experimental designs that one might even be justified in questioning if there was an intent to bias the outcomes against ivermectin. This includes, but is not limited to things like [the following].” link

#3 FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Safe, Effective, Life-Saving Treatment

U.S. Government ‘Cartel’ Paid CVS, Walgreens Billions to Reject Ivermectin Prescriptions, Push Covid Shots link College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan Suspends and Fines Doctor for Prescribing Ivermectin and Fines him $44,784 [Jun 23, 2024] link Canada Declares Holy War on Ivermectin – Two doctors suspended in June 2024 – $44780 fine, re-education camps, and a college employee goes undercover dressed up as a trucker [Jun 29, 2024] link The War on Ivermectin video The Government Assault Against Ivermectin and Other Safe SARS-2 Treatments [Sep 1, 2021] link The Last of The “Big Seven” Fraudulent Ivermectin Trials Has Finally Been Published; Oxford’s long delayed trial just set a new record for ivermectin research fraud when they silently published it as a negative study despite their data showing profoundly positive impacts [Mar 5, 2024] link War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic book Ivermectin’s Politicisation is a Warning Sign for Doctors [Apr 1, 2021] link FDA Launches Fresh Bid to Toss Out High-Profile Ivermectin Case; Attempt comes after appeals court ruled agency likely overstepped its authority in warnings against ivermectin; The FDA is seeking to persuade a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its repeated advisories against using ivermectin to treat Covid-19 [Jan 15, 2024] link FDA In Court For the Ivermectin Statements 37-min video The Case Against Ivermectin to Prevent and Treat Covid-19 Has Been Reversed by the Court link ‘FDA Is Not a Physician’: Appeals Court Sides With Doctors on Ivermectin for Covid-19; “‘The FDA misled the public into thinking it has more authority than it does,” Dr. Bowden told The Epoch Times. ‘This decision confirms that the FDA is not your doctor and has no authority to tell doctors how to practice medicine.’” link FDA ‘Unquestionably’ Overstepped Authority With War on Ivermectin, DOJ Attorney Admits: The DOJ attorney who defended the FDA when doctors sued the agency over its anti-ivermectin social media posts during the COVID-19 pandemic admitted the FDA’s war against ivermectin was an abuse of governmental authority, according to an investigation by Project Veritas link FDA Refuses to Change Anti-Ivermectin Statements After Court Ruling: Anti-ivermectin statements made by the FDA are not being changed, even after an appeals court ruled against the agency link FDA Drops Bombshell New Guidance: Ivermectin Can Be Prescribed To Treat Covid-19; “The plaintiffs are Drs. Paul Marik, Mary Bowden, and Robert Apter. They say they were professionally harmed by the FDA’s statements, including being terminated over efforts to prescribe ivermectin to patients.” link She Died After Being Refused Ivermectin. Now, Her Family Is Speaking Out link Best Day Ever for Ethical Physicians and Patients – Game Over for FDA’s Outright Lies and Disinformation on Ivermectin; Signed order received last night link Ivermectin Is Now OK To Treat Covid – Says The FDA 40-min video Doctors Can Prescribe Ivermectin for Covid-19: FDA Lawyer link Dutch Court Cancels Fine for Writing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions to Treat Covid link The $cience of Remdesivir vs. Ivermectin: A Tale of Two Drugs [Oct 18, 2021] link Why Is It Easier to Get This Deadly Treatment Than Ivermectin? link + transcript Remember When Late Night Hosts Mocked Ivermectin? – Now Approved By FDA To Treat Covid 15-min video Significant Victories for Medical Doctors and Ivermectin in Malaysia link FDA Concedes on Ivermectin, Yet Deeper Concerns Exist: Humans may not fully appreciate the real benefits and values of nature, including its role in preventing epidemics; “After years of controversy over using ivermectin to fight Covid-19, the FDA finally gave in and agreed to remove its social media posts that urge people to stop using the drug. Since 1987, ivermectin has been used to treat human diseases. Doctors are also testing it for cancers outside the Covid-19 spectrum. This contradicts the FDA’s claim that ivermectin is an ‘animal drug.’ The ivermectin controversy is just the tip of the iceberg, revealing a much larger problem.” link

See more: Covid-19 Policies & Protocols: Public Health Failure and Harm

