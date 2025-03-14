The deadly impact of pesticide exposure that persists over time is known as chronic toxicity… The consumption of vegetables and fruits that are grown in pesticide-contaminated soil and water… increase the concentration of toxins inside the body organs and causes chronic diseases such as neurotoxicity, cancer, necrosis, asthma, reproductive disorder, cardiac disease, diabetes, etc. Frontiers in Microbiology

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.

Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us... And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease. Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical Research

Genes are better understood as potentialities.

Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.

Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.

Implications

The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.

The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:

Helplessness, disempowerment

A focus on symptom management

Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs

Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes

Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome” My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome…We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome. Dr. Bruce Lipton While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness]. Dr. Nisha J. Manek MD

Root Causes of Asthma

Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index

Tartrazine [yellow dye#5] is a type of artificial dye containing an “azo” group, widely studied by toxicologists and allergists, since it is related to several adverse reactions, such as urticaria, asthma, nausea, eczema, bronchitis, rhinitis, bronchospasm, and headache. BMC Pharmacology and Toxicology Stomach acid is crucial for health, performing vital functions like protein digestion, nutrient absorption, and pathogen elimination... Silent reflux affects many people and can cause symptoms like allergies, asthma, and chronic sore throat, often misdiagnosed as other conditions… Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1… In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion… Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Stomach Acid and its “Blockers”

Alternatives & Considerations

Limit Toxins & Irritants

Optimize Nutrient Levels, Reduce Inflammation

See more at Wellness Resource Center: Asthma, COPD and Other Respiratory, Breathing Issues

Asthmatics… produce much higher levels of leukotrienes, which are fatty molecules of the immune system and at least 1000 times more potent than histamine at causing bronchial constriction… Many of the inhaled drugs that treat your asthma work by reducing leukotrienes. But there’s a more natural way for you to fight leukotrienes. With nutrition you can reduce the precursor molecules (5-lipox and AA) in your body, thus preventing the inflammation from ever being produced. CLA helps fight 5-lipox and AA inflammation without harming your arteries. CLA does this by converting inside your body to both DHA and EPA, both of which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. CLA can also help lower blood pressure, which is a serious condition that may be a co-factor in your asthma. One of the best things you can do for your health right now is to balance your omega 3 to omega 6 fat ratios, and CLA from organic, grass-fed meats can play a big part in this. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period?

Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society. A Midwestern Doctor

Do you consider it sound practice to use toxic chemicals as the reflexive go-to rather than addressing the causes (which are often poisons in food, air and water)?

Is there any greater absurdity than a medical model that treats the symptoms of disease with sub-lethal dosages of toxic chemicals and in which there is no attempt to uncover, understand or remove the causes of those imbalances? After all, what disease has ever been found to be caused by a lack of a drug? Is acid reflux caused by a lack of proton-pump inhibitors? Is heart disease caused by a lack of statin drugs? Is osteoporosis caused by a lack of Fosamax? Is cancer caused by a lack of chemotherapy? Is depression caused by a lack of Paxil? Absolutely not. Then why would anyone consider it sound practice to use potentially toxic chemicals as a first-line treatment for conditions that are not caused by a lack of a chemical? To the contrary, many diseases are caused exactly by culminative exposures to chemicals that… are biologically alien to the body… We are treating poisoning with poisons! Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

