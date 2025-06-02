It’s abusive to make young people devote years of their life to learn things that have zero impact on the actual job. Companies/ universities that sell postbaccalaureate programs strike me as particularly abusive rent seeking. Organic chemistry, calculus, these have nearly no day-to-day relevance in the practice of medicine… Once students get to medical school we make them memorize loads of irrelevant trivia… Students receive no good training in statistics… [not learning] how to read and interpret randomized control trials… The few students who learn this in medical school are ones who do it in spite of their education… Overall, I think students are abused by the current system… We take smart people, make them jump through irrelevant hoops, teach them irrelevant information, grade them by unproven and irrelevant metrics, incentivize fields in haphazard and illogical ways, force them to do useless research, and then try to make it better by giving them 4 half days a month they can take off for any reason… I cannot imagine anything worse.

The epidemic of iatrogenic [physician-caused] disease can no longer be hidden; people are waking up to realize that power over their health has been taken from them, and they want to reappropriate what they have given away to an ineffective healthcare system that no longer serves their needs. Physicians have become glorified data-gathering clerks… They ask a series of questions dictated by managers which have little or nothing to do with the patient’s chief complaint. Patients leave these encounters feeling bewildered, unheard, and unhelped. Medicine now serves industrial, not personal, growth… Medicine has become about efficiently and predictably controlling bodies more than healing them.

Evidence supporting each of the following points is here and below.

Why would a medical system waste trainees’ time, dismiss effective techniques, and use strategies that fail? The answer is found in the consolidation and control of medical education in the early 1900s, under corrupt influences. John D. Rockefeller, after being required to break up his oil industry monopoly, turned his sights to pharmaceutical drugs which were derived from oil and, unlike natural medicines, could be patented. With his tremendous financial resources and together with another powerful businessman, Andrew Carnegie, the honorable profession of medicine was transformed into a corrupt, controlled industry driven by profit motives.

Establishment medicine was born following the 1910 publication of the Flexner Report. The report revealed Abraham Flexner to be a severely compromised man, beholden to powerful influencers John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie. Flexner visited all 155 medical schools in the US and Canada and then produced the report with its blatantly biased and unscientific conclusions. As a result of this report, U.S. medical training was consolidated and forced to dismiss health techniques that had worked for generations and to adopt the narrow philosophies of the new pharmaceutical industry. U.S. practitioners and medical schools were required to shun non-drug procedures and techniques including homeopathy, herbal medicines, chiropractic and much more.

From our vantage point today it is difficult to believe that in the late nineteenth century the medical profession lacked power, wealth, and status. Medicine at that time was pluralistic in its theories of disease… Professional organizations had virtually no control over the entry of new doctors into the field. Physicians as a group were merely scattered members of the lower professional stratum, earning from several hundred to several thousand dollars a year and having no special status within the population. By the 1930s, however, medicine was firmly in the hands of an organized profession that controlled entry into the field through licensure and accreditation of medical schools and teaching hospitals… “Medicine” had come to mean the field of clinical practice by graduates of schools that followed the scientific, clinical, and research orientations laid down by the American Medical Association (AMA) and by Abraham Flexner in a famous report for the Carnegie Foundation. All other healers were being excluded from practice. Physicians were increasingly drawn only from the middle and upper classes… Doctors were rapidly rising in income, power, and status among all occupational groups. – Rockefeller Medicine Men

In 1911, Standard Oil was ruled by the US Supreme Court to be an illegal monopoly in violation of antitrust laws and forced to break up. Like his father, John D. Rockefeller had built his success on illegality, cons, and scams… At the time, chemicals made from oil, known as ‘petrochemicals,’ were being discovered and developed in the US. This included the discovery that pharmaceutical drugs could be made from oil, which Rockefeller saw as an opportunity to expand his empire. The key was that petrochemicals, unlike natural health remedies, could be patented, presenting an enormous opportunity for Rockefeller profits… At the time, natural, herbal, and traditional medicines were very popular in the US. Something like half of the doctors and medical colleges in the country were using holistic medicine, natural remedies, and knowledge from Indigenous Native Americans. Rockefeller needed a way to eliminate the competition, to create a monopoly in medicine as he had done with oil. – How Rockefeller Monopolized Medicine and Created Big Pharma

Modern medicine as we know it wasn’t shaped by doctors alone—it was engineered by John D. Rockefeller… One of the most concerning outcomes of Rockefeller’s influence was the deliberate suppression of alternative medicine. Natural treatments that had been used for centuries were increasingly labeled as “unscientific” or “quackery.” Herbal medicine, acupuncture, and homeopathy faced mounting criticism as pharmaceutical companies gained control of medical discourse. Research into natural remedies was heavily underfunded, while pharmaceutical innovations received substantial financial support. Consequently, many effective natural treatments were forgotten or dismissed, leaving synthetic drugs as the primary option for treating illness. – The Dark Origins of Big Pharma

The public health establishment follows a philosophy of medicine that serves corporate interests… The results have been disastrous for humanity — skyrocketing rates of chronic disease, the release of gain-of-function viruses to create profitable pandemics, the deaths of millions of people, the destruction of democratic societies, and the most extreme transfer of wealth from the working class to the ruling class in history. The scientific method (that traditionally emphasized humility, curiosity, and rigorous debate) has been replaced with a fascist ideology of centralized power and groupthink.

Establishment medicine does not rely on unbiased, clinical evidence, but rather on indoctrination and dogma that’s incorporated into verifiably corrupt medical training. — “This study found only one in ten treatments to be supported by reliable sufficient evidence.” See also: Exposing Scientific Dogmas – Banned TED Talk – Rupert Sheldrake See also: Book Preview: What Really Makes You Ill: “Whilst this period is generally claimed to be the beginning of ‘medical science’, it was, in fact, the beginning of medical dogma… Most people will probably assume that the ‘medical system’ of the early 21st century is based on solid scientific evidence, unlike the systems of earlier periods; but this would be a mistaken assumption. The system of modern medicine currently in use has been developed as the result of a variety of customs and traditions, none of which has been scientifically established to be appropriate for the treatment of a patient’s illness in order to restore them to health. Furthermore, the ‘medical science’ of the 21st century is predominantly conducted in the laboratories of pharmaceutical companies; but laboratory experimentation does not provide ‘scientific proof’ that the use of modern pharmaceutical medicines is either safe or effective. On the contrary, there is a large and growing body of evidence that demonstrates quite clearly that ‘medicines’ are not only ineffective as treatments for illness but they are also capable of producing harm and causing death.” See also: Is Evidence Based Medicine Nonsense?

Establishment medicine pretends people have no self-healing resources (an immune system), recklessly damage self-healing capabilities, and make people belive they are dependent upon doctors. — “It’s clear from this book that the German posture and approach to cancer treatment is vastly different and more effective than Rockefeller Medicine’s approach… They take a whole body approach… [in contrast to] the Cartel’s paradigm that further destroys the body’s defences through chemotherapy and radiation. The Rockefeller model prefers to assume that you don’t have any self-healing resources and from that assumption move on to selling you their snake oil.” See also: Doctors have taught us to be dependent on them “The human body has a range of sophisticated defence mechanisms that can help it heal itself, and in many cases, medical intervention is not necessary. But in the last century or so doctors have taken on an… interventionist philosophy [that] has become so strong that we believe that we are dependent on doctors and that our lives are in their hands.”

Establishment medicine trains practitioners to be hyper-focused on specialties, failing to teach them about people and health. — “We need an approach that sees the person, not just the symptoms. This ties into our discussion on medical ethics, where we talked about the responsibility of health professionals to put patient care above institutional pressure. See also: How medical school fails students “For what they pay, you’d think students would get more apprenticeship and coaching but they do not. Largely because universities don’t want to pay faculty to do this work. They would rather hire more compliance officers and mid-level administrators.”

Establishment medicine is drug-based and degenerative rather than regenerative. — “Regenerative medicine threatens to undermine the very economic infrastructure that props up the modern, drug-based and quite candidly degenerative medical system. Symptom suppression is profitable because it guarantees both the perpetuation of the original underlying disease, and the generation of an ever-expanding array of additional, treatment-induced symptoms.” See also: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Pharma Whistleblower Slams Popular Weight-Loss Drug: “Pharmaceutical consultant-turned-whistleblower [reported]… that Ozempic, the hot new weight-loss drug, poses medically dangerous gastrointestinal and mental health risks but fails to address the root causes of metabolic conditions.”

Establishment medicine’s failed, corrupted strategies in the field of psychiatry demonstrate a “medical model of mental illness for financial gain.” — “Breggin criticizes the influence of the psycho-pharmaceutical complex, arguing that it promotes the medical model of mental illness for financial gain. He highlights the industry’s role in shaping public perception, influencing research agendas, and marketing drugs to both doctors and consumers… Financial conflicts of interest compromise objectivity and undermine the best interests of patients… Breggin expresses deep concern about the increasing diagnosis and medication of children… often used to pathologize normal childhood behaviors and mask underlying social and family issues. He criticizes the use of stimulants like Ritalin, emphasizing their potential for addiction and their failure to address the root causes of children’s struggles… Breggin challenges the notion that psychiatric drugs have specific therapeutic effects on particular mental illnesses. Instead, he argues that these drugs primarily function as chemical lobotomizing agents, blunting emotions, suppressing thoughts, and subduing individuals. He contends that the apparent reduction in symptoms is often due to the drug’s overall sedative effect rather than any targeted action on the underlying causes of distress.” See also: Is Psychiatry a Crime Against Humanity? (2024) See also: The Psychiatry Industry Debunked in 18 Minutes

Doctors are trained to accept research funded by pharmaceutical companies without questioning the agenda behind it and examining the assumptions and flaws. — “It’s common sense that research funded by corporations deserves more scrutiny than independent studies… I have said countless times over the past two decades, no one asks who funded the studies debunking a link between vaccines and autism. No one asks if the researchers had money ties to the vaccine makers. And I’ve never seen any study that was described as ‘independent.'” See also: The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine “The pharmaceutical industry is manufacturing all of these medical journal articles behind the scenes for basically marketing purposes and I was astounded because I had this enormous trust in medical journals. You have to realize that with a clinical trial on a blockbuster drug published in a top medical journal with the branding of a key opinion leader, that the opinion leaders’ university affiliation is worth an enormous amount of money in terms of confidence… We’re sold a lot of pharmaceuticals where the risk benefit ratio is not in favor of taking the drug and… people who really didn’t need to be on these drugs took them and then had serious adverse events.” See also: How medical school fails students “We force students to do fake research. The last 15 years have seen an explosion in publications among medical students. This is almost exclusively low value, irreproducible, unhelpful research. There is an illness in medical schools — the idea that everyone, no matter how disinterested, should do a useless research project… Students would be better served doing less research and learning instead how to read clinically relevant research critically.”

Establishment medicine doctors are misinformed and slow to learn they’re wrong and causing harm. — “Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. Standard treatment protocols typically begin with a recommendation to reduce dietary salt. The rationale behind this advice is that salt contains sodium, and since sodium influences fluid retention and vascular tone, cutting salt intake should lower blood pressure. However, this approach vilifies sodium while overlooking potassium, the mineral that works alongside it to regulate blood pressure. Research… confirms that the real problem isn’t just too much sodium — it’s the imbalance between sodium and potassium, a far more common yet underrecognized issue with serious consequences.” See also: Rethinking BMI: Scientists Propose Body Fat Percentage as a Replacement “The findings challenge decades of reliance on body mass index, which does not account for muscle mass, bone density, or fat distribution.” See also: Graves Disease, an ‘Incurable’ Thyroid Disorder, Cured Through Lifestyle Changes See also: Esteemed Heart Surgeon Blows the Lid Off the Big Pharma Statin Drug Scam “A physician’s word is often taken very seriously and with little skepticism. An opinion from one or two doctors, when made in a professional office or hospital, can persuade a worried patient to take drugs with complex side-effects, or even undergo traumatic treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy. Yet, when the same doctors, with years of experience and thousands of satisfied customers, give an opinion that questions a therapy established by mainstream medicine, the mainstream media calls them irresponsible, or quacks, or even criminals… Dr. Dwight Lundell [is] an experienced heart surgeon and retired Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. He [said]: ‘We physicians with all our training, knowledge and authority often acquire a rather large ego that tends to make it difficult to admit we are wrong. So, here it is. I freely admit to being wrong. As a heart surgeon with 25 years experience, having performed over 5,000 open-heart surgeries, today is my day to right the wrong with medical and scientific fact… These recommendations [see article for specifics] are no longer scientifically or morally defensible.‘ Lundell’s statement regarding the medical establishment’s approach to treating heart disease caused a ripple in the medical industry. It challenged the validity of statins – commonly known as cholesterol-lowering medications – such as Lipitor, Crestor, Zocor, and others… Statins are big business. In the United States alone, about 25% of the population takes statin medications… The statin industry is estimated at around $30 billion in sales per year. Nevertheless, in the United States, more die each year of heart disease than ever before… Lundell went on to say: ‘The discovery a few years ago that inflammation in the artery wall is the real cause of heart disease is slowly leading to a paradigm shift in how heart disease and other chronic ailments will be treated… I have peered inside thousands upon thousands of arteries. A diseased artery looks as if someone took a brush and scrubbed repeatedly against its wall. Several times a day, every day, the foods we eat create small injuries compounding into more injuries, causing the body to respond continuously and appropriately with inflammation.”

Whistleblowers have exposed systemic flaws in medical education and practice, and the overprescription of drugs. — “I [Dr. Mark Hyman] sat down with Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon and now the nominee for commissioner of the FDA, to uncover the systemic flaws undermining our healthcare system. With Dr. Makary’s recent nomination, this conversation is more relevant than ever, shedding light on the urgent changes needed to restore transparency and prioritize patient care. In this eye-opening conversation, you’ll learn: How industry influences have compromised medical education and practice. The dangers of over-medication and the rise of chronic diseases linked to our broken system. The critical role of the microbiome in health and how it’s being overlooked by mainstream medicine. Why the Covid-19 pandemic revealed deep flaws in our medical research and decision-making processes. The alarming rise of antibiotic-resistant infections and what it means for our future health.” See also: What Makes Hospitals So Deadly and How Can We Fix It? “Current medical training emphasizes following standardized protocols rather than practicing individualized medicine, with younger doctors being trained to execute procedures rather than critically examine cases and adjust treatment plans for each patient.”

Medical school trainer explains “how medicine has gotten things so wrong.” — The book, Lies I Taught in Medical School, “is based on Dr Lufkin’s experience as a full professor at both UCLA and USC medical schools. It is a riveting, cautionary tale of how medicine has gotten things so wrong (and continues to) in several key areas: How chronic diseases are all linked by common root causes overlooked by our system. How financial incentives, simple human error, and other factors drive the soaring rates of chronic disease. How Dr. Lufkin was able to reverse these diseases in himself by changes in lifestyle that anyone can do. The book provides detailed instructions on how to keep these errors from ruining your health.”

Doctors are forced to follow incoherent and capricious rules druing their education and mentorship without recourse for holding medical school trainers accountable for the truth. — “Faculty verbally abused residents, who verbally abused students. Shit rolled downhill. Everyone was stressed, and I felt the doctors took it out in their stitches— loose and sloppy… If you think the rules we have in medicine are sensible— the policies and administration reasonable— you are wrong. The rules are capricious, and they can be enforced with unflinching cruelty and stupidity. You can break your arm, miss work and get an A, or have two functioning arms, work your ass off, and get a C. And I have yet to find a better metaphor for working in healthcare.”

Establishment medicine is rife with bureacratic overreach and lack of accountability, leading to “defensive medicine.” — “Australia’s healthcare regulator… has betrayed its mandate by fostering a bureaucratic system that undermines healthcare professionals… AHPRA staff lack medical expertise, leading to misinterpretations of complex medical situations and inappropriate regulatory actions… Investigators are incentivised to increase prosecutions, often manufacturing cases to meet performance metrics, without accountability for errors… Defensive medicine has risen, eroding professional independence and patient care. Financial exploitation is evident as practitioners bear rising registration fees to fund AHPRA’s flawed system… Medical defence organizations appear complicit in preserving the status quo… Practitioners must demand transparency, accountability, and an end to unaccountable bureaucratic power. Financial and professional penalties for regulatory missteps and adherence to model litigant standards are essential for restoring trust and professionalism in healthcare regulation.”