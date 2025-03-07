"Americans are paying billions to take drugs that don’t work." More than 40% of U.S. children are chronically ill. Medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Medical Failure: The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy.
Context
“Dead Last: Americans Pay the Most for Worst Health Outcomes, Study Finds”
The U.S. healthcare system ranks last among 10 advanced economies, according to a report released today by the Commonwealth Fund. Americans live the shortest lives and have the most avoidable deaths despite paying more for healthcare than the other nine countries.
Children’s Health Defense, Sep 2024
The Idea that Establishment Medicine has had Progressive Success is a “Fairy Tale Written by the Pharmaceutical Industry”
Rosy histories of medicine that portray slow and steady progress over centuries are fairy tales written by the pharmaceutical industry. The actual history of medicine is several thousand years of failure followed by a brief Golden Age (from about 1945 to 1970, with some notable disasters including thalidomide and DES) followed by capture and collapse into sadism and organized crime led by the biowarfare industrial complex. I’m grateful for the doctors in the resistance who challenge this Leviathan. We must do everything in our power to support them. We also must continually seek alternative paths to health and well-being outside of traditional power structures.
Healthcare Failure: Outcomes Summary
Medical System Errors + Treatment (Iatrogenic Harm) Kill, Maim, and Reduce Quality of Life
“Nearly one in five hospitalized adults are harmed or die each year due to a diagnostic error, according to a study of more than 2,400 patients… published Jan. 8, 2024, by JAMA Internal Medicine. But the true incidence is likely to be far higher, since the vast majority of diagnostic mistakes probably aren’t recorded, Dr. Bates says.” [source]
“Prescription drugs are the leading cause of death. And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death. [2024]” [source]
The U.S. healthcare system is a leading cause of death. A 2016 report from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine shows that medical errors in hospitals and other healthcare facilities are incredibly common, and may now be the third-leading cause of death in the United States — claiming 251,000 lives every year, more than respiratory disease, accidents, stroke and Alzheimer’s.” [source and source]
“Adverse drug reactions alone are responsible for over 100,000 deaths annually in the U.S., making them one of the top causes of death related to medical treatment. Furthermore, surgical complications contribute to prolonged hospital stays for 15% of patients undergoing procedures.” [source]
“BMJ study finds 1 in 3 patients harmed by surgical medical errors… A 2024 study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on surgical safety has revealed that more than one-third of patients experience complications during or following surgery, with a significant proportion linked to preventable medical errors.” [source and source]
“Every day, roughly 93 kids in Australia go to the emergency room for medication-related adverse events, including unsafe off-label use, unexpected drug interactions, accidental poisoning, or overdoses from common household medicines like Tylenol.” [source]
“Researchers found that 27.8% of patients treated for UTIs were incorrectly diagnosed, meaning they received antibiotics without meeting the criteria for a true UTI… Of those incorrectly diagnosed, more than 80% continued to receive antibiotics on the third day of hospitalization — well past the 48- to 72-hour window when doctors are advised to reassess diagnoses… The consequences are often serious. Antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome, leave patients vulnerable to new infections like C. diff and accelerate the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.” [source and source]
Death Rates Have Increased
Pregnancy-related deaths of U.S. mothers increased between 2018 and 2022, from 25 deaths to 32 deaths per 100,000 live births. [source and source]
“Young Americans are dying at unprecedented rates.” [source]
Americans rank 48th in life expectancy. [source]
Once the Beacon of Health, Children are Now Chronically Ill and Dying
“Children and teens in the U.S. are dying at higher rates than their peers in 16 other high-income countries, according to a research letter published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The U.S. infant mortality rate consistently exceeds those of other high-income countries.” “The infant mortality rate in the United States rose in 2022… More than 20,500 babies died in 2022 before the age of 1.” [source and source and source]
More than 40% of U.S. school-aged children are chronically ill. [source]
77% of young Americans aged 17 to 24 are unwell and incapable (ineligible for military service) due to physical health, academic, and/or social and behavioral reasons. [source]
“The prevalence of chronic conditions has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels over the past two decades, with almost 1 in 3 young people between the ages of five and 25 estimated to be living with a medical condition that significantly affects their lives.” [source]” The most common examples include asthma, ADHD and prediabetes, which develops into full diabetes over time and leads to an increased risk of heart disease, nerve damage and kidney failure.” [source and source]
In England, children under the age of 18 going to the hospital for mental health issues increased 65% in a decade. [source]
“NHS ‘overwhelmed’ by soaring autism as number of patients jump by a quarter – more than 200,000 Britons seeking specialist help.” [source]
“U.S. ranks near bottom of advanced nations in child wellness, new report finds. [2020]” [source]
“10,000 stories: The sickest generation of children… Kids have so many problems today. There are all the developmental disorders besides just autism. There’s ADD/ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), pathological demand avoidance (PDA), global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and loads of behavioral conditions. Add to that all the chronic conditions, things like asthma, life-threatening allergies, diabetes, anxiety, seizure disorder and juvenile arthritis.” [source and source]
“Once considered mainly an adult disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has taken a striking turn as a risk for children and adolescents… The term metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MAFLD) has become the replacement moniker… The rate of MAFLD in children has doubled over the past 20 years and is continuing to grow.” [source and source]
Severe and Chronic Disease Has Skyrocketed
A new high number of Americans are so impaired as to be declared disabled. [source and source]
“‘The UK’s heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for over 50 years,’ British Heart Foundation warned.” [source]
“Cancer rates continue to climb [in the U.S.], with over 2 million new cases reported in 2024.” [source and source]
“Nearly 47% of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, while heart disease kills one person every 34 seconds. This accounts for approximately 700,000 deaths annually in America.” [source and source]
Despite trillions of dollars spent on healthcare every single year, Americans are chronically sick. “95% of the America’s $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures is for people with chronic and mental health conditions.” [source]
In the U.S., “autism rates in kids are 1 in 36 nationally, compared to 1 in 1500 in the not-so-distant past. 74% of American adults are overweight or obese. Close to 50% of children are overweight or obese. 50% of American adults have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, when only 1% of Americans in the 1950s had the disease. 30% of teens now have prediabetes. Infertility is increasing… Sperm counts are decreasing… 40% of 18-year-olds have a mental health diagnosis. Young adult cancers are up 79%.” [source]
“Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism… Despite rejecting all modern medicine and pharmaceutical drugs that the rest of the American people have access to, the Amish are among the healthiest in the nation.” [source]
Establishment Medicine Has Degraded the Daily Life of Average Humans
“Over half of Americans think stomach issues are normal.” [source and source]
“Americans are paying billions to take drugs that don’t work. One ALS drug made $400 million in sales for its maker. It doesn’t work. A cancer treatment brought in $500 million. That one turned out to have no effect on survival. A blood cancer medication made nearly $850 million before being withdrawn for two of its uses. That drug had been linked to patient deaths. All of them were allowed to be sold to Americans because of the FDA’s drive to get new drugs to patients quickly — sometimes even before they’re done testing.” [source]
Globally, the amount of time someone spends in good health has reduced. [source]
The last 50 years of American health care has been a failure. Half of our nation’s children are overweight or obese. Autism has increased 14% each year for the last 23 years. Pancreatic cancer rates have doubled in the last two decades as colorectal cancer increasingly strikes younger and younger people. Polycystic ovarian disease, causing pain and infertility, is epidemic, now afflicting one in eight women. Sperm counts are down by 50% compared to just 50 years ago. Auto-immune diseases have soared to now affect approximately one in five women. And peanut and other food allergies that were rare 50 years ago are now common and can be life-threatening. America is getting sicker. Yet no one in our health care system is asking why.
Dr. Marty Makary MD, MPH, The 50-year Failure of American Health Care
1.5 min video - Robert Kennedy Jr., Congressional testimony, including CDC response when asked about the disproportionate number of deaths in the U.S: "Americans are the sickest people on Earth."
Failed Outcomes: Evidence
The “Healthcare” Provided by American Medical Establishment is an Abysmal Failure — “Roughly 129 million people in the US have at least one major chronic disease, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and others, and five of the top ten leading causes of death in the US ‘are, or are strongly associated with, preventable and treatable chronic diseases,’ according to the CDC… More than 40% of US school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition, such as asthma, obesity, behavior/learning problems or other conditions, according to the CDC… From 2002 to 2018, the number of young people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes doubled from 9 per 100,000 to 18 per 100,000 per year, the CDC data shows.” See also: Does the United States desperately need to improve its life expectancy, healthcare costs, and reduce the poisons in our food and water?; “Look at the numbers from 3 different sources. It looks simply awful, and we don’t have 2023 or 2024 numbers yet, so these graphs miss any effects on longevity from Covid vaccines for the past 2 years.”
American Life Expectancy Worse than a Decade Ago; Heart Issues Have Increased; Neurological Issues Have Increased, Metabolic & Digestive Issues Have Increased; Cancer has Increased; Accidents & Overdoses Have Increased — “”We [are] going in the wrong direction while other countries generally have had improving trends. There’s a lot of contributing factors to that.’ Those five trends, [he] said, are: Cardiac and circulatory. Rates for many cardiac & circulatory linked causes up 8-36%+. Neurological and nervous system. Rates for many key neuro/nervous causes up 16-39%+ (Includes a shift younger for dementia e.g. +22% for 65-74 year-olds.) Metabolic and digestive. Rates for many key metabolic & digestive causes up 10-137%+. Cancer. Rates for many key cancers have risen by 10-50%+ (Nearly all cancers rising except for lung, breast, and colon.). External Causes. Rate of accidents, assaults, and overdoses up 11-30%+.” See also Rising Early Adult Mortality in the US: Death Rates Remain Higher Than Expected Post-pandemic; ” Death rates for… adults aged 25–44… remain higher than expected post-pandemic.. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found… in 2023, the death rate remained nearly 20% higher than in 2019.” See also: The Flatline: The Stagnation of Life Expectancy
Young American Adults are Unwell and Incapable — “The report… based on U.S. Department of Defense data, says 77% of young Americans 17 to 24 years old are ineligible for military service… According to the report, the reasons… relate to: physical health factors… academic factors… [and] social and behavioral factors.” See also: As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’?
“Americans are the Most Heavily Medicated and Vaccinated Country in the World, Yet We Lead the World in Chronic Disease and Have the Lowest Life Expectancy” — “As you can see in this chart, we rank 48th. If all the medications and vaccines were effective, would we not be ranked higher and have fewer chronic diseases? Chronic disease costs Americans nearly $4 trillion annually, comprising 19.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.” See also: Understanding the US Health Care Industry as a Commercial Determinant of Health; “The US spent nearly 18% of its gross domestic product on health care in 2021, and it spends far more on health care per capita than other country in the world—nearly twice the per-capita amount of the next-highest spender, Germany… Despite its high level of spending, the US has consistently and substantially worse health indicators than other high-income countries, with the gap between the health status of US residents and those in other countries increasing in recent decades.”
The Trillions of Dollars Spent on “Healthcare” was Fruitless: Americans are Chronically Sick — “95% of the America’s $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures is for people with chronic and mental health conditions.”
Americans Are Paying Billions to Take Drugs That Don’t Work; “One ALS drug made $400 million in sales for its maker. It doesn’t work. A cancer treatment brought in $500 million. That one turned out to have no effect on survival. A blood cancer medication made nearly $850 million before being withdrawn for two of its uses. That drug had been linked to patient deaths years prior. All of them were allowed to be sold to Americans because of the FDA’s drive to get new drugs to patients quickly — sometimes even before they’re done testing.” See also: Dr. Will Cole, Email Feb 10, 2025; “Despite representing only 4% of the world’s population, the United States accounts for 70% of pharmaceutical profits and hosts up to 90% of Big Pharma-funded studies. Yet we’re facing epidemic levels of chronic disease, with a mere 7% of American adults being metabolically healthy. These aren’t just statistics – they represent real people, real suffering, and a desperate need for change…. We’re seeing: 38% of our youth (ages 12-19) are pre-diabetic; a 50% drop in sperm count over just 40 years; autoimmune conditions are skyrocketing; chronic disease has become the norm rather than the exception; our population’s lifespan is actually decreasing for the first time in modern history.”
Americans Continue to Get Substantially Sicker: A New High Number of People are so Impaired as to be Declared Disabled — “Disability data hit a new high in November 2024. The prior high point was in June 2023, but November saw an increase of 787,000 new cases over the previous month of October. Since 2021, there has been an increase of 4.8 million cases.” See also: Edward Dowd: US Disability Data Hit a New All Time High in November [2024]
Significant Number of Medical Errors Leading to Severe Harm & Death: “In the U.S., an Estimated 795,000 People become Permanently Disabled or Die Every Year Due to Misdiagnoses” — “Overall, medical conditions are misdiagnosed about 11% of the time, but the likelihood of misdiagnosis varies widely depending on the type of medical problem and the symptoms presented. Among strokes, a leading cause of disability in the U.S., misdiagnosis occurs more than 17.5% of the time. Among patients transferred to a hospital ICU or who died in the hospital, a missed or delayed diagnosis took place in 23% of cases, and 17% of the time the errors caused temporary or permanent harm or death.” See also: Nearly 12 million U.S. Adults Have Health Conditions Misdiagnosed Each Year; In this 7-min video, “Reporter Kristin Crowley takes a closer look at the problem and explains what experts say you should do to avoid a misdiagnosis.”
American Children Under 20 Experiencing “Alarming Rise” of the Autoimmune Diseases, Crohn’s Disease & Ulcerative Colitis — These very serious conditions are also called inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. “IBD prevalence is dramatically rising, with 100,429 U.S. youth under 20 affected, showing significant increases in both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis diagnoses… Antibiotic overuse significantly increases IBD risk, with individuals receiving five or more antibiotic prescriptions experiencing a 236% higher likelihood of developing the condition… Strategic approaches to gut health include eliminating mitochondrial toxins, supporting beneficial bacteria through targeted supplementation and maintaining optimal vitamin D levels.” See also: Chronic Diseases Are Killing Kids — and Exposure to Chemicals Is Driving the Epidemic; “Chronic diseases in children are increasing dramatically, with childhood cancers up 35% from 50 years ago and neurodevelopmental disorders now affecting 1 in 6 children. An estimated 350,000 manufactured chemicals exist globally, with production growing 50-fold since 1950 and expected to triple by 2050, yet fewer than 20% have been tested for toxicity… Chemical companies aren’t required to prove safety before market release and face minimal oversight.”
“The U.S. Health Care System Wastes approximately $800 Billion Annually… Nearly 30% of its Total Expenditure, Primarily Due to Unnecessary Services and Administrative Inefficiencies — “Americans pay almost twice as much for health care compared to other developed countries, yet experience worse health outcomes, [including] lower life expectancy. Unnecessary medical services, misaligned financial incentives and profit-driven practices contribute significantly to waste, often prioritizing procedures over patient well-being and effective treatment. Overtreatment, excessive end-of-life care and unnecessary diagnostic procedures like cardiac stents and mammograms are major sources of medical resource overutilization. Proposed reforms include promoting evidence-based medicine, restructuring payment models, improving palliative care, reducing overdiagnosis and shifting focus from quantity of care to quality of patient outcomes… Worst of all, this waste misses the original point all along, which is treating patients, undercutting the very goal of medicine. Therefore, addressing these systemic flaws is not just an economic imperative, it’s essential to ensuring the survival for people who request these services.”
“A System that Has Allowed an Array of Degrading Health Conditions and an Avalanche of Human Suffering” — “The statistics compiled by reliable scientific sources reveal details of this staggering crisis. ~ Six out of ten adults in America are living with a chronic illness. Seventy-four percent of American adults are overweight or obese. Rates of kidney disease and autoimmune conditions are going up. Cancer rates among young people are rising.~ One-third of American teens are taking a prescription drug and nearly 30% are pre-diabetic. More than 18% of adolescents have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. In 2020, 77% of young adults didn’t qualify for the military based on their health scores, forcing the military to lower its standards.~ Health problems of young Americans begin at an early age even as they receive vaccines to protect them from illness. The CDC currently recommends at least 70 doses of 18 different vaccines from infancy until age eighteen, yet children have never had more acute and chronic ailments. These vaccination protocols urgently need re-evaluation.”
In the U.S., Depression and Suicidal Thoughts Keep Increasing — “An estimated 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness in the U.S… A year before the pandemic response, the 2019 State of Mental Health in America Report reported ‘alarming increases’ in major depressive episodes in youth and adult suicidal ideation. The report painted a picture of a country in crisis that was about to go over the cliff edge. The “…grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing Covid-19 policies…” and ‘devastating effects’ of lockdown policy on deteriorating mental health warned about by the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020 were callously ignored.” See also: Is Depression ‘All in the Mind’? Do People ‘Choose Depression’?; “Why does America still have one of the highest rates of depression in the world—second only to Ukraine, based on WHO data?”
In England, Children Under the Age of 18 Going to the Hospital for Mental Health Issues Increased 65% in a Decade — “The research, led by a team from University College London, looked at data on all admissions for five to 18-year-olds to general acute medical wards in England from 2012 to 2022. These wards assess and treat patients and are separate from specialist mental health wards. Annual admissions for children and young people, aged five to 18 with mental health issues, increased by 65% in a decade — from 24,198 in 2012 to 39,925 in 2022, according to the study. More than half (53.4%) were due to self-harm… And the number of admissions for eating disorders jumped from 478 to 2,938.”
WHO Failure: Globally, the Amount of Time Someone Spends in Good Health has Reduced — “A new study published in JAMA Network Open shows that time between the end of someone’s healthy years and when they die—known as the healthspan/lifespan gap, is widening across all the member states of the World Health Organization.” See also: Global Healthspan-Lifespan Gaps Among 183 World Health Organization Member States See also: We Are Living Longer but Not Healthier: Global Study
Sudden Death of Infants Up 11.8% from 2020 to 2022— Death from “Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) rose significantly—by 11.8%—from 2020 to 2022.”
Excess Deaths Among U.K. Children Aged 1-14 Up a “Staggering 22%” in 2023 — “Trends and observations for children 0-14 years reviewed in this article confirm that the health of the young population is deteriorating… Until now the sharp decline in children’s immune systems is not capturing the attention of experts and public health authorities… This needs to be viewed as an emergency. Policies for any poorly investigated drugs or vaccines with serious risks for harmful side effects [should] be halted until safety and effectiveness are demonstrated through analysis by independent parties… Several countries analyzed over the past four years have noticed increases in excess mortality for all ages. Among them are the Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Bulgaria. These are facing a remarkable increase in excess mortality in children 0-14 years in 2021-2023. On the other hand, far less or no excess mortality in children 0-14 years is observed in countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium.”
“Mortality Crisis Persists”: More Young People in the U.S. are Dying — [Feb 2025] “Insurance data reveals U.S. mortality crisis persists.. Sharp rises in young cardiac, neurological, and cancer-related deaths persist in the wake of the mass Covid-19 mRNA injection campaign.” See also: Young Adult Mortality 70 Percent Higher Than Expected; “Young Americans are dying at unprecedented rates, with a new study showing a surge in mortality driven by drug poisoning, alcohol-related deaths, and emerging health challenges.” See also: CDC Data Show Skyrocketing Pandemic Mortality Ages 25-44 Years; “Cause of Death Not Reliable, Overall Trend is Valid, Agency Should Merge Vaccine Administration with Mortality Data”
“Premature Births in the U.S. Remain at an All-Time High” — “There have been no improvements in the preterm birth rate in the last 10 years. In its annual report, the March of Dimes gave the U.S. a dismal D+ grade based on the number of babies born too soon… The preterm birth rate was 10.4%. In 2022, it was 10.5%… In 2013, [it] was 9.8%.”
Autism Rates Skyrocketing — “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has surged in children in recent years… The overall prevalence of ASD in 2020 was 21.5 per 1,000 children aged 4. This marks a 26% increase from 2018, when the prevalence was 17 per 1,000… Research links high levels of linoleic acid metabolites in cord blood to increased autism severity, raising concerns about processed foods and seed oils in modern diets. Studies reveal that infant gut microbiome composition… correlates with later autism development. EMF exposure from devices may contribute to autism through disruption of voltage-gated calcium channels in the brain; practical steps help reduce exposure.”
In Wales, UK, “48% of Children Have Special Needs” — “More students still in diapers. New law requires parents to come to school to change diapers. Slow descent into madness.” See also: UK parents outraged over new diaper changing rule at schools
“Fertility Rates are Declining Dramatically in Western Countries” — “In America, couples who are trying to conceive children are currently struggling. According to the NIH, 9% of men and 11% of Americans are experiencing fertility problems… Fertility rates are declining dramatically in Western countries, with the U.K. hitting its lowest rate since 1938 at 1.44 children per woman in 2023, significantly below replacement level. Microplastics, particularly those containing phthalates and other xenoestrogens, significantly contribute to fertility decline by disrupting the neuroendocrine system and damaging reproductive organs. To reduce microplastic exposure, use glass containers, filter your water, avoid products sold in plastic packaging, choose natural fibers for your clothing and never microwave food in plastic containers. Maintaining the right balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fats is essential for fertility. To support reproductive health, include omega-3-rich cold-water fish in your diet, and limit omega-6 fat intake to less than 5 grams per day. Additional fertility-boosting strategies include minimizing exposure to toxins, eating organic foods, reducing EMF exposure and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits like exercising regularly.”
“Nearly Three-Quarters of the US Adult Population was Overweight or Obese in 2021” — “A new study published in The Lancet predicts that 80% of the adult population will be overweight or obese by 2050 if nothing is done to curb the exponential increase in levels of obesity. The researchers also predict that nearly 7 million additional young people under 24 years, will be overweight or obese by 2050. The study places a large proportion of the blame for such increases fairly and squarely on the twin doorsteps of the food and pharma industries.” See also: Metabolism in US Is Declining; “Americans today have significantly lower metabolic rates than their ancestors did, despite similar calorie consumption… Research by Dr. John Speakman shows that basal metabolic rate (BMR) has declined significantly over time, while Active Energy Expenditure (intentional exercise) has actually increased, contradicting the common belief that we simply move less than our ancestors. Currently, approximately 73% of American adults are either overweight (30.7%) or obese (42.4%). This is a major public health crisis that cannot be explained by reduced physical activity alone. The dramatic increase in polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) consumption since 1909 (up 238%) has likely contributed to decreased metabolic rates, as these fats can downregulate metabolism compared to the saturated fats our ancestors consumed. Average body temperatures in the United States have been steadily declining since the Industrial Revolution, providing additional evidence of decreasing metabolic rates across the population.” See also: National-level and state-level prevalence of overweight and obesity among children, adolescents, and adults in the USA, 1990–2021, and forecasts up to 2050
Global and National Health Policies Were Proven Failures, Causing Immense, Devastating Harm — U.S. government press release Dec 2, 2024: “The WHO’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was an abject failure… Public health officials often spread misinformation through conflicting messaging, kneejerk reactions, and a lack of transparency… Contrary to what was promised, the Covid-19 vaccine did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus… Vaccine mandates were not supported by science and caused more harm than good… Public health officials engaged in a coordinated effort to ignore natural immunity — which is acquired through previous Covid-19 infection — when developing vaccine guidance and mandates… Vaccine injury reporting systems created confusion, failed to properly inform the American public about vaccine injuries, and deteriorated public trust in vaccine safety during the Covid-19 pandemic… The government is failing to efficiently, fairly, and transparently adjudicate claims for the Covid-19 vaccine injured… The ‘science’ never justified prolonged school closures… Standardized test scores show that children lost decades worth of academic progress as a result of Covid-19 school closures. Mental and physical health concerns also skyrocketed — with suicide attempts by 12-17 year-aged girls rising 51%.”
“Medical Tourism Among Americans on the Rise” — “The number of people from the United States traveling abroad for medical care has surged in recent years. Although precise statistics are unavailable, the CDC estimates that millions of Americans now seek treatment in other countries.”
A Key Underlying Cause: Toxic Chemicals
Establishment medicine (controlled by drug companies) benefits from ignoring this crisis of epidemic proportions. But we can each remove the chemicals from our homes and bodies.
Children are Suffering and Dying from Diseases Caused by the Onslaught of Toxic Chemicals
Exposure to manufactured synthetic chemicals has worsened the levels of chronic disease and developmental disorders in children over the last 50 years, including childhood cancer, male reproductive birth defects, pediatric obesity, neurodevelopmental disorders, autism spectrum disorder, and IQ reduction, according to a newly published peer-reviewed paper in the world’s leading medical journal, The New England Journal of Medicine. – Sustainable Pulse, Jan 14, 2025
Children are suffering and dying from diseases that emerging scientific research links to chemical exposures, findings that require urgent revamping of laws around the world, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Authored by more than 20 leading public health researchers, including one from the US EPA and another from the United Nations, the paper lays out “a large body of evidence” linking multiple childhood diseases to synthetic chemicals, and recommends a series of aggressive actions to… better protect children. The paper is a “call to arms” to forge an “actual commitment to the health of our children,” said a co-author of the paper. – The New Lede, Jan 8, 2025
Children are Particularly Vulnerable to Toxic, Synthetic Chemicals
The New England Journal of Medicine study explains that children today are developing chronic diseeases at alarming rates... Synthetic chemicals appear to be a key part of this picture, especially since children face unique risks during early stages of growth. One example the study highlights is the significant rise in childhood cancers, estimated at around 35% more cases than seen half a century ago. It also reports that male reproductive birth defects have doubled in frequency. These trends suggest that children’s bodies, which are still developing, are less capable of defending against chemicals found in everything from food packaging to household products. Meanwhile, neurodevelopmental disorders affect around 1 in 6 children, and autism spectrum disorder is diagnosed in about 1 in 36 children. - Dr. Joseph Mercola
Toxins Driving Disease
The study reveals that chemical pollution-related illnesses cause an estimated 9 million premature deaths annually, with half attributed to cardiovascular issues. Soil degradation affects 40% of the global population, while water pollution impacts 25%. The research identifies various pollutants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and micro- and nanoplastics, as contributors to cardiovascular damage. These contaminants induce oxidative stress, inflammation, and disrupt circadian rhythms. Notably, airborne dust pollution alone accounts for approximately 770,000 cardiovascular deaths yearly. – Medical XPress
“Authorities” Divert Attention from the “Great Poisoning” and from True Resolution
Somehow, over the last 25 years, we’ve come to accept the fact that our kids are sick and disabled. The solution, as we’re told repeatedly, is early diagnosing and more intervention. More funding will solve the problem. There’s nothing really wrong. Notice that we have a whole month every April where we pretend autism is something to celebrate… the real, subtle message is that autism is something we have to learn to live with…. Normalizing autism by calling it just one form of neurodiversity is meant to deflect from this controversy…. and the public has bought it. Having a sick or disabled child is now the norm. No one asks why…. In the U.S., school districts are starting to panic over the rising costs of special needs students. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinics are being built everywhere to accommodate the growing need. State budgets are under huge strain from the soaring cost of ABA therapy for children on Medicaid… Throughout England, local councils are spending millions building special schools in order to save the greater expense of sending high needs students out of their local area. Despite this, half of England’s local councils face bankruptcy by 2026 due to the high cost of special ed… A number of years ago, a prolific writer in the autism community called what’s been happening, the Great Poisoning—the mass exposure to toxic chemicals that has left millions of children and young adults disabled for life. It seems to me that this label perfectly describes how history will record what’s been done to children… How could this have happened with the willing participation of the medical community and under the direction of the most advanced health care system in the world? – Anne Dachel
MAHA and Families Seeking Solutions
MAHA moms call for “rigorous transparency” into health concerns. Mothers are increasingly speaking up today about the health and well-being of their families… Moms across the nation are now vocal about the artificial ingredients found in foods, about the importance of preventative steps for chronic illness, and about other key health concerns…. MAHA moms [were] rallying behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing… “We have just noticed a precipitous decline in health among children, including allergies [and] sensory processing disorder,” [said] Yurich, a mother of five. – Ashley J. DiMella & Christine Rousselle
Learn More About Toxins
We have a vast resource curation on toxins and their harms. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Pesticides (including glyphosate, atrazine, CFS, DDT, fungicides)
EDCs and Microplastics (including BPA, dioxins, parabens, PCBs, PE, PFAS, phenols, phthalates
Heavy Metals (including aluminum, antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel)
Air Pollution, VOCs & Other Toxins (including formaldehyde, GenX chemicals, PAHs, particle pollution, radon, TCDF, vinyl chloride, VOCs, TCE)
Synthetic Food Additives (including emulsifiers, carrageenan, food dyes, artificial sweeteners, preservatives)
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
