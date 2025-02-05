Contents

In 2019, Remdesivir was Deemed Too Deadly to Use

Half the people in a 2019 trial taking remdesivir died, so the drug was removed from the remainder of the trial.

Select the image above for a 1.5 min video featuring Dr. Paul Marik MD. “The Data Safety Monitoring Board had to shut down the [2019] trial after 53% of the patients died with remdesivir.” [link and link and link]

In 2020, Remdesivir was Mandated by Government Employee as Covid Standard of Care

Reports from medical doctors, military whistleblower testimony and randomized control trials demonstrate that remdesivir (Veklury) was a failed and dangerous drug.

In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized remdesivir as Covid “standard of care.” Hospitals complied.

Hospital Professionals Were Propagandized to Use Particular Treatments, including Remdesivir

The Chief Medical Officer informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed Covid patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir… This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about Covid therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a “magic” medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate. – Dr. James Miller Signed Affiidavit

Military Whistleblower Published Data from the Department of Defense Showing Remdesivir Contributed to, “at Minimum, Hundreds of Untimely Deaths”

Author Stella Paul once said, “Remdesivir may be the most despised drug in American history, earning the nickname ‘Run Death Is Near’ for its lethal record during COVID.” (1) The Remdesivir Papers captures the essence of her statement for service members and veterans across the country. Data derived from the Department of Defense Joint Trauma System (JTS) by a military whistleblower offers a stark contrast to results of multiple clinical trials involving the liberal usage of remdesivir in military treatment facilities and other civilian facilities, as well as its potential contribution to, at minimum, hundreds of untimely deaths. – T.M. Phelps & whistleblower Daniel LeMay (a pseudonym)

2019 Published Research: Remdesivir Had 53% Death Rate, Caused Kidney Failure and Liver Toxicity

On Dec. 12, 2019, less than five months before Fauci and the FDA pushed approval of remdesivir, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study on remdesivir use in Ebola that should have gotten the drug permanently banned for any use… Of the four drugs, remdesivir had the worst outcome with a 53.1% death rate, which is higher than the death rate from the virus… To this day, the NIH warns about renal failure and liver toxicity from the use of remdesivir that is bankrupting us and killing people in the hospitals. – Daniel Horowitz, Nov 2021

3-min video — Oct 7, 2001, review of trials of remdesivir, “We should not be using it.”

Curation of Reports

Why Remdesivir Failed: Pre-clinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for Covid-19 and Ebolalink Remdesivir Papers: Drug Used to Treat Service Members Led to Death; “This compilation of documents, released by a military whistleblower, contains damning information on the hundreds of deaths and adverse events related to the clinical trials of a Covid antiviral.” link Why Are Hospitals Still Using Remdesivir? “Federal Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir” link The ‘Very, Very Bad Look’ of Remdesivir, the First FDA-Approved Covid-19 Drug link Medical Doctors Expose Tony Fauci for Pushing This Deadly Drug; “Tony Fauci’s pet drug for Covid was so toxic that more people died in the Ebola trials with it than if they got no treatment at all. The Data Safety Monitoring Board had to shut down the trial after 53% of the patients died with remdesivir. Fauci decided to make remdesivir standard of care for Covid instead.” link WHO Advises Against Prescribing Remdesivir to Covid-19 Patients [Nov 20, 2020] 4-min video Remdesivir is the Greatest Scandal of the Pandemic link Remdesivir – What You Must Know link Criminal Investigation for Excess Deaths Due to Remdesivir link ‘They Lied to Us’: Wife of 59-year-old Who Died Hours After Receiving Remdesivir Speaks Out: Shannon is trying to raise public awareness of the Covid-19 hospital protocols that she believes led to her husband’s death. [Feb 5, 2025] link “Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You” 2-min video Fauci on Remdesivir for Covid-19: ‘This will be the standard of care’ [Apr 29, 2020] link ‘It’s Murder’: Remdesivir Victims Decry FDA’s Shocking New Move; “Remdesivir may be the most despised drug in American history, earning the nickname Run Death Is Near for its lethal record during Covid. Experts claimed that it would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs. Now this reviled destroyer of kidneys has been approved by the FDA for Covid treatment of kidney patients.” [Jul 28, 2023] link VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During Covid-19; "Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals... The failures of Covid-19 protocols, including the widespread use of remdesivir, which he and other healthcare professionals observed was linked to kidney failure. He compares outcomes at the VA, where the drug was heavily administered, to other hospitals that used it more sparingly and saw far fewer complications." link Do You Know Someone Whose Kidneys Mysteriously Failed in the Past Few Years? “The government is oddly silent on 155K EXCESS deaths from acute kidney injury. What’s causing it? The answer appears to be primarily two things: 1. The deadly Covid hospital protocols (Remdesivir). 2. The Covid-19 injections. John Beaudoin Sr’s data shows acute kidney injury-related deaths surged to 200% of normal levels in 2021. AKI-related deaths continued to rise in 2022, hitting a staggering 300% above normal, ‘while Covid-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates.’”link Remdesivir Plus Standard of Care versus Standard of Care Alone for the Treatment of Patients admitted to Hospital with Covid-19 (DisCoVeRy): A Phase 3, Randomised, Controlled, Open-Label Trial; “In this randomized controlled trial, the use of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 was not associated with clinical improvement at day 15 or day 29, nor with a reduction in mortality, nor with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 RNA.” [February 2022, The Lancet] link Nearly 1 in 10 Covid Patients Treated Early with Remdesivir Die [Jun 18, 2024] link Gilead Halted after Medication Remdesivir Flopped in Coronavirus Trial [Apr 23, 2020] 1-min video Covid Treatment Recall Issued After Glass Found in Drug; “Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of its antiviral drug Veklury, commonly known as remdesivir… The recall comes after the discovery of glass particles in vials of the medication, raising concerns about patient safety” link Covid-19 Medication Lot Recalled Nationwide Following Glass Particle Contamination: The particulate matter can pass through the blood vessels, to various organs, and have a deadly impact.; “… the presence of a glass particle in one of the [remdesivir] vials. After receiving a customer complaint, the company investigated the incident and confirmed the presence of the particle.” link Remdesivir link The $cience of Remdesivir vs. Ivermectin: A Tale of Two Drugs [Oct 18, 2021] link Remdesivir-Linked Covid-19 Mutation Found In Immunocompromised Patient, Researchers Say [Apr 21, 2022] link and link Chevron & Remdesivir; “After the remdesivir EUA [emergeny use authorization], independent scientists started conducting studies to assess the effectiveness of remdesivir. The current score is that after some seventy-two studies of 187,000± subjects, the efficacy is only 1%.” link Study Shows Remdesivir as Primary Covid Treatment is a Total Bust [Jul 16, 2021] link He Was In Stage 2 Renal Failure Prior to Receiving Remdesivir link I Believe My Dad Would Be Alive Today if Remdesivir Had Not Been Administered link He Was Given 5 Days of Remdesivir link Glass Particles Prompt Another Recall of Remdesivir, the Controversial Drug Hospitals Used to Treat Covid Patients link China Lab Seeks Patent on Use of Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment; “The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, applied to patent the use of Remdesivir.” [Feb 5, 2020] link Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide Testimonial – Alberta Health Services almost killed her daughter with Remdesivir – Now, sick again, she recovered without risking AHS hospitals link

Testimonials

VA Nurse Whistleblower

Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals: The stark contrast between private hospitals and the VA system during the early days of Covid-19, including the lack of preparedness in private facilities and the bureaucratic dysfunction in government-run hospitals. The suppression of dissent within the VA, where speaking out against questionable policies—such as excessive isolation, improper use of ventilators, and the sidelining of early treatment options—led to retaliation, including an investigation that sidelined him for seven months. The failures of Covid-19 protocols, including the widespread use of remdesivir, which he and other healthcare professionals observed was linked to kidney failure. He compares outcomes at the VA, where the drug was heavily administered, to other hospitals that used it more sparingly and saw far fewer complications. The toxic culture within healthcare institutions, where unvaccinated patients were stigmatized, and doctors failed to physically assess Covid-19 patients, relying instead on remote decision-making, which harmed patient care. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Victim of Hospital Protocols

A former military service member and father of two... 53-year-old Michael E. Pilgrim... was admitted to Dallas Regional Medical Center... [with a] COVID-19 diagnosis. Two days later, he was dead. In an interview with The Defender, Shannon Pilgrim said that from the time Michael was admitted to the hospital, she and other members of her family were barred from visiting him and kept in the dark about the treatment he was receiving. According to Shannon, Michael’s medical records showed that doctors barely offered Michael any treatment and emphasized his unvaccinated status. Treatments Michael received included the controversial drug remdesivir — administered hours before his death. Today, Shannon is trying to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 hospital protocols that she believes led to her husband’s death. She shared extensive medical documentation with The Defender corroborating her story. - Children’s Health Defense, Feb 5, 2025, ‘They Lied to Us’

See more: Covid-19 Policies & Protocols: Public Health Failure and Harm including Remdesivir, Paxlovid, Ventilators, and Other Hospital Protocols; Injection Mandates; Masking; Lockdowns; Rejection of Natural Immunity; and Suppression of Safe Treatments

