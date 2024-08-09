Contents

Introduction Reports See More We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

In this Facts at Your Fingertips series on Covid protocols, get quick access to a curation of reports on the effects of standardized and mandated protocols including restriction of movement (“lockdowns”), business regulations, hospital protocols, masking and mandated injections.

Introduction

Small and local businesses were excessively regulated and forced to close, many unable to recover. Chosen corporations were anointed as free, able to stay open and enjoy the increased business that enforced closures brought to them.

Following are more than 50 reports. See more here.

Reports

More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) link A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on Covid-19 Mortality; “We conclude that lockdowns are not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic… our results are in line with the WHO Writing Group (2006), who state, ‘Reports from the 1918 influenza pandemic indicate that social-distancing measures did not stop or appear to dramatically reduce transmission.’” link Are Lockdowns Effective in Managing Pandemics? “On the contrary, the lockdown policies had a direct side effect of increasing mortality.” link Did Lockdowns Work? The definitive answer is out now in Science Advances [Jun 6, 2024] 21-min video 100,000 Models Show That Not Much was Learned about Stopping the Covid-19 Pandemic link Epidemic Outcomes Following Government Responses to Covid-19: Insights from Nearly 100,000 Models; “We find no patterns… that suggest a clear relationship between Covid-19 government responses and outcomes.” link Nearly 500 People Became Billionaires During The Pandemic Year link Theft by Lockdown link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; A new paper in Science Advances by Bendavid and Patel shows how and why link The WHO Is Ignoring — or Knowingly Misrepresenting — Its Own Data on Covid; “The policies the WHO promoted closed supply lines, shut down the workplaces of tens of millions of day laborers, stopped travel and tourism income on which millions of low-income people rely, closed markets and pushed hundreds of millions into severe poverty. They increased the indebtedness of nations globally, with direct effects on child mortality and the ability to grow future economies. Malaria and tuberculosis deaths have increased… Funding for essential sanitation and nutrition programs has dropped as the WHO pushed for a shift in funding to mass vaccination in countries with young populations for a disease of the elderly to which they were already immune… The causes of infectious disease deaths predominantly revolve around poor nutrition, sanitation and supply lines for basic medicines. All these, improving before 2020, are now put at risk.” link Analysing the Failed Experiment of Lockdown link Revisiting “Deaths of Despair” from Covid Lockdowns, Four Years Later link The Data Shows Lockdowns End More Lives Than They Save [Mar 22, 2021] link The Lockdown Files Message is Clear: We Must Never Again Suppress Democracy by Giving Power to Power-Hungry People; The debacle of restrictions and lockdowns link Canadian Expert’s Research Finds Lockdown Harms are 10 times Greater than Benefits link Depression, Self-Harm, Suicidal Thoughts Plagued Elderly in Lockdowns, Covid-19 Inquiry Hears link Number of Youth in Hospital after Suicide Attempt Tripled Over 4-month Period under Covid-19 link Babies Born in Lockdown ‘Slower to Meet Most Milestones’ link Covid Lockdowns Altered Babies’ Microbiomes link Covid-19 Stay-at-Home Policies Resulted in Excess Deaths link The Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Children and Adolescents and Possible Solutions: A Perspective; "Covid-19 also had a financial impact that caused more stress on children and adolescents’ mental health. Many parents lost their jobs, leading to a strained financial burden on their family... The increased hours spent watching television or using the internet can predispose them to a risk of “Internet addiction and for cyberbullying... A 49% rise in suicide rates among Japanese children and adolescents has been reported." link Medical Prof Explains Devastating Effects of Lockdown For A Virus With A “99.95%” Survival Rate link Lockdowns: The Worst Public Health Catastrophe In Human History link World’s Economic Meltdown Are Rooted In 2020 Lockdowns link Report: Effects of Lockdown May Now Be Killing More People Than Covid link How Deadly Were the Covid Lockdowns? link The Covid Generation: How is the Pandemic Affecting Kids’ Brains? link Covid Mandates: Unscientific, Irrational and Fraudulent, Dozens of Reasons to Stop Them Now link Alberta Court Declares Lockdown Measures Violated Fundamental Freedoms link Prominent Lockdown Advocate Admits He Got it Wrong link Inside an Australian Quarantine Camp link Study: “Lockdowns Have Had Little To No Public Health Effects” And “Imposed Enormous Economic and Social Costs” link Nobel Prize Winning Scientist Prof Michael Levitt: Lockdown is a “Huge Mistake” [May 2, 2020] link and video ‘Irreparable damage’: Over 6,000 scientists sign petition calling for end of coronavirus lockdowns [Oct 7, 2020] link The Game Is Rigged Against Small Business link How Lockdowns Bolstered an Industrial Cartel link Five Medical Professionals Argue that All Covid-19 Restrictions on Schools Should Be Lifted, [Feb 2, 2022] link Why Did Mental Health Professionals Go Along with Lockdowns? link Over 40,000 Protest In Austria Against New Lockdown & Mandatory Covid Vaccination For All [Dec 4, 2021] link Stop It With the Coronavirus Curfews Already: Self-imprisonment Orders from Panicky Politicians are Not a Prudent Way to Flatten the Curve [Mar 17, 2020] link Why Lockdowns Are the Wrong Policy [Apr 17, 2020] 35 min video Group of UK and US Experts Argues for “Focused Protection” Instead of Lockdowns [Oct 7, 2020] link Stanford’s Dr. John Ioannidis Destroys the Covid Lockdown Narrative link Three Years In, How Did the Lockdowns Go? link A Johns Hopkins study says ‘ill-founded’ Covid lockdowns did more harm than good link The Human Costs of Campus Closures link The Failure of Lockdowns: IEA Speaks link Twenty Grim Realities Unearthed by Lockdowns link Covid Lockdowns May Have No Clear Benefit vs Other Voluntary Measures, International Study Shows [Jan 14, 2021] link Footage Of Protests & Rage Against Lockdowns & Mandates From Around The World [Nov 28, 2021] link NYU Professor Who Called for Harsh Covid Lockdowns Says ‘I Was Wrong’ link Like Those Traumatised by War, Too Many People Want to Forget the Horrors of Lockdown. But We Must Not link New York Times Decides Lockdowns are Actually Draconian and Economically Destructive when China Does Them link New Meta-Analysis Concludes Lockdowns “Have Had Little To No Effect On Covid Mortality link Mainstream Media Covers Results of Scottish Covid Inquiry Report: No Evidence to Support Covid Lockdowns link

See More

Governments and centralized organizations such as the CDC and WHO did not recommend or support physicians, individuals and communities to make smart, independent decisions or to promote wellness in general. Nor did they support professionals in determining the best health strategies according to various situations. Instead, they enforced standardization of a narrow set of fantastical, unproven protocols without evidentiary support for their effectiveness or safety. People representing the establishment staunchly pressured for an unquestioned standardization of these protocols:

Prohibition on freedom of movement and assembly (“lockdowns”), excessive regulations (businesses required to enforce “social distancing”) and closures of a wide range of business and gathering places (particularly small businesses, while permitting a select few large businesses to remain open) Standardized hospital protocols, including social isolation (family members prohibited); “treatment” limited to ventilator machines and specific pharmaceutical drugs such as paxlovid, monulpiravir and remdesivir to act as antivirals; drugs such as immunomodulators to impact the immune system; drugs such as dexamethasone to reduce inflammation; and financial rewards to hospitals that followed the protocols Masking, despite widespread knowledge among professionals of the substantial research showing it to be ineffective Injections, marketed as “vaccines” despite the fact that they are not vaccines, and mandated despite not being proven safe or effective

See reports on each of those protocols here. Includes more than 500 reports, in date order.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.