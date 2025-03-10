Antihistamines cause heart problems, cognitive impairment, seizures in kids. Asthma "med" caused depression, anxiety, aggression, suicides.
"Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl, other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children."
Contents
Asthma, Antihistamines, Allergy & Hay Fever Drugs
Evidence of Harm
Root Causes of Asthma
Root Causes of Allergic Reactions, Anaphylaxis, Anaphylactic Shock, Allergies to Foods or Other
Alternatives & Considerations
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Asthma, Antihistamines, Allergy & Hay Fever Drugs
The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs are used for respiratory issues, including asthma and allergies.
Asthma drugs include Albuterol, Alvesco, Atrovent, Breo Ellipta, Budensonide, Dexamethasone, Dulera, Dupilumab, Dupixent, Fasenra, Fluticasone, Formoterol, Ipratropium Inhalation Solution, Ipratropium, Levalbuterol, Mepolizumab, Methylprednisolone, Mometasone, Montelukast, Nucala, Omalizumab, Prednisone, Singulair, Trelegy Ellipta, Triamcinolone, Vilanterol, and Xolair. See here and here for many more. [source and source]
Anthistimines and allergy drugs include Alavert, Allegra, Allermax, Azelastine, Banophen, Benadryl, Chlorpheniramine, Compoz Diphedryl, Diphenhist, Diphenhydramine, Doxylamine, Dramamine, Dytuss, Hydroxyzine, Levocetirizine, Nytol, Phenadoz, PediaCare Children’s Allergy, Phenergan, Promethegan, Promethazine, Q-Dryl, QlearQuil, Quenalin, Scot-Tussin, Siladryl, Silphen, Simply Sleep, Sleepinal, Sominex, Tranquil, Twilite, Unisom, Valu-Dryl, Vanamine, Vistaril, Xyzal, Zyrtec, Z-Sleep, and ZzzQuil. [source and source and source]
Evidence of Harm
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits… Long-term antihistamine use may increase dementia risk, with heavy first-generation antihistamine users having up to a 51% higher risk compared to non-users. Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl and many other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children. Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.”
“Long-Term Antihistamine Use Causes Serious Health Issues” — “Over 100 million Americans suffer from allergies, leading to heavy reliance on antihistamines… Long-term antihistamine use causes serious health issues, including blurred vision, heart problems and cognitive impairment. Antihistamines have also been linked to accidental deaths and suicides. Instead of pharmaceutical antihistamines, identifying triggers through elimination diets and gradually reintroducing histamine-containing foods will help build natural resistance over time. Vitamin C has strong antihistamine properties, with studies showing daily doses of 300 to 500 milligrams enhance histamine degradation…. Quercetin, found abundantly in onion skins, apples and berries, offers significant anti-allergy benefits. Research suggests taking 500 to 1,000 milligrams for relief.”
Over-the-Counter Antihistamine Caused Hallucinations, Agression, Breathing Issues that Can Be Fatal — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug Promethazine. The TGA said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including… aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal. When high doses are given, young children may also experience difficulties in learning and understanding, including reversible cognitive deficit and intellectual disability, the TGA said… [The drug] is commonly used to manage conditions such as hay fever and allergies, travel sickness and for short-term sedation.”
Asthma “Medication” Binds to Brain Receptors, Causing Depression, Anxiety, Aggression and Suicides — “Singulair [a brand name of Montelukast], an asthma medication, has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… calling out the agency for more decisive action to protect the public. The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.” See also: Why a common asthma drug will now carry extra safety warnings about depression; “Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recently issued a safety alert requiring extra warnings to be included with the asthma and hay fever drug Montelukast. The warnings are for users and their families to look for signs of serious behaviour and mood-related changes, such as suicidal thoughts and depression… Montelukast is a prescription drug also known by its brand names which include Asthakast, Lukafast, Montelair and Singulair.”See also: Popular Asthma Drug May Cause Serious Mental Health Issues in Children and Adults, FDA Data Reveals: “Singulair, a widely-prescribed asthma drug, may cause serious mental health issues, according to data revealed last week by the FDA. The FDA said it has no plans to update the drug’s label based on the new data.” See also: Exclusive: US FDA Finds Widely Used Asthma Drug Impacts the Brain: “By 2019, thousands of reports of neuropsychiatric episodes, including dozens of suicides, in patients prescribed the drug had piled up on internet forums and in the FDA tracking system… After years of analysis… the FDA in 2020 add[ed] a “black box” warning to the montelukast prescribing label, flagging serious mental health risks like suicidal thinking or actions.”
Combination Inhalers: Long List of Harms — “Some of the dangerous side effects associated with one popular combination inhaler: wheezing, choking, fever, chills, breathing problems, shortness of breath, chest pain, fast or irregular heartbeat, severe headache, tremors, nervousness, eye pain, blurred vision, tunnel vision, high blood sugar and thrush… The combination inhalers can also weaken the immune system, making the patient more vulnerable to infection.”
Root Causes of Asthma
For root causes of asthma, see here.
Root Causes of Allergic Reactions, Anaphylaxis, Anaphylactic Shock, Allergies to Foods or Other
Blood pressure lowering drugs [source and source and source]
Energy drinks [source]
Gardasil HPV vaccine [source]
Medications, prescription and over-the-counter (phthalates/EDCs) [source]
Seed oils / vegetable oils / PUFAs / omega-6 dominance / linoleic acid [source]
Alternatives & Considerations
Seek to Eliminate the Root Causes — See list above for toxins, medications, and deficiencies that cause allergic reactions and allergies. See also the root causes of asthma, which include antidepressants, PPIs, vaccines, vitamin B6 deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, and more. With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. “Despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes ‘cause’ disease.” [source]
Identify and Avoid Food Sensitivities and Allergens — “The first step in controlling asthma should be to identify allergies. Reducing or eliminating exposure to allergenic foods, the most common being dairy, soy, gluten, and eggs, as well as other common allergens, can reduce symptoms… Allergies and sensitivities can be detected through a variety of tests… or by selectively eliminating specific foods or environmental triggers, and noting any improvements and changes.”
Address Root Cause of Disease with Vitamin D, Healthy Fats, and Natural Remedies — “Managing asthma naturally is a safer approach, and it is done by addressing the root cause of autoimmune disease. Strategies such as optimizing vitamin D levels, using healthy fats for cooking and supporting lung function with natural remedies like butterbur are recommended.”
Chinese Medicine Has Long Had Success with Respiratory Issues and Allergy Symptoms Using Acupuncture and Herbal Formulas — “Herbal formulas and acupuncture can help reduce the frequency and severity of asthma attacks by improving lung function, enhancing the flow of qi, and reducing airway inflammation, leading to fewer symptoms and better quality of life…. [With bronchitis], TCM can help clear phlegm, reduce coughing, and strengthen the lungs by tonifying the body’s defensive qi and balancing the respiratory system’s energy. Acupuncture and herbal treatments can alleviate allergy symptoms by regulating the immune system, reducing histamine production, and decreasing the body’s hypersensitivity to allergens.”
Ventilate Indoor Spaces — “Avoid inhaling cooking oil fumes. Use a range hood while cooking or ensure good ventilation.”
Filter / Purify Indoor Air — “Quite often, lung inflammation is just one manifestation of a larger allergic response. This could be a reaction to environmental toxins like pesticides, or responses to household allergens like mold and dust mites. The first step in controlling asthma should be to identify allergies… If allergens are airborne, an air purification system can also help.
Manage Dust Mites — “Dust mites are microscopic, spider-like creatures that live in bedding and furniture, feeding on dead skin cells and producing waste that trigger allergic reactions and asthma… Managing dust mites requires washing your beddings regularly in hot water, using allergen-proof covers, maintaining low humidity and cleaning with HEPA filter vacuums.”
Eliminate Inflammatory Foods and Consume Targeted Healthy Foods — “Dietary changes help manage asthma, including limiting linoleic acid, increasing omega-3 fats and consuming quercetin-rich foods like apples, onions and broccoli.”
Seek Natural Antihistamines For Allergies —”Natural antihistamines found in foods, vitamins, or supplements may offer similar benefits as allergy drugs with fewer side effects. Antihistamine medications block the body’s response to histamines (chemicals in your body produced as part of an allergic reaction) in order to relieve allergy symptoms. Some natural options work in the same way, while others actually work to calm down the mast cells that contain histamine, inhibiting them from releasing the chemical (and potentially other inflammatory chemicals) in the first place. They also tend to have several other health benefits – this is the beauty of natural remedies in general. In my functional medicine practice, I’ve had great success using more natural approaches to seasonal allergies and allergic rhinitis, or hay fever. There are holistic alternatives to Benadryl and drugs like it to tackle your body’s allergic responses.” See also: Medications, Illegal Drugs Linked to Surge in Child Seizures; “Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.” See also: Natural Antihistamines for Allergies: Simple Ways to Soothe Your Symptoms; “Ingredients like quercetin, butterbur, nettle, bromelain, probiotics, vitamin C, turmeric, and ginger lower histamine levels.” See also: Throw away your Allergy Meds (Easy Herbal Allergy Remedy that really Works); “Start using something that’s actually good for your body. Learn how with this home remedy for allergies… [using] organic alfalfa, organic nettles.”
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harm, by Drug or Test. Asthma & Allergy drugs are one of the types of drugs covered there.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
See Also
Root Causes of Illness — With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. Quickly identify drugs, vaccines, and toxins that cause each illness or symptom (e.g. cancer, depression, infertility, kidney issues, seizure, etc). Use quick links to verify documented “side effects” and evidence of harm.
Suppressed Cancer Research — Hundreds of references for published research documenting cancer reversal and recovery successes.
Cancer Reversal Testimonials — Hundreds of medical and personal testimonials on cancer reversal and recovery successes.