This post is a subset of a curation on Covid data integrity issues:

Other Integrity Issues with Official Reports — Data and official narratives were manipulated, biased and corrupted. This curation includes systemic censorship and suppression, while censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately.

Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).

Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy (you’re here) — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.

Record-keeping systems for vaccine injury and death are blatantly inefficient and set up for under-reporting, are not prioritized and optimized, were ignored in policy decision-making, and are used to obfuscate the truth . [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Corrupted medical professionals (both organizations and individuals) did the bidding of pharmaceutical companies , ignoring and disparaging evidence that was contrary to the authorized narrative. [source and source and source and source]

Medical research journals controlled and manipulated publication of reporting to promote the narrative that Covid vaccines were safe and effective, and to censor data that they were not. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Social media and other Internet sites controlled and manipulated their users’ posts to promote the narrative that Covid vaccines were safe and effective, and to censor data that they were not. [source and source and source and source and source and source]

Legacy (mainstream) media hid the truth and lied about the safety of Covid vaccines, and propagandized their followers to ignore evidence, mistrust those who speak contrary to the authorized narrative, and to obey authority without question. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Governments propagandized their citizens to ignore evidence, mistrust those who speak contrary to the authorized narrative, and to obey authority without question. [source and source and source and source]

Governments (including FDA and CDC), and the sources they used, hid the truth and lied about the safety of Covid vaccines. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Pharmaceutical companies hid the truth and lied about the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Many studies reporting high efficacy for Covid-19 vaccines suffer from various miscategorisation biases. Systematic review identified thirty-eight studies that suffered from one particular and serious form of bias called miscategorisation bias, whereby study participants who have been vaccinated are categorised as unvaccinated up to and until some arbitrarily defined time after vaccination occurred. Simulation demonstrates that this miscategorisation bias artificially boosts vaccine efficacy and infection rates even when a vaccine has zero or negative efficacy .

The Pfizer pregnancy trial (C4591015) was originally intended to enroll 4,000 participants but was abruptly downsized to just 348 maternal participants before being prematurely terminated . This drastically reduced sample size ensured that the trial was underpowered to detect rare but serious adverse outcomes. Moreover, the study excluded first-trimester pregnancies, meaning that no data was collected on the most critical period for fetal development . This exclusion eliminated any possibility of detecting teratogenic effects, despite the fact that first-trimester exposure is the most relevant time frame for assessing congenital malformation risks. Even within the small and flawed dataset, concerning trends emerged. Pregnant women who received the vaccine showed an elevated relative risk for congenital malformations, adverse events of special interest including developmental delays, and preeclampsia. Yet, instead of expanding the trial to investigate these trends, Pfizer and regulators terminated the study early, ensuring that long-term safety data would not be collected. Despite these severe methodological limitations, regulatory agencies falsely presented the vaccine as “proven safe” for pregnant women.

When the National Vaccine Injury Act was passed in 1986, one of the primary concerns of the parents who fought for it was that no one would let them report vaccine injuries. This mattered because the lack of injuries being reported was used to argue the injuries did not exist. VAERS in turn was created so the public had a way to both report vaccine injuries and see what injuries were actually being reported. The government never wanted a public database which could expose the harms of it’s vaccines to exist, so ever since VAERS was created, it has done everything it could to undermine and discredit VAERS. In this article, we will review the evidence showing how that behavior has continued to the present day.

Deborah Conrad, a seasoned physician assistant, has become a pivotal figure in uncovering systemic failures in vaccine injury reporting… As Director of Advanced Practice Providers, Conrad held a leadership role, overseeing credentialing and compliance across a nine-hospital system. Her advocacy for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reporting initially received lukewarm support from local leadership, who underestimated the scope of adverse events. However, as she reported nearly 200 cases and received hundreds more from colleagues, system-wide leadership intervened. They audited her reports, accused her of over-reporting, and barred her from documenting cases not directly under her care. This gaslighting extended to patients and families, who were dismissed when linking symptoms to vaccines. Despite her exemplary record, including a 2021 Physician Excellence Award, Conrad faced reprimands and, on October 6, 2021, was escorted out mid-shift by HR, effectively ending her employment.

During a hearing held last week in the Australian Senate, Pfizer executives admitted Australia-based staff were provided a separate, private batch of the Covid-19 vaccine. They also conceded they don’t know why the vaccines cause myocarditis and pericarditis.

In an undercover video, a senior regulatory scientist at Johnson & Johnson admitted their Covid-19 injection was neither “safe” nor “effective.” He freely admitted they didn’t follow standard testing protocols and laughed as he confessed, “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products? People wanted it; we gave it to them.” This 6-minute video tells it all.

See also: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: Our ‘cheap trick’ paper is rejected by a mainstream journal, confirming that captured peer review survives unabated; “Readers will be familiar with our efforts to expose the nefarious and commonplace practice of intentionally miscategorising those vaccinated against covid as unvaccinated if they contract ‘covid’, despite receiving a vaccine, or suffer a side effect or die of the vaccine within (usually) 14 days of vaccination. The motivation for employing the cheap trick is that it massively inflates vaccine efficacy…”

They don’t factor in deaths caused by the jabs… So let’s not pretend this is anything close to a risk-benefit analysis. This becomes extremely relevant when zooming in on the young and healthy, where the benefits are obviously slim to nothing… Myocarditis risk alone exceeds the ‘benefit’ of the vaccines for the young and healthy .

Mathematical models are only as good as their assumptions. And if those assumptions don’t reflect biological reality, the numbers can become fiction wrapped in statistics. Covid-19 severe disease was never just about the virus—it was about the immune response to the virus. And if that principle is misunderstood, the projections built on it will inevitably miss the mark. What’s most disturbing, though, is how this newer paper didn’t account for adverse events… [and] potential lives lost to vaccine complications. If even one or two people died for every 5,000 doses given—through myocarditis, thrombosis, or other immune-triggered injuries—the net benefit could be zero. Or worse.

In Japan… all cancers…increased with the Covid jabs…the data was published in Cureus… It was bought out by Nature Springer & the paper was removed.

Previously Published Research on the Increase in Cancers with Covid Vaccines was Removed

See also: Covid-19 Vaccines: Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased; “325 Autopsies Reviewed: 74% of Sudden Deaths Due to Covid-19 Vaccine”

A number of studies and publications as well as official documents from the U.S. CDC and from Public Health England show that the viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is similar. Since viral load is the most significant factor in the ability to infect, it seems that there are no significant differences in the chances of infecting others between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Beyond that, it seems that even vaccinated persons can be super-spreaders who infect many other people, among them other vaccinated persons… There is no scientific evidence whatsoever supporting the claim that non-vaccinated individuals are risking the public’s health in any way more than vaccinated people or that their lack of being vaccinated is a factor that facilitates the continuation of the pandemic or that causes a threat of collapse to the healthcare system.

“There is no scientific evidence whatsoever supporting the claim that non-vaccinated individuals are risking the public’s health in any way more than vaccinated people”

HART… provides comments which clearly show the Inquiry is going to do everything it can to bury evidence that does not suit the narrative of ‘vaccines are safe and effective’ and continue to gaslight the many who have been vaccine injured.

Strenuous Efforts to Suppress Truth of Vaccine Injuries in Favor of “Safe and Effective” Narrative

Zuckerberg recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and admitted the company had gone too far in complying with requests from the Biden administration to censor information related to the Covid-19 shots… During the three-hour interview with Rogan, Zuckerberg said that his own company’s fact-checking process was “something out of 1984,” referencing the George Orwell novel 1984 depicting a totalitarian government that uses censorship to control its citizens.

Primary care providers across the U.S. were also bribed to coerce patients into getting the toxic Covid shot. The following document was posted to Twitter in mid-April 2023 by Rep. Thomas Massie, an award-winning scientist… Once the FDA authorized the Covid shot for children, similar vaccination incentives were extended to them as well. As detailed in an Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid provider bulletin dated July 2022, doctors received $50 for each Medicaid patient aged 6 months and older, who got the experimental shot.

‘The AMA Covid-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation,” issued by the American Medical Association (AMA) raises serious questions about the AMA’s adherence to transparency, honesty, ethics and the moral standards to which it will hold its members. The guide lists nine ‘key messages’ the AMA wants doctors to focus on … This includes stressing the importance of eliminating nonmedical vaccine exemptions , the importance of flu vaccines and Covid shots and expressing confidence in vaccine development . In the guide, the AMA instructs doctors on how to disinform the public using psychological and linguistic tools . This includes explicit instructions on which words to swap for other more narrative-affirming choices . Word swaps include changing ‘hospitalization rates’ to ‘deaths,’ two terms that are not even remotely interchangeable. Swapping the term ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for ‘standard process’ is another rather egregious misdirection. The two are not interchangeable. In fact, they’re diametrically opposed to one another.

With Blatant Disregard for Objective and Individualized Medical Care, the AMA Distributed Propaganda to Doctors in the Form of Nine “Key Messages” to Focus On with Patients

Aug 25, 2025 — "It's a major cover-up"— Jeffery McIntosh Speaks Out About His Son Derek's Death After His 2nd Pfizer; “They told us that he had blood clots in the lungs and blood clots in the heart... we got a call from the funeral director and she told us that the death certificate was online, she read it to us and it stated cardiac arrest as the main cause of death, secondary cause was severe reaction to the covid 19 vaccination.” — Transcriber B link

Aug 24, 2025 — How the Establishment Slew “Vaccine Hesitancy”: Per a May 2020 JAMA editorial, our trusted experts came up with an early plan, worked their plan, recruited ‘influencers’ and looked us in the eyes and lied their fannies off. — Bill Rice, Jr. link

Jul 30, 2025 — From 14 Million to 2.5 Million: Were Covid Vaccines Oversold? Why the Latest Covid Vaccine Estimates Demand a Reckoning with the Science—and the Narrative — Dr. Philip McMillan link

Jul 29, 2025 — Debunked! Landmark Covid Vaccine Study (Ioannidis Et Al) Allows Us To Say Lives Saved By Covid-19 Vaccines Is 0 (Or Less) — Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) link

Jul 28, 2025 — CDC Admits There’s No Test for Long Covid—While Study Shows Vaccinated People Who Never Had Covid Are Developing the Same Symptoms — Jon Fleetwood link

Jul 28, 2025 — Your Government Lied to You: ‘Safe and Effective’? Really? — World Council for Health link

Jul 27, 2025 — Going to See A Lot of Death & Democide – Dr. Betsy Eads — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jul 25, 2025 — The “Conspiracy Theory” That Was Too Big for the CDC to Cover Up — The Vigilant Fox link

Jul 23, 2025 — How Deborah Conrad Uncovered Vaccine Injury Silence — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden MD and Warner Mendenhall link

Jul 21, 2025 — Florida Surgeon General Calls On NIH To Research Vaccine Injuries With The Same Fervour Shown For Long Covid — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jul 19, 2025 — Criminal Cover-Up At The Highest Level? Cancer Study Linked To Covid Shots Vanished After Publication — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jul 19, 2025 — They Knew. They Lied. They Laughed. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link

Jul 16, 2025 — More Covid-19 Boosters for Babies? — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH 13-min video

Jul 15, 2025 — Early Danger Signals, Before & After the 1st Covid Shot in 2020 — Dr. Colleen Huber link

Jul 13, 2025 — Exposing The Rot: Journal Ignores Missing Data On Covid Vaccine Safety In Pregnancy — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Jul 5, 2025 — News: Major Study Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face Long-Term Brain Damage Risk — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 2, 2025 — Bombshell Study Reveals: Long Covid Caused by mRNA Jabs, Not ‘Virus’ — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 29, 2025 — Panic As Australia Races To Hide Evidence Of Covid Vax Harm — Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD link

Jun 28, 2025 — Breaking: Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH link

Jun 28, 2025 — News: Dutch Scientists Expose Fake Data on Death Rates Among Covid-Vaxxed — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 28, 2025 — The Biggest Life in History — Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD link

Jun 27, 2025 — Nothing to See Here: Pfizer Delays Study of Heart Damage Among Covid-Vaccinated Children Until 2030 — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Mar 14, 2025 — Lessons Learned Paper: “6 dead for every person that MIGHT have been saved by the Covid vaccine”: I was a co-author of this paper, but thanks to corrupt medical journals such as Cureus, the paper is impossible to find anymore, despite passing 10 peer-reviewers — Steve Kirsch link

Feb 28, 2025 — The Deadly mRNA Cover-Up: Cardiac Arrests, Censorship, and the Fight for Justice — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Focal Points 1hr video

Feb 27, 2025 — Covering Up Risks Of Covid Vaccine Induced Myocarditis: A New Twist — Norman Fenton link

Feb 17, 2025 — Intentional Abuse of Health Outcomes in Studies and Recommendations of Vaccines During Pregnancy: A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures in Vaccine Safety Research — James Lyons-Weiler link

Feb 15, 2025 — Angus Dalgleish – Important – mRNA “vaccines” and Public Health Lies; “He stated that he had been coerced into writing pieces for the Daily Mail in 2021, which in turn was coercing millions of young people and pregnant women to take the mRNA shot. Most people know Angus for being a campaigner against the mRNA shots… Many do not know of his role in pushing the jabs on millions and, as an experienced medical professional, completely violating medical ethics and the central tenant of informed consent. Some have argued that I am too critical of him, and while he made some mistakes earlier on in the plandemic he has clearly ‘woken up’ and is now doing a lot of good and I should cut him slack. Yes, to a point. [However,] unless we understand what was going through the minds of people in positions of authority and why they did what they did, we can never truly learn and stop this from happening again. And that means tough questions.” — Doc Malik link

Feb 11, 2025 — The People’s Vaccine Inquiry: Bias, censorship and ethical failures of the UK Covid Inquiry; On the first day of the long-awaited Module 4 of the UK Covid Inquiry, it became clear that the Inquiry was going to do everything it could to bury evidence that does not suit the narrative of “vaccines are safe and effective” and continue to gaslight the many who have been vaccine injured. In response, a group of experts held a press conference to set the record straight.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 9, 2025 — Data from Sweden Proves Covid Lockdowns are Not the Cause of the Rise in Cancer Cases; “Recent media reports of sudden cancer tragedies have been blamed on lockdowns which delayed appointments for checkups and tests at hospitals. It’s obvious that while lockdowns can complicate treatment and outcomes, lockdowns cannot cause cancer… Recent data from Sweden shows a 10.9% increase in cancer incidence in 2022 and a further increase in 2023, resulting in approximately 20,000 additional cases over two years, which cannot be attributed to lockdowns as Sweden did not have any. The timing of the rapid increase in cancer incidence suggests that covid injections may be the cause, with 87% of Sweden’s population over 12 receiving at least one dose in 2021. Despite this evidence, some medical authorities, including the UK’s Professor Pat Price and New Zealand’s Helen Petousis-Harris, deny any link between covid injections and cancer, citing outdated data and ignoring the potential risks of biotechnology experimentation.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 5, 2025 — Media Failing to Cover ‘Powerful Testimony’ of People Injured by Covid Vaccines: Important information about Covid-19 vaccine injuries and their impact on people’s lives is “slipping between the cracks” of media coverage, YouTube commenter John Campbell, Ph.D., reported on a recent episode of his show. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 4, 2025 — Reports Of Autopsies In VAERS And Associated Adverse Events Linked To Cause Of Death; “The absolute number of autopsy reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System (VAERS) for 2021-2023 is 18 times higher (1,714% increase) than the average for 2018-2020. The reporting rate of autopsies (as a % of death reports) for Covid-19 injectable product (IP) decreased significantly by [78%] when compared to Influenza vaccines in the same time frame… The large decrease in reporting rate of autopsy as a percentage of death reports, combined with the large increase in absolute counts of autopsy reports in the Covid-19 IP context indicates that there is an unexplained void in the data with regard to autopsy reports… A large percentage of autopsy-linked VAERS reports in the context of the Covid-19 IP are linked to myocarditis, cardiac arrest and PE, and suggests that the Covid-19 IPs are deterministic for death due to myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and PE. Confirmation of this theory can, and should have been obtained by way of autopsy.” — Jessica Rose PhD, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law link

Feb 3, 2025 — Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: Our ‘cheap trick’ paper is rejected by a mainstream journal, confirming that captured peer review survives unabated; “Readers will be familiar with our efforts to expose the nefarious and commonplace practice of intentionally miscategorising those vaccinated against covid as unvaccinated if they contract ‘covid’, despite receiving a vaccine, or suffer a side effect or die of the vaccine within (usually) 14 days of vaccination. The motivation for employing the cheap trick is that it massively inflates vaccine efficacy…” — Martin Neil et al, Where are the Numbers? link

Jan 27, 2025 — Meta’s Zuckerberg Acknowledges Censoring Information About Covid Shots — Natasha Hobley, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jan 24, 2025 — The Extent and Impact of Vaccine Status Miscategorisation on Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy Studies; “Many studies reporting high efficacy for Covid-19 vaccines suffer from various miscategorisation biases. Systematic review identified thirty-eight studies that suffered from one particular and serious form of bias called miscategorisation bias, whereby study participants who have been vaccinated are categorised as unvaccinated up to and until some arbitrarily defined time after vaccination occurred. Simulation demonstrates that this miscategorisation bias artificially boosts vaccine efficacy and infection rates even when a vaccine has zero or negative efficacy.” — Martin Neil et al, medRxiv link

Jan 17, 2025 — Watch: Journalist Alex Berenson on FDA Failure to Report Death of Young Child in Moderna Trials — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 17, 2025 — HART group reviews the first day of the UK Covid Inquiry’s hearings on vaccines; “HART also provides comments which clearly show the Inquiry is going to do everything it can to bury evidence that does not suit the narrative of ‘vaccines are safe and effective’ and continue to gaslight the many who have been vaccine injured. However, as HART notes, the vaccine injured have an excellent King’s Council to represent them so it’s worth watching what happens next.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 9, 2025 — How Moderna Hid the Death of a Child in a Covid Vaccine Clinical Trial – Even as it Seemed to Disclose the Trial’s Results: Selective publication is a hell of a drug — Alex Berenson link

Jan 7, 2025 — DNA Contamination Study—Conducted at FDA Lab by Students Supervised by FDA Scientists—‘Doesn’t Belong to FDA’ Agency Says: The FDA also refused to address the involvement of three of its own scientists—Shuliang Liu, Ph.D., Tony Wang, M.D., and Prabhuanand Selvaraj, Ph.D.—who supervised the students conducting the study. — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Dec 22, 2024 — VAERS Caught Fraudulently Changing Victims To A Completely Different Victim, Within The Same Report: Integrity within the VAERS Management Team, CDC, FDA, HHS is non-existent. Time to abolish liability protection and rebuild VAERS from the ground up — Closed VAERS link

Dec 17, 2024 — Pfizer’s Own Study Shows their Covid Vaccines Increase your Risk of Serious Adverse Events (Up to 71% Higher): The full study results were obtained via a FOIA request because Pfizer and the health authorities won’t voluntarily disclose it. You’re about to find out why. — Steve Kirsch link

Dec 12, 2024 — Pfizer Caught Hiding Sudden Deaths During Covid ‘Vaccine’ Trials; “The hidden deaths were discovered during a major one and a half year investigation by a team of researchers. The team, volunteering for the non-profit news outlet The Daily Clout, revealed that these deaths were covered up to hide serious adverse reactions from the public.” — Frank Bergman, Slay News link

Dec 11, 2024 — No Evidence for TGA’s mRNA Safety Claim: Australia’s drug regulator claims that LNPs carrying synthetic DNA into cells all over the body are safe, but refused to provide proof under a Freedom of Information request.; “What ensued was four months of obfuscation and misdirection, where, with lengthy delays between communications, the TGA insisted that this

information was already publicly available, but refused to link to where it could be found.”— Rebekah Barnett link

Dec 5, 2024 — Covid Jabs: New Legal Grounds for Prosecution Uncovered: Anyone who claimed the Covid jabs stopped infection or transmission, was making an off-label claim and should be made liable. — World Council for Health link

Dec 4, 2024 — Coordinated Federal Government Diversion of Research and Public Understanding to Obscure Epidemic of Vaccine Injury — Katherine Watt link

Dec 4, 2024 — Filing a VAERS Report; “ ‘The nursing staff at hospital, indicated that the doctors are not allowed to submit information about reactions nor deaths to the covid-19 vaccine or they will be fired and blacklisted. We were begged to get the information to you and the public.’ The research I have conducted indicates there is truth to what Mike and his wife stated about an ongoing cover-up. It will be up to us the general public to get these adverse events enumerated in the VAERS system.” — Douglas O’Connor link

Dec 4, 2024 — Warp Speed: How Long Can the Big Lie Be Maintained? House Oversight Subcommittee acknowledges the true origin of SARS-CoV-2 while maintaining the Big Lie of Operation Warp Speed. — John Leake link

Dec 1, 2024 — “That’s Not Recording, Right? I probably shouldn’t be saying this out loud.” Raja Cholan, Chief of Health Data Standards Branch US National Library of Medicine admits it’s all a scam; “He admits that the government knows that the Covid injections increase heart attack risk. He admits that people under 30 are at an elevated risk. He declares that he’s not taking any more shots.” — The Truth Expedition link

Nov 30, 2024 — Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship: Covid-19 Vaccine Autopsy and City-Wide Cardiac Arrest Data Published; “Most people I come in contact with know the Covid-19 vaccines have safety concerns and most are not taking any more shots. However, in academia, the medical literature has a predominant bias towards publication of only papers that are favorable to the vaccines. It is my estimation as an editor-in-chief that the ~4000 published papers on vaccine injuries represent about 1% of reality. In other words, with a fair and usual peer-review system, there would be 400,000 papers on iatrogenic [medical system caused] injuries disabilities and death.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD MPH link

Nov 30, 2024 — Covering Up Vaccine Injury: The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is Hiding the Truth — Phillip Altman link

Nov 27, 2024 — Mounting Evidence Suggests CDC Hid Data on Covid Vaccines and Myocarditis: Documents shared last week with Children’s Health Defense include emails between top officials at U.S. public health agencies showing that Israel’s Ministry of Health contacted U.S. public health officials as early as Feb. 28, 2021, about data showing a strong link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 24, 2024 — Congresswoman Injured by Covid Shot Says Safety Information Was Suppressed — The Vaccine Reaction link

Nov 22, 2024 — Sen. Johnson Threatens Legal Action Unless HHS Turns Over Unredacted Emails on Covid Vaccine Safety; In a letter to HHS, FDA and CDC, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) accused the agencies of an “appalling” lack of transparency and said the agencies’ refusal to turn over unredacted documents “has hindered Congressional oversight and has jeopardized the public’s health.” — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 20, 2024 — Shocking Smoking Gun: Australia’s Health Regulator TGA’s Cover-Up of Vaccine-Related Deaths Exposed by Senator Gerard Rennick — Aussie17 5-min video

Nov 18, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination Looms as Larger Contributor to Myopericarditis Than SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Letter to the Editor reveals major bias in a recent JAMA study — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 18, 2024 — Post Covid-19 Myocarditis is Not More Severe Than Covid-19 “Vaccine” Induced Myocarditis; “One of the strategies was to blame post Covid vaccination adverse reactions on the Covid-19 infection itself. To do this, help is enlisted from sympathetic industry connected clinicians and/or scientists to publish a research paper ostensibly supporting an industry narrative and any counter narrative is simply shut down and not allowed to see the light of day.” — Phillip Altman link

Nov 11, 2024 — Medical Journal Censorship Is The Proximate Cause of the Covid Vaccine Catastrophe; Here I document the brazen censoring behaviors of numerous major medical journals attempting to prop up the “safe and effective” narrative despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Nov 5, 2024 — Data Crimes: Deleting Covid Vaccine Deaths — Sonia Elijah link

Oct 30, 2024 — Under-Coding of Serious Adverse Events in VAERS. It’s a Huge Problem. Dump & Pumpers Beware; Uncounted Deaths, Safe & Effective Deaths, Not Serious SIDS and other Fetal Demises, Cardiac Arrests, Pulmonary Embolisms, Aneurysms, Strokes, Infarctions — Closed VAERS link

Oct 28, 2024 — Biden Spent Almost $1 Billion to Push Lies About Covid Vaccines; The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hired a PR firm to create a propaganda campaign designed to increase Covid vaccine uptake, according to U.S. House report. — Brownstone Institute link

Oct 27, 2024 — The Most Devastating Report So Far; “[The federal government] spent almost $1 billion to push falsehoods about Covid vaccines, boosters, and masks on the American people. If a pharma company had run the campaign, it would have been fined out of existence. HHS engaged a PR firm for the propaganda campaign. The main goal was to increase Covid vax uptake. The strategy: 1. Exaggerate Covid mortality risk 2. Downplay the fact that there was no good evidence that the Covid vax stops transmission.” — Jayanta Bhattacharya, Brownstone Institute link

Oct 18, 2024 — Therapeutic Goods Administration Sparks Outrage by Disputing DNA Contamination Claims; “In an apparent effort to downplay legitimate concerns without thoroughly addressing the significant issue at hand, the TGA selectively addressed specific topics… [A claim was] swiftly debunked by Kevin McKernan, the first scientist to report DNA contamination in the experimental mRNA gene therapies… McKernan highlighted the TGA’s misinformation.” — Aussie17 link

Oct 16, 2024 — Slovakia Moves to Ban ‘Dangerous’ Covid ‘Vaccines,’ Declares Pandemic a ‘Fabricated Operation’ — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Oct 11, 2024 — On the Awful Catch-22 the Media and Public Health Face over Covid Jabs; Everyone now knows mRNA shots are neither safe nor effective. But the people who pushed them fear telling the truth will wreck their credibility. So they keep lying – and wrecking their credibility. — Alex Berenson link

Oct 6, 2024 — Misdirection Steps Up a Notch Among Government Agencies Worldwide; “The prevalent misconception being promoted by health authorities, governments and the media that Covid-19 infection is the ultimate cause of the cardiac problems and sudden deaths among the youth needs to be firmly corrected. A study of 820,000 UK adolescents entitled “Effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination in children and adolescents” which compared health outcomes for vaccinated with the unvaccinated found zero cases of myopericarditis among the unvaccinated group who suffered Covid-19 infection. In other words, cases of myopericarditis occurred exclusively among those who had received a Pfizer mRNA vaccine.” — Guy Hatchard PhD link

Oct 6, 2024 — Participant Speaks of the Psychological Manipulation and Trauma Experienced During the Filming of BBC’s Documentary ‘Unvaccinated’; “Despite BBC advertising the documentary as seeking to understand why people refused covid ‘vaccines’ … it was to show the unvaccinated the error of their ways in refusing to be vaccinated… ‘The manipulation I was going through was just unreal… “[The unvaccinated] definitely won most if not all of the debates in that house, but the way they edited it made it look like they won all the debates,’ she said.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link and 3-min video

Oct 4, 2024 — How Did they say Covid Vaccines were “Safe”?; “Health bureaucrats and politicians claimed from the beginning that the Covid-19 injections were ‘safe’. How were they able to do this when such a claim was previously unlawful for any drug and the injections were not supported by the usual quality, safety and efficacy data required for full regulatory approval?” — Phillip Altman link

Oct 4, 2024 — ICAN Reveals “Independent” Report on Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries is Riddled With Conflicts of Interest; A crucial new Covid-19 vaccine injury report came to the ridiculous conclusion that only one single injury (myocarditis) could be causally linked to the mRNA vaccines. ICAN immediately launched an investigation to determine conflicts of interest among the group that produced the report. — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) 3-min video

Oct 4, 2024 — Statistics Canada and Released Data Regarding Provisional Deaths and Excess Mortality; “This kind of word salad… besides being inconsistent and annoying, might even be considered intentionally misleading. The data shows that more Covid-19 shots means more death. Granted, we need denominators… We have since requested the denominators for this data as the Federal Minister tried to downplay the significance of the absolute count findings by saying that these are ‘crude numbers and do not account for the number of people in each vaccination status category.’ True dat and fair enuf… Show us the denominators.” — Jessica Rose PhD link

Oct 3, 2024 — Nondisclosure: Vaccine Ad Blitz Sidestepped Transparency Rules; The FDA’s emergency approval of the mRNA vaccines required enhanced disclosure in all vaccine advertising and marketing. Pfizer and Moderna dodged the rules. — Lee Fang link

Oct 1, 2024 — Israel’s Official Data on Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects Missing – Over 283,000 Vaccine Injury Reports from 2021 “Lost Due to Technical Errors” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 23, 2024 — Breaking: Journal Pressured to Retract Study on Covid-19 Vaccine Harms; Vaccine manufacturer sues researchers for defamation and demands retraction of a study describing adverse events after covid-19 vaccination — MaryAnne Demasi PhD link

Sep 20, 2024 — Lies and Truth Bombs …a 7 Minute Video; The FDA and the CDC are continuing to spread lies about the updated covid shots with promotional videos. I couldn’t resist interrupting this one with a few truth bombs. — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link

Sep 19, 2024 — Collider Bias and the Problem with Vaccine Case-Control Studies; How the bias can lead to the wrong conclusions about treatment effectiveness — Prof. Norman Fenton PhD & Marin Neil PhD link

Sep 11, 2024 — Their Vaccine Injury Reports Disappeared From VAERS — So They Developed a Tool Anyone Can Use to Track Their Own Reports — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 10, 2024 — Doctors Cash In: The Hidden Profits Behind Pediatric Vaccinations; “Healthcare providers for years have been leading the charge in recommending — and often pressuring — parents to vaccinate their children. During the Covid-19 pandemic, strong endorsements from pediatricians played a significant role in the acceptance of experimental Covid-19 shots for kids, while parents expressed dismay at receiving dismissal letters for delaying or refusing a barrage of shots. What these letters failed to disclose is that many pediatric practices lose out on financial rewards, including bonuses, if a certain percentage of their patient population isn’t vaccinated, and dismissal policies are one of many strategies used to increase vaccine compliance. If it were about public health, no physician would leave a child without established medical care based on whether a parent exercises their fundamental right to withhold consent to vaccination.” — Megan Redshaw, Reform Pharma link

Sep 9, 2024 — FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims, Emails Show; “Government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 9, 2024 — Precisely Three Years Ago, Joe Biden Officially Declared You (the Unvaccinated) an Enemy of the State — The Vigilant Fox 8-min video

Sep 6, 2024 — Official Covid Vaccine Death Count 50% Higher Than Thought — Rebekah Barnett link

Sep 5, 2024 — In the Netherlands, They Keep Two Sets of Books for the Covid Vaccines; The dataset that they give researchers has people who were vaccinated and died removed. This makes the vaccine seem safe. Do any Dutch health authorities have a problem with that? Apparently not. — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 5, 2024 — Top Health Official Admits In Court That ‘Independent’ Pandemic Expert Advice Was Steered By Politicians, That Virus Risk Assessments Were Political & That Vaccine Mandates Had No Scientific Rationale — Eugyppius link

Sep 4, 2024 — Dutch Covid Vaccination Registry: Obfuscation and Obstruction [“Wouter Aukema lays a serious allegation at the feet of the Dutch government. Namely that the government is double-bookkeeping covid vaccination records and sharing data with researchers studying excess mortality, where records of those who died or moved abroad have been removed. – Alliance for Natural Health link] — Wouter Aukema, Twitter link

Aug 25, 2024 — The Dishonest Booster Campaign; A 2024 fall Covid booster is being pushed without data. Some doctors are particularly shameless.— Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH link

Aug 22, 2024 — ‘Our Daughter Should Not Have Died from Covid Jab’; “The parents of a young woman who died after being given an AstraZeneca Covid jab have accused the NHS of failing to pass on known safety warnings about the vaccine.” — Matthew Hill, BBC link

Aug 22, 2024 — Why Were Covid Vaccine Deaths Hidden and Covid Deaths Grossly Over-Counted on Official Death Records in Connecticut and Other States? — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Jul 31, 2024 — Guess Where Covid “Fact Checkers” Are Getting Their Funding From?; “Facebook’s fact checkers get their funding directly from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a non-profit funded by Johnson & Johnson, a vaccine manufacturer.” — The Jimmy Dore Show link

Jul 26, 2024 — New FDA Guidance for Pharma on “Countering Misinformation” Online; FDA authorizes pharmas to lie when needed, promising non-enforcement of pharmaceutical marketing regs — Sasaha Latypova link

Jul 18, 2024 — Exclusive: U.S. Government ‘Saddled’ With Covid Vaccine Injury ‘Mess’ — While Vaccine Makers Avoid Liability; As early as January 2022, NIH researchers were aware of at least 850 peer-reviewed case reports and/or research articles about Covid-19 vaccine reactions, according to emails — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 16, 2024 — Changing Views Toward mRNA-based Covid Vaccines in the Scientific Literature: 2020 – 2024; “The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report severe adverse events (SAEs), due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations.” — Michael Allen Thoene, Polish Annals of Medicine link

Jul 12, 2024 — NEJM Paper Calls for Vaccine Safety Research; Do Authors Want to “Prove” Vaccines are Safe and Boost Acceptance or Really Investigate Harms? “The New England Journal of Medicine has been notable throughout the pandemic as an effective and relentless vaccine promoter. Not a single paper has questioned the safety or effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, nor has any author even in a letter-to-the-editor been allowed to call for a moratorium of the relentless mass vaccination campaign.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jul 9, 2024 — Covid-19 mRNA Genetic Vaccines – Were Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Told the Truth? — Canadian Covid Care Alliance link and 8-min video

Jul 9, 2024 — The War to Slay ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’; If you want to know why society now increasingly seems like an Orwellian novel, don’t remember the Alamo … Remember the Vaccine Hesitant who were massacred by the State — Bill Rice Jr. link

Jul 5, 2024 — Shocking Dutch Cover-Up: They Knew About the Vaccine Injuries and Hid the Data — Redacted 42-min video

Jul 3, 2024 — Open Letter from British Physicians to the Higher Ups at the General Medical Council re: Supporting Those who Report Covid Vaccine Harm; “We are aware of doctors who have been referred to occupational health services because their refusal to endorse government guidelines was construed as a sign of mental illness… It is notable that a recent BMA survey showed that the proportion of doctors being discouraged from or even afraid of speaking out has risen significantly between 2018 and 2024, to the point where 61% of those polled in 2024 said they may not raise concerns because they were “afraid” they or colleagues could be “unfairly blamed or suffer adverse consequences”. — FollowingtheCovidScience link

Jul 2, 2024 — My Congressional Testimony: Why Covid-19 Vaccines Were Never Going to Be Properly Safety Tested; Covid-19 vaccines fell into an existing economic and regulatory framework for vaccines — Aaron Siri link

Jul 1, 2024 — Journal Retracts Peer-Reviewed Study Linking Covid Vaccines to Cancer After Reuters ‘Fact Checks’ It; Mortality for some cancers increased by as much as 9.7%, according to a study by Japanese researchers who analyzed government statistics to compare age-adjusted cancer mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2022) with pre-pandemic rates. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 25, 2024 — A Review of 325 Autopsy Reports Reveals 74% of Deaths Were Directly Due to Covid Injections; “A review of 325 autopsy reports reveals 74% of deaths were directly due to covid injections. On 5 July 2023, a groundbreaking paper was published in The Lancet which found that 74% of deaths from 325 autopsy cases were due to covid “vaccines.” Within 24 hours, The Lancet withdrew the paper from publication. By that time, it had already received hundreds of thousands of downloads. Last Friday, the peer-reviewed paper was published.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 24, 2024 — ‘Amazon Files’: Emails Show Amazon Caved to Pressure From White House to Suppress Books Critical of Vaccines — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 23, 2024 — Explosive Covid Vaccine Study Censored by Lancet Within 24 Hours is Now Peer-Reviewed and Public; The censored study found a staggering 74% of deaths after Covid vaccination were linked to the shot in 325 autopsy cases — Vigilant News Network link

Jun 21, 2024 — Fauci False Vaccine Claims, Government Driven Bird Flu Scare, Motives of Global Elites — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 21, 2024 — Watch: VAERS Purposely ‘Throttling’ and Undercounting Reports of Deaths After Covid Shots — Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 19, 2024 — VAERS Underreports Deaths of Children After Covid Vaccine; “Albert Benavides provides shocking reports from these careful examinations, including undocumented child deaths — resulting from misleading labels — and how an algorithm and ‘manual intervention’ helped him identify the undercounted statistics.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD & Albert Benavides, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 17, 2024 — Don’t Dare To Suggest Covid Vaccines May Have Contributed To Excess Deaths — Norman Fenton & Martin Neil, Where Are The Numbers? link

Jun 17, 2024 — Child Deaths in VAERS – Much Higher Than Reported – 538 Children Died After Taking A Covid-19 Vaccine – Documented In VAERS, But Many Deaths Are Cleverly Hidden — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 14, 2024 — Covid-19 Advocacy Bias in the BMJ: Meta-Research Evaluation [“The authors of the paper found a huge skew towards publishing those supporting covid restrictions and shots whilst minimising dissenting voices.” – Alliance for Natural Health] — Kasper P. Kepp, et al, medRxiv link

Jun 14, 2024 — Pathologists Are Unaware Of The Pathogen Killing The Vaccinated – A Consequence Of Medical Journal Censorship — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Jun 12, 2024 — Number of Children Who Died After Covid Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 7, 2024 — Why Did Journal Retract Study Showing Covid Vaccines May Cause Cancer? Emails Raise New Questions — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 5, 2024 — After 4 Years of Censorship: Mainstream Media Now Confirms that “Covid Jabs May be to Blame for Increase in Excess Deaths” — Prof. Michel Chossudovsky & Sarah Knapton, Global Research link

Jun 4, 2024 — After Covid: Now it’s the Lawyers’ Turn; “Justice Helen Rofe failed to disclose her connections to Pfizer and the pharmaceutical industry before dismissing an important case, to Pfizer’s advantage, in a decision handed down on March 1, 2024” — Augusto Zimmermann & Gabriël Moens, Quadrant link

Jun 2, 2024 — Exclusive Report: Forced Retraction of Covid Vaccine Cancer-Risk Study, Scientist Alleges; Emails obtained under FOIA show external pressure to falsely discredit a study showing that Covid vaccines may increase cancer risk — Rebekah Barnett link

Jun 2, 2024 — GileadGate Exposed; Rebekah Barnett’s Bombshell FOIA Investigation Uncovers A Web Of Vested Interests In The Cover-Up Of An Identified Cancer Risk Related To Specific Covid Vaccines — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link

Jun 2, 2024 — WHO Covid-19 Vaccine Study Debunked — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Jun 1, 2024 — Monarch Watch: “A New Way Of Thinking About Heart Attacks”; Today Show Contorts Itself To Admit And Erase Mass Rise In mRNA Induced Heart Attacks, Including In Young People, And The Perfectly Healthy — Celia Farber link

May 29, 2024 — ONS Admits Vaccinated People Who Died Were Classed as Unvaccinated — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link

May 29, 2024 — National Academies Review of Harms of Covid-19 Vaccines is Flawed; The Final Report Overlooked Data and Failed to Disclose the Panel’s Conflicts of Interest. “A spokesperson for NASEM stated, ‘No financial conflicts of interests were found for any members of this committee.’ … But it took me less than a minute to Google the names of committee members to find that Thomas Lee Ortel, for example, had received 327 payments totalling over US$492,000 in 2022 from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a vaccine manufacturer. Chair, George Isham of HealthPartners, and Vice Chair, Anne Bass of Weill Cornell Medicine, both work in departments which – in the last five years – have received about $40 million and $1 billion respectively.” — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

May 29, 2024 — Deaths of Covid-Vaxxed Labeled Non-Vaxxed, Government Data Confirms — Infowars, Vigilant News link

May 28, 2024 — Vaccine Hospitalization Mortality – Does the Narrative Stand? — Dr. Mikolaj Raszek PhD, Merogenomics link

May 25, 2024 — The Ongoing Fight for Data; “Over 15 months after requesting death data linked to vaccine status the UKHSA have produced some data. Their reluctance to share is a story in itself.” — Dr. Clare Craig link

May 23, 2024 — We Were Right. The UK ONS Now Admit that Deaths in the Vaccinated Were Categorised as Unvaccinated in 2021; The ONS denied it then but admit it now. — Norman Fenton et al link

May 21, 2024 — The Media Slowly Backpedals; “New York Times writer David Leonhardt admits that the notion that vaxx injuries occurred makes him ‘uncomfortable.’ He’s not expressing discomfort about the injuries themselves. He’s concerned that the vaxx critics might be proven correct. Why would a self-described ‘independent journalist’”’ be made uncomfortable by facts? What’s so repugnant about simply calling balls and strikes? Why does Leonhardt have a rooting interest?” — Mark Oshinskie, Brownstone Institute link

May 21, 2024 — Ombudsman: Health Ministry Didn’t Check 82% of Reports on Covid Vaccine Side Effects — The Times of Israel link

May 21, 2024 — John Beaudoin Sr: How The CDC Is Hiding mRNA Deaths Behind “Y59.0” w/ Nick Searcy — Ask Dr. Drew link

May 20, 2024 — Team Apocalypse Will Not Quit; “The fact that public health bureaucrats and their pet science reporters are still lying about their Covid failures is maddening… The story the bureaucrats have told us for four years is that nature gave us Covid. Then science, in the form of the mRNAs, saved us. The reality is the opposite… Science brought us an epidemic. Nature saved us.” — Alex Berenson link

May 20, 2024 — Ex-CDC Director Says It’s High Time To Admit ‘Significant Side Effects’ Of Covid-19 Vaccines; Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, said Thursday that many officials who tried to warn the public about potential problems with Covid-19 vaccines were pressured into silence and that it’s high time to admit that there were “significant” side effects that made people sick. — Tom Ozimek, The Epoch Times reprinted by Zero Hedge link

May 19, 2024 — 300 Pages of Emails Leave No Doubt: Fauci, NIH Knew Early on of Injuries, Deaths After Covid Shots — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense (reprinted by Vigilant News) link

May 18, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Serious Adverse Reactions Far From Rare, Lancet Lies, Gain-of-Function Admissions — Raphael Lataster PhD link

May 17, 2024 — TV Doctor Dr Ranj Failed to Tell BBC Bosses about L22,500 AstraZeneca Advert Before Jabs Feature — Tom Bryant, Mirror link

May 13, 2024 — ‘Do Your Job. We Beg of You’: FDA Officials Knew of Covid Vaccine Injuries in Early 2021 But Took No Action — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 13, 2024 — Tide Turned? Research on Covid Vaccine Injuries, Once a Taboo Subject, Now Appearing in Some Medical Journals — Joe Wang, The Epoch Times link

May 12, 2024 — Pfizer Made Special Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Batches for their Employees That Were “Distinct” from the Toxic Injections Pfizer Sold Globally — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 8, 2024 — Inside the Study that Shook the CDC; Study that detailed sudden deaths in two teenagers following Covid-19 vaccination left officials scrambling — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

May 6, 2024 — New York Times (Sort Of) Acknowledges Covid-19 Vaccine Harms; Newspaper of record appears to be in stage one of overcoming denial — John Leake link

May 6, 2024 — CDC Stonewalls Requests for Covid Vaccine Safety Monitoring Documents — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 4, 2024 — New York Times writes its first vaccine injury story; And, yes, it’s as disingenuous as you’d expect — Bill Rice Jr. link

May 2, 2024 — Thinking Points; “Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following “well baby” visits: Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine: Teenage girls are so dramatic. Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis: Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match: Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots: Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going.” — Toby Rogers link

May 1, 2024 — True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data Now Exposed; “A data forensics analyst with over 30 years experience, teamed up with a software expert to develop a tool to download All 15 million case safety reports over the past 20 years, for 6000 medicinal drug products and substances (within and outside of Europe) including the Covid-19 experimental shots. Up until now, the only way the scientific community had been able to analyse side effects of a specific drug was by using the highly cumbersome and opaque interface of the EMA’s database system.” — Sonia Elijah link

Apr 29, 2024 — “Lancet Study Finds Covid-19 Viral Proteins in Blood of 25% of People Post-Covid” Or Rather Post-Jab? A new lying Lancet study, peer reviewed, no doubt… — Andreas Oehlerl link

Apr 26, 2024 — Poem By A Vaccine Injured Patient of Mine; Called “We’re Not Invisible,” it poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Apr 22, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccine Emails: Here’s What the CDC Hid Behind Redactions; Public health agency rolled back some redactions after Epoch Times appeal — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Apr 19, 2024 — Stinchfield Calls out Academic Fraud on SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 Vaccines; Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Summons Journal Editors to Capitol Hill — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Apr 18, 2024 — America First Legal Sues HHS For All the VAERS Backlog Records — Vaers Aware link

Apr 8, 2024 — Pfizer’s Misleading Covid Vaccine Claims ‘Brought Discredit’ on Big Pharma, UK Regulator Finds — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Apr 2, 2024 — Canadian Press Setting Bar Low: “Covid Vaccines Don’t Cause Cancer”; You won’t believe the level of argumentation — Andreas Oeler link

Mar 27, 2024 — CDC Redacts 148 Pages Of Myocarditis Report — The Jimmy Dore Show 20-min video

Mar 23, 2024 — FDA Didn’t Follow Up When Alerted to Postvaccination Death of Minor: Doctor; Dr. Patrick Whelan reported the death of an 8-year-old boy — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Mar 21, 2024 — Pfizer Finally Releases Myocarditis Study for Children Who Received Covid-19 Vaccine; Some children experienced chest pain and other symptoms; “Selection bias, loss to followup, and the majority of authors having a vested financial stake in the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are additional concerns. With the mass of studies demonstrating mRNA Covid-19 vaccination causes serious and fatal myocarditis, this study is not reassuring to the cardiovascular community.” — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Mar 15, 2024 — Stanford’s Virality Project Pushed to Censor the Vaccine-Injured — Andrew Lowenthal link

Mar 14, 2024 — Covid Origins and that Vaccines Were Unsafe and Ineffective were Covered Up to Protect the Integrity of the Bioweapon Industry, Dr. Harvey Risch Says — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Mar 13, 2024 — Secret Recording Catches Pfizer Scientist Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud; You’ll never believe what she said about Covid-19 vaccines — Vigilant News link

Mar 13, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Trials Were Biased: How Pfizer, Moderna Exaggerated Shots’ Efficacy — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 13, 2024 — A New Type of Analysis of the Covid Vaccine Trials Finds Even More Exaggeration of their Benefits than We Knew — Dr. Meryl Nass link

Mar 11, 2024 — Is the Department of Defense Covering Up Vaccine Injuries? — Matt Gaetz, The Vaccine Reaction link

Mar 8, 2024 — 217 Jabs or Legal Jousting?; “Its an odd paper that you will only find in Steer Reviewed journals that love to pump the pharma narrative. Its odd because anecdotes are so frequently used to dismiss vaccine injuries but when they support the safety of the vaccine they are trumpeted by all news outlets… I don’t know why you would faithfully believe a persons story that you are in the process of prosecuting for fraud? It would be particularly embarrassing if you spent $100K researching this fraudster only to find no evidence of him being vaccinated.” — Kevin McKernan (Anandamide) link

Mar 7, 2024 — The 217-Jab HIM; Reaching a new low, the $cience turns into a total farce — Andreas Oehler link

Mar 6, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccines’ Effectiveness and Safety Exaggerated in Clinical Trials & Observational Studies, Academics Find — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Mar 5, 2024 — The Covid Gene Jab. Inconvenient Truths. — Dr. Robert W. Malone MD link

Mar 5, 2024 — MPs Write to ONS to Ask Them to Do What they Should Have Done Years Ago; Provide a Relevant Analysis of Deaths by Vaccination Status — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Mar 4, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Vaccine During Pregnancy Makes Newborns Healthier – Harvard M.D. Says Not So Fast — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 2, 2024 — “Stunning Act of Scientific Censorship”; “Cureus” retracts fully peer-reviewed and accepted paper by Dr. McCullough — John Leake link

Feb 28, 2024 — Science Summary: Covid-19 Vaccines’ Effectiveness and Safety Exaggerated in Clinical Trials & Observational Studies, Academics Find — Raphael Lataster PhD link

Feb 28, 2024 — ‘Stunning Act of Scientific Censorship’: Journal Retracts Peer-Reviewed Study Critiquing Covid-19 Vaccine’ — Brenda Balettie PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 26, 2024 — Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse; Senator Ron Johnson and a panel of experts share testimony on how the Covid Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, Legacy Media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups — James Roguski link

Feb 24, 2024 — “Major Covid Vaccine Study Finds Heart Risks Are Rare – Real Threat Is Not Being Vaccinated”; The findings of the study are grossly misconstrued. 304,520.00% increased risk of blood clotting in the brain reported. Is this a new definition of “exceptionally rare”? — Andreas Oehler link

Feb 23, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Caused More Heart Damage Than Vaccines — Here’s What the Authors Got Wrong; A 2023 study admitted that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, but claimed the Covid-19 virus was even more damaging than the vaccine. A recent, more detailed review of their data, however, showed the opposite is likely true. — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2024 — Five Studies on Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine to Children Were Seriously Biased & Flawed: “Research advocating childhood immunization for Covid-19 and questioning the relevance of natural immunity are seriously biased and fail to assess underlying health differences between vaccination-status groups… The researchers that reanalyzed five observational studies concluded that together, the five studies ‘failed to adequately assess differences in underlying health between vaccination groups.’ ” — Children’s Health Defense link Study link

Feb 16, 2024 — Pitfalls of Using Observational Studies in Harm-Benefit Analyses of BNT161b2 Vaccination of 5-11-Year-Olds — Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD et al, Cambridge University Press link

Jan 24, 2024 — Did Pfizer-BioNTech “Placebos” Contain Empty Lipids? — Robert Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 24, 2024 — Critics: Lancet Study on Under-Vaccination Is A Joke — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 24, 2024 — Vaccine Cover-up: CDC Added Misinformation Labels to Accurate Articles, Internal Emails Show — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 24, 2024 — Exclusive: Email Reveals Why CDC Didn’t Issue Alert on Covid Vaccines and Myocarditis; CDC officials were worried about causing panic — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 24, 2024 — Flawed Studies Desperately Attempting to Prop Up the ‘Official’ Covid Narrative are Getting Worse — Dr. Norman Fenton link

Jan 23, 2024 — CDC Labeled Accurate Articles as Misinformation, Documents Show; ‘This is not government working for the people, it is government as adversary to the people,’ one expert says — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 23, 2024 — The ‘Re-Education’ of New Zealand Medical Doctors; “The Ministry of Health provided the carrot, incentivising compliance by funding doctors to both diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infection and to inject Pfizer’s BNT162b2 gene therapy into their arms, and the MCNZ provided the stick, by roundup… From 2021 onwards dozens of doctors were investigated, many were put in front of an MCNZ tribunals and many doctors were harassed.” — J.R. Bruning, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 22, 2024 — CDC Drafted, Held Back Myocarditis Alert On Covid Vaccines: Rav Arora Reacts to Reports — The Hill 10 min video

Jan 22, 2024 — Lancet Study Labelled ‘A Joke’ for Failing to Distinguish Unvaccinated From ‘Under-Vaccinated’; Authors conclude under-vaccination caused 7000 hospital admissions but admit those who received no jabs at all were least likely to have severe Covid outcomes — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link

Dec 23, 2023 — Author of Study Used to Vilify Unvaxed Had Ties to Pfizer — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 22, 2023 — Are Safety Reports from Covid mRNA Shots Due to Lack of FDA Ingredient Clarity? — David Gortler, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 17, 2023 — FDA Inspects Moderna Main Covid-19 Vax Manufacturing Facility – Finds Numerous Quality Breaches – Issues 483 Warning Letter, Yet Not Disclosed Publicly — TrialSite News link

Dec 16, 2023 — FDA Can Withhold Key Covid Vaccine Safety Records for Now: Judge; FDA argued it’s overburdened by another case accepted by federal court — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 14, 2023 — Viral Respiratory Epidemic Modeling of Societal Segregation Based on Vaccination Status [“Barring unvaccinated individuals from public places during the covid crisis was based on faulty science according to a recent study published in Cureus. The new study shows that the original science used a faulty model, which once corrected, shows that segregating vaccinated and unvaccinated people actually increases infection levels in those who’ve been jabbed.”] (Alliance for Natural Health) — Joseph Hickey and Denis G. Rancourt, Cureus link

Dec 12, 2023 — Republican Debate: Covid Vaccine Question Blacked Out by Unknown Third Party — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 11, 2023 — Final Batch of Pfizer Documents Released by FDA 800 Days After Covid Vaccine Approval; Now, independent scientists and researchers can see everything the FDA saw when it made its decision that this vaccine was “safe and effective.” — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — WHO, Governments Worldwide ‘Rejected Bioethical Norms’: Dr. Malone ; “Instead of informed consent about the truth of these products and their developmental state, their immature developmental state, we were given a series of lies… One of the lies was the claim that the vaccines were ‘safe and effective.’ Authorities repeated this claim again and again and again without stating what that meant. This was an attempt at neurolinguistic programming. That’s psychological operations. That’s propaganda.” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — Censored – The Study That Shows a Staggering 17 Million Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 2, 2023 — Why Do So Many People Hate Vaers?; “When the National Vaccine Injury Act was passed in 1986, one of the primary concerns of the parents who fought for it was that no one would let them report vaccine injuries. This mattered because the lack of injuries being reported was used to argue the injuries did not exist. VAERS in turn was created so the public had a way to both report vaccine injuries and see what injuries were actually being reported. The government never wanted a public database which could expose the harms of it’s vaccines to exist, so ever since VAERS was created, it has done everything it could to undermine and discredit VAERS. In this article, we will review the evidence showing how that behavior has continued to the present day.” — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link

Dec 1, 2023 — Moderna Secretly Polices Covid ‘Vaccine Misinformation’ to Control Narrative: Investigative Report; A new report shows Moderna is using former law enforcement, FBI and Secret Service analysts, and pharma-funded NGOs to control the Covid-19 vaccine debate — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 27, 2023 — How Pfizer and Moderna Control Vaccine Discourse — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 22, 2023 —VAERS Intentionally Undercounting, Obscuring Vaccine Injury Data, Expert Says — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 15, 2023 — Concerns Over Informed Consent for Pregnant Women in Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Trial — Boytchev, Hristio, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Nov 15, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems – The Public Can Only View One of Them — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 14, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems – The Public Can Access Only One of Them; An investigation by The BMJ into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, found multiple deficiencies in the system, including the revelation that the government runs two systems – one for the public, and a private back-end system that contains all of the corrections and updates, including deaths that occurred after an initial injury — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 14, 2023 — New Report Raises Concerns That CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Is Broken; A BMJ investigation found the CDC isn’t following its standards for maintaining VAERS, is missing safety signals, and essentially maintains two databases — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 14, 2023 — When New Zealand’s Regulatory Authority Says Deaths Post-Vaccination are “Under Investigation” – It is Misinformation — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 10, 2023 — Why Did Pfizer Stop Their Clinical Trial For Covid Vaccines During Pregnancy? — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 10, 2023 — Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Broken? — Jennifer Block, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Nov 7, 2023 — Secrets: UK Gov. to stop publishing ‘Deaths by C-19 Vaccination Status’ because the Data has shown for 2.5 years that the Covid Vaccine reduces Lifespan significantly & the Vaccinated account for over 9 in 10 Covid Deaths — The Expose link

Nov 2, 2023 — FOIA’d CDC Emails Reveal Disturbing Myocarditis Timeline Warranting Investigation: Different Messaging Internally Vs. Publicly About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis; “The CDC ‘delayed reporting the incidence of myocarditis to the general public for three months after the first statistically significant signal appeared in VAERS’ ” — Ed Berkovich & Amy Kelly, Daily Clout link

Nov 2, 2023 — Some Scientists, Journals Pose ‘Potential Threats to Vaccine Confidence’: CDC; CDC official who decried Epoch Times article on peer-reviewed paper admitted he did not know if research was ‘legitimate’ — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — Secret Database: CDC Is Hiding Children’s Vaccine Data, Expert Says: Which is healthier, a fully vaccinated child or an unvaccinated child? In the world of health care today, this question is taboo. It might not be so hard to answer, however. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has a private database called the Vaccine Safety Data Link, which holds the records of 10 million Americans. Very few scientists have access to it. But Brian Hooker was allowed into it for a short period. — Frontline Health, Epoch TV 1 min video

Oct 28, 2023 — Vaccine Companies Were Required to Publish Numerous Post-Authorisation Safety Studies. So Where Are They? — Nick Hunt, The Daily Sceptic link

Oct 26, 2023 — Senator Demands Answers From FDA on Safety Signal for Covid Vaccines and Children — Zachary Steiber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 26, 2023 — Safe and effective — Dr. John Campbell 14 min video

Oct 22, 2023 —The Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Given to the Public Weren’t Those Studied in the Clinical Trials — Bandim Health Project 1.5 hr video

Oct 21, 2023 — Researchers Find Pfizer Excluded Clinical Trial Deaths From FDA Covid Vaccine EUA Request: An accurate reporting by Pfizer would have shown equal numbers of clinical trial deaths in the vaccine and placebo groups and thus, no benefit of vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Oct 15, 2023 — UK Regulator Detected Safety Signal for Post-Vaccination Myocarditis in Early 2021: Emails – The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency did not alert the public for months afterward — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 8, 2023 — Correlation Research, Quantitative Evaluation of Whether the Nobel-Prize-winning Covid-19 Vaccine Actually Saved Millions of Lives: Our calculations provide graphical proof that the theoretical proposals of Watson et al are untenable, and are not even partially correct. There is no evidence in actual all-cause mortality data that the Covid-19 vaccine rollouts had any beneficial effect. In fact, the contrary is apparent — Denis G. Rancourt PhD & Joseph Hickey PhD link and link

Oct 1, 2023 — Over 277,000 Covid-19 Cases in 2021 in the Vaccinated Hidden by CDC: Files — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — False, Misleading Information About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Spreads Widely — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 25, 2023 — CDC Makes Disturbing Vaccine Move — Facts Matter, EpochTV — 1 min video

Sep 23, 2023 — CDC Refuses to Release Updated Information on Post-Covid Vaccination Heart Inflammation — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 22, 2023 — Tres padres denuncian a Sanidad por la muerte súbita de sus hijos tras ponerse la vacuna covid [Three families in Spain, whose children died following covid shots, have filed a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to get the deaths investigated and recognised as covid vaccine deaths.] — Marcos Ondarra, The Objective link

Sep 17, 2023 — Urgent: New Pfizer-funded study shows properly dosed mRNA Covid jabs are useless in children under 5 — Alex Berenson link

Sep 17, 2023 — Myocarditis and Covid-19 Vaccines: How the CDC Missed a Safety Signal and Hid a Warning — Zachary Stieber & Lia Onely, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — The NYT Publishes Falsehood by Former Biden Covid Coordinator About UK Vaccine Policy — David Zweig link

Sep 13, 2023 — Adverse Event Reports from 700,000 People in Germany Have Yet to Be Processed; “Vaccine adverse events reported in Germany have not been evaluated (link to German news site) because the authority appointed to deal with the system couldn’t cope with the deluge of reports. Data from 700,000 people are yet to be processed. News of the massive failing of the German authorities comes from the Brandenburg Corona Investigative Committee.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Sep 12, 2023 — Chapter 14 Subsection (removed from book): I49.9 Cardiac Arrhythmia Involved Deaths; “Given all the fraud uncovered and factually documented in [previous sections], it seems that covid-vaccine deaths involving cardiac arrhythmia may have been labeled as covid deaths, when covid had little to do with the death.” — John Beaudoin Sr. (Coquin de Chen) link

Sep 11, 2023 — Forensic Analysis of Deaths in Pfizer’s Early mRNA Vaccine Trial Found Significant Inconsistencies — Megan Redshaw, J.D., The Epoch Times link

Sep 7, 2023 — Pfizer, J&J Pressured South Africa Into Shielding Companies From Covid Vaccine Injury Claims: Documents — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 5, 2023 — “On June 15, 2023, the FDA refused to provide my office with data relating to the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines. FDA’s intentional withholding of information relating to the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is outrageous.” — Ron Johnson, US Senator link

Sep 3, 2023 — FDA, CDC Hid Data on Spike in Covid Cases Among the Vaccinated: Documents; “Covid-19 cases among vaccinated seniors soared in 2021, according to newly disclosed data acquired by U.S. health agencies but not presented to the public.” — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 28, 2023 — CDC Quietly Removes Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Collection From Website — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Aug 25, 2023 — Pfizer Drip Feeds Data from its Pregnancy Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Aug 24, 2023 — CDC Now Refusing New Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports in Its V-Safe Program — David Gortler, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 22, 2023 — The Hilarious Fact Check About Covid Gene Therapy Vaccines — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 21, 2023 — Ambulance Call Volumes Contradict the Covid-19 Narrative: Emergency Medical Service Activity Dropped in 2020, Increased in 2021-2022 — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Aug 18, 2023 — Moderna paid 400 million to NIH — Dr. John Campbell 10-min video

Aug 13, 2023 – Selection Bias on Trials Create Illusion of V Efficacy – DarkHorse Podcast Clips 8-min video

Aug 8, 2023 – Sen. Matthew Canavan Grills Pfizer Execs on Their Transmission Claims Which Led to Thousands of Employees Losing Their Jobs – Chief Nerd (twitter) link

Aug 8, 2023 – Watch: Pfizer Exec Admits Employees Got Private Batch of Covid Shots – Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 4, 2023 — “No one was forced to take a Vaccine” – Pfizer; “In Britain we all remember those who insisted that people had to be vaccinated to work in care homes and fly on planes and we know those that pushed the vaccine such as British PM #Sunak who made huge profits by investing $500 million of his personal fortune into Moderna while stating they were ‘safe and effective’.” — Jim Ferguson, Twitter/X link

Aug 2, 2023 — The FDA Relied On Wildly Overestimated Booster Efficacy Estimates To Make Decisions, As CDC Turns To Annual Shots — Ian Miller, Unmasked link

Jul 26, 2023 — Medical Journal Pulls Study Showing Covid Vaxx Death Connection — The Jimmy Dore Show 11-min video

Jul 23, 2023 — NY Times Admits Covid Deaths Were Way Overcounted — The Jimmy Dore Show 19-min video

July 22, 2023 — CDC Changed Definition of Breakthrough Covid-19 After Emails About ‘Vaccine Failure’ — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jul 17, 2023 — Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death? — Andrew Bostom, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 12, 2023 — Canadian Govt Memo Directs How to Obfuscate, Hide Covid-19 Vax Injuries — TrialSite News 9 min video

May 20, 2023 — NCLA Challenges Government’s Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — NCLA (New Civil Liberties Alliance) link

May 1, 2023 — US and UK Made Hidden Pacts to Hide Vaccine Reactions: Redacted government records reveal confidentiality agreements were made to hide adverse reactions to Covid-19 shots from the public; “The news was revealed in 57 pages of heavily redacted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) records via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit. A government email exchange from May 14, 2021, also discusses concerns about administering Covid-19 shots along with other vaccines during pregnancy. Regulatory filings show Pfizer knew of its shots’ waning effectiveness in April 2021 but didn’t publicly acknowledge it until late July 2021. Preclinical studies for Pfizer’s Covid shots also warned of rhabdomyolysis, which is the breakdown of skeletal muscles, but the trial reported it was ‘completed with no safety concerns’.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 27, 2023 — Doctors Were Bribed for Covid Vaccination Coercion — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 7, 2023 – Pfizer Hid Data on Waning Immunity – Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Apr 7, 2023 – Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial – The 301 Mysteriously Missing Subject IDs Are Cause for Concern – Josh Guetzkow link

Apr 4, 2023 – Retraction of peer-reviewed paper published in BMC Infectious Diseases in Jan 2023 entitled The Role of Social Circle Covid-19 Illness and Vaccination Experiences in Covid-19 Vaccination Decisions: An Online Survey of the United States Population (retraction due to complaints about the conclusion that covid jabs killed over 200,000 people) – Mark Skidmore, BMC Infectious Diseases link

Mar 30, 2023 — The Cover-Up: How Pfizer and Biontech Falsified lab results in order to bring vaccines to market; Investigative Journalist Sonia Elijah has uncovered data that shows both Pfizer and Biontech were actively falsifying lab results in order to bring their vaccines to market — Redacted 17-min video

Mar 29, 2023 — Where Are The Numbers? The Bias in Vaccine Effectiveness Studies is Finally Being Noticed — Martin Neil and Norman Fenton link

Mar 28, 2023 — From Advocate to Critic: German Health Minister Champions Informed Consent and Transparency in Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries — Alexander Grant, The Truth About Vaccines link

Mar 26, 2023 — Sources of Bias in Observational Studies of Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness — Kaiser Fung MBA et al, Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice link

Mar 22, 2023 – Conflicts of Interest: Pfizer’s Secret Collusion With the NIH – Dr. Joseph Mercola, SGT Report link

Mar 21, 2023 — The Banality of VAERS; Josh Guetzkow reveals FOIA information showing how record numbers of VAERS reports of adverse reactions following covid jabs overwhelmed staff hired to process them. It also reveals how jab manufacturers have been allowed to code adverse event reports in order to obscure data damning the ‘safety’ of the shots — Josh Guetzkow link

Mar 8, 2023 – The Vaccine Was “95% Effective” How? [see quote below] – Robert Blumen, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 28, 2023 – New Emails Show Biden Administration Actively Censored “True Content” About Covid Vaccines With An Army of Federal Censors – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 21, 2023 — Dr. Fauci Comes Clean on Vaccines and Respiratory Viruses — David Bell, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 18, 2023 — Pfizer Vaccine Trial Fraud Charges Set Out in Mainstream Press For First Time — Igor Chudov, The Daily Sceptic link

Feb 15, 2023 – ICAN Confronts CDC And FDA About Hiding Important Vaccine Adverse Event Reports From Public View – Informed Consent Action Network link

Feb 8, 2023 — Sen. Ron Johnson: CDC is Hiding mRNA Vaccine Injury Data — Ask Dr. Drew 1 hr video

Feb 6, 2023 — FDA Doubles Down on Junk Science in Response to ICAN Petition to Revoke Use of Covid-19 Vaccines in Children — ICAN: Informed Consent Action Network link

Feb 2, 2023 — 30 More Ways to Die From a Heart Attack According to “Experts” and “Media” — Corey Lynn link

Jan 16, 2023 — Covid-19 Drugmakers Pressured Twitter to Censor Activists Pushing for Generic Vaccine — Lee Fang, The Intercept link

Jan 11, 2023 — Why Is the Associated Press Lying About Gene Therapy Shots?; “The notion that the Covid shots are a form of gene therapy is so risky for Big Pharma’s bottom line, they’re going to great lengths to make sure people don’t think of them that way. The Associated Press published a ‘fact check’ in which they argued that Covid shots are not gene therapy because they do not alter your genes. The AP misled readers by focusing on just one part of the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy — the part about modifying expression of a gene. But the full definition also includes the words ‘or to alter the biological properties of living cells,’ which is precisely what the Covid shots do. When the mRNA shots were rolled out in 2021, they did not meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a vaccine. They only met the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy. The only reason Covid shots meet the CDC’s definition of a vaccine now is because they changed the definition to prevent [people] from saying that “Covid-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition’.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 9, 2023 — Twitter Censored Tweets After Pressure from Pfizer Director — Tom Parker, Reclaim the Net link

Jan 5, 2023 — WHO Shares Video Stating Online “Anti-Vaccine Activism” is Deadlier than “Global Terrorism” — Christina Maas, Reclaim the Net link

Jan 4, 2023 — CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for Covid Vaccines via FOIA: And now it’s clear why they tried to hide them — Josh Guetzkow link

Jan 4, 2023 — CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for Covid Vaccines via FOIA: And now it’s clear why they tried to hide them — Josh Guetzkow link

Nov 15, 2022 — Retsef Levi: Leaked Videos Show How Israeli Authorities Are ‘Actively Hiding Critical Information About Side Effects of the Vaccines’ — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Nov 8, 2022 — Why Your Doctor Is Completely Unaware of Legitimate Covid-19 Vaccine Concerns — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Oct 31, 2022 — FDA Silent on Covid19 Vaccine Safety Signals — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Oct 16, 2022 — No Balanced Coverage of Covid Vaccines in Legacy Media, Says Peter Doshi — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Oct 11, 2022 — Watch as Pfizer Executive Janine Small Admits to EU Parliament that Pfizer did Not Test the Vaccine for Preventing Transmission of Covid Prior to it being Made Available to the Public — True North, Twitter / X 2-min video

Sep 29, 2022 — The FDA Has Still Not Investigated Ventavia For Falsifying Data During Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Trials — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 21, 2022 — Examples of Outcome Reporting Bias in Vaccine Studies: Illustrating How Perpetuating Medical Consensus Can Impede Progress in Public Health — Gary S. Goldman, Cureus link

Sep 20, 2022 — Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine Covered Up by the Israeli Ministry of Health — Yaff Shir-Raz, Brownstone Institute link

Sep 10, 2022 — Exclusive: FDA Refuses to Provide Key Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Analyses — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 7, 2022 — Israel Lied, People Died: The Untold Story of the Holy Land’s Covid “Vaccine” Deception — Ehtan Huff, Natural News link

Aug 18, 2022 — The CDC Just Quietly & Dramatically Changed Their Claims About mRNA Vaccine Safety — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Aug 13, 2022 — CDC Removes Their Claim That mRNA & Spike Protein “Do Not Last Long In The Body” — Tim Truth link

Aug 12, 2022 — Facebook Blocks #diedsuddenly Hashtag — GMI Reporter link

Aug 2, 2022 — Health Industry Has Been Covering Up Vaccine Injuries For A Long Time — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jul 29, 2022 — Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State; “Just as the Nazis painted the Jews as “’unclean’ and a public health risk, so propaganda slogans such as the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ served a similar scapegoating function.” — David Hughes, Propaganda in Focus link

Jul 27, 2022 — Inventing Diagnoses to Cover Up Vaccine Injury — a Con as Old as Vaccination Itself; People injured by Covid-19 vaccines may not realize it, but the pretense that post-vaccination injuries and deaths are just “sad coincidences” — far from being unique to the pandemic jabs — is a trick as old as vaccination itself — Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 12, 2022 — Covid-19: Researchers Face Wait for Patient Level Data from Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Trials — Josh A. Guetzkow, et al, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Jun 17, 2022 — Breaking News: Censors remove control group report from preprint server; “Last week we announced we’d analysed a sample of the survey data from over 300,000 people in 175 countries who had elected to not receive covid-19 vaccines as part of an initiative of the Control Group Cooperative. We uploaded the 41-page, entirely transparent report to the preprint site ResearchGate. The report included 21 pages of survey findings, a description of the Methods used, annexes that included all the questions that were presented to cooperative members, an introduction and a discussion, the latter including an outline of five limitations of the survey. The report made clear that the survey design and data collection was conducted entirely independently of the analysis and reporting, which was also entirely unpaid. Together that amounts to saying the work was both independent and transparent, something we’ve seen far too little of in vaccine research. Today I received a letter from ResearchGate letting me know the survey report had been removed from its website.” — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance for Natural Health International link

May 30, 2022 — Hiding Data Accentuates Concerns About mRNA Vaccines: Leaked vs. Official Reports Show Excessive Redaction — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

May 19, 2022 — Suppressing Scientific Discourse on Vaccines? Self-perceptions of researchers and practitioners — Ety Elisha PhD, Josh Guetzkow PhD, et al, Springer link

May 1, 2022 — Medical Journals Now Censoring All Science That Documents Vaccine Adverse Reactions — JD Heyes, Natural News link

Apr 7, 2022 — ​The British are Now Officially Hiding Covid Vaccine Data ​– Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Mar 14, 2022 — Pfizer, FDA Hid Data Showing Clinical Trials Failed, Says Former BlackRock Advisor — David Marks, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 6, 2022 — US CDC Director Admits: Too Little Caution and Too Much Optimism For Covid Jab 95% Efficacy – Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Feb 6, 2022 — Facebook vs The BMJ: Vaccine Fact-checking — Russell Brand 13 min video

Jan 26, 2022 — Pfizer Pushes to Intervene in Lawsuit Seeking Covid Vaccine Information From FDA — Mike Scarcella, Reuters link

Jan 19, 2022 — Covid-19 vaccines and treatments: we must have raw data, now [By BMJ’s top editors] — The BMJ link

Jan 13, 2022 — Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Lie Under Oath Regarding VAERS Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths — Health Impact News link

Dec 25, 2021 — Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Adverse Events are Under-Reported — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 11, 2021 — Vaccine Death Report: A Compilation of Vaccine Adverse Events and Covid truths Ignored By Governments and Mainstream Media, Censored by Social Media — Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 9, 2021 — The FDA Now Asks Judge to Grant it Until 2096 to Fully Release Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Data — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Dec 7, 2021 — Australian Health Official Tells the Senate to Lie to the Public About the Covid Jab Adverse Events — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 23, 2021 — Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Compromised Vaccine Trial Data — Sage Edwards, Organic Lifestyle link

Nov 18, 2021 — Wait What? FDA Wants 55 Years to Process FOIA Request Over Vaccine Data – Jenna Greene, Reuters link

Nov 15, 2021 — Doctor Refuses to Sign Vaccine Injury Forms of Man Disabled After First Covid-19 Vaccine — Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Sep 23, 2021 — American Medical Association Defers to Political Ideology Rather Than Medical Facts in Covid Messaging Guide; “‘The guide lists nine ‘key messages’ the AMA wants doctors to focus on… This includes stressing the importance of eliminating nonmedical vaccine exemptions, the importance of flu vaccines and Covid shots and expressing confidence in vaccine development. In the guide, the AMA instructs doctors on how to disinform the public using psychological and linguistic tools. This includes explicit instructions on which words to swap for other more narrative-affirming choices. Word swaps include changing ‘hospitalization rates’ to ‘deaths,’ two terms that are not even remotely interchangeable. Swapping the term ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for ‘standard process’ is another rather egregious misdirection. The two are not interchangeable. In fact, they’re diametrically opposed to one another.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 21, 2021 — Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings “Vaccine is Full of Sh*t” — Project Veritas link

Aug 11, 2021 — Position Paper: The Science and the Ethics Regarding the Risk Posed by Non-Vaccinated Individuals; “A number of studies and publications as well as official documents from the U.S. CDC and from Public Health England show that the viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is similar. Since viral load is the most significant factor in the ability to infect, it seems that there are no significant differences in the chances of infecting others between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Beyond that, it seems that even vaccinated persons can be super-spreaders who infect many other people, among them other vaccinated persons… There is no scientific evidence whatsoever supporting the claim that non-vaccinated individuals are risking the public’s health in any way more than vaccinated people or that their lack of being vaccinated is a factor that facilitates the continuation of the pandemic or that causes a threat of collapse to the healthcare system.” — Israeli Public Emergency Council for the Covid19 Crisis link

Jan 27, 2021 — Informed Consent – Is this Fundamental Right Being Respected? Why Vaccinators May Be Breaking the Law — Alliance for Natural Health link

Jan 3, 2021 — What Vaccine Trials? The most important, meaningful phase of CV-19 vaccine trials has barely begun, let alone been completed — Iain Davis, OffGuardian link