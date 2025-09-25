“Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can ‘collocate’ — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases.” Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can “collocate” — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases. Section 43101 solidifies this approach, giving industry giants the green light to install an unlimited number of antennas on existing structures, all without meaningful community input or approval. Once these antennas are installed, law firms and activists across the country have discovered it’s nearly impossible to get them removed. And the dirty little secret? Once installed, they can add any technology as long as the antennas aesthetically match.” Reinette Senum Profits Before People The government isn’t protecting you. The FCC hasn’t funded or conducted a single safety study on 5G. Why? Because profits come before people. Nathan Crane, email Jan 19, 2025 A hidden provision in the US Congress’s new budget bill, ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ would let the FCC auction off more electromagnetic spectrum, dramatically increasing people’s exposure to EMF radiation through more antennas, stronger signals, and denser wireless infrastructure—without updating safety standards to account for new technologies such as 5G. Alliance for Natural Health, July 2025

Contents

What It Says It Does (FCC) What It Actually Does Context: Regulatory & Professional Betrayal What to Do About It We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

What It Says It Does

FCC (Federal Communications Commission) — “The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories… The agency capitalizes on its competencies in: Promoting competition, innovation and investment in broadband services and facilities. Supporting the nation’s economy by ensuring an appropriate competitive framework for the unfolding of the communications revolution. Encouraging the highest and best use of spectrum domestically and internationally…” [source]

What It Actually Does

Context: Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are “essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience”, thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That’s what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be “captured”.

