FCC (Federal Communications Commission): What it says it does vs. what it actually does.
Regulatory and professional betrayal: a series on taking back our power from public servants who have made a mockery of our trust.
“Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can ‘collocate’ — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases.”
Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can “collocate” — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases. Section 43101 solidifies this approach, giving industry giants the green light to install an unlimited number of antennas on existing structures, all without meaningful community input or approval. Once these antennas are installed, law firms and activists across the country have discovered it’s nearly impossible to get them removed. And the dirty little secret? Once installed, they can add any technology as long as the antennas aesthetically match.”
Profits Before People
The government isn’t protecting you. The FCC hasn’t funded or conducted a single safety study on 5G. Why? Because profits come before people.
Nathan Crane, email Jan 19, 2025
A hidden provision in the US Congress’s new budget bill, ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ would let the FCC auction off more electromagnetic spectrum, dramatically increasing people’s exposure to EMF radiation through more antennas, stronger signals, and denser wireless infrastructure—without updating safety standards to account for new technologies such as 5G.
Contents
What It Says It Does (FCC)
What It Actually Does
Context: Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
What to Do About It
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
What It Says It Does
FCC (Federal Communications Commission) — “The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories… The agency capitalizes on its competencies in: Promoting competition, innovation and investment in broadband services and facilities. Supporting the nation’s economy by ensuring an appropriate competitive framework for the unfolding of the communications revolution. Encouraging the highest and best use of spectrum domestically and internationally…” [source]
What It Actually Does
Serve business, betray people — “Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can “collocate” — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases. Section 43101 solidifies this approach, giving industry giants the green light to install an unlimited number of antennas on existing structures, all without meaningful community input or approval. Once these antennas are installed, law firms and activists across the country have discovered it’s nearly impossible to get them removed. And the dirty little secret? Once installed, they can add any technology as long as the antennas aesthetically match.”
Lie, suppress, betray trust with mafia-level corruption — “FCC testing showed popular cellphone brands exceeded the agency’s safety limits for human exposure to wireless radiation, but the agency hid the information from the public and the courts, according to data obtained by the Environmental Health Trust.”
Rather than protecting people, the FCC has been so negligent in protecting people and the environment from radiation as to prompt a lawsuit and, despite receiving a court-ordered mandate, refused to comply two years later, requiring another petition — “In 2021, Children’s Health Defense, EHT and other groups won a lawsuit challenging the FCC’s exposure limits. The groups filed 11,000 pages of evidence of harm from 5G and wireless technology, which they alleged the FCC ignored when it decided to keep its 1996 guidelines. The pages included evidence of widespread sickness due to wireless radiation exposure. The FCC has yet to comply with a court-ordered mandate to explain how the agency determined that its current guidelines adequately protect humans and the environment against the harmful effects of exposure to wireless radiation.” See also: Tell the FCC to Comply With the Court Order and Justify Its Outdated Wireless Exposure Guidelines
In 2025, the FCC continues to prioritize business over health — “The FCC Public Notice DA 25-219 is framed as a deregulatory initiative… However, from a human and environmental protection perspective, the notice is missing several critical safeguards and considerations that would ensure technology deployment does not come at the cost of public health, environmental integrity, or long-term societal wellbeing.”
Neglects human health, letting cell companies run rampant, requiring communities to fight corporate predation — “Residents of Minden, Nevada, with help from Children’s Health Defense’s Stop 5G initiative, sued their county on Aug. 8, alleging county officials illegally approved an 80-foot cell tower that would be erected near an elementary school, public park and several homes.” See also: Residents of New Jersey Town Battle Verizon to Keep 5G Towers Off Beachfront
While neglecting health, it stepped outside of its role to threaten free speech — “Sen. Rand Paul… said that Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr’s comments threatening to take action against Disney’s ABC last week were ‘absolutely inappropriate.’”
Context: Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.
Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:
AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency
AMA — American Medical Association
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FCC — Federal Communications Commission
FDA & CBER — Food and Drug Administration + Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
What to Do About It
By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.
Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are “essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience”, thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.
In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That’s what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.
Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be “captured”.
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bird's Eye View to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.