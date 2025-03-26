Goldman Sachs analysts attempted to address a touchy subject for biotech companies… “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” analysts ask in an April 10 report… “While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.” CNBC For Big Pharma, there is no financial incentive to heal you, because a patient cured is a customer lost. Even if you are not sick, Big Pharma is still targeting you, trying to convince you that you are ill so that you will try its latest pill. Baxter Dmitry Big Pharma already owns the regulators so proper monitoring of side effects is rare. When investigations do happen, they are usually perfunctory — even the most toxic drugs never lead to jail time and any fines are only a small percentage of profits. “Cause the harm, treat the harm” is a vastly more profitable business model than cures. Causing harm increases profits by 100x or more (a single injury can produce a lifetime of profitable treatments). Said simply, causing harm and disease massively increases the size of the market for pharmaceutical products so that’s Big Pharma’s business model today. Toby Rogers Drug makers rarely cure disease, but they show a profound level of professional expertise in selling sickness. Ace Cassels

Big Pharma & Biotech Defined

The phrase “big pharma” refers to the wealthy and powerful corporations that develop and sell pharmaceutical drugs, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, and Biogen among others. The term biotechnology or “biotech” is basically synonymous with big pharma:

The biotechnology industry is composed of hundreds of companies that fuse biology and technology to develop drugs and related products for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. Today’s biotechnology industry includes companies that make medical devices and diagnostics, biofuels, biomaterials, pollution controls, and more. Among the largest companies in the industry are those researching and producing pharmaceutical solutions. – Investopedia

Big pharma is big business:

“As of 2021, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry has a market size of $560 billion. Over 4.76 billion retail prescriptions were filled in the U.S. in 2022.” [source]

“The largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. is Pfizer, with a revenue of $100.33 billion.” [2023 source]

Institutional investors hold more than two-thirds of Pfizer’s corporate shares. The top three institutional shareholders are Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street. [source]

The top three institutional shareholders of Moderna are Baillie Gifford & Co., Vanguard, and BlackRock. [source]

Immoral Business Model: Introduction

17 min – Mar 21, 2025, Sharyl Attkisson, award-winning journalist, provides a clear, compelling, and verifiable history of the shift from journalistic integrity to mainstream media’s compliance with Big Pharma’s agendas

40 min – Jul 15, 2017 – “Former CEO of Eli Lilly & Co Exposes Big Pharma Corruption”, Dr. John Virapen, 35 years as an executive of Eli Lilly & Co

More From Pharma Whistleblower, Dr. John Virapen

The former managing director of drug giant Eli Lilly and Company in Sweden continues to blow the whistle on the business practices of the pharmaceutical industry, scoring a major victory in announcing that his first book, Side Effects: Death. Confessions of a Pharma-Insider, will be turned into a full-length feature film. John Virapen, who began his career with “Big Pharma” in 1968 as a salesman knocking on doctors’ doors, rose through the ranks to realize what he was pitching were not drugs, but death. Virapen was well aware early on that thousands had died or committed suicide by taking the drugs he was pushing. “I indirectly contributed to the death of . . . people, whose shadows now haunt me,” he explained in his book. Spending nearly 30 years pushing Big Pharma’s wares onto doctors, who would then push them onto an unsuspecting, trusting public, Virapen made millions dealing drugs, crisscrossing the globe in the hopes of convincing healthcare professionals to use his company’s products, even when he knew they were unsafe. – Aug 30, 2014

15 min – Aug 29, 2023, In the first 3 minutes, Peter Berg explains the evidence of corruption in the FDA approval of OxyContin

After the tragic and unexpected loss of my husband Woody to the antidepressant Zoloft that he was prescribed for insomnia, I was thrust into a world I never imagined—one where medicine wasn’t solely about healing, but deeply entangled in a system that prioritizes profit over safety, buries harms, and keeps the public in the dark. For over two decades, I’ve had a front-row seat to how this system truly operates—not the illusion of rigorous oversight we see in medical journals or glossy pharmaceutical ads, but the reality of how industry influence is woven into every stage. I’ve met with regulators, testified before the FDA and Congress, filed a wrongful death and failure-to-warn lawsuit against Pfizer, and earned a seat on the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee… Our healthcare system isn’t about health—it’s about business. Kim Witczak

Pharmaceutical Criminality is Pervasive

Barely a month goes by without some pharmaceutical company in court, somewhere. Criminal convictions are common and fines tally into the billions. You’d think this would be well-known in the medical profession. It isn’t. – Dr. Julie Sladden MD

85% of Big Pharma Companies Studied Were Fined for Illegal Activity; The Hurdles Required to Get to the Point of Fining Pharma are Beyond Difficult

A 2020 peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association… studied both the type of illegal activity and financial penalties imposed on pharma companies between the years 2003 and 2016. Of the companies studied, 85 percent (22 of 26) had received financial penalties for illegal activities with a total combined dollar value of $33 billion. The illegal activities included manufacturing and distributing adulterated drugs, misleading marketing, failure to disclose negative information about a product (i.e. significant side effects including death), bribery to foreign officials, fraudulently delaying market entry of competitors, pricing and financial violations, and kickbacks… Many of the Big Pharma players are repeat offenders. Prosecuting these companies is no mean feat. Cases often drag for years, making the avenue of justice and resolution inaccessible to all but the well-funded, persistent, and steadfast. If a case is won, pharma’s usual response is to appeal to a higher court and start the process again… Taking these giants to court requires nerves of steel, a willingness to surrender years of life to the task, and very deep pockets. For every conviction, there are countless settlements, the company agreeing to pay out, but making no admission of guilt. A notable example is the $35 million settlement made, after 15 years of legal maneuvering, by Pfizer in a Nigerian case that alleged the company had experimented on 200 children without their parent’s knowledge or consent. – Big Pharma’s Rap Sheet

Immoral Business Model: More Evidence

Concealing Evidence of Harm in Trials and Poor Manufacturing Practices

Evaluations since the 1960s have found 85-90% of new drugs have few advantages… Many are under-tested for harmful effects… Most research and development (R&D) appears devoted to developing scores of minor variation drugs… Alleged violations that increase adverse side effects include: 1) concealing evidence of harm in trials, 2) unlawful promotion for unfounded uses, 3) physician & hospital kickbacks, and 4) poor manufacturing practices. – University Prof. Donald W. Light

Big Pharma Priority: Seeking Contracted, Recurring Sources of Business

A massive expansion for Big pHarma… The proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is a corrupt business deal that is not designed to improve the health of people. It is designed to increase the wealth of greedy special interest lobbyists… The core purpose of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is fraudulent. “Equitable access to pandemic related products” will NOT prevent future pandemics. – James Roguski

Bribing Doctors

A 2018 survey published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that nearly three out of four doctors have financial ties to Big Pharma. The vast majority of these relationships were with representatives of prescription drug or medical device manufacturers. Gifts included drug samples, meals, and payment for consulting or advisory roles. Since 2013, federal law has required that payments to doctors by medical device and pharmaceutical companies be publicly reported. The database (which you can access here) has published over 11.5 million records between August 2013 and December 2017, reflecting $8.4 billion in gifts and payments. – Ty & Charlene Bollinger

This subject is covered in depth in Establishment Medicine: Verifiably Corrupt above.

How the U.S. Came to Be Strangled by Monopolized Medicine and Big Pharma

By the turn of the 20th century, John D. Rockefeller controlled 90% of the oil refineries in the US through his company Standard Oil, becoming America’s first billionaire… In 1911, Standard Oil was ruled by the US Supreme Court to be an illegal monopoly in violation of antitrust laws and forced to break up. Like his father, John D. Rockefeller had built his success on illegality, cons, and scams… At the time, chemicals made from oil, known as ‘petrochemicals,’ were being discovered and developed in the US. This included the discovery that pharmaceutical drugs could be made from oil, which Rockefeller saw as an opportunity to expand his empire. The key was that petrochemicals, unlike natural health remedies, could be patented, presenting an enormous opportunity for Rockefeller profits. There was only one problem – at the time, natural, herbal, and traditional medicines were very popular in the US. Something like half of the doctors and medical colleges in the country were using holistic medicine, natural remedies, and knowledge taken from Indigenous Native Americans. Rockefeller needed a way to eliminate the competition, to create a monopoly in medicine as he had done with oil. And so, he went to his good friend Andrew Carnegie… Together, the two men hatched a plan to take over American medicine. From the cover of the Carnegie Foundation, they would send a man named Abraham Flexner around the country to report on its medical colleges and hospitals. After visiting all 155 medical schools existing at that time in the US and Canada, he completed the seminal Flexner Report in 1910. Following the directions of his employers, Flexner called in his report for a total restructuring of the American medical system, most specifically, for the pushing aside of natural and traditional remedies in favor of Rockefeller pharmaceuticals. The report even specifically mentioned the eradication of “dissidents,” appropriately, since this is exactly what happened. Almost immediately after the report was issued, medical schools teaching things like naturopathy, homeopathy, electromagnetic field therapy, and so on, were told to drop these things or close. More than half of all medical colleges in the country did close, and many non-compliant doctors were demonized and even jailed. [continue reading here] How Rockefeller Monopolized Medicine and Created Big Pharma

Context

