Two decades ago, Merck pushed Vioxx, a lucrative NSAID onto the market despite knowing it would cause a large number of heart attacks. Merck eventually faced so many lawsuits they had to withdraw it, at which point they rushed, Gardasil, a lucrative HPV vaccine to market to cover their losses. Gardasil was extremely dangerous. However, just like Vioxx, both Merck and the FDA ignored that data, and did all they could to promote it. This continued even after Gardasil brought forward a wave of crippling injuries, unlike anything that had previously been seen for a vaccine. Remarkably many of Gardasil’s issues (e.g., autoimmunity, POTS, infertility, death) are identical to those seen with the Covid-19 vaccines. In turn, there are remarkable parallels to how they were approved (e.g., doctored trials covered up vaccine injuries) and how far the FDA and CDC went to protect those products from scrutiny.

Merck, FDA Knew Gardasil HPV Vaccine Was Contaminated With DNA: Newly declassified documents in the landmark lawsuit against Merck reveal that Merck and the FDA knew the vaccine maker didn’t conduct proper testing for DNA contamination, but covered it up.

The following cases were documented by doctors, medical papers, and filmmakers. Their diligent work allows us to be able to put them together and systematically analyze the mechanisms of injury associated with the HPV vaccines .

According to a court document obtained by The Defender, Merck cherry-picked vaccine injury data to prove its Gardasil HPV vaccine didn’t cause serious neurological side effects, and the FDA and CDC replicated Merck’s data selection methods for their own study drawing the same conclusion.

‘Stunning Admission’: Widely Used HPV Vaccine Linked to 4 Autoimmune Disorders: A study comparing nearly 2 million vaccinated and unvaccinated adolescent girls over 10 years found the girls vaccinated with a quadrivalent HPV vaccine were 4.4 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

This is the seventh Gardasil lawsuit Baum Hedlund and I have filed against Merck challenging the company’s dangerous and defective HPV vaccine for causing severe and life changing injuries. In addition to Kayla’s case filed this week, we have filed cases on behalf of Michael Colbath of California, Sahara Walker of Wisconsin, Zach Otto of Colorado, Julia Balasco of Rhode Island and two others. While each case is unique, they share common threads: All of our clients were happy, healthy, bright, active kids with unlimited potential until they received the Gardasil HPV vaccine.

The CDC reports that more than 12 percent of American women – one in eight—have trouble conceiving and bearing a child. Male fertility is plunging, too, and the trend is global. Something – or things — are robbing young women and men of their capacity to procreate ... Earlier this month, when an unprecedented study was released that looked at a database of more than eight million American women and singled out a whopping 25 percent increase in childlessness associated with one ubiquitous drug that young women have been taking for only a decade — in tandem with a marked decline in fecundity — you would have thought there would be significant interest from public health, the medical profession and the media, wouldn’t you?... The study, published in the current Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, examines the childbearing capacity of women who received the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine – compared to those who didn’t — and the results are chilling. No one in public health, medicine or mainstream media, which are tangled up in the money-making machine of this vaccine, dare to publicly question the “safe and effective” mantra they’ve promulgated about Merck and GSK pharmaceuticals’ “blockbuster” commodity worth billions.

If you have a daughter approaching the age of 12-14, she will soon be adamantly encouraged, by the attending nurse at her school, and by your very own family doctor, when you are out of the office, to receive the Gardasil HPV vaccine, behind your back... Inexplicably, this dangerous vaccine contains L-histidine, an essential amino acid, which plays a vital role in pregnancy; the synthetic form of which can also pass through the placental wall to the fetus. This could be the direct cause to the spontaneous miscarriage and birth defects in some of the babies. Whenever a vital, naturally occurring substance such as L-histidine is injected into the body subcutaneously or intramuscularly (alongside heavy metals, live/attenuated viruses, detergents & antibiotic excipients etc), a counter effect inevitably occurs where-in the immune system cannot differentiate between the naturally occurring amino acid in the body from that present in the vaccine; registering all these intruders as a common enemy of toxic debris. The immune system instinctively kicks into overdrive , alerting any available antibodies throughout the body to identify & eliminate deposits of L-histidine it encounters in its path. The end result, in each case, we’re seeing the antithesis of nature’s course develop, as the body, stripped of one or more primary components, is now, in essence, at war with itself. What follows is cascade of unfortunate auto-immune reactions; neurological & neuro-developmental breakdown.

Mar 28, 2025 — Gardasil/Cervarix – A Legacy of Shame — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 12, 2025 — Plaintiffs Will Appeal Ruling in Merck Gardasil Vaccine Injury Case; Plaintiffs in a bellwether lawsuit against Merck alleging the company concealed the risks of its Gardasil HPV vaccine today said they will appeal a North Carolina federal judge’s ruling, handed down Tuesday, in favor of the pharmaceutical giant. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Mar 11, 2025 — Breaking: Federal Judge Hands Merck Win in Key Gardasil HPV Vaccine Case: A federal judge in North Carolina ruled late this afternoon in Merck’s favor in a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker failed to adequately warn people about serious side effects of its Gardasil HPV vaccine. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Mar 10, 2025 — Merck may soon have to pay the piper for its Gardasil harms. "Merck & Co. has made $8 billion in the last two years from Gardasil vaccine sales for HPV (human papilloma virus.) Yes, you read that right — billion, not million. They better hope they 'followed the science' and have their documentation in order... because the company is about to face a jury trial brought by a plaintiff who was seriously harmed at age 16 by receiving these jabs. The plaintiff has a seasoned lawyer who has won multimillion $$$ cases against Big Pharma, and a medical expert will testify that the vaccines indeed contain DNA fragments." — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link

Mar 4, 2025 — CDC Relied on Cherry-picked Data to Claim No Link Between Merck’s Gardasil Vaccine and POTS; "According to a court document obtained by The Defender, Merck cherry-picked vaccine injury data to prove its Gardasil HPV vaccine didn’t cause serious neurological side effects, and the FDA and CDC replicated Merck’s data selection methods for their own study drawing the same conclusion." — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Mar 3, 2025 — HPV Type Replacement is Real: CDC’s Failed Mission to Misinform Continues: CDC knows that type replacement, the increase in dangerous rare HPV types is occurring due to HPV vaccination. — Dr. James Lyons-Weiler link

Feb 24, 2025 — Gardasil on Trial: Did Merck Mislead the Public on Cervical Cancer Prevention?; Top expert delivers a damning report accusing Merck of misleading the public about Gardasil’s ability to prevent cervical cancer. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Feb 20, 2025 — Merck Knew Gardasil Contained Unapproved Ingredient but Didn’t Tell Public — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Feb 19, 2025 — Gardasil HPV Vaccine Lawsuit; "Our lawyers are helping victims who want to bring a Gardasil HVP vaccine lawsuit throughout the United States. Our law firm is particularly focused on ovarian failure cases that lead to infertility in women who have taken Gardasil in the last few years." — Ronald V. Miller, Jr., Lawsuit Information Center link

Feb 18, 2025 — Court Documents Reveal “Undisclosed” Adjuvant in Gardasil vaccine: Merck’s Gardasil vaccine contains an unapproved immune booster—kept secret from the public. A lawsuit is exposing the cover-up. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Feb 18, 2025 — 'I Couldn't Get Out of Bed After Gardasil Shot' - Stephanie Cardozo — Children's Health Defense 15-min video

Feb 18, 2025 — Trial Alleging Merck Hid Dangers of HPV Vaccine Delayed Again — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Feb 11, 2025 — Merck, FDA Knew Gardasil HPV Vaccine Was Contaminated With DNA: Newly declassified documents in the landmark lawsuit against Merck reveal that Merck and the FDA knew the vaccine maker didn’t conduct proper testing for DNA contamination, but covered it up. — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Jan 30, 2025 — Gardasil Vaccine Kills — Dr. Wiliam Makis MD link

Jan 30, 2025 — The Case Against HPV Vaccines. Robert Kennedy Jr. ‘s Concerns Regarding Gardasil HPV Vaccine’s Alarming Flaws; "This article confirms Robert’s concerns about the safety and efficacy of Gardasil and the vaccine’s alarming flaws. This has been rigorously documented in peer-reviewed medical journals. The vaccine was fast-tracked by the FDA in 2006 despite incomplete and misleading trial data, including the exclusion of key participant groups and the use of aluminum-containing placebos that obscured safety signals." — Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null, Global Research link

Jan 29, 2025 — In Another Mad Dash to Trash Kennedy, NYTimes Shows Their Vast Ignorance... Again, and Again, and Again; "This is where the article moves from misleading to outright deceptive. The claim that “all vaccines undergo rigorous safety testing”... The truth: Many childhood vaccines were never tested in long-term, inert placebo-controlled trials. Regulators often allow ‘placebos’ that contain adjuvants, or other vaccines, not inert saline. Non-inferiority trials are not the same as placebo-controlled trials, yet The Times presents them as equivalent. For example, the FDA’s approval process for the HPV vaccine relied on comparison with an aluminum-adjuvant placebo rather than an inert saline placebo, as highlighted in a 2017 review in Drug Safety. If a pharmaceutical company used this kind of sleight of hand in advertising, they’d face lawsuits. When The New York Times does it? It’s called journalism." — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link

Jan 23, 2025 — Merck to Face California Jury as ‘Historic’ Gardasil HPV Vaccine Trial Gets Under Way: Jennifer Robi, confined to a wheelchair since age 16 after receiving three doses of the Gardasil HPV vaccine, will face off against Merck in Los Angeles. Robi, who sued Merck in 2016, has already won several key pretrial motions. Children’s Health Defense is supporting the case. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 12, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – Gardasil HPV Vaccine Victim 17 year old Colton Roger Berrett, who died Jan. 2018 — Dr. Wiliam Makis MD link

Nov 18, 2024 — TGA ignored DNA fragments in Gardasil HPV vaccine: International drug regulators said there were DNA fragments in the Gardasil vaccine, but Australia’s TGA sat on its hands and did nothing. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Nov 6, 2024 — How Merck Pushed Gardasil Vaccine to Pay for Vioxx Lawsuits – and Why the HPV Shot Is So Dangerous: Gardasil proved to be extremely dangerous, yet both Merck and the FDA ignored the alarming data and continued promoting it, even as it resulted in unprecedented injuries, including autoimmunity, POTS, infertility and death. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 22, 2024 — The HPV Vaccine Tragedy Was A Test Run For Covid-19: A review of the incredible dangers of the HPV vaccine and the unscrupulous campaign that forced it upon the world — A Midwestern Doctor link

Oct 17, 2024 — FDA Brushed Off Concerns About DNA Fragments in Gardasil’s HPV Vaccine: Researchers sent the FDA evidence of fragments of viral DNA in Gardasil’s HPV vaccine, but the agency declared the vaccines “safe and effective” anyway. — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 23, 2024 — Aluminium (Aluminum) Hydroxyphosphate Sulphate and the HPV Vaccine: Evil by any other name — Dr. Christopher Exley link

Jul 30, 2024 — Gardasil Fails to Protect Against Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Over Time; Enthusiasm Over a Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer Fades with Longitudinal Data — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jul 25, 2024 — 12 Year Old Meredith Prohaska Died Hours after HPV Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2024 — 10 Year Old Isabella Zuggi Died 10 Weeks After 1st dose of Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) – Parents Sue Merck — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2024 — Katie Thompson Had HPV Gardasil Vaccine Injury – Headaches, Brain Surgery, Lupus— Dr. William Makis MD 11-min video

Jun 30, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - HPV Gardasil Vaccine caused two sisters to have infertility (Premature Ovarian Failure) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 19, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury - 13 year old Noah Tate Foley received 1st HPV Gardasil Vaccine May 7, 2018. From then on he became sick and died on Oct.8, 2020. First wrongful death lawsuit against Merck. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 5, 2024 — Merck Used Highly Potent Aluminum in Gardasil HPV Vaccine Trials Without Informing Participants — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jun 4, 2024 — HPV Vaccine; The war on adolescents — Dr. Christopher Exley link

Jun 4, 2024 — HPV Vaccine; The war on adolescents — Dr. Christopher Exley link

May 22, 2024 — HPV Vaccination – The Combination of Pharmaceutical Business and Medicine; “The normalisation of HPV vaccination is laid out in a report on industry led training of doctors in how to get parents to agree to their child being given an HPV shot… The process does not include advising parents of potential risks or harms associated with the vaccine in order to obtain properly informed consent.” [Alliance for Natural Health] — Dr. Peter F. Mayer, Children’s Health Defense link

Apr 30, 2024 — Gardasil Vaccine Caused Cancer That Killed 22-Year-Old, Lawsuit Alleges: The mother of a young woman who died of cervical cancer after receiving the Gardasil vaccine sued Merck, alleging the vaccine maker falsely promoted the vaccine for cancer prevention and failed to warn patients about the shot’s risks. — Children's Health Defense link

May 20, 2024 — HPV Vaccination May Trigger Rare and Often Misdiagnosed Autoimmune Brain Disease: Anti-N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor encephalitis has been linked to several vaccines, including HPV and Covid-19 vaccination. — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link

Mar 29, 2024 — The Troubling Legacy of Merck’s HPV Vaccines; The vaccine that’s supposed to prevent cancer can actually cause cancer? — The Truth About Cancer link

Mar 14, 2024 — ‘Stunning Admission’: Widely Used HPV Vaccine Linked to 4 Autoimmune Disorders: A study comparing nearly 2 million vaccinated and unvaccinated adolescent girls over 10 years found the girls vaccinated with a quadrivalent HPV vaccine were 4.4 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to develop rheumatoid arthritis. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link

Mar 13, 2024 — Unfazed by 140+ Lawsuits, Merck to Test Single-Dose HPV Vaccine: Merck today announced two new initiatives for growing the global market for its human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccines. — Children's Health Defense link

Feb 21, 2024 — Mothers of 2 Girls Who Died After Gardasil HPV Vaccine Sue Merck: The mothers of 10-year-old Isabella Zuggi and 14-year-old Sydney Figueroa filed wrongful death lawsuits against Merck, alleging the company knowingly failed to warn the public and medical providers about the risk of injury or death from its Gardasil human papillomavirus vaccine. — Children's Health Defense link

Feb 20, 2024 — Breaking News: 10 Year Old Girl Dies Following HPV Vaccine — Children's Health Defense 11-min video

Feb 16, 2024 — Merck Facing Two New Wrongful Death Suits From Mothers Of 10-And 14-Year Old Girls Who Died After Receiving Gardasil — L.J. Williamson, NewsWires link

Jan 24, 2024 — How Did 9 Healthy Young Adults React to the HPV Vax?; "We hear the outcomes of seven young women and two young men who received Merck ’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Kidney stones, miscarriages, hydrocephalus, brain lesions and death are among the list of side effects they never could have anticipated and certainly were never informed about. The ER visits, hospital stays and funerals were the last thing on any of their minds before going to get their Gardasil shots. The immense suffering of these nine young men and women is incessant for both them and their families years after having their last injection. With continual cognition issues, muscle pains and other debilitating issues, navigating the lingering trauma these shots caused is now a part of their daily routine. And the hearts of the families who lost their loved ones are forever broken… all because of a CDC recommended vaccine." — Children's Health Defense link

Oct 11, 2023 — Undeniable Toxic Ingredients in HPV Vaccines; HPV vaccines contain an “upgraded” version of a toxin that’s been used in vaccines for the past 90 years. Its harms have been covered by unethical studies. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link

Sep 18, 2023 — Undeniable Severe Injuries After HPV Vaccination: A collection of documented evidence is presented for serious injuries associated with Gardasil. Their existence is undeniable. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link

Feb 22, 2023 — Athletic Teen Develops Seizures and POTS After Gardasil Shots — Children's Health Defense 23-min video

Dec 21, 2022 — More concerns over HPV vaccine safety and effectiveness — Alliance for Natural Health link

Jul 25, 2022 — Under The Skin: A new film by Bert Ehgartner; "The focus of the film is the HPV vaccine Gardasil. Bert Ehgartner is an accomplished film maker and he has a signature style. He presents evidence in a straightforward and no holds barred way. He lets you form the important questions in your mind by taking you to the very heart of a subject. In this case, the personal experiences of those affected by the Gardasil vaccine. In Under The Skin you are left in no doubt as to how the vaccine has ruined lives. In this film, the lives of young girls and their families. It can be a harrowing watch. He also documents the difficulties encountered by the doctors and scientists that are trying to address the health issues. Science is presented simply and factually with reference to peer-reviewed literature and the personal experiences and opinions of those involved. Bert offers up a level playing field giving opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies to have their say." — Dr. Christopher Exley link

Jul 20, 2022 — Is Gardasil More Dangerous than HPV?; “Gardasil was fast-tracked through the system meant to safeguard our health and wellbeing. It was approved and rushed to market (like many pharmaceutical drugs with horrific side effects) despite questionable results in regard to safety. No independent studies have been done to determine if the vaccine itself causes cancer or what the long-term effects might be on those vaccinated. As should have been expected, a shocking number of girls have had adverse reactions to receiving the HPV vaccination.” — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Feb 4, 2021 — New Lawsuit Alleges Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Infertility, Seizures — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children's Health Defense link

Oct 11, 2019 — Gardasil Vaccine Found To Increase Cervical Cancer Risk By 44.6% In Women Already Exposed To HPV — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Waking Times link

Aug 19, 2019 — HPV Vaccine: Is It Safe? Doctors Answer Your Questions: Dr. Timothy Johnson and other physicians address your concerns.; "Johnson noted that he could not recommend that all girls and young women in the eligible age range for the shot get vaccinated based on what researchers currently know about the vaccine's risk profile." — ABC News link

May 23, 2019 — 25 Reasons to Avoid the Gardasil Vaccine — Children's Health Defense, Waking Times link

Apr 30, 2019 — Merck raises full-year forecasts as vaccines power profit beat; "Merck & Co Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday on increased demand for vaccines and cancer immunotherapy Keytruda... Gardasil, a vaccine for preventing cancers associated with human papillomavirus, powered much of the earnings beat, helped by higher vaccination rates in Europe, while other vaccines, such as the company's measles shot, also helped results." — Manas Mishra, Reuters link

Feb 12, 2019 — Women-Led Team of Mexican Scientists Develop Cure for HPV, a Leading Cause of Cancer; "This therapy doesn’t have any collateral damage to the human body, meaning it has no side effects." — Elias Marat, TMU (Waking Times) link

Feb 6, 2019 — Paradoxical Effect of Anti-HPV Vaccine Gardasil on Cervical Cancer Rate — Nicole Delepine, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 14, 2019 — Revised: Court Ruling Confirms Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Kills People – Did Anyone Even Notice? — Alex Pietrowski, Waking Times link

Dec 9, 2018 — Manufactured Crisis – HPV, Hype and Horror; "'Manufactured Crisis — HPV, Hype and Horror,' a film by The Alliance for Natural Health, delves into the all too often ignored dark side of this unnecessary vaccine, interviewing families whose lives have been forever altered after their young daughters suffered life-threatening or lethal side effects following Gardasil vaccination." — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link

Nov 29, 2018 — Vaccine Boom, Population Bust: Study Queries Link Between HPV Vaccine and Soaring Infertility — Celeste McGovern, Children's Health Defense link

Sep 25, 2018 — The HPV Vaccine On Trial: Seeking Justice For A Generation Betrayed — Mary Holland et al book

Jul 19, 2017 — HPV vaccine – follow the money: ANH International investigates the economics behind global HPV vaccination programs and suggests profit more than altruism might be the primary driver — Alliance for Natural Health link

Mar 9, 2017 — Govt. Still Pushing HPV Vaccine on Kids a Decade after JW Exposed Deadly Side Effects; "A decade after Judicial Watch exposed the dangers of a government-backed cervical cancer vaccine, a federal lawsuit highlights its perilous side effects including paralysis, seizures, nausea and death. Litigation was initiated by disgruntled parents because the government is still pushing the hazardous vaccine, manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Merck, on children as young as nine years old to treat a sexually transmitted disease. The vaccine is called Gardasil and in the last ten years Judicial Watch has uncovered troves of government records documenting its harmful side effects. The vaccine was scandalously fast-tracked by the FDA and was ardently promoted by the Obama administration as a miracle shot that can prevent certain strains of cervical cancer caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Instead it’s been linked to thousands of debilitating side effects, according to the government’s own daunting statistics. This includes thousands of cases of paralysis, convulsions, blindness and dozens of deaths. Back in 2008, after receiving the first disturbing batch of records from the CDC, Judicial Watch published a special report detailing Gardasil’s approval process, side effects, safety concerns and marketing practices." — Judicial Watch link

May 31, 2015 — Thousands of teenage girls report feeling seriously ill after routine school cancer vaccination: 'The symptoms grew increasingly worse after the second and third injections - One time I couldn’t move anything on one side of my body' — Paul Gallagher, The Independent link

Mar 29, 2015 — How Vaccine Adjuvants Affect Your Brain; "FDA documentation from 2002 admit that routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants were never conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe. Countries with the heaviest vaccine schedules have higher autism rates compared to countries that do not vaccinate children with as many vaccines. Compelling evidence shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can raise your risk of brain autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Research shows that repeated stimulation with the same antigen overcomes the genetic resistance to autoimmunity. So by giving regular booster shots, you break your tolerance to autoimmunity." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 21, 2014 — Merck Dr. Exposes Gardasil Scandal: Ineffective, Deadly, Very Profitable — Judicial Watch link

Dec 20, 2013 — Merck issues voluntary recall of 743,360 vials of Gardasil HPV vaccine; “Merck is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of Gardasil vaccines due to the risk that some vials of the vaccine may contain glass particles.” — Fox News link

Dec 10, 2013 — Sisters Sue Over HPV Vaccine — The Doctors, YouTube 2-min video

Oct 24, 2013 — $47 Mil to Get More Adolescents on Gardasil; "The U.S. government has given dozens of state and municipal health agencies nearly $50 million to boost the number of adolescents that get a dangerous cervical cancer vaccine linked to thousands of adverse reactions, debilitating side effects and even death." — Judicial Watch link

Jul 20, 2010 — Does Gardasil Actually Increase Your Risk of Cervical Cancer?; "As director of gynecology at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital, Dr. Moritz is in a position to know what he's talking about – and what he told ABC News is that this vaccine's safety data concerns him so much that he's neither offering it to his patients, nor giving it to his 11-year-old daughter."— Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jun 22, 2009 — New FDA Records Obtained by Judicial Watch Indicate 28 Deaths Related to Gardasil in 2008; "Judicial Watch, the public interest group that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, announced today that it has obtained records from the FDA documenting 28 deaths in 2008 associated with Gardasil, the vaccination for HPV, up from 19 deaths in 2007. The total number of Gardasil-related deaths is 47 since the vaccine was approved in 2006. Overall, the FDA documented 6,723 'adverse events' related to Gardasil in 2008, of which 1,061 were considered 'serious,' and 142 considered 'life threatening.'"— Judicial Watch link