Cancer Reversal & Recovery Successes

To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.

Research — More than 180 references for published research documenting cancer reversal Therapeutics — More than 60 evidence-based treatments including nutrients, repurposed drugs, and essential oils Testimonials — More than 300 medical and personal testimonials of cancer reversal and recovery Protocols, Dosing, Purchase (you’re here) — Protocols from original sources + dosage considerations and purchase of difficult-to-find treatments Treatment Suppression — Evidence demonstrating that healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked

Protocols, Dosage

Considerations & References

The Truth Expedition (Mar 11, 2025) — Cancer Prevention-Vitamin B17 & Ivermectin; Includes “Potential Dosing with Ivermectin” (chart below) link Independent Medical Alliance (Mar 3, 2025) — An Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs in Patients with Cancer link Dr. Paul E. Marik MD (Oct 1, 2024) — Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer link and link Dr. William Makis MD (Mar 24, 2025) — IVERMECTIN Pharmacokinetics – how Ivermectin is absorbed with or without food (Guzzo et al) link Dr. William Makis MD (Jan 2, 2025) — FENBENDAZOLE for Cancer – for best absorption, take it with fatty meal, Olive Oil, or butter link Cynthia A. Guzzo et al, Journal of Clinical Pharmacology (Nov 2002) — Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of escalating high doses of ivermectin in healthy adult subjects; “Ivermectin is generally well tolerated at these higher doses and more frequent regimens.” link and link and link Dr. William Makis MD (May 25, 2025) — BREAST CANCER SKIN INVOLVEMENT: Topical DMSO + Castor Oil + Ivermectin or Fenbendazole Applications – a brand new concept that could be revolutionary — May 25, 2025 link

Potential Ivermectin Dosing [source]

Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

The following is from here, dated Jan 5, 2025.

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Getting Anti-Parasitics into a Tumor: Castor Oil and DMSO

What if we could bring the Ivermectin (or Fenbendazole) INTO the tumor somehow? Castor oil is deeply penetrating and helps break up tumors. DMSO is also deeply penetrating and acts as a carrier for other compounds. – Dr. William Makis MD

Independent Medical Alliance Approach

The following is from here dated March 3, 2025

There is no ideal regimen; however, our approach is centered on the primary use of ivermectin and doxycycline. It should be recognized that a subset of patients appear to either not respond to ivermectin or respond minimally to the initial ivermectin dose, but MAY respond to higher doses. It is essential that multiple cancer stem cell (CSC) pathways are blocked. There are basically two approaches (with a spectrum in between), namely:

Limited therapy: Start with a limited number of agents at low doses and increase the dose and the number of agents in patients who don’t This approach is preferred in patients with limited disease or those receiving multiple conventional therapies (esp. breast cancer).

Aggressive therapy: Start with a high dosage and number of agents; then cut back slowly in those patients who respond or add additional agents in those who fail to respond adequately. This approach is preferred in patients with metastatic disease or highly aggressive tumors

Limited Therapy

Low carbohydrate, Low Glycemic Broccoli sprouts 2x to 3x per week (sulforaphane), brewed green tea (< 4 cups/day) Ivermectin 2-0.4 mg/kg/day (0.3 mg/kg/day). Doxycycline 50 mg daily taken together with 2 g oral vitamin C (consider cycling after 6 months) Vitamin D 10 000 U daily and Vitamin K2 100 ug (monitor 25-OH Vit D and PTH levels) Modiﬁed Citrus Pectin (Pectasol 4 g/day; 6 tablets three times a day) Curcumin extract twice daily (high bioavailability) Melatonin 20 mg at night

Aggressive Therapy

Low Glycemic “ketogenic ” Broccoli sprouts 2x to 3x per week. Ivermectin 4-0.8 mg/kg/day (0.6 mg/kg/day). Increase the dose as tolerated up to 1 mg/kg/day if the response is poor. Mebendazole 200 mg daily Doxycycline 50 mg daily taken together with 2g oral vitamin C (consider cycling after 6 months) Vitamin D 10 000 U daily and Vitamin K2 100 ug (monitor 25-OH Vit d and PTH levels) Curcumin extract twice daily (high bioavailability) Metformin 500 – 1000 mg twice daily Modiﬁed Citrus Pectin (Pectasol 4 g/day; 6 tablets three times a day) Green tea extract (EGCG) twice a day (< 800 mg/day) Melatonin 20 mg at night Sulforaphane (free stabilized sulforaphane extracted from broccoli seeds) Resveratrol 500 mg twice a day (high bioavailable) Omega 3 fatty acids 2-4 g/day Quercetin 500-1000 mg twice daily Propranolol 20-40 mg twice daily

Tables 1 and 2 below here generated using two different Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) engines and rank repurposed drugs according to clinical efficacy, Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) pathways blocked, and overall safety.

Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol

The following is from the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, dated Nov 3, 2024. In order to minimize the length below, the research references are not shown; see the original publication for research backing each statement.

Based on our review of the scientific literature, the following protocol combining orthomolecules, drugs and additional therapies for targeting the MSCC in cancer treatment is proposed:

Intravenous Vitamin C Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: Dose of 1.5g/kg/day, 2-3x per week Oral Vitamin D All cancer grades: Dose of 50,000 IU/day for patients with a blood level ≤ 30ng/mL; 25,000 IU/day for levels 30-60ng/mL; and 5000 IU/day for levels 60-80ng/mL.

It is necessary to reach a blood level of 80 ng/mL of vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamine D (25(OH) D)… This level is non-toxic.

Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of ≈ 2000 IU/day. The vitamin D blood concentration should be measured every two weeks for high doses and monthly for lower doses. Zinc All cancer grades: Dose of 1 mg/kg/day is established as a non-toxic dose for cancer patients.

Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of 5mg/day. The zinc blood concentration should be measured monthly. Ivermectin Low-grade cancers: Dose of 0.5mg/kg, 3x per week.

Intermediate-grade cancers: Dose of 1mg/kg, 3x per week.

High-grade cancers: Dose from 1 mg/kg/day to 2 mg/kg/day.

All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans. Benzimidazoles and DON Low-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 200 mg/day.

Intermediate-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 400 mg/day .

High-grade cancers: Mebendazole dose of 1,500 mg/day or Fenbendazole 1,000 mg 3x per week.

All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans.

Benzimidazoles can be replaced or combined with DON, administered without toxicity; intravenously or intramuscularly: 0.2 to 0.6 mg/kg once daily; or orally: 0.2 to 1.1 mg/kg once daily.

Benzimidazoles are much easier to obtain than DON. However, for metastatic cancers, which rely heavily on glutamine, a combination of DON and Benzimidazoles should be considered. Dietary Interventions All cancer grades: Ketogenic diet (low carbohydrate-high fat diet, 900 to 1500 kcal/day).

Ketone metabolic therapy consists of approximately 60-80% fat, 15-25% protein and 5-10% fibrous carbohydrates.

Adequate hydration and single-ingredient whole food ketogenic meals are necessary to achieve a glucose ketone index (GKI) score of 2.0 or below. GKI should be measured 2–3 hours postprandial, twice a day if possible.

Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: The ketogenic diet should be coupled with a water fast for 3 to 7 consecutive days in advanced cancers. The water fast should be repeated several times (≈ every 3-4 weeks) throughout the treatment, but fasting needs to be undertaken cautiously in individuals using certain drugs and those with < 20 BMI, to prevent loss of lean body mass.

For patients who cannot fast, the Fasting-Mimicking Diet (300 to 1,100 kcal/day of broths, soups, juices, nut bars, and herbal teas) can be used. Additional Therapeutics All cancer grades: Moderate physical activity, 3x per week. Increased heart and respiratory rate for a period of 45 to 75 minutes with activities such as cycling, running, swimming, etc.

Intermediate- and high-grade cancers or individuals who are unable to engage in physical activity: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 1.5 to 2.5 ATA for 45 to 60 minutes 2-3x per week.

The protocol should be followed for an average duration of 12 weeks, regardless of cancer type. The analysis of the interactions between each of the molecules revealed no contraindications to the combination of these substances. The treatment dosage and duration can be adjusted by the physician according to the individual patient, their ability to obtain the various molecules, and the treatment results. Adaptation of the protocol to include additional molecules to restore health, could be considered by the physician. These may include: vitamin K2, vitamin E, coenzyme Q10, methylene blue, niacinamide, riboflavin, Artemisinin + 5-aminolevulinic acid (to cause porphyrin accumulation), melatonin, NADH, and magnesium, as examples. However, antioxidant dosages should be avoided.

How Quickly Does Fenbendazole Work For Cancer?

3-min, Oncology Support Network, “How Quickly Does Fenbendazole Work For Cancer?

Purchase Sources

We receive no benefit of any kind from the marketing or sales of these products.

Purchase Options by Product

Comments

The problem most of us encounter is currency & banks… Using your debit or credit card may be blocked by your bank. I suggest you get a wise.com prepaid debit card. Deposit in your currency dollars and pay in Indian rupees. After receiving payment, the vendor mails product to you. Expect 4-6 week delay. – Substack commenter I recently placed my first order with Akshay at Optimum Healthcare. Excellent service, quick and very responsive… I used ApplePay on my phone. That was a new experience for me, but quick and easy – and I’m not tech savvy. I will definitely order from them again and have recommended to others. – Substack commenter It appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon… PetDazole is the least expensive option, and identical to Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs, etc. – 2nd Smartest Guy in the World If you are unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with cancer and would like to try ivermectin for treatment, you’ll likely not find an oncologist who is willing to try it. They’ll probably lie and tell you it’s dangerous and will interfere with chemotherapy and radiation, even though the opposite is true. There is ample research indicating that ivermectin works synergistically with chemotherapy and can help relieve some of the nasty side effects. The drug is safe enough that a person could try it out on their own, but it’s always best to be followed by a provider who has knowledge of the drug and can initiate other alternative therapies to give you the best outcome. Providers at Dr. Kory’s Leading Edge Clinic are offering adjunct/alternative cancer care and are part of a novel 5-year observational study looking at the effects of repurposed medications on cancer. If you would like to read more about the role of repurposed drugs in cancer treatment, there is no better resource than Dr. Paul Marik’s Cancer Care book. – The Truth Expedition Fenben Labs on Amazon is 56% Fenbendazole, not 99% and the rest is baking soda, according to this analysis. … 56% purity is not terrible but it’s not as advertised. When you’re treating cancer (not parasites), you want to be sure you are getting exactly the dose that you need. 444mg of Amazon’s Fenben Labs is actually only 222mg and that’s a serious problem… So the most reliable versions of Fenbendazole at this time are: Happy Healing, Panacur C, Safeguard (liquid 100mg/mL) – Dr. William Makis MD

Purchasing, Protocols, Dosage by Date

Aug 11, 2025 — NEWS: FENBENDAZOLE Specials – BP Life has a special on 1kg of FENBENDAZOLE as well as 2 pack of 100g — Dr. William Makis MD link Aug 11, 2025 — NEWS: IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE source in the United States (All Family Pharmacy, tested 100% pure) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 19, 2025 — EXCLUSIVE: The Cancer Protocol So Effective, They Said He Never Had Cancer — The Vigilant Fox link Apr 19, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: American Company BP Life Sets the standard with 99.8% pure FENBENDAZOLE Powder; “I’m happy to support this American company. Most cancer patients take 1000mg Fenbendazole per day. For example, the 100g Fenbendazole Powder gives you 100 days worth of treatment. The 1000g Fenbendazole Powder gives you 1000 days of treatment (or you can treat 5 cancer patients for 200 days or 6 months). USE LINK or CODE: MAKIS15” — Dr. William Makis MD link Apr 14, 2025 — In Idaho, Ivermectin Can Be Sold Over the Counter — After Gov. Little Signs Bill — Kyle Pfannenstiel, Idaho Capital Sun link Mar 29, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: New FENBENDAZOLE SOURCE (BP Life), tested and located in the United States; “BP Life, is based in St. Louis, MO. USE MY AFFILIATE LINK: Promo Code: Makis15. Note: If you are taking Fenbendazole 1000mg a day, 100g Fenbendazole powder will last you 100 days (3 months)” — Dr. William Makis MD link Mar 25, 2025 — Ivermectin Becomes Accessible Without Prescription in Arkansas Under New State Legislation — Daniela Dehaghani, ABC 7 News link Mar 13, 2025 — News: New Map – 11 U.S. States Are Filing Bills to Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 27, 2025 — We now have 10 states filing bills to make ivermectin OTC [over the counter, purchase without a prescription] — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden MD, X link Feb 9, 2025 — Arkansas Bill Would Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter: SB 189; “Arkansas has filed a bill… that would allow the sale of ivermectin without the need for a prescription or consultation with a healthcare provider… [The bill] effectively removes the barriers that have previously restricted access to ivermectin… The bill defines ‘over-the-counter medication’ making it clear that ivermectin fits within this category… The Covid pandemic revealed the dangers of centralized medical control and highlighted the need for accessible, transparent, and alternative treatment options. This bill is a direct challenge to government overreach in healthcare and puts control back into the hands of the people.” — Jon Fleetwood link Jan 18, 2025 — Ivermectin – Nobel Prize Winning Drug: Where to purchase — The Truth Expedition link Jan 13, 2025 — How Quickly Does Fenbendazole Work For Cancer? — Oncology Support Network 3-min video Nov 7, 2024 — How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More: While millions of Americans understand the need to be prepared, far too many are failing to stockpile one of the single most important items — Vigilant News Network link Sep 21, 2024 — FENBENDAZOLE on AMAZON tests 56% pure, not 99% – caution for using Amazon sourced Fenbendazole (Fenben Lab from Lithuania) — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 29, 2024 — Collection of Many Top Cancer Treatments: Please share with patients you know — Brucha Weisberger. link

Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers

See: Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers

"Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to 'turbo cancer.'" Research now available for those who believed the narrative and not their own eyes.

April 2022 — "Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post 'Vaccines' & Being Covered Up."

July 2025 — "BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer"

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

