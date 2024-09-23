Following is a compilation of reports for these points:

The institutions and leaders representing the “public health” protocols and mandates are verifiably corrupt.

U.S. Government Hired PR Firm to Push Covid Shots for Kids; A U.S. House of Representatives committee report exposed troubling details behind the multi-million dollar push for COVID-19 vaccines, including that the government aggressively promoted the shots for children using emotional manipulation and fear-based messaging through the Fors Marsh Group PR firm. link

Intentional Abuse of Health Outcomes in Studies and Recommendations of Vaccines During Pregnancy; “Medical research is governed by ethical principles designed to prioritize patient safety, well-being, and autonomy above all else. The Helsinki Declaration, which has guided human research ethics since 1964, provides a clear framework for responsible scientific conduct… Physicians are ethically bound to assess risk and benefit for each individual patient. However, Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for pregnancy were issued without individualized risk assessments. Instead, universal mandates and coercive messaging were implemented, forcing compliance without adequate consideration of potential risks… One of the most egregious ethical violations was coercing pregnant women to receive a vaccine that had not been adequately tested in their demographic. Doctors who advised caution faced professional retaliation. Pregnant women who refused vaccination were stigmatized and, in some cases, denied services or employment. Informed consent was reduced to a formality, with misleading messaging erasing uncertainty about vaccine safety.” — James Lyons-Weiler link

Position Paper – Covid-19 Vaccine for Children; “In light of the balance of benefits and risks, and especially in light of the rarity of serious illness in children at this time and in light of existing information regarding the side effects of the vaccine, the Council sees no room for a sweeping vaccination of all children.” [Nov 24, 2021] link

Time for a Rethink on Forced Jabs for Health Staff, Mr. Javid link

‘I Thought I Was Going To Die in Front of My Four-Year-Old.’: Former Nurse Almost Dies After Pfizer Shot.; “Bri Fox had been a registered nurse for nearly 17 years. Her long career in medicine, however, came to an end after getting two doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine. ‘We were asked and emailed daily to get the vaccine,’ Bri said about the pressure on medical personnel.” link

Vaccine Coercion – Never Forget; “… it’s fitting also that we ‘Never Forget’ the amount of social engineering, group manipulation, mass hysteria, lies, betrayal, and bullshit that was levied at us in order to usher in the new dawn of global social control. Someone sent me the following video the other day… it tells the story of the coercion and manipulation we’ve been subjected to over the last few years. Look at the astounding amount of money, time and creative energy spent on shaping our perceptions about this event, and on manufacturing the perception of public unanimity for experimental vaccines.” link

Mandatory Jabber and Former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Declares Vaccine Mandates ‘Wrong’ link

Court Ruling Upholds Religious Freedom Over Vaccine Mandate: AstraZeneca’s Policy Deemed Discriminatory link

New York Supreme Court Reinstates All Employees Fired for Being Unvaccinated, Orders Backpay link

Government Confirms U-turn on Mandatory Vaccination Policy link

Feds Quietly Ban Liability for Vax Makers through Trump’s Full Term as FDA Exposes RSV Trial Harm; “HHS offers no rationale for five-year expansion followed by 12 months to ‘arrange for disposition.’ RSV vaccine for infants found harm because of placebo group.” [Dec 17, 2024]

Leading Nurse Urges Government to Reconsider Mandatory Vaccination Policy link

Nurses Facing the Sack Protest Over Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Rules link

Student Nurses Urged to Have Covid-19 Jab or Risk Ability to Join Register link

Care Home Worker ‘Fairly’ Sacked Over Covid-19 Vaccine Refusal link

Case for Mandatory Covid-19 Jabs for NHS staff ‘Not Strong Enough’ link

News: Slovakia Urges Global Covid Vaccine Withdrawal and mRNA Ban link

A Brave German Soldier Imprisoned in 2024 for Refusing Covid Vaccinations; Jan Reiners, the modern day hero [Jul 23, 2024] link

Could They Have Their Money Back, Please? You do not fine folks for not following the rules of an experiment – failed or not link

Woman Fired for Refusing Covid Shot Wins $12.7 Million in Jury Trial link

Covid’s Most Dangerous Moment: It wasn’t vaccine mandates, bad as those were. In March 2020, the top doctor for the World Health Organization said countries should forcibly remove infected people from their families and homes. link

Outrageous: 200 German Doctors Who Issued Face Mask Exemptions Were Put on a State Blacklist – the Consequences Are Shocking link

School Can’t be Sued After Child Received Covid Vax Against Parents’ Wishes, Court Rules link

Dear America, You Cannot Be Pro-Freedom and Pro-Forced Vaccinations at The Same Time; “It’s hard to think of a more fundamental right than the right to determine what happens to one’s own body. Forcing someone to undergo medical treatment against their will violates this most basic of rights—the right to be free from physical assault. Yet even some libertarians have jumped on the mandatory vaccination bandwagon, arguing that one person not taking every possible precaution against contracting a disease constitutes an assault against another. But this line of thinking requires some very tortured logic. To begin with, nobody has a ‘right’ to a germ-free environment outside of their own property (and good luck establishing one there). Proponents of vaccine mandates assert this ‘right’ as if it is a long-standing social or legal norm, but it is not. Human beings have been living among each other for millennia, and there, and there has never been a widely asserted right to freedom from any and all pathogens at others’ expense.” link

My Expert Testimony In The Defense of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Against The Texas Medical Board; Despite all I have been through in Covid, the actions of Texas Huguley Hospital and the Texas Medical Board against Dr. Bowden left me apoplectic. Trigger warning: it’s a traumatic case. [Jun 6, 2024] link

Doctor Who Claimed Covid Vaccines Were ‘Irrelevant’ and Sold ‘Potentially Harmful’ Substances She Recommended to Treat the Virus During Lockdown is Banned from Practising for Nine Months link; “Sarah was found guilty of promoting treatments like Vitamin C, Iodine, Vitamin D, and Ivermectin for viral and bacterial infections, including Covid-19. And remember, the ‘vaccines’ could not have any viable and successful alternative treatment. So, anyone recommending an alternative had to be quashed.” link

He Was a Science Star. Then He Promoted a Questionable Cure for Covid-19. [Comment from Alliance for Natural Health: “French scientist, Didier Raoult, is making headlines again as the French Medical Council hands down a punishment for daring to conduct an ‘unauthorised’ study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for covid patients. Initially he was effectively given a slap on the wrist but now, in the interests of making an example of him to others, he’s been banned from practising medicine for a two year period from February 2025.”] link

Navy Settles Lawsuit Over Covid Vaccine Mandate, But Service Members Say Fight Isn’t Over; The U.S. Navy’s settlement in a lawsuit over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate is being heralded as a victory, but current and former service members argue that future remedies should include reinstatement, compensation for career setbacks and accountability for military leadership’s decision-making link

Federal Covid Inquiry finds Vaccine Mandates had Biggest Negative Impact on Public Trust link

Settlement Reached in Navy Covid Vaccine Lawsuit; “They refused to comply with the Navy’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Then came the lawsuit. Sailors argued the Navy violated their First Amendment rights by ignoring sincerely held religious beliefs. The case began with 35 members of the special warfare community and was eventually expanded into a class action suit on behalf of 4,300 Navy seals and sailors. Now, a settlement has been reached.” link

Two New Wins in Religious Exemption Lawsuits Add to String of Recent Victories; Plaintiffs in religious exemption lawsuits in Philadelphia and Connecticut this week received favorable rulings. Since May, at least 10 appellate courts have issued decisions in favor of employees who sued their employers over Covid-19 religious or moral exemptions or policies. link

Tennessee Employee Awarded Punitive Damages After Being Fired for Covid Shot Refusal link

Court Upholds $7.8 Million Verdict For Transit Workers Fired For Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine [Jan 2, 2025] link

Michigan Woman Fired for Not Taking the Jab Awarded $12.7 Million; Discriminatory employers beware, Lisa Domski’s case is setting an important legal precedent link

Transit Workers Denied Religious Exemptions for Covid-19 Shots Each Awarded $1.3 Million link

Mother Finally Wins Battle to Protect Disabled Son from Covid Vaccine; A British mother spent her life savings to win a battle to protect her disabled son from the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines link

WA Police fires unvaccinated cops two years after Covid mandates were dropped; Morale is at an “all-time low” as the force struggles with recruitment and retention link

It Turns Out We Didn’t Have to Mask, Social Distance, or Lock Down After All; Those Were Just Gentle Suggestions, But Thanks for Complying link

70 Shocking Anti-Science Moments: A Wake-Up Call from the Covid Era – from Jay Bhattacharya link

Four Years Ago This Week, Freedom Was Torched link

Covid Showed Us Who Really Rules America link

Anti-Lockdown Nurse Shares Shocking Story Of Covid Oppression 39-min video

Don’t Bother Explaining the Science, Just Use Religious and Military Leaders to Get People Vaccinated, President of the European Research Council Says [WEF meeting testimony Jan 2023] link

Military #NC; “Former U.S. Military Lieutenant Colonel Brad Miller Testifies to the ‘Extreme Amounts of Coercion’ Within the Military that Existed Prior to and In the Midst of the Covid Vaccine Mandates… He also discusses the impact of the injections on military members and his advocacy work.” 12-min video

State’s High Court Will Take Up Teen’s Forced Covid Vaccination Case link

What Should Be Done for Student Victims of the Shots? link

Doctor Fired for Refusing Covid Shots Sues Tufts Medical Center; A former emergency room doctor fired by Tufts Medical Center in Boston for refusing — on religious grounds — to comply with the medical center’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate is suing Tufts for $6 million link

The Impact of Vaccine Mandates to Healthcare Workers in Canada; “… 468 Canadian healthcare workers… 75% of respondents that received the Covid-19 vaccine reported that the reason for taking the injectable product was employer vaccine mandates. Only 22% of vaccinated respondents reported no adverse events. Moderate adverse events were reported by 36% of respondents and severe adverse reactions were reported by 30% of respondents… Only 4% of respondents were trained on how to report post-vaccination adverse events and only 5% of respondents reported that they were encouraged to report adverse events after vaccination.” link

House Panel Approves Measure to Rehire Troops Fired for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine; With the military facing a recruitment crisis, Rep. Nancy Mace called the Pentagon’s ‘failure’ to rehire these troops ‘unacceptable.’ link

Why Did University Implement ‘Vaccine’ Mandate if Government and Legal Counsel Never Intended That? link

Vermont Supreme Court Ruling Allows Schools to Administer Covid Vaccines Without Parents’ Consent: Despite mainstream media reports to the contrary, a ruling in August 2024 by the Vermont Supreme Court effectively gives schools a free pass to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children even if parents request their children not receive the vaccine. [Jan 2, 2025] link

Harvard Medical School Professor Was Fired Over Not Getting Covid Vaccine; Martin Kulldorff declined to take a shot because he recovered from Covid-19 [Mar 15, 2024] link

The Heroes Who Still Fight; “When Ms. Sinatra co-founded this group, more than 1,000 of America’s ‘top universities’ were requiring that all students receive the experimental mRNA ‘vaccines.’ Today, due in part to the pushback organized by this group, only about 30 colleges require Covid vaccines (and/or booster shots). This means that, today, almost no new college student has to get one of these shots to attend college. This, in turn, means that hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of current and future college students will never suffer from vaccine-caused injuries or deaths. link

Lucia Sinatra; “Shortly after Covid-19 vaccine mandates were announced, she co-founded NoCollegeMandates.com to help fight and end college vaccine mandates for all students.” link

The Harm of College Vaccine Mandates link

Will Colleges Mandating Covid Shots Be Held Liable for Injuries? link

Court Tosses Lawsuit Filed by Family of College Student Who Died After Getting Mandated Covid Vaccine; A federal court dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense filed by the family of a 24-year-old college student who died from complications of Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis — [Sep 25, 2024] link

Health Care Students Still Suffer Force [Feb 29, 2024] link

Fallout from Vermont Ruling on Unauthorized Vaccinations; “Leo Politella’s parents were specifically assured by their local Vermont public school officials that their 6-year-old son would not be vaccinated with a novel Covid-19 vaccine at an upcoming school clinic. Leo’s father visited the school the week before to ask whether he should keep his son home the day of the vaccination clinic but was told he had nothing to worry about. He was not told that the school was competing with other public schools for cash awards from the state of Vermont based on rates of vaccination. Leo was vaccinated against his will at the school’s clinic the next week. He was given a name tag for another child (not in his grade or class), and when he vocally protested that he was not supposed to be vaccinated, he was told he had to have a shot. Workers distracted him with a toy and jabbed him.” link

Arbitrator Rules in Favour of Ontario Nurses Fired for Refusing Covid Vaccines link

New York Workers Denied Religious Exemptions From Covid Vaccine Mandates Weigh Next Steps After Appeals Court Sides With City [Nov 19, 2024] link

Veterans Affairs Kept Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate in Place Without Evidence; One of the largest U.S. agencies doesn’t have any data to support keeping its mandate in place link

Harvard Ends Covid-19 Shot Mandate link

Mandates Ruled ‘Unlawful’ by Supreme Court, Australia link

CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Case of 9-Year-Old With Asthma Forced to Wear Mask; Plaintiffs allege Sarah’s New York school violated her constitutional rights by denying her a mask exemption, despite repeated requests by Sarah’s mother and pediatrician. link

The Tennessee Battle Over Vaccine Lysenkoism; “Drs. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, and Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believed that Covid mRNA vaccination was sterilizing (i.e., prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission), and claimed that the Covid pandemic could be “ended” by mass vaccination, including of children. They also minimized, if not outright denied, both naturally acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2, and serious adverse reactions to Covid-19 mRNA vaccination, especially myopericarditis in healthy adolescents, to young adult men. These Covid commissars, in conjunction with Biden Administration Covid zealots… engaged in censorship, and promoted character assassination of such “heretics,” while advocating draconian vaccine mandates, and the resultant firing of those who refused to get vaccinated.” link

Dr Anne McCloskey: This is the Fight of our Lives 1-hr video

The NIH Says that 36% of Organ Transplant Centers Require Patients to Have Had Covid Shots in Order to Be Placed on a Waiting List link

Canadian Politician is Okay That People With Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2 Are Being Denied Transplants link

A Threat Is Not an Incentive link

Hotez Calls for Police Deployment against “Anti-Vaxxers” [Aug 2, 2024] link

The Ugly Face of Tyranny and the Beautiful Face of Resistance; “The MSM paints a picture of thugs desecrating a sacred place, while the truth could not be further from this. The police, as agents of a tyrannical regime, brutally suppressed a peaceful protest against new Covid-19 vaccine requirements for construction workers, vaccine mandates and lockdown measures. The video footage in this episode is actually shocking.” link

Unvaccinated Police in Australia Fired Two Years After Covid Mandates Dropped [Jun 30, 2024] link

The Head of OSHA Claimed “We didn’t demand that anyone be fired” Despite Issuing a Worker Vaccine Mandate for 84 Million Americans that was Struck Down by the Supreme Court link

“Yes, People Were Forced To Get The Vaxx!” – Australian Politician Tells Pfizer Execs: Pfizer executives appeared in front of the Australian Senate and had the audacity to suggest that “nobody was forced to have a vaccine” 7 min video

Federal Judge Rules For Pfizer In Lawsuit Over Company’s Covid-19 Vaccine: A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Texas against Pfizer, finding that U.S. law protects Pfizer due to the emergency declared over the Covid-19 pandemic. [Jan 2, 2025] link

CDC Repeatedly Advised People With Post-Vaccination Conditions to Get More Doses link

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins claims No One was Forced to Take Covid Vaccines Despite Bringing in Mandates when He was Minister link

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Scrubs Her Lockdown Record link

Sen. Matthew Canavan Grills Pfizer Execs on Their Transmission Claims Which Led to Thousands of Employees Losing Their Jobs link

Austria Approves Adult Covid Vaccine Mandate, Up to $4K in Fines for Failure to Comply link

Emails Reveal Fauci’s Effort To Ridicule “Anti-Lockdown” Infectious Disease Experts link

Maine Hospital Fired Nurses for Refusing Covid Shots — Now It’s Begging Them to Come Back link

Australian Medical Staff Protest Against the Covid Subterfuge link

Berlin: Thousands March in Covid-19 Pandemic Skeptic Protest [Aug 3, 2024] link

Hundreds of Police Officers launch Class Action against Queensland Government and QPS over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates link

B.C. Nurses’ Union President Resigns: Nurses Says No To Mandatory Vaccines link

NY Hospital Closes Maternity Ward As Healthcare Workers Resign Over Vaccine Mandates link

Almost 500 Service Members Discharged For Refusing Covid Vaccine link

Lt. Col. Theresa Long’s Story: Army flight surgeon’s deep faith led to her becoming, arguably, the most significant whistleblower of our Covid times; “The health and lives of service members were being put at great risk by vaccine mandates ordered by the Secretary of Defense. Lt. Col. Long shared these beliefs in a sworn affidavit in a lawsuit seeking to stop the mandates… not just with helicopter pilots at Ft. Rucker, but throughout the military.” link

Saskatchewan Nurse Faces Disciplinary Proceedings Over Expressing Her Opinions link

CHD Asks Supreme Court to Pause Disciplinary Actions Against Doctors Who Criticized Covid Policies: Lawyers for Children’s Health Defense (CHD) today filed a second request with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to pause disciplinary proceedings against several Washington state doctors. link

Just ‘Following Orders’? ; Who in the medical profession stood firm against the moral disintegration? “The Covid debacle vividly displays how so many willingly ‘followed orders’, and uncritically accepted the Covid narrative of a ‘killer virus’ that didn’t actually kill most people… This is shown to most devastating effect by the collaboration of the medical profession, with doctors, nurses and pharmacists willing to engage with coercive and mandatory vaccination, betraying their legal, ethical and moral obligation to ensure voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as per any medical intervention. The medical profession was effectively conscripted to inject the population, with many vaccinators participating wholeheartedly in the destruction of personal autonomy and bodily integrity via coercive and mandatory vaccination.” link

Judge Rules Teachers Can Get Jobs Back With Back Pay After Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine link

New York Supreme Court Reinstates 10 Teachers Fired for Refusing Covid Vaccine link

My 2nd Win Against Covid Vaccine Mandates link

Woman Fired for Refusing Covid Shot Wins $12.7 Million in Jury Trial; Lisa Domski sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan after the company refused to grant her request for a religious exemption to the company’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. link

Woman Fired for Refusing Covid Vaccine Wins Big in Tennessee, but Supreme Court Deals Blow to Health Freedom Advocates in Connecticut link

Court Rules Against Hospital That Fired Woman for Refusing Covid Vaccine: Saint Luke’s Health Systems improperly fired an employee when it rejected her request for a religious exemption from the hospital system’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the Court of Appeal of the State of Kansas ruled. link

New York Workers Denied Religious Exemptions From Covid Vaccine Mandates Weigh Next Steps After Appeals Court Sides With City; A federal appeals court ruled against most New York City employees who sued the city after it denied their Covid-19 vaccine religious exemption requests. link

“This was simply not a vaccine that was needed by the entire population… It should always have been a fully free and informed choice.”: Rupert Lowe, Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth link

Stephen Jackson: Justice on Trial – Exposing Government Overreach and the Erosion of Individual Rights; “Stephen Jackson is an experienced lawyer who has been navigating the complexities of the legal system, especially regarding Covid-19 vaccine mandates and medical ethics. He is one of the few UK lawyers to have spoken out against covid lockdowns and ‘vaccines’. In May 2020 he founded the laworfiction website helping the public understand how to resist government guidance that was, by deliberate misinformation, being communicated to the public as if it was law. He has run legal cases challenging masks, the UK government roll of covid jabs for children and mandatory jabs for care workers and the NHS.” link

Law or Fiction: Separating Law from Lockdown Guidelines; “Laworfiction is a website for ordinary citizens, including lawyers, to understand their rights and how they have been affected, or not, as a result of the UK government’s response to Covid-19. Leaving aside argument over the cost to lives and livelihoods resulting from the sustained lockdown policy and economic damage resulting, the dressing up of unenforceable policy guidance as enforceable rule of law is an issue of serious public concern. We do not advocate breaking the law. We advocate understanding the law and acting within it.” link

Covid Vaccine Mandate ‘Unlawful’ for Queensland Emergency Services, Court Rules link

We Won Our Covid Vaccine Mandate Case; MSM Uninterested? link

2 Top FDA Officials Resigned Over the Biden Administration’s Booster-Shot Plan, saying It Insisted on the Policy Before the Agency Approved It link

Repeal of Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for Queensland Health and Queensland Ambulance Service Employees link

Judge Rules NYC Teachers Who Refused Covid Shots Must Get Jobs Back with Full Backpay link

Johnson Rescinds Controversial Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate: The Illinois Labor Relations Board has twice ruled that the city violated employees’ collective bargaining rights by failing to bargain collectively before imposing the mandate and placing employees who defied it on “non-disciplinary, no-pay status” before moving to fire them. link

Louisiana Bans State Funded Promotion of Covid-19, Influenza and Mpox Vaccines link

Lockdown Files Reveal Psychological Warfare Waged by UK Health Officials link

The ‘Science’ of Manipulation: Researchers Craft Messages of Guilt, Shame to Foster Vaccine Compliance: There’s an entire field of research dedicated to developing messaging designed to persuade ‘vaccine-hesitant’ individuals to get the Covid-19 vaccine — and none of it has anything to do with facts. link

Military Leaders Saw Pandemic as Unique Opportunity to Test Propaganda Techniques on Canadians, Forces Report Says link

The Psychological Playbook: Brainwashing Techniques to Increase “Vaccine” Uptake link

A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponised Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic book

Inside the $250 Million Effort to Convince Americans the Coronavirus Vaccines are Safe [Dec 23, 2020] link

The Extraordinary Story of How Governments Suppressed Effective Covid Treatments and Targeted Physicians Who Prescribed Them link

‘A Lot of People Died’ Because of Censorship: Joseph Varon, Doctor Who Worked 715 Days Straight in ICU 33 min video

Ontario Regulatory Body Drops Inquest into Covid-Critical Doctor: College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has ended its quest to silence anti-lockdown pediatrician Kulvinder Kaur Gill link

Significant Victories for Medical Doctors and Ivermectin in Malaysia link

“The Biden administration is arguing that the sanitation powers of the 1944 Public Health Services Act grant the CDC the right to force a mask on you. When they imposed the edict in January 2021, they didn’t cite that power but in court challenges, they scoured the text and came up with it.” link

The CDC Made Plans to Put Americans in ‘Quarantine’ Camps During Covid Pandemic; The agency used our money to develop a blueprint for segregating Americans in camps during the pandemic indefinitely. link

The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide; “On July 26, 2020… the CDC issued a plan for establishing nationwide quarantine camps. People were to be isolated, given only food and some cleaning supplies. They would be banned from participating in any religious services. The plan included contingencies for preventing suicide. There were no provisions made for any legal appeals or even the right to legal counsel. The plan’s authors were unnamed but included 26 footnotes. It was completely official. The document was only removed on about March 26, 2023. During the entire intervening time, the plan survived on the CDC’s public site with little to no public notice or controversy.” link

Ethical Failures of the Covid-19 Era link

How to Restore Trust in the CDC and FDA link

Dr Thomas Binder – Corona Insanity: A Remarkable Story from a Remarkable Doctor; “Soon after the declaration of the Covid–19 pandemic, Dr Binder began to vocalise his concerns over the flawed PCR tests, mask mandates and lockdowns to politicians, colleagues and members of the media. Shocked that he never received a reply, he began to vocalise his concerns online. On 9 April 2020, he published a blog on his website documenting his analysis of Covid–19. The blog, much to his surprise, went viral, with 20,000 views in 24 hours. Unbeknown to Dr Binder, when two of his medical colleagues read the blog, they alerted the Chief Executive of the Canton of Aargau of their “concerns” over Dr Binder’s sanity. On 11 April 2020, as Dr Binder was closing his surgery prior to going on holiday with his wife for an Easter break, he was alarmed to notice that outside his surgery, there was a heavily armed police presence—which he now knows was from the counter-terrorism unit. With just enough time to type an emergency message online, he then surrendered himself to police who proceeded to detain him on suspicion of being armed, a danger to himself and a danger to the public.” link