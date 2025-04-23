Scientists from Cambridge University have cast doubt on the efficacy and long-term benefits of two new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease… The researchers point out that the potential side effects to both drugs are “concerning” and “frequent.” Around three in every 10 people using the treatment experienced brain edema [fluid build-up] and/or hemorrhage [bleeding], the researchers report: 22% of those taking lecanemab and 37% of those using donanemab, compared with 10% and 15% for the respective placebo groups. Three participants who received donanemab died during the trial, which researchers at Lilly viewed as likely a result of receiving the drug. Politico Hemorrhage is a leading cause of potentially preventable death. Cleveland Clinic In 2013, we reported on how a simple blood test to measure homocysteine, coupled with an online cognitive test and high dose B vitamins for those with high homocysteine could be used to slash Alzheimer’s disease rates by half… One review concludes that: “Of seventy-seven cross-sectional studies on more than 34,000 subjects and 33 prospective studies on more than 12,000 subjects have shown associations between cognitive deficit or dementia and homocysteine and/or B vitamins. Alliance for Natural Health Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production… L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain… This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage. Dr. David Jockers

Drugs prescribed for Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Mild Cognitive Impairment include Adlarity, Aducanumab, Alpha E, Anti-amyloids, Anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies, Aqua Gem-E, Aquasol E, Aricept, Bapineuzumbab, Benzgalantamine, Brexpiprazole*, Cholinesterase, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Donanemab, Donepezil, E-400, E-600, E-Gems, E Pherol, Ergoloid, Etanercept, Exelon, Galantamine, Gantenerumab, Glutamate regulators, Hydergine, Kisunla, Lecanemab, Leqembi, Memantine, Mesylates, Namenda, Namzaric, Razadyne, Rexulti*, Rivastigmine, Solanezumab, and Zunveyl [source and source and source]

Additional drugs include Belsomra and Suvorexant for insomnia associated with Alzheimer’s.

Drugs prescribed for Parkinson’s Disease include Adenosine / A2A receptor antagonists, Amantadine, Anticholinergics, Carbidopa-levodopa, Dopamine agonists, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, L-dopa, Levodopa, MAO-B inhibitors, and Pimavanserin [source and source]

Evidence of Harm

In July 2022, an investigative report published in Science uncovered manipulated images in a 2006 landmark Alzheimer's study published in the journal Nature. This study introduced the amyloid beta protein Aβ*56 as a key driver of memory loss… When Vanderbilt University physician and neuroscientist Matthew Schrag began investigating in 2021, he found unmistakable signs of image manipulation… Molecular biologist Elisabeth Bik and independent consultant Jana Christopher also reviewed Schrag's findings and confirmed that many of the images… were manipulated… Karen Ashe, the senior author of the study and a neuroscientist at the University of Minnesota, admitted that some of the figures in the study were in fact manipulated… She wrote: "Although I had no knowledge of any image manipulations in the published paper until it was brought to my attention two years ago, it is clear that several of the figures in Lesné et al. (2006) have been manipulated … for which I as the senior and corresponding author take ultimate responsibility.”… Aside from being widely cited, [the 2006 study] also shaped funding decisions, drug development and clinical trials. Forensic image analysis has revealed that the data was altered. This called into question not only the validity of the findings of that individual paper, but also the integrity of the broader amyloid hypothesis… Having been cited nearly 2,500 times, the paper is now set to become one of the most-cited retractions in scientific history. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Alternatives & Considerations

10-min video, “B vitamins and fish oil outperform latest Alzheimer’s drug.”

Seek to identify root causes of symptoms and illness in order to heal the underlying reason for the disease. Get summary list and quick links for verification here: Root Cause Index. Heal gut issues and resolve nutrient deficiencies. Know that Parkinson’s symptoms can be reversed. Successful therapies promote brain autophagy, “the removal of old and damaged brain cells and the creation of new and healthy brain cells.”

Therapies effective in preventing, reducing, and reversing Parkinson’s symptoms include the following.

What’s now clear scientifically is that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a complex disease state involving multiple factors and processes. These include insulin resistance, hence AD sometimes being referred to as type 3 diabetes, and autoimmunity… Despite the lack of recognition by mainstream doctors, the most well evidenced and effective treatment for AD involves changes in diet and lifestyle along with supplementation, specifically with B vitamins and omega-3 fish oils. This natural treatment needs to be applied before full-blown AD pathology is established and when homocysteine rises sufficiently as a marker of cognitive impairment… Supplementation with high dose B vitamins has previously been shown to benefit brain health, but when combined with omega 3 oils with a high DHA content (at least 50%), the benefits are nothing less than spectacular. Alliance for Natural Health

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms by Drug or Test.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

