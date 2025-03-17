Seizure Drugs: Devastating effects, negatively impacting virtually every system of the body, including damage to blood vessels and reduction in all three types of blood cells
Seizure drugs caused liver failure and death in young people and in healthy adults. A long list of non-harming alternatives listed below, with links to research on their effectiveness.
Seizure Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs)
Drugs prescribed for seizures and epilepsy — referred to as anticonvulsants or anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — include the following:
Narrow-spectrum AEDs include Afinitor, Aptiom, Carbamazepine, Carbatrol, Dilantin, Epitol, Eslicarbazepine, Ethosuximide, Equetro, Everolimus, Gabapentin, Gabitril, Lacosamide, Lyrica, Neurontin, Oxcarbazepine, Oxtellar, Phenobarbital, Phenytek, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Sabril, Tegretol, Tiagabine, Trileptal, Vigabatrin, Vimpat, and Zarontin. [source]
Broad-spectrum AEDs include Acetazolamide, Ativan, Banzel, Brivaracetam, Briviact, Cannabidiol, Celontin, Cenobamat, Clobazam, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Depakote, Diacomit, Diastat, Diazepam, Divalproex, Elepsia, Epidiolex, Epilim, Felbamate, Felbatol, Fenfluramine, Fintepla, Fycompa, Gen-Xene, Keppra, Klonopin, Lamictal, Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam, Lorazepam, Methsuximide, Mysoline, Onfi, Perampanel, Primidone, Rufinamide, Sympazan, Spritam, Stiripentol, Topamax, Topiramate, Trokendi, Tranxene, Qudexy, Valium, Valproate, Valproic Acid, Valtoco, Xcopri, Zonegran, and Zonisamide. [source and source and source]
In the drugs listed above, the following are Benzodiazepines: Ativan, Clobazm, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Diastat, Diazepam, Gen-Xene, Klonapin, Lorazepam, Onfi, Sympazan, Tanxene, Valium, and Valtoco. See Psychotropic Drugs: Benzos for more important information. [source]
Evidence of Harm
Adverse Events are Devastating, Negatively Impacting Virtually Every System of the Body, including Damage to Blood Vessels and Reduction in All Three Types of Blood Cells — See the list below for a partial list of the published side effects for a seizure drug.
Caused Liver Failure & Death in Young People and in Healthy Adults — Cognitive effects include sedation and impairment of attention, memory and concentration. The liver metabolizes the drugs, increasing risk of liver failure and death. “Risk [of liver failure] is increased by young age, combination therapies, and any coexisting condition that compromises liver function. However, fatalities have also been reported in healthy adults without evidence of previous hepatic or metabolic disease.”
People Taking Seizure Drugs Experienced an Average of More than Six Adverse Effects — In a study of 200 people, “the mean number of adverse effects per subject was 6.5.”
Partial List of Side Effects for Valproate, Epilim*
Ammonia levels elevated, which is toxic (hyperammonaemia)
Appetite increase, weight gain
Blood platelet count low and inhibited ability to clot (thrombocytopenia); white blood cell count low (leucopenia); bone marrow doesn’t produce normal number of red blood cells (red cell hypoplasia); low amounts of all three types of blood cells (pancytopenia)
Blood plasma protein made in liver is reduced (fibrinogen reduction);
Blood vessel damage, inflammation (vasculitis);
Breast development in men due to hormone imbalance (gynaecomastia)
Confusion, dementia
Fever, flu-like symptoms, associated with severe skin reaction (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Hair loss
Hearing loss
Kidney dysfunction (Fanconi syndrome)
Liver dysfunction, liver failure; liver function should be monitored
Nausea
Pancreas inflamed (pancreatitis)
Rashes; Skin reaction, severe (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Stomach issues (gastric irritation)
Swelling, fluid retention (oedema/edema)
Tremors, involuntary muscle movements in walking, speech, eyes, or other (ataxia)
Tiredness (lethargy), and also increased alertness
Toxic Overload
Oxidative stress has been a frequent finding in [people] receiving antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). – Jafa Mehvari, Advanced Biomedical Research link
Note: Oxidative stress describes a by-product from mitochondria during normal, healthy cellular activity. It’s kept in balance by natural antioxidants in the cells. When excessive, and the antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson]
Alternatives & Considerations
Seek to Eliminate the Root Causes — See the link for root causes of seizures, which include antidepressants, PPIs, vaccines, vitamin B6 deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, and more. With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible. “Despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes ‘cause’ disease.” [source]
Acupuncture — “Clinical studies indicate that acupuncture has positive effects on various types of epilepsy… It can improve EEG patterns, reduce seizure frequency, duration, and severity, and enhance functional recovery and quality of life.” [source and source]
Chiropractic — “A review of 17 case reports suggested that correcting… misalignment of the vertebrae through chiropractic care resulted in a decrease in seizures.” [source and source]
Cilantro — “In addition to being a powerful chelator, cilantro is a known anticonvulsant and has been shown to slow or delay the onset of seizures associated with epilepsy and other disorders.” [source and source]
Emotional Well-Being Strategies — “We found that [among] epileptic patients… religious coping ranked first, positive reinterpretation and growth came second… [and] social support… ranked third.” [source]
Essential Oils — “Rose oil exhibits anti-seizure properties.” [source] “Many essential oils have anticonvulsant activity… [including] lemongrass, lavender, clove, dill, and [others]… On the other hand, some essential oils have convulsant effects and may trigger seizures in both epileptic and healthy individuals. Internal use of essential oils like sage, hyssop, rosemary, camphor, pennyroyal, eucalyptus, cedar, thuja, and fennel… have been identified as convulsive agents.” [source and source]
Herbal / Traditional Medicine — Medicinal herbs such as Lavandula officinalis, Zizyphus jujube, Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), Chinese red sage (Salvia miltiorrhiza), Gladiolus dalenii. [source and source]
Keto Diet — “Evidence suggests that seizures may be triggered by the brain’s need for energy derived from glucose, a type of sugar. A ketogenic diet is characterized by high fat, low carbohydrate, and sufficient protein intake, leading the body to produce ketones from the breakdown of body fat. Ketones are an alternative energy source to prevent the body from consuming glucose.” Other diets for consideration include Modified Atkins Diet, Medium-chain Triglyceride Diet, and Low-Glycemic Index Treatment diet. [source and source and source and source and source]
Music Therapy — “Research [found] that listening to specific compositions by Mozart, particularly the K448 and K545 sonatas, may positively impact reducing seizures in individuals with epilepsy, a phenomenon referred to as the ‘Mozart effect.'” [source and source]
Neurostimulation — “Certain therapies involving neurostimulation devices… provide electrical stimulation to the brain with the aim of decreasing the frequency of seizures. They include vagus nerve stimulation… deep brain stimulation… [and] responsive stimulation.” [source]
Omega-3 Fatty Acids — “In a study with 60 children with ADHD and intractable epilepsy, participants who took omega-3 supplementation had a significant reduction in seizure frequency after six months compared to those taking placebos. A meta-analysis also indicated a positive impact of omega-3 supplementation on seizure frequency in adults and children.” [source and source]
Vitamin B6 [source and source]
Vitamin E to offset oxidation from pharmaceutical drugs [source]
Yoga and Meditation — Seizure duration was reduced more than 50% in 7 of 10 patients treated with yoga compared to none among 22 controls. [source] Meditation protocol: 20 minutes 2x day at home + supervised sessions every week for three months. At 3 months, a reduction in seizure frequency was noted in all but 1 patient. Fourteen patients responded at 6 months. Six were seizure-free for three months. Eight patients responded beyond six months and three were seizure-free for 6 months. [source]
Vitamin D deficiency is known to be highly prevalent among epilepsy patients… Here, we measured… vitamin D… levels and normalized it by administration of vitamin D3 in 13 patients with pharmacoresistant epilepsy… We compared seizure numbers during a 90-day period before and after treatment onset. We found that seizure numbers significantly decreased upon vitamin D3 supplementation. Median seizure reduction was 40%.
