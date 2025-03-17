Contents

Seizure Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) Evidence of Harm Alternatives & Considerations We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Seizure Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs)

Drugs prescribed for seizures and epilepsy — referred to as anticonvulsants or anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) — include the following:

Narrow-spectrum AEDs include Afinitor, Aptiom, Carbamazepine, Carbatrol, Dilantin, Epitol, Eslicarbazepine, Ethosuximide, Equetro, Everolimus, Gabapentin, Gabitril, Lacosamide, Lyrica, Neurontin, Oxcarbazepine, Oxtellar, Phenobarbital, Phenytek, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Sabril, Tegretol, Tiagabine, Trileptal, Vigabatrin, Vimpat, and Zarontin. [source]

Broad-spectrum AEDs include Acetazolamide, Ativan, Banzel, Brivaracetam, Briviact, Cannabidiol, Celontin, Cenobamat, Clobazam, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Depakote, Diacomit, Diastat, Diazepam, Divalproex, Elepsia, Epidiolex, Epilim, Felbamate, Felbatol, Fenfluramine, Fintepla, Fycompa, Gen-Xene, Keppra, Klonopin, Lamictal, Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam, Lorazepam, Methsuximide, Mysoline, Onfi, Perampanel, Primidone, Rufinamide, Sympazan, Spritam, Stiripentol, Topamax, Topiramate, Trokendi, Tranxene, Qudexy, Valium, Valproate, Valproic Acid, Valtoco, Xcopri, Zonegran, and Zonisamide. [source and source and source]

In the drugs listed above, the following are Benzodiazepines: Ativan, Clobazm, Clonazepam, Clorazepate, Diastat, Diazepam, Gen-Xene, Klonapin, Lorazepam, Onfi, Sympazan, Tanxene, Valium, and Valtoco. See Psychotropic Drugs: Benzos for more important information. [source]

Evidence of Harm

Partial List of Side Effects for Valproate, Epilim*

Ammonia levels elevated, which is toxic (hyperammonaemia) Appetite increase, weight gain Blood platelet count low and inhibited ability to clot (thrombocytopenia); white blood cell count low (leucopenia); bone marrow doesn’t produce normal number of red blood cells (red cell hypoplasia); low amounts of all three types of blood cells (pancytopenia) Blood plasma protein made in liver is reduced (fibrinogen reduction); Blood vessel damage, inflammation (vasculitis); Breast development in men due to hormone imbalance (gynaecomastia) Confusion, dementia Fever, flu-like symptoms, associated with severe skin reaction (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis) Hair loss Hearing loss Kidney dysfunction (Fanconi syndrome) Liver dysfunction, liver failure; liver function should be monitored Nausea Pancreas inflamed (pancreatitis) Rashes; Skin reaction, severe (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis) Stomach issues (gastric irritation) Swelling, fluid retention (oedema/edema) Tremors, involuntary muscle movements in walking, speech, eyes, or other (ataxia) Tiredness (lethargy), and also increased alertness

*source

Toxic Overload

Oxidative stress has been a frequent finding in [people] receiving antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). – Jafa Mehvari, Advanced Biomedical Research link

Note: Oxidative stress describes a by-product from mitochondria during normal, healthy cellular activity. It’s kept in balance by natural antioxidants in the cells. When excessive, and the antioxidants can’t keep up, oxidative stress can cause cellular damage, experienced as a decrease in energy and overall function. [Dr. Donielle Wilson]

Alternatives & Considerations

Vitamin D deficiency is known to be highly prevalent among epilepsy patients… Here, we measured… vitamin D… levels and normalized it by administration of vitamin D3 in 13 patients with pharmacoresistant epilepsy… We compared seizure numbers during a 90-day period before and after treatment onset. We found that seizure numbers significantly decreased upon vitamin D3 supplementation. Median seizure reduction was 40%. Epilepsy & Behavior

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Harms, by Drug or Test. Seizure drugs are one of the types of drugs covered there.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also