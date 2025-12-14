Healing from Extreme Abuse Recovery and healing require living with the past in a different way, examining the relationship with extreme evil, the concepts of free will and coercion, the structure of the mind, and the nature of connectedness with life and with other humans… In general, there are several factors that aid in living with the reality of this extreme kind of abuse. First is a willingness, conscious or unconscious, to break the ties that bind us to violence. Second is the strength and luck to get away physically. And then there are qualities, such as soul, or love, or guiding spirit, that are hard to define but which shape our stance to ourselves and to the world. Survivorship

Contents

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer Introduction Extreme Abuse Survey Results Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects More Therapist Findings Healing & Support Resources Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

Terminology — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here. Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness. Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Nevertheless, we have access to research published prior to the silencing of professionals, and many reports since that help to inform the public about the prevalence of trauma-based victimization. Torture & The Science of Mind Control — Torture and the Science of Mind Control: The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim. Survivor Testimony + Perpetrators — Survivor and therapist testimony, plus professionals who have been convicted, arrested, or identified in court or by officials as perpetrators in abduction and abuse cases. Healing & Support Resources (you’re here) — “Recovery and healing require examining the relationship with extreme evil, the concepts of free will and coercion, the structure of the mind, and the nature of connectedness.”

Introduction

Here we’ve curated information from survivors and therapists who have shared their experiences in healing from extreme abuse, trauma-based victimization, ritual abuse and mind control.

See Also

Survivor Testimony

Goals would be to increase knowledge of the past and of our internal structure, increased flexibility of thought, and increased control over our own behavior. Many ritual abuse survivors passionately declare that they have an individual path that they must follow. Others are able to grasp the guidance of religion, twelve-step movements, or therapy and to adopt these concepts as their own. Every person’s path is unique, just as every person is unique. In general, there are several factors that aid in living with the reality of this extreme kind of abuse. First is a willingness, conscious or unconscious, to break the ties that bind us to violence. Second is the strength and luck to get away physically. And then there are qualities, such as soul, or love, or guiding spirit, that are hard to define but which shape our stance to ourselves and to the world. Trust yourself, whether you think you matter or not. Learn all you can, at your own pace. Discard ideas and people that feel demeaning or violent. Try and remember that, given your past experiences, every day that you do not kill, rape, or maim another person (and that includes yourself!) or an animal is a triumph. And your triumph, added to others, is the only hope we have of stopping the carnage. Survivorship

Extreme Abuse Survey Results

Results from the Extreme Abuse Survey include ratings of various healing methods as reported by both therapists and survivors.

Individual Psychotherapy/Counseling was rated by both survey groups as most effective. Electroshock Therapy was rated by both groups as least effective. Extreme Abuse Surveys

Survivors reported high ratings for:

Supportive Friends Other Methods Formal Deprogramming Theophostic Prayer Deliverance Internet Support Group Reading Survivor Stories Chiropractic Exorcism Reiki Confronting Abusers Music Therapy Energy Therapies Massage Therapy Homeopathy Aromatherapy

Therapists reported high ratings for:

Individual Psychotherapy/Counseling Grounding Techniques Self-care/Self-soothing Techniques Supportive Family Members Non-Suicide Contract with Therapist EMDR Art Therapy

More Therapist Findings

A survivor interviewed five therapists known to work with ritual abuse victims. Please see the findings in Illuminati Insider: Therapists Speak Out on Healing.

Healing & Support Resources*

Following are resources for survivors of extreme abuse.

*Do you know of more? Please email us.

Seeking Specialized Services Ritual abuse appears to cause significant disturbances in memory and identity. Survivors of ritual abuse may be debilitated by these traumas and they frequently require specialized psychological services that are not available or affordable in their communities. Ritual Abuse in the Twenty-First Century Book for Therapists (may be too triggering for some survivors) Mind control is built on lies and manipulation of attachment needs. This book [Healing the Unimaginable: Treating Ritual Abuse and Mind Control by Alison Miller] breaks down the lies, the structures and the tasks ahead into manageable pieces. It provides hope that is not delusional. Valerie Sinason PhD, Psychotherapist

Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects

Cut through propaganda and distraction to get the evidence on suppressed subjects

Reference Guide — Save this page. It can serve you for years to come.

This Guide serves as a portal to thousands of the best sources on suppressed subjects. It provides an easy-to view, comprehensive scope so you can get right to what you need.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is certainly helpful on some subjects and is typically better than compromised search engine slop, it still requires source verification — and it most definitely censors and lies about some important subjects. This Guide overcomes those issues.

Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Evidence-based education and customizable content for wellness providers

Note: New membership options are available as of December 2025. Now you can get customizable content to distribute as your own for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations. With prices ranging from $400 to $1,850, you choose the level you need. All content is yours for life with royalty-free distribution rights.

Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have been serving teachers and providers since 2012… because helpers need help, too. You being present to serve others helps our world to get better — but you can’t do that if you’re busy researching, planning, writing, and marketing.

When you’re more inspired and prepared, you’re more effective, and our mission is to help you to be exceptionally inspired and prepared to support others, so you can be even more confident, creative and holistic.

We make life-changing knowledge accessible, and you turn that knowledge into real-life transformation and ever-evolving wisdom.

We’re brainy folks here behind the scenes. But we live from our hearts, and the heart of our work is empowerment. You empower others, and we empower you. In fact, what’s ours is yours. Back in 2017 we began providing an unprecedented service: high quality content that you can customize and distribute as your own.

We exist so that you can get what you need, when you need it. How can we help you today?