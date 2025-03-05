These oversights are concerning and suggest a lapse in following established medical guidelines. While I was not present to observe the decision-making process, the sequence of events points to unfortunate missteps in managing a typical pneumonia case. Standard practice dictates broad coverage for potential pathogens, including Mycoplasma, until the specific cause of pneumonia is identified. In this instance, that protocol was not followed.

Children’s Health Defense obtained the medical records from the family of the 6-year-old girl . The parents said they wanted people to know what happened to their daughter so it wouldn’t happen to other children... The parents told Dr. Ben Edwards , who successfully treated their other children for measles, that they didn’t want to use the information uncovered in the medical records to inflame the situation. However, they did want to get the word out about the mistake if it could prevent it from happening to other children. Dr. Pierre Kory , who has extensive experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine, analyzed the records. He said today in an interview on CHD.TV , “I’ve done medical case reviews from malpractice lawyers for a good part of my career, and this case was tragic."

The mainstream press is lying to you... about the Texas child who "died from measles" The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from "safe and effective" vaccines.

Public health, not vaccines, ended the measles mortality crisis… The fear of infectious disease is woven deep into the human psyche, echoing through the centuries. From ancient plagues to modern pandemics, the notion that a single, unseen entity—a bacterium or virus—could bring death on a massive scale has long haunted our collective imagination. Today, the specter of measles resurging and sweeping through populations has once again captured the public's attention. Yet, one must ask: how much of this fear is rooted in fact, and how much is merely the echo of age-old anxieties?

MMR injury. Over 20 years ago, April was pursuing her degree in nursing. As part of the requirements to complete her clinicals, she was required to get vaccinated. Thinking 'how much damage could it do?' April was immunized. Subsequently, she ended up with symptoms of chickenpox, Bell’s Palsy and shingles.

Mary Wildman, mother of Nicholas, appeared on '60 Minutes' for a special feature on her family's story... Nicholas, like many vaccine-injured children, was healthy and hitting all his developmental milestones — that is, until it came time for his routine immunizations. After the MMR injection, he 'screamed for three days' and changed drastically. 'It was like I took my baby to the doctor and brought somebody else's kid home.'

‘Both of the boys were born healthy, and then they got their MMR shots.’ Find out what happened after their immunizations and what life is like now, for the vaccine-injured in this family.

The New York Times takes 2025's measles hysteria past 10, all the way to 11. And the fact it published falsehoods to do so doesn't seem to bother it.

Each year, there are more deaths after MMR vaccination reported in the VAERS system… than there are documented measles fatalities. Vaccination does not replace the need for early treatment in high-risk cases.

“Last year, more than 25,000 Illinois students… received a religious exemption for the measles vaccine . That’s up about 90% from a decade before … Other states, like Texas, allow for exemptions based on a ‘reason of conscience,’ like a religious belief... In Illinois, religious exemptions are the only non-medical exemption families can seek. Back in 2015… the state passed a law that made parents and guardians submit an exemption form that both details the 'specific religious beliefs' that conflict with immunization and requires them to get the form signed by the child’s health care provider. It’s then up to the school to decide if the objection is valid or not ." [Northern Public Radio]

Research shows people who had measles and other childhood diseases were less likely to get serious adult diseases, pointing to the protection that is provided from having childhood illnesses . People with measles in childhood were less likely to get Parkinson's Disease. [American Journal of Epidemiology, 1985] People who had been ill with measles and mumps were less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. [Atherosclerosis] People who had “common childhood infectious diseases (measles, chickenpox, rubella, mumps and pertussis)” were less likely to develop leukaemia as an adult. [International Journal of Cancer] In 2006, Mayo Clinic reported opening a new clinical study using a strain of measles to treat a brain tumor. “This is the second of several pending molecular medicine studies in patients using measles to kill cancer… ‘We have shown in the laboratory and in several animal models that measles virus strains can significantly shrink glioma tumors and prolong animal survival.’” [Science News]

“As of May 2019, VAERS recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths…. a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported.” [World Council for Health] “Measles vaccine likely caused death of four infants in Nepal, authorities say.” [Dr. Joseph Mercola]

In 2014, “measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among… [the] vaccinated.” Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola] In 2019, “government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated.” [Alex Pietrowski] In 2023, measles case was vaccine-induced. [Suzanne Burdick PhD] "A 2017 report published in Clinical Case Reports ... documented a 13-month-old... developing measles symptoms following MMR vaccination... A core assumption in public health is that live-attenuated vaccine viruses cannot spread from person to person. However, emerging evidence challenges this notion: The CDC acknowledges that the rubella component of the MMR vaccine can shed and be transmitted through breast milk. Vaccine-strain measles has been isolated from the urine and throat swabs of vaccinated individuals, raising the possibility of viral shedding. Other live-virus vaccines (e.g., oral polio, varicella) have been shown to cause secondary transmission..." [Sayer Ji]

Measles complications and deaths “radically diminish” with proper nutrition. The measles vaccine causes harm. [Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji] “A doctor who has successfully treated measles patients with budesonide asked state health officials to share the information with local and regional clinics and hospitals and doctor’s offices, but was told the state could only recommend the MMR vaccine for prevention.” — [Suzanne Burdick PhD, Mar 18, 2025]

Research shows the importance of an adequate dose of Vitamin A for managing measles. Vitamin A has been “recommended for decades” by the WHO to manage measles. [Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice] "Combined analyses showed that massive doses of vitamin A given to patients hospitalized with measles were associated with an approximately 60% reduction in the risk of death overall, and with an approximate 90% reduction among infants.... Administration of vitamin A to children who developed pneumonia before or during hospital stay reduced mortality by about 70% compared with control children." [Roman Bystrianyk]

Before the vaccine was introduced, getting measles was an expected and typically uneventful occurrence among children with adequate nutrition. [Dr. Russell Blaylock]

“Even the British Medical Journal remarked in 1959... that [at a particular medical practice] over a 10 year span there were few complications from measles and that all children recovered." [Roman Brystianyk]

There was fraud and corruption with MMR vaccine trials and approval process. Pharma whistleblowers filed suit. Trials didn’t use true placebo controls. Adverse reactions were only tracked for 6 weeks. High rates of reactions were reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]

After the implementation of national vaccination in England and Wales, measles transmission continued to exhibit the same transmission pattern, with vaccines making no impact on the transmission of measles. [International Journal of Epidemiology, 1982] "Texas gave 15,000 more MMR shots this year—Now it has more measles cases than the entire U.S. had in 2024. More vaccinations, more measles." [Jon Fleetwood]

"Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from measles in the U.S. was 450 to 500." In 2016, more than 20,000 children died. Major causes of death included cancer, drug overdose, heart disease, and chronic respiratory disease. [Dr. Joseph Mercola] “Compare the measles publicity to the millions grappling with chronic diseases—true epidemics . You may rightly start to wonder: Why the oversized megaphone for measles, and the muzzle for bigger public health threats? ” [Sharyl Attkisson] 77% of young Americans aged 17 to 24 are unwell and incapable (ineligible for military service) due to physical health, academic, and/or social and behavioral reasons. [The Intelligencer]

The transmission [of measles] rises three times each year, coinciding with opening of school terms, and falls with school term and mid–term holidays. This pattern of the transmission parameter has been maintained in the decades since national vaccination began, indicating that... the annual dynamics of measles has not changed. The analysis further suggests that the national measles vaccination programme has not lowered the total number of individuals susceptible to measles in England and Wales.

In 2010, two former Merck employees sued the company , alleging Merck artificially inflated the efficacy of the mumps portion of its MMR II vaccine in testing… FDA documents obtained via FOIA requests filed by the Informed Consent Action Network reveal the MMR II vaccine… clinical trials… show[ed] a shocking amount of vaccine reactions . The… licensing studies followed up on reactions for a mere 42 days post-vaccination, not years, as is done in drug testing. All trials also used other vaccines as controls rather than a placebo , which is not going to give you a valid indication of the vaccine’s safety profile. All eight licensing trials reveal high ratios of gastrointestinal illness and upper respiratory illness occurring within the 42-day follow-up period. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 14, 2019 link

The death rate for all infectious diseases had plummeted before the introduction of vaccines for all those diseases. For example, in the United States the mortality rate for measles decreased by more than 98% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963 (Figure 1). In England, we see the same thing - a dramatic decrease in deaths before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1968 (Figure 2). The same can be said for other infectious diseases such as whooping cough - massive declines in death before the introduction of any vaccine... Before the advent of a measles vaccine, measles was generally considered a mild illness. Even the British Medical Journal remarked in 1959 at this particular medical practice that over a 10 year span there were few complications from measles and that all children recovered... The truth is that there was never a serious study of why there was such a massive decline in deaths before the vaccine. Once there was a vaccine, virtually everyone jumped onto the bandwagon promoting and creating laws to enforce this paradigm. But in 1967, scientists knew that antibodies (the thing that measles vaccine stimulates and which is measured as a mark of immunity) weren't even needed for normal recovery from measles. Experiments done in the 1940s showed that vitamin C was extremely effective against measles, especially when used in higher doses . Vitamin A also led to a dramatic decline in measles mortality. Combined analyses showed that massive doses of vitamin A given to patients hospitalized with measles were associated with an approximately 60% reduction in the risk of death overall, and with an approximate 90% reduction among infants.... Administration of vitamin A to children who developed pneumonia before or during hospital stay reduced mortality by about 70% compared with control children. - Roman Brystianyk

“I grew up when there was no measles vaccine. All of us got measles ,” says Dr. Russell Blaylock. “ Most children recover from it and they have lifelong immunity ,” he adds. After a 26-year career as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Blaylock now focuses on nutritional research. This includes finding natural ways to counter the effects of common toxins—among which he would include childhood vaccines. ‘ The more vaccines, the more unhealthy [the children] were—not just neurological diseases, but more ear infections, more eczema, more asthma,’ says Dr. Blaylock, having compared samples of vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children .” – Vital Signs, Epoch TV link and 24-min video

See also: Measles Natural Immunity Superior to Vaccination: Neither is Perfect, but Natural Measles Patients End Up Well Protected [Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH]

Vitamin A has been recommended for decades by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization to manage measles in hospitalized children. However, recent studies show that vitamin A has not been used appropriately to treat US children with measles—either by not using vitamin A at all or by using insufficiently low doses. In November 2019, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases convened a summit that included multidisciplinary subject matter experts from across the United States to discuss the use of vitamin A in US measles management. The resulting Summit recommendations include that all children in the United States presenting with measles should receive an age-appropriate dose of vitamin A as part of a comprehensive measles management protocol. Multiple studies in populations in which vitamin A deficiency is prevalent have shown that this simple, quick means of improving vitamin A status can dramatically reduce the risk of serious complications and death from measles, with minimal detectable incidence of adverse effects. – Patricia A. Stinchfield & Walter A. Orenstein, Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice, July 2020 link

Dr. Edwards asks about their diet and nutritional intake but does not do bloodwork to look at levels of specific vitamins or nutrients. Based on the conversations with the parents and the child, he decides whether the patient might benefit from cod liver oil, which is high in vitamins A and D. Bottles of the product — offered at no charge — line tables in the room. If kids are having significant trouble breathing, Edwards recommends budesonide, an inhaled steroid typically used for asthma. He does not offer vaccines. Gaines County, where Seminole sits, has one of the state’s highest vaccine exemption rates, at nearly 18%, compared to 3% nationally. - NBC News, Mar 10, 2025 link

CDC reports that no one in the US has died of measles in the last 12 years. Meanwhile, 98 measles vaccine related deaths were reported to the US government since 2003. During that time period, 694 measles vaccine-related disabilities were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS). Child mortality due to measles is 200 to 400 times greater in malnourished children in less developed countries than those in developed ones; as nutrition improves, complications and deaths radically diminish . – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji, Mar 24, 2015 link

Longtime MMR vaccine advocate Dr. Gregory Poland now says the measles-containing MMR shot often fails to protect against measles and that recently reported measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among those previously vaccinated… Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported; a new father in Australia became paralyzed after receiving a B. pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine in order to visit his newborn son in the hospital nursery… If you’re a parent considering vaccination for your children, or an adult considering vaccination for yourself, you need to defend your right to exercise informed consent so you can make an independent, empowered decision to protect your health. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Jun 17, 2014 link

The level of hysteria surrounding measles is rising fast, although there has only been 1 59 cases in North America this season . People are freaking out and blaming the unvaccinated for this ‘outbreak.’ Vaccine advocates are demanding that anti-vaccine voices are scrubbed from public view. Facebook is working to ban all informed vaccine content from the site. Lawmakers are proposing a flurry of legislation aimed at severely punishing families that prefer not to vaccinate, even looking to remove vaccine exemptions at the federal level… A government study actually belies this narrative, pointing out that the measles is actually transmitted by the vaccinated. Sayer Ji from Green Med Info discussed this in detail in a 2016 article… “A groundbreaking study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, whose authorship includes scientists working for the… National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases… and CDC… looked at evidence from the 2011 New York measles outbreak that individuals with prior evidence of measles vaccination and vaccine immunity were both capable of being infected with measles and infecting others with it (secondary transmission). This finding even aroused the attention of mainstream news reporting, such as this Sciencemag.org article from April 2014 titled ‘ Measles Outbreak Traced to Fully Vaccinated Patient for First Time .’ … This phenomenon — the MMR vaccine compliant infecting other MMR vaccine compliant cases — has been ignored by health agencies and the media… We are also in the middle of autism epidemic , and already 1 in 37 boys in America is diagnosed with this life-changing condition. And while the vaccine industry will not capitulate and admit any fault whatsoever, vaccines are highly suspect in this major public health crisis. And now the pro-vaxxers want everyone who acknowledges this glaring fact to just shut up and do what they are told. As noted by Sayer Ji : “The moral of the story is that you can’t blame non-vaccinating parents for the morbidity and mortality of infectious diseases when vaccination does not result in immunity and does not keep those who are vaccinated from infecting others.” – Alex Pietrowski, Waking Times 2019 link

A case of measles in 2023, reported by the Maine CDC and mainstream media as being the state’s first case in four years, was vaccine-induced . – Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

The risk of permanent disability or death from the MMR vaccine may be greater than the risk from a measles, mumps or rubella infection because large enough vaccine safety studies haven’t been done , according to a collection of new documents released by Physicians for Informed Consent. – Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

The MMR vaccine administered alone provokes a febrile seizure 1 in 3500 recipients. The MMR administered with a separate varicella or chicken pox vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 2500 administrations. The MMRV… combination vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 1250 administrations… These febrile seizures are not discrete events, but the crescendo of a weeklong ordeal of an increasingly ill child, with the majority of seizures occurring 7 to 10 days after administration… The vaccine reactions described in these documents are arguably equal to or exceed the discomfort of the illnesses the vaccines are intending to prevent. – Karl Kanthak link

In regions like China, where vaccination rates reach 100%, measles outbreaks still happen, affecting thousands of children. .. The measles vaccine came after a decline in mortality, NOT before. Historical data shows that the death rate from measles had already declined by 98% before the vaccine was introduced … The safety of the MMR vaccine is a considerable area of concern. A 2003 Cochrane review found that the design and reporting of safety results in MMR vaccine studies were “largely inadequate”. Moreover, no long-term studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations have been conducted for the MMR vaccine. The side effects of the MMR vaccine are more common and severe than many realize. For instance: 1 in 640 children suffers from epileptic seizures after vaccination. 1 in 168 children ends up in the emergency room after their first dose. As of May 2019, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths. These figures are likely underreported, as a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported. – World Council for Health link

Four infants between 9 and 14 months of age recently died within 24 hours of receiving the measles vaccine in the Doti area of Nepal.. The Doti District Public Health Office has stated the primary investigation suggests the measles vaccine was the cause of death. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Sep 4, 2012 link

The annual numbers of reported measles cases since 2000 have ranged from a low of 37 in 2004 to a high of 667 in 2014… The last recorded measles-associated death in the U.S. occurred in 2015. Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from reported measles cases in the U.S. was between 450 and 500. In 2016, 20,360 children aged 1 to 19 died. Motor vehicle crashes, firearm-related injuries, cancer, suffocation, drowning, drug overdoses, heart disease and chronic respiratory disease are the major causes of child deaths . Recent research shows that when measles infection is delayed, negative outcomes are 4.5 times worse than would be expected in a prevaccine era in which the average age at infection would have been lower . — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mar 20, 2019 link

The MMR vaccination in July of 2018 resulted in 2 infant deaths , prompting the Samoan Ministry of health to suspend all infant MMR vaccinations pending an investigation. Thus, the vaccination rate fell among 1-year-olds. As a result, the 1-year-olds’ vaccination rate fell to 31% by mid-April 2019. On Apr. 14, 2019, the MMR vaccinations resumed, and the Samoan Government Health Ministry reported in June 2019 — three months before the measles outbreak began — that 80% of 12-month-old babies had received the MMR vaccine…. RFK Jr. visits Samoa on June 2, 2019, at which time the MMR vaccination rate is back to 80% and growing. The first case of measles is reported on Aug. 28, almost 3 months after RFK Jr.’s visit and the vaccination rate well over 80% – Andreas Oehler link

Paula Jardine reported on the strange case of the South Pacific island nation of Samoa’s 2019 ‘lockdown’ and compulsory mass measles vaccination programme over a period which saw the deaths of 76 under-fives. Since then she has interviewed the Samoan businessman Edwin Tamasese who reported widespread measles outbreaks six to seven days post-vaccination, and who was subsequently arrested for distributing the Vitamin A the children needed to cope… As Paula explained in her previous article, the high mortality was more likely to be due to a combination of malnutrition and an under-attenuated vaccine – that is, a vaccine where the virus had not been sufficiently weakened before being administered, as opposed to the disease itself.” — Paula Jardine, TCW link

A reduced risk of Parkinson's disease was associated with most childhood viral infections. The negative association was statistically significant for a history of measles prior to college entrance… These data may also suggest a truly protective effect of measles. - American Journal of Epidemiology, 1985

