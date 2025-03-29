Contents

What They Say They Do (and how many damn agencies they’ve hired to do not what they say do, but what they actually do)

HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) — “The mission of the HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services." [source]

HHS Agencies — "These divisions administer a wide variety of health and human services and conduct vital, life-saving research for the nation, to protect and support all Americans." The agencies include: Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Administration for Community Living (ACL), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response , (ASPR), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC), Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Indian Health Service (IHS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office for Civil Rights (OCR), Office of Global Affairs (OGA), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA), Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). [source]

CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program) — "A countermeasure is a vaccine, medication, device, or other item used to prevent, diagnose, or treat a public health emergency or a security threat... The CICP provides compensation for covered serious injuries or deaths that occur as the result of the administration or use of certain countermeasures." [source]

NTP (National Toxicology Program) — “The mission of the NTP is to partner to build knowledge and advance toxicological sciences to protect and promote human health." [source]

DGAC (Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee) — DGAC provides "independent, evidence-based findings and advice to the HHS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)." [source]

What They Actually Do

Hold King-Like Powers, including the Authorization to Act in Secret and Be “Unchallengeable by the Public”

PREP Act Empowers Government to 'Administer' Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret… The Secretary of HHS... may make a “determination that a disease or other health condition or other threat to health constitutes a public health emergency, or that there is a credible risk that the disease, condition, or threat may in the future constitute such an emergency."... [The Secretary] may make a declaration... recommending, under conditions as the Secretary may specify, the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.”... The Secretary’s determinations, which activate countermeasure deployment, are effectively unchallengeable by the public. Jon Fleetwood 95% of the Committee Members Setting Dietary Guidelines for the $100 Billion/Year American “Nutritional” Programs Have Conflicts of interest with Industry Our analysis found that 95% of the U.S. dietary guidelines advisory committee members had conflicts of interest with the food and/or pharmaceutical industries…Our analysis has shown that the significant and widespread conflicts of interest on the committee prevent [them] from achieving the recommended standard for transparency… In the USA, the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans are required by statute to form the foundation for all national nutrition programmes (which are amounting to nearly $100 billion/year) and guide states and local governments, healthcare professional training, hospitals and community groups, amongst others, as overarching dietary recommendations. Cambridge University Press

Bureaucracy & Covering Butts Take Precedence Over Protecting Children

The former scientific director of the National Toxicology Program (NTP)… Brian Berridge said that… he was annoyed by how the NTP report publication process played out because he believed it was an outcome of public health agencies’ desires to protect the practices they already have in place. As a result, he said, public health officials are ignoring that some people are being exposed to fluoride at high levels. ‘This lack of consideration for all the possible people who could be harmed by [water fluoridation] so that we don’t implicate something that we have intentionally done bothers me a lot,’ he said. As an outcome of the agencies protecting their existing practices, the necessary research on fluoride exposure hasn’t been done, despite major indicators that it needed to be investigated, Berridge said. Children’s Health Defense

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include:

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

To see evidence of what each of these “public servants” actually does, select links above or see here.

What to Do About It

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

Context

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

