Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
Jul 25

Officials continually claim, VACCINES ARE SAFE, VACCINES SAVE LIVES. There's no need to do real safety trials or study what effects they might have in combination.

VACCINES, the sacred cow of medicine can never be questioned and anything that happens following a vaccination is just a coincidence.

This is what we've all been brainwashed to believe. It is the religion of VACCINOLOGY.

Thank you, for this eye-opening article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Shelly Thorn and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture