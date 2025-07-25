Chickenpox vaccine — "Trading one problem for another." 1994: "It could result in serious disease in a large number of people" 2006: "The incidence of shingles may increase."
2019: "Disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism… shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs”
Contents
Chickenpox, Shingles Vaccines
Sources by Date
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
Chickenpox, Shingles Vaccines
Varicella, Herpes Zoster
A Child Died after Receiving the Chickenpox Vaccine, prompting the European Medicines Agency to Highlight the “Severity of Risk for Encephalitis” [Brain Inflammation]
The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has recommended an update to the product information of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccines Varilrix and Varivax to describe the severity of the risk for encephalitis [brain inflammation]. This follows a safety review prompted by a fatal case of encephalitis in a child in Poland after receiving Varilrix, a live-attenuated varicella vaccine.
MMR with Chickenpox Vaccine Caused Convulsions in Children
The MMR vaccine administered alone provokes a febrile seizure 1 in 3500 recipients. [Febrile seizures are convulsions in children triggered by a fever.] The MMR administered with a separate varicella or chickenpox vaccine provokes a seizure in 1 in 2500 administrations. The MMRV... combination vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 1250 administrations... These febrile seizures are not discrete events, but the crescendo of a weeklong ordeal of an increasingly ill child, with the majority of seizures occurring 7 to 10 days after administration... The vaccine reactions described in these documents are arguably equal to or exceed the discomfort of the illnesses the vaccines are intending to prevent.
1994: Chickenpox vaccine “could result in serious disease in a large number of people”
A vaccine against chickenpox has been awaiting licensure in the United States… Several concerns about its use exist… If vaccine coverage is high enough to induce herd immunity to chickenpox but less than universal, or if vaccine-induced immunity wanes in the absence of a boosting effect from circulating wild-type varicella virus, what will be the effect of an accumulation of susceptible adults? Chickenpox is known to have more severe effects on adults than on children. If enough adult susceptibles accumulate over time, subsequent transmission of chickenpox to adults could result in serious disease in a large number of people.
Dr. Reginald Finger MD, MPH et al, Public Health Reports
“There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood”
Chickenpox in the United Kingdom, where vaccination is not undertaken, has had a stable epidemiology for decades and is a routine childhood illness. Because of vaccination, chickenpox is now a rarity in the USA. In the UK, vaccination is not done because introduction of a routine childhood vaccination might drive up the age at which those who are non‐immune get the illness (chickenpox tends to be more severe the older you are), and the incidence of shingles may increase… There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood.
Exposure to Varicella Confers an Average of 20 Years Immunity
Our analysis shows that exposure to varicella is greater in adults living with children and that this exposure is highly protective against zoster. We further estimate that the average period of immunity conferred by exposure to varicella is 20 years.
Chickenpox Vaccine: “Trading One Problem for Another”
Studies have shown that as chickenpox vaccination rates have increased, the incidence of shingles has also risen significantly. This means that vaccinated individuals, including those who have never had chickenpox, can still develop shingles...
“See the game yet?
They sold a shot that traded one problem for another…
That’s not protection. That’s a setup.
You followed the rules. They changed the playbook.
And when it all catches up? They’ll just shrug and say it’s ‘rare.’
Chris Downey & Tony, VaxCalc, email May 29, 2025
“Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism… shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs”
Chickenpox, usually mild when experienced in childhood, was once a routine rite of passage. After the rollout of universal varicella vaccination, the incidence of chickenpox declined but observers began noticing a “’perverse’ boom” in shingles (also called herpes zoster). Chickenpox and shingles infections both stem from varicella zoster virus—and before the advent of the varicella vaccine, children infected with chickenpox helped boost adults’ immunity to shingles by inhibiting the latent virus’s reactivation. Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism, not only eliminating regular boosting for adults but shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs. In addition, because varicella vaccine-induced immunity decreases by 8% with each year since vaccination, previously vaccinated young adults are at increased risk for varicella outbreaks and potential complications later in life. In short, while the reduced circulation of wild chickenpox virus may spare some healthy children a benign case of chickenpox, children now face the more serious risk of developing shingles at young ages and chickenpox at older ages… Confirming the initial predictions, the incidence of shingles in the U.S. rose by 63% among 10- to 19-year-olds as of the mid-2000s. Ordinarily, clinicians do not expect to encounter shingles in children unless the children are seriously immunocompromised… A number of studies reported shingles in very young children—such as a 15-month-old vaccinated three months previously, a 2-year-old “vaccinated for varicella at 17 months,” another vaccinated 2-year-old, and a 3.5-year-old girl who had received the chickenpox vaccine around age 2. Across studies, the average age of shingles infection in children was 5.3 years, and the infection surfaced, on average, about three years after chickenpox vaccination.
High Dose Vitamin C: “Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it.”
The itch, the irritability, the pain, the vomiting of chicken pox, measles and mumps was assuaged in one hour with this last dose [of vitamin C]. Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it. 350 mg per kilogram may be employed along with antibiotics in treating stubborn bacterial infections. Because a virus infection will deplete the Vitamin C reserve, bleeding from the nose or chest would indicate an emergency situation. Vitamin C, using the above noted dosage schedule, should be pumped in immediately.
Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD
Shingles Vaccine Caused Autoimmune Disorder
An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome [an autoimmune disorder]… was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX… a vaccine for the prevention of shingles.
Sources by Date
No Date — “An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome… was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX… a vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster)” — SHINGRIX link
Jul 23, 2025 — Vaccine Bombshell: Fetal DNA Found in Every MMR & Varicella Dose; “Attorney Aaron Siri reveals what the CDC and FDA don’t advertise” — Jim Ferguson, X link
Jul 14, 2025 — EMA: Varicella Vaccines to Warn of Rare Encephalitis [Brain Inflammation] Risk — Joyani Das, Medscape link
Jun 14, 2025 — Waning Effect of Shingles Vaccine: Low Risks of Occurrence, Fading Partial Protection Should be Factored into Vaccination Decision; “This non-randomized study design overestimates vaccine efficacy due to a variety of biases. The overall rate of shingles was low at 2.3% over 4 years or .58% per year.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Feb 28, 2025 — MMR & MMRV Vaccine Febrile Seizure Rates [Febrile seizures are convulsions in children triggered by a fever] — Karl Kanthak link
Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link
Oct 2, 2024 — Chickenpox vaccine to be offered to babies at 12 months; “The chickenpox vaccine, also known as varicella, will be administered at 12 months. At 13 months, there will be a replacement of the combined HIB/MenC with a 6-in-1 and a MenC vaccine.” — Shauna Bowers, The Irish Times link
Jul 29, 2024 — Appellate Court Tosses Out 1,200 Shingles Vaccine Injury Lawsuits Against Merck — Carolyn Hendler JD, The Vaccine Reaction link
Jul 17, 2024 — Merck defeats appeal by nearly 1,200 shingles vaccine plaintiffs; "Merck has beaten back an appeal by nearly 1,200 plaintiffs who claimed their cases were improperly dismissed by the federal judge overseeing mass torts litigation over its Zostavax shingles vaccine." — Alison Frankel, Reuters link
Nov 30, 2021 — Why You Should Get the Shingles Vaccine Soon; "The FDA recently required that a warning about Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) be included in safety labeling information for Shingrix. After evaluating data from a post-marketing study, the FDA determined that “the results of the observational study show an association of GBS with Shingrix [shingles vaccines]." — Lisa Esposito & Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz MD link
Nov 3, 2020 — New Supercharged Shingles Vaccine Has Serious Problems — Kate Raines, Humans are Free (Stillness in the Storm) link
May 14, 2019 — Childhood Shingles Resulting from Chickenpox Vaccination: “Rare” or Predictable?; “Chickenpox and shingles infections both stem from varicella zoster virus—and before the advent of the varicella vaccine, children infected with chickenpox helped boost adults’ immunity to shingles by inhibiting the latent virus’s reactivation.” — Collective Evolution, Stillness in the Storm link
Mar 11, 2019 — Vaccinating Against Chickenpox Often Causes Shingles, Even in Children — Jessica Dolores, Natural News (Stillness in the Storm) link
Jul 6, 2018 — Explosive Research: Chickenpox Vaccine Linked to Widespread Increase in Shingles — Isabelle Z., Natural News (Stillness in the Storm) link
May 11, 2017 — School Bans Unvaccinated Kids After Immunized (Vaccinated) Children Start Chickenpox Outbreak – Vaxx Fraud Revealed — Justin Deschamps, Stillness in the Storm link
Mar 16, 2016 — Perspectives on optimal control of varicella and herpes zoster by mass routine varicella vaccination; “Mass varicella immunization might increase the zoster burden, at least for some decades.” — Monica Betta et al, Proceedings B link
Jul 17, 2015 — The MMRV (measles-mumps-rubella-varicella) vaccine is associated with an increased risk of febrile seizures. — GreenMedInfo link
Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link
May 2006 — Chickenpox, chickenpox vaccination, and shingles — P. D. Welsby, Postgraduate Medical Journal link
Feb 3, 2005 — Varicella Vaccine and Infection with Varicella–Zoster Virus
— Dr. Marietta Vázquez MD & Dr. Eugene D. Shapiro MD, The New England Journal of Medicine link
June 2002 — Exposure to varicella boosts immunity to herpes-zoster: implications for mass vaccination against chickenpox — M. Brisson et al, Vaccine link
November-December 1994 — Age-Specific Incidence of Chickenpox — Dr. Reginald Finger MD, MPH et al, Public Health Reports link
1988 — Clinical Guide to the Use of Vitamin C: The Clinical Experiences of Frederick R. Klenner, M.D. abbreviated, summarized and annotated by Lendon H. Smith, M.D. — Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD link
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
The subject matter above is an excerpt from Reports by Vaccine Type.
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Gardasil, HPV (HPV = Human Papillomavirus; Cervical Cancer)
Hep B (Hepatitis B)
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)
DTaP, DTP, DPT, Tdap (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis /Whooping Cough)
Polio (IPV = Inactivated Polio Vaccine, OPV = Oral Poliovirus Vaccine)
Pneumonia, PCV, Rotavirus (Pneumococcal Conjugae Vaccine; Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease; Rotavirus)
Chickenpox, Shingles (Varicella, Herpes Zoster)
Flu (Influenza)
Anthrax, Swine Flu, Mpox, Smallpox, TB, Other (H1N1 = Swine Flu)
Other Cancer Vaccines
Bird Flu (H5N1 = Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 = A/H5N1 = Avian Influenza)
Officials continually claim, VACCINES ARE SAFE, VACCINES SAVE LIVES. There's no need to do real safety trials or study what effects they might have in combination.
VACCINES, the sacred cow of medicine can never be questioned and anything that happens following a vaccination is just a coincidence.
This is what we've all been brainwashed to believe. It is the religion of VACCINOLOGY.
Thank you, for this eye-opening article.