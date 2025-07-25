A Child Died after Receiving the Chickenpox Vaccine, prompting the European Medicines Agency to Highlight the “Severity of Risk for Encephalitis” [Brain Inflammation]

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has recommended an update to the product information of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccines Varilrix and Varivax to describe the severity of the risk for encephalitis [brain inflammation]. This follows a safety review prompted by a fatal case of encephalitis in a child in Poland after receiving Varilrix, a live-attenuated varicella vaccine.

MMR with Chickenpox Vaccine Caused Convulsions in Children

The MMR vaccine administered alone provokes a febrile seizure 1 in 3500 recipients. [Febrile seizures are convulsions in children triggered by a fever.] The MMR administered with a separate varicella or chickenpox vaccine provokes a seizure in 1 in 2500 administrations. The MMRV... combination vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 1250 administrations... These febrile seizures are not discrete events, but the crescendo of a weeklong ordeal of an increasingly ill child, with the majority of seizures occurring 7 to 10 days after administration... The vaccine reactions described in these documents are arguably equal to or exceed the discomfort of the illnesses the vaccines are intending to prevent.

1994: Chickenpox vaccine “could result in serious disease in a large number of people”

A vaccine against chickenpox has been awaiting licensure in the United States… Several concerns about its use exist… If vaccine coverage is high enough to induce herd immunity to chickenpox but less than universal, or if vaccine-induced immunity wanes in the absence of a boosting effect from circulating wild-type varicella virus, what will be the effect of an accumulation of susceptible adults? Chickenpox is known to have more severe effects on adults than on children. If enough adult susceptibles accumulate over time, subsequent transmission of chickenpox to adults could result in serious disease in a large number of people.

Dr. Reginald Finger MD, MPH et al, Public Health Reports

“There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood”

Chickenpox in the United Kingdom, where vaccination is not undertaken, has had a stable epidemiology for decades and is a routine childhood illness. Because of vaccination, chickenpox is now a rarity in the USA. In the UK, vaccination is not done because introduction of a routine childhood vaccination might drive up the age at which those who are non‐immune get the illness (chickenpox tends to be more severe the older you are), and the incidence of shingles may increase… There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood.

Exposure to Varicella Confers an Average of 20 Years Immunity

Our analysis shows that exposure to varicella is greater in adults living with children and that this exposure is highly protective against zoster. We further estimate that the average period of immunity conferred by exposure to varicella is 20 years.

Chickenpox Vaccine: “Trading One Problem for Another”

Studies have shown that as chickenpox vaccination rates have increased, the incidence of shingles has also risen significantly. This means that vaccinated individuals, including those who have never had chickenpox, can still develop shingles...

“See the game yet?

They sold a shot that traded one problem for another…

That’s not protection. That’s a setup.

You followed the rules. They changed the playbook.

And when it all catches up? They’ll just shrug and say it’s ‘rare.’

Chris Downey & Tony, VaxCalc, email May 29, 2025

“Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism… shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs”

Chickenpox, usually mild when experienced in childhood, was once a routine rite of passage. After the rollout of universal varicella vaccination, the incidence of chickenpox declined but observers began noticing a “’perverse’ boom” in shingles (also called herpes zoster). Chickenpox and shingles infections both stem from varicella zoster virus—and before the advent of the varicella vaccine, children infected with chickenpox helped boost adults’ immunity to shingles by inhibiting the latent virus’s reactivation. Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism, not only eliminating regular boosting for adults but shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs. In addition, because varicella vaccine-induced immunity decreases by 8% with each year since vaccination, previously vaccinated young adults are at increased risk for varicella outbreaks and potential complications later in life. In short, while the reduced circulation of wild chickenpox virus may spare some healthy children a benign case of chickenpox, children now face the more serious risk of developing shingles at young ages and chickenpox at older ages… Confirming the initial predictions, the incidence of shingles in the U.S. rose by 63% among 10- to 19-year-olds as of the mid-2000s. Ordinarily, clinicians do not expect to encounter shingles in children unless the children are seriously immunocompromised… A number of studies reported shingles in very young children—such as a 15-month-old vaccinated three months previously, a 2-year-old “vaccinated for varicella at 17 months,” another vaccinated 2-year-old, and a 3.5-year-old girl who had received the chickenpox vaccine around age 2. Across studies, the average age of shingles infection in children was 5.3 years, and the infection surfaced, on average, about three years after chickenpox vaccination.

High Dose Vitamin C: “Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it.”

The itch, the irritability, the pain, the vomiting of chicken pox, measles and mumps was assuaged in one hour with this last dose [of vitamin C]. Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it. 350 mg per kilogram may be employed along with antibiotics in treating stubborn bacterial infections. Because a virus infection will deplete the Vitamin C reserve, bleeding from the nose or chest would indicate an emergency situation. Vitamin C, using the above noted dosage schedule, should be pumped in immediately.

Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD

Shingles Vaccine Caused Autoimmune Disorder

An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome [an autoimmune disorder]… was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX… a vaccine for the prevention of shingles.

