Dr. Leonard Sax, who is both a physician and a psychologist, says in the New York Times, ‘The next time you hear a doctor say, with regard to prescribing stimulant medications, ‘let’s try it and see whether it helps,’ I suggest that you run – do not walk – to the nearest exit. Dr. Sircus There is no such thing as a Ritalin deficiency. Billie J. Sahley PhD and link

ADHD Drugs

Drugs prescribed for ADHD include the following.

Psychostimulants include Adderall, Amphetamines, Aptensio, Concerta, Cylert*, Daytrana, Desoxyn, Detroamphetamine Sulfate, Dexedrine, Dextrostat, Dyanavel, Evekeo, Focalin, Metadate, Methamphetamine, Methylin, Methylphenidate, Pemoline*, ProCentra, QuilliChew, Quillvant, Provigil, Ritalin, and Vyvanse. [source and source and source and source and source]

Ritalin is a brand name for methylphenidate . This drug is also sold under the names: Adhansia, Aptensio, Concerta, Cotempla, Daytrana, Jornay, Metadate, Methylin, Quillivant, and Quillichew. [source]

Nonstimulant ADHD drugs include Atomoxetine, Clonidine, Guanfacine, Intuniv, Kapvay, and Strattera (an SNRI). [source and source and source]

*Note: “A drug that has been used for ADHD for 30 years is being discontinued. [A consumer group] petitioned the FDA, asking the agency to ban pemoline, also sold under the trade name Cylert, because of reported cases of liver damage in users.” [2005 source]

ADHD Diagnosis is Severely Flawed

Subjective and Unreliable (Unreplicable) Diagnosis Used to Drug Children You can take this same difficult child to ten psychiatrists and come back with ten different diagnoses. But no matter what the diagnosis is, they all put him on Ritalin. Psychiatrist Abram Hoffer MD, PhD 2010 (pg 9) link and link ADHD Diagnosis: Unscientific, Many Flaws The diagnosis of ADHD remains far less objective than that of [conditions] where specific tools such as blood tests, x-rays and sonograms are used to determine the presence of the disorder… Furthermore, the answers provided by parents and teachers on behavior rating scales—to questions such as how much a child fidgets or whether he/she is easily distracted—are subjective. What one person views as distractibility another may view as natural inquisitiveness…. [Another] question asks whether the child “actively defies or refuses to comply with adults’ requests.” In some life situations, though, disobedience is a virtue… Another problem with the ADHD diagnosis is that it may apply a medical label to behaviors that fall at one end of a spectrum of normal patterns… To add to the complexity, approximately 65% of patients with ADHD may have one or more co-morbid disorders, such as anxiety, communication, mood, conduct, oppositional defiant and learning disorders and Tourette’s syndrome. Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

Evidence of Harm

Mind-Altering Drugs, Central Nervous System Stimulants The ADHD protocols of conventional medicine… use subjective methods of diagnosis and mind-altering pharmaceuticals such as Ritalin and Adderall. Although these drugs are central nervous system stimulants, in the case of ADHD they have the paradoxical effect of calming the patient… They also put the… children and adolescents at risk of the adverse effects associated with these drugs, particularly methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta, Metadate, Focalin, Methylin). The negative effects range from insomnia and decreased appetite to movement disorders such as tics and the stunting of children’s growth… Psychostimulants have become the primary treatment for those diagnosed with ADHD… The use of stimulant-type drugs to treat ADHD has grown despite a lack of understanding of their therapeutic action. Methylphenidate and amphetamines are stimulants of the central nervous system (10 milligrams of Ritalin are equivalent to 5 milligrams of amphetamine), yet in patients with ADHD, the drugs have a paradoxical effect and reduce the symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. Researchers acknowledge that stimulants’ method of action in treating ADHD is not well understood… [One researcher and psychiatrist] said of [Ritalin]: “As a psychiatrist, sometimes I feel embarrassed [about the lack of knowledge] because this is, by far, the drug we prescribe most frequently to children.” Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null

Resolving the Root Causes

Primary Intention of Therapies: Eliminate Allergens and Resolve Nutritional Deficiencies

Many nonpharmaceutical approaches to ADHD focus on eliminating food and environmental allergens that trigger symptoms and using nutrient supplements to address deficiencies and provide the body with nutritional support. – Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null link

The Underlying Factors Behind ADHD

Numerous studies suggest that biochemical heterogeneous etiologies for ADHD cluster around at least 8 risk factors: food and additive allergies, heavy metal toxicity and other environmental toxins, low-protein/high-carbohydrate diets, mineral imbalances, essential fatty acid and phospholipid deficiencies, amino acid deficiencies, thyroid disorders, and B-vitamin deficiencies. – Karen L. Harding et al link

73% of Children Diagnosed with ADHD Reacted to Many Food, Dyes, and Preservatives

This investigation evaluated 26 children who meet the criteria for ADHD. Treatment with a multiple item elimination diet showed 19 children (73%)… reacted to many foods, dyes, and/or preservatives. A double-blind placebo controlled food challenge was completed in 16 children…. This study demonstrates a beneficial effect of eliminating reactive foods and artificial colors in children with ADHD. Dietary factors may play a significant role in the etiology of the majority of children with ADHD. – M. Boris & F. S. Mandel link

Individual Children Can Have Differing Responses to Food Additives, Toxins, and Nutritional Deficiencies

Nutritional factors such as food additives, refined sugars, food sensitivities/allergies, and fatty acid deficiencies have all been linked to ADHD. There is increasing evidence that many children with behavioral problems are sensitive to one or more food components that can negatively impact their behavior. Individual response is an important factor for determining the proper approach in treating children with ADHD. In general, diet modification plays a major role in the management of ADHD. – Roseanne Schnoll et al link

Alternatives & Considerations

