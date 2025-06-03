ADHD Drugs Cause Serious Heart Issues Serious side effects of Adderall that have been reported include heart problems, such as fast heart rate, heart attack, and stroke. Healthline Magnesium Deficiency Causes Abnormal Heart Rhythms Magnesium… plays a role in the active transport of calcium and potassium ions across cell membranes, a process that is important to nerve impulse conduction, muscle contraction, and normal heart rhythm… Early signs of magnesium deficiency include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and weakness. As magnesium deficiency worsens, numbness, tingling, muscle contractions and cramps, seizures, personality changes, abnormal heart rhythms, and coronary spasms can occur. National Institutes of Health

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?) Implications The Underlying Physiology of Heart Rate Issues Root Causes of Arrhythmia, AFib (Irregular Heartbeat), Tachycardia, Reduced Heart Rate Variability (HRV), POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), Heart Palpitations Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period? We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

Genes Aren’t the Problem (So, What Is?)

With knowledge of causal factors, true healing is possible.

Establishment medicine has long promoted the belief that genes are a “blueprint” for a person’s biology and health. This was proven incorrect by the Human Genome Project completed in 2003.

Defective genes are spoken about as if they are “disease time bombs,” fatalistically programmed to go off inside of us... And yet, despite common misconceptions… diseases that result from errors in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene… [account for] less than 1% of all diseases… Following the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, it is no longer accurate to say that our genes “cause” disease. Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo Genomic researcher Craig Venter remarked… “Genes have very little impact on life outcomes. Our biology is way too complicated for that and deals with hundreds of thousands of independent factors. Genes are absolutely not our fate. They can give us useful information about the increased risk of a disease, but in most cases they will not determine the actual cause of the disease, or the actual incidence of somebody getting it.” … As we migrate from one country to another, our chances of being diagnosed with most chronic illnesses are determined not by the country we come from but by the country we migrate to… [and] the concordance between identical twins for breast cancer was found to be only 20%. Instead of our genes, our lifestyle and environment account for 90–95% of our most chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical Research

Genes are better understood as potentialities.

Genes express differently based on the cells’ environment — which means our exposure to toxins, nutrients, stress, exercise, and so on.

Those environmental factors determine whether genes are “signaled” or not.

Implications

The presumption that conditions that seemed to “run in the family” were due to genetic inheritance overlooked all the other things (the “environment”) that family members may share: the food they eat, the toxins in their water, the electro-magnetics in their area, the chemicals in their cleaning products, the way they deal with emotions, their stress levels and so on.

The implications of the genetic “blueprint” model were profound and long-lasting. Western medicine promoted the false belief that disease is due to genetic inheritance, propagating a medical system built on the false belief of fated outcomes and “no cures”, resulting in:

Helplessness, disempowerment

A focus on symptom management

Excessive use of pharmaceutical drugs

Distraction from identifying and addressing root causes

Dr. Bruce Lipton: “We are not victims of our genome” My research on how environment [toxins, nutrition, exercise, stress relief, etc] shapes genetic activity was published in 1977… Twenty years after I started my stem cell research, the same conclusions were officially recognized by science in advancing the revolutionary field of Epigenetics … the science of how environment controls genetic activity. The most exciting consequence of these studies is the revelation that we are truly masters of our genome… We are empowered creators, not victims of our genome. Dr. Bruce Lipton While genes play a role in life and disease, there are innumerable epigenetic triggers that differentiate us from mice and each other [and express as health or illness]. Dr. Nisha J. Manek MD

The Underlying Physiology of Heart Rate Issues

An arrhythmia is a disorder of the heart that affects the rate or rhythm at which the heart beats; basically the way the electricity works. Healthline

In addition to the vital information on root causes (below) that can be addressed, getting a sense for the underlying physiology of heart rate issues provides empowering information for reversing the condition. What is causing the electrical interference? It appears that nervous system dysfunction and/or inflammation are often the culprits. Thus, we can understand why nervous system regulation and inflammation reduction are important healing strategies.

Irregular Heartbeat Involves Electrical Interference Atrial fibrillation is a condition that interferes with the normal electrical conduction of the impulses that typically result in the rhythmic contraction of the heart. – Dr. Baxter Bell MD, YogaUOnline link Associated with Nervous System Dysfunction Studies with heart-rate variability analysis indicate that, rather than being triggered by either vagal or sympathetic activity, the onset of AF can be associated with simultaneous discharge of both limbs, leading to an imbalance between these two arms of the cardiac ANS. – Mark J. Shen, The Cardiac Autonomic Nervous System: An Introduction link Nervous System Dysfunction Contributes to Arrhythmia in People with Heart Failure

[In a study of 142 people with chronic heart failure*], these data support the hypothesis of a contributory role of autonomic nervous system dysfunction… in the genesis of life-threatening arrhythmias [irregular heartbeat]. – Dr. Andrea Mortara MD et al, American Heart Journal link * Heart failure means that the heart muscle weakens and has trouble pumping blood [source] Irregular Heartbeat Linked with Inflammation that Changes the Electrical Characteristics of the Heart Arrhythmogenesis [irregular heartbeat] and inflammation are inherently linked by a number of mechanisms that change the electrical characteristics of the heart. Arrhythmia treatment and prevention may benefit from therapeutic approaches that reduce inflammatory processes. – Andia Taghdiri, International Journal of Arrhythmia, Inflammation and Arrhythmogenesis link

Root Causes of Arrhythmia, AFib (Irregular Heartbeat), Tachycardia, Reduced Heart Rate Variability (HRV), POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome)*, Heart Palpitations

* Both orthostatic hypotension and POTS refer to problems upon standing, causing dizziness or fainting. Orthostatic hypotension refers to BLOOD PRESSURE DROPPING too much. POTS refers to the HEART RATE INCREASING too much even if blood pressure doesn’t change. [source]

The root causes of heart rate issues include the following. Quick links to verify research for each root cause are at Wellness Resource Center: Root Cause Index

Diet Soda, Artificially Sweetened Beverages Raised Risk of AFib by 20% Drinking two liters or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages — the equivalent of a medium-sized fast-food diet soda a day — raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20% when compared to people who drank none, a new study found. CNN Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increased Risk of AFib by 10% Excessive consumption of sweetened drinks has been linked to a higher risk of an irregular heart rhythm condition that can end up causing stroke or heart failure, according to a recent study. The peer-reviewed study looked at the genetic data of more than 200,000 individuals as well as their 24-hour diet. Researchers found that consuming more than two liters of sugar-sweetened beverages per week was associated with a 10% increased risk of AF. Among those consuming more than two liters of artificially sweetened beverages (ASB) weekly, the risk of atrial fibrillation was 20 percent higher. The Epoch Times Covid-19 Vaccination Caused Serious Heart Issues, including Arrhythmia This large-scale analysis of over 85 million individuals [comparing to an unvaccinated/control group] shows that Covid-19 vaccines are associated with significantly increased risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia. Arrhythmia: First dose (any vaccine): 199% increased risk AstraZeneca [any dose]: 711% increased risk AstraZeneca [first dose]: 389% increased risk Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Toxic Drugs as First-Line Treatment? Used for a Prolonged Period?

Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society. A Midwestern Doctor

Do you consider it sound practice to use toxic chemicals as the reflexive go-to rather than addressing the causes (which are often poisons in food, air and water)?

Is there any greater absurdity than a medical model that treats the symptoms of disease with sub-lethal dosages of toxic chemicals and in which there is no attempt to uncover, understand or remove the causes of those imbalances? After all, what disease has ever been found to be caused by a lack of a drug? Is acid reflux caused by a lack of proton-pump inhibitors? Is heart disease caused by a lack of statin drugs? Is osteoporosis caused by a lack of Fosamax? Is cancer caused by a lack of chemotherapy? Is depression caused by a lack of Paxil? Absolutely not. Then why would anyone consider it sound practice to use potentially toxic chemicals as a first-line treatment for conditions that are not caused by a lack of a chemical? To the contrary, many diseases are caused exactly by culminative exposures to chemicals that… are biologically alien to the body… We are treating poisoning with poisons! Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

