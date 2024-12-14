Pesticides are chemical compounds that are used to eliminate insects, rodents, fungi, and weeds. They include insecticides, herbicides, nematicides, fungicides, molluscicides, rodenticides, plant growth regulators, and other compounds. They are highly toxic to humans. – Nicolas Hulscher MPH

Glyphosate , a synthetic herbicide, is the most widely produced chemical in the world. It’s used in over 700 products. [source and source and source and source and source]

In regenerative agriculture and other traditional approaches, controlling pests is accomplished through techniques that bring ecosystem balance, increasing soil health and biodiversity while being safe for people and animals. In industrial agriculture and other uses where there is a reliance on synthetic chemicals, pesticides cause significant harm to people, their food sources, and the environment, as detailed below .

A pesticide is “any substance used to kill, repel, or control certain forms of plant or animal life that are considered to be pests. Pesticides include herbicides for destroying weeds and other unwanted vegetation, insecticides for controlling a wide variety of insects, fungicides used to prevent the growth of molds and mildew, disinfectants for preventing the spread of bacteria, and compounds used to control mice and rats .” [source]

Glyphosate is a s ynthetic herbicide patented in 1974 by the Monsanto Company and now manufactured and sold by many companies in hundreds of products , has been associated with cancer and many other health concerns discussed in this fact sheet. Glyphosate is best known as the active ingredient in Roundup -branded herbicides, and the herbicide used with ‘Roundup Ready’ genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Herbicide tolerance is the most prevalent GMO trait engineered into food crops , with some 90% of corn and 94% of soybeans in the U.S. genetically engineered to tolerate herbicides. A 2017 study found that Americans’ exposure to glyphosate grew by about 500 percent since Roundup Ready GMO crops were introduced in the U.S in 1996… Glyphosate is the most widely used agricultural chemical … ‘In the U.S., no pesticide has come remotely close to such intensive and widespread use.’ – U.S. Right to Know

Cows kept in genetically modified free area had significantly lower glyphosate concentrations in urine than conventional husbandry cows. Glyphosate was detected in… organs of slaughtered cows… Fattening rabbits showed significantly higher glyphosate residues in urine than hares. Moreover, glyphosate was significantly higher in urine of humans with conventional feeding . Furthermore, chronically ill humans showed significantly higher glyphosate residues in urine than healthy population . The presence of glyphosate residues in both humans and animals could haul the entire population towards numerous health hazards . Studying the impact of glyphosate residues on health is warranted and the global regulations for the use of glyphosate may have to be re-evaluated. – Journal of Environmental & Analytical Toxicology, 2014

French researchers found glyphosate in 57% of sperm samples from infertile men , with concentrations four times higher in sperm than in blood . Glyphosate can damage testicular cells, reduce sperm count and alter testosterone levels, even at low concentrations. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Glyphosate [was present] in 88% of the children from non-farming, and 81% of the children from farming households. Values in children were higher than levels of their parents , regardless of whether the parents worked on a farm or not [ 8 ]. -Environmental Health

Chlormequat chloride—an agricultural pesticide known to have developmental and reproductive toxicity—was detected in 80 percent of urine samples tested. – Rishma Parpia

These are a few places [where glyphosate is used] that you may not necessarily expect, but may want to take into consideration. Orchards and vineyards … Non-cop areas … landscapes and gardens … parks and other recreational green spaces . – ION

The ability of ethylene oxide (Eto) to damage DNA is what makes it effective as a pesticide and sterilizing agent, but is also what makes the chemical a threat to human health and designated by the EPA as a carcinogen when inhaled. EtO gas is used to sterilize swabs used for PCR tests to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The FDA [and] local health departments claim the EtO used in the swabs is completely safe... Sources of exposure... may [also] be through medical equipment , cosmetics , baby wipes , cleaning products , plastics , polyester clothing , and beekeeping equipment . - The Vaccine Reaction

Results from Microbe Inotech Laboratories Inc. which indicated that all five of the vaccines tested , manufactured by the world’s largest vaccine companies, tested positive for the chemical glyphosate. – Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America

Gluten-free food test results; “44 out of 46 of the samples came back positive for glyphosate. – Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America

Chlorpyrifos is used to treat insect pests on a range of food commodities, and residues can remain in soil and on crops . Almonds , cotton , citrus , grapes , corn , sugar beets , peaches , and nectarines receive the highest application of chlorpyrifos. It is also used on soybeans , Brussel sprouts, cranberries , and broccoli . Non-agricultural uses include golf courses , turf , greenhouses , wood treatments , such as utility poles and fence posts , and area-wide mosquito [control ]. Chlorpyrifos drift contaminates surface water, including sources of drinking water. The breakdown product of chlorpyrifos, chlorpyrifos-oxon, persists in water and even through water treatment . It can remain in drinking water for at least 72 hours. – Pesticides and You

Animal studies have shown that glyphosate accumulates in the organs in dairy cows . Glyphosate has also been found in the heart, intestines, kidneys, liver, lungs, and muscles of chickens . In addition, studies have shown that it can accumulate in multiple organs in pigs . – Jennifer Margulis

80% of Air Samples in California Farm Communities Contain Pesticides : The samples were all collected on school grounds , raising concerns among environmental and health advocates about safety risks for children and other vulnerable community members. – The New Lede

Pesticides are degraded in our ecosystem by a variety of physical and microbiological processes, including light, temperature, moisture, oxygen, and microorganisms… Pesticides linger in the soil for a long period of time and have a harmful effect on the soil and ecosystem . – Frontiers in Microbiology

Glyphosate is one of the most problematic pesticides that repeatedly appears in drinking water . – Jafar Safaa Noori et al

Pesticides enter into the water bodies through a variety of mechanisms , including atmospheric precipitation, chemical or pesticide manufacturing industries releasing unprocessed chemical waste into running water sources (rivers) and other water bodies, where these pesticides travel for miles and contaminate aquatic or water bodies, negatively impacting aquatic ecosystems. – Frontiers in Microbiology

The herbicide glyphosate was detected at least once in 66 of 70 U.S. streams and rivers according to a study by the U.S. Geological Survey National Water Quality Program. – USGS

[From 1993 to 2016] the percentage of people who tested positive for glyphosate shot up by 500% . The levels of glyphosate also spiked by 1208% during that time. – TIME

“Pesticides have long-lasting effects on honeybees , disrupting their energy metabolism and gut microbiome even when exposed as larvae. Industrial agriculture practices force bees to mature too quickly, shortening their lifespans.” [source]

The more pesticides that are used, the higher the number of antibiotic resistant bacteria that are found in soil , according to a new study published in Agronomy . “ – Alliance for Natural Health

The addition of the three mentioned pesticides significantly decreased the microbial activities and counts of soil bacteria, fungi and actinomycetes. – Journal of Physics Conference Series

Glyphosate “may worsen the adverse effects of vaccines , in part because it binds very efficiently to aluminum used as an adjuvant in certain vaccines. Live virus vaccines that do not contain aluminum adjuvant have also been found to be contaminated with glyphosate. [source]

Glyphosate damged DNA and caused DNA methylation in human cells. (2017) [source] Exposure to glyphosate and another pesticide poisoned cells and caused DNA changes in human cells. (2021) [source]

The amount of glyphosate in urine is tied to blood sugar levels and the prevalence of diabetes . [source]

“Glyphosate also causes leaky gut, allowing undigested proteins access to your general blood circulation . The end result is autoimmune disease , as your immune cells go into overdrive. ‘We have an epidemic in all kinds of different autoimmune diseases and food allergies, and I think all of that traces back to glyphosate,’ she says.” [source]

Glyphosate disrupts the gut microbiome , which is the primary tool of the immune system (the physiology responsible for preventing and fighting disease and ill health). “Glyphosate perturbs the gut microbiome. Altered microbiomes can cause chronic inflammation and, as a result, produce systemic oxidative stress and genotoxicity. Several studies have reported the impact of glyphosate on the microbiome. The results from these studies are summarized in Table 6 .” [source and source]

There is “an association of residential pesticides with respiratory problems in children . The incidence of such residential exposures has increased in the United States from 1.1 to 4.4 per million. Indoor air pollution, caused by pesticide spraying or the use of over-the-counter insecticides, has exacerbated symptoms such as irritation, lower respiratory pain, wheezing, dyspnea, and dry cough . In a randomized investigation of 25 asthmatic participants exposed to modest amounts of aerosols, asthmatic symptoms worsened when compared to a control group.” [source]

“Individuals working or living in areas with frequent neurotoxic pesticide use experience more ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) incidences than the general population… ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord .” [source]

In mice, glyphosate caused significant and lasting brain inflammation, “exacerbating Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology even after a signficant pause from exposure.” (2024). [source and source]

“Inhabitants of areas with higher use of atrazine, lindane, and simazine were 25 to 36 percent more likely to develop Parkinson’s .” [source]

“ Low-level exposure to the pesticides disrupts cells in a way that mimics the effects of mutations known to cause Parkinson’s disease . [source]

EPA warned of “permanent health risks” for unborn babies from weedkiller used on farms and golf courses, citing “serious, permanent, and irreversible health risks” to pregnant women and their developing babies from exposure to DCPA. [source]

“Glyphosate is classified as a probable human carcinogen by the WHO and is linked to an array of other human and environmental health problems .” [source]

Researchers found that the highest cancer rates are tied to regions with the highest pesticide use . “The Midwest, known for its high corn production, emerged as the region most affected by pesticide use. Compared with regions with the lowest risk, the Midwest faced an additional 154,541 cancer cases annually across all types.” [source and source]

Pesticide exposure poses cancer risk comparable to smoking . “A new study published in Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society found that living in U.S. agricultural communities with heavy pesticide use significantly increases cancer risk, comparable to smoking.” [source]

Descendants of exposed offspring were more likely to develop prostate, kidney and ovarian diseases, obesity and birth abnormalities . [source]

Glyphosate caused tumors and cancers in rodents. Strongest evidence included the following specific diagnoses: hemangiosarcomas, kidney tumors, malignant lymphomas, kidney adenomas, liver adenomas, skin keratoacanthomas, skin basal cell tumors, adrenal cortical carcinomas, hepatocellular adenomas and skin keratocanthomas. [source]

In a controlled study with 3,417 people, use of pesticides increased cancer of the lymphatic system . (2003) [source]

Pesticide exposure during preconception and first trimester tied to stillbirth . “Pesticide exposure is linked to negative birth outcomes in a recent study in the American Journal of Epidemiology.” [source]

Glyphosate has been shown to act as an endocrine disruptor — a chemical that can mimic or interfere with your body’s natural hormone production — with studies linking glyphosate exposure to an increased risk (2) of thyroid problems worldwide including cancer and Hashimoto ’s. One study even found (3) that women who were married to men who used pesticides in their daily work were at a higher risk of developing thyroid problems compared to other women… Glyphosate toxicity has been linked to an increased risk of other hormone imbalances including estrogen dominance due to its increased estrogenic activity. In fact, glyphosate’s estrogenic activity is so powerful, studies have found that it can even promote the growth (4) of breast cancer cells via your body’s estrogen receptors. One of the most concerning aspects of glyphosate is its potential impact on gut health. A recent study published in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology has suggested that even low doses of glyphosate can significantly disrupt (5) the delicate balance of gut bacteria, leading to dysbiosis and an increased risk of gastrointestinal issues . And since a healthy gut microbiome is crucial for nutrient absorption, immune system regulation, and your overall health, by disturbing this delicate ecosystem, glyphosate may pave the way for various chronic health problems . Glyphosate has been linked (6) to an activated inflammatory response through its ability to increase oxidative stress and cellular damage , which are key contributors to the development of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders , neurodegenerative conditions , and metabolic syndrome . – Dr. Will Cole

Internal documents reveal a concerted effort to downplay glyphosate’s carcinogenicity while ignoring substantial evidence indicating its dangers to human health. Mason has shown how Bayer shaped regulatory processes to secure product approvals, influencing scientific studies and regulatory decisions while suppressing contrary evidence. The environmental devastation wrought by Bayer’s pesticides is alarming: Mason cites significant declines in biodiversity and poisoned ecosystems as direct consequences of their widespread use. Moreover, rising cancer rates in communities exposed to Bayer’s products cannot be ignored, especially increasing cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to glyphosate use in areas heavily treated with these chemicals… Over the years, Monsanto mounted a deceitful defence of its health- and environment-damaging Roundup and its genetically modified crops, and it orchestrated toxic smear campaigns against anyone — scientist or campaigner — who threatened its interests. It comes as no surprise that a US-Based PR firm has created a watchlist, profiling activists, scientists and journalists who are critical of pesticide use and genetically modified organisms, as recently revealed in documents obtained by the investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports . – OffGuardian

Dec 9, 2024 — Prostate Cancer Linked to Common Pesticides for First Time Ever; “Researchers at Stanford University have identified 22 pesticides consistently associated with the prevalence of prostate cancer… Four of the 22 pesticides were linked to an increased mortality rate among men with prostate cancer.” — Natasha Hobley, The Vaccine Reaction link

Dec 6, 2024 — Biden Proposes Raising Acceptable Threshold for Common Agricultural Pesticide — Rachel Frazin, The Hill link

Dec 5, 2024 — Glyphosate Can Have ‘Persistent, Damaging’ Effects on Brain Health: A study published Wednesday in the Journal of Neuroinflammation found that laboratory mice exposed to glyphosate herbicide developed significant brain inflammation, a condition associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. — Carey Gillam, Children’s Health Defense link

Dec 4, 2024 — ‘Unconscionable’: EPA to Only Partially Ban Pesticide Known to Harm Developing Babies: Under pressure from Big Ag and ordered by a federal court to consider the concerns raised by farming groups, the EPA said it would continue to allow the use of chlorpyrifos on 11 crops despite evidence of neurodevelopmental harms to children. — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Dec 4, 2024 — GMO Corn, Glyphosate Pose Unacceptable Health Risks, New Scientific Analysis Shows: The 200-page document with 1,200 references, prepared by Mexico’s National Council for Humanities, Science and Technology underpins Mexico’s 2023 decree to restrict the use of GM corn in tortillas and other minimally processed corn products, and to phase out the use of glyphosate in Mexico. — U.S. Right to Know, Children’s Health Defense link

Dec 4, 2024 — Study Reveals Lasting Effects of Common Weed Killer on Brain Health: Findings indicate glyphosate exposure increases risk of neurodegenerative disease — Richard Harth, ASU News link

Dec 4, 2024 — Study Reveals Lasting Effects of Common Herbicide on Brain Health: Glyphosate exposure exacerbates Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology in mice even after a significant pause from exposure — Arizona State University link

Dec 4, 2024 — Glyphosate Exposure Exacerbates Neuroinflammation and Alzheimer’s Disease-like Pathology Despite a 6-Month Recovery Period in Mice — Samantha K. Bartholomew et al, Journal of Neuroinflammation link

Dec 4, 2024 — Glyphosate: Cancer and Other Health Concerns — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know link

Dec 3, 2024 — Aspartame, Pesticides, and New Codex Leadership; “On the issue of the pesticide residues up for adoption, NHF joined the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland in expressing their concerns and reservations for the following pesticides: Thiophanate-Methyl (INS 077), Dinocap (INS 087), Phosmet (INS 103), Iprodione (INS 111), Cypermethrin (including Alpha- & Zeta-Cypermethrin) (INS 118), Diflubenzuron (INS 130), Propiconazole (INS 160), Difenoconazole (INS 224), Clothianidin (INS 238), Thiamethoxam (INS 245), Fluopyram (INS 243), Dinotefuran (INS 255), Cyantraniliprole (INS 263), Cyflumetofen (INS 273), Tetraniliprole (INS 324), Broflanilide (INS 326), Isoflucypram (INS 330), Florylpicoxamid (INS 332), Isocycloseram (INS 334), Isotianil (INS 335). The U.S. Codex delegation was, of course, in favor of the adoption of all of these toxic pesticide-residue standards. [Codex or “Food Code” is a set of standards developed by WHO & United Nations.] — The National Health Federation link

Dec 1, 2024 — No, It’s Not Click Bait. Yes, There Is Glyphosate in Vaccines — Jennifer Margulis link

Nov 27, 2024 — GM Corn and Glyphosate Science: Documents from Mexico-US Trade Dispute — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know link

Nov 27, 2024 — New Scientific Analyses Underpin Mexico’s Restrictions on GM Corn and Glyphosate Due to Health Risks — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know link

Nov 27, 2024 — Leading Scientist Defends Mexico’s Food Sovereignty from GM Corn and Glyphosate — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know link

Nov 25, 2024 — In Win for Pesticide Lobbyists, Court Rules Seeds Coated With Pesticides Don’t Have to Undergo Safety Review — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 21, 2024 — Can We Feed the World Without Using Pesticides? This Iowa Farmer Says Yes — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 19, 2024 — Glyphosate Is Toxic: Here’s How It Destroys Your Health — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 17, 2024 — ‘Toxic Legacy’: How Glyphosate Destroys Your Health — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 15, 2024 — Organophosphate Insecticide Malathion Induces Alzheimer’s Disease-Like Cognitive Impairment in Mice: Evidence of the Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis — Jingna Cui, et al, ACS Publications link

Nov 22, 2024 — Court Deals Setback to Efforts to Regulate Pesticide-Coated Seeds — Carey Gillam, The New Lede link

Nov 22, 2024 — EPA’s Denial of Environmental Group’s Petition to Regulate Pesticide-Coated Seeds Backed by Federal Judge — Matt McGregor, The Epoch Times link

Nov 16, 2024 — Low Level Chronic Glyphosate Harms in Fetal Development and Reproductive Toxicity: 45 scientific papers to encourage you to stop buying conventional foods — Dr. Robert W. Malone MD link

Nov 15, 2024 — The Association Between Pesticides and Autism: Childhood hyper-vaccination may not be the only concern — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link

Nov 14, 2024 — Pesticide Consumption May be Linked to Male Infertility, Harvard Study Suggests — Nataly R. Delcid & Ryan A. Lopez, The Harvard Crimson link

Nov 11, 2024 — US Approves GMO Wheat Grown with Neurotoxic Herbicide — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 7, 2024 — ANH News Beat; “Pesticide manufacturers are pumping money into US politics, both at federal level, and increasingly, at state level, in an effort to get payouts from lawsuits capped as they pursue the ultimate goal of getting legal ‘immunity’ from prosecution.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Nov 4, 2024 — Pesticide Makers Want Free Pass for Injuries Caused by Their Chemicals. So They’re Spending Big to Influence State Lawmakers: In most states, the pesticide company employee PACs contributed to a combination of legislative leaders and emerging leaders, with emphasis on legislators who chair agricultural and environmental committees. — U.S. Right to Know, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 4, 2024 — 22 Pesticides Linked to Prostate Cancer — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link

Nov 4, 2024 — Study Reveals Links Between Many Pesticides and Prostate Cancer — Wiley, Medical Xpress link

Nov 4, 2024 — Pesticides and Prostate Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Environment-Wide Association Study — Dr. Simon John Christoph Soerensen MD, et al, Cancer link

Nov 1, 2024 — Women Exposed to Pesticides Face Higher Risk of Stillbirth — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 1, 2024 — The Neonicotinoid Acetamiprid Reduces Larval and Adult Survival in Honeybees (Apis mellifera) and Interacts with a Fungicide Mixture; “We asked whether the combination of a frequently used insecticide and fungicides would affect developing bees… The insecticide treatment in higher concentrations significantly reduced larval and adult survival… Negative synergistic effects on adult survival were caused by the low concentrated insecticide-fungicides-mixture, which had no effect when applied alone… Our results suggest that environmental relevant concentrations can be harmful to honeybees.” — Sarah Manzer et al, Environmental Pollution link

Oct 31, 2024 — Pesticide-Related PAC Money Surges into State Legislatures as Companies Seek to Limit Damage Awards in Court — Rebecca Raney, U.S. Right to Know link

Oct 30, 2024 — 46 Organizations Demand Conagra End Use of Bee-Killing Pesticides on Popcorn — Kendra Klein, Friends of the Earth link

Oct 30, 2024 — What It’s Like to Be Targeted by the Chemical Industry for Speaking Out Against Pesticides — Common Dreams, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 29, 2024 — Syngenta Hid Health Risks of Its Popular Herbicide While Hauling in Big Profits — Investigate Midwest, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 28, 2024 — Six Children Died From Pesticide Poisoning in South Africa, Lab Analysis Finds — Reuters, US News & World Report link

Oct 25, 2024 — 80% of Air Samples in California Farm Communities Contain Pesticides: The samples were all collected on school grounds, raising concerns among environmental and health advocates about safety risks for children and other vulnerable community members. — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 25, 2024 — Fruit, Vegetable Pesticide Exposure May Impair Sperm During IVF Cycles — Erin T. Welsh, Healio link

Oct 25, 2024 — Scientific Dossier on Genetically Modified Corn and its Effects: Effects of GM corn on human health, the environment and biodiversity, including the biocultural richness of native corn in Mexico — CONAHCYT link and link

Oct 24, 2024 — Pesticides Found in 80% of Air Samples from California Farm Communities — Shannon Kelleher, The New Lede link

Oct 24, 2024 — Agricultural Chemicals are More Toxic to Insects than Previously Thought — Douglas Main, The New Lede link

Oct 23, 2024 — Bayer’s New Roundup Products More Toxic than Prior Formulations, Report Asserts — Carey Gillam, Environmental Health News link

Oct 22, 2024 — Bayer’s New Roundup Weedkiller for Consumers 45 Times More Toxic: Bayer said it would remove glyphosate from Roundup weedkiller products for consumers, in response to tens of thousands of lawsuits linking the weedkiller to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A new analysis finds the products are more toxic to consumers and the environment than ever before. — Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 19, 2024 — Hundreds of Thousands of Honeybee Colonies Lost During 2023 — What’s Killing Them?; “Neonicotinoid pesticides, particularly thiacloprid, have long-lasting effects on honeybees, disrupting their energy metabolism and gut microbiome even when exposed as larvae. Industrial agriculture practices force bees to mature too quickly, shortening their lifespans, while areas with more natural habitats help bees live longer and healthier lives. You can help protect bees by avoiding neonicotinoids, supporting organic farming, creating pollinator-friendly spaces and choosing untreated plants for your garden.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 15, 2024 — Alterations in Microbiota-Metabolism-circRNA Crosstalk in Autism Spectrum Disorder-like Behaviours Caused by Maternal Exposure to Glyphosate-based Herbicides in Mice; “Exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides increases the risk for autism spectrum disorder.” — Xiu He, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety link

Oct 10, 2024 — Bayer Must Pay $78 Million in Latest Roundup Cancer Trial, Jury Finds — Brendan Pierson, Reuters link

Oct 8, 2024 — EPA Knows These Commonly Used Pesticides Affect Brain Development — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 7, 2024 — A Faustian Bargain with Corporate Power: From Monsanto to Bayer, the Worst of Both Worlds — Colin Todhunter, OffGuardian link

Oct 3, 2024 — Risk of Miscarriage 41% Higher Among Women Exposed to Pesticides — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 27, 2024 — Revealed: The US Government-Funded ‘Private Social Network’ Attacking Pesticide Critics — Carey Gillam et al, The Guardian link

Sep 27, 2024 — Poison PR- How a US Company has been Using your Tax Dollars to Suppress Pesticide Opposition Around the World — The New Lede link

Sep 27, 2024 — “Defend or be Damned” – How a US Company Uses Government Funds to Suppress Pesticide Opposition Around the World — Carey Gillam et al, The New Lede

Sep 24, 2024 — How Bee-Killing Pesticides Poisoned a Community — Steve Blackledge, Environment America link

Sep 21, 2024 — Well Being: The Glyphosate Addiction: Big Ag is addicted. — Dr. Robert W. Malone MD link

Sep 19, 2024 — Cancer Risk: Are Pesticides the New Smoking? “The Midwest, known for its high corn production, emerged as the region most affected by pesticide use. Compared with regions with the lowest risk, the Midwest faced an additional 154,541 cancer cases annually across all types.” — Dounia Hamdi PhD, Medscape link

Sep 11, 2024 — Gardeners Beware: High Levels of Glyphosate in Fertilizers Ruined Tomato Crops — GMWatch, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 9, 2024 — Pesticides in Combination Can Have Unexpected Effects on the Development of Honeybees — Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, Phys.org link

Sep 3, 2024 — One of World’s Largest Dementia Clusters in Young People May Be Tied to High Blood Levels of Glyphosate — Beyond Pesticides link

Sep 1, 2024 — Predicted Multispecies Unintended Effects from Outdoor Genome Editing; “Exposure to CRISPR/Cas pesticide could… alter the genomes of an assortment of non-target organisms. Metabolic enrichment analysis confirms the potential for unintended effects to cause adverse effects in non-target organisms.” — Aline Martins Hoepers et al, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety link

September 2024 — In Vitro Genomic Damage Caused by Glyphosate and its Metabolite AMPA — Alfredo Santovito, Chemosphere (Science Direct) link

Aug 30, 2024 — ‘Toxic,’ ‘Hazardous,’ ‘Fatal’ Mosquito Insecticide Sprayed Over New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire Neighborhoods: “May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways,” reads safety data sheet for insecticide ANVIL. — Jon Fleetwood link

Aug 21, 2024 — Glyphosate Exposure: More Extensive Than We Realize — ION link

Aug 16, 2024 — Washing Fruit Doesn’t Remove Pesticide Residues, Study Confirms: A new scientific report published in the American Chemical Society’s journal Nano Letters provides new evidence that washing fruit before eating it does not remove toxic agricultural chemicals. — Carey Gillam, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 14, 2024 — Study: Highest Cancer Rates Tied to Regions With Highest Pesticide Use: Researchers considered 69 pesticides used in agriculture that are monitored by the USDA. They used U.S. Geological Survey data to map areas of similar crops and pesticide use patterns and incorporated public health data from the CDC to develop their final picture. — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 14, 2024 — Study Links Pesticide Exposure During Preconception and First Trimester to Stillbirth; “Pesticide exposure is linked to negative birth outcomes in a recent study in the American Journal of Epidemiology.” — Beyond Pesticides link

Aug 14, 2024 — They All Got Mysterious Brain Diseases. They’re Fighting to Learn Why. — Greg Donahue, New York Times link [“Yet more harms associated to pesticide exposure have been revealed in an investigative article (behind a paywall) published in the New York Times by journalist, Greg Donahue. Donahue shows how an entire community of brain disease patients in Canada have been abandoned by the authorities as they seek to cover up the links between heavy pesticide use in the area and high levels of dementia in young people. Beyond Pesticides has more.” – Alliance for Natural Health]

Aug 5, 2024 — Pesticide Exposure Poses Cancer Risk Comparable to Smoking; “A new study published in Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society found that living in U.S. agricultural communities with heavy pesticide use significantly increases cancer risk, comparable to smoking.” — Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 1, 2024 — ANH News; “People who live near agricultural areas have a similar level of risk of developing certain types of cancer from exposure to pesticides, as those who smoke. A new study published in Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society found strong links between exposure to pesticides and the development of leukaemia, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, bladder, colon, lung and pancreatic cancers.”— Alliance for Natural Health link

Aug 1, 2024 — Sixty Percent of Native Pollinators at Risk of Vanishing as New York Restricts Neonicotinoids; “All insects, to some degree, are threatened by pesticide use” — Rebecca Raney, U.S. Right to Know link

Aug 1, 2024 — Beekeepers Continue to Lose Hundreds of Thousands of Honey Bee Colonies, USDA Reports; “Pesticides may have affected 270,000 colonies, according to respondents” — Rebecca Raney, U.S. Right to Know link

Jul 25, 2024 — Cancer Warning As Pesticides As Bad As Smoking, Scientists Claim — Pandora Dewan, Newsweek link

Jul 25, 2024 — Pesticide Exposure as Risky as Smoking, Study Finds — Shannon Kelleher, The New Lede link

Jul 25, 2024 — Study Links Specific Pesticides to Increased Risk of Over 6 Types of Cancers — Robby Berman, Medical News Today link

Jul 24, 2024 — ‘Truly Frightening’: Pesticides Sprayed on Food Crops Increasingy Laced with ‘Forever Chemicals’ — The Straits Times link

Jul 24, 2024 — Comprehensive Assessment of Pesticide Use Patterns and Increased Cancer Risk — Jacob Gerken, et al, Frontiers link

Jul 24, 2024 — Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Pesticides Used on Food, in Homes and on Pets, Study Finds — Sandee LaMotte, CNN link

Jul 24, 2024 — Forever Pesticides: A Growing Source of PFAS Contamination in the Environment — Nathan Donley, et al, EHP Publishing link

Jul 23, 2024 — PFAS Widely Added to US Pesticides Despite EPA Denial, Study Finds — Tom Perkins, The Guardian link

Jul 23, 2024 — Pesticides Designed to ‘Edit’ the Genes of Plants, Animals, Insects — and Humans? A team of international scientists warned that pesticides designed to “edit” the genes of organisms out of doors, in the uncontrolled conditions of the open environment, could have serious or even fatal consequences for the organisms they encounter. — GMWatch, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 19, 2024 — Scientists Sound the Alarm Over Outdoor Gene Editing Pesticides — GMWatch link

Jul 19, 2024 — Glyphosate Present in 57% of Sperm Samples From Infertile Men: French researchers found glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller, in 57% of sperm samples from infertile men, with concentrations four times higher in sperm than in blood. Glyphosate can damage testicular cells, reduce sperm count and alter testosterone levels, even at low concentrations. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 17, 2024 — New Study Implicates Glyphosate in Male Infertility — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 16, 2024 — Pre-Conception And First Trimester Exposure To Pesticides And Associations With Stillbirth — Melissa A Furlong, et al, Oxford Academic link

Jul 8, 2024 — Top Alternatives to RoundUp and Glyphosate for Your Garden — ION link

Jul 5, 2024 — How Monsanto Buys Science and Promotes Cancer — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 1, 2024 — The Impact of the Herbicide Glyphosate and its Metabolites AMPA and MPA on the Metabolism and Functions of Human Blood Neutrophils and their sex-dependent effects on reactive oxygen species and CXCL8/IL-8 production — Pier-Olivier Leblanc,et al, Science Direct link

Jun 27, 2024 — Glyphosate Exposure Induces Cytotoxicity, Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Activation of ERα and ERβ Estrogen Receptors in Human Prostate PNT1A Cells — Teresa Chianese et al, International Journal of Molecular Sciences link

Jun 25, 2024 — Effects of Glyphosate Exposure on Intestinal Microbiota, Metabolism and Microstructure: a Systematic Review; “Our findings revealed that glyphosate and its formulations are able to induce intestinal dysbiosis by altering bacterial metabolism, intestinal permeability, and mucus secretion, as well as causing damage to the microvilli and the intestinal lumen. Additionally, immunological, enzymatic and genetic changes were also observed in the animal models. At the metabolic level, damage was observed in lipid and energy metabolism, the circulatory system, cofactor and vitamin metabolism, and replication, repair, and translation processes. In this context, we pointed out that the studies revealed that these alterations, caused by glyphosate-based herbicides, can lead to intestinal and systemic diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.” — Amanda da Cunha Ignacio et al, Food & Function link

Jun 20, 2024 — Relationship of Urinary Glyphosate Concentrations with Glycosylated Hemoglobin [Blood Sugar] and Diabetes in US Adults: A Cross-Sectional Study; “Glyphosate concentrations [in urine] are positively associated with [blood sugar] levels and diabetes.” — Peng Tang et al, BMC Public Health link

Jun 15, 2024 — Glyphosate Presence in Human Sperm: First report and positive correlation with oxidative stress in an infertile French population — Claudine Vasseur, et al, Science Direct link

Jun 13, 2024 — The Very Real Dangers of Pesticides + Top 12 Foods to Buy Organic — Brian Vaszily link

Jun 11, 2024 — Research on Pesticides Linked to Bee Colony Collapse All But Vanishes From Major Science Conference: A review of the 2023 Entomological Society of America conference program revealed a surprising absence of scholarly research on the controversial role of neonicotinoid pesticides in bee colony collapse, despite the products being a topic of increasing global research interest. The agrochemical industry is a major contributor to these events. — U.S. Right to Know, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 10, 2024 — Gluten-Free Food Test Results; “44 out of 46 of the samples came back positive for glyphosate. We had hoped to find that gluten-free foods that were also organic would be free of glyphosate and pesticides. They were not. The prevalence of glyphosate and agrochemicals in our food supply, even in organic and even in foods made for people with ADA recognized disability, such as Celiac disease, is disturbing for many reasons. This contamination is avoidable. As the EU has done, all our policymakers need to do is disallow the spraying of glyphosate and other agrochemicals as a drying agent on crops. The result would be that 80% of our exposure to glyphosate would be eliminated from food consumption. We urge.. better regulation of the food supply.” — Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America link

Jun 5, 2024 — ANH News; “The more pesticides that are used, the higher the number of antibiotic resistant bacteria that are found in soil, according to a new study published in Agronomy.“ — Alliance for Natural Health link

May 29, 2024 — Antibiotic-Resistance Genes Rise with Pesticide Application, as Study Adds to a Plethora of Findings — Beyond Pesticides link

May 21, 2024 — Maker of Popular Weedkiller Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits — David A. Lieb, AP News link

May 21, 2024 — 2 Toxic Weedkillers Linked to Serious Illness Found in Pregnant Women; “The weedkillers are linked to a host of illnesses, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease.” — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

May 17, 2024 — High Levels of Weedkiller Found in More than Half of Sperm Samples, Study Finds: Glyphosate found in samples from French infertility clinic raising questions about controversial chemical’s impact on fertility — Tom Perkins, The Guardian link

May 15, 2024 — Pesticide Use Again Linked to Inflammatory Bowel Disease, This Time Among Applicators and Their Spouses — Beyond Pesticides link

May 14, 2024 — Environmental Working Group Study Reveals Ubiquitous Pesticide Exposure in U.S. Population: 80% of persons tested had significant levels of Chlormequat. Expect male infertility. — James Lyons-Weiler link

May 11, 2024 — Effect of Mineral Fertilizers and Pesticides Application on Bacterial Community and Antibiotic-Resistance Genes Distribution in Agricultural Soils — Ludmila Khmelevtsova, et al, MDPI link

May 4, 2024 — Atrazine, an Endocrine-Disrupting Herbicide Banned in Europe, is Widely Used in the U.S. — Mikaela Conley, U.S. Right to Know link

May 3, 2024 — “Roundup”/Glyphosate: The Poison Sprayed on Our Food – Is this a major cause of widespread brain fog, infertility, pregnancy loss, cancer, and much more? Plus proof that the harms are known and planned. Information on glyphosate detox at the end. — Brucha Weisberger link

Apr 30, 2024 — The Untold Story of Polio; “Maready argues that the polio story is more complex than the conventional narrative. He suggests that the widespread use of pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, played a significant role in the polio epidemics of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These pesticides, used to combat invasive moth species, may have damaged gut health, allowing normally innocuous enteroviruses to enter the nervous system and cause paralysis, especially in children whose spinal cords are closer to their intestines.” — Lies are Unbekoming & Forrest Maready link

Apr 16, 2024 — Weedkiller Manufacturer Seeks Lawmakers’ Help to Squelch Claims it Failed to Warn about Cancer — Hannah Fingerhut & David A. Lieb, AP News link

Apr 11, 2024 — Pesticides Implicated in Infertility; “Compared to women with the lowest pesticide exposure, women with the highest exposure had an 18% lower IVF success rate. They were also 26% less likely to have a live birth if they did become pregnant.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 9, 2024 — 10 Years of Studies Link Pesticide Exposure and Childhood Cancer: A meta-analysis of 174 studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Science between 2013 and 2023 found that more than 80% showed positive associations between pesticide exposure and heightened risk of childhood cancers. — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

Apr 3, 2024 — ‘Permanent Health Risks’ for Unborn Babies: EPA Warns About Weedkiller Used on Farms, Golf Courses: Citing “serious, permanent, and irreversible health risks” to pregnant women and their developing babies, the EPA on Monday warned that exposure to DCPA could lead to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, and impaired motor skills later in life. — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 28, 2024 — Big Chem Wants Legal Immunity from Pesticide Injuries — Alliance for Natural Health link

Mar 25, 2024 — Another Step on the Transgene-Facilitated Herbicide Treadmill — David A Mortensen, et al, Sci Journals link

Mar 19, 2024 — ‘Clear Scientific Evidence’ of Harms from GMO Corn, Glyphosate, Mexico Tells U.S.: Mexico issued a 189-page rebuttal to U.S. claims that Mexico’s limits on genetically engineered corn and glyphosate violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, citing more than 140 scientific studies supporting concerns about health problems, especially in kids, related to consuming GMO corn and glyphosate residues. — Carey Gillam, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 19, 2024 — Just Like Pharma? Bayer Lobbies for Liability Shield After Juries Side With People Harmed by Pesticides: After a series of lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer led to high-dollar judgments against Bayer, the company is lobbying state legislatures to shield it from future lawsuits and to annul at least some of the 50,000 claims that are currently active — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 13, 2024 — EPA Admits Chlorpyrifos Damages Kids’ Brains, But Efforts to Ban the Insecticide Fall Short: In August 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revoked all tolerances for the insecticide chlorpyrifos, effectively banning its use on food. But in November 2023 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit overturned the ban, allowing its use on food crops unless states rule otherwise. — U.S. Right to Know, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 12, 2024 — After a Massive Bee Kill, a Scientist Challenges Pesticide Policies — Rebecca Raney, U.S. Right to Know link

Mar 11, 2024 — They’re At It Again. Now They Want Immunity from Pesticide Harm; “Lawsuit immunity greatly encouraged vaccine manufacturers to develop and market an increasing number of vaccines. Unsurprisingly, when you make any commodity ‘liability free’ to manufacturers, it will quite naturally encourage more production and marketing of that commodity without the proper safety studies. After all, why the need for diligent care when you cannot be sued if anything goes wrong? ‘If these and other State immunity bills pass, then expect to be drenched in pesticides.’ “ — James Lyons-Weiler link

Mar 5, 2024 — Growing Evidence That Pesticides Are Linked to Parkinson’s Disease: Inhabitants of areas with higher use of atrazine, lindane, and simazine were 25 to 36 percent more likely to develop Parkinson’s, a new study shows. — A.C. Dahnke, The Epoch Times link

Mar 5, 2024 — EPA Failed to Assess Safety of Pesticides in Flea and Tick Collars Linked to 3,000+ Pet Deaths — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 28, 2024 — Global Pesticide Ban Is Only Way To Stop Us From a Health Epidemic Nightmare | Opinion — Saboto Caesar, Newsweek link

Feb 27, 2024 — Pesticide Exposure Linked to Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Metabolic Disease in Seniors — Beyond Pesticides link

Feb 26, 2024 — Agricultural Pesticide Found in 80 Percent of Americans Tested; “A new study… reported the detection of chlormequat chloride—an agricultural pesticide known to have developmental and reproductive toxicity—in the U.S. population and food supplies.” — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 23, 2024 — Pesticides are Leaving Lasting Behavioural Changes Through Generations of Fish, Study Finds — Ankush Banerjee, Business Insider India link

Feb 23, 2024 — Bayer/Monsanto in Roundup/Glyphosate Case Stung With Largest Multi-Billion Dollar Jury Award, Asks States to Stop Litigation — Beyond Pesticides link

Feb 22, 2024 — Pesticide Linked to Reproductive Issues Found in Cheerios, Quaker Oats, and Other Oat-based Foods — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 21, 2024 — Weed Killer 2,4-D’s Adverse Effect on the Liver Adds to List of Hazards from Food, Lawn, and Water Residues — Beyond Pesticides link

Feb 19, 2024 — New Pesticide ‘Linked to Reproductive Issues’ Found in 80 Percent of Americans — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Feb 16, 2024 — Pregnant Women in Indiana Show Fourfold Increase in Toxic Weedkiller in Urine – Study: Seventy percent of pregnant women in state had herbicide dicamba in their urine, up from 28% in an earlier study — Jonathan Hettinger & Carey Gillam, The Guardian link

Feb 9, 2024 — Glyphosate Exposure During Pregnancy Raises Child’s Risk of Poor Brain Function: A study published in Environmental Research finds an association between adverse neurodevelopment, including brain function and development, among infants and exposure to the herbicide glyphosate during pregnancy. — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 18, 2024 — Dicamba: Concerns About Health Risks and Crop Damage; “Dozens of farmers around the U.S. are suing Bayer (formerly Monsanto) and BASF in an effort to hold the companies accountable for millions of acres of crop damage the farmers claim is due to widespread use of dicamba. Use of the herbicide increased in recent years after the introduction of crops that are genetically engineered to tolerate dicamba.” — Carey Gillam, U.S. Right to Know link

Jan 2, 2024 — Glyphosate and Neurotoxicity: A Call for Scientific Renewal; “Glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, has been approved for use in the European Union for another 10 years despite uncertainty over whether it increases the risk of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson disease. We call for new approaches to assessing the neurotoxicity of glyphosate and other pesticides and improving their regulation.” — Bastiaan R. Bloem et al, Nature Reviews Neurology link

January 2024 — Use of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-Containing Food Products in Children; “Glyphosate, the principal herbicide used in the production of GMO food crops, has been classified as “’robably carcinogenic to humans.’ … Measurable quantities (residues) of glyphosate and other herbicides are now found in many GMO foods. Prenatal exposures to glyphosate are reported to be associated with increased risk of preterm birth and in utero endocrine disruption in children.” — Dr. Steven A. Abrams MD et al, American Academy of Pediatrics link

Dec 15, 2023 — Impact of Glyphosate (Roundup) on the Composition and Functionality of the Gut Microbiome; “These changes to the gut microbiome are associated with biological effects such as hyperhomocysteinemia [ blood issue associated with heart disease, psychiatric illness, bone health, more], reproductive toxicity, alterations to intestinal integrity, neurodevelopmental disturbances, and buildup of toxic metabolites.” — Lauren Walsh et al, Gut Microbes link

December 2023 — The Inadequacy of Current Pesticide Regulations for Protecting Brain Health: The Case of Glyphosate and Parkinson’s Disease; “It is impossible to estimate the safety of glyphosate in relation to Parkinson’s disease because current regulatory actions have serious shortcomings. Procedures to test for neurotoxicity are too crude. [Specific shortcomings detailed in the article.]— Bastiaan R. Bloem & Tjitske A. Boonstra, The Lancet link

Nov 27, 2023 — Pesticide Exposure Linked to Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Could Be Used to Predict Disease Risk: A blood test calculates risk through exposure to pesticides. Those with highest exposures had double the risk of developing this fatal neurological disease. — George Citroner, The Epoch Times link

Nov 22, 2023 — ANH News Beat: Technicality Allows Re-approval of Glyphosate Use for Another 10 Years in the EU; “Glyphosate will be reapproved for continued use for an additional 10 years after the Standing Committee failed to reach a majority verdict on the proposal. The European Commission will now simply adopt the proposal to renew approval when it runs out next month.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Nov 16, 2023 — EU to Renew Herbicide Glyphosate Approval for 10 Years — Philip Blenkinsop & Sudip Kar-Gupta, Reuters link

Oct 1, 2023 — The Effects of Glyphosate-Based Herbicide on the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Thyroid Axis are Tissue-Specific and Dependent on Age Exposure; “Residues of glyphosate-based herbicides (GBH) are present in environment and food. GBH has been linked to an increased risk of thyroid disease in farmers. GBH altered thyroid morphometry, several gene expression’s and increased T4 levels. GBH affected several steps of HPT axis regulation in an age-dependent manner.” — Jeane Maria Oliveira et al, Environmental Pollution link

October 2023 — Mapping the Key Characteristics of Carcinogens for Glyphosate and its Formulations: A Systematic Review; “Glyphosate perturbs the gut microbiome. Altered microbiomes can cause chronic inflammation and, as a result, produce systemic oxidative stress and genotoxicity. Several studies have reported the impact of glyphosate on the microbiome. The results from these studies are summarized in Table 6.” — Iemaan Rana et al, Chemosphere (ScienceDirect) link

Sep 15, 2023 — Atrazine, an Endocrine-Disrupting Herbicide Banned in Europe, Is Widely Used in the U.S. — Mikaela Conley, Regeneration International link

Apr 7, 2023 — Mexico’s Plan to Slash Glyphosate Imports Triggers ‘Firestorm of Industry Opposition’ in U.S.:Amid a high-stakes standoff with U.S. trade officials over favored American agricultural products, Mexico is slashing the amount of glyphosate allowed to be imported into the country by 50% for 2023. — Carey Gillam, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 20, 2023 — Exposure to Phenoxyacetic Acids and Glyphosate as Risk Factors for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; “Results on exposure to pesticides were based on 1,425 cases and 2,157 controls… Statistically significant increased risk was found for herbicides.. This analysis confirmed an association between non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and exposure to certain herbicides.” — Lennart Hardell et al, Leukemia & Lymphoma link

Mar 19, 2023 — How Statins, Pesticides, Wireless Radiation Affect Your Heart — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 5, 2022 — Internal Documents Reveal Pesticide Industry Science Denial and Manipulation: Glyphosate Case Study — Stacy Malkin, U.S. Right to Know link

Nov 28, 2022 — Paris Green: How to Make “Sticky”, Just Add Lead to Arsenic; “The book presents a controversial perspective on polio, arguing that it was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. The authors use polio as an example of how environmental causes of disease are often overlooked in favor of the germ theory model.” — Lies are Unbekoming link

Oct 18, 2022 — Monsanto’s Roundup Ready Crops Have Failed. It’s Time to Move On. According to a new report by GeneWatch U.K., the growing failure of Monsanto’s Roundup Ready crops provides an opportunity to phase out the use of such crops and adopt new methods and technologies. — GMWatch, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 10, 2022 — A Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical is Sprayed on Much of America’s Farmland. Here is where it is used the most. — Danica Jefferies, NBC News link

Aug 24, 2022 — Monsanto Documents Show ‘Wide-Ranging Corruption,’ Plaintiffs in Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuits Say: As part of the sweeping, nationwide legal battle that so far has run seven years, about 140,000 plaintiffs allege they developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma from exposure to Monsanto’s (now owned by Bayer) Roundup weedkiller and should have been warned of the risk. — The New Lede, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 16, 2022 — Current Status of Pesticide Effects on Environment, Human Health and it’s Eco-Friendly Management as Bioremediation: A Comprehensive Review — Vinay Mohan Pathak et al, Frontiers in Microbiology link

Jul 11, 2022 — 80% of Urine Samples From Kids, Adults Tested Positive for Cancer-Causing Glyphosate, CDC Says — a finding scientists called “disturbing” — Carey Gillam, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 9, 2022 — ‘Disturbing’: Weedkiller Ingredient Tied to Cancer Found in 80% of US Urine Samples — Carey Gillam, The Guardian link

Jun 17, 2022 — Federal Court Rejects Glyphosate Registration Decision Because EPA Ignored Cancer Risks, Endangered Species Risks; “In a historic victory for farmworkers and the environment, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sided with Center for Food Safety (CFS) and its represented farmworker and conservation clients by overturning the EPA decision that the toxic pesticide glyphosate is safe for humans and imperiled wildlife. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto-Bayer’s flagship Roundup weedkiller, the most widely used pesticide in the world.” — Center for Food Safety link

Nov 26, 2021 — Only Two out of 11 Herbicide Studies Given to EU Regulators Deemed ‘Reliable’: Review of safety studies shows vast majority do not meet international standards for scientific validity; “The lead author of the report told the Guardian that not only are most of the studies lacking in quality, but that the industry research does not include new and ‘probably better tests for the detection of genotoxic carcinogens’. He said there is evidence in published research that glyphosate may cause DNA damage in human-derived liver cells.” — Carey Gillam, The Guardian link

Sep 30, 2021 — Commonly Used Neurotoxic Pesticide Exposure Increases ALS Risk to Workers and Residents; “Individuals working or living in areas with frequent neurotoxic pesticide use experience more amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) incidences than the general population. The study, published in NeuroToxicology, finds a positive association between sporadic (non-genetic, spontaneous) ALS incidences among individuals exposed to neurotoxic pesticides. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (or Lou Gehrig’s disease) is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.” — Beyond Pesticides link

Aug 3, 2021 — Bayer Will Stop Selling Glyphosate Weedkiller for Home Use — But Toxic Chemical Will Still Be Sprayed on Food Crops: Bayer’s removal of glyphosate from residential use is a rerun of Dow Chemical’s decision in 2000 to stop residential uses of the highly neurotoxic, brain-damaging insecticide chlorpyrifos — chemical was removed from the residential market, but has remained in agricultural use for 20 years. — Beyond Pesticides, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 4, 2021 — New Analysis of Glyphosate Industry Studies Finds Them Outdated, Flawed — Carey Gillam, U.S. Right to Know link

Jun 30, 2021 — MIT Scientist: How Glyphosate Destroys Your Health; “Glyphosate disrupts your gut microbes because it makes minerals unavailable to the microbes. Your gut microbes need those minerals, as their enzymes depend on them for proper functioning… Glyphosate may worsen the adverse effects of vaccines, in part because it binds very efficiently to aluminum used as an adjuvant in certain vaccines. Live virus vaccines that do not contain aluminum adjuvant have also been found to be contaminated with glyphosate. Glyphosate also disrupts the shikimate pathway, both in plants and microbes, and beneficial microbes are particularly sensitive to glyphosate. — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Feb 16, 2021 — Revealed: Monsanto Owner and US Officials Pressured Mexico to Drop Glyphosate Ban: Internal government emails show actions similar to those by Bayer and lobbyists to kill a proposed ban in Thailand in 2019 — Carey Gillam, The Guardian link

Nov 12, 2020 — Update on Human Exposure to Glyphosate, with a Complete Review of Exposure in Children; “Glyphosate [was present] in 88% of the children from non-farming, and 81% of the children from farming households. Values in children were higher than levels of their parents, regardless of whether the parents worked on a farm or not [8].” — Christina Gillezeau et al, Environmental Health (BMC) link

Sep 17, 2020 — Exclusive: In the Weeds – How Bayer, U.S. Government Teamed Up Against Thailand’s Glyphosate Ban — Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Reuters link

Mar 30, 2020 — Should Humans be Concerned About Glyphosate? — Jennifer Margulis PhD & Justine Rosenshield link

Feb 12, 2020 — A Comprehensive Analysis of the Animal Carcinogenicity Data for Glyphosate from Chronic Exposure Rodent Carcinogenicity Studies; “The strongest evidence shows that glyphosate causes hemangiosarcomas, kidney tumors, malignant lymphomas… hemangiomas… kidney adenomas, liver adenomas, skin keratoacanthomas and skin basal cell tumors… adrenal cortical carcinomas… and hepatocellular adenomas and skin keratocanthomas [in rodents].” — Christopher J. Portier, Environmental Health (BMC) link

Jan 9, 2020 — Glyphosate – Widely Used, Widly Detected: Concentrations of the popular herbicide highest where agricultural or developed land is nearby — Water Resources Mission Area, USGS link

Oct 25, 2019 — Effect of Pesticides on Soil Microorganisms; “The addition of the three mentioned pesticides significantly decreased the microbial activities and counts of soil bacteria, fungi and actinomycetes.” — Mehjin A M AL-Ani et al, Journal of Physics: Conference Series link

Jul 31, 2019 — Removal of Glyphosate from Global Usage; “We recommend that glyphosate exposure to populations should end with a full global phase out.” — FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) link

Jul 15, 2019 — Evidence of Insecticide Resistance Selection in… Mosquitoes Due to Agricultural Pesticide Use — Chouaïbou Seïdou Mouhamadou, BMC link

Jul-Sep 2019 — Exposure to Glyphosate-Based Herbicides and Risk for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Meta-Analysis and Supporting Evidence; “The risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in glyphosate-exposed individuals was increased by 41%.” — Luoping Zhang et al, Mutation Research (ScienceDirect) link

May 30, 2019 — Safe Or Scary? The Shifting Reputation Of Glyphosate, AKA Roundup — Dan Charles, NPR link

May 16, 2019 — The Weed-Killing Chemical at the Heart of a $2 Billion Lawsuit May be Linked to Damaging Fatty Liver Disease in Humans — Aria Bendix, Business Insider link

May 14, 2019 — It’s in the Weeds: Herbicide Linked to Human Liver Disease: Exposure to glyphosate, the primary ingredient in the popular weed killer Roundup, correlates to more severe cases of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease — Debra Kamin, UC San Diego Health link

May 14, 2019 — The Weed-Killing Chemical involved in a Monsanto Lawsuit was found in Cheerios and Quaker Oats Products. Here’s how worried you should be. — Aria Bendix, Business Insider link

Apr 23, 2019 — Health Effects of Glyphosate can be Passed Down to Other Generations, Shows New Study on Rodents; “A new study finds a variety of adverse health impacts in second and third generation offspring of rats exposed to glyphosate… Descendants of exposed offspring were more likely to develop prostate, kidney and ovarian diseases, obesity and birth abnormalities [1].“ — HEAL (Health and Evironrment Alliance) link

Jan 15, 2019 — New Analysis Raises Questions about EPA’s Classification on Glyphosate Weed Killer: Researcher says the EPA has disregarded substantial evidence that the popular herbicide is linked to cancer — Carey Gillam, Environmental Health News link

2019 — Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Famers, and the Battle for the Future of Food; Chapter 7: Monsanto Invades Corn’s Garden of Eden in Mexico — Timothy A. Wise, link

Dec 6, 2018 — The Weedkiller in Our Food is Killing Us — Erin Brockovich, The Guardian link

Sep 26, 2018 — The Man Who Beat Monstanto: ‘They Have to Pay for Not Being Honest’; “A jury ruled the agrochemical company caused Dewayne Johnson’s cancer. Johnson tries not to think about dying. He tells the Guardian he wants to use the victory to make a difference while he still can.” — Sam Levin, The Guardian link

Sep 5, 2018 — Detection of Glyphosate in Drinking Water: A Fast and Direct Detection Method without Sample Pretreatment; “Glyphosate is one of the most problematic pesticides that repeatedly appears in drinking water. Continuous on-site detection of Gly in water supplies can provide an early warning in incidents of contamination, before the pesticide reaches the drinking water.” — Jafar Safaa Noori et al, Sensors link

Aug 31, 2018 — Atrazine Contamination of Drinking Water and Adverse Birth Outcomes in Community Water Systems with Elevated Atrazine in Ohio, 2006–2008 — Kirsten S Almberg et al, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health link

Aug 1, 2018 — The Monsanto Papers: Poisoning the Scientific Well; “The documents reveal Monsanto-sponsored ghostwriting of articles published in toxicology journals and the lay media, interference in the peer review process, behind-the-scenes influence on retraction and the creation of a so-called academic website as a front for the defense of Monsanto products.”The use of third-party academics in the corporate defense of glyhphosate reveals that this practice extends beyond the corruption of medicine and persists in spite of efforts to enforce transparency in industry manipulation.” — Leemon B. McHenry, Sage Journals link

May 23, 2018 — Study Uncovers Cause of Pesticide Exposure, Parkinson’s Link: Low-level exposure to the pesticides disrupts cells in a way that mimics the effects of mutations known to cause Parkinson’s disease — University of Guelph, Science Daily link

2018 — The Investigative Reporting Award 2018 Winner: Monsanto Papers: This piece by Stéphane Horel and Stéphane Foucart at Le Monde won the European Press Prize in the category Investigative Reporting in 2018. — European Press Prize link

Winter 2017/2018 — Widely Used Pesticide in Food Production Damages Children’s Brains: EPA science on chlorpyrifos ignored as agency reverses decision to stop insecticide’s agricultural use — Beyond Pesticides link

Oct 26, 2017 — A Weed Killer Is Increasingly Showing Up in People’s Bodies; “The study tracked people over the age of 50 in southern California from 1993-1996 to 2014-2016… The percentage of people who tested positive for glyphosate shot up by 500% in that time period. The levels of glyphosate also spiked by 1208% during that time.” — Alice Park, TIME link

Oct 24, 2017 — Excretion of the Herbicide Glyphosate in Older Adults Between 1993 and 2016 — Paul J. Mills PhD et al, JAMA link

Oct 12, 2017 — Decades of Deceit: Carey Gillam’s Presentation to the European Parliament Glyphosate Hearing; “Carey Gillam is an investigative journalist and award-winning author who spent 17 years on the food and agriculture beat for Reuters. Gillam is now research director of the public interest research group U.S. Right to Know. These remarks were delivered Oct. 11, 2017 before a joint public hearing on “The Monsanto Papers and Glyphosate” before the European Parliament.” — Gary Ruskin, U.S. Right to Know link

July 2017 — DNA Damage and Methylation Induced by Glyphosate in Human Oeripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (in vitro study); “Glyphosate (at high concentrations from 0.5 to 10 mM) may induce DNA damage… and cause DNA methylation in human cells.” — Marta Kwiatkowska et al, Food and Chemical Toxicology link

Mar 20, 2017 — Is it Time to Reassess Current Safety Standards for Glyphosate-Based Herbicides?; “We conclude that current safety standards for GBHs are outdated and may fail to protect public health or the environment. To improve safety standards, the following are urgently needed.” — Laura N. Vandenberg et al, Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health link

Feb 6, 2017 — Monsanto Papers; “In order to save glyphosate, the Monsanto corporation has undertaken an effort to destroy the United Nations’ cancer agency by any means possible. Le Monde started the Monsanto papers, resulting in a dozen investigative articles exploring the many strategies used by Monsanto to interfere with science, influence the regulatory process and orchestrate PR campaigns to defend their products.” — Stephane Foucart & Stephane Horel, Le Monde link

Jan 9, 2017 — Multiomics Reveal Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Rats following Chronic Exposure to an Ultra-Low Dose of Roundup Herbicide — Robin Mesnage et al, Scientific Reports link

Oct 13, 2016 — After 40 Years, the Most Important Weapon Against Mosquitoes may be Failing: As mosquitoes develop resistance to pyrethroid insecticides, researchers are forced to look for alternatives. — Kai Kupferschmidt, Science link

Sep 12, 2016 — Glyphosate Issue Paper: Evaluation of Carcinogenic Potential — EPA link

Sep 5, 2016 — Glyphosate in Vaccines Report; “On March 14th, 2016, Moms Across America received results from Microbe Inotech Laboratories Inc. which indicated that all five of the vaccines tested, manufactured by the world’s largest vaccine companies, tested positive for the chemical glyphosate.” — Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America link

Feb 17, 2016 — Concerns Over Use of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides and Risks Associated with Exposures: A Consensus Statement; “We conclude that: (1) GBHs are the most heavily applied herbicide in the world and usage continues to rise; (2) Worldwide, GBHs often contaminate drinking water sources, precipitation, and air, especially in agricultural regions; (3) The half-life of glyphosate in water and soil is longer than previously recognized; (4) Glyphosate and its metabolites are widely present in the global soybean supply; (5) Human exposures to GBHs are rising; (6) Glyphosate is now authoritatively classified as a probable human carcinogen; (7) Regulatory estimates of tolerable daily intakes for glyphosate in the United States and European Union are based on outdated science.” — John Peerson Myers et al, Envrionmental Health link

Feb 2, 2016 — Trends in Glyphosate Herbicide Use in the United States and Globally; “Globally, glyphosate use has risen almost 15-fold since so-called “Roundup Ready,” genetically engineered glyphosate-tolerant crops were introduced in 1996. Two-thirds of the total volume of glyphosate applied in the U.S. from 1974 to 2014 has been sprayed in just the last 10 years… Genetically engineered herbicide-tolerant crops now account for about 56 % of global glyphosate use.” — Charles M. Benbook, Envrionmental Sciences Europe link

Mar 20, 2015 — IARC Monographs Volume 112: Evaluation of Five Organophosphate Insecticides and Herbicides; ” The specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization has assessed the carcinogenicity of five organophosphate pesticides… The herbicide glyphosate and the insecticides malathion and diazinon were classified as probably carcinogenic to humans; the insecticides tetrachlorvinphos and parathion were classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans.” — World Health Organization link

Apr 1, 2014 — Glyphosate and Its Degradation Product AMPA Occur Frequently and Widely in U.S. Soils, Surface Water, Groundwater, and Precipitation — W.A. Battaglin et al, JAWRA (Journal of the American Water Resources Association) link

2014 — Detection of Glyphosate Residues in Animals and Humans; “Glyphosate was significantly higher in urine of humans with conventional feeding. Furthermore, chronically ill humans showed significantly higher glyphosate residues in urine than healthy population. The presence of glyphosate residues in both humans and animals could haul the entire population towards numerous health hazards, studying the impact of glyphosate residues on health is warranted and the global regulations for the use of glyphosate may have to be re-evaluated.” — Monika Kruger et al, Journal of Enviornmental & Analytical Toxicology link

Jun 17, 2013 — Pesticides Spark Broad Biodiversity Loss: Agricultural chemicals affect invertebrates in streams and soil, even at ‘safe’ levels. — Sharon Oosthoek, Nature link

Nov 28, 2011 — Atrazine in Water Tied to Hormonal Irregularities: Women who drink water contaminated with low levels of the weed killer atrazine may be more likely to have irregular menstruation and low estrogen levels, according to a new study — Lindsey Konkel & Environmental Health News, Scientific American link

Mar 1, 2010 — Atrazine Induces Complete Feminization and Chemical Castration in Male African Clawed Frogs — Tyrone B Hayes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America link

June 1999 — Exposures of Children to Organophosphate Pesticides and their Potential Adverse Health Effects — B. Eskenazi et al, Environmental Health Perspectives link

November 1995 — Drinking Water and Cancer; "Source-water contaminants of concern include arsenic, asbestos, radon, agricultural chemicals, and hazardous waste. Of these, the strongest evidence for a cancer risk involves arsenic, which is linked to cancers of the liver, lung, bladder, and kidney. The use of chlorine for water treatment may account for a substantial portion of the cancer risk associated with drinking water. The by-products of chlorination are associated with increased risk of bladder and rectal cancer, possibly accounting for 5,000 cases of bladder cancer and 8,000 cases of rectal cancer per year in the United States." — R.D. Morris, Enviornmental Health Perspectives link

November 1953 — Public Health Aspects of the New Insecticides;" In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide... Soon after the introduction of DDT for widespread use as a household, public health and agricultural insecticide, it became evident that virtually all forms of insects were propagating strains completely resistant to this compound. This led to a frantic search for more and more potent insecticides (which also turned out to be more and more toxic for animals and man)." — Dr. Mortan S. Biskind MD, The American Journal of Digestive Diseases link

No Date — Have You Been Exposed to Glyphosate? Without a Doubt — Jennifer Margulis PhD link