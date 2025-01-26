Corrupt Food System Protects Industry, Harms People
How the Food System and its Corrupt “Experts” and “Regulatory” Agencies Betray Humanity — and How to Reclaim Our Power
Here you’ll find evidence and resources expanding on these points:
The organizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead, allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.
They have failed to protect sources of food from multiple known harms. They created and bolstered corrupt “professional” organizations and “expert dieticians” to promote unhealthy, unscientific, and dishonest dietary guidelines and “health” protocols. They have sought to silence independent professionals who question industry-approved narratives.
They stood by while industry created products that are sold as “food” but that 1) lack the nutrients and life-giving characteristics naturally found in real foods, 2) are contaminated with chemicals and toxins that cause great harm, and 3) promote addiction via brain chemistry hacks and corporate marketing power, targeting vulnerable populations including children and teens.
Additionally, you’ll find the videos compiled for easy access, to peruse as you have time.
Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People
1 min - Jan 15, 2025 “Why is it that the Froot Loops sold in Canada and Europe are made with real ingredients while the ones sold in the U.S. are packed with artificial dyes and chemicals?”
FDA, EPA, FSA + Many Dietary “Experts” Betray Humanity, Serving Industry Instead
The organizations entrusted to protect people and the food supply have betrayed that trust. As documented below, they have instead:
Allowed industry to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Failed to protect sources of food from multiple known harms including phthalates which cause a litany of disease; BPA, a harmful chemical linked to heart disease, childhood obesity, and other serious harms; synthetic food dyes that cause neurobehavioral disorders, respiratory issues, and developmental delays; neurotoxins sold as artificial sweeteners, which cause cancer, and pesticides such as glyphosate, atrazine, paraquat, and CFS that cause cancer as well as brain damage, decreased IQ, and autism in children among other harms. In 2021, after 30 years of delays, the FDA banned a cancer-causing red dye in cosmetics, but didn’t stop it from being used in food. In 2024, 100% of Girl Scout cookies tested positive for glyphosate, plus toxic metals such as cadmium and lead. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
Created and bolstered corrupt “professional” organizations and “expert dieticians” to promote unhealthy, unscientific, and dishonest dietary guidelines and “health” protocols. Sought to silence independent professionals who question industry-approved narratives. [source and source and source and source and source and source]
Stood by while industry created products that are sold as “food” but that 1) lack the nutrients and life-giving characteristics naturally found in real foods, 2) are contaminated with chemicals and toxins that cause great harm, and 3) promote addiction via brain chemistry hacks and corporate marketing power, targeting vulnerable populations including children and teens. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]
“A Few Powerful Transnational Companies Dominate Every Link of the Food Supply Chain: From Seeds and Fertilizers to Slaughterhouses and Supermarkets”
A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals. A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands. In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers.The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost. It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid jobs are in the food industry. Farms and meat processing plants are among the most dangerous and exploitative workplaces in the country. Overall, only 15 cents of every dollar we spend in the supermarket goes to farmers. The rest goes to processing and marketing our food… “It’s a system designed to funnel money into the hands of corporate shareholders and executives while exploiting farmers and workers and deceiving consumers.” – The Guardian, July 14, 2021
“Crony Capitalism” (Corruption) Defines the American Food System
The fact that the food industry and the agency responsibility for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children. – Alliance for Natural Health
Health-Degrading Propaganda Promoted as Nutritional Advice
The Food Compass seems like a bad joke (only they aren’t kidding.) Are Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs healthier than meat and eggs? That’s what the new Tufts Food Compass ranking system would have you believe. In a recent editorial on this topic, independent journalist Nina Teicholz rightly asks: “What kind of dystopian world has nutrition ‘science’ whereby a university, a peer-reviewed journal, and one of the field’s most influential leaders legitimize advice telling the public to eat more Lucky Charms and fewer eggs?” Perhaps the fact that Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition receives funding from 60 companies, including several that ranked highly on the Food Compass, has something to do with it? – Chris Kresser, Email Feb 10, 2023
Verifiable Evidence of Failure, Betrayal, Corruption, and Harm
FDA Sued for Not Doing What it’s Been Entrusted & Paid to Do — “Environmental groups sue FDA over refusal to tackle… plastic packaging [issues]. The agency has either ignored petitions or ruled against taking action against chemical that presents serious health risks.” Here we learn “The FDA allows 25 plasticizers as ‘indirect food additives’ in food manufacturing processes, despite some being restricted in children’s toys by other regulatory agencies.” See the litany of known harms from plastics: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: EDCs and Microplastics
Corn Syrup is in Infant Formula, and that’s Okay with the FDA — “Major formula companies use corn syrup… Research links corn syrup formula to negative effects on gut bacteria that, according to studies, can contribute to childhood obesity, food fussiness, and diminished food satisfaction… Unlike U.S. companies, formula makers in countries in the European Union (EU) are prohibited from replacing lactose with corn syrup.” See the known harms of corn syrup: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: Food Additives
Toxic Weed Killer Found in Most Foods Sold in the U.S. — “Few people had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine in 1993, but by 2016, 70% had detectable levels. Between 1993 and 2016, the glyphosate levels in people’s bodies increased by 1,208%… It’s been found to disrupt or destroy your microbiome, methylation pathways, thyroid health, protein synthesis, cell health and your mitochondrial function.”
7 Food Additives Banned in Europe, Commonly Used in the US — “The stark contrast between food quality in the United States and Europe is often immediately apparent to those who travel abroad.”
Titanium Dioxide, Banned in Europe is One of the Most Common Food Additives in the U.S. “Titanium dioxide, a food additive in chewing gum, cakes, candies, breads and ice cream, is linked to a wide range of adverse health effects, particularly genotoxicity (a precursor to cancer) and intestinal inflammation. It is banned in the European Union but found all over grocery shelves in the U.S.”
A Cancer-Causing Additive Put in Baked Goods for Decades in the U.S. is Banned in Many Countries — “Potassium bromate is commonly used as a food additive in baked goods, including breads, pastries, bagels, and crusts. It has been linked to various cancers, along with thyroid disease, kidney damage, gut irritation and reproductive abnormalities. In 1999, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), categorized potassium bromate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned as a food additive in Europe since 1990, in Canada since 1994, and in India since 2016. Other countries that have banned potassium bromate include Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Peru, China, and Sri Lanka.”
U.S. Food System Far More Corrupted than Other Countries — This article demonstrates how products with the same name have different ingredients in the U.S. vs the U.K., including the addition of corn syrup to the U.S. version of Heinz ketchup, for example.
Hundreds of Unnatural Ingredients in American Food System — “Hundreds of novel ingredients never encountered by human physiology are now found in nearly 60 percent of the average adult’s diet and nearly 70 percent of children’s diets in the United States… The unprecedented consumption of these ultra-processed foods in the standard American diet may be the new ‘silent’ killer.”
While Other Countries Banned Fish from Oceans with Radioactive Wastewater, the U.S. Military Announced in 2023 it Would Buy it for Service Members to Eat — “Japan last month completed its fifth release into the Pacific Ocean of treated contaminated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station… China, Russia and South Korea [have banned] the import of Japanese seafood, over concerns about radioactive contamination. But the U.S. took a different tack. In October 2023, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel announced the U.S. military would buy bulk Japanese seafood for service members stationed at military bases in Japan.”
“Testing Reveals High Levels of Toxic Heavy Metals in Baby Formula, and Toxic Chemicals in Gluten-Free Foods” — “As usual, the FDA has not been doing its job. Private organizations stepped in, did lab testing, and discovered the poisoning of our children.”
FDA Took No Action on Toxic Metals & Uranium in Infant Formula — “Two out of the four formulas subjected to testing by the FDA yielded concerning results, showing the presence of toxic metals and even radioactive uranium. Despite these alarming findings, no discernible actions were taken by the FDA in response to this critical issue.”
Risks Associated With Genetically Engineered Foods Ignored By The FDA — “By slipping it into our food without our knowledge, without any indication that there are genetically modified organisms in our food, we are now unwittingly part of a massive experiment. . . . Essentially, the FDA has said that genetically modified organisms, or food, are basically not much different from regular food, and so they’ll be treated in the same way. The problem is this: Geneticists follow the inheritance of genes, in what we call a vertical fashion . . . [but] what biotechnology allows us to do is to take this organism, and move it, what we call horizontally, into a totally unrelated species.”
EPA Illegally Hid Health, Safety Data on Toxic Chemicals — “EPA Illegally Hid Health, Safety Data on PFAS Found in Millions of Plastic Containers: Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Center for Environmental Health last week sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly withholding data on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in high-density polyethylene plastic containers.”
EPA Catered to Chemical Manufacturers Rather than Defending Food Safety — “Following a 2019 application submitted by chlormequat manufacturer Taminco, the EPA proposed in April last year to allow the use of chlormequat on oats, barley, wheat, and triticale grown in the United States.”
Organizations Entrusted to Protect People Instead Obey Corporations— “’This system needs to change,’ Campbell said, ‘This is a massive problem. We need to do something about it…’ In the final clip Campbell shared, Kennedy said that one of the key changes necessary is to eliminate conflicts of interest among regulators. ‘We have a generation of kids that are swimming around in a toxic soup right now,’ Kennedy said. ‘We’re betraying them.’ Campbell agreed. ‘Let’s get the ethics back into this. Let’s start putting people first rather than profit for big industries.'”
EPA Spending its Resources to Discredit Testimony of Expert Witness Describing Studies that Prove Fluoride Is a Neurotoxin — EPA seeks to protect industry instead of preventing potential harm to people, called for based on such evidence as the following: “The release of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity was concealed from the public… Prior to the NTP report’s scheduled release in May 2022, it was shared with members of dental groups like the American Dental Association, which urged officials to alter the report. After a court order, the NTP report was released, showing that out of 55 studies included, 52 found that increased fluoride exposure was associated with decreases in child IQ.” [source] “Fluoride is a highly toxic substance. Consider, for example, the poison warning that the FDA now requires on all fluoride toothpastes sold in the U.S. or the tens of millions of people throughout China and India who now suffer serious crippling bone diseases from drinking water with elevated levels of fluoride… Fluoride has long been used in rodenticides and pesticides to kill pests like rats and insects… Over-ingestion of fluoridated dental products…can cause serious poisoning incidents, including death.” [source] Research found that fluoride “readily accumulates in the human pineal gland.” [source and source and source]
Corruption of Organizations in the Food System is Rampant — “The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC), a group instrumental in sculpting the nation’s eating habits, finds itself in controversy as new evidence suggests a tangible, disconcerting link between our dietary guidelines and the financial interests of major food and pharmaceutical entities.” More Sources: Cambridge University Press report, How Corporations Corrupted Nutrition Guidelines in the USA 10-min video, U.S. Right to Know, Nearly Half of Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Have Conflicts of Interest article
Industry Stranglehold: Corruption from Top to Bottom — “A former tax economist at the U.S. Treasury Department reveals how Big Ag’s most powerful families amassed their fortunes with help from a cadre of complicit government players.”
Numerous Organizations Claiming to Provide Health Information are Actually Propagandists for Corporations— “The Food Compass, unveiled in 2021 by the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, appears to be a propaganda tool in disguise… [Despite] claims that it’s a science-based tool to rank the healthfulness of foods, it actually promotes ultraprocessed junk.”
lndustry Has Developed Effective Techniques to Obfuscate, Manipulate & Mislead — “The International Food Information Council (IFIC), a trade group funded by large food and pesticide companies, misleads the public about diet and health, according to documents obtained by U.S. Right to Know. IFIC is widely cited in the media as a source on issues related to food and health.”
Rather than Supporting Local Farmers, EPA Burdens Them While Shielding Industrial Agriculture — “A new EPA regulatory rule that will force small meat and poultry producers to invest heavily in new water filtration systems while letting industrial factory farms off the hook is an attack on the local food movement and domestic agriculture, critics say.”
Proposed Policy Change to Deregulate Biotechnology in New Zealand Disregards 1996 Food Safety Laws — “New Zealand Prime Minister laughs as he announces removal of food safety laws so lab-made products can be released onto the market.”
FSA Ignored U.K. Citizens’ Opposition to GMOs / PBOs — “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has just published the final report on its public consultation on the sale of genetically modified precision bred (PBOs) food and animal feed in England…. They are openly disdainful of citizen (‘consumer’) views and fail to live up to the FSA’s mandate to protect the public interest… Citizens in the UK are – and have been for decades – consistent in their rejection of unlabelled, unmonitored, unregulated GMOs in the food system. It is in the public interest to respond to and act on these views, but that is not what the FSA has done.”
Non-Organic Fruits & Vegetables Contain Poisons — “The Environmental Working Group’s annual consumer’s guide reveals that almost three-fourths of non-organic fruits and vegetables sampled contained traces of toxic pesticides while the “dirty dozen” — including strawberries and spinach — tested at levels closer to 95%… Four out of five of the most frequently detected pesticides found on the twelve most-contaminated produce items were fungicides that could have serious health impacts.”
Lead-Tainted Applesauce Poisoned 400 Hundred Children in 2024 — February 2024, cinnamon applesauce pouches linked to 400 childhood lead poisoning cases. More Sources: New York Times article Epoch Times Nov 14, 2023 article and Nov 5, 2023 article
Parents Need to Know the Heavy Metal Content of Processed Foods & the Affect on their Children’s Health, including ADHD and Autism — “Educating women about the heavy metal content of ultra-processed foods, or junk foods, can reduce the risks of chronic diseases across generations, according to a U.S. study… Symptoms of autism or ADHD worsen as mercury and lead accumulate in an affected person’s blood.”
80 Percent of Americans Exposed to Fertility-Lowering Chemicals in Cheerios, Quaker Oats — “Exposure to the chemical can result in lower fertility and harm developing fetuses even at doses below acceptable levels set by regulators. Researchers detected chlormequat in 80 percent of urine samples collected between 2017 and 2023, with ‘a significant increase in concentrations for samples from 2023.'” See also: Abnormal Levels of Toxins Found in General Mills ‘LOADED’ Cereal: Report — “Testing by Moms Across America… found the artificially flavored creme-filled breakfast food contains measurable levels of aluminum, cadmium, arsenic, lead, glyphosate, and pesticides shown to be harmful to humans.”
Wheat Intolerance Could be Due to Glyphosate, According to Canadian Study — “A scientific review identifies identifies glyphosate as a possible cause of the global rise in wheat intolerance.” See also: 1-min video on wheat processing in Italy
U.S. Food Manufacturers Can Label a Product “Whole Grain” Even if Only 51% of it Actually Is — “So you have no way to know how much you are actually getting.”
Farmed Salmon Are a Toxic ‘Junk Food’ — “Salmon farming is a disaster both for the environment and for human health, and tests show farmed salmon is about five times more toxic than any other food tested. In animal feeding studies, mice fed farmed salmon developed obesity and diabetes — effects researchers believe are related to toxic exposures. Besides pesticides and antibiotics used in fish farming, the most significant source of toxic exposure is the dry pellet feed, which contains dioxins, PCBs and other toxic pollutants. Farmed salmon also does not have the nutritional profile of wild salmon, containing more than three times more omega-6 fat than wild salmon, which further skews rather than corrects most people’s omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.”
90% of U.S. Cheese Contains GMO Made by Pfizer — “Rennet is used as a clotting agent to curdle the milk into cheese, separating the liquid parts of milk from the solids. Pfizer makes a genetically modified rennet, but because of a labeling loophole, cheese containing Pfizer’s rennet does not have to be labeled as containing a genetically modified organism.”
“Just Eggs” Isn’t Eggs at All — “How do they get away with it? How can they be selling a product labelled ‘Just Eggs’ and now, ‘Just Eggs-Folded,’ that doesn’t contain a single egg. In fact, the first two products of “Just Eggs” are mung beans and canola oil… Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars.”
Nutella Advertising vs. Reality — “Advertised as a hazelnut spread with a touch of chocolate, Nutella actually contains a large dose of refined sugar and refined palm oil, both with known carcinogenic properties.”
Ultra-Pasteurization Robs Milk of Its Nutrients — Processing and storing “massive amounts of milk produced by factory farms robs it of its natural nutrients — but today, unprocessed milk is making a comeback.”
More on Milk Processing — “A 2019 study from China found that all forms of milk processing tested caused ‘formation of protein oxidation products which impair spatial learning and memory in rats.’ … As noted by Fallon, ultrapasteurization exposes the milk to far higher heat than boiling (284 F compared to 212 F). So, clearly, ultrapasteurized milk doesn’t even come close to real milk… Damaged milk proteins may contribute to allergic reactions, Fallon notes, and milk allergy is now commonplace. An estimated 20 Americans die each year from anaphylactic shock caused by conventional milk — a shocking reminder of just how far modern milk has strayed from real, raw milk, which rarely causes any allergic reactions.”
Chemicals Leaking from Plastic Food Packaging Harmful to Health — “Norwegian researchers reported that chemicals leaching from plastic food packaging may cause more concerning and widespread harm to health than previously realized, including developmental problems and hormone-related cancers.”
Plastics in Food Packaging Leak into Foods & Drinks; “BPA Drives Childhood Obesity” — “BPA is a component of food packaging plastics that leaches into foods and drinks, so diet is the principal source of human exposure. Researchers cultured stool samples from 106 children (median age 7.7) to determine their bacterial microbiome composition. Cultured bacteria were then exposed to various concentrations of BPA… endocrine disruptor that promotes obesity through several mechanisms, including interfering with hormones that affect appetite and satiety… BPA exposure affects specific gut taxa and drives microbiota dynamics in childhood obesity… The study found that a child’s body mass index (BMI) determines how they process BPA, which in turn affects their gut microbiome composition in ways that drive further weight gain. In other words, it’s a vicious cycle.”
61 Unauthorized ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Food Packaging — This March 2024 article in the Scientific American highlights a global study that “identified 61 PFAS chemicals in food packaging that are not authorized for use in such products.”
Nestle Describes Perrier as “Mineral Water” but the Spring Contains Bacteria & Pollutants — The lawsuit claims “the company is misbranding its Perrier brand of bottled water because the French spring it comes from is contaminated and must be treated and filtered, violating French and U.S. regulations governing mineral water. Kevin O’Rourke filed a proposed class action against Nestle, claiming it was misleading customers by selling Perrier as a mineral water when the company knew the naturally carbonated underground spring in Vergeze, France, where it comes from contains bacteria and pollutants. The filtration and treatment that the water requires means it no longer qualifies as natural mineral water under either U.S. or French rules, the lawsuit claimed. The lawsuit follows a stir in France over mineral water bottling processes that began when a whistleblower came forward in 2020, alleging the companies’ manufacturing methods did not conform with French regulations.”
“The Sugar Conspiracy: Papers Expose Industry Plot to Frame Fat for Heart Disease” — “It sounds like a movie plot – men with dubious intentions, a trove of secret documents, and a red herring to distract people from the truth. But unlike cinema, this story is 100% real-like the dangers of sugar that industry execs tried to hide.”
Academic “Nutrition” Departments Do the Bidding of Industry
Much of the funding of many academic nutrition departments is from the food industry or its intermediaries, which helps drive research agendas. The medical world learnt the hard lessons on influence from the tobacco and pharmaceutical industries, but it has yet to recognise fully the influence of food and drink companies, which have far greater impact on our health. This influence has indirectly ensured that it took 40 years for the first quality randomised controlled trial of the effects of junk food in humans. – Dr. Tim Spector and Dr. Christopher D. Gardner
Videos
17-min — Europe Banned these American foods. Here’s why.
14-min — Truthstream Media, “But Why Are They Allowed to Do This to Our Food?”
1-min — Why pasta in Italy is easier to digest: small-scale production with time and care, and without synthetic ingredients and heavy-metal exposure of U.S. corporate processing.
15-min —”How 58% of the Food You Eat is Slowly Killing You”
25-min — Why is American Food so Toxic? (Documentary)
15-min — “Here’s Why You’re Addicted to Ultra-Processed Food”, Chris van Tulleken. “If you need some extra proof on why UPFs are such a problem, this talk from award-winning broadcaster, practicing NHS doctor, and leading academic Chris van Tulleken covers it. He sheds light on the invention of UPF and its impact on our health, from weight gain and metabolic dysfunction to an increased risk of serious health problems like cardiovascular disease and dementia. He highlights the addictive nature of UPFs and the staggering statistics for both adults and children struggling with the pull of these products. I fully support Chris’ recommendation for Big Food to be regulated increasingly along the lines of how we have successfully regulated Big Tobacco. Give it a watch and maybe you’ll think twice before you buy your next box of cereal.” – Dr. Mark Hyman MD email Jun 21, 2024
58-min — “The harsh reality of ultra processed food… The language we use for this discussion [is important]…If we’re not very, very careful, a ‘war on obesity’ very quickly becomes a war on people… Obesity and identity [are often] conflated [while in reality], people may live with obesity [but] obesity needn’t be an identity.”
12-min — Synthetic and gene-edited foods are very dangerous
25-min —"1 Year Ago We Bought Abandoned Land, This Happened”
23-min — Food Forest Tour
10-min — Learn how to navigate grocery stores, identifying real foods and avoiding health-destroying synthetic products
