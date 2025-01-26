Contents

Overview

Here you’ll find evidence and resources expanding on these points:

The organizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead , allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.

They have failed to protect sources of food from multiple known harms. They created and bolstered corrupt “professional” organizations and “expert dieticians” to promote unhealthy, unscientific, and dishonest dietary guidelines and “health” protocols. They have sought to silence independent professionals who question industry-approved narratives.

They stood by while industry created products that are sold as “food” but that 1) lack the nutrients and life-giving characteristics naturally found in real foods, 2) are contaminated with chemicals and toxins that cause great harm, and 3) promote addiction via brain chemistry hacks and corporate marketing power, targeting vulnerable populations including children and teens.

Additionally, you’ll find the videos compiled for easy access, to peruse as you have time.

Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People

1 min - Jan 15, 2025 “Why is it that the Froot Loops sold in Canada and Europe are made with real ingredients while the ones sold in the U.S. are packed with artificial dyes and chemicals?”

FDA, EPA, FSA + Many Dietary “Experts” Betray Humanity, Serving Industry Instead

The organizations entrusted to protect people and the food supply have betrayed that trust. As documented below, they have instead:

Allowed industry to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source] Failed to protect sources of food from multiple known harms including phthalates which cause a litany of disease; BPA, a harmful chemical linked to heart disease, childhood obesity, and other serious harms; synthetic food dyes that cause neurobehavioral disorders, respiratory issues, and developmental delays; neurotoxins sold as artificial sweeteners, which cause cancer, and pesticides such as glyphosate, atrazine, paraquat, and CFS that cause cancer as well as brain damage, decreased IQ, and autism in children among other harms. In 2021, after 30 years of delays, the FDA banned a cancer-causing red dye in cosmetics, but didn’t stop it from being used in food. In 2024, 100% of Girl Scout cookies tested positive for glyphosate, plus toxic metals such as cadmium and lead. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source] Created and bolstered corrupt “professional” organizations and “expert dieticians” to promote unhealthy, unscientific, and dishonest dietary guidelines and “health” protocols. Sought to silence independent professionals who question industry-approved narratives. [source and source and source and source and source and source] Stood by while industry created products that are sold as “food” but that 1) lack the nutrients and life-giving characteristics naturally found in real foods, 2) are contaminated with chemicals and toxins that cause great harm, and 3) promote addiction via brain chemistry hacks and corporate marketing power, targeting vulnerable populations including children and teens. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

“A Few Powerful Transnational Companies Dominate Every Link of the Food Supply Chain: From Seeds and Fertilizers to Slaughterhouses and Supermarkets”

A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals. A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands. In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers.The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost. It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid jobs are in the food industry. Farms and meat processing plants are among the most dangerous and exploitative workplaces in the country. Overall, only 15 cents of every dollar we spend in the supermarket goes to farmers. The rest goes to processing and marketing our food… “It’s a system designed to funnel money into the hands of corporate shareholders and executives while exploiting farmers and workers and deceiving consumers.” – The Guardian, July 14, 2021

“Crony Capitalism” (Corruption) Defines the American Food System

The fact that the food industry and the agency responsibility for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children. – Alliance for Natural Health

Health-Degrading Propaganda Promoted as Nutritional Advice

The Food Compass seems like a bad joke (only they aren’t kidding.) Are Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs healthier than meat and eggs? That’s what the new Tufts Food Compass ranking system would have you believe. In a recent editorial on this topic, independent journalist Nina Teicholz rightly asks: “What kind of dystopian world has nutrition ‘science’ whereby a university, a peer-reviewed journal, and one of the field’s most influential leaders legitimize advice telling the public to eat more Lucky Charms and fewer eggs?” Perhaps the fact that Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition receives funding from 60 companies, including several that ranked highly on the Food Compass, has something to do with it? – Chris Kresser, Email Feb 10, 2023

Verifiable Evidence of Failure, Betrayal, Corruption, and Harm

Academic “Nutrition” Departments Do the Bidding of Industry

Much of the funding of many academic nutrition departments is from the food industry or its intermediaries, which helps drive research agendas. The medical world learnt the hard lessons on influence from the tobacco and pharmaceutical industries, but it has yet to recognise fully the influence of food and drink companies, which have far greater impact on our health. This influence has indirectly ensured that it took 40 years for the first quality randomised controlled trial of the effects of junk food in humans. – Dr. Tim Spector and Dr. Christopher D. Gardner

Videos

17-min — Europe Banned these American foods. Here’s why.

14-min — Truthstream Media, “But Why Are They Allowed to Do This to Our Food?”

1-min — Why pasta in Italy is easier to digest: small-scale production with time and care, and without synthetic ingredients and heavy-metal exposure of U.S. corporate processing.

15-min —”How 58% of the Food You Eat is Slowly Killing You”

25-min — Why is American Food so Toxic? (Documentary)

15-min — “Here’s Why You’re Addicted to Ultra-Processed Food”, Chris van Tulleken . “If you need some extra proof on why UPFs are such a problem, this talk from award-winning broadcaster, practicing NHS doctor, and leading academic Chris van Tulleken covers it. He sheds light on the invention of UPF and its impact on our health, from weight gain and metabolic dysfunction to an increased risk of serious health problems like cardiovascular disease and dementia. He highlights the addictive nature of UPFs and the staggering statistics for both adults and children struggling with the pull of these products. I fully support Chris’ recommendation for Big Food to be regulated increasingly along the lines of how we have successfully regulated Big Tobacco. Give it a watch and maybe you’ll think twice before you buy your next box of cereal.” – Dr. Mark Hyman MD email Jun 21, 2024

58-min — “The harsh reality of ultra processed food… The language we use for this discussion [is important]…If we’re not very, very careful, a ‘war on obesity’ very quickly becomes a war on people… Obesity and identity [are often] conflated [while in reality], people may live with obesity [but] obesity needn’t be an identity.”

12-min — Synthetic and gene-edited foods are very dangerous

25-min —"1 Year Ago We Bought Abandoned Land, This Happened”

23-min — Food Forest Tour

10-min — Learn how to navigate grocery stores, identifying real foods and avoiding health-destroying synthetic products

Context

