Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
Mar 31

I read a book years ago how Nixon and Earl Butz got HFCS into us. Another thing I learned recently is that HFCS obesity is magnified by the fact that during manufacturing or whatever they do to, the corn starch is not fully processed. That leads to high amounts of starch and sugar. Many cannot metabolize starches adequately which adds to the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet's avatar
Janet
Mar 31

Where is PETA these days. They have to know the inhumane slaughter of poultry, let alone the coming attacks on other meat animals is unacceptable and unnecessary? Maybe they too are CIA. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture