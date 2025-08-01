Contents

Research Corruption: Key Points Research Publishing is Significantly Corrupt Examples of Misconduct, Fraud, “Major Errors”, Ethical Failure Evaluating Research Validity & Integrity More We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant

Research Corruption: Key Points

See for yourself how research is manipulated and dogma is called science. Get better at validating research and integrity.

Key points include:

Research Publishing is Significantly Corrupt

“The Very Framework of Medical Investigation” Leads to Findings That are Unproven and “Dangerously Wrong”

If you follow the news about health research, you risk whiplash. First garlic lowers bad cholesterol, then—after more study—it doesn’t. Hormone replacement reduces the risk of heart disease in postmenopausal women, until a huge study finds that it doesn’t. But what if wrong answers aren’t the exception but the rule? More and more scholars who scrutinize health research are now making that claim. It isn’t just an individual study here and there that’s flawed, they charge. Instead, the very framework of medical investigation may be off-kilter, leading time and again to findings that are at best unproved and at worst dangerously wrong. The result is a system that leads patients and physicians astray—spurring often costly regimens that won’t help and may even harm you. Even a cursory glance at medical journals shows that once heralded studies keep falling by the wayside. A major study concluded there’s no good evidence that statins (drugs like Lipitor and Crestor) help people with no history of heart disease… “Positive” drug trials, which find that a treatment is effective, and “negative” trials, in which a drug fails, take the same amount of time to conduct. But negative trials took an extra two to four years to be published. With billions of dollars on the line, companies are loath to declare a new drug ineffective. As a result of the lag in publishing negative studies, patients receive a treatment that is actually ineffective. Newsweek, Why Almost Everything You Hear About Medicine Is Wrong, Jan 23, 2011

“Many times, people who arrive at unwelcome results are being asked to change their results for political reasons, or to not publish them lest their funding disappear.”

Scientific freedom, honesty and integrity are constantly under attack, particularly in healthcare, which is dominated by the drug industry and other economic interests. As I have documented in my books and elsewhere, the result of this is that our prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and cancer, and that the use of psychiatric drugs does more harm than good. Science journalist Robert Whitaker has shown that, in all countries where this relationship has been examined, the amount of people on disability pension because of mental health problems has increased at the same time as the use of psychiatric drugs has increased. Psychiatrist Peter Breggin has shown that likely all psychiatric drugs can cause long-lasting brain impairment, which may explain why the use of these drugs makes it difficult for people to live a normal life. Problems with the trustworthiness of research are not limited to healthcare. They abound everywhere, and many times people who arrive at unwelcome results are being asked to change their results for political reasons, or to not publish them lest their funding disappear. Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD

Selective Reporting (also called Publication Bias) Leads to Skewed & Incorrect Conclusions

An article in the British Medical Journal reminds us of the issue of publication bias, and the fact that “when important evidence is unavailable, the conclusions reached by these research summaries may be wrong.” The article cites a couple of pieces of research which appear to show that failure to publish data or selective reporting has led to there being a skewed view of the value of anti-depressant medication. Dr. John Briffa, British Medical Journal seeks to re-evaluate medical ‘evidence’, Apr 29, 2011

“Any time you incentivize something, you’re creating a bias”

Any time you incentivize something, you’re creating a bias. And when you create a bias, there’s an element of truth that’s removed from the equation. When a pharmaceutical company gets to pour money into a program, the curriculum is going to reflect what they want it to reflect, to make it a profitable transaction for them. It’s a return on investment. Dr. Lynn Fynn

Many Studies are Funded by Entities with Vested Interests Instead of by Independent Researchers

Science is often politicized to serve an agenda. This is not conspiracy theory, this is provable fact. That’s not to say that all science is to be mistrusted. The point is, no science should be blindly accepted without independent examination of ALL the available facts. This is the whole point of science, after all. Yes, there are idiotic conspiracy theories out there when it comes to scientific analysis, but there are a number of scams in the world of science as well… The mainstream and government narrative [is] that THEIR scientists, the scientists they pay for and that corporations pay for, are implicitly correct and should not be questioned. They are the high priests of the modern era, delving into great magics that we dirty peasants cannot possibly grasp. It is not for us to question “the science”, it our job to simply embrace it like a religion and bow down in reverence. Most people have the capacity to sift through scientific data as long as it’s transparent. When the facts are obscured or spun or omitted, this causes confusion, and of course only the establishment scientists can untangle the mess because they are the ones that created it… [For example,], the vast majority of cases GMO studies are funded by two sources – GMO industry giants like Monsanto, Dupont and Syngenta, or, government agencies like the FDA and EPA. Very few studies are truly independent, and this is the problem. Both the government and corporations like Monsanto have a vested interest in preventing any critical studies from being released on GMO’s. Brandon Smith, Why Don’t People “Trust The Science?”

Small Sample Sizes, Invalid Analyses, Flagrant Conflicts of Interest

Much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness. Dr. Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet, 2015

“Ethical Collapse” of the Peer Review Process

This article tells the story of one of the most disturbing breaches of scientific ethics we’ve encountered in our academic careers—buried in the peer-review process of one of the world’s leading vaccination journals, in the midst of a global health crisis… Peer review is meant to safeguard [scientific] standards—to ensure that critique is met with openness, and that scientific claims are tested, not protected. What happened here violated all of that. Ethical Collapse in the Peer Review of a Leading Vaccine Journal Apr 20, 2025

Previous Editor of BMJ: “Stop Assuming that Research Actually Happened and is Honestly Reported”

I’ve been concerned about research fraud for 40 years. I… think that the time may have come to stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported, and assume that the research is fraudulent until there is some evidence to support it having happened and been honestly reported. Richard Smith, BMJ, Jul 5, 2021

The Extreme Value of Freedom of Speech on the Internet: Independent Researchers Can Tell Us Real-Time When They Identify Fraud

A more grave and serious issue with the paper is the overt fraud that was put into the paper at the last minute. This detail was not present prior to Dr. Richard Fleming being helicoptered in as the lead author of the study. Upon his arrival the paper was redecorated to claim SV40 was not found in the study. This is mentioned 3 times in the paper including in the opening Abstract. This WAS NOT discussed in the original work initially posted by the Czech team. It only appeared upon Dr. Flemings arrival as the lead author. Kevin McKernan, Anandamide, May 15, 2025

Silence is Complicity

Science communications across the internet are lamenting that that “brave” clinicians are withdrawing from public discourse because they are afraid—afraid that their words might be misunderstood, misused, or lead to institutional punishment. But the framing is dishonest. These professionals are not withholding their voices to protect patients. They are doing so to protect their careers, funding, reputations, and access to institutional power. Let’s be clear: silence in science is not harm-reduction. It is complicity. James Lyons-Weiler PhD

In the following curation, select bolded summary statements to get more detail from the original source.

12 min — Dr. Pierre Kory, MD and MPA, is a pulmonary and critical care specialist who was thrust into the spotlight after he publicly shared information about an inexpensive medicine that was proving to be effective during covid . In the opening of this video, he highlights what happened to him after sharing information about a treatment that, notably, Big Pharma doesn’t profit from. As a well-respected professional, he was confused to find himself being abruptly and seriously attacked. Even his peer-reviewed published research was retracted as part of the political and personal assault on him and on the medicine . In this interview, Kory was particularly transparent about the evolution of his personal beliefs beginning at around the 8 min mark. We learn that prior to covid, he was completely unaware of the scope of corruption in the pharma industry (and therefore corporate medicine and public policy). He says he thought that the scientific journals were the pinnacle of scientific truth (only to learn that pharma-funded research cherry-picks results , and that the journals have rampant conflicts of interest that lead them to answer to the pharmaceutical industry). He remarks that he thought pharma corruption was “free pens and attractive drug reps who bought lunch for the doctors.” He realizes now that such “marketing corruption” is basically a distraction from the much deeper, destructive corruption that is demonstrated through such notable practices as the manipulation of published research.

Examples of Misconduct, Fraud, “Major Errors”, Ethical Failure

In the following curation, select bolded summary statements to get more detail from the original source.

Fraud Dressed Up as Nutrition "Science" In a recent editorial, independent journalist Nina Teicholz rightly asks: “What kind of dystopian world has nutrition ‘science’ whereby a university, a peer-reviewed journal, and one of the field’s most influential leaders legitimize advice telling the public to eat more Lucky Charms and fewer eggs?” Perhaps the fact that Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition receives funding from 60 companies has something to do with it? Chris Kresser, Email Feb 10, 2023

Evaluating Research Validity & Integrity

The examples in the sections above show the corruption of mainstream research. But at the same time, independent researchers continue to exhibit integrity in their work. Revealing the corruption is not intended to imply that we should reject data and research, which are key forms of evidence, but rather that we must actively validate the integrity of research we consult. There are many strategies that can be quite effective in helping to do that:

Get context. — The vast majority of corrupted research is quickly identifiable with the simple technique of reviewing related research and information. If other research appears to invalidate it, that’s a sign to look more closely. A 2025 study claiming “plant-based oils” are superior to butter is a perfect example. One look at the context makes it clear that this doesn’t make sense. Despite extensive propaganda, replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” has never been proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, extensive research has showed the opposite: seed oils cause chronic inflammation, diabetes, fatty liver, harm to the brain and hypothalamus, dysregulated immunity, allergies, blood clots, autoimmune reactions, increased fat, obesity, depression, cardiovascular disorders, skin diseases, and oxidative stress. [links to research here] So this research is immediately suspect. A doctor who investigated and reported here elucidates the primary research flaw that obviously invalidates the findings: researchers did not distinguish olive oil from seed oils. This is nonsensical. Those are completely different oils with opposing effects, and therefore need to be compared, not merged where the effects are confounded. Look at the methods and assumptions. — Research comes in many forms, such as reviewing existing research papers, investigating past medical records, or conducting a trial comparing an intervention to placebo. Some research is designed to be exploratory—to learn something about the factors involved in the subject at hand. Some research endeavors to determine statistical prevalence. Sample size can vary from a case report of one to a study of hundreds or a review of tens of thousands of records. Just as important as those factors are the assumptions built into the research design. The importance of clarifying assumptions cannot be overstated. Learn how to spot deception in numbers. — Be informed about how numbers can be manipulated and be prepared to spot deception. "Statistics, because they are numbers, appear to us to be cold, hard facts... But it’s important to remember that people gather statistics. People choose what to count, how to go about counting, which of the resulting numbers they will share, and which words they will use to describe and interpret those numbers. Statistics are not facts. They are interpretations." See also: Evaluating Numbers and Statistics Investigate the source’s motive and agenda. Follow the money. — It’s now more widely understood that corruption can often be identified through a bit of sleuthing to identify where the money behind the research comes from. While this can never be a thoroughly reliable way to evaluate research, it’s a valid consideration that can suggest a need for closer inspection. Integrity is more likely when a source offers transparency (not hidden agendas) and accessibility to the data (not persuasion or propaganda). See also: Should you Trust Us? Deconstruct the conditioning that has weakened our ability to discern truth and evaluate individual testimony. — Whistleblowers provide key evidence. Review strategies for evaluating their integrity and truthfulness. See also: Evaluating Individual Testimony & Entertaining Possibility and Discernment Introduction Become more knowledgeable on truth, proof and “authorities” on truth. — Consider spending a little more time to understand the components of research and truth: facts, proof, partial and competing truths, meaning and story, and authorities on truth. See also: Truth, Facts, Proof, Partial & Competing Truths, Authorities on Truth

Skepticism of Establishment Agenda

The elimination of dissent and the marginalisation of scientists sceptical of the establishment’s scientific and medical agenda will destroy the scientific process – unless reversed. Find out how the concept of ‘scientific misinformation’ has been deliberately spun to make it the primary weapon aimed at protecting the interests of the status quo. As well as what we can do about it. Alliance for Natural Health

32 min, “Science or Psyop? Here’s How to Tell. Want to know if a study is real science or manufactured truth? Dr. Andrew Kaufman reveals the 5-step critical appraisal method that helped him walk away from psychiatry—and see through the scientific manipulation most people miss. Get tools, tactics, and behind-the-scenes truths about how medical research really works. Start questioning “peer-reviewed” like a pro. Watch this if you want to: Learn how to read scientific papers without getting duped. Spot hidden bias in clinical trials. Understand why so much “science” can’t be replicated. Make informed decisions—without relying on so-called experts.”

More

More on this subject here.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.