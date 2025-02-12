Contents

The Philosophy & Techniques Taught in Medical School are Based Not on the Wealth of Healthcare Knowledge Available, but on Corporate Interests

The Cochrane Collaboration…has found that prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. And when it comes to psychotropic drugs, the… Collaboration’s founder, Dr. Peter Gotzsche [said] “Our citizens would be far better off if we removed all the psychotropic drugs from the market, as doctors are unable to handle them. It is inescapable that their availability creates more harm than good.” By and large, doctors are not bad people. They are smart individuals who work hard, investing money, blood, sweat, and tears into their training. But where do doctors get their information? Whom are they told to trust? Have you ever wondered who’s pulling the strings? Some of us in the medical community are beginning to speak up and to expose the fact that our training and education is, for the most part, bought… My entire training was based on a model of disease care that offers patients only one tool — a drug — and never a shot at true wellness. We’ve handed over our health to those who seek to profit from it, and we’ve been buying into a paradigm based on the following notions: We are broken. Fear is an appropriate response to symptoms. We need chemicals to feel better. Doctors know what they are doing. The body is a machine requiring calibration (via drugs). A little too much of this, too little of that. I call this collective set of notions the Western Medical Illusion. It sets up a vicious system that ushers you into lifelong customer status, dependent and disempowered. – Kelly Brogan MD, A Mind of Your Own

In Medical School & Medical Textbooks, Doctors are Lied To and Indoctrinated by the Pharmaceutical Industry

One of the most popular medical textbooks is written and published by Merck [a pharmaceutical corporation]. Of course, Merck pinky promises that its editorial book division is fire walled from the pharmaceutical-producing side, where the company has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines to settle allegations of fraud, bribing doctors, mis-marketing dangerous medicine, and more. But when I dug into the Merck Manuals, I found shocking omissions and false information. Do Merck Manuals mention that the company’s own HPV cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil, has been the center of major controversies about its safety and effectiveness? Does it disclose that injured patients have filed many lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused illnesses from ovarian failure to cancer? That the scientist who co-developed Gardasil later spoke out in an unprecedented way, saying that the Merck Gardasil vaccine may have more risks than benefits? No. Instead, Merck’s Manual makes an audacious claim under “Side Effects of HPV Vaccine.” It states flatly and falsely, “No serious side effects have been reported.” It’s unknown how that claim could possibly square with Gardasil’s FDA-approved label, also written by Merck, which states: “the following postmarketing adverse experiences have been spontaneously reported for GARDASIL: Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy. Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus. Gastrointestinal disorders: Pancreatitis. General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, malaise. Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, broncho- spasm. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia. Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, transverse myelitis. Infections and infestations: Cellulitis. Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.” … Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors that serious side effects simply do not exist. The problem extends far beyond the Merck Manuals. A 2022 study examined nine textbooks commonly used to teach which medicine to prescribe for various psychiatric disorders. Two-thirds of the textbook authors and editors had been personally paid by companies that make the drugs.” – Sharyl Attkisson, September 2024

Systemic Corruption: The Medical System is a Business Run by Powerful Drug Cartels

The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called 'America’s national nightmare' of mass opioid addiction... Even as evidence of a crisis grew and doctors witnessing the devastation sounded warnings, the din of corporate money drowned them out. The quarter of a billion dollars a year the drug industry spends on lobbying bought the complicity of politicians, influenced regulators, weakened investigations by the justice department and stalled action by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Purdue used its political muscle to head off even more serious criminal charges and to keep its executives out of prison. Above all, the drug industry kept the doors to mass prescribing of opioids open for years not because they were an effective way to treat pain but because they were hugely profitable. Those same firms are now increasingly agreeing to payouts to head off a torrent of lawsuits – but it’s hard to conclude that they regard it as anything more than the cost of doing business. - The Guardian, Sep 2021

Monopolizing Medicine for Industry’s Benefit

In 1878, John D. Rockefeller controlled 90% of all oil refineries in the U.S. Then in 1897, a German chemist by the name of Felix Hoffman invented aspirin. With this discovery, a new frontier in medicine began with the use of petrochemicals in many medicines… The tycoon who had cornered the oil market in the U.S. sought to expand his empire with the exploitation of petrochemicals in this whole new world of medicine. At the time, homeopathic medicine was commonly practiced among doctors in the U.S. In order to dominate the emerging market of pharmaceuticals, Rockefeller would have to completely change the paradigm… With new standards set in place by Rockefeller through the General Education Board in 1902, and the Flexner Report of 1910, the remaining medical schools and hospitals were incentivized to teach and research in specific areas in order to receive Rockefeller Foundation grants. Research was driven in the area of finding synthetic alternatives to the organic plant-based treatments for illness, which homeopathic doctors had used in years past… the newly discovered drugs could be patented, packaged and sold by any of the 68 subsidiaries within the Rockefeller drug empire. – The Cancer Within Modern Medicine

The Pharmaceutical Industry Manipulates Medical Training

The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful. [See more here.] – Robert G. Evans PhD, Emeritus Professor, 2010

Reported in 2011: Pharma Violations that Increase Adverse Effects include Concealing Evidence of Harm in Trials and Poor Manufacturing Practices

Evaluations since the 1960s have found 85-90% of new drugs have few advantages… Many are under-tested for harmful effects… Most research and development (R&D) appears devoted to developing scores of minor variation drugs… Alleged violations that increase adverse side effects include: 1) concealing evidence of harm in trials, 2) unlawful promotion for unfounded uses, 3) physician & hospital kickbacks, and 4) poor manufacturing practices. – University Prof. Donald W. Light, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome.

Establishment Medicine is a System of Businesses that Benefit by Keeping Patients Sick

Goldman Sachs analysts attempted to address a touchy subject for biotech companies… “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” analysts ask in an April 10 report… “While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.” – CNBC

Blind Trust Proven Harmful

The preceding information reveals the corruption, malpractice and incompetence of mainstream medical institutions and related organizations. This information is important to comprehend so as to dispel any false trust you have with these institutions — which could cost you or your loved ones their life. That said, one should be intelligent with their health choices. We are not advocating for completely abandoning all modern medical services. We are simply encouraging you not to trust the system blindly. Be sure to ask plenty of questions, get second opinions, and do your own research as much as possible. We do not live in a world where one can blindly trust any government-dependent institution. – Massive Federal Sweep Nabs 60 Doctors

The Genesis of Western Medicine: Petrochemical Business

Rockefeller is probably most famous for securing a monopoly in America’s oil market, but many people haven’t heard the rest of the story. By the turn on the 20th century, Rockefeller controlled 90% of all petroleum refineries in America… Concurrently, around 1900, the science world was getting excited about new “petrochemicals” and the ability to create a variety of new of compounds from oil… During this same era (early 1900’s) scientists were doing groundbreaking work to understand the basic mechanics of life and human health. It was during this time that most of the essential vitamins were discovered, including B1, B2, Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, etc. By identifying these vitamins science took a huge step forward and enabled simple vitamin remedies to cure conditions that were cause by vitamin deficiencies (such as scurvy and rickets). And of course, scientists were also involved in research to re-create synthetic versions of these vitamins in a laboratory. In 1935, Vitamin C became the first vitamin to be artificially synthesized in Switzerland. Rockefeller was smart enough to see this as a big opportunity, with the possibility that vitamins and medications could be developed from petroleum. He saw the chance to control and monopolize multiple industries at once: petroleum, chemical and medical. And of course, petrochemicals were ideal from a business perspective because they could be patented, owned and sold for high profits. But there was a big problem with Rockefeller’s plan. Natural and herbal medicines were very popular in America during the early 1900s. Almost one half the medical colleges and doctors in America were practicing holistic medicine, using extensive knowledge from Europe and Native American traditions. Rockefeller knew that to get total control of the medical industry he would have to expunge the competition. Rockefeller’s first move was to use his vast wealth (from oil) to purchase part of the German pharmaceutical company I.G. Farben. (look up Farben’s involvement in WWII). Now that he controlled a drug manufacturing company he could move forward with his plan to eliminate the competition. – How Rockefeller Created the Business of Western Medicine

Medical Doctors Not Trained nor Incentivized to Promote the Conditions for Health & Wellness

This simple shamanic principle has shaped my work and my personal life like no other for the past 30 years: If you create the conditions for health then disease simply goes away by itself. Ancient Energy Medicine is based on the idea that we have to be in right relationship with nature. Your health is the product of your lifestyle, of your connection to nature, how you pray, how you forgive, and the beliefs that you hold. Society has given us a set of beliefs that tell us exactly how we’re going to die, not how to live… So why not cultivate a healthier, more joyous way of being to avoid the disease care system of the West and create exceptional health – physically, emotionally and energetically? You have all the resources you need to have your health span equal your lifespan. – Alberto Villoldo PhD, Medical Anthropologist

“Watching the Violent Throws of a Death Care System Attempt to Justify the Horror”

Watching bits and pieces of the Kennedy confirmation hearing is like watching the violent throws of a death care system attempt to justify the horror that has been wreaked upon the American people as they vilify the one man willing to step forward and question that horror. This man, flawed as he may be, is willing to fight this fight. He is willing to die on this hill. He is willing to redeem himself in the eyes of his God in order to do what he feels is right; that is – to question the system itself. The fact that so many fervently defend this death care cult speaks to its incredible success, and the willing participation in our own ungodly demise. Minds cannot be pried open, though I wish that they could. Oh, how I have tried. We all awaken to the reality in different ways, if we are blessed to awaken at all. But this does not change the reality that the medical industrial complex is at best a failing and murderous enterprise who relies on endlessly drugging the American people into submission, and at worst a genocidal endeavor which has been designed to rip our health, our sovereignty, and our very humanity from us. The people that place faith in this death cult are essentially surrendered to the notion that the human body, with its sacred pathways and numinous capability, is fundamentally and irrevocably flawed, and that in order to find peace, harmony and health we must inject, numb, medicate and obliterate those sacred pathways into full capitulation in order to achieve “well-being”. There is nothing more anti-human, anti-nature, and anti-divine than this… This writhing leviathan that we are witnessing today is a sham, a lie, a horrible joke upon us all. The emperor wears no clothes, but our eyes have been glazed over by an endless drip of anesthesia which has subdued the minds of what would have been great women and men into consumers and addicts who outsource their life’s energy and divine spark to a predators agenda. The full unveiling and revelation of the leviathan within our midst is inevitable now, regardless of confirmation. For when the human soul walks down the path of curiosity and questioning, as so many are choosing now, all will be revealed, in time. The question then only becomes, how painful will be one’s personal revelation? – Mare’ Hieronimus

7 min – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, a Danish physician and medical researcher, discusses the stats showing how common it is for people to die from drugs and medical errors. A professor of research design and analysis, he also co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration, “once considered the world’s prominent independent medical research organization… Following many years of being an outspoken critic of the corruption of science by pharmaceutical companies, Gotzsche’s memberhip on the governing board of Cochrane was terminated. Four board members resigned in protest.” (Brownstone Institute)

8 min – “Pfizer is incredibly generous with financial contributions, donating millions and millions of dollars to worthy causes. Worthy recipients like hospitals, universities, medical associations and any number of other groups that (coincidence alert!) might just have some influence over whether the public is strongly encouraged to take Pfizer products.”

16 min – What They Don’t Teach in Medical Schools, Dr. Casey Means

21 min – The first 9 minutes gives the key, verifiable acts of corruption that built the medical system (including education and diagnostic categories) to function as it has. Calley Means is the founder of TrueMed, a company that issues prescriptions for food and exercise, enabling tax-free spending on items promoting health. He worked as a consultant for food and pharma companies and is now an advocate for changes to these industries.

