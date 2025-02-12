Establishment Medicine: Verifiably Corrupt
Medicine as a system is verifiably corrupt, and structured to serve the interests of industry. (Obviously, not every individual is unethical. The system that educates and pays them is corrupted.)
Context
Establishment Medicine is Verifiably Corrupt: Highlights
The Philosophy & Techniques Taught in Medical School are Based Not on the Wealth of Healthcare Knowledge Available, but on Corporate Interests
The Cochrane Collaboration…has found that prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. And when it comes to psychotropic drugs, the… Collaboration’s founder, Dr. Peter Gotzsche [said] “Our citizens would be far better off if we removed all the psychotropic drugs from the market, as doctors are unable to handle them. It is inescapable that their availability creates more harm than good.” By and large, doctors are not bad people. They are smart individuals who work hard, investing money, blood, sweat, and tears into their training. But where do doctors get their information? Whom are they told to trust? Have you ever wondered who’s pulling the strings? Some of us in the medical community are beginning to speak up and to expose the fact that our training and education is, for the most part, bought… My entire training was based on a model of disease care that offers patients only one tool — a drug — and never a shot at true wellness. We’ve handed over our health to those who seek to profit from it, and we’ve been buying into a paradigm based on the following notions: We are broken. Fear is an appropriate response to symptoms. We need chemicals to feel better. Doctors know what they are doing. The body is a machine requiring calibration (via drugs). A little too much of this, too little of that. I call this collective set of notions the Western Medical Illusion. It sets up a vicious system that ushers you into lifelong customer status, dependent and disempowered. – Kelly Brogan MD, A Mind of Your Own
In Medical School & Medical Textbooks, Doctors are Lied To and Indoctrinated by the Pharmaceutical Industry
One of the most popular medical textbooks is written and published by Merck [a pharmaceutical corporation]. Of course, Merck pinky promises that its editorial book division is fire walled from the pharmaceutical-producing side, where the company has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines to settle allegations of fraud, bribing doctors, mis-marketing dangerous medicine, and more. But when I dug into the Merck Manuals, I found shocking omissions and false information. Do Merck Manuals mention that the company’s own HPV cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil, has been the center of major controversies about its safety and effectiveness? Does it disclose that injured patients have filed many lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused illnesses from ovarian failure to cancer? That the scientist who co-developed Gardasil later spoke out in an unprecedented way, saying that the Merck Gardasil vaccine may have more risks than benefits? No. Instead, Merck’s Manual makes an audacious claim under “Side Effects of HPV Vaccine.” It states flatly and falsely, “No serious side effects have been reported.” It’s unknown how that claim could possibly square with Gardasil’s FDA-approved label, also written by Merck, which states: “the following postmarketing adverse experiences have been spontaneously reported for GARDASIL: Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy. Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus. Gastrointestinal disorders: Pancreatitis. General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, malaise. Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, broncho- spasm. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia. Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, transverse myelitis. Infections and infestations: Cellulitis. Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.” … Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors that serious side effects simply do not exist. The problem extends far beyond the Merck Manuals. A 2022 study examined nine textbooks commonly used to teach which medicine to prescribe for various psychiatric disorders. Two-thirds of the textbook authors and editors had been personally paid by companies that make the drugs.” – Sharyl Attkisson, September 2024
Systemic Corruption: The Medical System is a Business Run by Powerful Drug Cartels
The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called 'America’s national nightmare' of mass opioid addiction... Even as evidence of a crisis grew and doctors witnessing the devastation sounded warnings, the din of corporate money drowned them out. The quarter of a billion dollars a year the drug industry spends on lobbying bought the complicity of politicians, influenced regulators, weakened investigations by the justice department and stalled action by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Purdue used its political muscle to head off even more serious criminal charges and to keep its executives out of prison. Above all, the drug industry kept the doors to mass prescribing of opioids open for years not because they were an effective way to treat pain but because they were hugely profitable. Those same firms are now increasingly agreeing to payouts to head off a torrent of lawsuits – but it’s hard to conclude that they regard it as anything more than the cost of doing business. - The Guardian, Sep 2021
Establishment Medicine is Verifiably Corrupt: Evidence
Medical Education Intertwined with Pharma Industry — Safe and effective health and wellness practices that get to the root cause of illness are not taught to western doctors. Instead, they are inundated with pharma bias.
Conflict of Interest, i.e. Corruption, Rampant at Federal “Regulatory” Agencies — “Dr. Vinay Prasad, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics [proposed taking a]… ‘sledgehammer to the lax conflict-of-interest policies’ at HHS, CDC and other federal agencies.”
Doctors Who Prescribe More Receive More — “As tens of thousands of Americans die from prescription opioid overdoses each year… researchers… found that opioid manufacturers are paying physicians huge sums of money.” See also: The Mental Health Industry Is Incentivized to Keep Patients Medicated.
“Drug and Medical Device Companies Paid U.S. Physicians $12 Billion Over Last 10 Years” — “A new report also shows that Big Pharma is targeting social media users with subtle promotional activities, such as sponsored patient influencers and ‘help-seeking’ treatment ads that often contain misleading and poor-quality health information.” [Nov 2024] See also: “US Physicians Received Billions From Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry, Research Finds” “— “The industry made over 85 million payments to more than 820,300 (57 percent) of eligible physicians from 2013 to 2022. Nearly 94 percent of the payments were related to one or more marketed medical products.” [Apr 2024]
Price Gouging by Medical Providers Leads to More than Half a Million Bankruptcies Annually in the U.S. — “In the U.S., 66.5% of bankruptcies are due to medical bills, which amounts to 530,000 medical bankruptcies each year. Among those who file bankruptcy due to medical expenses, 72% have health insurance, highlighting the outrageous state of health care in America… It’s not only drug costs that are bankrupting Americans. Hospital stays can also lead to financial ruin — and it’s easy to see why when you realize the price-gouging going on. In “Fleecing Patients,”11 National Nurses United highlighted that the 100 most expensive U.S. hospitals charge patients from $1,129 to $1,808 for every $100 of their costs.12 That is 11.3 to 18 times what their actual costs are. Many companies, like grocery stores, typically operate on margins of 1 to 3% profits,13 or 0.1 to 0.3 times their costs. “There is no excuse for these scandalous prices. These are not markups for luxury condo views, they are for the most basic necessity of your life: your health,” Jean Ross, RN, president of National Nurses United, said… It’s gotten so bad that 30% of adults in one survey said they had to choose between paying for medical bills or necessities like food and housing.15 Hospitals then go after patients who can’t pay.”
Antidepressant “Effectiveness” a Lie, Based on Fraudulent Research Manipulation — “The STAR*D study, published in 2006, was the largest and longest-running antidepressant effectiveness trial ever conducted… The authors claimed an overall cumulative remission rate of 67%; this study has since been used to prop up the idea that antidepressants work in the real world. However, the widely made claim… is based on scientific misconduct and fraud…. Psychologist Ed Pigott and colleagues showed that, had the study protocol been followed, the cumulative remission rate would have been only 35%. Moreover, the STAR*D report omitted the stay-well rate. Only 3% of the 4,041 patients who entered the trial and went into remission were still in remission at the end of their one-year follow-up. Most clinical drug trials have found the effectiveness of antidepressants is on par with placebo, and many studies have debunked the serotonin theory that underpins the use of antidepressants. Meanwhile, large-scale meta-analyses show that physical exercise is the most effective remedy—about 1.5 times more effective than antidepressants—for depression.”
Medical Policy for Sale — “In 2012, America has become the most overmedicated society in history. Indeed, there is a medication for every condition… We are even told that we don’t take enough medications as the list of made-up diseases grows longer and longer: restless leg syndrome, social anxiety disorder, overactive bladder, pre-diabetes, adult ADD… As a nation we have sunk so low as to allow our legislators to create laws based on what they are told by big business… laws that mandate the Gardasil vaccine for girls and now boys or they can’t go to school, and laws that require that health care workers get the flu vaccine or lose their jobs. All of this without the major media ever raising a single question: is this real science, or science for sale?”
Medical Staff are Accountable Not to Patients, but to Money Managers — “Patient care declines after private equity buys hospitals, study finds… In a paper published in JAMA, health policy experts at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center report that patient care experience worsened after private equity acquisition of US hospitals, as did patient-reported staff responsiveness.”
Employees at Pain Clinics Pleaded Guilty or Were Convicted of Fraud After Clinic “Made Millions From ‘Unnecessary’ Injections” — “Pain MD employees… were convicted of healthcare fraud after Pain MD’s injections were proved in court to be part of a decade-long fraud scheme that made millions… Pain MD [was] a multistate pain management company that was once among the nation’s most prolific users of what it referred to as ‘tendon origin injections,’ which normally inject a single dose of steroids to relieve stiff or painful joints. As many doctors were scaling back their use of prescription painkillers due to the opioid crisis, Pain MD paired opioids with monthly injections into patients’ backs, claiming the shots could ease pain and potentially lessen reliance on painkillers, according to federal court documents… Now, years later, Pain MD’s injections have been proved in court to be part of a decade-long fraud scheme that made millions by capitalizing on patients’ dependence on opioids.”
Doctors Routinely Diagnose Depression & Prescribe Drugs Based on a Screening Tool Designed by a Pharma Marketer — Primary care doctors routinely use a 9-question survey to screen for depression. It was designed by a Zoloft marketer who worked for Pfizer. Studies suggest the tool has made it easy to over-prescribe antidepressants. Similarly, a pharma company that pushes diet drugs pays the UK’s NHS staff and “partners” with it to “transform its treatment of obesity.” [source] The NHS (National Health Service) provides free health services in the UK and is promoted as being tax-funded.
Pharmaceutical & Food Corporations Influence Media, Med School Training & Continuing Education, Dietetic & Nutrition Programs, Scientific Journals & Research Grants — Health inaccuracies (“myths”) with severe consequences persist because of corporate influence. “Conventionally-trained medical doctors and nurses take one or two classes in nutrition, or sometimes none at all. They are even less educated about the power of lifestyle choices or the issue of environmental toxins… I want to believe that most doctors have their hearts in the right place, but they are simply not trained in how to help to support your body in healing itself.”
Pharmaceuticals are Created by Corporations that Patent Their Products to Assert Monopolistic Control, in Contrast to Traditional Medicine Systems that Use Widely Available, Inexpensive Natural Remedies — “Patent protection for chemical and pharmaceutical products is especially important compared with other industries because the actual manufacturing process is often easy to replicate and can be copied with a fraction of the investment of that required for the research and clinical testing.”
Underutilizing Lifestyle Solutions Benefits Pharmaceutical Companies — “This over-medicalized system benefits pharmaceutical companies through the expansion of treatable conditions, despite limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of many treatments, while lifestyle-based solutions are underutilized.”
Big Pharma Patents Molecules, Compounds & Technologies, and Then Looks for Diseases Against Which Their Patents Can be Applied — “Many have reflected on the fact that Big Pharma has a perverse incentive to promote ill health, as its financial bottom line depends on it. But few understand just how elaborate its efforts to that end are.” Bret Weinstein offers evidence that “Big Pharma patents molecules, compounds and technologies, and then looks for diseases against which their patents can be applied. Pharma is engaged in a continuous effort to portray its intellectual properties as more useful and safer than they are, and to persuade the medical establishment, journals, medical societies, hospitals and government to direct people toward drugs they wouldn’t otherwise be taking.” The article is referring to this video interview.
Doctors Pressured to Follow Orders Rather than Provide Individualized Medical Care — ‘We Are Told to Just Follow the Schedule’ – Pediatrician Speaks Out; “Pediatrician Tara Pridgett, M.D. has been in the healthcare business for over 20 years. Dr. Pridgett brings to light the pressure put on doctors to follow orders, even if those mandates are unsound and even dangerous.”
The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman — This book, written by Peter Rost MD, a senior executive of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is “an unmasking of how corporations take care of malcontents and… details the illegal, even criminal business practices the author witnessed at his corporation… A story of a battle that continues today, one which any American who takes prescription drugs has a stake in.”
Creators of Opioid Epidemic Received Patent to Treat the Result of their Drugs: Addiction Treatment — “The massive increase in opioid sales and subsequent addiction rates have been traced back to an orchestrated marketing plan aimed at misinforming doctors about the drug’s addictive potential. Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma were intimately involved in the false advertising of OxyContin. An investigation revealed the Sacklers also own Rhodes Pharma — one of the largest producers of generic opioids. Dr. Richard Sackler — who was deeply involved in the marketing of OxyContin — was awarded a patent for a new, faster-dissolving form of buprenorphine, used in the treatment of opioid addiction, thus making money both on the promulgation of addiction and its treatment… Please don’t trust your doctor if he hands you this. He may have perfectly good intentions, but he’s been hoodwinked by one of the slickest marketing plans of the past century. Make no mistake, this epidemic is no random fluke.”
Vaccines are an Example of How Med School Trainees are Taught Not to Think & Discern Scientifically, but to Follow Protocols Built Atop Biased Beliefs — “How did I manage to go through 5 years of medical school training with not one lecture on vaccines, their mode of action, ingredients, research demonstrating safety, etc., but still come out of the system with the absolute unquestioning belief that vaccines were safe and a miracle drug? Talk about mind control and indoctrination. Kudos to the Faculty of Medicine.” See also: Vaccines: Lies, Fraud, Harms
Personal Experiences with Medicine as Big Business — “I knew I’d be given a lecture at every doctor’s appointment about how I needed to schedule colonoscopies (in my early 40s!), buy new medicines, get blood work done, no questions about my holistic well-being, diet, etc. It didn’t matter which doctor I saw, they were all like that. There was always a feeling that these big buildings and office parks that housed the machinery of the medical industrial complex were, like consolidated public schools or prisons, quite anti-human. But I still . . . believed, more or less. What the Covid mania revealed is that much of the medical-industrial complex, like the military-industrial complex, is part of a system of hierarchical relationships that only truly benefits those in power. The beneficiaries being Big Pharma, massive corporate health systems, wealthy physicians and even a security state/biodefense apparatus.”
People Are Figuring it Out. “Trust in Pharma, Hospitals Plummets: Gallup Poll” — “Significantly less than half of respondents thought pharmaceutical companies provided good care, while little over half thought physicians did.” See also: Trust in Doctors and Hospitals Plummets [Brownstone Institute, Sep 5, 2024]
As of Jan 2024, Trust in Physicians & Hospitals Among Americans Down to 40% — JAMA: “Trust in Physicians and Hospitals During the Covid-19 Pandemic in a 50-State Survey of US Adults; In every sociodemographic group in this survey study among 443, 455 unique respondents aged 18 years or older residing in the US, trust in physicians and hospitals decreased substantially over the course of the pandemic, from 71% in April 2020 to 40% in January 2024.”
More References
Monopolizing Medicine for Industry’s Benefit
In 1878, John D. Rockefeller controlled 90% of all oil refineries in the U.S. Then in 1897, a German chemist by the name of Felix Hoffman invented aspirin. With this discovery, a new frontier in medicine began with the use of petrochemicals in many medicines… The tycoon who had cornered the oil market in the U.S. sought to expand his empire with the exploitation of petrochemicals in this whole new world of medicine. At the time, homeopathic medicine was commonly practiced among doctors in the U.S. In order to dominate the emerging market of pharmaceuticals, Rockefeller would have to completely change the paradigm… With new standards set in place by Rockefeller through the General Education Board in 1902, and the Flexner Report of 1910, the remaining medical schools and hospitals were incentivized to teach and research in specific areas in order to receive Rockefeller Foundation grants. Research was driven in the area of finding synthetic alternatives to the organic plant-based treatments for illness, which homeopathic doctors had used in years past… the newly discovered drugs could be patented, packaged and sold by any of the 68 subsidiaries within the Rockefeller drug empire. – The Cancer Within Modern Medicine
The Pharmaceutical Industry Manipulates Medical Training
The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful. [See more here.] – Robert G. Evans PhD, Emeritus Professor, 2010
Reported in 2011: Pharma Violations that Increase Adverse Effects include Concealing Evidence of Harm in Trials and Poor Manufacturing Practices
Evaluations since the 1960s have found 85-90% of new drugs have few advantages… Many are under-tested for harmful effects… Most research and development (R&D) appears devoted to developing scores of minor variation drugs… Alleged violations that increase adverse side effects include: 1) concealing evidence of harm in trials, 2) unlawful promotion for unfounded uses, 3) physician & hospital kickbacks, and 4) poor manufacturing practices. – University Prof. Donald W. Light, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome.
Establishment Medicine is a System of Businesses that Benefit by Keeping Patients Sick
Goldman Sachs analysts attempted to address a touchy subject for biotech companies… “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” analysts ask in an April 10 report… “While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.” – CNBC
Blind Trust Proven Harmful
The preceding information reveals the corruption, malpractice and incompetence of mainstream medical institutions and related organizations. This information is important to comprehend so as to dispel any false trust you have with these institutions — which could cost you or your loved ones their life. That said, one should be intelligent with their health choices. We are not advocating for completely abandoning all modern medical services. We are simply encouraging you not to trust the system blindly. Be sure to ask plenty of questions, get second opinions, and do your own research as much as possible. We do not live in a world where one can blindly trust any government-dependent institution. – Massive Federal Sweep Nabs 60 Doctors
The Genesis of Western Medicine: Petrochemical Business
Rockefeller is probably most famous for securing a monopoly in America’s oil market, but many people haven’t heard the rest of the story. By the turn on the 20th century, Rockefeller controlled 90% of all petroleum refineries in America… Concurrently, around 1900, the science world was getting excited about new “petrochemicals” and the ability to create a variety of new of compounds from oil… During this same era (early 1900’s) scientists were doing groundbreaking work to understand the basic mechanics of life and human health. It was during this time that most of the essential vitamins were discovered, including B1, B2, Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, etc. By identifying these vitamins science took a huge step forward and enabled simple vitamin remedies to cure conditions that were cause by vitamin deficiencies (such as scurvy and rickets). And of course, scientists were also involved in research to re-create synthetic versions of these vitamins in a laboratory. In 1935, Vitamin C became the first vitamin to be artificially synthesized in Switzerland. Rockefeller was smart enough to see this as a big opportunity, with the possibility that vitamins and medications could be developed from petroleum. He saw the chance to control and monopolize multiple industries at once: petroleum, chemical and medical. And of course, petrochemicals were ideal from a business perspective because they could be patented, owned and sold for high profits. But there was a big problem with Rockefeller’s plan. Natural and herbal medicines were very popular in America during the early 1900s. Almost one half the medical colleges and doctors in America were practicing holistic medicine, using extensive knowledge from Europe and Native American traditions. Rockefeller knew that to get total control of the medical industry he would have to expunge the competition. Rockefeller’s first move was to use his vast wealth (from oil) to purchase part of the German pharmaceutical company I.G. Farben. (look up Farben’s involvement in WWII). Now that he controlled a drug manufacturing company he could move forward with his plan to eliminate the competition. – How Rockefeller Created the Business of Western Medicine
Medical Doctors Not Trained nor Incentivized to Promote the Conditions for Health & Wellness
This simple shamanic principle has shaped my work and my personal life like no other for the past 30 years: If you create the conditions for health then disease simply goes away by itself. Ancient Energy Medicine is based on the idea that we have to be in right relationship with nature. Your health is the product of your lifestyle, of your connection to nature, how you pray, how you forgive, and the beliefs that you hold. Society has given us a set of beliefs that tell us exactly how we’re going to die, not how to live… So why not cultivate a healthier, more joyous way of being to avoid the disease care system of the West and create exceptional health – physically, emotionally and energetically? You have all the resources you need to have your health span equal your lifespan. – Alberto Villoldo PhD, Medical Anthropologist
“Watching the Violent Throws of a Death Care System Attempt to Justify the Horror”
Watching bits and pieces of the Kennedy confirmation hearing is like watching the violent throws of a death care system attempt to justify the horror that has been wreaked upon the American people as they vilify the one man willing to step forward and question that horror. This man, flawed as he may be, is willing to fight this fight. He is willing to die on this hill. He is willing to redeem himself in the eyes of his God in order to do what he feels is right; that is – to question the system itself. The fact that so many fervently defend this death care cult speaks to its incredible success, and the willing participation in our own ungodly demise.
Minds cannot be pried open, though I wish that they could. Oh, how I have tried. We all awaken to the reality in different ways, if we are blessed to awaken at all. But this does not change the reality that the medical industrial complex is at best a failing and murderous enterprise who relies on endlessly drugging the American people into submission, and at worst a genocidal endeavor which has been designed to rip our health, our sovereignty, and our very humanity from us.
The people that place faith in this death cult are essentially surrendered to the notion that the human body, with its sacred pathways and numinous capability, is fundamentally and irrevocably flawed, and that in order to find peace, harmony and health we must inject, numb, medicate and obliterate those sacred pathways into full capitulation in order to achieve “well-being”. There is nothing more anti-human, anti-nature, and anti-divine than this…
This writhing leviathan that we are witnessing today is a sham, a lie, a horrible joke upon us all. The emperor wears no clothes, but our eyes have been glazed over by an endless drip of anesthesia which has subdued the minds of what would have been great women and men into consumers and addicts who outsource their life’s energy and divine spark to a predators agenda.
The full unveiling and revelation of the leviathan within our midst is inevitable now, regardless of confirmation. For when the human soul walks down the path of curiosity and questioning, as so many are choosing now, all will be revealed, in time. The question then only becomes, how painful will be one’s personal revelation? – Mare’ Hieronimus
Videos
7 min – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, a Danish physician and medical researcher, discusses the stats showing how common it is for people to die from drugs and medical errors. A professor of research design and analysis, he also co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration, “once considered the world’s prominent independent medical research organization… Following many years of being an outspoken critic of the corruption of science by pharmaceutical companies, Gotzsche’s memberhip on the governing board of Cochrane was terminated. Four board members resigned in protest.” (Brownstone Institute)
8 min – “Pfizer is incredibly generous with financial contributions, donating millions and millions of dollars to worthy causes. Worthy recipients like hospitals, universities, medical associations and any number of other groups that (coincidence alert!) might just have some influence over whether the public is strongly encouraged to take Pfizer products.”
16 min – What They Don’t Teach in Medical Schools, Dr. Casey Means
21 min – The first 9 minutes gives the key, verifiable acts of corruption that built the medical system (including education and diagnostic categories) to function as it has. Calley Means is the founder of TrueMed, a company that issues prescriptions for food and exercise, enabling tax-free spending on items promoting health. He worked as a consultant for food and pharma companies and is now an advocate for changes to these industries.
Context
This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year.
Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.)
Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering.
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry.
Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.)
Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc).
Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.
