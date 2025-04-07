Contents

The Bottom Line: 7 Essential Facts Plaque is Caused by Inflammation & Excess Blood Clotting Root Causes of Heart Disease: Verifiable & Reversable Cholesterol: Practical Knowledge Cholesterol: Digging Deeper, Terminology, Medical Tests We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

For decades, Americans were told to avoid cholesterol-rich foods like eggs and butter, as doctors believed that dietary cholesterol was a direct cause of heart disease. The fear stemmed from the work of Dr. Ancel Keys, whose “Seven Countries Study” in the 1950s suggested a link between saturated fat consumption and heart disease. But, as Makary explains, Keys’ study was fundamentally flawed—he cherry-picked countries that supported his hypothesis and ignored others, such as France and Switzerland, where high-fat diets coincided with low rates of heart disease. Despite numerous follow-up studies, including the Minnesota Coronary Experiment and the Framingham Heart Study, failing to support Keys’ claims, the low-cholesterol message stuck. In 2015, the American Heart Association revised its guidelines, acknowledging that dietary cholesterol isn’t the culprit it was once believed to be. Despite this, many people avoid foods like eggs and full-fat dairy, while the real problems—sugar and processed carbohydrates—are often overlooked. Sheramy Tsai

The Bottom Line: 7 Essential Facts

Atherosclerosis (also called clogged arteries or coronary heart disease) refers to the narrowing of blood vessels that transport blood and nutrients from the heart to the body. The narrowing of arteries reduces normal blood flow. [source] Narrowing of arteries is due to plaque build-up. Plaque is the name given to a combination of substances found in the blood. Other names for plaque build-up include atheroma and atherosclerotic plaque. [source] While cholesterol is one of the substances in plaque, it’s not the existence of cholesterol that causes plaque build-up, but rather inflammation and excess blood clotting. Sometimes the term oxidized LDL (or oxidized cholesterol) is used to describe the problematic plaque contents: “Oxidized cholesterol is created when LDL mixes with inflammatory compounds, harmful free radicals, and toxins in the circulation. These oxidative stress compounds actually turn the cholesterol ‘rancid,’ leading to increased inflammation, arterial plaque, and atherosclerosis.” [source and source and source] Elevated cholesterol does not cause cardiovascular disease, and low cholesterol is a significant health risk. [source and source and source and source and source] Thus, prescribing drugs to lower cholesterol for heart health is irrational and overlooks the actual cause. Nevertheless, establishment medicine (verifiably corrupted by industry) has doggedly promoted the reduction of cholesterol with statin drugs — supposedly to protect heart health, despite reams of evidence to the contrary. [source] Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels, which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates. [source] The presence of elevated cholesterol is the body’s response to a problem — not the cause. [source and source and source] The typical conditions underlying cardiovascular disease are: chronic inflammation, blood sugar issues (insulin-resistance), nervous system dysfunction, and excess blood clotting. The root causes of those conditions are, for example, eating highly processed foods and seed oils and exposure to high levels of toxins. Clear, verifiable details on the root causes of heart disease are here.

Corruption Has Been Required to Maintain Cholesterol Hypothesis & Use of Statins

To defend the cholesterol hypothesis, its supporters often misrepresented studies and ignored contradictory findings. For instance, the Framingham Heart Study found that each 1 mg/dL drop in total cholesterol (TC) per year was linked to an 11% increase in coronary and total mortality. Yet, a later report from the American Heart Association… falsely claimed that lowering TC by 1% reduces heart disease risk by 2%, misrepresenting the Framingham data. Similarly, studies favouring cholesterol-lowering treatments have selectively cited evidence, inflating weak findings while ignoring studies with negative results. In three major reviews supporting the hypothesis, only 2 out of 12 studies with contradictory findings were quoted accurately, favourable results were inflated, and unsupportive results were cited as if they were supportive. Additionally, statin trials often rely on misleading combined clinical endpoints—grouping minor issues like hospital admissions with major events like fatal heart attacks—while total mortality data shows no significant benefit (here and here). These distortions continue despite growing evidence that cholesterol may not be the key driver of heart disease. The worst part is that all the hype on statins offers false reassurance of risk reduction for CVD, when other risk factors, such as… metabolic syndrome… inflammation and lifestyle factors are not adequately addressed, or worse, ignored. Alliance for Natural Health

Plaque is Caused by Inflammation & Excess Blood Clotting

Key facts on plaque:

Plaque isn’t created because of excess cholesterol. — The theory that excess cholesterol is the cause of plaque formation has been overwhelmingly disproven. [source and source and source and source and source] Plaque has these components. — Plaque is comprised of “oxidized cholesterol” (a result of inflammation, not cholesterol consumption), fibrin (a protein involved in blood clotting), cellular waste products, and calcium. [source and source and source] Inflammation is the key factor in plaque build-up. — Plaque includes “oxidized LDL cholesterol” but this is not a result of excess dietary cholesterol; rather, it’s a result of inflammation mixing with cholesterol (due to the inflammatory immune response). [source and source and source] Excess blood clotting is also a key factor. — Plaques contain large amounts of clot tissue. Blood clots are the body’s way to heal blood vessel damage — damage caused by high blood sugar levels, smoking, heavy metals, etc. Undissolved blood clots (thrombosis) is a primary cause of plaque build-up, due to an excessive amount of clotting for the purposes of healing injury and the resulting excess fibrin (a protein that forms from blood clotting). [source and source and source and source and source] Note that inflammation and blood clotting in moderation are healthy processes that the body uses to heal damage. — When the damage (from dietary poisons, pollutants, stress, etc) is overwhelming and persistent, inflammation becomes chronic and blood clotting too frequent for the body to dissolve before it builds up, forming plaque.

Inflammation — not cholesterol — causes heart disease.

We’ve been able to definitively show that lowering inflammation independent of cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk. – Harvard University

Plaques contain large amounts of clot tissue.

Blood clots (thrombi) that develop on disrupted plaques comprise… large amounts of fibrin [protein involved in blood clotting]. – Yuniro Asada et al, Pathology International

Blood clots are the body’s way to heal blood vessel damage — damage caused by high blood sugar levels, smoking, heavy metals, etc.

When a blood clot forms on your artery wall, it will typically be covered over and broken down. A problem arises, however, when the blood clot is not fully eliminated and becomes a “vulnerable” point, and another blood clot forms at the same point. Over time this grows and becomes what’s conventionally referred to as atherosclerotic plaque… In almost everyone, the process of endothelial [cells in blood vessels] damage and blood clotting is an ongoing process. Which means that problems only occur when the damage/blood clotting process occurs faster than the repair process, at which point you will end up with plaque buildup. This thickens the arterial wall, forcing blood flow through a narrower gap. When a large blood clot forms on top of an existing plaque, in this already narrowed area, you can end up with a heart attack or stroke. Common causes of endothelial damage include such things as infections, high blood sugar levels, smoking, diabetes, heavy metals such as lead and aluminum, and high blood pressure. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Dr. Malcolm Kendrick

Blood clots cause plaques to grow

We know blood clots cause plaques to grow… If you cut through plaque and look at it, it almost looks like tree rings. You can see there’s been a clot, repair, clot, repair, clot, repair, clot, repair over the years. – Dr. Malcolm Kendrick

A model of physiological causation

Malcolm Kendrick’s model essentially argues the following: Most cardiovascular disease is a result of the blood vessel lining becoming damaged (due to the atherosclerotic lesions) and losing the ability to perform the normal functions (e.g., nitric oxide secretion) that allow it to protect the circulation. Inflammation and periods of prolonged and severe stress (e.g., from mental illness, cigarettes, or extreme social oppression) frequently damage the endothelium and hence contribute to heart disease. Heart attacks are due to blood clots (which frequently are a result of damaged endothelium) interrupting a critical blood supply to the heart. – A Midwestern Doctor

Root Causes of Heart Disease: Verifiable & Reversable

These underlying conditions are directly associated with cardiovascular disease:

For a verifiable list of root causes, see Cardiovascular disease, heart issues. What’s the cause? A series on identifying the root causes of disease.

See also: Seed oils: manufactured “vegetable oils” cause inflammation, diabetes, fatty liver, harm to brain, allergies, increased fat, depression, heart disease.

Cholesterol: Practical Knowledge

Scroll down to read more about these facts:

Cholesterol is “critical to our health and well-being”; Cholesterol build-up is not the cause of clogged arteries, but a response. “Cholesterol may boost the immune system’s ability to fight and target tumors.” Higher saturated fat intake and high cholesterol levels are associated with better mental function in old age. “The Cholesterol Paradox”: Cholesterol level does not correlate with heart disease outcomes. Different people have different outcomes. Seeking very low levels is clearly not helpful. “On average, patients with a total cholesterol level of 232 mg/dl had a 25% higher survival rate than those with 193 who were suffering from heart failure.” “Evidence from randomised controlled trials did not support the introduction of dietary fat guidelines in 1977 and 1983.” [British Medical Journal] In one study, “people who ate less animal fat and cholesterol actually had more serum cholesterol”; In another, “after just one year, study participants eating the diet low in saturated fat and high in [seed oils] had 100% more deaths than those in the control.” LDL cholesterol is not related to heart health, but vitamin B3 is. A low fat diet doesn’t improve heart health, but a low carb diet does.

Cholesterol is “critical to our health and well-being”; Cholesterol build-up is not the cause of clogged arteries, but a response.

It was believed that elevated blood cholesterol caused atherosclerosis… This was postulated due to arterial plaques being comprised partly of cholesterol. This is not the full story though. We know now that plaque formation is a culmination of inflammation at the plaque formation site along with a white blood cell mediated interaction between calcium, cholesterol, and other biological substances. In fact, it is thought that cholesterol is actually used by the body as a kind of internal bandage when our arterial lining becomes damaged by inflammation. This means that cholesterol build up in the arteries may actually be a protective mechanism… Cholesterol is critical to our health and well-being. Dr. David Jockers In my view, high cholesterol levels no more cause heart attacks than paramedics cause car crashes, even though they are present at the scene. Dr. Haroun Gajraj, The Telegraph

“Cholesterol may boost the immune system’s ability to fight and target tumors.”

Cholesterol may boost the immune system’s ability to fight and target tumors. A recent study… revealed that cholesterol plays a crucial role in the function of dendritic cells, the immune cells that help the body recognize and fight cancer. – Cara Michelle Miller

Higher saturated fat intake and high cholesterol levels are associated with better mental function in old age.

Cholesterol is a substance made by the liver or consumed in the diet from animal-based products. Whether you consume food with high cholesterol or not, you will still produce cholesterol in the liver. Cholesterol serves a number of important roles in the body. It is a critical structural element in certain tissues such as our brain and nervous system. In fact, it is estimated that around 25% of our cholesterol can be found in the brain. Just to highlight our failed fat philosophy over the years, higher saturated fat intake and high cholesterol levels are associated with better mental function in old age! Cholesterol also acts as a transport molecule to shuttle fat soluble nutrients into cells so that they can be utilized appropriately. Finally, cholesterol serves as an essential building block for progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, cortisol, and Vitamin D. – Dr. David Jockers

“The Cholesterol Paradox”: Cholesterol level does not correlate with heart disease outcomes. Different people have different outcomes. Seeking very low levels is clearly not helpful. “On average, patients with a total cholesterol level of 232 mg/dl had a 25% higher survival rate than those with 193 who were suffering from heart failure.”

What if I told you that low cholesterol could actually harm your heart health? This might sound counterintuitive, but recent research has uncovered some surprising truths about cholesterol’s role in our bodies. Cholesterol is a crucial component of cell membranes and a precursor to many important hormones.1 It’s not just a harmful substance to be eliminated, but a vital part of our biology. In fact, cholesterol plays a key role in brain function, hormone production, and even vitamin D synthesis. For decades, the medical community has focused on lowering cholesterol levels to prevent heart disease… As a result, millions of people have been prescribed statins and told to follow low-fat diets. However, new research is challenging this simplistic view… Another intriguing discovery is the “cholesterol paradox” observed in various health conditions. (3) In some cases, individuals with low cholesterol levels actually had worse health outcomes than those with higher levels… As noted in one 2023 scientific review: “On average, patients with a total cholesterol level of 232 mg/dl had a 25% higher survival rate than those with 193 who were suffering from heart failure.” These unexpected results raise important questions about how we assess cardiovascular risk and whether current treatment guidelines are appropriate for all populations. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

“Evidence from randomised controlled trials did not support the introduction of dietary fat guidelines in 1977 and 1983.” [British Medical Journal]

National dietary guidelines were introduced in 1977 and 1983, by the US and UK governments, respectively, with the ambition of reducing coronary heart disease by reducing fat intake… A systematic review and meta-analysis were undertaken of RCTs, published prior to 1983, which examined the relationship between dietary fat, serum cholesterol and the development of coronary heart disease…. Dietary recommendations were introduced for 220 million US and 56 million UK citizens by 1983, in the absence of supporting evidence from RCTs. – British Medical Journal

In one study, “people who ate less animal fat and cholesterol actually had more serum cholesterol”; In another, “after just one year, study participants eating the diet low in saturated fat and high in [seed oils] had 100% more deaths than those in the control.”

Let’s take a brief look at some of the major studies purported to prove a link between cholesterol and heart disease: The Framingham Heart Study divided 6,000 people into two groups: one who ate a diet low in cholesterol and saturated fat, and one who ate a diet high in these two nutrients. Though the study is often twisted to support the [theory that cholesterol must be low for heart health], an honest review of the study shows the exact opposite conclusion… The director of the study actually had the following to say 40 years into the study: “In Framingham, Mass… we found that people who ate the most cholesterol, ate the most saturated fat, ate the most calories, weighed the least and were the most physically active.” Following the eating habits of 12,000 American men, the The Multiple Risk Factor Intervention Trial (MRFIT) tracked the effect of reduced saturated fat, cholesterol, and smoking on mortality rates. Contrary to what was reported in the media, the study actually showed that people who ate less animal fat and cholesterol actually had more serum cholesterol. The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI): 49,000 women were put on a low-fat diet in what would be the largest, longest trial ever conducted on the connection between fat consumption and disease. The results? Women did not lose weight and saw no significant change in their risk for heart disease or cancer. Whitehall Study. This study followed 18,000 male civil servants in Britain over a period of ten years, instructing half to reduce the amount of saturated fat and cholesterol in their diets, to consume more unsaturated fats (e.g. margarine and vegetable oils), and to quit smoking. After just one year, study participants eating the diet low in saturated fat and high in [seed oils] had 100% more deaths than those in the control group who not only ate more saturated fat but even continued to smoke. – John Fotheringham

LDL cholesterol is not related to heart health, but vitamin B3 is. A low fat diet doesn’t improve heart health, but a low carb diet does.

Have you been told your “bad cholesterol” is too high? … There is now substantial evidence that casts doubts that lowering your LDL prevents heart attacks and that the highest rates of death and dementia are in those with the lowest levels of LDL… Cholesterol is a hugely important substance in the human body, found in every cell and needed to maintain the integrity of cell membranes. Your most vital hormones are synthesized from cholesterol. It is essential in the proper functioning of your brain and nervous system and is nature’s repair substance—used to repair any micro-tears in vessels including your arteries… One well-researched analysis published in the British Medical Journal provides some insight into a number of key tenets of the cholesterol myth… The analysis… highlights the far more important role of lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a), levels in your risk for heart attacks and strokes than your LDL. There are no pharmaceutical drugs approved to reduce Lp(a). However, the cheap and readily available supplement niacin (vitamin B3) appears to do the job and is touted as a safer alternative to statins. Two of the main conclusions reached by the BMJ analysis were that “there is no evidence to support the recommendation that individuals [with LDL levels above 190 milligrams per deciliter] should consume a low saturated fat, low cholesterol diet” and that “a low carbohydrate diet significantly improves cardiovascular disease biomarkers, compared with a low fat diet.” Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a world-renowned cardiologist and one of the authors of the BMJ analysis, has written a highly accessible book called “A Statin-Free Life.” In it, he walks the reader through the science step by step in plain English… and a clear plan to reduce your risks including exercise recommendations and recipes. – Emma Tekstra

Cholesterol: Digging Deeper, Terminology, Medical Tests

19 min, Dr. Suneel Dhand, “What I Would Do if Diagnosed with High Cholesterol (Not wanting a statin)

To truly grasp how cholesterol functions in your body, it’s crucial to understand lipoproteins. Harcombe explains them as a “taxi system” for fats and cholesterol in your bloodstream. Just as oil doesn’t mix with water, fats can’t freely circulate in your blood. Instead, your body packages them into lipoproteins. Think of them as taxis with a water-friendly exterior and a fat-friendly interior… [There are multiple types and] each plays a specific role in transporting fats and cholesterol throughout your body. When you hear about “LDL cholesterol” or “HDL cholesterol,” remember that these terms are misleading. LDL and HDL are the taxis, not the cholesterol itself… Each cell in your body has LDL receptors, which grab these taxis when they need the cargo inside. This cargo includes not just cholesterol but also triglycerides, phospholipids and proteins, all of which are necessary for cellular health and repair. The idea that LDL is inherently harmful doesn’t make sense from a biological standpoint. Dr. Joseph Mercola

ATHEROMA or ATHEROSCLEROTIC PLAQUE — Other terms for plaque build-up [source] BAD CHOLESTEROL — A misnomer; see LDL CHOLESTEROL — “A component of cell membranes and serves as a building block for… steroid hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids… also plays a crucial role in regulating cell function” [source and source]; present in blood plasma, “essential to life” [source]; some is created in the liver and the intestines, and the majority is obtained from diet [source]; “insoluble in the blood, and so it must be bound to lipoproteins to be transported” [source] FAT — An imprecise term that may be referring to 1) body fat / adipose tissue, a type of connective tissue containing stored fat, 2) dietary fat, 3) lipids, or 4) triglycerides (a type of lipid) [source] FAT, DIETARY — A type of macronutrient (along with protein and carbohydrates); includes saturated and unsaturated fats plus other designations; does not automatically become body fat (adipose tissue) [source] GOOD CHOLESTEROL — A misnomer; see HDL HDL (HIGH-DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN) — Also known as “good cholesterol” (a misnomer); transports cholesterol and other essentials for cell health; “about 70% of cholesterol in the blood is carried by LDL particles, and most of the remainder is carried by HDLs” [source]; as a measurement in medical testing, it is not a determinant of heart health [source and source] HYPERLIPIDEMIA — “High levels of lipids in the blood, which include cholesterol and triglycerides” [source]; “disorders of cholesterol, triglycerides, and lipoproteins” [source] LDL (LOW-DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN) — Also known as “bad cholesterol” (a misnomer); it “plays a crucial role in cellular health” by “delivering necessary nutrients to cells throughout your body” [source]; “about 70% of cholesterol in the blood is carried by LDL particles, and most of the remainder is carried by HDLs” [source]; as a measurement in medical testing, it is not a determinant of heart health LIPIDS — Compounds that are essential to the body’s cells and functioning, including the hormonal system and nervous systems and the ability to use vitamins; insoluble in water and blood; includes phospholipids, sterols and triglycerides [source and source] LIPOPROTEINS — Substances that contain both lipid and protein; those in blood plasma transport cholesterol through the blood stream and lymphatic fluid; “a ‘taxi system’ for fats and cholesterol” [source]; two types involved in transporting cholesterol are LDL and HDL [source] LIPOPROTEIN (a) / Lp(a) — A type of LDL [source]; as a measurement in medical testing, it is related to heart health [source] PHOSPHOLIPIDS — A type of lipid; make up the outer layer of cells [source] STEROID HORMONES — Hormones derived from cholesterol; examples include testosterone, estrogens, and cortisol [source and source] HORMONES — Chemical messengers used by the endocrine system to regulate many bodily activities; they travel through the circulatory system, affecting many different functions, including respiration, metabolism, reproduction, sensory perception, movement, sexual development and growth [source] STEROLS — A subgroup of steroid hormones that the body makes from cholesterol [source and source] TOTAL CHOLESTEROL — As a measurement in medical testing, it is not a determinant of heart health [source and source] TRIGLYCERIDES — “The most common type of lipid in our body… important because they give us energy” [source]; “a valuable indicator of your overall health” [source]; high levels are often a consequence of a diet high in carbohydrates and sugars [source and source]; insoluble and so must be transported by lipoproteins [source]

There’s Not “Good” and “Bad” Cholesterol

Every cell in your body requires cholesterol to function properly. The chemical formula for cholesterol is C27H46O, and it remains the same whether it’s labeled “good” or “bad” cholesterol. This fact alone should make you question the conventional wisdom about cholesterol. If your doctor talks about “good” and “bad” cholesterol, consider asking them to explain the chemical formula for each. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

Cholesterol’s Vital Role in the Body

While all cells can synthesize [create] cholesterol to a small extent, the liver is the major site of cholesterol synthesis… Cholesterol fulfills several biological functions and is necessary for successful cellular homeostasis. It acts as a precursor to bile acids, assists in steroid and vitamin D synthesis, and plays a central role in maintaining cellular membrane rigidity and fluidity. All classes of steroid hormones, glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids, and sex hormones, are derivatives of cholesterol. – Biochemistry, Cholesterol (NIH)

The Body Produces More or Less Cholesterol to Bring Balance Based on What’s Been Consumed

Cholesterol is a fat-associated substance essential for building healthy cells and producing vital hormones such as vitamin D. It’s not inherently bad. Your liver produces most of the cholesterol circulating in your body. The real issue lies in how cholesterol is transported… “Your body’s pretty good at maintaining a homeostasis,“ Norwitz said. ”So if you eat more cholesterol, your liver makes less. If you eat less cholesterol, your liver makes more.” – The Epoch Times

Cholesterol Testing Issues & Triglycerides

Standard blood tests typically only measure total cholesterol and HDL cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is usually estimated rather than directly measured. This means your cholesterol test results may be far less accurate than you think. Dr. Harcombe cites a study showing that typical cholesterol tests may be off by up to 20%. Additionally, your cholesterol levels naturally fluctuate throughout the year. They tend to be higher in winter months when your body is producing less vitamin D from sunlight exposure. This seasonal variation means the timing of your cholesterol test significantly impacts the results. If you’re concerned about your cholesterol levels, Harcombe suggests getting tested in late summer or early fall when your levels are likely to be at their lowest. Remember, a single cholesterol test doesn’t provide a complete picture of your health. While much attention is given to cholesterol, Harcombe emphasizes the importance of monitoring your triglyceride levels. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in your blood and are a valuable indicator of your overall health. High triglyceride levels are often associated with increased consumption of refined carbohydrates and sugars. However, Harcombe cautions against becoming overly fixated on specific numbers. Instead, focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a diet low in processed carbohydrates and sugars. By doing so, your triglyceride levels are likely to naturally fall within a healthy range. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Zoe Harcombe PhD, How to Fix Your Heart Naturally with Saturated Fat and Cholesterol link

“The Four Values on a Standard Cholesterol Panel are Mostly Garbage… Triglycerides, However, are an Exception”

The four values on a standard cholesterol panel are mostly garbage. Total cholesterol is worthless. LDL cholesterol is not a real number, but a fictitious value with little relationship to reality and, at best, poor predictive value for cardiovascular events. Because reducing LDL cholesterol has become such a profitable enterprise for the pharmaceutical industry, this is the value that the majority of physicians focus on, bullying their patients into taking statin cholesterol drugs, even though their track record is, at best, spotty, providing little if any benefit to the majority while increasing risk for Type 2 diabetes, progressive muscular weakness, and cognitive impairment. Triglycerides, however, are an exception: a marker that provides numerous insights into metabolic and cardiovascular health. For many years, I consulted on cases of complex hyperlipidemias, i.e., unusual disorders of cholesterol, triglycerides, and lipoproteins. For many years, I prescribed statins, fibrates, niacin, and other agents to gain control over “high cholesterol,” high triglycerides, low HDL, etc. But, over time, it became clear to me that not only are cholesterol values virtually useless, triglycerides are important and could be managed entirely with dietary maneuvers, never requiring pharmaceuticals. Ideal triglyceride levels of 60 mg/dl or less are readily achievable without drugs. The pharmaceutical industry may be cutthroat, exploitative, and a cancer on society, but they’re not stupid. They have tried to commercialize drugs to reduce triglycerides with agents that include statin drugs, fibrates (e.g., gemfibrozil, fenofibrate), and the absurd world of prescription fish oil (Lovaza, Vascepa), even though blood triglyceride levels are completely under the influence of diet, insulin resistance, and other nutritional factors. But did you know that you can reduce blood levels of triglycerides naturally, dropping, for instance, a level of 500 mg/dl to 45 mg/dl? – Dr. William Davis, cardiologist

Triglyceride / HDL Ratio

High triglycerides pose a risk to heart health, regardless of HDL or LDL levels. Managing triglycerides is a key part of cardiovascular health… Triglyceride/HDL ratio: This marker is a valuable indicator of metabolic health and insulin resistance, as well as a predictor of heart disease. Insulin resistance causes increased triglycerides and decreased HDL cholesterol. A higher ratio suggests poorer metabolic health and a greater risk of heart disease due to a higher level of circulating fats and reduced levels of protective cholesterol. According to Norwitz, if you have lower triglycerides—less than 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl)—and higher HDL cholesterol—more than 50 mg/dl—it is generally a sign of better metabolic health. “I believe that triglycerides and HDL are not spoken of highly because there’s not a good medication to correct them,” Davis said. In addition to cholesterol-related markers, tests that assess blood sugar regulation and inflammation can offer deeper insights into your overall cardiovascular risk. Fasting glucose and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c): ​These tests are essential for blood sugar control. Fasting glucose measures blood sugar after an overnight fast, while HbA1c reflects your average blood sugar over the past three months. Elevated levels can indicate insulin resistance or diabetes, both of which significantly increase cardiovascular risk. Insulin levels: These offer additional insight into insulin resistance, often preceding changes in blood sugar. Inflammatory markers: Certain markers indicate inflammation-related cardiovascular risk. Elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels can predict future heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events in both healthy people and those with existing heart conditions… “I think more doctors need to understand the dangers [of] recommending a low-fat diet high in carbohydrates and … vegetable oils while placing people on a statin,” Davis said, referring to cholesterol-lowering prescription drugs. She recommended a low-carbohydrate approach that emphasizes fiber, healthy fats, and animal protein, combined with intermittent fasting, to improve metabolic health. Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and not eating, typically fasting overnight and into the next morning. – The Epoch Times

Balanced Ratios of LDL, HDL, Triglyerides

There are important ratios to consider when analyzing cholesterol levels. Having a balanced ratio of LDL to HDL and triglycerides to HDL is essential for good health. LDL: HDL Ratio: 3:1 or less (2:1 is optimal) Triglyceride: HDL Ratio: 2:1 or less (1:1 is optimal) Higher triglyceride and lower HDL levels are typically an indication of insulin resistance and high fasting insulin levels. Poor cholesterol and lipid ratios are often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices such as a poor diet and inactivity. For some people, the buildup of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood may arise from medical conditions such as hypothyroidism. – Melissa Nohr, Dr.Jockers.com, Cholesterol: What is It and What are Healthy Levels? link

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of the food system. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also