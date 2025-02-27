Contents

If you didn't know that medical scans (CT scans, mammograms, etc.) use ionizing radiation which damage DNA and cause cancer, I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But the good news is that being informed brings empowerment. Once you see the research for yourself, you’ll be prepared to make informed decisions.

Medical Scans Use Ionizing Radiation, Which Can Damage DNA & Cause Cancer

The radiation you get from x-ray, CT, and nuclear imaging is ionizing radiation — high-energy wavelengths or particles that penetrate tissue to reveal the body’s internal organs and structures. Ionizing radiation can damage DNA, and although your cells repair most of the damage, they sometimes do the job imperfectly, leaving small areas of “misrepair.” The result is DNA mutations that may contribute to cancer years down the road… Don’t ask for a CT scan just because you want to feel assured that you’ve had a “thorough checkup.” CT scans rarely produce important findings in people without relevant symptoms. And there’s a chance the scan will find something incidental, spurring additional CT scans or x-rays that add to your radiation exposure. – Harvard Medical School

Radiation Terminology

Radiation / Electromagnetic Radiation

“Energy emitted from a source.” [source]

“Energy that moves.” [source]

Ionizing radiation

“Radiation with enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from the orbit of an atom, causing that atom to become charged or ionized… Not all electromagnetic radiation is ionizing. Only the high frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes X rays and gamma rays, is ionizing.” [source]

“Forms of radiation that are energetic enough to displace orbiting electrons from the atoms in the absorbing medium, thus forming positive ions. The process of ionization is the principal means by which ionizing radiations dissipate their energy in matter and thus may cause biomolecular damage. [source]

High Frequency Radiation Such as X-Rays and Gamma Rays Can Be Harmful to the Body

Electromagnetic radiation comes from atoms, the building blocks of all matter. Some of the particles that make up atoms have an electric charge. The motion of these charged particles produces energy that can be described as traveling as waves. These waves combine electricity and magnetism. They can travel through… space… through air and even solid substances, such as glass… Like all waves, electromagnetic waves have peaks and valleys. The distance from the peak of one wave to the peak of the next wave is called a wavelength. Different kinds of electromagnetic waves have different wavelengths… The shorter the wavelength, the more energy the radiation carries. The types with the most energy—ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and gamma rays—can be harmful to the body. – Brittanica

Medical Terminology

“ Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce moving images of a part of the body… Ultrasound does not involve radiation.” [source] An Echocardiogam is a Heart Ultrasound.

Radiologists use ionizing radiation for “diagnostics” and sometimes as “treatment” (called “Interventional Radiology” here and “Therapuetic Radiology” here).

Types of ionizing radiation imaging include X-rays, Radiographs, Mammograms, CT /CAT scans (computed axial tomography), MRI scans, Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging, DEXA scans, Angiograms / Arteriograms, Fluoroscopy, and Nuclear Medicine Scans. [source and source and source and source]

There are non-contrast imaging techniques and contrast imaging techniques. In contrast imaging, people get IVs or injections with “contrast agents” to enhance the visibility of images. These injected agents may include iodine, gadolinium — a heavy metal — or radioactive substances. [source time 23:23]

Ultrasounds & Radiology: Evidence of Harm

On Generating Sales

I am now firmly of the view, that if you are healthy (they call that “asymptomatic” nowadays) you should not volunteer for any type of checkup, screening or test. All businesses need to “generate sales opportunities”… [Establishment medicine] promotes a society wide paradigm and culture of “checks” to make sure you or your baby are “ok” or “on track.” These checks (tests, screening etc.) will typically generate numbers, images, and other forms of data. That data is then referenced against “ranges”, that either tell you that “you are ok, for now” or “Houston, we have a problem.” Far too often, it’s the latter, which generates anxiety, concern and fear, which is the fuel on which Industrial Medicine runs. Checks generate data that generates fear, which generates new business. – Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business

