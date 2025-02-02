Scroll down for reports by vaccine type or select links in this contents list to focus only on that particular vaccine.

Gardasil, HPV

HPV = Human Papillomavirus; Cervical Cancer

‘Stunning Admission’: Widely Used HPV Vaccine Linked to 4 Autoimmune Disorders: A study comparing nearly 2 million vaccinated and unvaccinated adolescent girls over 10 years found the girls vaccinated with a quadrivalent HPV vaccine were 4.4 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to develop rheumatoid arthritis. March 2024 According to a court document obtained by The Defender, Merck cherry-picked vaccine injury data to prove its Gardasil HPV vaccine didn’t cause serious neurological side effects, and the FDA and CDC replicated Merck’s data selection methods for their own study drawing the same conclusion. Brenda Baletti PhD, March 2025 The following cases were documented by doctors, medical papers, and filmmakers. Their diligent work allows us to be able to put them together and systematically analyze the mechanisms of injury associated with the HPV vaccines. Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, Undeniable Severe Injuries After HPV Vaccination, Sept 2023 Merck, FDA Knew Gardasil HPV Vaccine Was Contaminated With DNA: Newly declassified documents in the landmark lawsuit against Merck reveal that Merck and the FDA knew the vaccine maker didn’t conduct proper testing for DNA contamination, but covered it up. Maryanne Demasi PhD, February 2025 Two decades ago, Merck pushed Vioxx, a lucrative NSAID onto the market despite knowing it would cause a large number of heart attacks. Merck eventually faced so many lawsuits they had to withdraw it, at which point they rushed, Gardasil, a lucrative HPV vaccine to market to cover their losses. Gardasil was extremely dangerous. However, just like Vioxx, both Merck and the FDA ignored that data, and did all they could to promote it. This continued even after Gardasil brought forward a wave of crippling injuries, unlike anything that had previously been seen for a vaccine. Remarkably many of Gardasil’s issues (e.g., autoimmunity, POTS, infertility, death) are identical to those seen with the Covid-19 vaccines. In turn, there are remarkable parallels to how they were approved (e.g., doctored trials covered up vaccine injuries) and how far the FDA and CDC went to protect those products from scrutiny. A Midwestern Doctor See also: Big Pharma's Immoral Business Model If you have a daughter approaching the age of 12-14, she will soon be adamantly encouraged, by the attending nurse at her school, and by your very own family doctor, when you are out of the office, to receive the Gardasil HPV vaccine, behind your back... Inexplicably, this dangerous vaccine contains L-histidine, an essential amino acid, which plays a vital role in pregnancy; the synthetic form of which can also pass through the placental wall to the fetus. This could be the direct cause to the spontaneous miscarriage and birth defects in some of the babies. Whenever a vital, naturally occurring substance such as L-histidine is injected into the body subcutaneously or intramuscularly (alongside heavy metals, live/attenuated viruses, detergents & antibiotic excipients etc), a counter effect inevitably occurs where-in the immune system cannot differentiate between the naturally occurring amino acid in the body from that present in the vaccine; registering all these intruders as a common enemy of toxic debris. The immune system instinctively kicks into overdrive, alerting any available antibodies throughout the body to identify & eliminate deposits of L-histidine it encounters in its path. The end result, in each case, we’re seeing the antithesis of nature’s course develop, as the body, stripped of one or more primary components, is now, in essence, at war with itself. What follows is cascade of unfortunate auto-immune reactions; neurological & neuro-developmental breakdown. Dr. William Makis MD The CDC reports that more than 12 percent of American women – one in eight—have trouble conceiving and bearing a child. Male fertility is plunging, too, and the trend is global. Something – or things — are robbing young women and men of their capacity to procreate... Earlier this month, when an unprecedented study was released that looked at a database of more than eight million American women and singled out a whopping 25 percent increase in childlessness associated with one ubiquitous drug that young women have been taking for only a decade — in tandem with a marked decline in fecundity — you would have thought there would be significant interest from public health, the medical profession and the media, wouldn’t you?... The study, published in the current Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, examines the childbearing capacity of women who received the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine – compared to those who didn’t — and the results are chilling. No one in public health, medicine or mainstream media, which are tangled up in the money-making machine of this vaccine, dare to publicly question the “safe and effective” mantra they’ve promulgated about Merck and GSK pharmaceuticals’ “blockbuster” commodity worth billions. Celeste McGovern, November 2018 This is the seventh Gardasil lawsuit Baum Hedlund and I have filed against Merck challenging the company’s dangerous and defective HPV vaccine for causing severe and life changing injuries. In addition to Kayla’s case filed this week, we have filed cases on behalf of Michael Colbath of California, Sahara Walker of Wisconsin, Zach Otto of Colorado, Julia Balasco of Rhode Island and two others. While each case is unique, they share common threads: All of our clients were happy, healthy, bright, active kids with unlimited potential until they received the Gardasil HPV vaccine. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., February 2021

Gardasil HPV: Sources by Date

Mar 28, 2025 — Gardasil/Cervarix – A Legacy of Shame — Dr. William Makis MD link Mar 12, 2025 — Plaintiffs Will Appeal Ruling in Merck Gardasil Vaccine Injury Case; Plaintiffs in a bellwether lawsuit against Merck alleging the company concealed the risks of its Gardasil HPV vaccine today said they will appeal a North Carolina federal judge’s ruling, handed down Tuesday, in favor of the pharmaceutical giant. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Mar 11, 2025 — Breaking: Federal Judge Hands Merck Win in Key Gardasil HPV Vaccine Case: A federal judge in North Carolina ruled late this afternoon in Merck’s favor in a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker failed to adequately warn people about serious side effects of its Gardasil HPV vaccine. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Mar 10, 2025 — Merck may soon have to pay the piper for its Gardasil harms. "Merck & Co. has made $8 billion in the last two years from Gardasil vaccine sales for HPV (human papilloma virus.) Yes, you read that right — billion, not million. They better hope they 'followed the science' and have their documentation in order... because the company is about to face a jury trial brought by a plaintiff who was seriously harmed at age 16 by receiving these jabs. The plaintiff has a seasoned lawyer who has won multimillion $$$ cases against Big Pharma, and a medical expert will testify that the vaccines indeed contain DNA fragments." — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Mar 4, 2025 — CDC Relied on Cherry-picked Data to Claim No Link Between Merck’s Gardasil Vaccine and POTS; "According to a court document obtained by The Defender, Merck cherry-picked vaccine injury data to prove its Gardasil HPV vaccine didn’t cause serious neurological side effects, and the FDA and CDC replicated Merck’s data selection methods for their own study drawing the same conclusion." — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Mar 3, 2025 — HPV Type Replacement is Real: CDC’s Failed Mission to Misinform Continues: CDC knows that type replacement, the increase in dangerous rare HPV types is occurring due to HPV vaccination. — Dr. James Lyons-Weiler link Feb 24, 2025 — Gardasil on Trial: Did Merck Mislead the Public on Cervical Cancer Prevention?; Top expert delivers a damning report accusing Merck of misleading the public about Gardasil’s ability to prevent cervical cancer. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Feb 20, 2025 — Merck Knew Gardasil Contained Unapproved Ingredient but Didn’t Tell Public — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children's Health Defense link Feb 19, 2025 — Gardasil HPV Vaccine Lawsuit; "Our lawyers are helping victims who want to bring a Gardasil HVP vaccine lawsuit throughout the United States. Our law firm is particularly focused on ovarian failure cases that lead to infertility in women who have taken Gardasil in the last few years." — Ronald V. Miller, Jr., Lawsuit Information Center link Feb 18, 2025 — Court Documents Reveal “Undisclosed” Adjuvant in Gardasil vaccine: Merck’s Gardasil vaccine contains an unapproved immune booster—kept secret from the public. A lawsuit is exposing the cover-up. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Feb 18, 2025 — 'I Couldn't Get Out of Bed After Gardasil Shot' - Stephanie Cardozo — Children's Health Defense 15-min video Feb 18, 2025 — Trial Alleging Merck Hid Dangers of HPV Vaccine Delayed Again — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Feb 11, 2025 — Merck, FDA Knew Gardasil HPV Vaccine Was Contaminated With DNA: Newly declassified documents in the landmark lawsuit against Merck reveal that Merck and the FDA knew the vaccine maker didn’t conduct proper testing for DNA contamination, but covered it up. — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children's Health Defense link Jan 30, 2025 — Gardasil Vaccine Kills — Dr. Wiliam Makis MD link Jan 30, 2025 — The Case Against HPV Vaccines. Robert Kennedy Jr. ‘s Concerns Regarding Gardasil HPV Vaccine’s Alarming Flaws; "This article confirms Robert’s concerns about the safety and efficacy of Gardasil and the vaccine’s alarming flaws. This has been rigorously documented in peer-reviewed medical journals. The vaccine was fast-tracked by the FDA in 2006 despite incomplete and misleading trial data, including the exclusion of key participant groups and the use of aluminum-containing placebos that obscured safety signals." — Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null, Global Research link Jan 29, 2025 — In Another Mad Dash to Trash Kennedy, NYTimes Shows Their Vast Ignorance... Again, and Again, and Again; "This is where the article moves from misleading to outright deceptive. The claim that “all vaccines undergo rigorous safety testing”... The truth: Many childhood vaccines were never tested in long-term, inert placebo-controlled trials. Regulators often allow ‘placebos’ that contain adjuvants, or other vaccines, not inert saline. Non-inferiority trials are not the same as placebo-controlled trials, yet The Times presents them as equivalent. For example, the FDA’s approval process for the HPV vaccine relied on comparison with an aluminum-adjuvant placebo rather than an inert saline placebo, as highlighted in a 2017 review in Drug Safety. If a pharmaceutical company used this kind of sleight of hand in advertising, they’d face lawsuits. When The New York Times does it? It’s called journalism." — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Jan 23, 2025 — Merck to Face California Jury as ‘Historic’ Gardasil HPV Vaccine Trial Gets Under Way: Jennifer Robi, confined to a wheelchair since age 16 after receiving three doses of the Gardasil HPV vaccine, will face off against Merck in Los Angeles. Robi, who sued Merck in 2016, has already won several key pretrial motions. Children’s Health Defense is supporting the case. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 12, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – Gardasil HPV Vaccine Victim 17 year old Colton Roger Berrett, who died Jan. 2018 — Dr. Wiliam Makis MD link Nov 18, 2024 — TGA ignored DNA fragments in Gardasil HPV vaccine: International drug regulators said there were DNA fragments in the Gardasil vaccine, but Australia’s TGA sat on its hands and did nothing. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Nov 6, 2024 — How Merck Pushed Gardasil Vaccine to Pay for Vioxx Lawsuits – and Why the HPV Shot Is So Dangerous: Gardasil proved to be extremely dangerous, yet both Merck and the FDA ignored the alarming data and continued promoting it, even as it resulted in unprecedented injuries, including autoimmunity, POTS, infertility and death. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link Oct 22, 2024 — The HPV Vaccine Tragedy Was A Test Run For Covid-19: A review of the incredible dangers of the HPV vaccine and the unscrupulous campaign that forced it upon the world — A Midwestern Doctor link Oct 17, 2024 — FDA Brushed Off Concerns About DNA Fragments in Gardasil’s HPV Vaccine: Researchers sent the FDA evidence of fragments of viral DNA in Gardasil’s HPV vaccine, but the agency declared the vaccines “safe and effective” anyway. — Maryanne Demasi PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Sep 23, 2024 — Aluminium (Aluminum) Hydroxyphosphate Sulphate and the HPV Vaccine: Evil by any other name — Dr. Christopher Exley link Jul 30, 2024 — Gardasil Fails to Protect Against Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Over Time; Enthusiasm Over a Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer Fades with Longitudinal Data — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Jul 25, 2024 — 12 Year Old Meredith Prohaska Died Hours after HPV Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 22, 2024 — 10 Year Old Isabella Zuggi Died 10 Weeks After 1st dose of Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) – Parents Sue Merck — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 22, 2024 — Katie Thompson Had HPV Gardasil Vaccine Injury – Headaches, Brain Surgery, Lupus— Dr. William Makis MD 11-min video Jun 30, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - HPV Gardasil Vaccine caused two sisters to have infertility (Premature Ovarian Failure) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 19, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury - 13 year old Noah Tate Foley received 1st HPV Gardasil Vaccine May 7, 2018. From then on he became sick and died on Oct.8, 2020. First wrongful death lawsuit against Merck. — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 5, 2024 — Merck Used Highly Potent Aluminum in Gardasil HPV Vaccine Trials Without Informing Participants — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jun 4, 2024 — HPV Vaccine; The war on adolescents — Dr. Christopher Exley link Jun 4, 2024 — HPV Vaccine; The war on adolescents — Dr. Christopher Exley link May 22, 2024 — HPV Vaccination – The Combination of Pharmaceutical Business and Medicine; “The normalisation of HPV vaccination is laid out in a report on industry led training of doctors in how to get parents to agree to their child being given an HPV shot… The process does not include advising parents of potential risks or harms associated with the vaccine in order to obtain properly informed consent.” [Alliance for Natural Health] — Dr. Peter F. Mayer, Children’s Health Defense link Apr 30, 2024 — Gardasil Vaccine Caused Cancer That Killed 22-Year-Old, Lawsuit Alleges: The mother of a young woman who died of cervical cancer after receiving the Gardasil vaccine sued Merck, alleging the vaccine maker falsely promoted the vaccine for cancer prevention and failed to warn patients about the shot’s risks. — Children's Health Defense link May 20, 2024 — HPV Vaccination May Trigger Rare and Often Misdiagnosed Autoimmune Brain Disease: Anti-N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor encephalitis has been linked to several vaccines, including HPV and Covid-19 vaccination. — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link Mar 29, 2024 — The Troubling Legacy of Merck’s HPV Vaccines; The vaccine that’s supposed to prevent cancer can actually cause cancer? — The Truth About Cancer link Mar 14, 2024 — ‘Stunning Admission’: Widely Used HPV Vaccine Linked to 4 Autoimmune Disorders: A study comparing nearly 2 million vaccinated and unvaccinated adolescent girls over 10 years found the girls vaccinated with a quadrivalent HPV vaccine were 4.4 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to develop rheumatoid arthritis. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Mar 13, 2024 — Unfazed by 140+ Lawsuits, Merck to Test Single-Dose HPV Vaccine: Merck today announced two new initiatives for growing the global market for its human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccines. — Children's Health Defense link Feb 21, 2024 — Mothers of 2 Girls Who Died After Gardasil HPV Vaccine Sue Merck: The mothers of 10-year-old Isabella Zuggi and 14-year-old Sydney Figueroa filed wrongful death lawsuits against Merck, alleging the company knowingly failed to warn the public and medical providers about the risk of injury or death from its Gardasil human papillomavirus vaccine. — Children's Health Defense link Feb 20, 2024 — Breaking News: 10 Year Old Girl Dies Following HPV Vaccine — Children's Health Defense 11-min video Feb 16, 2024 — Merck Facing Two New Wrongful Death Suits From Mothers Of 10-And 14-Year Old Girls Who Died After Receiving Gardasil — L.J. Williamson, NewsWires link Jan 24, 2024 — How Did 9 Healthy Young Adults React to the HPV Vax?; "We hear the outcomes of seven young women and two young men who received Merck ’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Kidney stones, miscarriages, hydrocephalus, brain lesions and death are among the list of side effects they never could have anticipated and certainly were never informed about. The ER visits, hospital stays and funerals were the last thing on any of their minds before going to get their Gardasil shots. The immense suffering of these nine young men and women is incessant for both them and their families years after having their last injection. With continual cognition issues, muscle pains and other debilitating issues, navigating the lingering trauma these shots caused is now a part of their daily routine. And the hearts of the families who lost their loved ones are forever broken… all because of a CDC recommended vaccine." — Children's Health Defense link Oct 11, 2023 — Undeniable Toxic Ingredients in HPV Vaccines; HPV vaccines contain an “upgraded” version of a toxin that’s been used in vaccines for the past 90 years. Its harms have been covered by unethical studies. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link Sep 18, 2023 — Undeniable Severe Injuries After HPV Vaccination: A collection of documented evidence is presented for serious injuries associated with Gardasil. Their existence is undeniable. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link Feb 22, 2023 — Athletic Teen Develops Seizures and POTS After Gardasil Shots — Children's Health Defense 23-min video Dec 21, 2022 — More concerns over HPV vaccine safety and effectiveness — Alliance for Natural Health link Jul 25, 2022 — Under The Skin: A new film by Bert Ehgartner; "The focus of the film is the HPV vaccine Gardasil. Bert Ehgartner is an accomplished film maker and he has a signature style. He presents evidence in a straightforward and no holds barred way. He lets you form the important questions in your mind by taking you to the very heart of a subject. In this case, the personal experiences of those affected by the Gardasil vaccine. In Under The Skin you are left in no doubt as to how the vaccine has ruined lives. In this film, the lives of young girls and their families. It can be a harrowing watch. He also documents the difficulties encountered by the doctors and scientists that are trying to address the health issues. Science is presented simply and factually with reference to peer-reviewed literature and the personal experiences and opinions of those involved. Bert offers up a level playing field giving opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies to have their say." — Dr. Christopher Exley link Jul 20, 2022 — Is Gardasil More Dangerous than HPV?; “Gardasil was fast-tracked through the system meant to safeguard our health and wellbeing. It was approved and rushed to market (like many pharmaceutical drugs with horrific side effects) despite questionable results in regard to safety. No independent studies have been done to determine if the vaccine itself causes cancer or what the long-term effects might be on those vaccinated. As should have been expected, a shocking number of girls have had adverse reactions to receiving the HPV vaccination.” — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link Feb 4, 2021 — New Lawsuit Alleges Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Infertility, Seizures — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children's Health Defense link Oct 11, 2019 — Gardasil Vaccine Found To Increase Cervical Cancer Risk By 44.6% In Women Already Exposed To HPV — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Waking Times link Aug 19, 2019 — HPV Vaccine: Is It Safe? Doctors Answer Your Questions: Dr. Timothy Johnson and other physicians address your concerns.; "Johnson noted that he could not recommend that all girls and young women in the eligible age range for the shot get vaccinated based on what researchers currently know about the vaccine's risk profile." — ABC News link May 23, 2019 — 25 Reasons to Avoid the Gardasil Vaccine — Children's Health Defense, Waking Times link Apr 30, 2019 — Merck raises full-year forecasts as vaccines power profit beat; "Merck & Co Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday on increased demand for vaccines and cancer immunotherapy Keytruda... Gardasil, a vaccine for preventing cancers associated with human papillomavirus, powered much of the earnings beat, helped by higher vaccination rates in Europe, while other vaccines, such as the company's measles shot, also helped results." — Manas Mishra, Reuters link Feb 12, 2019 — Women-Led Team of Mexican Scientists Develop Cure for HPV, a Leading Cause of Cancer; "This therapy doesn’t have any collateral damage to the human body, meaning it has no side effects." — Elias Marat, TMU (Waking Times) link Feb 6, 2019 — Paradoxical Effect of Anti-HPV Vaccine Gardasil on Cervical Cancer Rate — Nicole Delepine, GreenMedInfo link Jan 14, 2019 — Revised: Court Ruling Confirms Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Kills People – Did Anyone Even Notice? — Alex Pietrowski, Waking Times link Dec 9, 2018 — Manufactured Crisis – HPV, Hype and Horror; "'Manufactured Crisis — HPV, Hype and Horror,' a film by The Alliance for Natural Health, delves into the all too often ignored dark side of this unnecessary vaccine, interviewing families whose lives have been forever altered after their young daughters suffered life-threatening or lethal side effects following Gardasil vaccination." — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link Nov 29, 2018 — Vaccine Boom, Population Bust: Study Queries Link Between HPV Vaccine and Soaring Infertility — Celeste McGovern, Children's Health Defense link Sep 25, 2018 — The HPV Vaccine On Trial: Seeking Justice For A Generation Betrayed — Mary Holland et al book Jul 19, 2017 — HPV vaccine – follow the money: ANH International investigates the economics behind global HPV vaccination programs and suggests profit more than altruism might be the primary driver — Alliance for Natural Health link Mar 9, 2017 — Govt. Still Pushing HPV Vaccine on Kids a Decade after JW Exposed Deadly Side Effects; "A decade after Judicial Watch exposed the dangers of a government-backed cervical cancer vaccine, a federal lawsuit highlights its perilous side effects including paralysis, seizures, nausea and death. Litigation was initiated by disgruntled parents because the government is still pushing the hazardous vaccine, manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Merck, on children as young as nine years old to treat a sexually transmitted disease. The vaccine is called Gardasil and in the last ten years Judicial Watch has uncovered troves of government records documenting its harmful side effects. The vaccine was scandalously fast-tracked by the FDA and was ardently promoted by the Obama administration as a miracle shot that can prevent certain strains of cervical cancer caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Instead it’s been linked to thousands of debilitating side effects, according to the government’s own daunting statistics. This includes thousands of cases of paralysis, convulsions, blindness and dozens of deaths. Back in 2008, after receiving the first disturbing batch of records from the CDC, Judicial Watch published a special report detailing Gardasil’s approval process, side effects, safety concerns and marketing practices." — Judicial Watch link May 31, 2015 — Thousands of teenage girls report feeling seriously ill after routine school cancer vaccination: 'The symptoms grew increasingly worse after the second and third injections - One time I couldn’t move anything on one side of my body' — Paul Gallagher, The Independent link Mar 29, 2015 — How Vaccine Adjuvants Affect Your Brain; "FDA documentation from 2002 admit that routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants were never conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe. Countries with the heaviest vaccine schedules have higher autism rates compared to countries that do not vaccinate children with as many vaccines. Compelling evidence shows the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can raise your risk of brain autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Research shows that repeated stimulation with the same antigen overcomes the genetic resistance to autoimmunity. So by giving regular booster shots, you break your tolerance to autoimmunity." — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Apr 21, 2014 — Merck Dr. Exposes Gardasil Scandal: Ineffective, Deadly, Very Profitable — Judicial Watch link Dec 20, 2013 — Merck issues voluntary recall of 743,360 vials of Gardasil HPV vaccine; “Merck is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of Gardasil vaccines due to the risk that some vials of the vaccine may contain glass particles.” — Fox News link Dec 10, 2013 — Sisters Sue Over HPV Vaccine — The Doctors, YouTube 2-min video Oct 24, 2013 — $47 Mil to Get More Adolescents on Gardasil; "The U.S. government has given dozens of state and municipal health agencies nearly $50 million to boost the number of adolescents that get a dangerous cervical cancer vaccine linked to thousands of adverse reactions, debilitating side effects and even death." — Judicial Watch link Jul 20, 2010 — Does Gardasil Actually Increase Your Risk of Cervical Cancer?; "As director of gynecology at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital, Dr. Moritz is in a position to know what he's talking about – and what he told ABC News is that this vaccine's safety data concerns him so much that he's neither offering it to his patients, nor giving it to his 11-year-old daughter."— Dr. Joseph Mercola link Jun 22, 2009 — New FDA Records Obtained by Judicial Watch Indicate 28 Deaths Related to Gardasil in 2008; "Judicial Watch, the public interest group that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, announced today that it has obtained records from the FDA documenting 28 deaths in 2008 associated with Gardasil, the vaccination for HPV, up from 19 deaths in 2007. The total number of Gardasil-related deaths is 47 since the vaccine was approved in 2006. Overall, the FDA documented 6,723 'adverse events' related to Gardasil in 2008, of which 1,061 were considered 'serious,' and 142 considered 'life threatening.'"— Judicial Watch link Jun 30, 2008 — Examining the FDA’s HPV Vaccine Records: Detailing the Approval Process, Side-Effects, Safety Concerns and Marketing Practices of a Large-Scale Public Health Experiment — Judicial Watch link

Hep B

Hepatitis B

Hep B: Sources by Date

Aug 14, 2025 — Policy on HepB Vaccines Used on Day 1 of Life in US Is Not Based on Evidence of Protection Against HepB Viral Infection: ACIP has no reason to expect that Dose 1 in the series is beneficial to anything other than onboarding parents to the vaccine program. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Jul 7, 2025 — Hep. B Vaccines and Global Depopulation: Kennedy, Autism and MAHA; “In several scientific peer-reviewed articles, Dr. Horowitz tracked the origin of the AIDS pandemic to hepatitis B vaccines given to gay men in NYC, Blacks in central Africa, and Willowbrook State School mentally retarded children.” — Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz link Jul 2, 2025 — Morning Coffee - July 2, 2025 Edition: “Understanding the Risks: What Are the Potential Dangers of Vaccines Like Hepatitis B? Explore scientific and public health debates surrounding vaccine safety, with a focus on the Hepatitis B vaccine and its risk-benefit analysis.” — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny video Jul 1, 2025 Did the CDC Bury a Hep B–Autism Link?: The 1,135% Claim: What We Know, What We Don’t, and What Needs to Happen Next — Dr. Gator link May 15, 2025 — Hep B Vaccines Come With High Risk, Little Benefit — Why Does CDC Recommend Them for Every Newborn? "Among the 76 vaccine doses on the schedule, the CDC recommends that every infant born in the U.S. get their first dose of the Hep B vaccine on the day they are born… Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can range from a mild, short-term, acute illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, long-term, chronic infection. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids, most often via intimate contact such as sex or sharing intravenous (IV) drug equipment. Being an IV drug user is the most common risk factor for the disease. Infected pregnant mothers can also pass the disease to their infants, but relatively few do — about 25,000 pregnant women per year, or 0.69%, have Hep B, and about 1,000 of them pass it to their babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC says, “almost all children and older adults infected with acute HBV recover completely with no lasting liver damage.”— Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Apr 20, 2025 — News Nation: Jillian Michaels reveals phony HepB safety monitoring; “News Nation’s Connell McShane’s whole purpose seemed to be to get Michaels to agree with him that vaccines don’t cause autism. Instead she educated him on the phony surveillance just on the HepB vaccine.” — Anne Dachel link Apr 17, 2025 — Mom, Teen Sue School That Refused to Grant Hep B Vaccine Medical Exemption; A mother and her teenage daughter are suing a New York school district for denying the teen a medical exemption for the third Hepatitis B shot after seven different doctors and medical practitioners said the teen shouldn’t get the vaccine due to her serious medical conditions. Children’s Health Defense is funding the suit. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Apr 14, 2025 — Hep B vaccine safety studies don't exist: And yet the vaccine is given to millions of infants every day — J.B. Handley link Apr 2, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - Ori's Story; “At two months my son received his HepB vax… He screamed after the injection and during the 15 minute (just in case of reaction?) waiting period after the shot. Just before we left he became quiet. We were literally 30 seconds outside the centre when Ori flopped and passed out in my arms. We raced back into the surgery in a panic and got the attention of the administering nurse. My son was just starting to come around and she totally dismissed our concerns saying ‘Don't worry, that's normal. Look he's coming around. He'll be fine.’ Looking back at her statement I think to myself 'Wow. Normal? Unconsciousness?’”— Dr. William Makis MD link Mar 30, 2025 — Hep-B Vaccine – Engerix-B: What To Know — Children’s Health Defense 13-min video Jan 21, 2025 — Treating Hepatitis B Naturally: A TCM Doctor’s Recovery With Sprouts: Red cabbage sprouts and broccoli sprouts are cruciferous vegetables rich in a variety of plant-based compounds with antiviral and anticancer properties. — Rena Gao & JoJo Novaes, The Epoch Times link Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks… The only way a person can contract hep B is if they’re doing heroin and sharing needles or having unprotected sex.” — The Truth Expedition link Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea.; “There’s an expression in toxicology: The dose makes the poison. To which, a few years back, I added: Body weight makes the poison. That’s why FDA limits aluminum exposure in people with renal dysfunction to 4-5 mcg: ‘Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 [micro]g/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration.‘ Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al…. linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population.” — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Nov 18, 2024 — RFK Jr – Autism and Hepatitis B Vaccine within 30 days — Dr. William Makis MD 4-min video Sep 21, 2024 — Proud to Be Suing Hospitals and Doctors That Inject Hep B Vaccines Into Newborns Without Parental Consent; Hospitals and doctors across the nation: You are on notice. — Aaron Siri link Sep 19, 2024 — Stop Hep B Vaccination Without Consent — Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) link Aug 28, 2024 — WHO's private concerns over AIDS and chimpanzee-plasma derived vaccines they later liquidated in Africa — Fact Mission link Aug 12, 2024 — Routine Infant Hepatitis B Vaccination Fails to Protect Into Young Adulthood: Parents Should Not Expect a Long-Term Benefit — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 13, 2024 — 2 Month Old Brooks Ryker State Died Suddenly 4 Days after Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link Jun 12, 2024 — What You’re Not Being Told About the Hepatitis B Vaccine — The Vigilant Fox link and 1-hr video Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Jan 8, 2024 — Vaccines Could Affect Mortality and Risks of Other Diseases: Study; “In a review published on Dec. 26, 2023, in Vaccine, researchers found that non-live vaccines such as influenza, Covid-19, hepatitis B, and DTaP tend to cause adverse nonspecific effects, increasing a person’s risks of all-cause mortality and infections from other diseases” — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link Dec 10, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Healthy’ 15-Month-Old Girl Dies Two Days After Routine Vaccination — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link Dec 7, 2023 — Hep B Vaccine at birth Utterly Destroyed Our Twin Boys; “‘Perfect’ and ‘healthy’ at birth, this couple’s twin boys were vaccinated for Hepatitis B with the recommended dose for adolescents, even though they remember explicitly declining this particular immunization and have that decision written on their medical records. Then, the seizures began.” — Children’s Health Defense 21-min video Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link Feb 28, 2023 — Safety Data for Hep B Vax for Newborns Exposed — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Jan 15, 2014 — A Mother’s Decision: The First Shot, Hepatitis B — Dr. Kelly Brogan MD, GreenMedInfo (Waking Times) link Aug 10, 2012 — Hep-B Vaccinations for Newborns are Crimes Against Infants — Paul Fassa, Waking Times link Jan 1, 2011 — There are no randomized controlled trials that assessed the effects of hepatitis B vaccine during pregnancy for preventing infant infection. — GreenMedInfo link Jan 1, 2010 — Male newborns vaccinated with hepatitis B prior to 1999 had a 3-fold higher risk for parentally reported autism. — GreenMedInfo link July 2008 — Status epilepticus and lymphocytic pneumonitis following hepatitis B vaccination; “A 12 year-old girl, without a relevant previous history, taking no drugs, developed a seizure attack followed by unconsciousness, and eventually died after three days of her third dose of hepatitis B (HB) vaccination. Autopsy study revealed cerebral edema with congestion and herniation and diffuse interstitial type pneumonitis. There seem to be a straight forward time relationship between the third HB vaccine, the event of convulsion and the sudden death of the patient.” — Jozelio Freire de Carvalho & Yehuda Shoenfeld, European Journal of Internal Medicine link

RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

In June 2025, the FDA Approved an RSV Shot for Newborns that Caused Serious Neurological Conditions and Death FDA greenlights Merck’s RSV shot for newborns — clinical trials showed 12% rate of serious adverse events, including death. The antibody shot will be marketed as Enflonsia and launched this coming RSV season to challenge Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s blockbuster Beyfortus shot. The drug’s clinical trial results posted on ClinicalTrials.gov included serious neurological adverse reactions. Brenda Baletti PhD Babies Who Received the RSV Shot Were Three Times More Likely to Suffer Severe Neurological Damage Compared to Placebo Merck’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot clesrovimab (Enflonsia) was approved even though 12% of babies in the trial experienced serious adverse events, including seizures, brain injury, and death. Infants who got clesrovimab had a 350% higher risk of upper respiratory infections — exactly the type of illness this shot claims to prevent. The injection is given in a single, fixed dose regardless of infant weight, putting smaller, younger babies at greater risk due to disproportionately high exposure. Babies who received the shot had a threefold increase in severe neurological reactions compared to those given a placebo. Only about 25 babies in the U.S. succumb to RSV each year, making the known risks of clesrovimab far outweigh the threat the virus poses to most children. Dr. Joseph Mercola In Every Trial, More Infants Shot with the RSV Injection Died than in the Control In every trial, more infant deaths occurred in the treatment groups than in the control arms. Maryanne Demasi PhD “A Worthless Vaccine” ACIP… just approved… a new RSV vaccine for infants younger than 8 months. This is a worthless vaccine, perhaps second only to the completely worthless Hepatitis B vaccine given to infants… The package insert… says that it should not be given to infants with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis) to any component of ENFLONSIA. These are INFANTS! They don’t have a “history”. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny In July 2024, RSV Trial with Infants was Shut Down after Five Babies Got “Very Severe” Infections In July 2024, a Phase 1 trial assessing the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two Moderna RSV vaccine candidates (mRNA-1365 and mRNA-1345) in infants aged 5 to 8 months was paused following reports of five severe to very severe cases of lower respiratory tract infection. Nicolas Hulscher MPH In Aug 2023, the CDC Approved Shots after 12 Newborns Died in RSV Clinical Trials Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns: Medical experts criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Thursday decision to recommend a “new immunization” for newborns to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, calling the move unnecessary and not worth the known risks. Michael Nevradakis PhD “Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky” Vaccination during the third trimester of pregnancy is unprecedented and risky, since a vaccine induced fever could precipitate stillbirth or premature delivery of the baby. The CDC and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has told young mothers they should take the risk for theoretical protection of the newborn. Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH RSV Vaccine in Pregnant Mothers Increased Birth Complications It has been known for a long time that polio vaccines contained a monkey virus called the coryza virus, which was later renamed respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”). In humans, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but may be severe in a small number of people, especially in infants and older adults. Since August last year, regulators in Western countries have approved Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for use in pregnant mothers that increases the risk of pre-term birth, which carries risks of short and long-term health complications for the baby. The Expose, Jan 24, 2024 “RSV… is fleeting and will not stand still long enough, genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine” In the 1960’s, the RSV-vaccinated infants later became infected with RSV as often as the RSV-unvaccinated, but the vaccinated who got infected had an 80% chance of being hospitalized with it, with severe infection, compared to 5% of the unvaccinated, and those hospitalized developed pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Of those groups, 69% of the vaccinated developed pneumonia, but only 9% of the unvaccinated developed pneumonia… RSV vaccines cannot be made well for a few reasons. One is that RSV is an RNA virus, which, like coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, is fleeting and will not stand still long enough genetically speaking, to wait for development, manufacture and distribution of a mass-produced vaccine. It is like hitting a fast-moving fly with a slow fly swatter. New, mutated RSV viruses will very soon be resistant to any vaccine or injected antibodies that were manufactured some months earlier and later injected at a “well child visit.” Dr. Colleen Huber Older Adults Who Took RSV Vaccines Were More Likely to Develop Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an Autoimmune Disease The FDA approved both Abrysvo and Arexvy for use in adults aged 60 and older in May 2023… The CDC revised its recommendations use only for adults aged 75 years and older, or those 60 and older with a high risk of severe disease due to underlying medical conditions. The FDA carried out a post-marketing observational study to evaluate the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving Abrysvo and Arexvy… The FDA concluded that the evidence indicates an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome with both vaccines. Rishma Parpia Mar 5, 2024: 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries: RSV Vaccines Aren’t Even a Year Old but Some Experts Say It’s Time to Pull Them From the Market: Newly approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus have been linked to deaths and serious injuries and, most recently, to Guillain-Barré syndrome, but U.S. health officials continue to recommend them as “safe and effective.” Michael Nevradakis PhD In Feb 2024, the CDC Reported 23 Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Occurring within Weeks of RSV Vaccination The CDC said that as of Feb. 16, it had detected 23 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome occurring within weeks of the RSV vaccination… Fifteen cases occurred in those who got the Pfizer RSV shot and eight occurred in the Arexvy shot. The Epoch Times ‘You're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue.” These RSV vaccines that the FDA required the manufacturers to put the warning about Guillain-Barre syndrome in there… these are traditional vaccines. They are not mRNA technology vaccines… They're injecting an antigen or a foreign protein that's part of the RSV virus inside of you and they're expecting an antibody to be created against that protein… They're biologically active proteins… They are going to attach themselves to receptors and just sit there and block those receptors. Your immune system is going to react to that. It's going to destroy those cells… in an inflammatory way. It secretes cytokines that are going to physically destroy those cells. What cells are we talking about? We're talking about cells that make up the myelin sheaths around nerves and some other cells… that are in your brain. So, you're injecting yourself with a protein supposedly to prevent respiratory illness. And what are you doing? You're destroying nerve tissue. And yes, that can result in Guillain-Barre syndrome. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon Respiratory Physiologist Declined RSV Shot for Her Baby & Detailed Corrupted Research Flaws Dharini Bhammar, PhD, MBBS, is a respiratory physiologist and evidence enthusiast. As a new mum, her pediatrician recommended the RSV monoclonal antibody for her baby. After reviewing the evidence, she declined it… You can’t read a single paper on this topic without noticing the long list of conflicts of interest for study authors. A summary of weaknesses in the studies: 1. RCTs with healthy term infants still included preterm infants. Why not complete studies in only healthy term infants? 2. No a priori consideration of breastfeeding in any study. Breastfeeding is likely to be a strong effect modifier. No consideration of other known effect modifiers. 3. Substandard primary outcomes like medically attended RSV in lieu of all-cause LRTI hospitalizations. 4. Small effect sizes. 5. Since the incidence of RSV hospitalizations is low after 3 months of age and no effect is observed at this time, a trial that targets healthy term infants >3 months specifically should be conducted to justify treating kids >3months. Dharini Bhammar PhD November 2024 CDC Report: Vast Majority of American Adults Declining Flu & RSV Vaccines CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots… as well as flu and RSV vaccines… The report found that the majority of Americans are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines. By November 9, 2024, an estimated 35% of adults had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 40% among adults aged ≥75 years and 32% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV. Nicolas Hulscher MPH

RSV: Sources by Date

Jul 17, 2025 — FDA Approves Merck RSV Shot for Infants — Despite High Rates of Serious Reactions — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Jul 7, 2025 — CDC Now Recommends RSV Vaccine for Some Adults 50+ — HealthDay, U.S. News link Jul 5, 2025 — Injecting RSV antibodies is not vaccination… but it’s still risky — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link Jul 2, 2025 — The New RSV Shot for Infants: By semantic sleight of hand, the CDC’s new RSV shot for infants is called ‘not a vaccine, because it’s a monoclonal antibody.’ Here’s why that argument is false. And FDA evidence of the hazards. — Dr. Colleen Huber link Jul 1, 2025 — Retsef Levi Explains His Vote against Routine RSV Monoclonal Use in Newborns — Maryanne Demasi PhD, The Brownstone Institute link Jun 30, 2025 — Tenpenny Monday Minute: The new ACIP committee just approved a worthless vaccine. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Jun 27, 2025 — New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns — Brenda Baletti PhD & Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Response Center link Jun 26, 2025 — New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns — Brenda Baletti PhD & Suzanne Burdick, PhD, Children's Health Defense link Jun 12, 2025 — Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for RSV Vaccine, mRESVIA, in Adults Aged 18–59 at Increased Risk for RSV Disease — Moderna Press Release link Jun 10, 2025 — FDA Greenlights Merck’s RSV Shot for Newborns — Clinical Trials Showed 11.71% Rate of Serious Adverse Events, Including Death — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Apr 17, 2025 — CDC Advisers Recommend Making RSV Vaccines Available to Younger Age Group — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link Mar 23, 2025 — RSV vaccine in pregnancy - is it a risk worth taking? — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Mar 20, 2025 — If you think traditional vaccines are safe... think again. — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link Mar 13, 2025 — RSV vaccines: It's amazing what you can find with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Mar 7, 2025 — The RSV Vaccine is Here – Aren’t We lucky? — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Feb 25, 2025 — Bombshell FOI Emails: Will Theresa Tam Finally Face a Reckoning? Emails Expose Secret No-Consent RSV Palivizumab Vaccine Experiments on Inuit Children. What Else Are They Hiding? — Donald Best link Feb 25, 2025 — RSV Vaccines Pfizer Abrysvo and GSK Arexvy Slapped with FDA Warning on Guillain-Barré syndrome — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Feb 5, 2025 — GSK, Pfizer sales of RSV shots slow as vaccination rates ebb Fourth quarter earnings from the two companies showed significant year-over-year declines in revenue from their rival products Arexvy and Abrysvo. — Delilah Alvarado, BioPharmaDive link Jan 31, 2025 — Vaccine Safety Alert: Jab Rolled Out to Millions ‘could cause neurological illness’ Heal Chiefs Warn — John Ely, Daily Mail link Jan 23, 2025 — RSV Vaccine Dangers Ahead… including Guillain-Barré Syndrome — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link Jan 19, 2025 — FDA Requires RSV Vaccine Labels to Include Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk — Rishma Parpia, The Vaccine Reaction Jan 14, 2025 — Moderna Halts RSV Pediatric Vaccine Trial After Five Infants Hospitalized; “The recent phase 1 trials of two experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for infants not only failed to provide adequate protection but may have worsened respiratory symptoms in some babies who contracted RSV or other respiratory viruses.” — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 9, 2025 — FDA Mandates Nerve Damage Warnings for 2 RSV Vaccines; “The FDA ordered two RSV vaccine manufacturers to include a potentially paralytic side effect warning related to nerve damage on product labels. The manufacturers… must now include a warning stating a risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome following vaccination, according to a Jan. 7 statement from the agency.” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link Jan 8, 2025 — RSV vaccines from Pfizer, GSK take another hit with new FDA warning mandate; “The FDA will require GSK and Pfizer to include on the label of their RSV vaccines a warning about the risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome… The ruling will affect GSK’s Arexvy and Pfizer’s Abrysvo, both of which were approved by the agency in May of 2023 for adults 60 years or older and realized booming sales in their first year on the market.” — Kevin Dunleavy, Fierce Pharma link Dec 28, 2024 — Nirsevimab (Beyfortus): is universal prophylaxis for RSV warranted? — Dharini Bhammar PhD, Sensible Medicine link Dec 22, 2024 — RSV Vaccination Unpopular Among Adults in First Marketing Season: Nationwide Survey Shows Little Enthusiasm for Previously Unconcerning Infection — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Dec 17, 2024 — Feds Quietly Ban Liability for Vax Makers through Trump’s Full Term as FDA Exposes RSV Trial Harm: HHS offers no rationale for five-year expansion followed by 12 months to ‘arrange for disposition.’ RSV vaccine for infants found harm because of placebo group.” — Greg Piper, Just the News link Dec 16, 2024 — Covid 2.0? New RSV shots are already harming babies — Daniel Horowitz, Blaze Media link Dec 14, 2024 — RSV Vaccines for Children: Still Crazy After All These Years; Vaccine-enhanced disease raises its ugly head again. When will they ever learn? — Dr. Robert W. Malone link Dec 13, 2024 — After Moderna's pediatric RSV vaccine trial hold, expert panel says more testing is needed — Kevin Dunleavy, Fierce Pharma link Dec 13, 2024 — FDA Advisers Bullish on RSV Shots for Kids, Even as Safety Signals Shut Down Moderna Trials: Vaccine makers are developing 26 different RSV vaccines or monoclonal antibodies for all age groups, as they vie for a slice of the rapidly expanding market. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Dec 13, 2024 — Bombshell. New VAERS Update (Dec 6) Shows Big Surge in RSV & Beyfortus Monoclonal Associated Reports. Many "new" reports hidden as Unknown Vax Type, and medical history field. — Closed VAERS link Dec 12, 2024 — Infants Vaccinated with Moderna RSV mRNA Jab 3x More Likely to Develop RSV Disease Than Unvaccinated: FDA; FDA flags Moderna mRNA RSV shots for causing “very severe” RSV in infants & weakening effectiveness of other medicines. — Jon Fleetwood link Dec 12, 2024 — RSV Jab Halted by FDA for Infants 5-8 Months Old. How About All Others? — Andreas Oehler link Dec 11, 2024 — Moderna Shuts Down mRNA RSV Vaccine Trial in Babies After Shots Linked to Severe Side Effects, FDA Document Reveals: The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will meet tomorrow to discuss concerns about the vaccine, which the agency fast-tracked in 2021. Meanwhile, trials for investigational RSV vaccines for babies and some children are now on hold. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Dec 11, 2024 — Moderna’s mRNA vaccine against RSV takes a tumble: The latest trial data demonstrates the dangerous speed of innovation.; “The clinical trial, conducted in the UK and other countries, ended after alarming data suggested that the vaccine might not just fail to prevent severe RSV disease, but could potentially worsen it. Until now, the data were kept secret. This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed that vaccinated children in the trial experienced higher rates of severe RSV compared to those in the placebo group. The data were striking…” — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Dec 11, 2024 — Infant RSV mRNA Injection Trials Paused Due to Safety Concerns: Moderna's experimental injections appear to have exacerbated severe lower respiratory tract infections instead of preventing RSV. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link Nov 24, 2024 — America’s Compliance with Federal Vaccine Recommendations Has Collapsed: CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link Nov 18, 2024 — Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys Orange County Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting; “Human rights attorney Leigh Dundas challenges the legality and ethics of potential new restrictions due to RSV, arguing that such measures are not only unnecessary given the low mortality rate but also unconstitutional. She passionately declares resistance against any new lockdowns, masks, or business closures, emphasizing the defense of American freedoms.” — Broken Truth TV link Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link Sep 26, 2024 — New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” — Reform Pharma link Sep 3, 2024 — Worth the Risk? RSV Shots for Babies Lack Long-term Safety Data; Unlike conventional vaccines, nirsevimab — a new RSV shot for infants — is a monoclonal antibody. Its widespread use in children is unprecedented, and long-term safety data is limited. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link Jul 13, 2024 — 2 Month Old Brooks Ryker State Died Suddenly 4 Days after Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 11, 2024 — Infant RSV Shots May Cause RSV, Other Infections or Death in Some Babies, Study Finds; “French scientist Hélène Banoun, Ph.D., author of the preprint study that analyzed outcomes from the 2023-2024 RSV immunization campaign in four countries, found a ‘significant increase in mortality’ among newborns between 2 and 6 days of age in France” — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jul 8, 2024 — Exclusive: Two Infants Died Within Hours of Receiving RSV Shots, CDC Internal Emails Show — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jun 3, 2024 — FDA Approves Moderna’s mRNA RSV Vaccine — With No Input From Independent Advisers — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link May 15, 2024 — CHD FOIAs VAERS Reports of Infant Deaths Following RSV Vaccines — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Mar 11, 2024 — RSV Vaccines for Senior Adults Linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome — Rishma Parpiam The Vaccine Reaction link Mar 5, 2024 — 34 Deaths, 302 Serious Injuries: RSV Vaccines Aren’t Even a Year Old but Some Experts Say It’s Time to Pull Them From the Market: Newly approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus have been linked to deaths and serious injuries and, most recently, to Guillain-Barré syndrome, but U.S. health officials continue to recommend them as “safe and effective.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Mar 4, 2024 — RSV Vaccines May Raise Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, FDA Preliminary Analysis Finds — Zoey Becker, Fierce Pharma link Mar 4, 2024 — RSV Vaccines May Increase Risk of Rare Neurological Condition: CDC officials are investigating a potential link between two recently approved RSV vaccines and increased reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults over 60 — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link Mar 1, 2024 — CDC Officials Investigating Nervous System Disorder in New Vaccine Recipients: Federal officials made the revelation in a CDC meeting this week. — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link Feb 29, 2024 — Officials investigate rare nervous system disorder in older adults who got RSV vaccine — Mike Stobbe, AP News link Feb 3, 2024 — RSV: Revisited and Updated. The Big Push is On. — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Jan 24, 2024 — Polio vaccines introduced RSV into populations and now Pfizer’s RSV vaccines carry health risks — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Jan 10, 2024 — Low RSV Vaccine Acceptance Among Pregnant Women: Wary of Fever and Pregnancy Loss, Discerning Mothers Declining the Novel Shot — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Dec 19, 2023 — Study: Moderna’s mRNA-Based RSV Vaccine Causes High Rate of Adverse Reactions; The vaccine group suffered roughly 81 adverse events for every RSV illness the jab prevented — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link Nov 22, 2023 — Pfizer Failed to Disclose Risks of Preterm Birth and Neonatal Death to Pregnant Women in RSV Vaccine Trial; A BMJ investigation revealed Pfizer was studying preterm births as an “adverse event of special interest” in RSV trial, but didn’t inform pregnant participants — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link Aug 4, 2023 — Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns: Medical experts criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Thursday decision to recommend a “new immunization” for newborns to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, calling the move unnecessary and not worth the known risks. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Jul 29, 2023 — The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 2. RSV vaccines for Pregnant Women and Newborns — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Jul 22, 2023 — The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 1. RSV vaccines for adults — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny link Nov 7, 2022 — ICAN Demands Answers from the CDC About Spike in RSV Rates — Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) link

MMR

Measles, Mumps, Rubella

Essential Facts

Scroll down for more detail from the sources making these points.

Highlights

Fraud and Corruption with MMR Vaccine Trials and Approval Process: Pharma Whistleblowers Filed Suit. Trials Didn’t Use True Placebo Controls. Adverse Reactions Were Only Tracked for 6 Weeks. High Rates of Reactions Were Reported.

In 2010, two former Merck employees sued the company, alleging Merck artificially inflated the efficacy of the mumps portion of its MMR II vaccine in testing… FDA documents obtained via FOIA requests filed by the Informed Consent Action Network reveal the MMR II vaccine… clinical trials… show[ed] a shocking amount of vaccine reactions. The… licensing studies followed up on reactions for a mere 42 days post-vaccination, not years, as is done in drug testing. All trials also used other vaccines as controls rather than a placebo, which is not going to give you a valid indication of the vaccine’s safety profile. All eight licensing trials reveal high ratios of gastrointestinal illness and upper respiratory illness occurring within the 42-day follow-up period. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 14, 2019 link

Before the Vaccine, Getting Measles Was an Expected & Typically Uneventful Event Among Children with Adequate Nutrition

“I grew up when there was no measles vaccine. All of us got measles,” says Dr. Russell Blaylock. “Most children recover from it and they have lifelong immunity,” he adds. After a 26-year career as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Blaylock now focuses on nutritional research. This includes finding natural ways to counter the effects of common toxins—among which he would include childhood vaccines. ‘The more vaccines, the more unhealthy [the children] were—not just neurological diseases, but more ear infections, more eczema, more asthma,’ says Dr. Blaylock, having compared samples of vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children.” – Vital Signs, Epoch TV link and 24-min video

See also: Measles Natural Immunity Superior to Vaccination: Neither is Perfect, but Natural Measles Patients End Up Well Protected [Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH]

Research Shows the Importance of an Adequate Dose of Vitamin A for Managing Measles. Vitamin A Has Been “Recommended for Decades” by the WHO to Manage Measles.

Vitamin A has been recommended for decades by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization to manage measles in hospitalized children. However, recent studies show that vitamin A has not been used appropriately to treat US children with measles—either by not using vitamin A at all or by using insufficiently low doses. In November 2019, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases convened a summit that included multidisciplinary subject matter experts from across the United States to discuss the use of vitamin A in US measles management. The resulting Summit recommendations include that all children in the United States presenting with measles should receive an age-appropriate dose of vitamin A as part of a comprehensive measles management protocol. Multiple studies in populations in which vitamin A deficiency is prevalent have shown that this simple, quick means of improving vitamin A status can dramatically reduce the risk of serious complications and death from measles, with minimal detectable incidence of adverse effects. – Patricia A. Stinchfield & Walter A. Orenstein, Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice, July 2020 link

Measles Complications & Deaths “Radically Diminish” with Proper Nutrition. The Measles Vaccine Causes Harm.

CDC reports that no one in the US has died of measles in the last 12 years. Meanwhile, 98 measles vaccine related deaths were reported to the US government since 2003. During that time period, 694 measles vaccine-related disabilities were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS). Child mortality due to measles is 200 to 400 times greater in malnourished children in less developed countries than those in developed ones; as nutrition improves, complications and deaths radically diminish. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji, Mar 24, 2015 link

In 2014, “Measles Outbreaks in Highly Vaccinated Societies Occurs Primarily Among.. [the] Vaccinated.” Serious Vaccine Reactions Continue to be Reported.

Longtime MMR vaccine advocate Dr. Gregory Poland now says the measles-containing MMR shot often fails to protect against measles and that recently reported measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among those previously vaccinated… Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported; a new father in Australia became paralyzed after receiving a B. pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine in order to visit his newborn son in the hospital nursery… If you’re a parent considering vaccination for your children, or an adult considering vaccination for yourself, you need to defend your right to exercise informed consent so you can make an independent, empowered decision to protect your health. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Jun 17, 2014 link

In 2019, “Government Research Confirms Measles Outbreaks are Transmitted by the Vaccinated”

The level of hysteria surrounding measles is rising fast, although there has only been 159 cases in North America this season. People are freaking out and blaming the unvaccinated for this ‘outbreak.’ Vaccine advocates are demanding that anti-vaccine voices are scrubbed from public view. Facebook is working to ban all informed vaccine content from the site. Lawmakers are proposing a flurry of legislation aimed at severely punishing families that prefer not to vaccinate, even looking to remove vaccine exemptions at the federal level… A government study actually belies this narrative, pointing out that the measles is actually transmitted by the vaccinated. Sayer Ji from Green Med Info discussed this in detail in a 2016 article… “A groundbreaking study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, whose authorship includes scientists working for the… National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases… and CDC… looked at evidence from the 2011 New York measles outbreak that individuals with prior evidence of measles vaccination and vaccine immunity were both capable of being infected with measles and infecting others with it (secondary transmission). This finding even aroused the attention of mainstream news reporting, such as this Sciencemag.org article from April 2014 titled ‘Measles Outbreak Traced to Fully Vaccinated Patient for First Time.’ … This phenomenon — the MMR vaccine compliant infecting other MMR vaccine compliant cases — has been ignored by health agencies and the media… We are also in the middle of autism epidemic, and already 1 in 37 boys in America is diagnosed with this life-changing condition. And while the vaccine industry will not capitulate and admit any fault whatsoever, vaccines are highly suspect in this major public health crisis. And now the pro-vaxxers want everyone who acknowledges this glaring fact to just shut up and do what they are told. As noted by Sayer Ji: “The moral of the story is that you can’t blame non-vaccinating parents for the morbidity and mortality of infectious diseases when vaccination does not result in immunity and does not keep those who are vaccinated from infecting others.” – Alex Pietrowski, Waking Times 2019 link

In 2023, Measles Case was Vaccine-Induced

A case of measles in 2023, reported by the Maine CDC and mainstream media as being the state’s first case in four years, was vaccine-induced. – Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

“No Proof MMR Vaccine Is ‘Safer’ than Measles, Mumps or Rubella Infection, Physician Group Says”

The risk of permanent disability or death from the MMR vaccine may be greater than the risk from a measles, mumps or rubella infection because large enough vaccine safety studies haven’t been done, according to a collection of new documents released by Physicians for Informed Consent. – Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

MMR Vaccines Provoked Seizures in Children

The MMR vaccine administered alone provokes a febrile seizure 1 in 3500 recipients. The MMR administered with a separate varicella or chicken pox vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 2500 administrations. The MMRV… combination vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 1250 administrations… These febrile seizures are not discrete events, but the crescendo of a weeklong ordeal of an increasingly ill child, with the majority of seizures occurring 7 to 10 days after administration… The vaccine reactions described in these documents are arguably equal to or exceed the discomfort of the illnesses the vaccines are intending to prevent. – Karl Kanthak link

“As of May 2019, VAERS Recorded 93,929 Adverse Reactions to the MMR Vaccine, including 1,810 Disabilities and 463 Deaths…. a Harvard Medical School Study found that Fewer than 1% of Vaccine Adverse Events are Ever Reported”

In regions like China, where vaccination rates reach 100%, measles outbreaks still happen, affecting thousands of children... The measles vaccine came after a decline in mortality, NOT before. Historical data shows that the death rate from measles had already declined by 98% before the vaccine was introduced… The safety of the MMR vaccine is a considerable area of concern. A 2003 Cochrane review found that the design and reporting of safety results in MMR vaccine studies were “largely inadequate”. Moreover, no long-term studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations have been conducted for the MMR vaccine. The side effects of the MMR vaccine are more common and severe than many realize. For instance: 1 in 640 children suffers from epileptic seizures after vaccination. 1 in 168 children ends up in the emergency room after their first dose. As of May 2019, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths. These figures are likely underreported, as a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported. – World Council for Health link

“Measles Vaccine Likely Caused Death of Four Infants in Nepal, Authorities Say”

Four infants between 9 and 14 months of age recently died within 24 hours of receiving the measles vaccine in the Doti area of Nepal.. The Doti District Public Health Office has stated the primary investigation suggests the measles vaccine was the cause of death. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Sep 4, 2012 link

"Before the Measles Vaccine was Developed, the Annual Death Toll From Measles in the U.S. was 450 to 500." In 2016, more than 20,000 Children Died. Major Causes of Death included Cancer, Drug Overdose, Heart Disease, and Chronic Respiratory Disease.

The annual numbers of reported measles cases since 2000 have ranged from a low of 37 in 2004 to a high of 667 in 2014… The last recorded measles-associated death in the U.S. occurred in 2015. Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from reported measles cases in the U.S. was between 450 and 500. In 2016, 20,360 children aged 1 to 19 died. Motor vehicle crashes, firearm-related injuries, cancer, suffocation, drowning, drug overdoses, heart disease and chronic respiratory disease are the major causes of child deaths. Recent research shows that when measles infection is delayed, negative outcomes are 4.5 times worse than would be expected in a prevaccine era in which the average age at infection would have been lower. — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mar 20, 2019 link

MMR Vaccinations in Samoa in 2018 and 2019

The MMR vaccination in July of 2018 resulted in 2 infant deaths, prompting the Samoan Ministry of health to suspend all infant MMR vaccinations pending an investigation. Thus, the vaccination rate fell among 1-year-olds. As a result, the 1-year-olds’ vaccination rate fell to 31% by mid-April 2019. On Apr. 14, 2019, the MMR vaccinations resumed, and the Samoan Government Health Ministry reported in June 2019 — three months before the measles outbreak began — that 80% of 12-month-old babies had received the MMR vaccine…. RFK Jr. visits Samoa on June 2, 2019, at which time the MMR vaccination rate is back to 80% and growing. The first case of measles is reported on Aug. 28, almost 3 months after RFK Jr.’s visit and the vaccination rate well over 80% – Andreas Oehler link

“The Suffering Children of Samoa”

Paula Jardine reported on the strange case of the South Pacific island nation of Samoa’s 2019 ‘lockdown’ and compulsory mass measles vaccination programme over a period which saw the deaths of 76 under-fives. Since then she has interviewed the Samoan businessman Edwin Tamasese who reported widespread measles outbreaks six to seven days post-vaccination, and who was subsequently arrested for distributing the Vitamin A the children needed to cope… As Paula explained in her previous article, the high mortality was more likely to be due to a combination of malnutrition and an under-attenuated vaccine – that is, a vaccine where the virus had not been sufficiently weakened before being administered, as opposed to the disease itself.” — Paula Jardine, TCW link

See Also

See more than 100 references on MMR, organized by date, here or here.

DTaP, DTP, DPT, Td, Tdap

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Ten Times More DTP-Vaccinated Children Died than Unvaccinated Children Children who received the DPT vaccine had a higher all-cause mortality than unvaccinated children, even when controlling for age and socioeconomic status. Specifically, the research (e.g., from Guinea-Bissau) suggests a 10-fold increase in all-cause mortality in some cohorts, often attributed to an increase in susceptibility to other infections… Importantly, this effect was not due to diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis itself, but from downstream effects on immune regulation. Dr. Kenneth Stoller (time 5:00) Fraud: Researchers concluded, “There were no statistically significant differences in… adverse birth outcomes” despite the fact that they dropped 200,000 people from the study after their pregnancies ended in miscarriage or stillbirth! They eliminated nearly 200,000 pregnancies from their analysis because they did not end in a live birth. Among those pregnancies they eliminated were women who received a Tdap vaccine (and had received Tdap previously) and whose pregnancies ended in miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) and stillbirth. And their rationale for eliminating them was because “we didn’t have the resources to study that.” And then they have the GALL to report that repeated Tdap in pregnancy is “safe.” Marcella Piper-Terry Baby Died Days After DTaP Vaccine Kari Bundy wanted to protect her son, Mason, from whooping cough because she was told that, were he to contract it, the little boy was not likely to survive. So Mason was vaccinated. It was just a few days after the shot when the baby was found dead in his crib. Children’s Health Defense Twenty Days after Vaccines, 4-Month-Old Healthy Baby Stopped Breathing and Suffered Brain Damage Matt and Katrina had a happy, healthy baby named Megan who was advanced for her age, and exceeded all her milestones. Prior to her well check visit at 4 months old, she would 'jump up and down smiling', play with toys, sit up and down and maintain eye contact. 20 days after she was administered a group of routine immunizations, including the DTaP vaccine, she was found seizing in her crib at day care and had stopped breathing. Megan was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she remained for three weeks... Today, Megan is 10 years old and… “needs help in every aspect of her life,” suffering from seizures and vision impairment from damaged brain processing centers… “Do your research”, Matt and Katrina warn. 9-min video “Inject a bunch of aluminum and formaldehyde into a tiny baby… what could go wrong?” The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… Apneic means not breathing… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical… So, what’s in the DTaP jab? [See article for ingredients list.] Mark Bishofsky “Infants must breathe to live.” Randomized controlled trial: vaccinations increased apnea (breathing stopped for 20 seconds or more) in premature infants. FDA limits aluminum exposure in people with renal dysfunction to 4-5 mcg: “Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive parenteral levels of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 [micro]g/kg/day accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates of administration.” Neonates, particularly preterm infants, face unique vulnerabilities due to their developing physiology and their low body weight. A recent randomized controlled trial by Greenberg et al… linked vaccinations to increased episodes of apnea (temporary cessation of breathing) in premature infants in the NICU, raising questions about the safety and timing of immunizations in this population. James Lyons-Weiler Vaccinating preterm babies puts them at greater risk for “longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection… on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive” Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea… Noting that preterm infants receive their routine vaccinations at the same time as full-term infants, the study sought to determine whether routine 2-month vaccinations resulted in an increased risk of apnea…. Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study… “A premature infant experiencing apnea will likely have a longer neonatal intensive care unit stay, further exposing them to hospital-acquired infection,” Jablonowski said. “This is on top of the other risk factors for apnea like death, respiratory failure, long-term lung problems and failure to thrive. Michael Nevradakis PhD “Whooping Cough Boosters for Adults? The Vaccines Don’t Even Work for Kids, Experts Say” NBC News this week reported whooping cough “rising sharply” in some countries and quoted experts warning pregnant moms and parents to vaccinate their kids and adults to get boosters. Experts interviewed by The Defender said the vaccines don’t prevent transmission and come with dangerous side effects. Brenda Baletti PhD Pertussis Vaccine Makes You an Asymptomatic Carrier Not only does Pertussis vaccination make you more likely to get Pertussis, but also makes you an asymptomatic carrier as vaccination acts to suppress symptoms, even as viral load is increasing. Lies are Unbekoming So Many Problems with DTP Vaccine A new study published in BMC Medicine… points to… vaccinated people who are infectious but who do not display the symptoms of whooping cough… In 2012, whooping cough, or pertussis, spread across the entire US at rates at least twice as high as those recorded in 2011 and epidemiologists and health officials were even admitting that the vaccines may be the cause… In the 1990s adverse side effects of previous whooping cough vaccines led to the development and introduction of acellular pertussis vaccines, which use just a handful of the bacteria’s proteins. The standard DTP or DPT vaccine is acknowledged to be the deadliest of all vaccines, causing more disability, illness and the highest risks, even exceeding MMR. In the study cited above, the researchers noted the vaccine’s effectiveness was only 41 percent among 2- to 7-year-olds and a dismal 24 percent among those aged 8-12. Dave Mihalovic “Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines” This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011… The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research Propaganda: Disparaging Those Who Point Out Vaccine Harms & Make Independent Decisions Once again, Americans are being warned that B pertussis whooping cough cases are on the rise and society is being endangered by parents who don’t vaccinate their children. That myth goes back to the early 1980s when parents of DPT-injured children in the U.S. were calling for a less reactive pertussis vaccine, because our children were dying and being brain injured by the crude whole-cell pertussis vaccine. Barbara Loe Fisher Vaccine Maker Admits on FDA Website that DTaP Vaccine Causes Autism According to the U.S. FDA’s online Biologics Blood Vaccines publication… DTaP package insert information under the section for Adverse Reactions, which runs from page 6 to page 11, we find the following declared admission that DTaP caused autism “during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine.” See the copy and paste information below. So, why all the denials that a vaccine hasn’t or can’t cause autism? Waking Times Tetanus Vaccine: Potentially Fatal Allergic Reaction The CDC recommends a booster for the tetanus vaccine every 10 years for adults. However, research published almost a decade ago suggests that the protection from tetanus and diphtheria vaccination lasts at least 30 years after completing the standard childhood vaccination series... Both the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines carry risks for adults. It is estimated that... anaphylaxis [potentially fatal allergic reaction] after tetanus vaccination... [has] an incidence of 1.6 cases per million doses. That means if 100 million adults receive the booster every ten years, 320 cases of anaphylaxis will be avoided... [from] two boosters being eliminated. Tetanus has always been a 'rare' disease, spread through a skin wound contaminated by [a particular bacteria]... The traditional stand-alone tetanus vaccine... has been discontinued due to WHO recommendations... Now, in order to get a booster tetanus shot, an adult must take the... Td... Why is the DPT combination vaccine discouraged in adults due to encephalitis [acute brain inflammation] risk, but is recommended for children? Another one of those inconvenient issues that plague the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule. Dr. Robert Malone “Those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths” As is the case with all “vaccine preventable” infections, those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines try to take credit for the reduction in cases and deaths from tetanus. As this graph, from the Circle of Mamas article linked above shows, vaccines did not save us from tetanus. The graph above is not an isolated scenario. As the two graphs below show, the decline in deaths from infectious diseases had little to do with vaccination, and a lot to do with improvements in sanitation (no more manure in the street, improvements in plumbing and clean water), and improvements in living conditions and nutrition. A really good resource for learning about this is the book, “Dissolving Illusions.” Marcella Piper-Terry High Dose Vitamin C (IV) Reduced Tetanus Deaths Among Children by 100% In the tetanus patients aged 1 to 12 years [high dose IV vitamin C] was associated with a 100% reduction in case fatality rate. In patients aged 13 to 30 years, vitamin C treatment was associated with a 45% reduction in case fatality rate.* Cochrane Library *Marcella Piper-Terr proposes here that “the lower efficacy in older teens and adults is most likely because the dose was not high enough.”

DTaP: Sources by Date

Polio

IPV = Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine, OPV = Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

“Peer-reviewed study confirms: Oral polio vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment” A new peer-reviewed study confirms what public health officials have long downplayed: Oral Polio Vaccine recipients are shedding mutated vaccine viruses into the environment—pathogens that can regain neurovirulence and spark outbreaks of vaccine-derived paralytic polio. Jon Fleetwood “More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus” In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia, including the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan… All the current vaccine-derived polio cases have been sparked by a Type 2 virus contained in the vaccine. The Gleaner, 2019 658 of 674 Cases of Paralytic Polio Were Caused by Polio Vaccines A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.” Marco Cáceres, 2024 Polio Symptoms Have Been Renamed to be Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Among Other Diagnoses Humphries, a former board-certified nephrologist and internist who left the medical profession in 2011, is a leading researcher on vaccines and vaccine history. In 2013, she published “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.” … Humphries told Rogan, “Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well.” She said polio symptoms have since been attributed to other health conditions, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder. Michael Nevradakis PhD World Health Organization: Polio is Transmitted Through Feces or Contaminated Water or Food WHO: “The virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (for example, contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine.” That is why in the countries where polio is endemic, it is where they practice “open air defecation”. They lack modern flush toilets, frequently don’t have the luxury of toilet paper, have poor access to potable water and soap to wash their hands after relieving themselves, and often residents are forced to drink surface water that is frequently contaminated upstream. Karl Kanthak “He cured 60 out of 60 cases of polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C” In the 1940s, a physician named Frederick Klenner pioneered the field of high-dose IV vitamin C therapy by successfully treating many infections that are still considered incurable such as polio, tetanus, encephalitis (brain infection), and many other infectious diseases. Furthermore, he demonstrated that fatal doses of carbon monoxide, heavy metals, pesticides, and even snake bites could be rendered inert through high enough IV doses. The most amazing thing about this pioneering work is that there were no negative effects from this treatment. Polio had risen to an epidemic in the 1940s, but Frederick Klenner was on the lookout for a cure. On June 10, 1949, he presented his work before the annual session of the American Medical Association (AMA) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There he declared that he cured 60 out of 60 cases of Polio in 72 hours using large amounts of IV vitamin C. Leslie Dennis Taylor SV40 is a DNA Tumor Virus Transmitted from Monkeys via Polio Vaccines Simian virus 40 (SV40) is a small DNA tumor virus, transmitted from monkeys to humans through contaminated polio vaccines. It has been postulated that SV40 is transmitted among humans both vertically and horizontally. Fang Qi et al, Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine Polio Vaccine Made on Monkey Kidneys, which are Contaminated with SV40 Since 1960 the authorities have known that the polio vaccine is contaminated with SV-40, and that it does cause brain tumors. SV-40 comes from an African monkey… The culture of polio vaccine is made on monkey kidneys. And those monkeys are contaminated with SV-40; so the vaccines are contaminated with SV-40. The authorities know this. Dr. Guylaine Lanctot MD The Cutter Incident: 1950s Polio Epidemic from the Vaccine In April 1955 more than 200,000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40, 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10. Michael Fitzpatrick, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine The Cutter Incident Epidemic was Clearly, Verifiably Preventable with Simple Ethics: A lab scientist identified the critical and severe flaw in the manufacturing process of polio vaccines. She was silenced, and the vaccine was used anyway. In 1954, a woman called Bernice Eddy was a lab scientist at NIH performing safety tests for the Polio vaccines. Salk's inactivated polio vaccine was a killed-virus vaccine to be used in a massive national vaccination program. After testing the vaccines on monkeys, she and her team discovered that the vaccine contained residual LIVE polio virus, resulting in the monkeys showing polio-like symptoms and paralysis. These findings pointed to a flawed vaccine manufacturing process. Eddy reported her findings, and she was immediately dismissed from the polio research… 120,000 polio vaccine doses containing an improperly inactivated version of the live polio virus were manufactured and produced. Of children who received the vaccine, 40,000 developed abortive poliomyelitis, 51 developed paralytic poliomyelitis—and of these, five children died from polio. The exposures led to an epidemic of polio in the families and communities of the affected children, resulting in the death of 5 children and 113 others paralyzed. On May 6, 1955, The NIH announced to the press that the national polio vaccination program would be postponed, and the incident went down in history as the worst pharmaceutical disaster ever to happen and became known as the Cutter Crisis… Eddy also discovered an association between SV40 and polio vaccines after the incident. Polio vaccines used in the late 1950s and early 1960s were contaminated with a virus called simian virus 40 (SV40) present in monkey kidney cells used to grow the vaccine. Subsequently, investigators found SV40 DNA in biopsy specimens obtained from patients with cancers such as mesothelioma (lung), osteosarcoma (bone), and non-Hodgkins lymphoma (lymph nodes). It should be noted that SV40 is so reliably carcinogenic that it’s what labs inject into the rats in order to INDUCE cancer and tumors in laboratory studies of cancer… Nevertheless, much like with her earlier findings, Eddy’s alarm about SV40 was largely ignored until 1963. Sofia Karstens CDC: Polio Vaccine was Contaminated with Cancer Virus for 8 Years and was Injected into 98 Million Americans CDC admits 98 million Americans received polio vaccine in an 8-year span when it was contaminated with cancer virus. Dave Mihalovic A Few Years After Pfizer Was Caught Testing a Drug on Nigerians without their Consent, Nigerian Leaders Rejected the Polio Vaccine Based on Their Understanding that it Contained Ingredients that Cause Severe Harm An official inquiry has been set up into allegations that the drug manufacturer Pfizer did not obtain official approval before testing a new drug on children during a meningitis epidemic in Nigeria five years ago. The Nigerian doctor who supervised the clinical trial has said that his office backdated an approval letter and this may have been written a year after the study had taken place. Pfizer, whose headquarters are in New York city, has admitted that the local ethics approval given to conduct the trial may not have been properly documented. [BMJ, 2001] In northern Nigeria in 2003, the political and religious leaders of Kano, Zamfara, and Kaduna states brought the immunization campaign to a halt by calling on parents not to allow their children to be immunized. These leaders argued that the vaccine could be contaminated with anti-fertility agents (estradiol hormone), HIV, and cancerous agents. PLOS Medicine, 2007 The Horrifically Toxic Pesticide, DDT, is a Likely Contributor to Polio Symptoms The book [argues that] polio… was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. [Forrest Maready book, The Moth in the Iron Lung] Polio epidemics may have been influenced by the widespread use of toxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, which damaged gut health. The proximity of the spinal cord to the intestines in children could explain why they were more susceptible to polio-like paralysis caused by enteroviruses. The polio vaccine may not have been as necessary as believed, and the decline in polio cases could be attributed to reduced pesticide use. [Forrest Maready interview] Lies are Unbekoming “The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology… The cerebellum [brain] and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT.” He continues… “When the population is exposed to a chemical agent known to produce in lesions in the spinal cord [of animals] resembling those in human polio, and thereafter the latter disease increases sharply in incidence and maintains its epidemic character year after year, is it unreasonable to suspect an etiologic relationship?” Before finding Biskind’s work, I had spent months engaged in a nearly futile search for the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. I began to sense that American DDT literature as a whole intends to convey that DDT is not dangerous except with regard to its general environmental effects due to persistent bioaccumulation, and that the physiology of acute DDT poisoning is therefore trivial. DDT literature uniformly jumps from descriptions of symptoms, over physiology, to the biochemistry of DDT-caused dysfunction in nerve tissue. It was as though detectives had come upon a mass-murder scene and immediately became obsessed with the biochemistry of dying cells around bullet holes, while ignoring the bullet holes. Eventually, I did find one study, in a German publication, of the physiology of acute DDT poisoning. The study confirmed that DDT poisoning often causes polio-like physiology. “Conspicuous histological degeneration was, however, often found in the central nervous system. The most striking ones were found in the cerebellum, mainly in the nucleus dentatus and the cortex cells. Among other things an increase of the neuroglia and a necrotic degeneration and resorption of ganglionic cells was found.” … Thus we find that the cerebellum and the spinal cord are especially affected by DDT. Jim West, The Weston A. Price Foundation Ed Hooper “makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught.” Ed Hooper wrote a well-known book called, ‘The River,’ about the origin of AIDS: How did AIDS jump from monkeys into the human population? Although many claim that it's due to Africans eating bush meat (from monkeys), Ed makes a very strong case that HIV made the species jump via oral polio vaccines that were prepared… from the kidneys of various types of monkeys that were locally caught. The vaccine was designed by Hilary Koprowski in the U.S., and given to millions of Africans. Ed Hooper has put out additional evidence in the intervening 20-plus years since he wrote ‘The River,’ that it's much more likely that the jump into humans occurred because the oral polio vaccine grown on monkey kidneys was contaminated by monkey viruses, and that those monkey kidneys probably contained the precursor to HIV. Dr. Joseph Mercola

Polio: Sources by Date

May 21, 2025 — Vaccine Causes Polio Outbreak in Papua New Guinea: World Health Organization; Situation "considered a serious public health event" by WHO. — Jon Fleetwood link May 20, 2025 — The 1952 Polio Scare and 1955 Vaccine: Reviewing America's first public health scare and mass vaccination campaign in the age of mass media. — John Leake link May 6, 2025 — The Polio Vaccine Deception: How a Tainted Medical Experiment Unleashed Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, and the Very Epidemic It Claimed to Stop; Government cover-up: Scientists who exposed the contamination were silenced, demoted, or dismissed. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link Apr 24, 2025 — 80% of Infants Shed Live Polio Virus After Vaccination—Mutated Vaccine Strains Now Cause 828% More Paralysis Than Wild Polio: Journal 'NPJ Vaccines' — Jon Fleetwood link Apr 5, 2025 — Watch: ‘We’ve Been Lied to’—Vaccines Didn’t Eradicate Polio, Researcher Tells Joe Rogan: Contemporary narratives about vaccines, including that they eradicated polio, are based on a "fairytale" that ignores the harms vaccines have caused, researcher and author Dr. Suzanne Humphries said.; “Humphries, a former board-certified nephrologist and internist who left the medical profession in 2011, is a leading researcher on vaccines and vaccine history. In 2013, she published ‘Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.’” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Apr 4, 2025 — 80% of Infants Shed Live Polio Virus After Vaccination—Mutated Vaccine Strains Now Cause 828% More Paralysis Than Wild Polio: Journal 'NPJ Vaccines': Shedding of vaccine virus continued for weeks in over 10% of infants. — Jon Fleetwood link Mar 31, 2025 — Toxicology vs Virology: The Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud by F. William Engdahl — Lies are Unbekoming link Mar 28, 2025 — Vaccine Lies Go Way Back to Polio - It is Ideology Gone Mad — Phillip Altman BPharm, PhD link Mar 27, 2025 — Joe Rogan Guest Completely Shatters the Vaccine Narrative: Everything you’ve been told is a lie—especially when it comes to polio. Dr. Suzanne Humphries reveals what really made all those polio cases disappear after the vaccine was introduced. — The Vigilant Fox link Mar 21, 2025 — Stop the WHO's Reckless Experiment on Palestinian Children: The World Council for Health condemns the World Health Organization’s continued rollout of polio vaccinations in Palestine. — World Council for Health link Feb 19, 2025 — Mass polio vaccination campaign to continue in the Gaza Strip Joint news note from WHO and UNICEF — UNICEF link Jan 17, 2025 — Polio: Truth and Lies; “Today, on ‘Doctors & Scientists,’ we hear from Forrest Maready, an author and researcher.” — Children’s Health Defense 36-min video Jan 7, 2025 — The Glories of Vitamin C Part 2: What if an inexpensive cure for polio was presented before the AMA in 1949 and they completely ignored it because they had a vaccine underway? New boss same as old boss. — Leslie Dennis Taylor link Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.” — The Truth Expedition link Dec 25, 2024 — SV40 Contamination in Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccines: A Troubling Echo of the Polio Vaccine Scandal: History repeats itself – SV40 contamination in Covid-19 vaccines raises alarming echoes of the polio vaccine scandal, reigniting cancer concerns. — Sayer Ji link Dec 24, 2024 — Fact-Checking Fortune: Has Polio Vaccine Saved 20 Million Children From Paralysis? — Children’s Health Defense link Dec 22, 2024 — The New York Times Misleads Readers in Polio Vaccine Controversy — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Dec 20, 2024 — What About Polio? — Karl Kanthak link Dec 19, 2024 — ‘RFK, Polio Vaccines, the Media and Me’: Lawyer Corrects New York Times Misinformation: Attorney Aaron Siri set the record straight in a Wall Street Journal op-ed after The New York Times and other media outlets falsely implied he had asked the FDA, on behalf of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to revoke the license for the polio vaccine. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Dec 15, 2024 — Inconvenient History of Salk Inactivated Polio Vaccine — Sofia Karstens link Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link Apr 30, 2024 — The Untold Story of Polio — Lies are Unbekoming link Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Apr 8, 2024 — Polio Vaccine Causes Hundreds of Polio Infections in Africa, WHO Scientists Confirm: ‘Pan African Medical Journal’ — Jon Fleetwood link Mar 24, 2024 — Oral Polio Vaccine Causes Nearly All Cases of Paralytic Polio — Marco Cáceres, The Vaccine Reaction link Feb 14, 2024 — Does the Polio Vaccine Stop Transmission of the Polio Virus?; “In his testimony before the Arizona Senate, ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., answers this very important question with definitive evidence from the CDC’s own website.” — The HighWire 1-min video Jan 24, 2024 — Polio vaccines introduced RSV into populations and now Pfizer’s RSV vaccines carry health risks — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Jan 14, 2024 — What is Polio and Was it Really Eradicated? — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link Jan 1, 2023 — Why Is Protecting Covid-19's Origin so Important? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Nov 28, 2022 — Paris Green: How to Make "Sticky", Just Add Lead to Arsenic; "The book presents a controversial perspective on polio, arguing that it was not caused by a virus but was instead the result of environmental toxins, particularly pesticides like DDT. The authors claim that the rise and fall of polio cases correlate strongly with the use of these chemicals, rather than with the introduction of vaccines. They criticize the conventional narrative about polio vaccines, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before mass vaccination began. The book suggests that changes in diagnostic criteria and the reclassification of polio-like symptoms under different names contributed to the apparent success of the vaccine. The authors use polio as an example of how environmental causes of disease are often overlooked in favor of the germ theory model." — Lies are Unbekoming link Sep 3, 2020 — Polio Vaccine Causing Polio Outbreaks in Africa, WHO Admits — Children’s Health Defense link Nov 26, 2019 — More current polio cases have been caused by vaccines than the wild virus: WHO report: WHO and other organizations use live oral vaccines, while Western countries use a more expensive injectable vaccine, containing an inactivated virus — Bryan Meler, National Post link Nov 25, 2019 — More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus — The Gleaner link Nov 25, 2019 — Polio Vaccination Causes More Infections than Wild Virus — Jef Akst, The Scientist link Jul 17, 2013 — CDC Admits 98 Million Americans Received Polio Vaccine in An 8-Year Span When It Was Contaminated with Cancer Virus — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease (Waking Times) link Jan 1, 2012 — There is evidence that both the oral polio vaccine and the inactivated polio vaccine allow for viral shedding. — GreenMedInfo link October 2011 — Simian virus 40 transformation, malignant mesothelioma and brain tumors — Fang Qi et al, Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine link Mar 20, 2007 —What Led to the Nigerian Boycott of the Polio Vaccination Campaign? — Ayodele Samuel Jegede, PLOS link March 2006 — The Cutter Incident: How America’s First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis; — Michael Fitzpatrick, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine link Feb 8, 2003 — Pesticides and Polio: A Critique of Scientific Literature — Jim West, The Weston A. Price Foundation link Jan 27, 2001 — Pfizer accused of testing new drug without ethical approval — Jacqui Wise, BMJ link 1988 — Clinical Guide to the Use of Vitamin C: The Clinical Experiences of Frederick R. Klenner, M.D. abbreviated, summarized and annotated by Lendon H. Smith, M.D. — Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD link No Date — An Interview with Guylaine Lanctot MD Why Are People Still Dying of Cancer After 50 Years of Research? Why Is Only Treatment Remunerated and Not Prevention in Medical Care? — Kenneth & Dee Burke link

Chickenpox, Shingles

Varicella, Herpes Zoster

A Child Died after Receiving the Chickenpox Vaccine, prompting the European Medicines Agency to Highlight the “Severity of Risk for Encephalitis” [Brain Inflammation] The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has recommended an update to the product information of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccines Varilrix and Varivax to describe the severity of the risk for encephalitis [brain inflammation]. This follows a safety review prompted by a fatal case of encephalitis in a child in Poland after receiving Varilrix, a live-attenuated varicella vaccine. Medscape MMR with Chickenpox Vaccine Caused Convulsions in Children The MMR vaccine administered alone provokes a febrile seizure 1 in 3500 recipients. [Febrile seizures are convulsions in children triggered by a fever.] The MMR administered with a separate varicella or chickenpox vaccine provokes a seizure in 1 in 2500 administrations. The MMRV... combination vaccine provokes a seizure 1 in 1250 administrations... These febrile seizures are not discrete events, but the crescendo of a weeklong ordeal of an increasingly ill child, with the majority of seizures occurring 7 to 10 days after administration... The vaccine reactions described in these documents are arguably equal to or exceed the discomfort of the illnesses the vaccines are intending to prevent. Karl Kanthak 1994: Chickenpox vaccine “could result in serious disease in a large number of people” A vaccine against chickenpox has been awaiting licensure in the United States… Several concerns about its use exist… If vaccine coverage is high enough to induce herd immunity to chickenpox but less than universal, or if vaccine-induced immunity wanes in the absence of a boosting effect from circulating wild-type varicella virus, what will be the effect of an accumulation of susceptible adults? Chickenpox is known to have more severe effects on adults than on children. If enough adult susceptibles accumulate over time, subsequent transmission of chickenpox to adults could result in serious disease in a large number of people. Dr. Reginald Finger MD, MPH et al, Public Health Reports “There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood” Chickenpox in the United Kingdom, where vaccination is not undertaken, has had a stable epidemiology for decades and is a routine childhood illness. Because of vaccination, chickenpox is now a rarity in the USA. In the UK, vaccination is not done because introduction of a routine childhood vaccination might drive up the age at which those who are non‐immune get the illness (chickenpox tends to be more severe the older you are), and the incidence of shingles may increase… There is a general principle that it is best to acquire childhood illnesses (including, chickenpox, measles, and glandular fever) in childhood. Postgraduate Medical Journal Exposure to Varicella Confers an Average of 20 Years Immunity Our analysis shows that exposure to varicella is greater in adults living with children and that this exposure is highly protective against zoster. We further estimate that the average period of immunity conferred by exposure to varicella is 20 years. Vaccine, 2002 Chickenpox Vaccine: “Trading One Problem for Another” Studies have shown that as chickenpox vaccination rates have increased, the incidence of shingles has also risen significantly. This means that vaccinated individuals, including those who have never had chickenpox, can still develop shingles... “See the game yet? They sold a shot that traded one problem for another… That’s not protection. That’s a setup. You followed the rules. They changed the playbook. And when it all catches up? They’ll just shrug and say it’s ‘rare.’ Chris Downey & Tony, VaxCalc, email May 29, 2025 “Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism… shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs” Chickenpox, usually mild when experienced in childhood, was once a routine rite of passage. After the rollout of universal varicella vaccination, the incidence of chickenpox declined but observers began noticing a “’perverse’ boom” in shingles (also called herpes zoster). Chickenpox and shingles infections both stem from varicella zoster virus—and before the advent of the varicella vaccine, children infected with chickenpox helped boost adults’ immunity to shingles by inhibiting the latent virus’s reactivation. Chickenpox vaccination disrupted this intergenerational protective mechanism, not only eliminating regular boosting for adults but shifting downward the average age at which shingles occurs. In addition, because varicella vaccine-induced immunity decreases by 8% with each year since vaccination, previously vaccinated young adults are at increased risk for varicella outbreaks and potential complications later in life. In short, while the reduced circulation of wild chickenpox virus may spare some healthy children a benign case of chickenpox, children now face the more serious risk of developing shingles at young ages and chickenpox at older ages… Confirming the initial predictions, the incidence of shingles in the U.S. rose by 63% among 10- to 19-year-olds as of the mid-2000s. Ordinarily, clinicians do not expect to encounter shingles in children unless the children are seriously immunocompromised… A number of studies reported shingles in very young children—such as a 15-month-old vaccinated three months previously, a 2-year-old “vaccinated for varicella at 17 months,” another vaccinated 2-year-old, and a 3.5-year-old girl who had received the chickenpox vaccine around age 2. Across studies, the average age of shingles infection in children was 5.3 years, and the infection surfaced, on average, about three years after chickenpox vaccination. Collective Evolution High Dose Vitamin C: “Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it.” The itch, the irritability, the pain, the vomiting of chicken pox, measles and mumps was assuaged in one hour with this last dose [of vitamin C]. Crusting of chicken pox was present in 5 hours instead of 7-9 days. 250 mg per kilogram eliminated the disease in contrast to the 65 mg which just suppressed it. 350 mg per kilogram may be employed along with antibiotics in treating stubborn bacterial infections. Because a virus infection will deplete the Vitamin C reserve, bleeding from the nose or chest would indicate an emergency situation. Vitamin C, using the above noted dosage schedule, should be pumped in immediately. Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD Shingles Vaccine Caused Autoimmune Disorder An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome [an autoimmune disorder]… was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX… a vaccine for the prevention of shingles. SHINGRIX

No Date — “An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome… was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX… a vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster)” — SHINGRIX link Jul 23, 2025 — Vaccine Bombshell: Fetal DNA Found in Every MMR & Varicella Dose; “Attorney Aaron Siri reveals what the CDC and FDA don’t advertise” — Jim Ferguson, X link Jul 14, 2025 — EMA: Varicella Vaccines to Warn of Rare Encephalitis [Brain Inflammation] Risk — Joyani Das, Medscape link Jun 14, 2025 — Waning Effect of Shingles Vaccine: Low Risks of Occurrence, Fading Partial Protection Should be Factored into Vaccination Decision; “This non-randomized study design overestimates vaccine efficacy due to a variety of biases. The overall rate of shingles was low at 2.3% over 4 years or .58% per year.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Feb 28, 2025 — MMR & MMRV Vaccine Febrile Seizure Rates [Febrile seizures are convulsions in children triggered by a fever] — Karl Kanthak link Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link Oct 2, 2024 — Chickenpox vaccine to be offered to babies at 12 months; “The chickenpox vaccine, also known as varicella, will be administered at 12 months. At 13 months, there will be a replacement of the combined HIB/MenC with a 6-in-1 and a MenC vaccine.” — Shauna Bowers, The Irish Times link Jul 29, 2024 — Appellate Court Tosses Out 1,200 Shingles Vaccine Injury Lawsuits Against Merck — Carolyn Hendler JD, The Vaccine Reaction link Jul 17, 2024 — Merck defeats appeal by nearly 1,200 shingles vaccine plaintiffs; "Merck has beaten back an appeal by nearly 1,200 plaintiffs who claimed their cases were improperly dismissed by the federal judge overseeing mass torts litigation over its Zostavax shingles vaccine." — Alison Frankel, Reuters link Nov 30, 2021 — Why You Should Get the Shingles Vaccine Soon; "The FDA recently required that a warning about Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) be included in safety labeling information for Shingrix. After evaluating data from a post-marketing study, the FDA determined that “the results of the observational study show an association of GBS with Shingrix [shingles vaccines]." — Lisa Esposito & Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz MD link Nov 3, 2020 — New Supercharged Shingles Vaccine Has Serious Problems — Kate Raines, Humans are Free (Stillness in the Storm) link May 14, 2019 — Childhood Shingles Resulting from Chickenpox Vaccination: “Rare” or Predictable?; “Chickenpox and shingles infections both stem from varicella zoster virus—and before the advent of the varicella vaccine, children infected with chickenpox helped boost adults’ immunity to shingles by inhibiting the latent virus’s reactivation.” — Collective Evolution, Stillness in the Storm link Mar 11, 2019 — Vaccinating Against Chickenpox Often Causes Shingles, Even in Children — Jessica Dolores, Natural News (Stillness in the Storm) link Jul 6, 2018 — Explosive Research: Chickenpox Vaccine Linked to Widespread Increase in Shingles — Isabelle Z., Natural News (Stillness in the Storm) link May 11, 2017 — School Bans Unvaccinated Kids After Immunized (Vaccinated) Children Start Chickenpox Outbreak – Vaxx Fraud Revealed — Justin Deschamps, Stillness in the Storm link Mar 16, 2016 — Perspectives on optimal control of varicella and herpes zoster by mass routine varicella vaccination; “Mass varicella immunization might increase the zoster burden, at least for some decades.” — Monica Betta et al, Proceedings B link Jul 17, 2015 — The MMRV (measles-mumps-rubella-varicella) vaccine is associated with an increased risk of febrile seizures. — GreenMedInfo link Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link May 2006 — Chickenpox, chickenpox vaccination, and shingles — P. D. Welsby, Postgraduate Medical Journal link Feb 3, 2005 — Varicella Vaccine and Infection with Varicella–Zoster Virus — Dr. Marietta Vázquez MD & Dr. Eugene D. Shapiro MD, The New England Journal of Medicine link June 2002 — Exposure to varicella boosts immunity to herpes-zoster: implications for mass vaccination against chickenpox — M. Brisson et al, Vaccine link November-December 1994 — Age-Specific Incidence of Chickenpox — Dr. Reginald Finger MD, MPH et al, Public Health Reports link 1988 — Clinical Guide to the Use of Vitamin C: The Clinical Experiences of Frederick R. Klenner, M.D. abbreviated, summarized and annotated by Lendon H. Smith, M.D. — Dr. Frederick R. Kellner MD & Dr. Lendon H. Smith MD link

Flu (Influenza)

Jul 17, 2025 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries - 7 year old Kaylynne Matten died after Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 6, 2025 — CDC Removes Mercury from All Flu Shots w/ Mary Holland — The Jimmy Dore Show, YouTube 20-min video Jun 26, 2025 — CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal: In a series of votes today, the CDC's new vaccine advisory committee voted to no longer recommend flu vaccines that contain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative. — Children’s Health Defense link Jun 18, 2025 — After Years of Silence, New CDC Vaccine Panel to Vote on Mercury in Flu Shots — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children's Health Defense link Jun 5, 2025 — NHS Staff Reject Flu Shot — The High Wire 4-min video Jun 1, 2025 — Almost 90% of Staff at Top U.K. Health Institution Reject Flu Shot: NHS workers don’t want the influenza jab, bucking mainstream vaccine fanaticism. — Jon Fleetwood link May 28, 2025 — Cleveland Clinic: People Receiving the Seasonal Flu Shot Have A 27% Higher Chance of Getting the Flu as Well as a Decrease in Overall Life Expectancy: A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza. — Lioness of Judah Ministry link May 28, 2025 — “Universal Flu Vaccine” Unveiled by DHHS — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link May 16, 2025 — First Time I Declined Flu Shot: Here's What Happened Next — Dr. Suneel Dhand, YouTube 8-min video May 7, 2025 — Flu Shot Recipients “More Likely” to Get Influenza Than Unvaccinated — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link May 3, 2025 — CDC Still Playing Fast and Loose with Deaths— This Time with Children: CDC Has Not Yet Received the Memo that The Era of Fear-Based Messaging is Over. It's Time for Medicine to Learn of Protocols that Save Lives. — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link May 2, 2025 — Study Shows Flu Vaccine Disrupts Menstrual Cycles — Author Says Findings Should ‘Reassure’ Women: Dr. Clayton Baker criticized the study’s authors for downplaying the significance of the findings. He said the finding that 5%-6% of women have a substantial disruption in their menstrual cycle on the cycle that they get the shots, and a quarter of those women continue to have a menstrual cycle disruption, is a “major,” not minor finding. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children's Health Defense link Apr 29, 2025 — Menstrual Cycle Length Changes Following Vaccination Against Influenza Alone or with Covid-19 — Emily R. Boniface MPH et al, JAMA Network link Apr 26, 2025 — A new study finds that flu vaccines have negative efficacy, meaning the risk of getting flu is higher after vaccination — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Apr 17, 2025 — New Science Shows Flu Shot Makes You More Likely to Get the Flu — The Highwire link Apr 13, 2025 — 3 studies show definitively that the influenza vaccines don't work. But the press still thinks it does. There are record flu deaths in California this year, but they never report on the vaccination status of the people who died. Why not? — Steve Kirsch link Apr 12, 2025 — Flu Shot Makes You More Likely to Get the Flu — The Jimmy Dore Show, YouTube 15-min video Apr 8, 2025 — ‘Deeply Concerning’: This Year’s Flu Shots Led to 27% Higher Risk of Flu; People who received a flu vaccine formulated for the 2024-2025 flu season had a 27% higher risk of getting the flu than those who didn’t get the vaccine, suggesting “the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season,” according to a new preprint study. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children's Health Defense link Apr 7, 2025 — Doctors pressing vaccine products upon mass populations - is this ethical? It's 'flu season'...and the public is the prey for the vaccine industry. — Elizabeth Hart link Apr 4, 2025 — Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season — Nabin K. Shrestha et al, MedRix link Feb 1, 2025 — Vaccinating Over 65s: Lifesaving or a Misplaced Bet? Vaccines are supposed to be the cornerstone of public health, especially to protect the elderly – but do they work well enough for older adults — World Council for Health link Jan 29, 2025 — In Another Mad Dash to Trash Kennedy, NYTimes Shows Their Vast Ignorance — James Lyons-Weiler PhD link Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “The study, titled Apnea After 2-Month Vaccinations in Hospitalized Preterm Infants, looked at the frequency and duration of apneic events in infants born at or before 33 weeks gestation… In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—SEVEN INJECTIONS! The average gestational age was 27 weeks.” — The Truth Expedition link Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea.” — James Lyons-Weiler link Dec 23, 2024 — Flu vaccines are neither safe nor effective — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Dec 22, 2024 — We Now Have a 3rd State Putting the Kibosh on Vaccines. Thank you Louisiana; "Louisiana has ordered their health employees to no longer promote the covid, flu, or MPOX shots to their state residents." — Jennifer Brown link Dec 22, 2024 — The Flu Vaccine: Science at Its Worst; — Richard Gale & Dr. Gary Null, Global Research link Dec 19, 2024 — Review of US vaccine injury reimbursement program shows less than 3% of claims eligible for compensation; “A report yesterday from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on federal response to medical countermeasure injury compensation claims — primarily about Covid-19 and flu vaccines — reveals that, during the first few years of the Covid-19 pandemic, claims spiked to 27 times the typical number received, and less than 3% of the claims were eligible for compensation. About half of the claims were related to Covid-19 vaccination. The vast majority of money paid for claims, however — more than $6 million — was for harms tied to the H1N1 flu vaccine.” — Jim Wappes, CIDRAP link Dec 13, 2024 — RFK Jr. blows the whistle on the dreaded flu shot: Influenza vaccine makes you highly susceptible to other viruses, especially Covid-19 — S. D. Wells, NewsTarget link Dec 10, 2024 — Flu Vaccine Injury Story – Dr. Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video Dec 17, 2024 — FDA ‘Fast Tracks’ 2 Combination Covid-19-Influenza Shots Containing Formaldehyde, Insect DNA, Toxic Detergent Banned in Europe: Bill Gates-Funded Manufacturer; Both jabs flagged for Guillain-Barré Syndrome and neither have been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenesis. — Jon Fleetwood link Dec 10, 2024 — Flu Vaccine Injury Story – Dr. Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video Dec 4, 2024 — Flu Shots Increase Susceptibility to Common Cold: Randomized Trial Demonstrates Tradeoff — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Nov 27, 2024 — Americans Are Not Getting Seasonal Vaccines Ahead of the Holidays; "As of this month, about 37% of adults 18 and older had received a seasonal flu shot, while 19% had received updated coronavirus vaccines and 40% of adults 75 and older... got an RSV vaccine." — Sabrina Malhi, The Washington Post link Nov 24, 2024 — America’s Compliance with Federal Vaccine Recommendations Has Collapsed: CDC report finds that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing Covid-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines. — Nicolas Hulscher MPH link Nov 22, 2024 — Flu, Covid vaccination rates remain low as winter nears — Ernie Mundell, MedicalXPress link Nov 21, 2024 — Vaccination Rates for Flu and Covid are Low this Season, CDC Says; An estimated 35% of U.S. adults have received the flu shot and less than 18% have received Covid vaccines, according to a new report — Marlene Lenthang, NBC News link Nov 5, 2024 — FDA Approves AstraZeneca No-Needle At-Home ‘Live’ Virus Flu Vaccine with 90% Shed Rate: FluMist manufacturer insert confirms vaccinated can infect unvaccinated. — Jon Fleetwood link Oct 27, 2024 — They Lied about Flu: 50 years of data show cases are rare, 97.5% of symptoms are not caused by influenza and there have been no deaths — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Oct 26, 2024 — Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With 17 Vaccines, Including Covid and Flu Shots: A new long-term study assessing the association of vaccines with reported cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) found that “most vaccines” were associated with GBS. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Oct 16, 2024 — FDA Halts Novavax Trial of Combo Covid-Flu Vaccine Citing Patient With Nerve Damage: A class-action lawsuit filed in August accuses Moderna of making “materially false and misleading statements” about the efficacy of its RSV shot, leading to significant damages for investors. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Oct 15, 2024 — Thinking of taking a flu shot? Read this first. It’s not just that they’re ineffective, they also cause harm. Learn about safe alternatives such as Vitamin D, quercetin and zinc. — World Council For Health link Oct 2, 2024 — “5 Vaccines You Need After 50”. Or Not? A brief rebuttal.; “Shingles… RSV… Pneumococcal… Influenza… Covid-19…” — Andreas Oehler link Sep 23, 2024 — Parents Now Allowed to Give Kids Nasal Flu Vaccine at Home, Despite Vaccine’s Link to Severe Reactions — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Sep 20, 2024 — Breaking: FDA Approves At-Home Nasal Flu Vaccine — Lioness of Judah Ministry link Sep 16, 2024 — Flu Vaccination Increases Risk of Medium- and Long-Term Covid-19 Symptoms: ‘Journal of Clinical Medicine’; 66.67% of flu-vaccinated have long-term COVID symptoms, compared to only 38.71% of the unvaccinated. — Jon Fleetwood link Sep 9, 2024 — Colostrum 3 Times More Effective Than Flu Vaccination: Journal ‘Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis’; Milk produced by mammals immediately after giving birth “is at least 3 times more effective than vaccination to prevent flu and is very cost-effective,” the study confirms. — Jon Fleetwood link Sep 5, 2024 — Flu Vaccines: All Risk and No Benefit; Be smart and conduct a full investigation before an injection. — Brucha Weisberger link Aug 6, 2024 — Paper Showing Covid and Flu Vaccines Do Not Reduce Hospitalization Was Published Today; We immediately got four offers from top journals to submit for publication in their journals. Also, the Medicare data confirms the Czech data that vaccine toxicity varies by brand — Steve Kirsch link Aug 5, 2024 — Flu Shot Killed Young Mom — Dr. William Makis MD 13 min video Jul 21, 2024 — Marie Had Flu Vaccine Injuries — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video Jul 18, 2024 — CHD: Jacqueline’s son was vaccine injured at 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video Jul 17, 2024 — 5 Year Old Jonathan Daniel Ramirez Porter Died Suddenly After His Childhood Vaccines and Flu Shot – Brain Inflammation — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 15, 2024 — 11 Month Old Saba Button (Australia) Developed a Disabling Reaction to the Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 15, 2024 — Childhood vaccine injury – 11 month old Saba Button (Australia) developed a disabling reaction to the Influenza Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 14, 2024 — CHD: Garth Jackson, Engineer and teacher, injured by flu vaccine, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD 10-min video Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 8, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 5 year old Kiera Driscoll, age five, died Jan. 20, 2015 from cardiac arrest. She had been recently vaccinated against Influenza A and developed “flu” days before sudden death — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 1, 2024 — CHD: Flu vaccine killed young mother May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD 14-min video Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011…. By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link Jun 16, 2024 — Influenza Vaccination Requirements for Health Care Personnel in US Hospitals; Acceptance Rates Dropping Despite Coercive Mandates — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link May 8, 2024 — Type 1 Diabetes Following Flu Vaccine; “Kimber Furr’s daughter was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes after a flu shot, and her mom passed away after a Covid booster. After all they experienced, the Furr family has decided to stop vaccinating, altogether.” — Children’s Health Defense 13-min video Apr 2, 2024 — Moderna’s mRNA flu shot trial results are in …and there are danger signals. — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link Mar 22, 2024 — Flu Shots—Not Covid Boosters—Caused Strokes in Elderly, FDA Says: Among about 5 million Medicare beneficiaries who received the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 boosters, at least 11,001 had strokes within 90 days of receiving the vaccine. An FDA-backed study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association said the flu vaccine, administered along with the boosters, caused the strokes. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Mar 22, 2024 — The Flu Vaccine Scam; The mortality risk of the flu is also massively inflated. However, decades of never-ceasing (and never-challenged) flu shot propaganda conditioned everyone to get a vaccine that doesn’t work. — Bill Rice Jr. link Mar 20, 2024 — Influenza Vaccines Linked to Elevated Stroke Risk in Elderly: FDA Study; Getting Covid-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time led to higher risk of stroke, researchers find. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link Mar 10, 2024 — Influenza Vaccines Only 42 Percent Effective in Adults This Year — Marco Cáceres, The Vaccine Reaction link Feb 20, 2024 — Repeated annual flu vaccines increase your risk of getting flu — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Feb 14, 2024 — Flu Shots Are Fighting a Nonexistent Enemy: All viruses have a natural order. Human attempts to control this order can lead to more complex problems. — Dr. Yuhong Dong MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link Jan 18, 2024 — 2022-2023 Vaccine Provided Little Protection Against Influenza: Despite CDC False Claims, Heavily Promoted Vaccine Failed to Protect Against Severe Outcomes — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Dec 29, 2023 — Repeat Influenza Vaccination Linked to Higher Risk of Infection: CDC Preprint — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link Dec 29, 2023 — Repeat Influenza Vaccination Linked to Higher Risk of Infection: CDC Preprint — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link Dec 23, 2023 — Giving Up the Belief in Flu Shots — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, GreenMedInfo link Dec 10, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Healthy’ 15-Month-Old Girl Dies Two Days After Routine Vaccination — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link Nov 21, 2023 — CDC: Last Year’s Flu Shot Was Less Than 50 Percent Effective for Children and Adolescents — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link Oct 17, 2023 — Two Types of People Who Should Never Get the Flu Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link [reprint from Sep 26, 2019] Sep 21, 2023 — Flu Shot Killed My 7 Year Old Daughter; “Nicole and Brooklyn… unveil what happened to little Kaylynne. It was a single flu shot that took the girl’s life, according to her mother. The family took Kaylynne’s case to court, and Nicole brought 50 pages worth of documentation from the litigation on to the Bus for her interview… Vaccine injuries and deaths completely change the lives of those who experience them [and] the loss of Kaylynne took a toll on Nicole and the rest of her family.” — Children’s Health Defense 9-min video Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link Aug 2, 2023 — Baby Dies After Flu Shot; “Corbyn got a flu shot at 9:30 in the morning, and he was dead between 9 and 11 p.m. that evening. Corbyn’s mother said that when she was laying him on the table to be vaccinated, something inside her screamed ‘No, don’t do it.’ But the moment had passed.” — Children's Health Defense 2-min video Mar 29, 2022 — For you amateur (or professional) data scientists; “In the 1980-81 flu season Americans received 12 million flu shots. In the 2017-18 season, they received 155 million. In the 1980-81 season, the United States had 227 million people and about 20,000 flu deaths. In the 2017-18 season, the United States had 327 million people and 52,000-81,000 flu deaths (the CDC initially estimated 81,000, then years later - after Covid hit - offered the new lower estimate, which had the effect of making Covid look even worse.) — Alex Berenson link Mar 29, 2022 — (Influenza) virus gonna virus: We increased flu shots over 15-fold between 1980 and 2020. You’ll never believe what happened next — Alex Berenson link Mar 7, 2019 — Is the Flu Vaccine Really ‘Working Well’ This Year? — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link Dec 21, 2018 — Research: Flu Vaccine Increases Your Risk of Infecting Others by 6X — GreenMedInfo, Waking Times link Oct 10, 2018 — What’s Behind the CDC Claiming 80,000 Died From Flu Last Winter? — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Waking Times link Spring 2018 — Vaccine Adjuvant, Suspect in Gulf War Syndrome, Added to Influenza Vaccine — Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (peer-reviewed journal) link Feb 15, 2018 — Past Encounters with the Flu Shape Vaccine Response: Immune history influences vaccine effectiveness, interacting with other potential problems arising from the manufacturing process; "The problem is that the virus changes ever so slightly from year to year... Antibodies produced from our first encounters with the flu, either from vaccines or infection, tend to take precedence over ones generated by later inoculations. So even when the vaccine is a good match for a given year, if someone has a history with the flu, the immune response to a new vaccine could be less protective. This story may be complicated by an additional factor, which is that the vaccine could be inducing a weak immune response in many who receive it. 'We see that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were infected with similar flu viruses and that the vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response from most people in our study,' said Yonatan Grad, MD, PhD, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of the study." — University of Chicago Medical Center link Feb 1, 2018 — Vaccines to prevent influenza in healthy adults; "The aim of this Cochrane Review, first published in 1999, was to summarise research that looks at the effects of immunising healthy adults with influenza vaccines during influenza seasons. We used information from randomised trials comparing vaccines with dummy vaccines or nothing... We found 52 clinical trials of over 80,000 adults... 71 people would need to be vaccinated to avoid one influenza case, and 29 would need to be vaccinated to avoid one case of influenza-like illness (ILI). Vaccination may have little or no appreciable effect on hospitalisations... or number of working days lost. — Demicheli V. et al, Cochrane link Jan 18, 2018 — Infectious virus in exhaled breath of symptomatic seasonal influenza cases from a college community; "... observation of an association between repeated vaccination and increased viral aerosol generation..." — Jing Yan et al, PNAS link Jan 1, 2018 — The evidence for a lower risk of influenza and influenza-like illness in the elderly with vaccination is limited by biases in the design or conduct of the studies. — GreenMedInfo link Oct 11, 2016 — Flu Vaccine Effectiveness in Question; “Mounting research suggests getting an annual flu shot may be ill advised for long-term health, and doesn’t actually work in the first place. An analysis of influenza vaccine effectiveness reveals that, between 2005 and 2015, the flu vaccine was less than 50 percent effective more than half of the time. Recent studies show that, with each successive annual flu vaccination, the protection afforded by the vaccine appears to diminish. It may also increase your risk of contracting more serious influenza infections.” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link Nov 11, 2015 — Getting a flu shot every year? More may not be better — Helen Branswell, STAT link Mar 8, 2015 — Influenza Vaccine Causes Illness and Immune Dysfunction — Vaccine Papers link Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link Jan 14, 2015 — Deaths after Fluad flu vaccine and the epidemic of panic in Italy; “We report the detrimental effects of poorly managed risk communication. On 27 November 2014, the Italian Medicines Agency suspended, as a precautionary measure, the use of two batches of Fluad flu vaccine after three post-vaccination deaths… reported through the Network of Pharmacovigilance were deemed to be associated with the vaccine…” — Carlo Signorelli et al, BMJ link Apr 3, 2014 — Guillain Barré Syndrome is #1 Side Effect of Vaccine Injury Compensations due to Flu Shots — Health Impact News link Feb 9, 2014 — CDC Inflates Flu Death Stats to Sell More Flu Vaccines; “As can be seen from the graphic above, which is a screen shot of selected text directly from the CDC’s own website, the CDC claims they don’t really know how many people die from the flu each year. The reason given as to why they make estimates is ‘it is important to convey the full burden of the seasonal flu to the public.’ … The other way that statement could be read is that the burden to the public is to purchase more flu vaccines, since they are manufactured ahead of time and stockpiled for the flu season. According to Lawrence Solomon, that is exactly what they are doing. They are inflating the numbers to encourage more flu vaccine sales. While the most common number cited by the media is 36,000 deaths a year, actual death certificates only list about 500 per year. And since a laboratory test is not usually taken to determine if it was actually the influenza virus, only 15-20 percent of those 500 recorded flu deaths were actually due to the flu, which means the real numbers are about 100 or less. But it would be very difficult to sell 145 million doses of the flu vaccine if the public knew less than 100 people died each year from the flu.” — Health Impact News link Jan 5, 2014 — Flu Vaccine is the most Dangerous Vaccine in the U. S. based on Settled Cases for Injuries — Health Impact News link Mar 15, 2012 — Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine; “We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, TIV recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections. Being protected against influenza, TIV recipients may lack temporary non-specific immunity that protected against other respiratory viruses.” — Benjamin J. Cowling et al, Clinical Infectious Diseases link Jan 31, 2011 — The effectiveness of the 2008-2009 seasonal flu vaccine in England was -6%. — GreenMedInfo link Apr 6, 2010 — New Canadian studies suggest seasonal flu shot increased H1N1 [Swine Flu] risk — Maryn McKenna, CIDRAP link Jan 1, 2010 — There is little evidence supporting the belief that vaccines are effective in preventing influenza in healthy adults. — GreenMedInfo link Jan 1, 2010 — Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers who work with the elderly has no effect on laboratory-proven influenza, pneumonia or deaths from pneumonia. — GreenMedInfo link Sep 1, 2009 — Inactivated flu vaccines have not been proven to be effective or safe in preventing influenza in healthy children under two. — GreenMedInfo link May 20, 2009 — Children Who Get Flu Vaccine Have Three Times Risk Of Hospitalization For Flu, Study Suggests — American Thoracic Society, Science Daily link Feb 14, 2005 — Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population; "We examined influenza-related deaths in the entire US elderly population by estimating seasonal numbers of excess all-cause deaths. These estimates, which provide the best available national estimates of the fraction of all winter deaths that are specifically attributable to influenza, show that the observational studies must overstate the mortality benefits of the vaccine. For the 33 seasons studied, influenza-related mortality (excess all-cause mortality) was always less than 10% of the total number of winter deaths among the elderly. This period included the 1968 pandemic and the severe 1997-1998 season during which the mismatched vaccine formulation provided little protection; for both of these seasons, the estimated influenza-related mortality was probably very close to what would have occurred had no vaccine been available. We conclude, therefore, that there are not enough influenza-related deaths to support the conclusion that vaccination can reduce total winter mortality among the US elderly population by as much as half." — Lone Simonsen PhD et al, JAMA link Jul 1, 2004 — Maternal influenza vaccination during pregnancy does not reduce the incidence of acute respiratory illness visits among infants. — GreenMedInfo link April 1964 — The Epidemiological Basis for the Control of Influenza; “An appraisal of experience for the past three and a half years indicates little progress in control of influenza… There is little evidence that recent vaccines have significantly prevented clinical illness, as well as equally little evidence to evaluate effects on mortality.” — Dr. Alexander D. Langmuir MD et al, American Journal of Public Health link

Pneumonia, PCV, PPSV, Hib, Meningitis, Rotavirus

Pneumonia, Pneumococcal Conjugae, Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease, Haemophilus Influenzae type B (Hib), Meningitis, Rotavirus

“Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is a bacterium that can cause illnesses ranging from ear infections to pneumonia to meningitis.” [source]

“The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections… None of the… conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER” The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth from 2003 through 2007 was associated with 19 different medical conditions, according to a study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine. The conditions include life-threatening side effects at rates “significantly higher” than other Hib vaccines. The study… compared adverse events among children who received HibTITER to those among children who received other Hib vaccines… Vaccines for Hib in young children were first licensed in 1987… In 2007, Pfizer “quietly” pulled the reformulated HibTITER vaccine off the market, Hooker told The Defender… The Medicaid data revealed 19 different diagnoses associated with HibTITER at frequencies significantly higher than those associated with other Hib vaccines… The adverse events, ranging from mild to life-threatening, included respiratory, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and generalized infections; ear, nose and throat medical conditions; and other conditions. None of the serious or even life-threatening conditions identified were listed as possible adverse events on the package insert for HibTITER. Brenda Baletti PhD Rotavirus vaccine in infants increases chance of serious condition that can cause death A rotavirus vaccine used in India increases infants’ risk of intussusception, a serious bowel condition that if left untreated could cause death, according to a new peer-reviewed study… U.S. rotavirus vaccines may pose similar risks. John Michael-Dumais “The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin.” Prevnar 20, manufactured by Pfizer and targeting 20 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae… what makes this vaccine particularly insidious is how perfectly it demonstrates the systematic deception at the heart of the childhood vaccination program. The FDA's own documentation reveals that most pneumococcal infections are mild, yet parents are terrorized with rare worst-case scenarios to manufacture consent for injecting their babies at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months with a cocktail containing aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, and modified diphtheria toxin. The package insert admits there's no established antibody level that predicts protection, and for seven of the twenty strains, approval was based solely on antibody production - not disease prevention. This is the same playbook used for every childhood vaccine: exaggerate the threat, hide the true risks, and redefine effectiveness to mean "produces antibodies" rather than "prevents disease." The clinical trial fraud runs even deeper, as exposed in Aaron Siri's devastating exchange with Dr. Paul Offit… Instead of saline placebos, these trials use other vaccines or toxic aluminum adjuvants as "controls," then declare the new vaccine safe because it causes no more harm than the equally untested comparator. This "vaccine safety pyramid scheme," as Siri calls it, just claimed another victim: in June 2025, the FDA approved MenQuadfi for infants as young as 6 weeks old, despite 5.3% experiencing serious adverse events in trials. How was this deemed acceptable? Because it was compared to Menveo (3.6% serious events), which was compared to Menactra, which was compared to Menomune - none ever tested against a true placebo. In Prevnar's case, the same shell game showed serious adverse events in 8.2% of recipients - including death, life-threatening conditions, and permanent disability - yet this was deemed acceptable because the control vaccine showed similar devastation. As Siri notes, this is "morally and ethically bankrupt," especially when pharmaceutical companies' paid researchers decide which deaths and injuries to count as vaccine-related. The entire safety assessment is theater, designed to create the illusion of scientific rigor while protecting the program rather than children. Lies are Unbekoming “Vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections!” In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical. Mark Bishofsky, The Truth Expedition Infant died two days after being injected with six vaccines Two-month old Berit… died 2 days after multiple vaccines: DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumococcal Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines. Dr. William Makis MD For Older Adults, Pneumococcal Vaccine “Not Particularly Effective” While widely used, [the pneumococcal vaccine] is not particularly effective for older adults, offering at best 50% protection against pneumonia. Worse, antibody levels drop back to pre-vaccination levels within 6-10 years. World Council for Health Babies, Children, and Adults Vaccinated with Live Virus Vaccines Can Shed for Months, Infecting Others Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR, rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease. Weston A. Price Foundation

Feb 1, 2025 — Vaccinating Over 65s: Lifesaving or a Misplaced Bet? Vaccines are supposed to be the cornerstone of public health, especially to protect the elderly – but do they work well enough for older adults? — World Council for Health link Jan 14, 2025 — Vaccines Pose Small Breathing Risk to Premature Babies, Trial Shows: Apnea is more common in hospitalized preterm infants after routine vaccinations. [Apnea is a temporary cessation of breathing.] — Cara Michelle Miller, The Epoch Times link Jan 10, 2025 — Experts Raise Questions About SIDS After Study Shows Vaccinating Preterm Babies Greatly Increases Risk of Apnea: Hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies, according to a new study. — Michael Nevradakis, Children’s Health Defense link Jan 7, 2025 — Trust the Science? Faulty Study Analysis; “In this study of 223 infants, 107 were vaccinated, and 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated infants received the pneumococcal, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, polio, and haemophilus influenza vaccines—seven injections! The average gestational age was 27 weeks. It’s my opinion that jabbing tiny humans this early in life is straight-up unethical.” — The Truth Expedition link Jan 7, 2025 — Protecting Neonates: Evaluating Apnea Risks and Aluminum Exposure in NICU Immunizations; Infants must breathe to live. Dr. McCullough points to SIDS as a likely result of vaccine-induced apnea. — James Lyons-Weiler link Nov 7, 2024 — Vaccine ‘Quietly’ Pulled Off Market in 2007 Now Linked to 19 Diseases — 35 Million Babies Who Got the Shot Now at Risk as Adults: The thimerosal-free HibTITER pediatric vaccine marketed by Wyeth (since acquired by Pfizer) from 2003 through 2007 was linked to 19 medical conditions, according to a study by Children’s Health Defense scientists. — Brenda Baletti, Children’s Health Defense link Nov 1, 2024 — Adverse outcome detection of childhood administered thimerosal-free HibTITER — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine link Jul 18, 2024 — CHD: Jacqueline’s son was vaccine injured at 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD 6-min video Jul 16, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injuries – 6 month old Evee Gayle Clobes died 1.5 days after her childhood vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 19, 2024 — Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines; “By examining all 7 combinations of 3 vaccines (HepB, PNC, and Rota) in context of the base and widely administered set of 3 others (DTaP, HIB, and IPV) we describe contextually relevant diseases pertaining to development, respiratory, and suspected infectious disease. We additionally go on to describe adverse outcome frequency trends… the greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses.” — Karl Jablonowski & Brian Hooker, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link Jun 13, 2024 — India’s Rotavirus Vaccine Increases Risk of Serious Bowel Condition in Infants — Are U.S. Vaccines Any Safer? — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link May 11, 2024 — CHD - Childhood vaccines - 4 month vaccines lead to lifelong seizures (Karen McLane, Mar. 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD 8-min video Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 17, 2024 — Brenda McDowell's Triplets - 'They Lost Their Smiles', shut down within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines: later diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder — Dr. William Makis MD video Sep 9, 2023 — Autopsy Confirms Infant Died from Over-Vaccination; Maine Mom, RN, Paid Ultimate Price Trusting Her Doctors; “A toxicology report shows that a new mom in Maine was right. Her baby, Sawyer, died when he was just eight weeks and six days old, just 34 hours after being vaccinated.” — Jennifer Margulis link Feb 2, 2015 — Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease; “Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.” — Weston A. Price Foundation, GlobeNewswire link Jul 4, 2013 — Curcumin Found to Outperform Pneumococcal Vaccines In Protecting Infants — Dave Mihalovic, Prevent Disease (Waking Times) link

Anthrax, Swine Flu, Smallpox, TB

H1NI Flu = “Swine Flu”

Jul 23, 2024 — Anthrax Military Vaccine – Retired US Air Force Colonel Tom Rempfer; “The military knew the anthrax vaccine did not work. There were … significant quality control deviations. It was a broken operation, total malfunction.” — Dr. William Makis MD 15-min video Jul 15, 2024 — CHD: Debbie’s son Braden got Diabetes after DTaP & Meningitis Vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 14, 2024 — Childhood Vaccine Injury – 2 month old Berit “Bear” died 2 days after multiple vaccines (DTaP, Hep. B, IPV, Hib, Pneumo Conjugate 13, and Rotavirus vaccines) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jul 7, 2024 — 19 year old Christopher Kalevi Kanervisto Got Influenza H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu) and Died in His Sleep 1 Month Later — Dr. William Makis MD link Jun 20, 2024 — The Mantra “Safe and Effective” Began with Smallpox Vaccines; Were They “Safe and Effective”? — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link Jun 3, 2024 — Health Officials Push Mpox Vaccine After Bavarian Nordic’s FDA-Approved Shot Hits Commercial Market — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link May 1, 2024 — “Unyielding” Story of Military Anthrax Vaccine Debacle; Thomas Rempfer Relentlessly Exposing a Bad Vaccine, Laws Broken, Nefarious Letter Bombs, and Parallels with the Covid-19 Vaccine Disaster — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link and 53-min video Apr 23, 2024 — 6 Month Old Liam Received 5 Vaccines (HepB, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and Died within Hours of Vaccination — Dr. William Makis MD link Apr 8, 2024 — Polio Vaccine Causes Hundreds of Polio Infections in Africa, WHO Scientists Confirm: ‘Pan African Medical Journal’ — Jon Fleetwood link Mar 24, 2024 — Oral Polio Vaccine Causes Nearly All Cases of Paralytic Polio; “A GPEI report published last year found that ‘vaccine-derived polioviruses are paralyzing nearly 50 times more children than wild polioviruses.’ Of the 674 confirmed cases of paralytic polio reported from 28 countries during the 12 months up leading up to July 31, 2023, only 16 were caused by type 1 wild poliovirus. The remaining 658 confirmed cases were caused by polioviruses (type 1 and type 2) derived from the oral polio vaccines themselves.” — Marco Cáceres, The Vaccine Reaction link Nov 25, 2023 — What Can the Smallpox Vaccine Disaster Teach Us About Spike Protein Injuries? — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link Sep 20, 2018 — Pandemrix vaccine: why was the public not told of early warning signs?; "Eight years after the pandemic influenza outbreak, a lawsuit alleging that GlaxoSmithKline’s Pandemrix vaccine caused narcolepsy has unearthed internal reports suggesting problems with the vaccine’s safety. Peter Doshi asks what this means for the future of transparency during public health emergencies. In October 2009, the US National Institutes of Health infectious diseases chief, Anthony Fauci, appeared on YouTube to reassure Americans about the safety of the 'swine flu' vaccine. 'The track record for serious adverse events is very good. It’s very, very, very rare that you ever see anything that’s associated with the vaccine that’s a serious event,' he said. Four months earlier, the World Health Organization had declared H1N1 influenza a pandemic, and by October 2009 the new vaccines were being rolled out across the world. A similar story was playing out in the UK, with prominent organisations, including the Department of Health, British Medical Association, and Royal Colleges of General Practitioners, working hard to convince a reluctant NHS workforce to get vaccinated. 'We fully support the swine flu vaccination programme … The vaccine has been thoroughly tested,' they declared in a joint statement. Except, it hadn’t." — Peter Doshi, BMJ link Sep 25, 2017 — Association of spontaneous abortion with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine containing H1N1pdm09 in 2010–11 and 2011–12; “Spontaneous abortion was associated with [swine] influenza vaccination in the preceding 28 days.” — James G. Donahue et al, Vaccine link Jan 11, 2016 — In seven studies of BCG-vaccinated children, DTP vaccination was associated with an increase in mortality in girls. — GreenMedInfo link [“Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease.” – CDC] Feb 17, 2012 — Norway Paying Victims of Swine Flu Vaccine — The Local No link Jan 6, 2012 — Possible Association of New-Onset Seizure with the H1N1 Influenza Vaccine; "We describe a 59-year-old African-American man with severe chronic heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who experienced a new-onset, generalized tonic-clonic seizure less than 1 hour after receiving the H1N1 vaccine... His medical history, physical examination, and targeted investigations revealed no evidence of other potential etiologies for his seizure." — Dr. Ahmad Kaako MD & Dr. Victor O. Kolade MD, Pharmacotherapy link April 1920 — Horrors of Vaccination Exposed and Illustrated; “It must be here remembered that it was admitted that the old smallpox inoculation had a certain preventive power and yet it was finally condemned and abandoned for reasons of its great danger as causing more disease and death than it prevented.” — Chas. M. Higgins link Jan 25, 1896 — The Case Against Vaccination [Address during Glouceser Smallpox Epidemic]; “The medical profession of to-day is divided into two great sections. On the one hand we have a section, who form, I am bound to say, the majority, who believe that the only remedy for small-pox is vaccination with all its risks. On the other hand there is another section, the minority to which I have the honour to belong, which believes that the remedy for small-pox is not vaccination but sanitation—(cheers)— which is accompanied by no risk at all. We protest against the diseasing of children by Act of Parliament. We say that small-pox is a filth disease, and that if we get rid of the filth we shall get rid of the disease. We also declare that when a person is ill the doctor is justified in doing all he possibly can for his patient; but when a person is well he has no right whatever to interfere with the normal functions of the human body as he does when he introduces disease, especially the disease of an inferior animal, unless he can give a distinct and absolute guarantee, not only that the operation will effect the purpose avowed, but also that it will produce no injurious results.” — Dr. Walter Hadwen MD link

Cancer

Feb 4, 2025 — Precision-AI Oncology: A Safer, Scalable Replacement Than mRNA Cancer Vaccines: Signal-Based Medicine | Safer Replacement Than mRNA Cancer Vaccines; "The push for rapid '48-hour mRNA cancer vaccine deployment; represents a profit-driven race that places speed over safety. This strategy mirrors the rushed interventions seen during the pandemic, resulting in serious unintended consequences—immune dysregulation, genetic instability, and persistent health complications." — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Nicolas Hulscher MPH, Dr. John Catanzaro link Jan 28, 2025 — Cancer NanoVaccines? Only 0.7% of nanoparticles have been successfully delivered to the tumor (median value); "A striking review by Wilhelm et al. in 2016 revealed that after extensively reviewing 10 years of nanoparticle research... only 0.7% of nanoparticles have been successfully delivered to the tumor... Nanoparticles aim to reduce immunotoxicities associated with conventional drugs but can also indirectly induce many immunotoxic effects of their own. Their... characteristics... such as size and large surface area, make them susceptible to undesirable interactions when administered intravenously..." — Outraged Human link Jan 23, 2025 — Larry Ellison Sells Stargate AI-Driven Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccines Developed in 48 Hours — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link Sep 14, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 31 year old UK Rugby player Calvin Nap developed Turbo Cancer (Glioblastoma) and was given a 200,000GBP “Cancer Vaccine” that didn’t work. He died Aug. 27, 2024. — Dr. William Makis MD link 2019 — Immunotoxicity Considerations for Next Generation Cancer Nanomedicines; "Interest and funding in nanotechnology for oncological applications is thriving... Upon intravenous administration, nanomaterials interact with constituents of the blood inducing a wide range of associated immunotoxic effects." — Gary Hannon et al, Advanced Science link

Bird Flu, Mpox, Pandemic Industry

H5N1 = Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 = A/H5N1 = Avian Influenza

Bird Flu vaccine discovered to contain neurotoxin mercury, dogDNA, cancer-causing chemicals.– Jon Fleetwood

See The Pandemic Industry: Bird Flu (H5N1), Virus X for more details

Covid-19

Children’s Hearts Don’t Have Inflammatory Damage from Covid; They Have it From Covid Vaccines

Myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after Covid-19 infection, according to a recent preprint led by researchers at Oxford University, which compared health outcomes among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated children. — May 31, 2024

Turbo Cancer is the Name Given to Aggressive, Rapid-Onset Cancers in Healthy Individuals Following Covid Injections

Although there’s no official medical definition for what doctors are calling “turbo cancers,” the term is commonly used to define aggressive, rapid-onset cancers resistant to treatment — primarily in young, healthy individuals following Covid-19 vaccination. These cases often present in a late stage with metastasis and quickly turn fatal. — Jul 28, 2023

A Reason Behind the Injection-Caused Cancer May be Due to the Spike Protein Inhibiting “an Important Tumor Suppressor Protein”

A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which may lead to increased incidence of cancer. — Apr 16, 2024

325 Autopsies Reviewed: 74% of Sudden Deaths Due to C19 Vaccine

In 2023, The Lancet censored and cancelled a ground-breaking Covid-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads. I’ve learned that it has just passed peer review and will be published. 74% of sudden deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine. 325 autopsies reviewed. — Dr. William Makis MD, Jun 19, 2024

“Kidney Failure Deaths are Surging Among People Who Received Covid mRNA Vaccines”

Renowned statistician John Beaudoin made the discovery after analyzing official state government mortality data. Since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were unleashed on the public in early 2021, Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury (AKI) in the United States alone. As Beaudoin explains in a new interview, excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155k Americans died from AKI. – Frank Bergman, Oct 18, 2024

Summary of Research Findings from Multiple Sources

See Covid-19 Injections: Research and Reports for lists by topic (Heart Issues, Cancers, Death, More Harms) and by date.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

