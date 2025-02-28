To help compensate for the lack of information from establishment medicine on successful cancer treatments, we’ve curated the following.

Treatment Suppression — Evidence demonstrating that healing modalities that don’t benefit the medical industry have been underutilized, suppressed, and disparaged, and providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment markets have been condemned, intimidated and attacked

Protocols, Dosing, Purchase — Protocols from original sources + dosage considerations and purchase of difficult-to-find treatments

Testimonials (you’re here) — More than 300 medical and personal testimonials of cancer reversal and recovery

Therapeutics — More than 60 evidence-based treatments including nutrients, repurposed drugs, and essential oils

Research — More than 180 references for published research documenting cancer reversal

Note: This page is updated regularly. In the event that your device “caches” pages, you may wish to occasionally verify that you’re seeing the latest version. You can do that by checking the latest dates noted in testimonials below, by “clearing your cache”, by seeing a copy of this page on our website, or by emailing us.

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

Dr. Marik introduces the CSC protocol … The approach is centered on the use of Ivermectin as this has proven to be the repurposed drug that is most active in blocking CSC pathways based on extensive review of the world’s peer-reviewed medical literature with AI’s assistance.

Dr. Marik began his interview with a scathing critique of the current outdated cancer treatment model based on the genetic theory of cancer. This theory is a failed model and thus, treatment based on this model has also failed… The evidence is clear that cancer is driven by metabolic abnormalities propagated through defective mitochondria… Once established, cancer can sustain itself indefinitely by regrowing from microscopic and slowly dividing cellular roots, the Cancer Stem Cells or CSCs… This explains why much of cancer treatment is doomed to fail. Because when these CSCs regrow the cancer, metastases will result. Metastasis is the cause of 90% of cancer-related deaths…

Scott’s story is tragic. He has been repeatedly betrayed by Modern Medicine… I wish Scott had told us the name of his Oncologist, and the name of the Cancer Center he was treated at, so that other Cancer patients could avoid them and save themselves from harm. Unfortunately, he hasn’t given us these names. Instead, he has given the world my name, for reasons I don’t understand. I have never been Scott’s doctor. I was his Health Coach, very briefly. Our Health Coaching relationship lasted 1.5 months, at which point Scott left. Scott supposedly tried Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, for a total of 1 month. Scott never completed my Ivermectin Protocol, which is a minimum of 3 months with follow-up blood work and imaging. So we will never know if Ivermectin and Fenbendazole would have worked for him or not. Trying it for one month and then stopping, is not sufficient to make any sort of conclusion. It is the equivalent of doing one chemo cycle, stopping and declaring chemo doesn’t work. It takes approximately 3 months to see significant changes on blood cancer markers and imaging. During that time, PSA may go up due to cancer cell killing and release of cancer antigens. So for the… Twitter posts which had the same identical language: “he tried it, it didn’t work”, all of these posts were entirely false.

As you might suspect, adding safe and non-toxic repurposed drugs can exponentially improve one’s chances of survival … My friend Evan credits much of his success to their protocol. But unfortunately, fewer than 2% of glioblastoma patients survive more than three years, and one must logically ask why he has survived. And the answer is that he chose to do something different than the standard of care, which on average produces a survival of only 12.7 months. Evan decided to add a repurposed drug combination which has been the common denominator of survival in almost all the success stories I have covered… I don’t know about you, but if I were dealing with advanced colon cancer, I would not be satisfied with the standard toxic treatment plan and its abysmal outcome rates. So instead, I would try to improve my chances. And I would start by looking at what other long-term cancer survivors did that worked. And I would follow that up with PubMed studies published by non-captured scientists in non-captured medical journals . The results of using Ivermectin in cancer are extraordinary. Considering that Ivermectin has none of the toxic side effects of [chemotherapy], let us examine Rick’s experience.

Consider that the chemotherapy usually is… a cocktail involving three drugs… 5-FU… LV… and oxaliplatin. This treatment is the same as it has been for 20 years; it is outdated and barbaric, and certainly, our modern science offers much less toxic and more effective options. Common sense should tell you that all science has rocketed forward light years these past two decades, and our best and brightest medical minds can do much better than a 15% survival rate in 2023. However, using these solutions to save hundreds of thousands of patients from cancer each year, I would argue, is possible, but not nearly as profitable for Big Pharma and their brethren. Thus, these options remain suppressed… The annual overall cost of cancer care in the United States alone is $183 billion… Moreover, the toxicity of such chemotherapy adds to the profitability in a perverse way – because by creating bone marrow suppression, there is the need for further expensive hospitalization from resulting infections, related treatments including IV antibiotics, platelet, and blood transfusions, and as I will later highlight, even resuscitation from myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest.

Recently I reported on a case of Stage IV Colon Cancer that appeared hopeless . The gentleman, Rick, had widespread metastatic disease affecting the liver and lymph nodes and was told his cancer was “unsurvivable.” At most, he had six months left, according to his oncologist. Following adding Ivermectin, his tumor markers dropped from 1489 to 4.7, and his metastases calcified and shrunk … Dr. Tess Lawrie recently reported on a case of ovarian metastatic cancer with subsequent involvement of the peritoneum… Despite an initial tumor marker level of 288, following Ivermectin and three chemotherapy sessions, her Ca125 level dropped to 22. There was a substantial regression with no trace of tumor on the peritoneum. The surgeon was stupefied. His comment, ‘It’s remarkable. I didn’t expect that.’ … Following removing the uterus and ovaries, the surgeon added, ‘This is extraordinary. No tumor. Some dead cells on the peritoneum that I removed. The biopsy confirmed that everything has gone – Ca125 at 3.’ And now, more case reports are flooding in.”

Aug 26, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Virginia woman with 8cm Breast Cancer, poorly differentiated, has no chemo side effects! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 42 year old woman with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer to lungs, liver and shoulder, is Cancer Free after one year! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old Texas woman with Stage 4 Breast cancer and bone metastases - after 2 months almost all bone mets are GONE! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 78 year old GERMAN man with NSCLC Lung Cancer sees dramatic tumor shrinkage (96%) after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 64 year old man from Yerevan, ARMENIA with Stage 4 Rectal cancer and 14cm liver mets has incredible response after 3 weeks. Oncologist shocked! — — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 17. 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 59 year old New York woman with High Grade GLIOMA has excellent results after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 44 yo Texas man was diagnosed with Stage 4 TURBO Lung Cancer after 2 Pfizer vaccines (high Spike protein 4 years later) - now NED after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE SUCCESS STORIES: Parkinson's Disease Cured in 4 Months & Complete Metabolic Response in Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Aug 11, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 48 year old Pennsylvania woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer has miraculous result after 3 months – tumor shrinks 99.2% — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 49 year old woman from Lebanon with aggressive undifferentiated Stage 4 Lung Cancer has miraculous PET four months later! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 76 year old San Francisco woman with Stage 4 Mullerian Carcinoma (Ovarian) with brain metastases reports after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 78 year old Nebraska PARKINSON'S DISEASE patient of 8 years, cured after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 25 year old woman in Greece with Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma metastatic to the lungs, sees positive results after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 72 year old Dallas, Texas woman with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer outlives her Oncologist's life expectancy prediction — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 4, 2025 — FENBENDAZOLE and CHLORINE DIOXIDE Testimonial - CAT with a liver tumor at end of life lives! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 16 year old Canadian boy with Lyme disease sees improvement after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 70 year old Canadian man with Stage 3 rectal cancer, update after 7 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 86 year old man with Salivary Gland Adenocarcinoma takes a Protocol for 7 weeks and has incredible results on surgery! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 31, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDZOLE Testimonial - 89 year old Florida woman with multifocal Lung Cancer reports after 5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 31, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old New York man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and CA19-9 14934 reports after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old Minnesota Man with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome) sees correlation between Ivermectin and Mebendazole levels and blasts — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old North Carolina woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to bones reports after 1 month (tumor shrinkage by over 50%) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 64 year old Nevada man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to lungs and spine - PSA drops 79 to 0.32 after 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 54 year old Physician from Georgia was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer Recurrence, reports after 4 months that he is in remission! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 62 year old California woman with BRCA2 mutation had Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer recurrence to the peritoneum, reports after 5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 26, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 75 year old Florida man was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma with bone lesions, reports after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old New York man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer reports after 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 24, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old South Korean man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer metastatic to the liver reports after one month — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 64 year old Idaho man with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung cancer and Thyroid Cancer reports after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 59 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 Colon Cancer metastatic to liver, lymph nodes, reports after 1.5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old New York woman with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes, brain, adrenals reports after 5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 20, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 74 year old Arizona Man with a 30cm GIST Tumor reports after 4 months - tumor shrinkage and central necrosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old California man with Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer has incredible response to 4 months of therapy — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 57 year old Firefighter with Prostate Cancer sees PIRADS-5 reduce to PIRADS-2 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 73 year old with Leukoplakia on Vocal Cords — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 16, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 year old Oklahoma man with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Base of Tongue combines it with Proton Radiation - they have never seen such a case — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 74 year old North Carolina woman with new Renal Cell Carcinoma (papillary) has tumor shrinkage after 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 13, 2025 — CANINE CANCER - IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 8 year old Golden Retriever with aggressive oral squamous cell carcinoma — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 49 year old NC woman with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer metastatic to liver responds after 2 months, liver metastases shrink 84%! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 47 year old Australian woman with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer has almost complete resolution of metastases after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 11, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 61 year old NC man with Gleason 8 Prostate Cancer has no spread on surgery and drops to Gleason 7, as PSA also drops — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 65 year old Florida man with new Prostate Cancer sees improvement after 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old Florida man with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer to liver (post 2 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines) reports after 5 months: 100% resolution of liver metastases — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year Canadian woman with Stage 3 Breast Cancer after 4 months: 91% reduction of breast mass, 100% elimination of large axillary lymph nodes up to 3.6cm — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE - 45 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer to bones reports after 6 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 6, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 76 year old Canadian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer reports after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - 83 year old woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer is now Cancer Free after 7 months!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 4, 2025 — NEWS: FENBENDZAZOLE at BP Life (Happy July 4th!) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 4, 2025 — NEWS: IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Source in America - All Family Pharmacy in Florida (Happy July 4th!) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 year old man, sailing enthusiast living in Mexico, with 13cm Vertebral Lymphoma, almost cancer free after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - 53 year old Pennsylvania man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer metastatic to Liver, reports after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old Canadian man was diagnosed with high grade Invasive Bladder Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 44 year old Australian Man with Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) reports after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 72 year old woman in Egypt with Stage 4 Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer metastatic to the brain has up to 96% tumor volume reduction — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old NY man with Stage 4 Prostate mCRPC sees PSA drop for first time — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 81 year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (8.4cm) metastatic to left adrenal (3.9cm) - update at 5 months - almost complete resolution! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 73 year old California woman with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer metastatic to liver and nodes has 40% tumor shrinkage after 1 month — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 28, 2025 — TOPICAL IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 77 year old Ontario Nurse with a new breast mass, which disappears by the time she is to get a biopsy — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 yo Canadian woman with Stage 4 Breast cancer metastatic to bones and lungs sees dramatic improvement in quality of life — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 27, 2025 — NEWS: Zerohedge: Cancer Patients Recover By Taking Repurposed Anti-Parasitic Drugs (featuring Dr.William Makis) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 26, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old Ontario man with Glioblastoma (unmethylated) reports after 5 months - no recurrence — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 25, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: American sources of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole, tested for 99% purity! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 yo Canadian man with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma (9x7x11cm mediastinal mass) goes into remission after 3 months with Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Radiation! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 25, 2025 — MEBENDAZOLE - The "Dewormer" with a patent from Johns Hopkins University for treatment of CANCER! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 24, 2025 — How 1 Cancer Survivor Triggered Interest in Repurposed Antiparasitic Drugs: Growing numbers of cancer sufferers are trying the Tippens Protocol—a remedy not approved by the FDA—with oncologists reporting good anecdotal success. — Huey Freeman, The Epoch Times link

Jun 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old Canadian retired ICU nurse with Stage 3C Ovarian Cancer reports after 4 months atric dentist with Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Cancer Unknown Primary, is almost cancer free after 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 56 year old retired pediatric dentist with Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Cancer Unknown Primary, is almost cancer free after 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 74 year old Canadian man with Glioblastoma gives an exciting update after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE and METHYLENE BLUE Testimonial - Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient with bone metastases has a dramatic response, breast tumor shrinks, lymph node and lung metastases disappear! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 34 year old Arizona woman with Stage 3 Breast Cancer has 80% tumor shrinkage of primary and 100% resolution of axillary nodes after 3.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 26 year old man with a 9.4cm Large B-Cell Grey Zone Lymphoma mass, CANCER FREE after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 15, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old Netherlands Man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer with a solitary liver metastasis. In 4 months, it shrunk by 99.7%! Shocking story! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonials - 50 Testimonials since Big Pharma attacks started 3 weeks ago! (Part 2) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonials - 50 Testimonials since Big Pharma attacks started 3 weeks ago! (Part 1) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 year old GA woman with Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer recurrence to liver & ascites, has dramatic improvement after only 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 61 year old Florida man with Stage 4 Appendix Cancer has an incredible response after only 2 months! 68% tumor volume reduction — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 11, 2025 — FENBENDAZOLE and CHLORINE DIOXIDE Testimonial - CAT with Liver Cancer was offered euthanasia, now doing well after 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old WA woman was diagnosed with 2 types of Stage 4 Lung Cancer (NSCLC & Neuroendocrine Large Cell) metastatic to brain. Improved in only 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 9, 2025 — Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Testimonial - Alberta man avoids radical prostatectomy and full pelvic radiation, PSA 9.0 to 1.7 and doing great! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old WA woman diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer almost cancer free after 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 35 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Colorectal cancer metastatic to lungs has improvement after 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old Maryland woman was diagnosed with a Pancreatic Cancer 2.3cm, failed 3 months of chemo with Stage 4 spread to the liver. She is now Cancer Free! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBEDAZOLE and CBD Oil Testimonial - 77 year old North Carolina man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to lungs, bones, has almost complete resolution of cancer after 5 months!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old man in INDIA was diagnosed with Stage 4 Myxofibrosarcoma of leg with lung and abdominal metastases - has a dramatic response in 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 78 year old California man with poorly differentiated Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Pancreatic Cancer had a dramatic response after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 61 year old NY woman with Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer sees tumor shrinkage from 4.0 to 1.2cm in only 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer patient becomes Cancer Free after 3 months (Testimonial posted on MWD) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 26 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer Triple Negative with brain metastases responds incredibly well after 4 weeks (shrinking lung mets & brain mets) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 78 year old Australian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer sees PSA 385 to 1.2 and tumors shrinking! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and CHLORINE DIOXIDE Testimonial - Farmer clears his Lung Cancer, leaving his surgeons dumbfounded — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE TESTIMONIAL - 87 year old WA man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to bones & spine, has dramatic response, PSA 2093 to 39, shocks Oncologist! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, MEBENDAZOLE and DMSO Testimonial - 49 year old woman in Puerto Rico with Stage 3 Breast Cancer has >50% tumor shrinkage in 4 weeks! Oncologist left speechless… — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 31, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old woman from Zimbabwe with Stage 4 H&N SCC of Oropharynx has excellent response after less than 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 72 year old woman with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer has a dramatic response in 3 months with most metastases completely disappearing! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old woman with Abnormal pap test that returns negative after 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 52 year old New Zealand Woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to liver, lung and bones fails conventional therapy but gets a 2nd chance! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 27, 2025 — VIDEO TESTIMONIAL - Stage 4 Lung Cancer resolved in 8 months with Fenbendazole and CBD Oil — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 62 year old USA man with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer has recurrence after 6 years in remission, has fantastic results on Protocol + Radiation (no chemo) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 26, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old Ontario patient with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to lungs and bones has a stunning turnaround after only 2 months! Up to 99.7% tumor shrinkage — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 25, 2025 — BREAST CANCER SKIN INVOLVEMENT: Topical DMSO + Castor Oil + Ivermectin or Fenbendazole Applications - a brand new concept that could be revolutionary — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 25, 2025 — ARTICLE: SCOTT ADAMS and the Betrayal of Modern Medicine — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 64 year old woman with Stage 3B Colon Cancer did not want chemo, and was declared "Cancer Free" 3 months later! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old man in India with Stage 4 Lung Cancer baffles doctors as all tumors shrink by up to 94% after 2 months!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 52 year old California man diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer metastatic to liver and lungs has a dramatic response on PET/CT after only 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old man with Stage 4 Inoperable Pancreatic Cancer on 3rd line chemo and growing pancreatic mass - gets cancer under control with tumor shrinkage! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 year old woman with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer has dramatic drop in CA125 over 3 months and lymph node metastasis shrinks by 84%! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer has dramatic response after 3 months, 99.5% tumor shrinkage! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 17, 2025 — DMSO and IVERMECTIN PASTE Testimonial - SPINAL CANCER Disappears with New Topical Application Method — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 54 year old UK woman with Stage 3C Ovarian Cancer has CA125 drop from 7200 to 30 after 2 months. And will have less complicated surgery due to tumor shrinkage! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 16, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 48 year old Oklahoma woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer and extensive bone and adrenal metastases has almost complete resolution after 6 weeks! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 15, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 27 year old USA College Athlete with Stage 4 Colon Cancer metastatic to liver, has 99% drop in CEA and up to 86% shrinkage of liver metastases after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 49 year old Georgia man with Stage 4 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in mesentery has almost complete response after 3 months and NO CHEMO! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 61 year old Texas woman with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer to bones sees dramatic improvement after 2.5 months (75-81% tumor shrinkage) — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 49 year old Australian woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer to liver and bones who failed Kisqali, has full metabolic response on PET after only 6 weeks! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 12, 2025 — UPDATE MEGADOSAGE PROTOCOL: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 Year Old Man With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Sees 87% Drop in CA19.9 From 10951 To 1438! — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

May 11, 2025 — Ivermectin and Mebendazole Testimonial - 63 year old woman from France with Stage 4 Ovarian cancer has excellent response, CA125 from 165 to 32 and improved PET/CT scan — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old woman in Philippines with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer sees 80% tumor shrinkage after 1 month! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 52 year old Colorado patient with Stage 4 Colorectal cancer almost completely clears his cancer. Oncologist said there was only 1% chance of this outcome! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old Oregon woman with Mantle Cell Lymphoma has up to 96% tumor shrinkage — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Protocol - 52 year old Arizona patient with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer responds dramatically after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 6, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 54 year old Illinois woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer to bones has excellent response! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 36 year old California woman with multifocal Grade 4 Astrocytoma is now improving after 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old Airline Pilot diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer with brain metastases which shrunk dramatically after 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBEDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 year old USA man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer sees dramatic improvement after 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old USA man with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes, adrenals, has almost complete resolution after 1 month! — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 2, 2025 — Joe Tippens Invented a Treatment That Saved Him and Countless Others from Terminal Cancer — Robert Yoho, MD, Surviving Healthcare link

May 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 62 year old man with Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Tonsil (HPV+) progressing with Lung Metastases - Cancer Free after 2.5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old American woman with Multiple Myeloma sees improvement in blood work after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 35 year old American woman with Stage 4 Breast cancer metastatic to lymph nodes and bones sees dramatic improvement! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 65 year old patient from Sweden with recurrent Bladder Cancer becomes "Cancer Free" for the first time in 2.5 years! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 64 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 NSCLC Lung Cancer with Brain metastases has incredible response (up to 90% brain lesion shrinkage)! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 26, 2025 IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 51 year old American Woman shrinks her Breast cancer 99% prior to surgery!! Breast surgeon hasn't seen this in 30 years of practice! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial 72 year old Ohio man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer sees shrinkage of lung tumors up to 96% after only 1 month! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 24, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old California man with Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer (history of two Moderna mRNA vaccines) has excellent response after only 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old Canadian Man with Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Cancer of small bowel has great response after 1 month! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBEDAZOLE Testimonial - 61 year old Florida woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to lungs, liver, and bones, has dramatic response in 2 months - 83% tumor shrinkage! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old Florida man with Stage 4 Renal Cell Clear Cell Cancer metastatic to lungs becomes "CANCER FREE" after 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 20, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old man with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer sees dramatic improvement in 3 months! CEA drops from 96 to 3.3, liver metastasis shrinks 88% — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer post Moderna mRNA Vaccines - 46 year old USA patient improves dramatically after only 2 months! All tumors and metastases shrink! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 83 year old FLORIDA Man with Stage 3 Follicular Lymphoma has a dramatic response (almost 100% resolution), Oncologist refuses to believe it! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 16, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 2 year old girl in India with Wilm's Tumor (Kidney Cancer) metastatic to the lungs is improving. My youngest cancer patient! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 15, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 47 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes, bones (and pituitary gland) becomes cancer free after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - 65 year old man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer and multiple lung masses sees dramatic improvement after 3 months (78% tumor shrinkage) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer reports back after first 3 weeks... — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 40s year old woman, International Athlete, was diagnosed with 11cm Cholangiocarcinoma (inoperable). Had a dramatic response after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 11, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old California woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer goes from progressing metastases to "CANCER FREE" in 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - CANINE Cancer - Lymphoma success story! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 6, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old woman with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer metastatic to peritoneum sees CA125 drop from 2138 to 357, most cancer gone on PET! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 45 year old UK woman with Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with lymph node, liver and adrenal metastases, has 75% of disease gone after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Rectal Cancer (small cell Neuroendocrine) with metastases to the liver and bones has a dramatic response to therapy. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 2, 2025 — FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 77 year old Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer patient sees 99.9% drop in CA19-9 levels and shrinkage of tumors by 70 to 87%! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 77 year old woman with Stage 4 Anorectal Neuroendocrine Small Cell Cancer Carcinoma with liver and bone metastases becomes Cancer Free after 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 31, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 79 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma recurrence in the brain with 2 months to live, now cancer free! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 80 year old retired nurse with Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer with lung metastases and axillary nodes gets to "Cancer Free" after 1 year. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 29, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Australian Man with Stage 4 Malignant Melanoma with metastases to clavicle, aorta, abdomen and leg gets to "Cancer Free" after 12 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Paste and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Man with Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma gets to "No active disease" — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 70 year old woman Stage 4 Spindle Cell Sarcoma with lung metastases has tumor shrinkage — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 26, 2025 — Breast Cancer Success Stories (Many Stage 4!) With Ivermectin & Mebendazole+ Protocol; “If someone you care about is struggling with cancer, you can join the WhatsApp group I have, where thank G-d many people are able to obtain information on integrative treatments which can be used together with whatever conventional treatments are being done, to G-d willing increase chances of success while decreasing harm and side effects of the standard treatments — Brucha Weisberger link

Mar 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Farmer with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma "everywhere" gets to "Cancer Free" with secret "smoothies" so Hospital staff wouldn't find out!; “This is what you have to do to survive as a Cancer patient in Canada, the United States, Australia, UK, Ireland, etc… ‘During the entire time he was in the hospital/rehab facilities, we were very discreet about providing him with the Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Protocol, mixing them into “smoothies”, so that staff wouldn’t know we were doing this.’ From ‘Lymphoma…was pretty much everywhere…largest mass was the size of a women’s basketball” to “PET Scan in December showed ZERO cancer’.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 25, 2025 — More cancer treatment miracles: 3 amazing new stories… repurposed drugs & supplements… You don’t need your doctor’s permission to save your life. “I run an information and support group for cancer patients, which currently has over 750 members. We focus most on the protocols of oncologist Dr. William Makis and of researcher Randy Howe, and on Valasta. I would like to share three wonderful miracle stories… To join the WhatsApp group, here is the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KeGxb1et09xJgexoGU2191”— Brucha Weisberger link

Mar 24, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 75 year old Stage 4 Urothelial Bladder Cancer patient with metastases to lungs, liver, bones and lymph nodes has dramatic improvement on PET/CT! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 24, 2025 — Ivermectin and cancer; “Dr. William Makis MD. Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, Author of 100+ publications” — Dr. John Campbell, YouTube 6-min video

Mar 23, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 27 year old College Athlete with Stage 4 Colon Cancer to liver after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, has excellent response! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 47 year old woman with Breast Cancer sees 95% tumor volume reduction after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old USA man diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Gleason 9 and bone metastases. PSA dropped from 141 to 0.25 in 3 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 21, 2025 — SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lung Cancer & Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Gleason 9 With Bone Metastases — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Mar 20, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 78 year old Canadian Man with New Lung Cancer sees tumor shrink by 70% in 1 month!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 19, 2025 — Stage 4 Prostate Cancer REVERSED! Read this wonderful success story on how a tailored treatment approach incorporating repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals can stop cancer in its tracks. — World Council for Health link

Mar 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Polycythemia Vera responds to the Joe Tippens Protocol! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonials - ENDOMETRIAL Cancer - Four patients from Canada, USA and Germany respond — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 16, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 45 year old USA man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer sees 75% tumor shrinkage after 4 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 15, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 51 year old California man with Stage 4 Colon Cancer metastatic to peritoneum has 89% tumor shrinkage! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68M with Stage 4 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma - shrinking lung metastases by 60-70%! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 14, 2025 — SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: K9 Cell Mast Tumor, Stage 4 Lymph Node/Liver Cancer & Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Mar 13, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBEDAZOLE Testimonial - 28cm GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) starts shrinking in a patient who had to go off Gleevec due to side effects, 50% drop in tumor activity! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 11, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer sees 87% drop in CA19.9 from 10951 to 1438! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 55 year old Stage 4 Gastric Cancer patient with metastases to bones sees dramatic improvement! 99% drop in CA19-9 and CEA! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 9, 2025 — Case Series: From Metastatic Cancer to Cancer-Free in Months: Dr. William Makis reports on 16 cancer patients who became cancer-free within months of starting his repurposed drug treatment regimen — Massimaux link

Mar 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 75 year old patient with Breast cancer 10 years ago, has 5 new breast masses. They almost completely disappear after 4 months on protocol! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient battling Gleason 9 for 10 years. We went to war with his stubborn cancer. PSA 2798 to 33!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 8, 2025 — Ivermectin and Fenbendazole: The Cancer Treatments Big Pharma Fears — The Truth About Cancer link

Mar 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonials - OVARIAN CANCER - Two Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer Cases doing incredibly well on Ivermectin and Mebendazole — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 7, 2025 — Metabolic Therapies: Reclaiming Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel Through The Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Allulose Revolution; “The Warburg effect — Otto Warburg’s seminal observation that cancer cells preferentially ferment glucose into lactate even in oxygen-rich conditions — represents a metabolic vulnerability ripe as the perfect therapeutic target for cancer treatment.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Mar 6, 2025 — The Root of Recurrence: Targeting Cancer's Resilient Core: Announcing Cancer Stem Cell Therapy — Justus R. Hope link

Mar 6, 2025 — Cancer Revolution! “Joe Tippens is a business executive with a background in agriculture who was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer and started on an experimental anti-cancer drug. Meanwhile, under the guidance of a veterinarian, Tippens also began self-administering 222 mg fenbendazole, along with vitamin E, CBD oil, and bioavailable curcumin. After three months, a PET scan revealed no detectable cancer cells in his body, and of the 1,100 patients who started the trial, he was the only one who was cured… Fenbendazole is a veterinary antiparasitic medication that turns out to also have tremendous anti-cancer properties. (Fenbendazole is the veterinary form; Mebendazole is the safer, human form.) Guess what other anti-parasite medication turns out to fight cancer? Yup, our good ol’ friend, Ivermectin. The one-two punch of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole doing near-miraculous things for cancer patients is now an “open secret” that has been sweeping across the internet. — Dr. Michael Turner MD link

Mar 6, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonials - The "I'm Cancer Free" Emails that make my day!! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old Canadian patient with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome) has full normalization of her bloodwork after 1 month! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN And FENBENDAZOLE Testimonials: Stage 2 Fallopian Tube Cancer, Stage 4 Breast Cancer With Lymph Node And Bone Metastases, 3 Months To Live Stomach Tumor — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Mar 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 year old Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient clears bone metastases in 3 months!! Confirmed on PET/CT! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 4, 2025 — The SUPRISING Link Between Antiparasitic Drugs & Cancer — Dr. Paul Anderson 10-min video

Mar 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old woman (USA) with Stage 2 Fallopian Tube Cancer becomes cancer free - Oncologist: "in his whole career he has never seen anything like it" — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - 51 year old Canadian Stage 4 Breast Cancer Patient with lymph node and bone metastases sees CA15-3 drop 1389 to 94 and all tumors shrink in 5 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 1, 2025 —IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60s year old UK patient with new Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to bones, with one barely functioning kidney, sees 99% drop in PSA, metastases shrinking — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Two dogs with Cancer - Herding Dog with Melanoma, Golden Retriever with "too many tumors to count" - both doing great — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 27, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Bladder Cancer (Papillary Urothelial Carcinoma) - "Cancer Free for the first time since 2014" — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 41 year old Canadian man with Grade 3 Oligodendroglioma Brain Cancer opts out of chemo & radiation – doing extremely well — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 24, 2025 — FENBENDAZOLE Paste and IVERMECTIN Paste Topical Testimonials – Basal Cell Carcinomas, benign moles and other skin; “I was facing a Mohs procedure on my nose – would have been the 4th on my face – and I wanted to avoid that if possible. The cancer is almost gone now, as are the other precancers on my face.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Wife with Stage 4 Melanoma – now Cancer Free after 45 days with high dose Ivermectin — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 20, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old patient talks about his Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer and Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Journey, and the shock his surgeon expressed… — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 19, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 58 year old man with Stage 4 Colon Cancer was failing chemo. Went on Ivermectin & Mebendazole and almost 100% cancer gone after just 4 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – From the Brink – 35 year old Stage 4 Breast Turbo Cancer patient with “little time left to live” to “no active disease” – the miracle PET/CT scan at 6 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – FROM THE BRINK OF DEATH – Stage 4 Melanoma patient with extensive liver metastases given 2-3 days to live. Survives and most metastases are gone — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 57 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer with liver and lung metastases sees dramatic results. Liver mets shrink in half, lung mets gone. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 12, 2025 — Ivermectin: The Hidden Treatment for Cancer They Don’t Want You to Know About; “Dr William Makis is a Canadian Radiologist, Oncologist and cancer researcher with over 100 peer reviewed publications.” — Kim Iversen, Rumble 1.5-hr video

Feb 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patient at base of tongue – My 1st Ivermectin Clinic Cancer Patient is Cancer Free after 6 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 71 year old Canadian man with aggressive Stage 4 Oropharynx cancer sees dramatic tumor shrinkage — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – 94 year old man with Large T-Cell Lymphoma and a mass on his foot refused radiation (before and after photos included) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 6, 2025 — Repurposed drugs; “Dr. William Makis MD. Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, Author of 100+ publications.” — Dr. John Campbell 56-min video

Feb 6, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Saving a 7 year old Australian Akita Inu Dog with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – one of my veterinary success stories — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 5, 2025 — Turbo Cancers and Repurposed Drugs — Ian Brighthope link

Feb 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE – Six short but incredible Prostate Cancer Testimonials — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 4, 2025 — Turbo cancers and repurposed drugs, Dr Makis MD, Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, author of 100+ publications — Dr. John Campbell, YouTube 1hr-40min video

Feb 3, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 69 year old woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to liver & progressing – Amazing response on CEA and CA27-29 after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 2, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 40 year old Canadian Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer patient – all lesions shrinking after 3.5 months, tumor marker CA19-9 down 98% — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 1, 2025 — SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Cancer Free After 9 Months of Ivermectin, Scabies Relief, Prostate Cancer Improving, Flu Cured & Stage 4 Lung Cancer Patient Saved From Hospice — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Jan 31, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 63 year old woman with Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer and rapidly progressing, sees dramatic 76% drop in CA125 Cancer marker in less than 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 30, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer who failed chemo, saved from the brink with CA125 dropping from 237 down to 12 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 28, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 36 year old mother with Stage 3C Colon Cancer, 10cm tumor and then recurrence in multiple lymph nodes, achieves negative PET scan after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 27, 2025 — NEW PODCAST! “15 minutes with Dr. Makis” – Episode 033: Maria Zeee on VNN – Mel Gibson, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 26, 2025 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Stage 4 Lung Cancer Patient has dramatic response with 37% shrinkage of Lung primary & 100% shrinkage of adrenal and splenic metastases — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 25, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 69 year old Alberta woman with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer responds dramatically! Lung masses and lymph nodes shrink on CT. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 24, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 71 year old Alberta, Canada patient with MYELOFIBROSIS sees dramatic improvement in blood counts, no longer needs transfusions, in 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 22, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Florida man with Stage 2 Prostate Cancer and PSA 8.9 clears it completely within 5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 21, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 46 year old patient Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to bone not responding to mainstream or Integrative therapy, sees massive drop in cancer blood markers — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 20, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 74 year old former Olympic athlete with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) post Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines – first improvement in blood counts in 2 years — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 18, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Two blood Cancer Cases: Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) patient becomes “cancer free” and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) patient improves 1st time in 2yr — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 17, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE TESTIMONIAL – 60s year old Nebraska woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer was saved from Hospice after only 1 month — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 15, 2025 — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Maria Zee on Vigilant Fox News – Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for Cancer Treatment (Jan.2025) — Dr. William Makis MD 22-min video

Jan 14, 2025 — During a Joe Rogan Interview, Mel Gibson Said the Quiet Part Out Loud about Cancer — Leslie Dennis Taylor link

Jan 14, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Florida Stage 4 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma patient with multiple recurrences – now cancer free after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 13, 2025 — Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Treats Cancer — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 13, 2025 — Successful treatment of PANCREATIC CANCER with IVERMECTIN and Fenbendazole: Cases published by Dr. William Makis — Brucha Weisberger link

Jan 12, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 66 year old Stage 2 Breast Cancer patient (nurse) shrinks her tumor by more than half in 2 months before mastectomy (no chemo) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 12, 2025 — Successful Treatment of LUNG Cancer by Dr. William Makis: These cases are currently still in progress and are doing amazingly well.; “Dr. Makis has kindly given me permission to republish these articles.” — Brucha Weisberger link

Jan 11, 2025 — Recording of fascinating program with Oncologist Dr. William Makis: He is successfully helping 3/4 of late-stage cancer patients who seek his guidance — Brucha Weisberger link

Jan 10, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer patient offered euthanasia (MAID) becomes cancer free a few months later — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 9, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – 94 year old man with T-Cell Lymphoma mass on his foot that was breaking through the skin and bleeding – daughter convinces dad to take Ivermectin, mass almost disappears — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 8, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Stage 4 Lung Cancer patient in India with metastases to brain, liver and bones, sees dramatic recovery including “complete resolution” of liver & bone mets — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 7, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 40s year old California Man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (post three Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines, Turbo Cancer?) sees dramatic improvement in 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 5, 2025 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Multiple Myeloma patient has full recovery after 5 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 4, 2025 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and PRAZIQUANTEL Testimonial – Colon Cancer patient from Guatemala had aggressive recurrence – refused surgery & chemo and went for a horse paste – now Cancer Free — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 3, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: My August 2024 Cancer Patients on Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are starting to report back to me with test results and the testimonials are jaw dropping — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 1, 2025 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – 76 year old Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient took Ivermectin for 4 months for a single bone metastasis in sacrum – now cancer free — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jan 1, 2025 — Ranking the Top 19 Terminal Cancer Repurposed Drugs; Even Artificial Intelligence is singing the praises of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as evidence-supported treatment for metastatic cancer.” — Dr. Justus R. Hope MD link

Dec 31, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Stage 3/4 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma – all lymph nodes shrink and one disappears after 1.5 months of Ivermectin Protocol — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 30, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial with Follicular Thyroid Cancer – sometimes less is more – when a slow growing tumor disappears with a low dose of Ivermectin alone — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 29, 2024 — Ivermectin for Cancer? 15 Mechanisms of Action for this SAFE Medication; “A few of the mechanisms of action are: induces tumor cell death: apoptosis, autophagy, pyroptosis… inhibits tumor initiation and tumor progression… stops cancer cell migration, invasion and metastasis… causes cancer cell mitochondrial dysfunction… regulates tumor microenvironment… inhibits cancer stem cells… inhibits tumor angiogenesis (tumor blood vessel creation)… has anti-mitotic activity (interacts with mammalian tubulin)… Here are several links to studies showing how cancer can treat and cure cancer.” — The Truth Expedition link

Dec 28, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 69 year old USA Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient with metastases to liver and bones on Enhertu — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 26, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 79 year old Canadian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to Lymph nodes – everything is shrinking 4 months later — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 22, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador with splenic hemangiosarcoma doing well 7 months after diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 21, 2024 — IVERMECTIN & FENBEDAZOLE Testimonial – 40s year old Mayo Clinic Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer patient declared “Cancer Free” after 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 20, 2024 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE & Topical Ivermectin Testimonial – 70s year old US patient with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Tongue seeing improvement – mainstream doctors coming on board — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 19, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial in Papillary Thyroid Cancer patient from Colombia with follow-up — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 18, 2024 — Ivermectin Use Through the Roof; Anti-Metastatic Effects Gain World-Wide Recognition — Justus R. Hope link

Dec 16, 2024 — IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and LACTOFERRIN Testimonial – (SPAIN) 70s year old Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient with bone and brain metastases sees dramatic improvements in Quality of Life — Dr. William D. Makis MD link

Dec 14, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 53 year old Stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma Cancer patient with 15cm tumor declared “Cancer Free” after reaching out to me 14 months ago — Dr. William D. Makis MD link

Dec 13, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 84 year old Colon Cancer patient from Argentina “essentially on his deathbed” sees significant improvement with low doses — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 12, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – Stage 4 Melanoma Patient (Young Female) Has Improvement In Lung And Liver Lesions After Conventional Immunotherapy Reached Its Limit — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 10, 2024 — FENBENDAZOLE PASTE Testimonial – Skin Cancer Basal Cell Carcinoma On Right Cheek Disappears After Two Months. Canadian Patient Takes Matters Into His Own Hands And Wins. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 8, 2024 — IVERMECTIN And FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 70s Year Old Patient With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma – Dramatic Impact In First Two Weeks — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 7, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old California man with Stage 2 Gastric Cancer improves significantly on PET/CT after 2 months! (no chemo, no immunotherapy, no radiation) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 6, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – Doctor Cures her terminal Stage 4 Gall Bladder Cancer (report by Philippine doctor Dr. Landrito) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 4, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Early Stage Prostate Cancer patient, Gleason 7, PSA drop 4.6 to 2.46 in 35 days — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 3, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 40s year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer post 2x Pfizer mRNA Vaccines, sees 91% drop in CA19-9 in 2 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Dec 1, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 60s year old Stage 4 Colon Cancer patient with liver metastases sees 90% drop in Mean Tumor Molecules on Signatera test in 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 30, 2024 — Covid-19 (& Parkinson’s) Cured, Advanced Cancer Full Remission & Breast Cancer Patient “Cancer Free” After Ignoring Radiation Oncologist Advice to Stop Ivermectin; “We have yet another trio of inspirational success stories using inexpensive repurposed drugs that the Medical Industrial Complex does not want anyone to know about.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Nov 29, 2024 — Can Fenbendazole Cure Cancer? — The Vigilant Fox link

Nov 29, 2024 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 70 year old woman with Stage 4 Spindle Cell Sarcoma gets 60% tumor shrinkage & multiple metastases disappear with low dose protocol — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 27, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 70s year old Breast Cancer patient now “Cancer Free” after ignoring Radiation Oncologist advice to STOP Ivermectin during Radiation Therapy — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 24, 2024 — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Mike Adams Health Ranger with Dr. William Makis (Nov.19, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD — 57-min video

Nov 24, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Young European woman with Large B-Cell Lymphoma cleared of cancer in 2 months! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 23, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial – my 36 year old European patient clears aggressive 3.5cm breast lesion in 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 22, 2024 — Fenbendazole Enhancing Anti-Tumor Effect: A Case Series (2021) — Dr. John Campbell 26-min video

Nov 21, 2024 — REAL HOPE for CANCER, Part 1: Testimonials from Oncologist Dr. William Makis’s patients reinforce what we already know: a protocol of ivermectin+fenbendazole+select powerful supplements can be a game-changer even in Stage 4 cancer — Brucha Weisberger link

Nov 20, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Pancreatic Cancer – CA19-9 drops 1349 to 450 in less than 2 months – loving daughter outsmarts Oncologist — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 19, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient – PSA drops 1533 to 968 in 12 days – is fatigue and bone pain normal? — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 17, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – 60s year old woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (Pfizer Turbo Cancer?) does extremely well after 6 weeks high dose Ivermectin and chemo combination — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 16, 2024 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 50s year old Stage 4 Cervical Cancer patient – CA125 drops 46% in 2 months on high dose protocol — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 15, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 40s year old woman with Stage 4 NCSCL Lung Cancer – dramatic improvement after 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 9, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – Stage 3 Rectal Cancer responds incredibly to lower dose of Ivermectin! 90% drop in CEA after Oncologist said “don’t take Ivermectin” and patient did the opposite — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Nov 7, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient from Ecuador, Gleason 8, goes on Protocol and PSA drops from 800 to 18 in 3 months — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 6, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – Stage 3 Rectal Cancer responds incredibly to lower dose of Ivermectin. 90% drop in CEA after Oncologist said “don’t take Ivermectin” and patient did the opposite — Dr. William Makis MD link

Nov 2, 2024 — IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – 70s yo Stage 4 Lung Cancer patient to liver: all lesions shrinking after 7 weeks — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 31, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE – Testimonial in a patient with Advanced Epiglottis Cancer (who was offered no treatment options) — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 30, 2024 — IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial in Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer with liver metastases patient in his 60s – dropping CEA and chemo side effects disappear completely — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 30, 2024 — SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Skin Cancer Cured, Metastatic Stage 4 Lung Cancer, K9 Grade 3 Breast Cancer, FULL REMISSION of GMB, Prostate & Throat Cancers — 2nd Smartest Guy in The World link

Oct 22, 2024 — Cancer, ivermectin, thalidomide and vit D; Professor Dalgleish — Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Oct 18, 2024 — FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial in Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer patient - didn't listen to Oncologist's advice to stop Fenben, and is now cancer free — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 16, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial in Breast Cancer - after 4 months of high dose Ivermectin, patient is cancer free. Now what? — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 12, 2024 — BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024. The future of Cancer Treatment starts now. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Oct 10, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Testimonial – Thyroid Cancer disappears after short term high dose Ivermectin Therapy — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 20, 2024 — Fenbendazole success story for a patient sent home to die from Esophageal Cancer (by Daylene Martinez Oct.2023); “My Take…Patient: 93 year old man with esophageal cancer (distal esophagus), sent home on hospice to die. Her dad took 3ml (300mg) of Safeguard (Merck) Fenbendazole once a day, 3 days on 4 days off, from July 30, 2023 until Oct.10, 2023 when he was declared cancer free on follow-up scans. That’s 2.5 months on what would be considered a fairly low dose of Fenbendazole. The liquid may absorb better than pills or powder.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 13, 2024 — FENBENDAZOLE Success Story - Denise Pane is Cancer Free after Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Other SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 7, 2024 — IVERMECTIN and Pancreatic Cancer – Ivermectin outperforms chemotherapy in this wild 2022 South Korean Study — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 2, 2024 — MEBENDAZOLE and Thyroid Cancer – Inhibits tumor growth and prevents lung metastasis – shocking new Johns Hopkins research on Fenbendazole’s sister drug — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 31, 2024 — IVERMECTIN should be given to all advanced Breast Cancer patients – outperforms chemo Paclitaxel and kills Cancer Stem Cells — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 27, 2024 — IVERMECTIN TESTIMONIAL from UK Aug.26, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 26, 2024 — IVERMECTIN Tested against 28 types of Cancer – which cancers were most sensitive to Ivermectin? Which were least sensitive? — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 25, 2024 — MEBENDAZOLE kills Ovarian Cancer Cells that are resistant to Chemotherapy – once again, a cheap anti-parasitic outperforms a $500 million key chemotherapy agent — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 2, 2024 — IVERMECTIN – Articles and Protocols for CANCER, Research studies and access to Ivermectin pills — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 14, 2024 — Cancer Surgeon Drops Ivermectin Bombshell; “Can ivermectin treat cancer? Watch Dr. Kathleen Ruddy explain what happened after she observed late-stage cancer patients taking this “miracle drug.” — Vigilant News link

May 14, 2024 — The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link and 50-min video

May 1, 2024 — They Sent My Mom Home [with Renal Cancer] to Die, so We Decided to Try Ivermectin — FLCCC Alliance link

Mar 22, 2024 — Ivermectin Could Be a ‘Powerful Drug’ for Fighting Cancer, Here’s Why: Different from many conventional cancer therapies, ivermectin kills cancer cells by enhancing immune response. — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times (Vigilant News) link

Jan 21, 2024 — Dr. Paul Marik On Ivermectin and Cancer: “We know of cases of patients who had solid tumors… and together with some other drugs… the cancer disappeared.”; Dr. Lee Merritt: “Doctors around the world are showing that cancer is intracellular parasites.”; “Dr. Paul Marik discusses how Ivermectin, has not only been vindicated as an effective treatment for Covid, but it is now proving to be an extremely powerful cancer treatment protocol.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Aug 29, 2023 — High-dose Ivermectin shrinks cancer metastases; “Recently I reported on a case of Stage IV Colon Cancer that appeared hopeless. The gentleman, Rick, had widespread metastatic disease affecting the liver and lymph nodes and was told his cancer was “unsurvivable.” At most, he had six months left, according to his oncologist. Following adding Ivermectin, his tumor markers dropped from 1489 to 4.7, and his metastases calcified and shrunk… Dr. Tess Lawrie recently reported on a case of ovarian metastatic cancer with subsequent involvement of the peritoneum… Despite an initial tumor marker level of 288, following Ivermectin and three chemotherapy sessions, her Ca125 level dropped to 22. There was a substantial regression with no trace of tumor on the peritoneum. The surgeon was stupefied. His comment, ‘It’s remarkable. I didn’t expect that.’ … Following removing the uterus and ovaries, the surgeon added, ‘This is extraordinary. No tumor. Some dead cells on the peritoneum that I removed. The biopsy confirmed that everything has gone – Ca125 at 3.’ And now, more case reports are flooding in.” — Dr. Justus R. Hope MD, The Desert Review link

Jun 30, 2023 — Synergistic pairing of ivermectin and fenbendazole found HIGHLY EFFECTIVE at preventing and treating cancer — Ethan Huff, Natural News link

May 4, 2023 — Surviving Colon Cancer with Ivermectin — Dr. Justus R. Hope, MD, The Desert Review link