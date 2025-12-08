We are all born into a traumatized world and it seems normal to us at first. The trauma in the life of an individual human being is not a separate and isolated event, but is embedded in thousands of years of traumatization. The time has come for development of high competence and awareness in dealing with collective traumas and for the development of resilience, so that we can become sustainable for the future, and master the challenges of today with creativity. Thomas Hubl

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer Introduction Trigger Warning Terminology Trauma Dissociation Trauma Memory Processes Clinical Terminology & Diagnoses: Dissociative Identify Disorder (DID), MPD, DDNOS Mind Control / Trauma-Based Mind Control (MC) Ritual Abuse (RA) Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) Flashback Triggers & Cues Screen Memory Free Reference Guide for Suppressed Subjects Customizable Content You Can Distribute as Your Own

Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

Terminology (you’re here) — Trauma-based victimization & mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation & control. Learn related terminology here. Foundational Facts — Trauma does not kill a human body, but it can cause profound psychic injury that robs a person of their rightful human gifts. Healing is possible. It requires awareness, compassion, and dedication. Here are foundational facts you can use to help increase awareness. Prevalence — “The conspiracy of silence about child abuse had become a conspiracy of censorship, even within the profession charged with its treatment.” Nevertheless, we have access to research published prior to the silencing of professionals, and many reports since that help to inform the public about the prevalence of trauma-based victimization. Torture & The Science of Mind Control — Torture and the Science of Mind Control: The targeted person — often a small child — is repeatedly subjected to horrific trauma which causes her to dissociate in order to survive. The dissociated states are then manipulated to control the victim. Testimony — coming soon Healing — coming soon

Introduction

People heal trauma every day, but only after they can acknowledge the trauma and find safe and effective support.

Trauma-based victimization and mind control refer to intentionally-induced trauma for the purposes of manipulation and control.

This topic is extremely challenging: virtually every aspect of learning and communicating about it is difficult. But once you’re aware of it, it’s clear that understanding this subject sheds light on the relationship between unhealed trauma and the despair and destruction we experience in the human collective. Individuals who have healed from such trauma and helped others to heal it demonstrate how powerful this is in dismantling a psychopathic element of control that is behind things that don’t make sense to innocent, regular people. I’m committed to helping you build your knowledge methodically with information that is presented with neutrality and care.

For those unfamiliar, this will be an eye-opening process. And for those engaged in this topic, it will give you the clarity to help others begin to understand.

In order to discuss something productively, we need to begin with a common vocabulary. This terminology will help you to gain clarity and, as you’re ready, help you to build a bridge of understanding for others.

Trigger Warning

Nothing here is sensationalized or gratuitous, but it includes frank (and therefore horrific) descriptions and examples of ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control.

If you are in a healthy state of balance, then becoming educated about these monstrous crimes can help you to bear witness for those who have endured unimaginable trauma, preparing you to be a powerful ally for truth, justice and healing.

However, your individual health and healing is of primary importance. In order for the content here to serve a productive purpose, you need to be well-resourced — not re-traumatized. Please be cautious. For information that is less potentially triggering, please see About Trauma or Trauma-Based Victimization: Healing Resources.

Terminology

Trauma

When a person experiences a psychologically overwhelming experience, we call this trauma.

Trauma “creates something like an injury in our autonomic nervous system.” [Peter Levine, trauma healing expert]

Trauma overwhelms the individual’s ability to cope or integrate the ideas and emotions involved in the experience.

Learn more: Unresolved Trauma

Dissociation

Humans have a neurological process for surviving trauma: a natural, protective response that dissociates the experience so that the person can endure the pain and horror and continue to go on.

Dissociation is the separation of things that are usually together.

In the case of trauma, dissociation refers to specific psychological processes that naturally happen and change the way a person experiences themselves.

The processes of dissociation are described with various clinical terms and diagnoses such as depersonalization , derealization , dissociative amnesia and dissociative identity disorder .

Learn more: A Foundational Understanding and Torture & The Science of Mind Control

Trauma Memory Processes

While a typical memory is of a whole event (sights, sounds, feelings and meaning are all associated), dissociation causes memories of the event to be separated from meaning or feelings, and various parts of the event are stored separately.

Thus, memory recall of dissociated events is unlike typical memory where all associated elements are recalled at once.

Dissociated memories are recalled in fragments, perhaps as a “flash” without the typical context. Sights can be separated from sounds, which can be separated from feelings and so on.

In the case of severe child abuse, “many events are experienced in a state of shock, stored in a dissociative state, and recalled in fragments.” [source]

Over time, survivors may recall enough fragments to piece together the event which caused the mind to dissociate at the time of the trauma.

Learn more: A Foundational Understanding and Torture & The Science of Mind Control

Clinical Terminology & Diagnoses

Dissociative disorders are mental disorders that involve experiencing a disconnection and lack of continuity between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity. People with dissociative disorders escape reality in ways that are involuntary and unhealthy and cause problems with functioning in everyday life. Dissociative disorders usually develop as a reaction to trauma and help keep difficult memories at bay. Symptoms — ranging from amnesia to alternate identities — depend in part on the type of dissociative disorder you have. Mayo Clinic

Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), MPD, DDNOS

Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) was previously called Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD). It is a clinical diagnosis characterized by the presence of two or more dissociated states that periodically take control of the individual’s behavior.

Dissociative Disorder Not Otherwise Specified (DDNOS) is a close variant of DID. Miller explains that in both DID and DDNOS, separate ego states switch behind an apparently normal presenting personality but that “DID is distinguished by the fact that inside parts periodically take over and act in the outside world, leaving the main personality with amnesia about what happened during these time periods. Both dissociative disorders prevent the secrets of abuser groups from being discovered.

The dissociated states are what may be called “alternate personalities” or “alters.” However, expert Alison Miller cautions, “Be careful about using the word “alter” with your client. Many multiples, especially ritual abuse survivors, have a negative reaction to that word, usually because of its resemblance to the word, ‘altar,’ a central feature in both church and occult rituals.”

Learn more: A Foundational Understanding and Torture & The Science of Mind Control

Mind Control / Trauma-Based Mind Control (MC)

In some settings the term “mind control” may refer to any tactics designed to control another by influencing their beliefs and behaviors, through such techniques as propaganda and gaslighting. Trauma-based mind control (MC) is different, specifically referring to the manipulation of the natural trauma response of dissociation.

MC is the deliberate splitting of the psyche to create and control alternate aspects or personalities . This means that part of a person’s mind has been “programmed” (through unimaginably sadistic, traumatic “training”) to obey orders while another part of the mind is unaware of the programming.

This enables the psychopathic controller to have both a slave and secrecy. A person programmed in this way can be made to serve as a spy, assassin, drug runner, sexual slave and so on.

The techniques of MC have been scientifically perfected in the years following Operation Paperclip and include many forms of drugs and sadistic torture, including drowning and near-death experiences, painful electroshock, gang rape and bestiality.

Learn more: A Foundational Understanding and Torture & The Science of Mind Control

Ritual Abuse (RA)

Ritual Abuse refers to the organizers and the setting surrounding some forms of Trauma-Based Mind Control.

RA is the “prolonged, extreme, sadistic abuse, especially of children, within a group setting. The group’s ideology is used to justify the abuse, and abuse is used to teach the group’s ideology. The activities are kept secret from society at large, as they violate norms and laws.” (source)

Some definitions of RA include or allude to the manipulation of dissociative states such as: “abuse that occurs in a ceremonial or circumscribed manner for the purpose of creating or manipulating already created alter mental states. ” (Noblitt)

RA often involves extreme, sadistic, repetitious torture, brainwashing for the purpose of indoctrination and control, drugs, sexual abuse, and attempts to control the soul. (See here for a more specific list of examples.)

Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA)

“The repetitive and systematic sexual, physical, and psychological abuse of children by adults as part of cult or Satanic worship.” (Kelley)

Satanic cult abuse was the first ritual abuse discovered by mental health professionals and thus earlier definitions of ritual abuse (from the 1980s) focused on its religious (specifically Satanic) aspects. Now it is known that religious and Satanic groups perform RA as do non-religious groups.

Flashback

Due to the dissociation inherent in trauma, “the sensory fragments of memory intrude into the present, where they are literally relived.” (Bessel van der Kolk MD)

Flashbacks can occur at any time, during wake or sleep.

A flashback is a dissociated memory that returns to consciousness. It can be a smell, a taste, a sound, a picture, an emotion, or all these things together. It can last a moment, or linger on for weeks… All these are fragmented memories rising up into consciousness. They can be extremely vivid and can appear to be happening in the present. The more fragments come together at the same time, the more intense the flashback. Flashbacks are terrifying if you don’t know what they are, and if you don’t realize they will eventually stop. Experiencing flashbacks doesn’t mean you are going crazy – it means that you are at a point in your life when you are able to deal with things that you couldn’t cope with earlier. They tend to lose their intensity when you have assembled the fragments into a coherent memory, talked about it, cried about it, and absorbed the memory into your life. Survivorship

Triggers & Cues

A trigger is something that brings a memory or feeling to consciousness. Triggers “are catalysts, so to speak.” [source]

The term is used broadly. For example, a trigger can refer to:

A rude comment that triggers a feeling of inadequacy and fear experienced from childhood bullying.

The sound of a car backfiring that triggers a battlefield memory of artillery fire.

A hand signal, telephone call or greeting card that has been programmed via MC to be triggers for particular actions.

The word “cue” ‘is usually used more narrowly and refers specifically to a trigger that activates a program.” [source]

Screen Memory

In mind control, a screen memory is a memory planted to hide (screen) another memory. Victims who have regained their memory have reported various techniques that perpetrators use to implant screen memories, including:

A real event

A hypnotically induced memory

Staged scenes

Computer-generated or virtual reality experiences

Virtual reality programming (VR) is a form of programming that has become more and more widely used… It involves the person being placed in VR headsets and suit while a cult-created VR disk is used to run the program. It can be used to create 3D and holographic images, and especially is useful in scripted programming, and target practice sequences for assassin training. Under hypnosis, the person will really believe they are in the scene. Virtually any scenario can be recreated. Images to be “burned in” will be… reinforced repetitively… Some trainers feel it removes the element of “human error” in training and use it quite extensively. Svali, RA survivor

