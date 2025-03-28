AHPRA, AMA, CDC, ECHA, EPA, FDA, FSA, FSMB, FTC, GMC, Health Australia, HHS, MHRA, NIH, NHS, TGA, USDA, WHO: Agencies entrusted to safeguard food, air, water, soil & medicines are corrupted.
Introduction
As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include the following. (Select links to go to an article focused only that subject.)
AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency
AMA — American Medical Association
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FDA & CBER — Food and Drug Administration + Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
To view this article with “jump to” links to each agency, see here.
These government agencies and professional oversight organizations were created to conduct protective functions on behalf of the citizens who authorized their formation. The missions of these organizations are centered on regulating companies and systems that impact our food, medicine, air and water.
These “Public Servants” Have Made a Mockery of People’s Trust
While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.
Tasked as public servants, regulatory agencies have made a mockery of people’s trust.
Authorized Narrative (Propaganda) — Regulatory agencies act on behalf of citizens to safeguard food, air, water, soil and medicines.
Evidence-Based Narrative (Truth) — Agencies that were entrusted to protect the most fundamental and vital aspects of human and planetary life are, in fact, corrupted, causing devastating harm.
Verifiable Evidence — See below for a lengthy list of verifiable evidence, representing decades (and in some cases more than a century) of betrayal and corruption.
What to Do with the Overwhelming Evidence Below?
By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect those who entrusted them.
Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.
In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.
Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".
AHPRA
What It Says It Does
AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency) — "The AHPRA works in partnership with the National Boards to ensure that Australia’s registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practise. Public safety is our priority." [source]
What It Actually Does
“A Betrayal Forged in Bureaucracy… Not Only Regulatory Over-Reach, But Regulatory Capture… Turned a Watchdog into a Weapon”
AHPRA—the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency—emerged in 2010 with a promise… to ensure competence, to safeguard care, to uphold trust. It was a noble vow, one we clung to in faith. But that faith has been gutted, replaced by a creeping horror as AHPRA’s true face emerges. This isn’t a protector; it’s a predator, a bureaucratic leviathan that feasts on dissent and starves the public of truth. Not only regulatory over-reach but regulatory capture—where power bends to political whims rather than public good—has turned a watchdog into a weapon, and the wounds it inflicts are bleeding out across the nation. How do I know-I see it every day. Doctors who dared to question, who leaned on evidence over edict, became prey. – Dr. Ian Brighthope
"AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health"
In a scathing indictment of Australia’s health regulator, Kara Thomas, Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, exposes AHPRA’s alarming transformation. Once a guardian of public health AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health. This dangerous development in Australia’s medical history is cause for serious concern among healthcare professionals. It threatens the independence of medical practitioners and potentially compromises patient care by prioritising policy enforcement over fully informed, patient focused medicine. - New Zealand Doctors
AMA
What It Says It Does
AMA (American Medical Association) — "Throughout history, the AMA has always followed its mission: to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health." [source]
What It Actually Does
Unfathomable Corruption, Fraud, and Harm
It was September 2007, and doctors were prescribing enough opioid painkillers each year for every American adult to have a bottle of the addictive pills. Overdoses were at a historic high and showed no signs of slowing down. Just four months earlier, executives at Purdue Pharma had pleaded guilty to felony charges for misleading regulators and physicians about the dangers of OxyContin. In light of this news, one might have expected the AMA—the prestigious organization that bills itself as the “unified voice” of America’s doctors dedicated to “the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health”—to bring attention to the crisis in its newly updated continuing education course on how to treat pain. Instead, the 12-module training suggested that doctors were still too tentative about prescribing narcotics. “The effectiveness of opioid therapy may be undermined by misconceptions about their risks, particularly risks associated with abuse and addiction,” read materials from one session. The class included ideas like “pseudoaddiction,” referring to when pain patients seem “inappropriately drug seeking,” but aren’t truly addicted—rather, they just needed more pills. Between 2002 and 2018, the AMA and the organization’s philanthropic arm, the AMA Foundation, received more than $3 million from Purdue Pharma.
AMA Corrupted, Promotes Products for Businesses — “The AMA urges physicians to promote Covid-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters. The AMA even supplies members with social media talking points and strategies to deal with vaccine detractors. It is not the first time that my profession has endorsed a product that may be hazardous to your health… In a 1948 editorial minimizing the ill effects of smoking and justifying tobacco advertising in its publications, JAMA noted that “cigarette business is a tremendous business,” as if the size of the bottom line can mitigate a conflict for an organization founded for the “betterment of public health.”
The Corruption of the AMA is Traced back to the Early 1900's and is Directly Tied to the Hostile Take-Over of the Medical Profession by Pharmaceutical Interests — "The 1901 constitution and bylaws departed radically from the previous organizational principles of the AMA by abandoning the requirement that the constituent societies subscribe to the Code of Ethics... The Journal noted in that same year that at least three-fourths of the state societies had appointed committees on organization which were 'actively considering the problem of how to bring every physician in the state into the state society or one of its branches... —a united profession in the United States.' This was an allusion to the other object of the organizational effort—the homeopaths and Eclectics. Since the constituent societies no longer had to subscribe to the national code of ethics, they were empowered to recruit any homeopath or Eclectic who would agree to stop calling himself a sectarian and to cease proselytizing for homeopathic or Eclectic medicine. The Journal noted in 1902 that this policy was a success: 'Already a considerable number of those who had formerly practiced sectarian medicine have openly renounced allegiance to any school'... The purpose of the AMA’s campaign against the homeopaths at this time was to eliminate this branch of the profession as a prominent and visible alternative to regular medicine with its own organizational structure and its own social base... The subsequent course of events made it clear that the AMA took no interest in whether or not a physician practiced homeopathy provided that he did not call himself one, did not proselytize for homeopathy, and did not hold out the homeopathic system as a competing and superior mode of practice to what was offered by the regular profession... The 1901 meeting of the AMA, after adopting the new constitution and bylaws relieving the state societies of the obligation to subscribe to the national code of ethics, appointed a committee to revise the hallowed code itself... Dr. McCormack was quoted in 1911 as stating: 'We must admit that we have never fought the homeopath on matters of principle; we fought him because he came into the community and got the business' (Journal of the American Institute of Homoeopathy, 1911). Pursuit of 'scientific medicine' and the encouragement of 'scientific' standards in medical education meant intensified work in anatomy and physiology at the expense of pharmacology and thus only increased the incompetence of the average allopath of the day in matters therapeutic. This, in turn, meant increasing reliance on the offerings of the drug industry, whose advertising budget provided most of the financial sinews of the AMA campaign. Thus the charmed circle was complete."
In 1905, the "AMA allied with, and was conquered by, the patent medicine [pharmaceutical] industry"
In 1900 P. Maxwell Foshay, editor of the Cleveland Medical Journal... observed that: “there being such a multiplicity of journals, few of them could live alone on their subscription receipts, and the pharmaceutical firms are appealed to for advertisements... So great has this abuse become that many drug houses... will not deal with a journal that does not, in its advertising contract, agree to publish, in addition to the advertisement in its proper place, and without extra compensation, certain advertising matter among its original articles or editorials.” Out of the 250 medical journals published, not a dozen made a rigid separation between advertisements and editorial matter... The new Code legitimized the advertising, in the Journal, of any proprietary article whose manufacturer provided a pro forma listing of the contents—even though this rarely contained the information needed to duplicate the article precisely... In 1900 the Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Revision stated: “Probably no instruction of the Convention caused more criticism than this; but it must be remembered that synthetic proprietary remedies were comparatively in their infancy in 1890. But, as is well known, the materia medica has been enriched, or cursed, with an enormous flood of preparations of this character, and it will doubtless be necessary for the next committee to make a wise selection of synthetic remedies and introduce them into the next revision.”
Having moved the line of battle to a more favorable location, Simmons in 1905 consolidated his position by establishing the AMA Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry... The new solution, embodied in the Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry, was to set a standard for all medicines not accepted into the Pharmacopoeia and to issue a listing (the AMA’s New and Non-Official Remedies) of all proprietaries and other medicines which conformed to the new standard... Finally, the patented synthetics were accepted in full, the rule only requiring that the date of registration, patenting, or copyrighting be furnished. The real issue was buried—that the physician should have a genuine, and not merely a pro forma, knowledge of his medicines. The initial charge against the proprietaries had been not only that they concealed their ingredients but that they were promoted as specific cures for specific diseases. This was the reason why proprietaries were in principle rejected by the homeopathic profession. Therapeutics became slipshod when the physician had only to match his diagnosis with a name on a bottle...
Thus the AMA allied with, and was conquered by, the patent medicine industry. The Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry had little or no impact on the prescribing of proprietaries and did not curtail the baneful advertising practices current in the profession, but it did find a new source of income for the American Medical Association. By agreeing to patronize proprietaries which disclosed their contents and purchased space in the New and Non-Official Remedies, the AMA bowed to the existing realities and turned them to profit. - Harris Coulter, Brownstone Institute, excerpt from Divided Legacy Volume III: Science and Ethics in American Medicine: 1800-1914
CDC, ACIP, VAERS
What They Say They Do
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — “CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health.” [source] See also: HHS (below)
ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) — "ACIP develops recommendations on how to use vaccines to control disease in the United States... The Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to CDC’s Director and once adopted become official CDC policy." [source]
VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — "VAERS is one of several different systems CDC uses to monitor the safety of vaccines." [source]
What They Actually Do
CDC and “Experts” Paid by Industry Delayed Efforts to Stop Harm
It took two decades of research before the CDC declared, “there is no safe level of lead in children’s blood.” Dr. Lanphear wrote, “The critics — who were often paid by industry or simply ignorant about lead toxicity but still willing to offer their ‘expert’ opinion — delayed efforts to prevent lead poisoning by decades.”
CDC Doesn’t Prevent Vaccines with Proven Harms from Being Brought to Market. On the Contrary, They Implement Advertising Campaigns for Them. “Findings indicate an unacceptable safety signal for vaccine-induced cardiac damage [with a monkeypox vaccine]… Charles et al found that half of 2023 UK mpox cases occurred in people vaccinated… with more cases among those who received 2 doses. This raises concerns about… an increased risk of infection compared to baseline as antibody levels wane… [And yet] the CDC has relentlessly pushed these shots with the MAX YOUR VAX propaganda campaign.”
Forced to Admit Their Corruption, CDC and ACIP Claim That Means They’re Principled & Trustworthy — “Offit claims that the CDC has come clean by posting the conflicts of interest of the members of its advisory panel, ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). You can find it here. What does it show? It shows that many of this panel’s members over the past 25 years have had conflicts of interest. They have received monetary honoraria, they have been principle investigators in vaccine trials, they run projects in their respective departments funded by the industry they regulate. And, these are just the ones that they declared themselves. That’s why we should trust them? Yes says Offit. In a bizarre twist of logic, he wants us to believe that because they have admitted to having conflicts of interest, they must have always been completely objective when voting for or against the approval or authorization of new vaccines.”
Documentation Proves the CDC Knew in 2020 that Covid-19 Vaccines Cause Heart Damage, but Suppressed that Knowledge — Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. “An e-mail obtained by The Epoch Times reveals that the CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic. The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.”
Without Long-Term Safety Data, CDC Recommended New Vaccine for Pregnant Women + “Removed Warning on Lack of Safety Data” — “The CDC now recommends more than 200 shots over an individual’s lifetime. In 1983, the CDC recommended just 11 doses of seven vaccines for children. There were no vaccine recommendations for adults, including pregnant women, before 1986, when the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 granted vaccine manufacturers protection from liability for vaccine injuries.” See also: Study Finds 37 Safety Signals for Covid Vaccines During Pregnancy, CDC Still Urges Women to Get the Shots
12 Babies Died During a Trial to “Protect” Infants from RSV; The CDC Ignored the Deaths and Continues to Recommend the Treatment — This 18-min video features testimony from whistleblower and veteran internal medicine physician, Dr. Denise Sibley MD. See also: New Paper Shows RSV Shot for Infants May Worsen Infection; “May cause more severe RSV infection and death in some infants due to a mechanism that enhances the virus’ ability to infect cells” link
CDC Published False & Unproven Narratives as Fact — “One might assume that the statements on CDC’s website are carefully vetted by at least one of its 1,700 scientists. Unfortunately, CDC is unable to provide ICAN with any records relied upon to support its statements on its Covid 19 vaccine ‘Myths and Facts’ webpage.”
CDC Manipulated Research Data to Make Covid Injections Appear More Effective Than They Are — In 2021, vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected with Covid. “The CDC published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of ‘partially vaccinated’ people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs). Nonetheless, the report was clear… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better.” See also: Int’l Journal of Epidemiology article, reporting on a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showing vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration.
CDC Suddenly Removed Claims of Vaccine Safety — As Joe Martino proves here, the CDC made this change in Aug 2022 without acknowledging that this withdraws the claims that formed the foundation of worldwide mandates and censorship. Up until July 2022, the CDC claimed that potentially dangerous elements of the injection (mRNA and spike protein) would be broken down in the body and removed within a few days, thereby not remaining and traveling beyond the injection site. When an immunologist working on Covid vaccines claimed evidence to the contrary, he was “fact-checked” based on the CDC claims that have now been retracted. A screenshot from the fact check page has been saved below. Researchers demonstrated here (in Jan 2022) that the mRNA from the vaccines can remain in the body for eight weeks.
“None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms.” — “Lawyer Aaron Siri has produced a remarkable chart. It lists every vaccine on the childhood schedule, how many doses are recommended, what age children are injected with it, the brand, who manufactures it, whether the clinical trial for this vaccine used a placebo, and how long the clinical trial lasted. And what the chart shows is that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule were tested against an inert saline placebo and none of the trials were long enough to accurately measure harms…This chart illustrates that the CDC child and adolescent vaccine schedule is the most horrifying example of regulatory capture in history… This is the chart that you need. This chart will save lives.”
“After decades of gaslighting the public, a new study admits that vaccine safety studies are not conducted before or after use on the public.” — “For decades, parents of vaccine-injured children, vaccine-injured adults and others contested the claims that vaccines are the world’s most thoroughly safety-tested products in the world only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. Now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the first week of July admits vaccines are not properly studied.” See also: Vaccines: Corruption, Concealment, Fraud
Officials Finally Tell the Truth: No Research Has Been Properly Conducted Either Before or After Administering Vaccines to Children, and None Have Been Shown to Be Safe & Effective — “For over three decades, the medical establishment, spearheaded by figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin, has assured the public that vaccines are the most rigorously tested medical products using retrospective studies. Yet, Salmon et al. now concede that prelicensure clinical trials often have ‘limited sample sizes and follow-up durations’ and that there are ‘no resources earmarked for post-authorization safety studies’.”
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
Manipulation of Study Design & Outcomes; “Regulatory Agencies” Complicit
Vaccine safety research in pregnancy has been systematically compromised, exposing: 1) The suppression of adverse event data; 2) The selective use of VAERS [adverse event] reports to manipulate risk perception; 3) The flaws in key vaccine trials, including the Covid-19 pregnancy study; 4) How regulatory agencies promoted false safety claims… [a] systematic deception carried out by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health.
A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures
The source of the following “Fact Check” was the CDC, and it was dead wrong. In August 2022, the CDC removed this false statement from its website.
Beginning at 1:25, we see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in action. It’s appalling and a must-see. These are the people who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests when adding vaccines to the childhood schedule.
ECHA & REACH
What It Says It Does
ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) — "We protect health and the environment through our work for chemical safety." [source]
REACH (REACH Regulation) — "To protect human health and the environment against the harmful effects of chemical substances... REACH places responsibility on industry to manage the risks from chemicals and to provide safety information on the substances." [source]
What It Actually Does
Policy Making is at the Mercy of Industry
It was expected that between 7,000 and 12,000 hazardous substances would be prohibited from use in all saleable products in an update to the EU’s Reach regulation, including many “forever chemicals” – which accumulate in nature and human bodies, and have been linked to various hormonal, reproductive and carcinogenic illnesses. But the Guardian has learned that the EU’s executive is on the brink of a climbdown under heavy pressure… The industry-led backlash is causing internal disquiet… One EU official said: ‘We are being pushed to be less strict on industry all the time.’ A leaked legislative document seen by the Guardian proposes three options that would restrict 1%, 10% or 50% of products containing hazardous chemicals currently on the market. The EU typically selects the middle option… The head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, said: ‘The EU’s failure to control harmful chemicals is written in the contaminated blood of almost all Europeans. Every delay brings more suffering, sickness and even early deaths’… The leaked 77-page impact study forms part of a revision of targets in the EU’s Reach regulation covering chemicals law, which is dated 13 January 2023 and due to be launched by the end of this year. – Jul 11, 2023
EPA
What It Says It Does
EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) — “The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment. EPA works to ensure that… Americans have clean air, land and water…" [source]
What It Actually Does
EPA Betrayal Results in Severely Contaminated Food Supplies
The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, ‘senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business.'”
Neglect to protect waterways from municipal wastewater discharges, from multiple industrial chemicals… from microplastics, “a monumental environmental and health issue with serious consequences”… from pharmaceuticals containing toxic PFAS, and from “plumes of forever chemicals from US military bases” that poison drinking water supplies.
Neglect to address the depletion and pollution of drinking water by factory farms. Stand by while researchers and everyday people report harms from drinking poisoned water contaminated with forever chemicals and weedkiller poisons.
Leave whole cities without support even when there are egregious, public violations of water safety regulations, and neglecting to address and prevent the entirety of the U.S. experiencing “unsafe levels of a cancer-causing chemical contaminating the tap water of more than 200 million Americans in all 50 states.”
Repeatedly betray people, after supposedly having taken care of removing poisons from the water.
Fail to protect clean air, neglecting at least 83 million people known to be breathing “unhealthy air”… displaying such contempt for communities exposed to ‘toxic mountains’ of waste that the EPA must be threatened with legal action, and equally as dismissive of contaminated air quality in children’s schools, despite known health risks posed by PCBs used in the building materials. Refuse to perform the duties required by its mission, failing even to fulfill promised clean up of places on the EPA “National Priorities List” after 14 years and in some cases, actively fighting against its responsibilities while defending harmful policies that promote cancer, brain issues in children, and endocrine issues among other harms.
Claim to be evidence-based (“one of the world’s leading environmental and human health research organizations”) when, in fact, it’s business as usual to deny acknowledging and acting on research with evidence of harm… again and again and again and again and again while allowing shoddy, corrupt “research” designed to protect industry interests again and again. The “regulatory” agencies have a history of relying on industry to inform them of research while the companies they are charged with regulating withhold information for decades and simply suppress evidence of harm until enough whistleblowers and reports of harm from citizens break through the suppression.
Approve and promote the use of toxic chemical compounds such as chlorine, aluminum sulfate and fluoride in water as “solutions” to health concerns, despite extensive research gathered over decades showing significant harm, with the research continuing to build and build and build and build and build and build, without taking any substantive action — even after being called out publicly by scientists, and 12 years later being petitioned yet again and then, finally, sued to do so. Use the public’s money to defend their loyalty to industry over people and the planet. Please ponder the lunacy of the only recourse you have for the government’s routine betrayal of duty is to sue the organization you’ve already paid and entrusted in order to get them to do their job. Rather than just firing them and organizing to actually accomplish the task of stopping the harm, your only option in the existing system is to relegate years of time and untold sums of money in an effort to get them to do what they were hired to do — all the while people and the planet are being severely harmed. And then consider that to sue the EPA or industry requires resources almost no one who is being harmed by their betrayal has available to them. But it does happen.
The pesticide “paraquat is currently banned in 32 countries, including member states of the European Union… and China. In 2021 the EPA reapproved the pesticide’s registration for another 15 years.” This is a pesticide so poisonous that it scars people’s lungs. Paraquat poisoning has no antidote. It causes severe harms to workers and people living nearby (including Parkinson’s disease, cancer, kidney failure, and liver failure). To fight this immensely egregious betrayal of humanity, a consumer group sued the EPA in 2021, but as of early 2025, the EPA had taken no action.
In another example demonstrating the nonexistence of functioning safety protocols, a U.S. county has filed a lawsuit alleging that “for decades, the corporate makers and users of ‘forever chemicals’ used on carpet produced in Northwest Georgia have hidden the associated dangers, leading to a public health crisis.”
Protect corporate profiteering and malfeasance over the interests of people and independent farmers again and again and again and again and again, going so far as to pay witnesses (with the people’s money) to defend themselves against the people they’re charged with serving. Despite decades of harm from unleashing thousands of industrial chemicals on people and the planet, the EPA doubles down on its endless betrayal by “quietly fast-tracking” industry approval of known harms.
Keep the truth about harms from the public… until, finally, sued in court (protecting their dereliction of duty with taxpayer money) ... and, still, only conceding the truth when absolutely forced to do so. Allow and deliver propaganda that hides truth… no matter how heinous. Gaslight the public on their irrefutable failure to honor their mission, such as limiting only 6 of 14,000 forever chemicals in the U.S. and just 1 to 10% of products containing hazardous substances in the U.K. while claiming to be the safest in the world and listing “accomplishments” that in fact mean nothing in light of the reality of wholesale corruption. Retaliate against scientist employees who don’t promote industry-approved narratives. “The EPA scientists claimed that they were encouraged to delete information about chemicals’ risks or harms, including serious health issues such as cancers and neurological problems. In some cases, they said their managers deleted this information.”
EPA Illegally Hid Health, Safety Data on Toxic Chemicals — “EPA Illegally Hid Health, Safety Data on PFAS Found in Millions of Plastic Containers: Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Center for Environmental Health last week sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly withholding data on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in high-density polyethylene plastic containers.” EPA Catered to Chemical Manufacturers Rather than Defending Food Safety — “Following a 2019 application submitted by chlormequat manufacturer Taminco, the EPA proposed in April last year to allow the use of chlormequat on oats, barley, wheat, and triticale grown in the United States.”
Rather than Supporting Local Farmers, EPA Burdens Them While Shielding Industrial Agriculture — “A new EPA regulatory rule that will force small meat and poultry producers to invest heavily in new water filtration systems while letting industrial factory farms off the hook is an attack on the local food movement and domestic agriculture, critics say.”
EPA Spending its Resources to Discredit Testimony of Expert Witness Describing Studies that Prove Fluoride Is a Neurotoxin — EPA seeks to protect industry instead of preventing potential harm to people, called for based on such evidence as the following: “The release of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity was concealed from the public… Prior to the NTP report’s scheduled release in May 2022, it was shared with members of dental groups like the American Dental Association, which urged officials to alter the report. After a court order, the NTP report was released, showing that out of 55 studies included, 52 found that increased fluoride exposure was associated with decreases in child IQ.” [source] “Fluoride is a highly toxic substance. Consider, for example, the poison warning that the FDA now requires on all fluoride toothpastes sold in the U.S. or the tens of millions of people throughout China and India who now suffer serious crippling bone diseases from drinking water with elevated levels of fluoride… Fluoride has long been used in rodenticides and pesticides to kill pests like rats and insects… Over-ingestion of fluoridated dental products…can cause serious poisoning incidents, including death.” [source] Research found that fluoride “readily accumulates in the human pineal gland.” [source and source and source]
By the 1950’s, Humans, Animals & All Life Were Subjected to the “New Principles of Toxicology”: No Matter How Lethal a Poison, if It Doesn’t Kill Humans Instantly, it is Safe and if it Does Kill a Human, it’s the Fault of the Person who was Killed (Due to “Allergy” or Misuse)
In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide… Soon after the introduction of DDT for widespread use as a household, public health and agricultural insecticide, it became evident that virtually all forms of insects were propagating strains completely resistant to this compound. This led to a frantic search for more and more potent insecticides (which also turned out to be more and more toxic for animals and man)… In 1950… more than 200 million pounds of insecticides were used in agriculture alone in the country… In 1951, the United States Public Health Services pointed out ‘DDT is a delayed-action poison… The deleterious effects are manifested principally in the liver, spleen, kidneys and spinal cord.’ … A new principle of toxicology has, it seems, become firmly entrenched in the literature: no matter how lethal a poison may be for all other forms of animal life, if it doesn’t kill human beings instantly it is safe. When nevertheless it unmistakably does kill a human, this was the victim’s own fault—either he was ‘allergic’ to it (the uncompensable sin) or he didn’t use it properly.” – Dr. Mortan S. Biskind MD, The American Journal of Digestive Diseases, 1953
The EPA: A Sham
The site has been on the EPA’s “National Priorities List” for cleanup since 2008. But 14 years later, those efforts have yet to be completed… There are currently more than 1,300 sites around the US on the EPA’s priority list, designated for cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 (CERCLA). But progress has been slow, hindered by a range of bureaucratic hurdles that critics say prioritize politics over public health… The law gives the EPA latitude to punish companies that don’t comply with EPA orders… “They (the EPA) have the legal authority, they need the political will,” said Stephen Lester, science director at the Center for Health, Environment & Justice (CHEJ). “They want to be the friend of these companies, not their regulators.” – May 16, 2024
“Corrupt Politics—Not Science—Behind EPA Regulations,” Says Former EPA Scientist
The author of “Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EPA,” faced hostility and attempts to fire him during his 25-year career at the EPA for exposing the dangers of pesticides. He says “little has changed inside the EPA” in the 10 years since he penned his book. – May 20, 2024
U.S. Regulatory Agencies Were, Historically, More Corrupt than Those in Europe
In 2012 Syngenta settled a class action lawsuit brought by water utilities with atrazine contamination for $105 million. The settlement money was distributed to communities with the most contamination, but for many systems even this was too little money to cover costs of long-term water treatment. Atrazine has been banned in Europe since the 1980s under laws that prohibit the use of any pesticide that contaminates drinking water. But in U.S., the federal government places few restrictions on its use. – Aug 29, 2017
That the EPA Continues to be Perceived as a Regulatory Agency for the People is a Mockery of Humanity
Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic pollutants directly into American rivers and lakes over the last five years, threatening critical ecosystems, endangering wildlife and human health, a new investigation reveals… The 371m lb of pollutants [was] released into waterways by 41 Tyson slaughterhouses and mega processing plants between 2018 and 2022. According to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the contaminants were dispersed in 87bn gallons of wastewater – which also contains blood, bacteria and animal feces – and released directly into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands relied on for drinking water, fishing and recreation… The water pollution from Tyson, a Fortune 100 company and the world’s second largest meat producer, was spread across 17 states but about half the contaminants were dumped into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri. – The Guardian, Apr 30, 2024
On Jun 20, 2024 the EPA Answered the Question, “How Can I Reduce My Exposure” to Air Pollutants that “Cause Serious Health Problems”? What Do You Guess Their Answer Is? Could it Be to Demand Clean Air by Stopping the Industrial Pollution that the EPA Describes in Detail? Nope. They Propose You Lay Down & Take It. Don’t Hold the EPA and Industry Accountable. Just Accept & Allow Poisoning of the Air. “Use Air Quality Alerts” So You’ll Know “How Clean or Polluted Your Outdoor Air Is”
Sources of particle pollution: These particles come in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles. Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into your lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream. Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM2.5, pose the greatest risk to health. Fine particles are also the main cause of reduced visibility (haze) in parts of the United States, including many of our treasured national parks and wilderness areas… How Can I Reduce My Exposure to PM?: You can use air quality alerts to protect yourself and others when PM reaches harmful levels. – EPA, Jun 20, 2024, Particulate Matter Basics
Government Stalls for Decades, Protecting Industry Over People
That Americans should be able to rely on EPA labels is easily disproved when you note that it was not until March 18, 2024, that the EPA banned asbestos after nearly 70 years of scientific studies demonstrating that it causes harmful lung diseases. – Tommy Hexter
On and On it Goes
The EPA has known for more than four decades that formaldehyde is toxic, but the companies that rely on it have thwarted the agency’s attempts to limit the chemical. -Dec 5, 2024
Lengthy Delays are Par for the Course Due to the “Insane System of Assuming Safe Until Proven Otherwise”
Despite the success of Silent Spring and the campaign against DDT, Rachel Carson’s broader warning went unheeded. We are now exposed, on a regular basis, to a huge number of chemicals with hormone-altering effects… The reason for this, in large part, is the insane system of chemical regulation in the US, which operates on the assumption of “safe until proven otherwise,” much like the FDA’s system for licensing food additives. – Raw Egg
Published in the Lancet in 2014, Researchers Called for a Halt to Industrial Chemicals Causing Harm to Children’s Brains at “Pandemic” Levels
Neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments, affect millions of children worldwide… Industrial chemicals that injure the developing brain are among the known causes for this rise in prevalence… To control the pandemic of developmental neurotoxicity, we propose a global prevention strategy. Untested chemicals should not be presumed to be safe to brain development, and chemicals in existing use and all new chemicals must therefore be tested for developmental neurotoxicity. -Dr. Philppe Grandjean MD & Dr. Philip J. Landrigan MD
EPA Requirements are So Poor as to Cause Great Harm, in Not Only Obvious Ways, but in More Subtle Ways – They Allow Harm to Pollinators, for Example, which are Vital for Food Systems on the Planet
US regulators should require pesticide makers to more thoroughly test their products for toxicity to insects before approval, according to a petition submitted to the EPA by an environmental advocacy group… Scientists and conservationists have argued for years that this system fails to protect pollinators and underestimates the toll of pesticides on these animals, which is especially relevant given the decline of many insect species worldwide. The EPA only requires that manufacturers perform, at a minimum, three narrow tests on adult bees to study a chemical’s toxicity on insects. “They’re not an appropriate surrogate for the other 4,000 wild species we have in North America, nor are they a surrogate for other pollinators like moths and butterflies,” said Rosemary Malfi… Many of the proposed changes come directly from EPA experts or academics invited to advise the agency. “They’re not following their own recommendations,” Malfi said. – The New Lede
EPA Approves Propaganda to Hide the Existence of Poisons
“Biosolids” is a marketing term, a euphemism for sewage sludge. Sewage sludge is what remains of everything flushed down the sewers — human and animal feces, industrial chemicals, medical waste, oil products, pesticides, home cleaners — after the water is removed. The EPA says it’s okay to call “biosolids” compost. The marketers who came up with the term biosolids (they did it by holding a contest) want you to think of it as natural… Since 2003, the EPA has allowed marketers to substitute the word “compost” for sewage sludge (or biosolids) on ingredient lists… More amazing is the fact that some makers of compost that include sewage use the word “organic” in their marketing… Horror stories about biosolids abound. In 1979, a dairy farmer in Georgia began to lose his milk cows after he started applying locally produced sludge fertilizer to his fields. Eventually, 700 of them died. The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, “senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business. – Planet Natural
Regulatory Agencies, Researchers, Scientists & Activists are Controlled, Manipulated, and Punished by Corporate Powers, Causing Devastating Harm to People and the Environment
Internal documents reveal a concerted effort to downplay glyphosate’s carcinogenicity while ignoring substantial evidence indicating its dangers to human health. Mason has shown how Bayer shaped regulatory processes to secure product approvals, influencing scientific studies and regulatory decisions while suppressing contrary evidence. The environmental devastation wrought by Bayer’s pesticides is alarming: Mason cites significant declines in biodiversity and poisoned ecosystems as direct consequences of their widespread use. Moreover, rising cancer rates in communities exposed to Bayer’s products cannot be ignored, especially increasing cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to glyphosate use in areas heavily treated with these chemicals… Over the years, Monsanto mounted a deceitful defence of its health- and environment-damaging Roundup and its genetically modified crops, and it orchestrated toxic smear campaigns against anyone — scientist or campaigner — who threatened its interests. It comes as no surprise that a US-Based PR firm has created a watchlist, profiling activists, scientists and journalists who are critical of pesticide use and genetically modified organisms, as recently revealed in documents obtained by the investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports. – OffGuardian
When You Look, You’ll Find Scientists Who Speak Up on the Corruption that Happens in Many Ways, including What Passes for “Science” and “Research”
Scientists are calling for the… administration to adopt a set of guidelines designed to ensure scientific integrity at federal agencies and loosen corporate influence on regulators charged with protecting Americans’ health. The recommendations, published Dec. 16, state that the EPA, the FDA and other agencies must eliminate financial and political conflicts of interest from environmental health research, halt industry influence on advisory boards and use the best available science to identify the health risks of toxic chemicals, which are contributing to the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Conflicts of interest that undermine the scientific process have resulted in “weakened chemical regulations, increased exposure to harmful chemicals, and greater risks to the health of families, workers, and communities,” the authors concluded. -The New Lede, Dec 16, 2024
FDA & CBER
What They Say They Do
FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) — “The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.” [source]
CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) — “CBER protects and advances the public health by ensuring that biological products are safe and effective and available to those who need them. CBER also provides the public with information to promote the safe and appropriate use of biological products.” [source] “Aside from vaccines, CBER also oversees allergenic products, blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.” [source]
See also: HHS (FDA is under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)
What They Actually Do
Hundreds of Personal Care Products Contain Banned Cancer-Causing Poison
Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical… Decades of research has found no safe levels of benzene exposure because it’s so toxic at very low levels. The petroleum-based chemical “causes cancer”… [and] has also been shown to harm the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The US banned benzene’s use as an ingredient nearly 45 years ago… Advocates took aim at the FDA for failing to do more to protect the public.
“Crony Capitalism” (Corruption) Defines the American Food System
The fact that the food industry and the agency responsible for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children.
Regulators Allow Raw Data on Pharmaceuticals in Clinical Trials (Paid for by Taxpayers) to be Kept Hidden by the Pharma Companies
Independent researchers, who could provide an unbiased analysis of the side effects and associated harms of a drug, simply do not have access to it... 'really important information [is] what adverse reactions are real and which ones are coincidental... That data has been collated and paid for by taxpayers and governments across Europe... [and] given to the pharma companies and not to anyone else.' … [Pharmaceutical companies] are analysing it their way and then presenting their analysis and no one else has access to the raw data. This is crazy,' Craig says, pointing out that this is no way to really approach medicine. 'If you’re talking about people’s bodies and their lives and their health, things need to be way more open and transparent than that.'
Fail to protect sources of food from multiple known harms including phthalates which cause a litany of disease … BPA, a harmful chemical linked to heart disease, childhood obesity, and other serious harms… synthetic food dyes that cause neurobehavioral disorders, respiratory issues, and developmental delays… neurotoxins sold as artificial sweeteners, which cause cancer, and pesticides such as glyphosate, atrazine, paraquat, and CFS that cause cancer as well as brain damage, decreased IQ, and autism in children among other harms. In 2024, 100% of Girl Scout cookies tested positive for glyphosate, plus toxic metals such as cadmium and lead.
Fail to protect bottled water… mineral water… sparkling water... and water on airplanes.
In 2021, after 30 years of delays, the FDA banned a cancer-causing red dye in cosmetics, but didn’t stop it from being used in food.
Betray people’s trust in the safety of consumer products and in food labeling, even neglecting to protect baby food and toddler foods, and allowing toxic foods in schools, going so far as to rely on “models” that can be controlled which results in obfuscating, downplaying and distracting from research that shows evidence of harm.
“Not only does the FDA refuse to test food toxins for safety, but they never test them in combination.” When some paltry “regulation” is actually performed, the focus is on single chemicals when the obvious reality is that children, adults, animals and soils are assaulted by dozens or hundreds of chemicals at any one time. Not only do the “regulators” ignore the incomprehensible quantities of toxins, so too, do they ignore the effects of mixing powerful chemicals, which produces different effects based on the combinations a person is exposed to, and is known to “magnify their toxic effects,” manifesting in childhood obesity among other damages.
FDA Sued for Not Doing What it’s Been Entrusted & Paid to Do — “Environmental groups sue FDA over refusal to tackle… plastic packaging [issues]. The agency has either ignored petitions or ruled against taking action against chemical that presents serious health risks.” Here we learn “The FDA allows 25 plasticizers as ‘indirect food additives’ in food manufacturing processes, despite some being restricted in children’s toys by other regulatory agencies.” See also: FDA must set limits on PFAS in food, lawsuit saysSee also: A litany of known harms from plastics and PFAS: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: EDCs and Microplastics
Corn Syrup is in Infant Formula, and that’s Okay with the FDA — “Major formula companies use corn syrup… Research links corn syrup formula to negative effects on gut bacteria that, according to studies, can contribute to childhood obesity, food fussiness, and diminished food satisfaction… Unlike U.S. companies, formula makers in countries in the European Union (EU) are prohibited from replacing lactose with corn syrup.” See also: Most U.S. infant formulas contain mainly added sugars, posing a serious risk to babies’ health, researchers say See also: Advertising sugary cereals to children needs regulation, report says. See also: The known harms of corn syrup: Toxins & Evidence of Harm: Food Additives
Toxic Weed Killer Found in Most Foods Sold in the U.S. — “Few people had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine in 1993, but by 2016, 70% had detectable levels. Between 1993 and 2016, the glyphosate levels in people’s bodies increased by 1,208%… It’s been found to disrupt or destroy your microbiome, methylation pathways, thyroid health, protein synthesis, cell health and your mitochondrial function.” See also: Farm country fight – Battle rages over proposed legal protections for pesticide makers7 Food Additives Banned in Europe, Commonly Used in the US — “The stark contrast between food quality in the United States and Europe is often immediately apparent to those who travel abroad.”
Titanium Dioxide, Banned in Europe is One of the Most Common Food Additives in the U.S. “Titanium dioxide, a food additive in chewing gum, cakes, candies, breads and ice cream, is linked to a wide range of adverse health effects, particularly genotoxicity (a precursor to cancer) and intestinal inflammation. It is banned in the European Union but found all over grocery shelves in the U.S.”
A Cancer-Causing Additive Put in Baked Goods for Decades in the U.S. is Banned in Many Countries — “Potassium bromate is commonly used as a food additive in baked goods, including breads, pastries, bagels, and crusts. It has been linked to various cancers, along with thyroid disease, kidney damage, gut irritation and reproductive abnormalities. In 1999, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), categorized potassium bromate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned as a food additive in Europe since 1990, in Canada since 1994, and in India since 2016. Other countries that have banned potassium bromate include Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Peru, China, and Sri Lanka.”
U.S. Food System Far More Corrupted than Other Countries — This article demonstrates how products with the same name have different ingredients in the U.S. vs the U.K., including the addition of corn syrup to the U.S. version of Heinz ketchup, for example.
Hundreds of Unnatural Ingredients in American Food System — “Hundreds of novel ingredients never encountered by human physiology are now found in nearly 60 percent of the average adult’s diet and nearly 70 percent of children’s diets in the United States… The unprecedented consumption of these ultra-processed foods in the standard American diet may be the new ‘silent’ killer.”
“Testing Reveals High Levels of Toxic Heavy Metals in Baby Formula, and Toxic Chemicals in Gluten-Free Foods” — “As usual, the FDA has not been doing its job. Private organizations stepped in, did lab testing, and discovered the poisoning of our children.”
FDA Took No Action on Toxic Metals & Uranium in Infant Formula — “Two out of the four formulas subjected to testing by the FDA yielded concerning results, showing the presence of toxic metals and even radioactive uranium. Despite these alarming findings, no discernible actions were taken by the FDA in response to this critical issue.”
Risks Associated With Genetically Engineered Foods Ignored By The FDA — “By slipping it into our food without our knowledge, without any indication that there are genetically modified organisms in our food, we are now unwittingly part of a massive experiment. . . . Essentially, the FDA has said that genetically modified organisms, or food, are basically not much different from regular food, and so they’ll be treated in the same way. The problem is this: Geneticists follow the inheritance of genes, in what we call a vertical fashion . . . [but] what biotechnology allows us to do is to take this organism, and move it, what we call horizontally, into a totally unrelated species.”
U.S. Food Manufacturers Can Label a Product “Whole Grain” Even if Only 51% of it Actually Is — “So you have no way to know how much you are actually getting.”
Farmed Salmon Are a Toxic ‘Junk Food’ — “Salmon farming is a disaster both for the environment and for human health, and tests show farmed salmon is about five times more toxic than any other food tested. In animal feeding studies, mice fed farmed salmon developed obesity and diabetes — effects researchers believe are related to toxic exposures. Besides pesticides and antibiotics used in fish farming, the most significant source of toxic exposure is the dry pellet feed, which contains dioxins, PCBs and other toxic pollutants. Farmed salmon also does not have the nutritional profile of wild salmon, containing more than three times more omega-6 fat than wild salmon, which further skews rather than corrects most people’s omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.”
90% of U.S. Cheese Contains GMO Made by Pfizer — “Rennet is used as a clotting agent to curdle the milk into cheese, separating the liquid parts of milk from the solids. Pfizer makes a genetically modified rennet, but because of a labeling loophole, cheese containing Pfizer’s rennet does not have to be labeled as containing a genetically modified organism.”
“Just Eggs” Isn’t Eggs at All — “How do they get away with it? How can they be selling a product labelled ‘Just Eggs’ and now, ‘Just Eggs-Folded,’ that doesn’t contain a single egg. In fact, the first two products of “Just Eggs” are mung beans and canola oil… Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars.”
Nutella Advertising vs. Reality — “Advertised as a hazelnut spread with a touch of chocolate, Nutella actually contains a large dose of refined sugar and refined palm oil, both with known carcinogenic properties.”
Ultra-Pasteurization Robs Milk of Its Nutrients — Processing and storing “massive amounts of milk produced by factory farms robs it of its natural nutrients — but today, unprocessed milk is making a comeback.”
More on Milk Processing — “A 2019 study from China found that all forms of milk processing tested caused ‘formation of protein oxidation products which impair spatial learning and memory in rats.’ … As noted by Fallon, ultrapasteurization exposes the milk to far higher heat than boiling (284 F compared to 212 F). So, clearly, ultrapasteurized milk doesn’t even come close to real milk… Damaged milk proteins may contribute to allergic reactions, Fallon notes, and milk allergy is now commonplace. An estimated 20 Americans die each year from anaphylactic shock caused by conventional milk — a shocking reminder of just how far modern milk has strayed from real, raw milk, which rarely causes any allergic reactions.”
Chemicals Leaking from Plastic Food Packaging Harmful to Health — “Norwegian researchers reported that chemicals leaching from plastic food packaging may cause more concerning and widespread harm to health than previously realized, including developmental problems and hormone-related cancers.”
Plastics in Food Packaging Leak into Foods & Drinks; “BPA Drives Childhood Obesity” — “BPA is a component of food packaging plastics that leaches into foods and drinks, so diet is the principal source of human exposure. Researchers cultured stool samples from 106 children (median age 7.7) to determine their bacterial microbiome composition. Cultured bacteria were then exposed to various concentrations of BPA… endocrine disruptor that promotes obesity through several mechanisms, including interfering with hormones that affect appetite and satiety… BPA exposure affects specific gut taxa and drives microbiota dynamics in childhood obesity… The study found that a child’s body mass index (BMI) determines how they process BPA, which in turn affects their gut microbiome composition in ways that drive further weight gain. In other words, it’s a vicious cycle.”
61 Unauthorized ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Food Packaging — This March 2024 article in the Scientific American highlights a global study that “identified 61 PFAS chemicals in food packaging that are not authorized for use in such products.”
Harvard Legal Scholar Showed, "in Meticulous Detail" How the FDA's Approval Process is Absolutely Not the "Gold Standard" of Drug Regulation — "Senators repeatedly hailed the FDA as the 'gold standard' of drug regulation—a phrase meant to reassure the public that approved drugs are significantly effective. But this claim is an illusion. In 2013, Jonathan J. Darrow, a Harvard legal scholar and expert in drug regulation, published a scathing analysis... exposing the reality behind this phrase. Darrow’s paper, Pharmaceutical Efficacy: The Illusory Legal Standard, meticulously details how the FDA’s approval process does not require drugs to be meaningfully effective—only that they show some effect, no matter how trivial. Since then, the problem has only worsened."
Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colluded with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon
FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.”
Pharma Manipulates Data and FDA Approves It — “The FDA approval of Prozac [an antidepressant] was based on… statistical manipulations and data pooling. Out of fourteen controlled study protocols submitted, only three showed beneficial effects while the majority demonstrated no positive effect. When individual studies failed, Eli Lilly was allowed to pool data from separate negative studies and exclude certain negative results to achieve statistical significance.”
FDA’s “Safety Testing” is Fraudulent, Approving Vaccines without Using True Controls — “Refusal to include true controls in safety testing is scientific fraud. As a general rule, vaccines are not tested against true controls i.e. compared against subjects who are not exposed to other known toxins or other vaccines. The current art of vaccine ‘safety testing’ includes the outright fraud of injecting the so-called ‘placebo controls’ with other vaccines and/or other toxic vaccine ingredients that are known to cause biological effects… This is the outrageously fraudulent scheme by which vaccines are FDA ‘approved’ and marketed with the false slogan ‘safe’ or ‘relatively safe’ – as compared to the fake placebo controls or as compared to the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population.”
Pfizer Hid Safety Issues with Covid Vaccines — October, 2023: “Every month since December 2021, the FDA has been required to release thousands of pages of documents… Pfizer is finally including safety reports in their latest document release… Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” [See here for extensive reporting and documented research on heart issues.]
“Ultrasound Harms are Dose-Dependent. Despite Safety Concerns, the FDA Raised Permissible Levels Eightfold” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold… The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants.”
FDA Engages in Blatantly “Unscientific Actions” — “The point of all this is not to expose remdesivir as being ineffective, as the cited studies do that. Rather, this debacle is an indictment of the FDA’s unscientific actions that were contrary to its statutory requirements… The evidence indicates that the FDA likely acted irresponsibly because they felt shielded by the Chevron deference.“
FDA Covers Up Drug Harms for Pharma’s Benefit — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful medications on the market, but also some of the most profitable. Since their discovery, a deluge of data has shown that they are incredibly unsafe, and as one whistleblower testified, overt bribery was needed for the first SSRI, Prozac, to be approved. While the FDA initially tried to stop Prozac, once Bush came to power (as his family was in bed with Prozac’s manufacturer), the FDA reversed course. Since that time, the FDA has gone to extreme lengths to cover up the harms of antidepressants.”
FDA is Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”
“FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims” — “Private emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request reveal more evidence that government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but that they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims.
FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth— “The FDA restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, ‘This is useful to take after an antibiotic,’ because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics… Leyer notes… ‘Antibiotics… have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They’ll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection… but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations… Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you’re quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.’ “
Whistleblower Testimony: “The Decline of Science at the FDA Has Become Unmanageable” — Published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”
FDA Officials Were Aware of Bacterial Contamination in Infant Formula in Nov 2022, but Didn’t Remove it From Shelves Until Late Feb 2023 — “It’s stunning that it’s almost identical to what happened in 2021… Lessons have not been learned.” The contamination involves “the deadly pathogen that sparked the infant formula crisis last year.” See also: Politico and FDA
SSRIs Antidepressants Side Effects Include Violent Psychosis; “As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the manufacturers and then the regulators (FDA).” — “SSRI antidepressants have a variety of horrendous side effects. These include sometimes causing the individual to become agitated, feeling they can’t be in their skin, turning psychotic, and occasionally becoming violently psychotic. During these psychoses, individuals can have out of body experiences where they commit lethal violence either to themselves or others. As lawsuits later showed, this violent behavior (and the frequent suicides that followed it) were observed throughout the SSRI clinical trials, but were covered up by the SSRI manufacturers and then the drug regulators (e.g., the FDA).”
82 Suicides from an Asthma “Medication." Okay with the FDA. — “An asthma medication has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”
FDA ‘Failing to Meet Safety Requirements’ Says House Energy & Commerce Committee — ” ‘FDA is not meeting important federal safety requirements to protect its employees and the public while also failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,’ House Energy & Commerce Committee says.”
Rather Than Being Transparent with Information to Verify Scientific Validation & Protection of American Interests, a FOIA Request Was Necessary to get Information from the FDA, but Still it Didn’t Comply & Had to Be Sued; The FDA Continued to Legally Resist Full Disclosure —“A group of more than 30 medical and public health professionals and scientists from Harvard, Yale, UCLA and other institutions sued the FDA in Sept 2021, after the agency failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for ‘all data and information for the Pfizer Vaccine,’ including safety and effectiveness data, adverse reaction reports, and a list of active and inactive ingredients… On Oct. 17, the FDA filed a motion to throw out the lawsuit, arguing that the agency had ‘complied with its obligations under FOIA’ by conducting a ‘good faith search.’ … However, critics accused the FDA of withholding key information.”
Despite “Serious Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines” Known in October 2020, the FDA Shirked its Duty to Ensure Safety and Communicate Warnings — “To this day there is no black box warning for fatal vaccine syndromes such as myocarditis, blood clots, Gillian-Barre syndrome, etc. Why has the FDA failed to warn and protect the public?” See also: Covid-19 Injections: Heart Issues, Cancer, Sudden Deaths, More Harms
Former FDA Commissioner & Current Pfizer Board Member is ”The Embodiment of Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Capture" and "Reveals that He Does Not Understand the State of Vaccine Science” — “Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer board member, issued dire warnings about ‘vaccine skepticism’ … Dr. Gottlieb portrayed himself as a champion of public health, but his statements were riddled with factual inaccuracies, oversights of critical scientific evidence, and an alarming disregard for emerging complexities in vaccine science.”
FDA Staffers Were Hired by Pharma Corporations that Produced Products They Were Charged with Overseeing — “Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal how two federal employees involved in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approval sought employment with Moderna… Two former FDA staffers who oversaw the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines now work at Moderna.”
Despite Being Tasked with Lowering Use of Antimicrobials on U.S. Farms & Claiming that it Has, the “FDA Plan to Get Antibiotics Out of Factory Farm Animals Is Failing” — “Using antimicrobials gives illness-causing bacteria a chance to develop ways to evade them — a problem that killed 1.14 million people globally in a single year, topping deaths from HIV and malaria combined… Antimicrobials on European farms have dropped by around 43% over nine years up to 2020 at which point use on the continent was over 80% lower than in the U.S… In contrast, routine use of antimicrobials is common on U.S. farms, particularly in intensive and confined operations where large numbers of animals are housed in close quarters and animal welfare and sanitation standards are lower… Wallinga says the FDA’s assertions that it has achieved large and sustained cuts in antimicrobial use and resistance are ‘disingenuous.’ “
While Rubber-Stamping Pharmaceuticals with Severe Adverse Events, the FDA Attacks Safe Medicines that Lessen the Need for Drugs and Do Not Profit Their Corporate Donors — Alliance for Natural Health Sues FDA to Stop U.S. Homeopathy Ban
FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides— The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.
Government Insanity on Display: FDA Does a “Class II Recall” of 80,000 Pounds of Butter Because it’s Not Labeled as a Milk Product, While Waiting Decades Before Admitting Decongestants Don’t Work & Pulling Them off the Market — “In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency. First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk. Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk… This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events. Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades. Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled Covid jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events.”
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
Head of FDA’s CBER Responsible for Rapid Approval of Covid Vaccines
Marks [the head of CBER] had overseen the agency’s rapid review and approval of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments during the pandemic. Marks was also credited with coming up with the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ name for the effort to quickly develop vaccines during that time period. – The Epoch Times
See here for verifiable information that the vaccines that were rapidly approved have proven to be disastrous for human health. For example:
In 2020, the CDC knew that heart damage is an effect of Covid-19 vaccines. CDC and Pharma communicated about it in 2021, but suppressed this knowledge. Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. [source]
In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected. [source]
In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated. [source]
In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration. [source]
In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. [source and source and source]
In 2023, research showed that risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses. [source]
Throughout the declared public health emergency, many reasonable and obvious questions went unanswered by the officials who had presumed authority for setting and enforcing sweeping policy. [source]
From the time Covid injections were unleashed on the public, there were reports of a skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation, particularly in children and adolescents. [source and source and source and source]
In 2024, “a groundbreaking study… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions.” [source and source and source and source]
“Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings. FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.” [source]
In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns. [source]
Source: 2011 conference presentation by University Prof. Donald W. Light, also published by ResearchGate, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome.
FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Scientist Whistleblowers
The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ Written by a group of scientists on FDA letter head — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation — the letter describes a nightmare of bungling and self-dealing among higher-ups at the drug safety agency. It begs Obama to step in and reform the shop… ‘Many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have abused their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place.’ – CBS News, 2010
Where’s the FDA? “Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpaste… Six lawsuits with a total of 34 lead plaintiffs were filed in federal courts… against Colgate… Tom’s of Maine… Crest … Hello Products, [and others]”
Companies making fluoride-containing toothpastes and mouthrinses are improperly marketing their products as harmless and pleasant-tasting to very young children despite scientific research showing ingestion of the products could be dangerous to their health, according to allegations in a group of proposed class action lawsuits filed earlier this month… Ingestion of concentrated fluoride products can be dangerous across the board — especially for young children. Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpastes on toothbrushes, according to the lawsuits.”– The New Lede
The Government “Honor System” Protects Industry, Harms People & the Planet
Companies are operating under the honor system set up by the FDA while fighting to keep cheap chemicals in their products so they can be made inexpensively, thereby protecting profits. Unfortunately, the public pays for these cheaper products on the back end by spending thousands treating diseases triggered by overexposure to chemicals, which can build up in your system when you’re exposed to multiple products, such as personal care items, new furniture and carpeting and even clothing. Whelan points out the world knows formaldehyde causes cancer, yet manufacturers are not removing it from their products. In fact, the U.S. was caught using products with heavy levels of formaldehyde in environmentally damaged areas. For instance, trailer homes deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina were found to emit high levels of formaldehyde gas. In testing, 519 trailer and mobile homes were nearly 40 times customary exposure levels, triggering breathing difficulties, nose bleeds and persistent headaches. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Jon Whelan
Government Schools Poison Children, Daily
Thirty million genetically modified school meals are served daily in America to our children. The testing of 43 school lunch samples shows: 93% of the school lunch items contained carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, and liver disease-causing glyphosate. 74% of the samples contained at least one of 29 harmful pesticides. 4 veterinary drugs and hormones were found in 9 school lunches samples. 100% of the school lunch samples contained heavy metals. The majority of the samples were abysmally low in nutrients.” – Moms Across America, Sep 28, 2022
1 min — Jan 15, 2025, “Why is it that the Froot Loops sold in Canada and Europe are made with real ingredients while the ones sold in the U.S. are packed with artificial dyes and chemicals?”
FDA Took Legal & Regulatory Control Over What Nature Provides
According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease. The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease… The FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease.The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian… what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden. Historically the FDA has required new drugs undergo expensive and elaborate multi-phased clinical trials, which are out of the grasp of any ordinary interest who might want to demonstrate the efficacy of a non-patentable (and therefore unprofitable) herb, food or spice – April 23, 2019
Medicine is Big Business & Silences Free Speech: You Can’t Say Cherries Cure Gout Even if It’s True
We have entered an era where medicine no longer bears any resemblance to the art and science of healing. The doctor no longer facilitates the body’s innate self-healing capabilities with time, care, good nutrition and special help from our plant allies. To the contrary, medicine has transmogrified into a business enterprise founded on the inherently nihilistic principles of pure, unbridled capitalism, with an estimated 786,000 Americans dying annually from iatrogenic or medically-caused deaths… The herbs and foods themselves have now been both vilified as dangerous and lampooned as completely ineffectual, generating the ridiculous contradiction that … they are both impotent and unsafe. Given these circumstances confidence in the safety and efficacy of natural substances in the prevention and treatment of disease has not only waned, but the positive association between food and healing has been outright denied by medical authorities. It is illegal for non-doctors to make health claims for natural substances even if thousands of years of use in folk medicine and a vast emerging body of scientific research now confirms their benefits. You can’t say cherries cure gout even if its true. (truth is no longer the criteria that decides what you can or cannot say). – July 16, 2022
FSA
What It Says It Does
FSA (U.K. Food Standards Agency) — “Our fundamental mission is food you can trust. By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable." [source]
What It Actually Does
FSA Ignored U.K. Citizens’ Opposition to GMOs / PBOs — “The FSA has just published the final report on its public consultation on the sale of genetically modified precision bred (PBOs) food and animal feed in England…. They are openly disdainful of citizen (‘consumer’) views and fail to live up to the FSA’s mandate to protect the public interest… Citizens in the UK are – and have been for decades – consistent in their rejection of unlabelled, unmonitored, unregulated GMOs in the food system. It is in the public interest to respond to and act on these views, but that is not what the FSA has done.”
FSMB, MCNZ
What They Say They Do
FSMB (Federation of State Medical Boards) — “The FSMB plays a crucial role in advocating for federal and state policies that positively impact the health and safety of patients and the medical regulatory system." [source]
MCNZ (Medical Council of New Zealand) — "Our role is to protect you by ensuring doctors are competent and fit to practise." [source]
What They Actually Do
“A force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line”
Federation of State Medical Boards is a very influential private non-profit whose official mission is vaguely defined as “representing the state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards.” Through their influence and their significant lobbying efforts, they act as a force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line. Since 1990s, FSMB has been attacking “alternative” medicine practitioners. This organization is said to have significantly contributed to the problem of opioid crisis. Recently, FSMB was exposed by a Dr. Bruce Dooley, an American doctor in New Zealand. - Dr. Joseph Mercola, A Powerful Mob Behind State Medical Boards
MCNZ Corrupted via FSMB
I have been writing and speaking about the witch hunts conducted by the Medical Council of New Zealand against good doctors who spoke out against their upending of foundational medical principles — principles such as informed consent, which they strongly promoted but hypocritically disavowed. I and other colleagues have exposed their connection to the Federation of State Medical Boards and its international arm, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Agencies, which appears to be pulling strings across the globe to extirpate ANY challenge to their inconceivably dangerous policies, such as actively working to prohibit early treatment and to push the covid jab as if it were a panacea. - New Zealand Doc
1.5 hrs – “Is the FSMB the ‘enforcement arm’ for Big Pharma? Few doctors realise that FSMB directives from this private US organisation have influenced how medicine has been practised around the world since 1913. Why is there not more openness about such an influential body? What gives this secretive organisation the right to rule over doctors and the public, and even influence our New Zealand Medical Council policies, through their international arm?” article and video
FTC
What It Says It Does
FTC (Federal Trade Commission) — “The FTC’s mission is protecting the public from deceptive or unfair business practices and from unfair methods of competition through law enforcement, advocacy, research, and education." [source]
What It Actually Does
Consumers Left Without Protection as Corporate Behemoths Grow without Limits
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pursued about one merger action and three enforcement actions per year in the pharmaceutical industry over the last two decades, accounting for only a sliver of the alleged misconduct in the sector, a study of publicly available documents showed… Of the 62 mergers the FTC challenged, 61 were given the green light after settlements, and one was abandoned. The 22 enforcement actions led primarily to settlements… A review of the breadth and type of actions taken by the agency suggests it hasn’t exercised its full potential in this sector, Kesselheim told MedPage Today, noting that it’s “remarkable” how few mergers the agency challenged, given their numbers.
See Also
"Our healthcare system isn’t about health—it’s about business." Big Pharma's immoral business model.
Okay with the FTC: “A Few Powerful Transnational Companies Dominate Every Link of the Food Supply Chain, from Seeds and Fertilizers to Slaughterhouses and Supermarkets”
A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals. A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands. In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers. The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost. It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid jobs are in the food industry. Farms and meat processing plants are among the most dangerous and exploitative workplaces in the country. Overall, only 15 cents of every dollar we spend in the supermarket goes to farmers. The rest goes to processing and marketing our food… “It’s a system designed to funnel money into the hands of corporate shareholders and executives while exploiting farmers and workers and deceiving consumers.”
See Also
Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People — The organizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead, allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.
Ultra-processed “Food”: A Toxic, Addictive Cash Cow — Processed foods, junk food, fake food, fast food, energy drinks, and diet drinks have led to devastating outcomes in physical and mental health.
Seed Oils, Vegetable Oils, LA, PUFAs — Seed oils are industrially processed concoctions, often referred to as “vegetable oils.” Replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” was never proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, it showed the opposite. And now we know seed oils cause chronic disease.
GMC
What It Says It Does
GMC (U.K. General Medical Council) — “We work with doctors, physician associates, anaesthesia associates, those they care for and other stakeholders to support good, safe patient care across the UK."
What It Actually Does
“If a doctor dares to think for themselves, questions the government or is a dissident, the GMC makes sure they get punished and excommunicated… basically you aren’t allowed to criticise the government, the media, Big Pharma, the WHO, or the globalists. “ — UK regulatory bodies include the GMC (General Medical Council) and MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service). “The Kangaroo Court was upset that Dr Sam White was telling the truth and exposing the lies to the public which might cancel out the propaganda and land them and the Government in trouble with the people… History has proven Dr Sam White right and will judge the GMC, media, politicians, Big Pharma and the media poorly… By striking off Dr Sam White from the medical registrar and removing his medical license, the MPTS and GMC are in effect excommunicating him from the medical cult. That’s what religions and cults do to punish troublemakers. See my previous post on cults. Dr Sam White left the medical cult a long time ago and now practices as a functional medicine doctor. The excommunication means nothing to him. But I believe the MPTS and GMC know this. The purpose of this Kangaroo Court is to serve a warning to other doctors thinking about speaking up, do so at your peril.”
Those Attempting to Publish Proper Studies Censored without Justification — “Incredibly, few vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies have ever been published – and attempts to publish them have usually been met with violent reactions that typically result in the papers being retracted. This famously happened to Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper. But the process is ongoing, albeit less conspicuously and without justification from a kangaroo court such as the General Medical Council (GMC).”
Health (Australia)
What They Say They Do
Health (Department of Health and Aged Care) — “We develop and deliver policies and programs and advise the Australian Government on health, aged care and sport. We work with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure better health for all Australians.” [source]
Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group — “During the Covid-19 pandemic the advisory group provided advice on: the scientific validity of research into the safety and effectiveness of potential Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments; purchasing Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for Australia; the options available for manufacturing and packaging Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in Australia; distribution and logistics associated with potential Covid-19 vaccines; other technical matters related to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.” [source]
What They Actually Do
In July 2021 the Australian Federal Government… proudly announced: “More than 280 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been secured”… That’s 280 million doses… for a population of 26 million…more than 10 doses for every man, woman and child in Australia… And yet, Australians had been advised they’d be ‘fully vaccinated’ after two doses… against a disease it was acknowledged from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people… And now here we are with 73 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to people of all ages across Australia,including children…although children curiously dropped off the statistics after June 2024. These 73 million doses were administered in a hostile climate of fear-mongering and lies from ‘authorities’, under coercion and mandates – there is no valid consent for these vaccines administered under lies and threats. How many Covid-19 vaccine doses would have been administered… if people hadn’t been intimidated into submitting to the injections under threat of penalties such as loss of livelihood and participation in society for refusing to ‘consent’ to the needles?… And with only 73 million Covid-19 doses administered from the ‘secured’ amount of 280 million, this leaves 207 million doses. What is going to happen?…. Are we still liable to pay for these vaccines? Who on earth signed us up for 280 million Covid-19 vaccines and why?… According to the SBS article: “…the new supply was secured with advice from the Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group.”
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC
What They Say They Do (and how many damn agencies they’ve hired to do not what they say do, but what they actually do)
HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) — “The mission of the HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services." [source]
HHS Agencies — "These divisions administer a wide variety of health and human services and conduct vital, life-saving research for the nation, to protect and support all Americans." The agencies include: Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Administration for Community Living (ACL), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, (ASPR), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC), Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Indian Health Service (IHS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office for Civil Rights (OCR), Office of Global Affairs (OGA), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA), Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). [source]
CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program) — "A countermeasure is a vaccine, medication, device, or other item used to prevent, diagnose, or treat a public health emergency or a security threat... The CICP provides compensation for covered serious injuries or deaths that occur as the result of the administration or use of certain countermeasures." [source]
NTP (National Toxicology Program) — “The mission of the NTP is to partner to build knowledge and advance toxicological sciences to protect and promote human health." [source]
DGAC (Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee) — DGAC provides "independent, evidence-based findings and advice to the HHS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)." [source]
What They Actually Do
Hold King-Like Powers, including the Authorization to Act in Secret and Be “Unchallengeable by the Public”
PREP Act Empowers Government to 'Administer' Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret… The Secretary of HHS... may make a “determination that a disease or other health condition or other threat to health constitutes a public health emergency, or that there is a credible risk that the disease, condition, or threat may in the future constitute such an emergency."... [The Secretary] may make a declaration... recommending, under conditions as the Secretary may specify, the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.”... The Secretary’s determinations, which activate countermeasure deployment, are effectively unchallengeable by the public.
95% of the Committee Members Setting Dietary Guidelines for the $100 Billion/Year American “Nutritional” Programs Have Conflicts of interest with Industry
Our analysis found that 95% of the U.S. dietary guidelines advisory committee members had conflicts of interest with the food and/or pharmaceutical industries…Our analysis has shown that the significant and widespread conflicts of interest on the committee prevent [them] from achieving the recommended standard for transparency… In the USA, the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans are required by statute to form the foundation for all national nutrition programmes (which are amounting to nearly $100 billion/year) and guide states and local governments, healthcare professional training, hospitals and community groups, amongst others, as overarching dietary recommendations.
"US Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Has 10-Year Backlog of Claims" — "It may take more than 10 years for someone injured by a Covid-19 vaccine to receive a decision on whether their claim is eligible for compensation by the government’s vaccine compensation program—if they receive a response at all. U.S. health officials responded to questions on America’s failing vaccine injury compensation system in a hearing that left the vaccine-injured feeling like addressing the system’s shortcomings is not a priority on Capitol Hill. As of Jan. 1 [2024], there were 12,854 claims filed for injuries caused by Covid-19 countermeasures with the government’s CICP, including 9,600 related to injuries caused by Covid-19 vaccines. Of the 12,854 claims, 2,214 have been processed, but only 40 claims have been found eligible for compensation."
Whistleblowers Report on the Sham Passed Off as US Dietary Guidelines that “Drive Obesity and Poor Metabolic Health” — The dietary guidelines published every five years by the HHS and Department of Agriculture “represent more than just suggestions. They’re the nation’s nutritional North Star, guiding everything from school lunches to military and hospital food and dietary advice by doctors and nutritionists.” Two former members of the US Dietary Guidelines expert committee call out the continued use of outdated and biased “science” and the serious effects of this betrayal of the American people.
Corruption of Organizations in the Food System is Rampant — “The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC), a group instrumental in sculpting the nation’s eating habits, finds itself in controversy as new evidence suggests a tangible, disconcerting link between our dietary guidelines and the financial interests of major food and pharmaceutical entities.” More Sources: Cambridge University Press report, How Corporations Corrupted Nutrition Guidelines in the USA 10-min video, U.S. Right to Know, Nearly Half of Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Have Conflicts of Interest article, Jan 2025 article
HHS' Rogue Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office: Unacceptable Business Practices — "The various FOIA offices did not communicate with each other, nor did they report to their parent agency, HHS, the official said. Instead, the offices 'all operated in their own silo'... FOIA is a federal law that enables journalists and members of the public to ask for and receive information from government agencies, including internal emails and documents... CDC records produced through FOIA in recent years have shown that agency officials found evidence that Covid-19 vaccines caused deaths, revealed millions of cases of post-vaccination Covid-19 early in the pandemic, and shed light on why officials changed the definition of the term vaccine."
Bureaucracy & Covering Butts Take Precedence Over Protecting Children
The former scientific director of the National Toxicology Program (NTP)… Brian Berridge said that… he was annoyed by how the NTP report publication process played out because he believed it was an outcome of public health agencies’ desires to protect the practices they already have in place. As a result, he said, public health officials are ignoring that some people are being exposed to fluoride at high levels. ‘This lack of consideration for all the possible people who could be harmed by [water fluoridation] so that we don’t implicate something that we have intentionally done bothers me a lot,’ he said. As an outcome of the agencies protecting their existing practices, the necessary research on fluoride exposure hasn’t been done, despite major indicators that it needed to be investigated, Berridge said.
MHRA
What It Says It Does
MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) — “The MHRA regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK." [source]
What It Actually Does
What a Surprise: A Regulatory Agency Funded by the Companies It's Tasked with Regulating
'How can [the MHRA] possibly be trusted to regulate properly when it is funded largely by the companies it is tasked with regulating?... The biggest challenge in the MHRA’s history was the covid response, and it failed. It enabled the biggest assault on civil liberties and economic prosperity in my lifetime.'... Concluding the debate Ms. McVey said, 'Listening to Members, the verdict on the MHRA is guilty as charged, confirming that it is in need of substantial reform.'" - Rhoda Wilson, Jan 18, 2025
MHRA Failed to Even Acknowledge Serious Harms from Covid Vaccines for Months, and Didn't Undertake Any Investigation into the Harms
“There is reason to believe the MHRA was aware of a signal for post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis in February 2021. However, it failed to mention myocarditis or pericarditis in safety updates in April, May and June, only alerting the public on 25 June, supposedly ‘following a thorough review of extremely rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after covid-19 vaccination’,” the letter signed by [an] MP stated. The letter noted that a previous response to a Freedom of Information Act (“FoI”) request revealed that in the intervening two and a half years since knowing of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis, the MHRA has not undertaken any formal epidemiological studies or instructed Pfizer and Moderna to carry any out. The APPG also noted that the MHRA does not have a process for the investigation and follow-up of individual Yellow Card reports and cannot and does not effectively monitor them. - Rhoda Wilson, Feb 28, 2024
NIH, ODS & DSHEA
What They Say They Do
NIH (National Institutes of Health) — “NIH’s mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability." [source] See also: HHS (above)
ODS (Office of Dietary Supplements) — "The ODS, part of the NIH, is the lead federal government entity addressing the scientific exploration of dietary supplements." [source]
DSHEA (Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act) — Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, Public Law 103-417. Congress finds that: [source]
(1) improving the health status of United States citizens ranks at the top of the national priorities of the Federal Government;
(2) the importance of nutrition and the benefits of dietary supplements to health promotion and disease prevention have been documented increasingly in scientific studies;
(3A) there is a link between the ingestion of certain nutrients or dietary supplements and the prevention of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis; and
(3B) clinical research has shown that several chronic diseases can be prevented simply with a healthful diet, such as a diet that is low in fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium, with a high proportion of plant-based foods;
(4) healthful diets may mitigate the need for expensive medical procedures, such as coronary bypass surgery or angioplasty;
(5) preventive health measures, including education, good nutrition, and appropriate use of safe nutritional supplements will limit the incidence of chronic diseases, and reduce long-term health care expenditures;
(6A) promotion of good health and healthy lifestyles improves and extends lives while reducing health care expenditures; and
(6B) reduction in health care expenditures is of paramount importance to the future of the country and the economic well-being of the country;
(7) there is a growing need for emphasis on the dissemination of information linking nutrition and long-term good health;
(8) consumers should be empowered to make choices about preventive health care programs based on data from scientific studies of health benefits related to particular dietary supplements;
(9) national surveys have revealed that almost 50 percent of the 260,000,000 Americans regularly consume dietary supplements of vitamins, minerals, or herbs as a means of improving their nutrition;
(10) studies indicate that consumers are placing increased reliance on the use of nontraditional health care providers to avoid the excessive costs of traditional medical services and to obtain more holistic consideration of their needs;
(11) the United States will spend over $1,000,000,000,000 on health care in 1994, which is about 12 percent of the Gross National Product of the United States, and this amount and percentage will continue to increase unless significant efforts are undertaken to reverse the increase;
(12A) the nutritional supplement industry is an integral part of the economy of the United States;
(12B) the industry consistently projects a positive trade balance; and
(12C) the estimated 600 dietary supplement manufacturers in the United States produce approximately 4,000 products, with total annual sales of such products alone reaching at least $4,000,000,000;
(13) although the Federal Government should take swift action against products that are unsafe or adulterated, the Federal Government should not take any actions to impose unreasonable regulatory barriers limiting or slowing the flow of safe products and accurate information to consumers;
(14) dietary supplements are safe within a broad range of intake, and safety problems with the supplements are relatively rare; and
(15A) legislative action that protects the right of access of consumers to safe dietary supplements is necessary in order to promote wellness; and
(15B) a rational Federal framework must be established to supersede the current ad hoc, patchwork regulatory policy on dietary supplements.
What They Actually Do
The NIH is broken. Instead of having the best scientists fund the best science, it has mediocre… members fund the most… unambitious work… A single negative voice can tank an application, while a single vote of support can rarely sell it. This incentivizes scientists to be very quiet— not commenting on topical issues, even when the stakes are massive. When schools were closed for 18 months in the US, many scientists who claimed to care about poor, minority kids — after all they had NIH grants to tackle health disparities—went silent. They failed in their basic duty.
With the help of a watchdog group, we look at the issue of government scientists collecting royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries made while working on your dime. Adam Andrzejewski: “Our data shows at OpenTheBooks.com that every single year, NIH doles out $32 billion in federal grant-making… that basically buys you the entire American health care space.” NIH accumulates great influence with the power to decide which scientists and projects get all those taxpayer billions… “Buys you a lot of friends, buys you a lot of allies, and there's great incentive to stay on the establishment narratives that NIH disseminates on public health policy.” And he says there’s reason to question who or what is influencing those policies. Under a 1984 law known as Bayh-Dole, government scientists have a unique arrangement. They can collect royalties from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries they make while working for us… Andrzejewski: “You have a government scientist funded by taxpayers, and they work in a government lab that's also funded by taxpayers. And when they have an invention, they have a special situation. The NIH, then licenses that invention [a drug, device, therapeutic of some sort]… And the private sector then pays royalties back to NIH. NIH then distributes those royalties on a split… back to the scientist. Details of those royalty payments to government scientists are kept as strictly held secrets… Senator Rand Paul tried to pry some of them loose when questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci…Fauci: “According to the regulations, people who receive royalties are not required to divulge them even on their financial statement, according to the Bayh-Dole Act.” … He told Congress more or less, "It's none of your business. I don't have to tell you these things," which is pretty surprising because it would seem to be important… Andrzejewski says the first Covid vaccine to get government approval was Pfizer’s, which happens to be part of an NIH royalty-sharing agreement… Does that mean NIH helped invent the vaccine and then licensed some of the technology to Pfizer Andrzejewski: “Yes… And so NIH was receiving tens of millions of dollars from Pfizer on those royalty payments.”
NIH Spent More than $1 Billion Without Conducting the Research it Was Tasked with Doing — “The federal government has burned through more than $1 billion to study long Covid… There’s basically nothing to show for it. The National Institutes of Health hasn’t signed up a single patient to test any potential treatments — despite a clear mandate from Congress to study them. And the few trials it is planning have already drawn a firestorm of criticism, especially one intervention that experts and advocates say may actually make some patients’ long Covid symptoms worse. Instead, the NIH spent the majority of its money on broader, observational research that won’t directly bring relief to patients. But it still hasn’t published any findings from the patients who joined that study, almost two years after it started.” See also: Betsy Ladyzhets, STAT: ‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid treatments — after 2.5 years and $1 billion
“NIH Scientists Tried to Conceal $710 Million Pandemic Royalty Payout” — “Data from the NIH revealed that the nation’s medical research agency and its scientists collected hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties for Covid-19 pandemic-related drugs and vaccines between 2021 and 2023. This information was initially kept secret by the NIH. It was made public by OpenTheBooks.com, an organization that aims to post all disclosed U.S. government spending.”
“NIH has known for decades that flu vaccinations do not reduce deaths among the elderly” but continues to advocate for them — “In 2005, the NIH launched an effort to do ‘the’ definitive study that would actually prove, for the first time, once and for all, that flu vaccines were beneficial to the elderly. The study, published in JAMA, was covered up but Sharyl Attkisson, at the time an investigative journalist for CBS, aired a report on it in 2006… She interviewed Dr. Thomas Reichert, a co-author of the study. She had originally agreed to interview the lead author, Lone Simonsen, but Simonsen’s bosses at the NIH blocked the interview. Dr. Reichert was independent of the US government and so Attkisson was able to interview him… ‘Over 20 years, the percentage of seniors getting flu shots increased sharply from 15% to 65%. It stands to reason that flu deaths among the elderly should have taken a dramatic dip … Instead, flu deaths among the elderly continued to climb.’” See also: Vaccine Harms: Reports by Vaccine Type
“The NIH Knows Experiments on Animals Don’t Work — but Keeps Wasting Billions on Them Anyway” — “A bombshell media report recently exposed an official-unofficial policy at the NIH under former director Francis Collins: Top officials conducted public business in private, including by using personal e-mail accounts, to skirt public records law and to keep their scheming hidden from the people who pay their salaries. That’s you, taxpayers… We requested records and pieced together the scheme, in which Collins’ officials discussed, off the books, the uselessness and grievous cruelty of experiments on baby monkeys. But rather than admit these experiments were wrong, Collins’ cabal let them continue.
It would be easy to write off this episode as an aberration, a symptom of a rogue director. But it’s not. NIH has a systemic problem that continues today.”
NIH Redacts Nearly 2,500 Pages of Records on Wireless Radiation Studies — “The NIH refuses to reveal nearly 2,500 pages of records related to the National Toxicology Program’s decision to shut down its research on how wireless radiation affects human health.”
“NIH and many of its employees stand to profit from the success of the vaccines they develop” — “Both these incidences show how the NIH acts just like a for-profit corporation with a vested interest in forming partnerships and worrying about financial markets—perhaps because the agency and many of its employees stand to profit from the success of the vaccines they develop, just like Graham did from the Moderna vaccine.”
“Federal employees at NIH making $100k to do absolutely nothing” — “Jaw-dropping accounts from the workers themselves.”
Public Pressure Demanded Congress Protect Our Rights to Supplements. That Protection Has Steadily Eroded.
The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) granted Americans broad access to dietary supplements, promoting personal choice and limiting government intervention in the supplement marketplace. It allowed supplements to be regulated as food rather than drugs, avoiding costly preapproval requirements. DSHEA’s passage was largely driven by public advocacy. Widespread consumer pressure, highlighted by memorable campaigns, helped secure the law’s passage to protect access to supplements. Despite DSHEA, there are continuing challenges from the FDA and legislative proposals that could impose stricter regulations on supplements, potentially limiting access. We need further grassroots action to oppose further restrictions and protect health freedom. - Alliance for Natural Health
NHS
What It Says It Does
NHS (National Health Service of England) — “The NHS belongs to the people. It is there to improve our health and wellbeing, supporting us to keep mentally and physically well, to get better when we are ill and, when we cannot fully recover, to stay as well as we can to the end of our lives. It works at the limits of science – bringing the highest levels of human knowledge and skill to save lives and improve health.” [source and source]
What It Actually Does
“Big Pharma Gives UK Government £279 Million; In Return, NHS Will Hand Out Weight Loss Injections… Costing $415 Million per Month” — “The UK medicines regulator the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) approved the use of the weight loss drug Mounjaro on the NHS. It’s not clear that this drug is safe in the long term so why would NICE approve it to be provided for free to potentially millions of people?”
Political Agendas Taking Precedence Over Medical Priorities — "A leading cancer surgeon said that the NHS... resources [are] being diverted into initiatives such as educating staff on 'pansexuals' rather than patient care. The allocation of funds to 'gender surgery' services would be better spent on cancer treatments..."
TGA, PBS, & PBAC
What They Say They Do
TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) — “The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods." [source] TGA is "Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)." [source]
PBS (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme) — "PBS provides timely, reliable and affordable access to necessary medicines for Australians. The PBS is part of the Australian Government’s broader National Medicines Policy." [source]
PBAC (Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee) — “The PBAC is an independent expert body appointed by the Australian Government. Members include doctors, health professionals, health economists and consumer representatives. Its primary role is to recommend new medicines for listing on the PBS.” [source]
What They Actually Do
Deal Between Pharma & Government Completely Discards Vaccine Regulatory Review Process
The Australian government... signed a confidential $2 billion manufacturing deal with Moderna that exempts the company’s vaccines from key regulatory processes, The Guardian reported. Under the deal, Moderna’s mRNA vaccines produced at its recently constructed Australian facility do not have to undergo an assessment by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC)... The deal was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic emergency period but was later expanded to cover all respiratory vaccines produced in Australia and registered through the TGA, Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. FDA.. The Guardian reported that the decision to exempt Moderna’s vaccines from undergoing PBAC review is unusual.
"The TGA was met with a torrent of public outrage, calling out the regulator for its hypocrisy and lack of transparency" — See also: Questions Remain After Australia Releases Data on Covid Vaccine DNA Contamination: "After independent testing found excessive levels of residual DNA in vaccine batches from the U.S., Canada, Australia and Germany, experts have been concerned the products could increase the risk of cancer. In September, Australian Prime Minister... was urged to “immediately suspend' the vaccines and adopt a 'precautionary approach'... But the prime minister dismissed the concerns, pointing to the TGA’s webpage that claims it is all 'misinformation'."
TGA Works for Big Pharma — "While the TGA is supposed to be a federal agency, much like the FDA or CDC in the US, it is funded almost exclusively (around 96%) by Big Pharma. Come up with all the excuses you want, like 'it’s just fees, bro', or 'it’s because of grants'. Their money comes from Big Pharma. They work for Big Pharma."
USDA
What It Says It Does
USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) — "USDA has several mission areas including providing assistance to America's Farmers, improving health, ending hunger, ensuring food safety, providing marketing assistance, and conserving and protecting natural resources." [source]
What It Actually Does
The meat sold in this country's grocery stores and restaurants is from animals so "shotup" with hormones, antibiotics, tranquilizers, preservatives, additives, and pesticides that it is almost more pharmaceutical than nutritional. These added toxins have been linked to negative long-term effects on health... [A] study conducted by Harvard Medical School concluded, "there is a dangerous possibility that organophosphate pesticides have the potential for causing long term brain damage"... [Another] group—the most egregious in some ways—is colored dyes used to beautify meat. Perhaps their use is the industry’s implicit acknowledgment that they would lose flocks of consumers if they tried to sell their meat in its untouched-up state, as slimy, brownish green, rotting flesh. Like morticians, meat packers artificially treat this organic material to give it the colors of life…
In the largest call back in US history, 143 million pounds of meat were recalled. The vexing problem was not that the weak cattle [were diseased] which was never determined, but that the USDA had not detected the likelihood that these animals were [sick], even in their enfeebled condition. It was an animal rights group that brought this to the nation’s attention, not USDA inspectors. The Hallmark plant was subsequently shut down, but that is not much comfort to those who possibly ate the tainted meat.
The USDA is MIA — "The USDA permits the dangers lurking in animal-based foods... fish and dairy additives... microplastics... improper meat handling."
USDA "Shirked its Duties," Exempting Genetically Engineered Plants from Safety Review — "The Agriculture Department shirked its duties in a 2020 rule that exempted genetically engineered plants from pre-market review if they were unlikely to pose an environmental risk, ruled U.S. district judge ... [who] overturned the rule... and told USDA to reconsider it."
For those who came of age in the 1940s through the 1960s, “obesity, autism, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and chronic inflammatory illnesses were… virtually non-existent.” Then the USDA began “shaping the dietary framework” of Americans. — “For over 70 years, the USDA has shaped the dietary framework for Americans, crafting food guidelines to maintain the nation’s health. Alongside the FDA, it bears the responsibility for regulating food safety and ensuring that our diets comprise balanced proteins, fats, and carbohydrates from trustworthy sources. Yet, as we reflect on the health landscape of previous generations, a stark contrast emerges between then and now, underscoring a disturbing trajectory in public health and dietary norms. Baby boomers and Gen X, who came of age from the 1940s through the 1960s, recall a time when childhood illnesses like measles, mumps, and chickenpox were common but typically resolved without significant complications, leaving children with lifelong immunity… Children led active lives, fostering physical fitness. Victory gardens in backyards exemplified a cultural norm of cultivating fresh produce, and the concept of body pollution—the cumulative impact of environmental toxins on health—was largely unheard of. Obesity, autism, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and chronic inflammatory illnesses were rare or virtually non-existent.”
WHO
What It Says It Does
WHO (World Health Organization) — "Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance to live a healthy life." [source]
What It Actually Does
Financially Corrupted, the WHO Serves "Giant Corporate Interests and Diminishes the Human Rights of the General Public"
The financial corruption infecting the organization has made it subject to the influence of its private stakeholders, who create policy that enriches Big Pharma... The greed that drives Big Pharma has reached completely irrational heights. The coming biotech pandemic market, the new heart of our “public health” system, functions on fear, embodied by the creation of a global biosurveillance system allegedly meant to prevent ever-increasing pandemics, and manipulation, disseminated through mandates and information control. Ironically, while this system is being touted as a form of pandemic prevention, it potentially incentivizes gain-of-function research which enables the militaristic weaponization of natural diseases. Justifying speed over rigor and authority over freedom seem to be necessary prerequisites for business success in what is becoming the biotech pandemic market. Ironically, Big Pharma reached this point of near-demise as a result of its own desire for wealth and expansion, and its insistence that medical products must generate profits over positive health outcomes. This cultural mindset has led the world here, in a final faceoff between the globalized corporate capture of all “public health” institutions, and the truth — the most potent treatment for this corporate pandemic.
WHO is Beholden to Industry, Betrays People and the Planet — Codex or "Food Code" is a set of standards developed by the WHO and the United Nations. "On the issue of the pesticide residues up for adoption, the National Health Federation joined the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland in expressing their concerns and reservations for the following pesticides... The U.S. Codex delegation was, of course, in favor of the adoption of all of these toxic pesticide-residue standards."
"'Defies Belief’: WHO Does Nothing as Kids’ Chemo Drugs Fail Strength, Purity Tests" — "Studies reveal that the chemotherapy medicine asparaginase widely fails purity and strength tests, but a year after warnings, the World Health Organization has failed to take any meaningful action to protect children."
"The WHO Is No Longer Fit for Purpose" — "Health includes mental health and well-being and is highly dependent on a robust economy, yet the WHO-backed package of measures to fight Covid has been damaging to health, children’s immunisation programs in developing countries, mental health, food security, economies, poverty reduction, educational, and social well-being of peoples. Their worst effect was grievous assaults on human rights, civil liberties, individual autonomy, and bodily integrity. To make it worse, in promoting these policies the WHO violated... its own constitution which defines health as 'a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.' The vaccine push has similarly ignored accumulating safety signals about the scale of adverse reactions, on the one hand, and rapidly dwindling efficacy after successive doses, on the other."
U.S. MD & MPH: "The WHO is not a science based organization and we shouldn't pay 1.2 billion for politically charged opinions" — "The WHO repeatedly failed during the covid pandemic. Moreover, these errors are not just in retrospect, there were specific scientific studies that they could have coordinated that they chose not to. Meanwhile, the US pays their salaries."
"Fundamental to the [WHO] proposal is the notion of moving the locus of control from the individual, side-stepping the physician, and putting faceless, unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in charge" — "As negotiations over the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations and 'pandemic treaty' reach fever pitch, Rob Verkerk, Ph.D., examines why the plan is so controversial, why it transgresses medical ethics principles and fundamental rights, and why its detractors get labeled conspiracy theorists." See also: Why is the WHO allowed to threaten Member States into giving up sovereignty?: "Which member state will be the first to withdraw from this corrupt Pharma front?" See also: Exposing the WHO’s Hidden Influence on National Health Policies: How Global Health Organizations Are Hijacking Sovereignty and Undermining Ethics
WHO: Unlawful Actions — "WHO declared it would not share the finalised International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments with the public and member states four months before the vote on it in May 2024 as WHO’s own rules require. 'To be lawful, any procedures to amend the IHR have to be carried out in accordance with legal requirements set out in the IHR itself,' the open letter... states. 'It is your binding legal obligation.'" See also: WHO IHR Modifications Were Illegally Approved
"WHO’s [proposals] will create perverse incentives to declare pandemics" — "WHO describes the IHR as 'an instrument of international law that is legally binding' on its 196 states parties, including the 194 WHO member states, even if they voted against it. Therein lies its promise and its threat."
"WHO Wants a Wuhan-Like Lab in Every Member Country" — "Upcoming changes to the WHO treaties may require all of its member states to hunt for pathogens and upload their genetic sequences online. 'This is elevating germ warfare to something that is … encouraging nations to go out and find potential pandemic pathogens, work on them in their laboratories, and share the results and put the genome sequence online,' said Dr. Meryl Nass, founder of Door to Freedom, a watch group dedicated to monitoring the World Health Organization. Since its inception, the WHO has served its member states in an advisory capacity. But upcoming amendments to its regulations may give it more teeth."
WHO Corrupted by Industry
Questions have arisen about the rampant conflicts of interest in the JECFA (Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives) assessment panel on aspartame because at least 6 out of the 13 panel members have ties to the industry trade group called International Life Sciences Institute, which was founded by a Coca-Cola executive and is heavily funded by the same soft drink industry and pharmaceutical companies. – The National Health Federation
Immense Corruption by Harvard University & WHO to Protect Water Fluoridation instead of People
Dr. Philippe Grandjean is a Danish scientist working in environmental medicine… Grandjean told me that after he began researching fluoride and its impacts on IQ, members of the Harvard University staff became concerned. “A professor from Harvard University came to my office and asked me to sign a statement that my work on fluoride had nothing to do with fluoridation. Since I didn’t sign this immediately, he went to my dean and had the dean sign a statement that he supported water fluoridation in accordance with the policy of the CDC.” Grandjean would later be told by “the leadership at Harvard” that his research on fluoride was “unwanted” and had never been approved by Harvard. “Because we couldn’t agree on my, what I would consider academic freedom, I left Harvard.” … He said he had been invited by the WHO to help develop a document on fluoride. Once he began gathering data, including animal data and epidemiological studies, changes were made to his draft. “They inserted changes in my draft indicating that fluoride could perhaps be toxic, but only at immense concentrations,” Grandjean said. “I protested and said that in accordance with the scientific documentation, it would be wrong to insert the word immense. And so WHO published a document, without my name because I’d asked to have my name stricken, but then they inserted some other colleague’s name as the author of the draft, which is, of course, erroneous. But that was what WHO felt was necessary in order to protect the interests of water fluoridation.” – Derrick Broze
"WHY are people ignoring the obvious, DOCUMENTED violations that the WHO and the UK government have committed?"
The World Health Organization has figured out how to pretend to adopt amendments without even conducting a vote at all. - James Roguski
"The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly"
The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly. This failure has led to growing calls for countries like Australia to reconsider their reliance on the WHO and reclaim their health sovereignty. The financial cost of maintaining the WHO is staggering. For the 2024-2025 biennium, the organization’s budget is set at $6.83 billion, with a significant portion allocated to health emergencies like Covid-19. However, only about 20% of this budget comes from... mandatory payments from member states based on their GDP—while the rest is made up of voluntary contributions from countries and other donors. This funding model leaves the WHO vulnerable to external political pressures and limits its ability to act independently or efficiently. The WHO’s reliance on voluntary contributions means that wealthier nations and private donors often dictate its priorities. This raises questions about whether the organisation is truly serving global health needs or merely catering to those who hold the purse strings... The financial burden of supporting such an organization—especially one that failed so dramatically during Covid-19—seems increasingly unjustifiable... Reclaiming health sovereignty does not mean abandoning international cooperation altogether—it means ensuring that such cooperation serves national interests rather than being dictated by an ineffective and costly global bureaucracy. We in Australia have been a leader in Integrative Health Care. We could lead the way. - Dr. Ian Brighthope
The Old System is Crumbling. It's Time to Focus on Rebuilding.
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly. If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime. JamesRoguski.com ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/about ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive ... 310-619-3055. - James Roguski
"Louisiana Senate Passes Bill Declaring Global Entities Like WHO Will Have No Authority in Their State"
While some might argue that Louisiana would be obligated to enforce any provisions deemed by member states to be legally binding as a matter of international law, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled through five landmark cases that the federal government has no authority to commandeer state and local resources for its own purposes. - The Epoch Times
