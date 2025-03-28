Introduction

As citizens of our countries, we’ve empowered and entrusted regulatory agencies to act on our behalf. Organizations that we’ve empowered with our money and allegiance include the following. (Select links to go to an article focused only that subject.)

AHPRA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency AMA — American Medical Association CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency FDA & CBER — Food and Drug Administration + Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission GMC — U.K. General Medical Council Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act NHS — National Health Service of England TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture WHO — World Health Organization

These government agencies and professional oversight organizations were created to conduct protective functions on behalf of the citizens who authorized their formation. The missions of these organizations are centered on regulating companies and systems that impact our food, medicine, air and water.

These “Public Servants” Have Made a Mockery of People’s Trust

While these organizations were specifically intended to be independent of industry, the evidence clearly shows that we’ve ceded our power to organizations that are, in fact, corrupted so thoroughly as to be no different from the corporate profiteers they’re beholden to.

Tasked as public servants, regulatory agencies have made a mockery of people’s trust.

Authorized Narrative (Propaganda) — Regulatory agencies act on behalf of citizens to safeguard food, air, water, soil and medicines.

Evidence-Based Narrative (Truth) — Agencies that were entrusted to protect the most fundamental and vital aspects of human and planetary life are, in fact, corrupted, causing devastating harm.

Verifiable Evidence — See below for a lengthy list of verifiable evidence, representing decades (and in some cases more than a century) of betrayal and corruption.

What to Do with the Overwhelming Evidence Below?

By giving over our power to government agencies to act on our behalf, we the people are responsible for the actions of these agencies. As reams of evidence irrefutably show (below), these organizations are corrupt and do not protect those who entrusted them.

Rather, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just shirking their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", thereby causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we will need to know the truth about what these organizations have done. That's what this page offers: a curation of the evidence.

Taking our power back begins in how we choose food and medicine, for example. Reclaiming our collective power is possible by first refusing to support corrupt entities. And second, by creating collectives that retain human agency and responsibility without the same vulnerabilities that allowed these organizations to be "captured".

AHPRA

What It Says It Does

AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency) — "The AHPRA works in partnership with the National Boards to ensure that Australia’s registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practise. Public safety is our priority." [source]

What It Actually Does

“A Betrayal Forged in Bureaucracy… Not Only Regulatory Over-Reach, But Regulatory Capture… Turned a Watchdog into a Weapon”

AHPRA—the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency—emerged in 2010 with a promise… to ensure competence, to safeguard care, to uphold trust. It was a noble vow, one we clung to in faith. But that faith has been gutted, replaced by a creeping horror as AHPRA’s true face emerges. This isn’t a protector; it’s a predator, a bureaucratic leviathan that feasts on dissent and starves the public of truth. Not only regulatory over-reach but regulatory capture—where power bends to political whims rather than public good—has turned a watchdog into a weapon, and the wounds it inflicts are bleeding out across the nation. How do I know-I see it every day. Doctors who dared to question, who leaned on evidence over edict, became prey. – Dr. Ian Brighthope

"AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health"

In a scathing indictment of Australia’s health regulator, Kara Thomas, Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, exposes AHPRA’s alarming transformation. Once a guardian of public health AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health. This dangerous development in Australia’s medical history is cause for serious concern among healthcare professionals. It threatens the independence of medical practitioners and potentially compromises patient care by prioritising policy enforcement over fully informed, patient focused medicine. - New Zealand Doctors



AMA

What It Says It Does

AMA (American Medical Association) — "Throughout history, the AMA has always followed its mission: to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health." [source]

What It Actually Does

Unfathomable Corruption, Fraud, and Harm

It was September 2007, and doctors were prescribing enough opioid painkillers each year for every American adult to have a bottle of the addictive pills. Overdoses were at a historic high and showed no signs of slowing down. Just four months earlier, executives at Purdue Pharma had pleaded guilty to felony charges for misleading regulators and physicians about the dangers of OxyContin. In light of this news, one might have expected the AMA—the prestigious organization that bills itself as the “unified voice” of America’s doctors dedicated to “the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health”—to bring attention to the crisis in its newly updated continuing education course on how to treat pain. Instead, the 12-module training suggested that doctors were still too tentative about prescribing narcotics. “The effectiveness of opioid therapy may be undermined by misconceptions about their risks, particularly risks associated with abuse and addiction,” read materials from one session. The class included ideas like “pseudoaddiction,” referring to when pain patients seem “inappropriately drug seeking,” but aren’t truly addicted—rather, they just needed more pills. Between 2002 and 2018, the AMA and the organization’s philanthropic arm, the AMA Foundation, received more than $3 million from Purdue Pharma. Mother Jones

AMA Corrupted, Promotes Products for Businesses — “The AMA urges physicians to promote Covid-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters. The AMA even supplies members with social media talking points and strategies to deal with vaccine detractors. It is not the first time that my profession has endorsed a product that may be hazardous to your health… In a 1948 editorial minimizing the ill effects of smoking and justifying tobacco advertising in its publications, JAMA noted that “cigarette business is a tremendous business,” as if the size of the bottom line can mitigate a conflict for an organization founded for the “betterment of public health.” The Corruption of the AMA is Traced back to the Early 1900's and is Directly Tied to the Hostile Take-Over of the Medical Profession by Pharmaceutical Interests — "The 1901 constitution and bylaws departed radically from the previous organizational principles of the AMA by abandoning the requirement that the constituent societies subscribe to the Code of Ethics... The Journal noted in that same year that at least three-fourths of the state societies had appointed committees on organization which were 'actively considering the problem of how to bring every phys­ician in the state into the state society or one of its branches... —a united profession in the Unit­ed States.' This was an allusion to the other object of the organ­izational effort—the homeopaths and Eclectics. Since the con­stituent societies no longer had to subscribe to the national code of ethics, they were empowered to recruit any homeopath or Eclectic who would agree to stop calling himself a sectarian and to cease proselytizing for homeopathic or Eclectic medicine. The Journal noted in 1902 that this policy was a success: 'Already a consider­able number of those who had formerly practiced sectarian medicine have openly renounced allegiance to any school'... The purpose of the AMA’s campaign against the homeopaths at this time was to eliminate this branch of the profession as a prominent and visible alternative to regular medicine with its own organizational structure and its own social base... The subsequent course of events made it clear that the AMA took no interest in whether or not a physician practiced homeopathy provided that he did not call himself one, did not proselytize for homeopathy, and did not hold out the homeopathic system as a competing and superior mode of practice to what was offered by the regular profession... The 1901 meeting of the AMA, after adopting the new constitution and bylaws relieving the state societies of the obligation to sub­scribe to the national code of ethics, appointed a committee to revise the hallowed code itself... Dr. McCormack was quoted in 1911 as stating: 'We must admit that we have never fought the homeopath on matters of principle; we fought him because he came into the community and got the business' (Journal of the American Institute of Homoeopathy, 1911). Pursuit of 'scientific medicine' and the encouragement of 'scien­tific' standards in medical education meant intensified work in anatomy and physiology at the expense of pharmacology and thus only increased the incompetence of the average allopath of the day in matters therapeutic. This, in turn, meant increasing reliance on the offerings of the drug industry, whose advertising budget provid­ed most of the financial sinews of the AMA campaign. Thus the charmed circle was complete."

In 1905, the "AMA allied with, and was conquered by, the patent medicine [pharmaceutical] industry"

In 1900 P. Maxwell Foshay, editor of the Cleveland Medical Journal... observed that: “there being such a multiplicity of journals, few of them could live alone on their subscription receipts, and the pharmaceutical firms are appealed to for advertisements... So great has this abuse become that many drug houses... will not deal with a journal that does not, in its advertising contract, agree to publish, in addition to the advertisement in its proper place, and without extra compensation, certain advertising matter among its original articles or editorials.” Out of the 250 medical journals published, not a dozen made a rigid separation between advertise­ments and editorial matter... The new Code legitimized the advertising, in the Journal, of any proprietary article whose manufacturer provided a pro forma listing of the contents—even though this rarely contained the information needed to duplicate the article precisely... In 1900 the Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Revision stated: “Probably no instruction of the Convention caused more criticism than this; but it must be remem­bered that synthetic proprietary remedies were comparatively in their infancy in 1890. But, as is well known, the materia medica has been enriched, or cursed, with an enormous flood of prepara­tions of this character, and it will doubtless be necessary for the next committee to make a wise selection of synthetic remedies and introduce them into the next revision.” Having moved the line of battle to a more favorable location, Simmons in 1905 consolidated his position by establishing the AMA Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry... The new solution, embodied in the Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry, was to set a standard for all medicines not accepted into the Pharmacopoeia and to issue a listing (the AMA’s New and Non-Official Remedies) of all proprietaries and other medicines which conformed to the new standard... Finally, the patented synthetics were accepted in full, the rule only requiring that the date of registration, patenting, or copyrighting be furnished. The real issue was buried—that the physician should have a genuine, and not merely a pro forma, knowledge of his medicines. The initial charge against the proprietaries had been not only that they concealed their ingredients but that they were promoted as specific cures for specific diseases. This was the reason why pro­prietaries were in principle rejected by the homeopathic profes­sion. Therapeutics became slipshod when the physician had only to match his diagnosis with a name on a bottle... Thus the AMA allied with, and was conquered by, the patent medicine industry. The Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry had little or no impact on the prescribing of proprietaries and did not curtail the baneful advertising practices current in the profession, but it did find a new source of income for the American Medical Association. By agreeing to patronize proprietaries which disclosed their contents and purchased space in the New and Non-Official Remedies, the AMA bowed to the existing realities and turned them to profit. - Harris Coulter, Brownstone Institute, excerpt from Divided Legacy Volume III: Science and Ethics in American Medicine: 1800-1914

CDC, ACIP, VAERS

What They Say They Do

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — “CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health.” [source] See also: HHS (below)

ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) — "ACIP develops recommendations on how to use vaccines to control disease in the United States... The Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to CDC’s Director and once adopted become official CDC policy." [source]

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — "VAERS is one of several different systems CDC uses to monitor the safety of vaccines." [source]

What They Actually Do

CDC and “Experts” Paid by Industry Delayed Efforts to Stop Harm

It took two decades of research before the CDC declared, “there is no safe level of lead in children’s blood.” Dr. Lanphear wrote, “The critics — who were often paid by industry or simply ignorant about lead toxicity but still willing to offer their ‘expert’ opinion — delayed efforts to prevent lead poisoning by decades.” Pediatric Research

Manipulation of Study Design & Outcomes; “Regulatory Agencies” Complicit

Vaccine safety research in pregnancy has been systematically compromised, exposing: 1) The suppression of adverse event data; 2) The selective use of VAERS [adverse event] reports to manipulate risk perception; 3) The flaws in key vaccine trials, including the Covid-19 pregnancy study; 4) How regulatory agencies promoted false safety claims… [a] systematic deception carried out by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health. A Critical Examination of Scientific Integrity, Data Suppression, and Ethical Failures

The source of the following “Fact Check” was the CDC, and it was dead wrong. In August 2022, the CDC removed this false statement from its website.

Beginning at 1:25, we see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in action. It’s appalling and a must-see. These are the people who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests when adding vaccines to the childhood schedule.

ECHA & REACH

What It Says It Does

ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) — "We protect health and the environment through our work for chemical safety." [source]

REACH (REACH Regulation) — "To protect human health and the environment against the harmful effects of chemical substances... REACH places responsibility on industry to manage the risks from chemicals and to provide safety information on the substances." [source]

What It Actually Does

Policy Making is at the Mercy of Industry

It was expected that between 7,000 and 12,000 hazardous substances would be prohibited from use in all saleable products in an update to the EU’s Reach regulation, including many “forever chemicals” – which accumulate in nature and human bodies, and have been linked to various hormonal, reproductive and carcinogenic illnesses. But the Guardian has learned that the EU’s executive is on the brink of a climbdown under heavy pressure… The industry-led backlash is causing internal disquiet… One EU official said: ‘We are being pushed to be less strict on industry all the time.’ A leaked legislative document seen by the Guardian proposes three options that would restrict 1%, 10% or 50% of products containing hazardous chemicals currently on the market. The EU typically selects the middle option… The head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, said: ‘The EU’s failure to control harmful chemicals is written in the contaminated blood of almost all Europeans. Every delay brings more suffering, sickness and even early deaths’… The leaked 77-page impact study forms part of a revision of targets in the EU’s Reach regulation covering chemicals law, which is dated 13 January 2023 and due to be launched by the end of this year. – Jul 11, 2023

EPA

What It Says It Does

EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) — “The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment. EPA works to ensure that… Americans have clean air, land and water…" [source]

What It Actually Does

EPA Betrayal Results in Severely Contaminated Food Supplies

The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, ‘senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business.'” Planet Natural, January 2013

By the 1950’s, Humans, Animals & All Life Were Subjected to the “New Principles of Toxicology”: No Matter How Lethal a Poison, if It Doesn’t Kill Humans Instantly , it is Safe and if it Does Kill a Human, it’s the Fault of the Person who was Killed (Due to “Allergy” or Misuse)

In 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide… Soon after the introduction of DDT for widespread use as a household, public health and agricultural insecticide, it became evident that virtually all forms of insects were propagating strains completely resistant to this compound. This led to a frantic search for more and more potent insecticides (which also turned out to be more and more toxic for animals and man)… In 1950… more than 200 million pounds of insecticides were used in agriculture alone in the country… In 1951, the United States Public Health Services pointed out ‘DDT is a delayed-action poison… The deleterious effects are manifested principally in the liver, spleen, kidneys and spinal cord.’ … A new principle of toxicology has, it seems, become firmly entrenched in the literature: no matter how lethal a poison may be for all other forms of animal life, if it doesn’t kill human beings instantly it is safe. When nevertheless it unmistakably does kill a human, this was the victim’s own fault—either he was ‘allergic’ to it (the uncompensable sin) or he didn’t use it properly.” – Dr. Mortan S. Biskind MD, The American Journal of Digestive Diseases, 1953

The EPA: A Sham

The site has been on the EPA’s “National Priorities List” for cleanup since 2008. But 14 years later, those efforts have yet to be completed… There are currently more than 1,300 sites around the US on the EPA’s priority list, designated for cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 (CERCLA). But progress has been slow, hindered by a range of bureaucratic hurdles that critics say prioritize politics over public health… The law gives the EPA latitude to punish companies that don’t comply with EPA orders… “They (the EPA) have the legal authority, they need the political will,” said Stephen Lester, science director at the Center for Health, Environment & Justice (CHEJ). “They want to be the friend of these companies, not their regulators.” – May 16, 2024

“Corrupt Politics—Not Science—Behind EPA Regulations,” Says Former EPA Scientist

The author of “Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EPA,” faced hostility and attempts to fire him during his 25-year career at the EPA for exposing the dangers of pesticides. He says “little has changed inside the EPA” in the 10 years since he penned his book. – May 20, 2024

U.S. Regulatory Agencies Were, Historically, More Corrupt than Those in Europe

In 2012 Syngenta settled a class action lawsuit brought by water utilities with atrazine contamination for $105 million. The settlement money was distributed to communities with the most contamination, but for many systems even this was too little money to cover costs of long-term water treatment. Atrazine has been banned in Europe since the 1980s under laws that prohibit the use of any pesticide that contaminates drinking water. But in U.S., the federal government places few restrictions on its use. – Aug 29, 2017

That the EPA Continues to be Perceived as a Regulatory Agency for the People is a Mockery of Humanity

Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic pollutants directly into American rivers and lakes over the last five years, threatening critical ecosystems, endangering wildlife and human health, a new investigation reveals… The 371m lb of pollutants [was] released into waterways by 41 Tyson slaughterhouses and mega processing plants between 2018 and 2022. According to research by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the contaminants were dispersed in 87bn gallons of wastewater – which also contains blood, bacteria and animal feces – and released directly into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands relied on for drinking water, fishing and recreation… The water pollution from Tyson, a Fortune 100 company and the world’s second largest meat producer, was spread across 17 states but about half the contaminants were dumped into streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands in Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri. – The Guardian, Apr 30, 2024

On Jun 20, 2024 the EPA Answered the Question, “How Can I Reduce My Exposure” to Air Pollutants that “Cause Serious Health Problems”? What Do You Guess Their Answer Is? Could it Be to Demand Clean Air by Stopping the Industrial Pollution that the EPA Describes in Detail? Nope. They Propose You Lay Down & Take It. Don’t Hold the EPA and Industry Accountable. Just Accept & Allow Poisoning of the Air. “Use Air Quality Alerts” So You’ll Know “How Clean or Polluted Your Outdoor Air Is”

Sources of particle pollution: These particles come in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles. Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into your lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream. Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM 2.5 , pose the greatest risk to health. Fine particles are also the main cause of reduced visibility (haze) in parts of the United States, including many of our treasured national parks and wilderness areas… How Can I Reduce My Exposure to PM?: You can use air quality alerts to protect yourself and others when PM reaches harmful levels. – EPA, Jun 20, 2024, Particulate Matter Basics

Government Stalls for Decades, Protecting Industry Over People

That Americans should be able to rely on EPA labels is easily disproved when you note that it was not until March 18, 2024, that the EPA banned asbestos after nearly 70 years of scientific studies demonstrating that it causes harmful lung diseases. – Tommy Hexter

On and On it Goes

The EPA has known for more than four decades that formaldehyde is toxic, but the companies that rely on it have thwarted the agency’s attempts to limit the chemical. -Dec 5, 2024

Lengthy Delays are Par for the Course Due to the “Insane System of Assuming Safe Until Proven Otherwise”

Despite the success of Silent Spring and the campaign against DDT, Rachel Carson’s broader warning went unheeded. We are now exposed, on a regular basis, to a huge number of chemicals with hormone-altering effects… The reason for this, in large part, is the insane system of chemical regulation in the US, which operates on the assumption of “safe until proven otherwise,” much like the FDA’s system for licensing food additives. – Raw Egg

Published in the Lancet in 2014, Researchers Called for a Halt to Industrial Chemicals Causing Harm to Children’s Brains at “Pandemic” Levels

Neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments, affect millions of children worldwide… Industrial chemicals that injure the developing brain are among the known causes for this rise in prevalence… To control the pandemic of developmental neurotoxicity, we propose a global prevention strategy. Untested chemicals should not be presumed to be safe to brain development, and chemicals in existing use and all new chemicals must therefore be tested for developmental neurotoxicity. -Dr. Philppe Grandjean MD & Dr. Philip J. Landrigan MD

EPA Requirements are So Poor as to Cause Great Harm, in Not Only Obvious Ways, but in More Subtle Ways – They Allow Harm to Pollinators, for Example, which are Vital for Food Systems on the Planet

US regulators should require pesticide makers to more thoroughly test their products for toxicity to insects before approval, according to a petition submitted to the EPA by an environmental advocacy group… Scientists and conservationists have argued for years that this system fails to protect pollinators and underestimates the toll of pesticides on these animals, which is especially relevant given the decline of many insect species worldwide. The EPA only requires that manufacturers perform, at a minimum, three narrow tests on adult bees to study a chemical’s toxicity on insects. “They’re not an appropriate surrogate for the other 4,000 wild species we have in North America, nor are they a surrogate for other pollinators like moths and butterflies,” said Rosemary Malfi… Many of the proposed changes come directly from EPA experts or academics invited to advise the agency. “They’re not following their own recommendations,” Malfi said. – The New Lede

EPA Approves Propaganda to Hide the Existence of Poisons

“Biosolids” is a marketing term, a euphemism for sewage sludge. Sewage sludge is what remains of everything flushed down the sewers — human and animal feces, industrial chemicals, medical waste, oil products, pesticides, home cleaners — after the water is removed. The EPA says it’s okay to call “biosolids” compost. The marketers who came up with the term biosolids (they did it by holding a contest) want you to think of it as natural… Since 2003, the EPA has allowed marketers to substitute the word “compost” for sewage sludge (or biosolids) on ingredient lists… More amazing is the fact that some makers of compost that include sewage use the word “organic” in their marketing… Horror stories about biosolids abound. In 1979, a dairy farmer in Georgia began to lose his milk cows after he started applying locally produced sludge fertilizer to his fields. Eventually, 700 of them died. The EPA refused to test his field so the farmer hired out to have it done. The result? The fields contained high levels of thallium, a toxic metal that is the active ingredient in rat poison. It turned out that a nearby factory used the chemical in its production of NutraSweet and flushed the residues down the drain. Thallium was later detected in local supplies of milk at levels more than 11 times above the legal limit for drinking water. When the farmer sued the Federal Government for disaster relief, a judge found that, according to Mother Jones magazine, “senior EPA officials took extraordinary steps to quash scientific dissent and any questioning of the EPA’s biosolids program. Why would the EPA fight the truth? Because the recycling of sewage sludge is big business. – Planet Natural

Regulatory Agencies, Researchers, Scientists & Activists are Controlled, Manipulated, and Punished by Corporate Powers, Causing Devastating Harm to People and the Environment

Internal documents reveal a concerted effort to downplay glyphosate’s carcinogenicity while ignoring substantial evidence indicating its dangers to human health. Mason has shown how Bayer shaped regulatory processes to secure product approvals, influencing scientific studies and regulatory decisions while suppressing contrary evidence. The environmental devastation wrought by Bayer’s pesticides is alarming: Mason cites significant declines in biodiversity and poisoned ecosystems as direct consequences of their widespread use. Moreover, rising cancer rates in communities exposed to Bayer’s products cannot be ignored, especially increasing cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to glyphosate use in areas heavily treated with these chemicals… Over the years, Monsanto mounted a deceitful defence of its health- and environment-damaging Roundup and its genetically modified crops, and it orchestrated toxic smear campaigns against anyone — scientist or campaigner — who threatened its interests. It comes as no surprise that a US-Based PR firm has created a watchlist, profiling activists, scientists and journalists who are critical of pesticide use and genetically modified organisms, as recently revealed in documents obtained by the investigative newsroom Lighthouse Reports. – OffGuardian

When You Look, You’ll Find Scientists Who Speak Up on the Corruption that Happens in Many Ways, including What Passes for “Science” and “Research”

Scientists are calling for the… administration to adopt a set of guidelines designed to ensure scientific integrity at federal agencies and loosen corporate influence on regulators charged with protecting Americans’ health. The recommendations, published Dec. 16, state that the EPA, the FDA and other agencies must eliminate financial and political conflicts of interest from environmental health research, halt industry influence on advisory boards and use the best available science to identify the health risks of toxic chemicals, which are contributing to the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Conflicts of interest that undermine the scientific process have resulted in “weakened chemical regulations, increased exposure to harmful chemicals, and greater risks to the health of families, workers, and communities,” the authors concluded. -The New Lede, Dec 16, 2024

FDA & CBER

What They Say They Do

FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) — “The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.” [source]

CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) — “CBER protects and advances the public health by ensuring that biological products are safe and effective and available to those who need them. CBER also provides the public with information to promote the safe and appropriate use of biological products.” [source] “Aside from vaccines, CBER also oversees allergenic products, blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.” [source]

See also: HHS (FDA is under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

What They Actually Do

Hundreds of Personal Care Products Contain Banned Cancer-Causing Poison

Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical… Decades of research has found no safe levels of benzene exposure because it’s so toxic at very low levels. The petroleum-based chemical “causes cancer”… [and] has also been shown to harm the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The US banned benzene’s use as an ingredient nearly 45 years ago… Advocates took aim at the FDA for failing to do more to protect the public. The Guardian “Crony Capitalism” (Corruption) Defines the American Food System The fact that the food industry and the agency responsible for regulating that industry are in lockstep when it comes to defending a possible carcinogen that millions of Americans are consuming every day is yet another example of the crony capitalism that is threatening our health and the health of our children. Alliance for Natural Health Regulators Allow Raw Data on Pharmaceuticals in Clinical Trials (Paid for by Taxpayers) to be Kept Hidden by the Pharma Companies Independent researchers, who could provide an unbiased analysis of the side effects and associated harms of a drug, simply do not have access to it... 'really important information [is] what adverse reactions are real and which ones are coincidental... That data has been collated and paid for by taxpayers and governments across Europe... [and] given to the pharma companies and not to anyone else.' … [Pharmaceutical companies] are analysing it their way and then presenting their analysis and no one else has access to the raw data. This is crazy,' Craig says, pointing out that this is no way to really approach medicine. 'If you’re talking about people’s bodies and their lives and their health, things need to be way more open and transparent than that.' Hannes Sarv

Head of FDA’s CBER Responsible for Rapid Approval of Covid Vaccines

Marks [the head of CBER] had overseen the agency’s rapid review and approval of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments during the pandemic. Marks was also credited with coming up with the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ name for the effort to quickly develop vaccines during that time period. – The Epoch Times

See here for verifiable information that the vaccines that were rapidly approved have proven to be disastrous for human health. For example:

In 2020, the CDC knew that heart damage is an effect of Covid-19 vaccines. CDC and Pharma communicated about it in 2021, but suppressed this knowledge. Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. [source] In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected. [source] In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated. [source] In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration. [source] In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. [source and source and source] In 2023, research showed that risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses. [source] Throughout the declared public health emergency, many reasonable and obvious questions went unanswered by the officials who had presumed authority for setting and enforcing sweeping policy. [source] From the time Covid injections were unleashed on the public, there were reports of a skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation, particularly in children and adolescents. [source and source and source and source] In 2024, “a groundbreaking study… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions.” [source and source and source and source] “Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings. FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.” [source] In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns. [source]

Source: 2011 conference presentation by University Prof. Donald W. Light, also published by ResearchGate, The Scope of Adverse Drug Reactions and the Risk Proliferation Syndrome .

FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Scientist Whistleblowers

The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ Written by a group of scientists on FDA letter head — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation — the letter describes a nightmare of bungling and self-dealing among higher-ups at the drug safety agency. It begs Obama to step in and reform the shop… ‘Many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have abused their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place.’ – CBS News, 2010

Where’s the FDA? “Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpaste… Six lawsuits with a total of 34 lead plaintiffs were filed in federal courts… against Colgate… Tom’s of Maine… Crest … Hello Products, [and others]”

Companies making fluoride-containing toothpastes and mouthrinses are improperly marketing their products as harmless and pleasant-tasting to very young children despite scientific research showing ingestion of the products could be dangerous to their health, according to allegations in a group of proposed class action lawsuits filed earlier this month… Ingestion of concentrated fluoride products can be dangerous across the board — especially for young children. Many fluoride products… are flavored to taste like fruit or candy, and bear bright colors, cartoon characters, and illustrations of misleadingly large quantities of toothpastes on toothbrushes, according to the lawsuits.”– The New Lede

The Government “Honor System” Protects Industry, Harms People & the Planet

Companies are operating under the honor system set up by the FDA while fighting to keep cheap chemicals in their products so they can be made inexpensively, thereby protecting profits. Unfortunately, the public pays for these cheaper products on the back end by spending thousands treating diseases triggered by overexposure to chemicals, which can build up in your system when you’re exposed to multiple products, such as personal care items, new furniture and carpeting and even clothing. Whelan points out the world knows formaldehyde causes cancer, yet manufacturers are not removing it from their products. In fact, the U.S. was caught using products with heavy levels of formaldehyde in environmentally damaged areas. For instance, trailer homes deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina were found to emit high levels of formaldehyde gas. In testing, 519 trailer and mobile homes were nearly 40 times customary exposure levels, triggering breathing difficulties, nose bleeds and persistent headaches. – Dr. Joseph Mercola & Jon Whelan

Government Schools Poison Children, Daily

Thirty million genetically modified school meals are served daily in America to our children. The testing of 43 school lunch samples shows: 93% of the school lunch items contained carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, and liver disease-causing glyphosate. 74% of the samples contained at least one of 29 harmful pesticides. 4 veterinary drugs and hormones were found in 9 school lunches samples. 100% of the school lunch samples contained heavy metals. The majority of the samples were abysmally low in nutrients.” – Moms Across America, Sep 28, 2022

1 min — Jan 15, 2025, “Why is it that the Froot Loops sold in Canada and Europe are made with real ingredients while the ones sold in the U.S. are packed with artificial dyes and chemicals?”

FDA Took Legal & Regulatory Control Over What Nature Provides

According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease. The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease… The FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease.The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian… what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden. Historically the FDA has required new drugs undergo expensive and elaborate multi-phased clinical trials, which are out of the grasp of any ordinary interest who might want to demonstrate the efficacy of a non-patentable (and therefore unprofitable) herb, food or spice – April 23, 2019

Medicine is Big Business & Silences Free Speech: You Can’t Say Cherries Cure Gout Even if It’s True

We have entered an era where medicine no longer bears any resemblance to the art and science of healing. The doctor no longer facilitates the body’s innate self-healing capabilities with time, care, good nutrition and special help from our plant allies. To the contrary, medicine has transmogrified into a business enterprise founded on the inherently nihilistic principles of pure, unbridled capitalism, with an estimated 786,000 Americans dying annually from iatrogenic or medically-caused deaths… The herbs and foods themselves have now been both vilified as dangerous and lampooned as completely ineffectual, generating the ridiculous contradiction that … they are both impotent and unsafe. Given these circumstances confidence in the safety and efficacy of natural substances in the prevention and treatment of disease has not only waned, but the positive association between food and healing has been outright denied by medical authorities. It is illegal for non-doctors to make health claims for natural substances even if thousands of years of use in folk medicine and a vast emerging body of scientific research now confirms their benefits. You can’t say cherries cure gout even if its true. (truth is no longer the criteria that decides what you can or cannot say). – July 16, 2022

FSA

What It Says It Does

FSA (U.K. Food Standards Agency) — “Our fundamental mission is food you can trust. By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable." [source]

What It Actually Does

FSA Ignored U.K. Citizens’ Opposition to GMOs / PBOs — “The FSA has just published the final report on its public consultation on the sale of genetically modified precision bred (PBOs) food and animal feed in England…. They are openly disdainful of citizen (‘consumer’) views and fail to live up to the FSA’s mandate to protect the public interest… Citizens in the UK are – and have been for decades – consistent in their rejection of unlabelled, unmonitored, unregulated GMOs in the food system. It is in the public interest to respond to and act on these views, but that is not what the FSA has done.”

FSMB, MCNZ

What They Say They Do

FSMB (Federation of State Medical Boards) — “The FSMB plays a crucial role in advocating for federal and state policies that positively impact the health and safety of patients and the medical regulatory system." [source]

MCNZ (Medical Council of New Zealand) — "Our role is to protect you by ensuring doctors are competent and fit to practise." [source]

What They Actually Do

“A force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line”

Federation of State Medical Boards is a very influential private non-profit whose official mission is vaguely defined as “representing the state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards.” Through their influence and their significant lobbying efforts, they act as a force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line. Since 1990s, FSMB has been attacking “alternative” medicine practitioners. This organization is said to have significantly contributed to the problem of opioid crisis. Recently, FSMB was exposed by a Dr. Bruce Dooley, an American doctor in New Zealand. - Dr. Joseph Mercola, A Powerful Mob Behind State Medical Boards

MCNZ Corrupted via FSMB

I have been writing and speaking about the witch hunts conducted by the Medical Council of New Zealand against good doctors who spoke out against their upending of foundational medical principles — principles such as informed consent, which they strongly promoted but hypocritically disavowed. I and other colleagues have exposed their connection to the Federation of State Medical Boards and its international arm, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Agencies, which appears to be pulling strings across the globe to extirpate ANY challenge to their inconceivably dangerous policies, such as actively working to prohibit early treatment and to push the covid jab as if it were a panacea. - New Zealand Doc

1.5 hrs – “Is the FSMB the ‘enforcement arm’ for Big Pharma? Few doctors realise that FSMB directives from this private US organisation have influenced how medicine has been practised around the world since 1913. Why is there not more openness about such an influential body? What gives this secretive organisation the right to rule over doctors and the public, and even influence our New Zealand Medical Council policies, through their international arm?” article and video

FTC

What It Says It Does

FTC (Federal Trade Commission) — “The FTC’s mission is protecting the public from deceptive or unfair business practices and from unfair methods of competition through law enforcement, advocacy, research, and education." [source]

What It Actually Does

Consumers Left Without Protection as Corporate Behemoths Grow without Limits

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pursued about one merger action and three enforcement actions per year in the pharmaceutical industry over the last two decades, accounting for only a sliver of the alleged misconduct in the sector, a study of publicly available documents showed… Of the 62 mergers the FTC challenged, 61 were given the green light after settlements, and one was abandoned. The 22 enforcement actions led primarily to settlements… A review of the breadth and type of actions taken by the agency suggests it hasn’t exercised its full potential in this sector, Kesselheim told MedPage Today, noting that it’s “remarkable” how few mergers the agency challenged, given their numbers. MedPage Today

See Also

Okay with the FTC: “A Few Powerful Transnational Companies Dominate Every Link of the Food Supply Chain, from Seeds and Fertilizers to Slaughterhouses and Supermarkets”

A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals. A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands. In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers. The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost. It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid jobs are in the food industry. Farms and meat processing plants are among the most dangerous and exploitative workplaces in the country. Overall, only 15 cents of every dollar we spend in the supermarket goes to farmers. The rest goes to processing and marketing our food… “It’s a system designed to funnel money into the hands of corporate shareholders and executives while exploiting farmers and workers and deceiving consumers.” The Guardian, July 2021

See Also

Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People — The o rganizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead, allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.

Ultra-processed “Food”: A Toxic, Addictive Cash Cow — Processed foods, junk food, fake food, fast food, energy drinks, and diet drinks have led to devastating outcomes in physical and mental health.

Seed Oils, Vegetable Oils, LA, PUFAs — Seed oils are industrially processed concoctions, often referred to as “vegetable oils.” Replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” was never proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, it showed the opposite. And now we know seed oils cause chronic disease.

GMC

What It Says It Does

GMC (U.K. General Medical Council) — “We work with doctors, physician associates, anaesthesia associates, those they care for and other stakeholders to support good, safe patient care across the UK."

What It Actually Does

“If a doctor dares to think for themselves, questions the government or is a dissident, the GMC makes sure they get punished and excommunicated… basically you aren’t allowed to criticise the government, the media, Big Pharma, the WHO, or the globalists. “ — UK regulatory bodies include the GMC (General Medical Council) and MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service). “The Kangaroo Court was upset that Dr Sam White was telling the truth and exposing the lies to the public which might cancel out the propaganda and land them and the Government in trouble with the people… History has proven Dr Sam White right and will judge the GMC, media, politicians, Big Pharma and the media poorly… By striking off Dr Sam White from the medical registrar and removing his medical license, the MPTS and GMC are in effect excommunicating him from the medical cult. That’s what religions and cults do to punish troublemakers. See my previous post on cults. Dr Sam White left the medical cult a long time ago and now practices as a functional medicine doctor. The excommunication means nothing to him. But I believe the MPTS and GMC know this. The purpose of this Kangaroo Court is to serve a warning to other doctors thinking about speaking up, do so at your peril.” Those Attempting to Publish Proper Studies Censored without Justification — “Incredibly, few vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies have ever been published – and attempts to publish them have usually been met with violent reactions that typically result in the papers being retracted. This famously happened to Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper. But the process is ongoing, albeit less conspicuously and without justification from a kangaroo court such as the General Medical Council (GMC).”

Health (Australia)

What They Say They Do

Health (Department of Health and Aged Care) — “We develop and deliver policies and programs and advise the Australian Government on health, aged care and sport. We work with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure better health for all Australians.” [source]

Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group — “During the Covid-19 pandemic the advisory group provided advice on: the scientific validity of research into the safety and effectiveness of potential Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments; purchasing Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for Australia; the options available for manufacturing and packaging Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in Australia; distribution and logistics associated with potential Covid-19 vaccines; other technical matters related to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.” [source]

What They Actually Do

In July 2021 the Australian Federal Government… proudly announced: “More than 280 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been secured”… That’s 280 million doses… for a population of 26 million…more than 10 doses for every man, woman and child in Australia… And yet, Australians had been advised they’d be ‘fully vaccinated’ after two doses… against a disease it was acknowledged from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people… And now here we are with 73 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to people of all ages across Australia,including children…although children curiously dropped off the statistics after June 2024. These 73 million doses were administered in a hostile climate of fear-mongering and lies from ‘authorities’, under coercion and mandates – there is no valid consent for these vaccines administered under lies and threats. How many Covid-19 vaccine doses would have been administered… if people hadn’t been intimidated into submitting to the injections under threat of penalties such as loss of livelihood and participation in society for refusing to ‘consent’ to the needles?… And with only 73 million Covid-19 doses administered from the ‘secured’ amount of 280 million, this leaves 207 million doses. What is going to happen?…. Are we still liable to pay for these vaccines? Who on earth signed us up for 280 million Covid-19 vaccines and why?… According to the SBS article: “…the new supply was secured with advice from the Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group.” Elizabeth Hart

HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC

What They Say They Do (and how many damn agencies they’ve hired to do not what they say do, but what they actually do)

HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) — “The mission of the HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services." [source]

HHS Agencies — "These divisions administer a wide variety of health and human services and conduct vital, life-saving research for the nation, to protect and support all Americans." The agencies include: Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Administration for Community Living (ACL), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response , (ASPR), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC), Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Indian Health Service (IHS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office for Civil Rights (OCR), Office of Global Affairs (OGA), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA), Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). [source]

CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program) — "A countermeasure is a vaccine, medication, device, or other item used to prevent, diagnose, or treat a public health emergency or a security threat... The CICP provides compensation for covered serious injuries or deaths that occur as the result of the administration or use of certain countermeasures." [source]

NTP (National Toxicology Program) — “The mission of the NTP is to partner to build knowledge and advance toxicological sciences to protect and promote human health." [source]

DGAC (Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee) — DGAC provides "independent, evidence-based findings and advice to the HHS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)." [source]

What They Actually Do

Hold King-Like Powers, including the Authorization to Act in Secret and Be “Unchallengeable by the Public”

PREP Act Empowers Government to 'Administer' Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret… The Secretary of HHS... may make a “determination that a disease or other health condition or other threat to health constitutes a public health emergency, or that there is a credible risk that the disease, condition, or threat may in the future constitute such an emergency."... [The Secretary] may make a declaration... recommending, under conditions as the Secretary may specify, the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.”... The Secretary’s determinations, which activate countermeasure deployment, are effectively unchallengeable by the public. Jon Fleetwood 95% of the Committee Members Setting Dietary Guidelines for the $100 Billion/Year American “Nutritional” Programs Have Conflicts of interest with Industry Our analysis found that 95% of the U.S. dietary guidelines advisory committee members had conflicts of interest with the food and/or pharmaceutical industries…Our analysis has shown that the significant and widespread conflicts of interest on the committee prevent [them] from achieving the recommended standard for transparency… In the USA, the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans are required by statute to form the foundation for all national nutrition programmes (which are amounting to nearly $100 billion/year) and guide states and local governments, healthcare professional training, hospitals and community groups, amongst others, as overarching dietary recommendations. Cambridge University Press

Bureaucracy & Covering Butts Take Precedence Over Protecting Children

The former scientific director of the National Toxicology Program (NTP)… Brian Berridge said that… he was annoyed by how the NTP report publication process played out because he believed it was an outcome of public health agencies’ desires to protect the practices they already have in place. As a result, he said, public health officials are ignoring that some people are being exposed to fluoride at high levels. ‘This lack of consideration for all the possible people who could be harmed by [water fluoridation] so that we don’t implicate something that we have intentionally done bothers me a lot,’ he said. As an outcome of the agencies protecting their existing practices, the necessary research on fluoride exposure hasn’t been done, despite major indicators that it needed to be investigated, Berridge said. Children’s Health Defense

MHRA

What It Says It Does

MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) — “The MHRA regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK." [source]

What It Actually Does

What a Surprise: A Regulatory Agency Funded by the Companies It's Tasked with Regulating

'How can [the MHRA] possibly be trusted to regulate properly when it is funded largely by the companies it is tasked with regulating?... The biggest challenge in the MHRA’s history was the covid response, and it failed. It enabled the biggest assault on civil liberties and economic prosperity in my lifetime.'... Concluding the debate Ms. McVey said, 'Listening to Members, the verdict on the MHRA is guilty as charged, confirming that it is in need of substantial reform.'" - Rhoda Wilson, Jan 18, 2025

MHRA Failed to Even Acknowledge Serious Harms from Covid Vaccines for Months, and Didn't Undertake Any Investigation into the Harms

NIH, ODS & DSHEA

What They Say They Do

NIH (National Institutes of Health) — “NIH’s mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability." [source] See also: HHS (above)

ODS (Office of Dietary Supplements) — "The ODS, part of the NIH, is the lead federal government entity addressing the scientific exploration of dietary supplements." [source]

DSHEA (Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act) — Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, Public Law 103-417. Congress finds that: [source] (1) improving the health status of United States citizens ranks at the top of the national priorities of the Federal Government; (2) the importance of nutrition and the benefits of dietary supplements to health promotion and disease prevention have been documented increasingly in scientific studies; (3A) there is a link between the ingestion of certain nutrients or dietary supplements and the prevention of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis; and (3B) clinical research has shown that several chronic diseases can be prevented simply with a healthful diet, such as a diet that is low in fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium, with a high proportion of plant-based foods; (4) healthful diets may mitigate the need for expensive medical procedures, such as coronary bypass surgery or angioplasty; (5) preventive health measures, including education, good nutrition, and appropriate use of safe nutritional supplements will limit the incidence of chronic diseases, and reduce long-term health care expenditures; (6A) promotion of good health and healthy lifestyles improves and extends lives while reducing health care expenditures; and (6B) reduction in health care expenditures is of paramount importance to the future of the country and the economic well-being of the country; (7) there is a growing need for emphasis on the dissemination of information linking nutrition and long-term good health; (8) consumers should be empowered to make choices about preventive health care programs based on data from scientific studies of health benefits related to particular dietary supplements; (9) national surveys have revealed that almost 50 percent of the 260,000,000 Americans regularly consume dietary supplements of vitamins, minerals, or herbs as a means of improving their nutrition; (10) studies indicate that consumers are placing increased reliance on the use of nontraditional health care providers to avoid the excessive costs of traditional medical services and to obtain more holistic consideration of their needs; (11) the United States will spend over $1,000,000,000,000 on health care in 1994, which is about 12 percent of the Gross National Product of the United States, and this amount and percentage will continue to increase unless significant efforts are undertaken to reverse the increase; (12A) the nutritional supplement industry is an integral part of the economy of the United States; (12B) the industry consistently projects a positive trade balance; and (12C) the estimated 600 dietary supplement manufacturers in the United States produce approximately 4,000 products, with total annual sales of such products alone reaching at least $4,000,000,000; (13) although the Federal Government should take swift action against products that are unsafe or adulterated, the Federal Government should not take any actions to impose unreasonable regulatory barriers limiting or slowing the flow of safe products and accurate information to consumers; (14) dietary supplements are safe within a broad range of intake, and safety problems with the supplements are relatively rare; and (15A) legislative action that protects the right of access of consumers to safe dietary supplements is necessary in order to promote wellness; and (15B) a rational Federal framework must be established to supersede the current ad hoc, patchwork regulatory policy on dietary supplements.



What They Actually Do

The NIH is broken. Instead of having the best scientists fund the best science, it has mediocre… members fund the most… unambitious work… A single negative voice can tank an application, while a single vote of support can rarely sell it. This incentivizes scientists to be very quiet— not commenting on topical issues, even when the stakes are massive. When schools were closed for 18 months in the US, many scientists who claimed to care about poor, minority kids — after all they had NIH grants to tackle health disparities—went silent. They failed in their basic duty. Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH With the help of a watchdog group, we look at the issue of government scientists collecting royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries made while working on your dime. Adam Andrzejewski: “Our data shows at OpenTheBooks.com that every single year, NIH doles out $32 billion in federal grant-making… that basically buys you the entire American health care space.” NIH accumulates great influence with the power to decide which scientists and projects get all those taxpayer billions… “Buys you a lot of friends, buys you a lot of allies, and there's great incentive to stay on the establishment narratives that NIH disseminates on public health policy.” And he says there’s reason to question who or what is influencing those policies. Under a 1984 law known as Bayh-Dole, government scientists have a unique arrangement. They can collect royalties from pharmaceutical companies for discoveries they make while working for us… Andrzejewski: “You have a government scientist funded by taxpayers, and they work in a government lab that's also funded by taxpayers. And when they have an invention, they have a special situation. The NIH, then licenses that invention [a drug, device, therapeutic of some sort]… And the private sector then pays royalties back to NIH. NIH then distributes those royalties on a split… back to the scientist. Details of those royalty payments to government scientists are kept as strictly held secrets… Senator Rand Paul tried to pry some of them loose when questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci…Fauci: “According to the regulations, people who receive royalties are not required to divulge them even on their financial statement, according to the Bayh-Dole Act.” … He told Congress more or less, "It's none of your business. I don't have to tell you these things," which is pretty surprising because it would seem to be important… Andrzejewski says the first Covid vaccine to get government approval was Pfizer’s, which happens to be part of an NIH royalty-sharing agreement… Does that mean NIH helped invent the vaccine and then licensed some of the technology to Pfizer Andrzejewski: “Yes… And so NIH was receiving tens of millions of dollars from Pfizer on those royalty payments.” Full Measure, Conflicts of Interest

Public Pressure Demanded Congress Protect Our Rights to Supplements. That Protection Has Steadily Eroded.

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) granted Americans broad access to dietary supplements, promoting personal choice and limiting government intervention in the supplement marketplace. It allowed supplements to be regulated as food rather than drugs, avoiding costly preapproval requirements. DSHEA’s passage was largely driven by public advocacy. Widespread consumer pressure, highlighted by memorable campaigns, helped secure the law’s passage to protect access to supplements. Despite DSHEA, there are continuing challenges from the FDA and legislative proposals that could impose stricter regulations on supplements, potentially limiting access. We need further grassroots action to oppose further restrictions and protect health freedom. - Alliance for Natural Health

NHS

What It Says It Does

NHS (National Health Service of England) — “The NHS belongs to the people. It is there to improve our health and wellbeing, supporting us to keep mentally and physically well, to get better when we are ill and, when we cannot fully recover, to stay as well as we can to the end of our lives. It works at the limits of science – bringing the highest levels of human knowledge and skill to save lives and improve health.” [source and source]

What It Actually Does

“Big Pharma Gives UK Government £279 Million; In Return, NHS Will Hand Out Weight Loss Injections… Costing $415 Million per Month” — “The UK medicines regulator the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) approved the use of the weight loss drug Mounjaro on the NHS. It’s not clear that this drug is safe in the long term so why would NICE approve it to be provided for free to potentially millions of people?” Political Agendas Taking Precedence Over Medical Priorities — "A leading cancer surgeon said that the NHS... resources [are] being diverted into initiatives such as educating staff on 'pansexuals' rather than patient care. The allocation of funds to 'gender surgery' services would be better spent on cancer treatments..."

TGA, PBS, & PBAC

What They Say They Do

TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) — “The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods." [source] TGA is "Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)." [source]

PBS (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme) — "PBS provides timely, reliable and affordable access to necessary medicines for Australians. The PBS is part of the Australian Government’s broader National Medicines Policy." [source]

PBAC (Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee) — “The PBAC is an independent expert body appointed by the Australian Government. Members include doctors, health professionals, health economists and consumer representatives. Its primary role is to recommend new medicines for listing on the PBS.” [source]

What They Actually Do

Deal Between Pharma & Government Completely Discards Vaccine Regulatory Review Process

The Australian government... signed a confidential $2 billion manufacturing deal with Moderna that exempts the company’s vaccines from key regulatory processes, The Guardian reported. Under the deal, Moderna’s mRNA vaccines produced at its recently constructed Australian facility do not have to undergo an assessment by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC)... The deal was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic emergency period but was later expanded to cover all respiratory vaccines produced in Australia and registered through the TGA, Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. FDA.. The Guardian reported that the decision to exempt Moderna’s vaccines from undergoing PBAC review is unusual. Brenda Baletti, PhD

USDA

What It Says It Does

USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) — "USDA has several mission areas including providing assistance to America's Farmers, improving health, ending hunger, ensuring food safety, providing marketing assistance, and conserving and protecting natural resources." [source]

What It Actually Does

The meat sold in this country's grocery stores and restaurants is from animals so "shotup" with hormones, antibiotics, tranquilizers, preservatives, additives, and pesticides that it is almost more pharmaceutical than nutritional. These added toxins have been linked to negative long-term effects on health... [A] study conducted by Harvard Medical School concluded, "there is a dangerous possibility that organophosphate pesticides have the potential for causing long term brain damage"... [Another] group—the most egregious in some ways—is colored dyes used to beautify meat. Perhaps their use is the industry’s implicit acknowledgment that they would lose flocks of consumers if they tried to sell their meat in its untouched-up state, as slimy, brownish green, rotting flesh. Like morticians, meat packers artificially treat this organic material to give it the colors of life… In the largest call back in US history, 143 million pounds of meat were recalled. The vexing problem was not that the weak cattle [were diseased] which was never determined, but that the USDA had not detected the likelihood that these animals were [sick], even in their enfeebled condition. It was an animal rights group that brought this to the nation’s attention, not USDA inspectors. The Hallmark plant was subsequently shut down, but that is not much comfort to those who possibly ate the tainted meat. Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null Part 1 and Part II

The USDA is MIA — "The USDA permits the dangers lurking in animal-based foods... fish and dairy additives... microplastics... improper meat handling." USDA "Shirked its Duties," Exempting Genetically Engineered Plants from Safety Review — "The Agriculture Department shirked its duties in a 2020 rule that exempted genetically engineered plants from pre-market review if they were unlikely to pose an environmental risk, ruled U.S. district judge ... [who] overturned the rule... and told USDA to reconsider it." For those who came of age in the 1940s through the 1960s, “obesity, autism, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and chronic inflammatory illnesses were… virtually non-existent.” Then the USDA began “shaping the dietary framework” of Americans. — “For over 70 years, the USDA has shaped the dietary framework for Americans, crafting food guidelines to maintain the nation’s health. Alongside the FDA, it bears the responsibility for regulating food safety and ensuring that our diets comprise balanced proteins, fats, and carbohydrates from trustworthy sources. Yet, as we reflect on the health landscape of previous generations, a stark contrast emerges between then and now, underscoring a disturbing trajectory in public health and dietary norms. Baby boomers and Gen X, who came of age from the 1940s through the 1960s, recall a time when childhood illnesses like measles, mumps, and chickenpox were common but typically resolved without significant complications, leaving children with lifelong immunity… Children led active lives, fostering physical fitness. Victory gardens in backyards exemplified a cultural norm of cultivating fresh produce, and the concept of body pollution—the cumulative impact of environmental toxins on health—was largely unheard of. Obesity, autism, asthma, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and chronic inflammatory illnesses were rare or virtually non-existent.”

WHO

What It Says It Does

WHO (World Health Organization) — "Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance to live a healthy life." [source]

What It Actually Does

Financially Corrupted, the WHO Serves "Giant Corporate Interests and Diminishes the Human Rights of the General Public"

The financial corruption infecting the organization has made it subject to the influence of its private stakeholders, who create policy that enriches Big Pharma... The greed that drives Big Pharma has reached completely irrational heights. The coming biotech pandemic market, the new heart of our “public health” system, functions on fear, embodied by the creation of a global biosurveillance system allegedly meant to prevent ever-increasing pandemics, and manipulation, disseminated through mandates and information control. Ironically, while this system is being touted as a form of pandemic prevention, it potentially incentivizes gain-of-function research which enables the militaristic weaponization of natural diseases. Justifying speed over rigor and authority over freedom seem to be necessary prerequisites for business success in what is becoming the biotech pandemic market. Ironically, Big Pharma reached this point of near-demise as a result of its own desire for wealth and expansion, and its insistence that medical products must generate profits over positive health outcomes. This cultural mindset has led the world here, in a final faceoff between the globalized corporate capture of all “public health” institutions, and the truth — the most potent treatment for this corporate pandemic. Max Jones

WHO Corrupted by Industry

Questions have arisen about the rampant conflicts of interest in the JECFA (Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives) assessment panel on aspartame because at least 6 out of the 13 panel members have ties to the industry trade group called International Life Sciences Institute, which was founded by a Coca-Cola executive and is heavily funded by the same soft drink industry and pharmaceutical companies. – The National Health Federation

Immense Corruption by Harvard University & WHO to Protect Water Fluoridation instead of People

Dr. Philippe Grandjean is a Danish scientist working in environmental medicine… Grandjean told me that after he began researching fluoride and its impacts on IQ, members of the Harvard University staff became concerned. “A professor from Harvard University came to my office and asked me to sign a statement that my work on fluoride had nothing to do with fluoridation. Since I didn’t sign this immediately, he went to my dean and had the dean sign a statement that he supported water fluoridation in accordance with the policy of the CDC.” Grandjean would later be told by “the leadership at Harvard” that his research on fluoride was “unwanted” and had never been approved by Harvard. “Because we couldn’t agree on my, what I would consider academic freedom, I left Harvard.” … He said he had been invited by the WHO to help develop a document on fluoride. Once he began gathering data, including animal data and epidemiological studies, changes were made to his draft. “They inserted changes in my draft indicating that fluoride could perhaps be toxic, but only at immense concentrations,” Grandjean said. “I protested and said that in accordance with the scientific documentation, it would be wrong to insert the word immense. And so WHO published a document, without my name because I’d asked to have my name stricken, but then they inserted some other colleague’s name as the author of the draft, which is, of course, erroneous. But that was what WHO felt was necessary in order to protect the interests of water fluoridation.” – Derrick Broze

"WHY are people ignoring the obvious, DOCUMENTED violations that the WHO and the UK government have committed?"

The World Health Organization has figured out how to pretend to adopt amendments without even conducting a vote at all. - James Roguski

"The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly"

The Covid-19 pandemic was a litmus test for the WHO’s ability to manage a global health crisis, and by many accounts, it failed spectacularly. This failure has led to growing calls for countries like Australia to reconsider their reliance on the WHO and reclaim their health sovereignty. The financial cost of maintaining the WHO is staggering. For the 2024-2025 biennium, the organization’s budget is set at $6.83 billion, with a significant portion allocated to health emergencies like Covid-19. However, only about 20% of this budget comes from... mandatory payments from member states based on their GDP—while the rest is made up of voluntary contributions from countries and other donors. This funding model leaves the WHO vulnerable to external political pressures and limits its ability to act independently or efficiently. The WHO’s reliance on voluntary contributions means that wealthier nations and private donors often dictate its priorities. This raises questions about whether the organisation is truly serving global health needs or merely catering to those who hold the purse strings... The financial burden of supporting such an organization—especially one that failed so dramatically during Covid-19—seems increasingly unjustifiable... Reclaiming health sovereignty does not mean abandoning international cooperation altogether—it means ensuring that such cooperation serves national interests rather than being dictated by an ineffective and costly global bureaucracy. We in Australia have been a leader in Integrative Health Care. We could lead the way. - Dr. Ian Brighthope

The Old System is Crumbling. It's Time to Focus on Rebuilding.

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly. If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime. JamesRoguski.com ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/about ... JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive ... 310-619-3055. - James Roguski

"Louisiana Senate Passes Bill Declaring Global Entities Like WHO Will Have No Authority in Their State"

While some might argue that Louisiana would be obligated to enforce any provisions deemed by member states to be legally binding as a matter of international law, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled through five landmark cases that the federal government has no authority to commandeer state and local resources for its own purposes. - The Epoch Times

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

This article is a subset of vast resource curations on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine, the food system, and other corrupt systems. See here for the entire curation on medicine, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

