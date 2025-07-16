Contents

About Apeel Videos Seeking Providers that Refuse to Use It Sources by Date We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant Context

About Apeel

Apeel is a chemical formulation that may be put on organics and cannot be washed off.

FDA-Approved Michelle Pfeiffer is blasting the appeal of Apeel. The… actress blasted the “very concerning” food spray brand, Apeel Sciences, via her Instagram Stories on Thursday after the brand became FDA-approved for use on USDA-certified organic produce. “Apeel was just approved and now ‘organic’ produce is coated in something we cannot see or wash off,” Pfeiffer wrote. Page Six, Jul 11, 2025 Mono- and Diglycerides in Appeal Cause Inflammation, Heart Disease, Diabetes, Obesity, Hardening of Arteries Apeel’s formula [contains] mono- and diglycerides [that] are manufactured from vegetable oil… Monoglycerides and diglycerides are heavily processed, chemically-laced seed oil byproducts that contain trans fats. Trans fats are known to promote inflammation throughout the body and have been linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. Studies also show that trans fats can have an adverse impact on the brain and nervous system, diminish mental health performance, distort cell membranes, lead to infertility in women, and compromise fetal development. In 2006, the FDA began requiring manufacturers to list trans fat on food labels. However, this law applies to lipids and not emulsifiers such as mono- and diglycerides. In 2018, the FDA banned the addition of trans fat to foods, but since mono- and diglycerides are classified as emulsifiers, the ban doesn’t apply to these additives. They can actually be used in any food without any limitations… One study found that the presence of small amounts of trans fats in hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils/food products likely causes many Americans to exceed their recommended maximum. With no trans fat labeling requirements needed for emulsifiers such as mono- and diglycerides, there’s no way of knowing how much trans fat is in products that contain them. Another issue with consuming mono- and diglycerides is that they convert back to triglycerides in the bloodstream. High triglycerides are linked to the hardening of arteries, the increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and pancreatitis. Monoglycerides have also been deemed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as “toxic elements” that may have substantial consequences from consumption. Another EFSA review warned that monoglycerides may contain glycidol which is carcinogenic. Nutrition with Judy

Videos

5-min — “99.34% of the ingredients are listed as ‘other ingredients,’ which is a red flag because of the lack of transparency.” Dr. Eric Berg goes on to describe the information he found from the patent and the relevant food production and classification systems that relate to this product.

9-min — “The Shocking Truth about Bill Gates’ Apeel Coating and McDonald’s Partnership”, Apeel contains synthetic compounds and is exposed to heavy metals in manufacturing.

4-min — “How do I know if Apeel is on my produce? There are 3 signs that some of your fruits and vegetables may be treated with a colorless/odorless chemical formulation that you CANNOT wash off.”

10-min — How Corporations Corrupted Nutrition Guidelines In The U.S.

Seeking Providers that Refuse to Use It

Natural Grocers issued a public corporate statement saying they do not carry any produce or items that have been treated with Apeel’s food coatings… Sprouts made a decision to not carry any produce that’s treated with Apeel… Whole Foods… could not confirm with regional and local purchasing teams… [See the link for much longer list.] My Health Forward

Sources by Date

Jul 11, 2025 — Michelle Pfeiffer slams ‘very concerning’ FDA-approved food technology once backed by Bill Gates — Connor Surmonte, New York Post link Jun 7, 2025 — WTH? Bill Gates food coating gets Organic Approval — Kelly, Self Reliance Central link Jun 6, 2025 — Grocery & Produce Brand Policies on Apeel. — My Health Forward link Oct 17, 2024 — Protecting Organic Integrity: A Closer Look at Apeel and Its Coatings — Alliance for Natural Health link May 15, 2024 — Apeel: On Extending Shelf Life; At What Cost? — Lies are Unbekoming link Mar 30, 2024 — Is Bill Gates’ Apeel Really Safe? — Dr. Eric Berg 5-min video Mar 22, 2024 — How do I Know if APEEL Is On My Produce? — Go See Christy 4-min video Mar 8, 2024 — The Shocking Truth About Bill Gates’ Apeel “Organic” Coating and McDonald’s Partnership — Dr. Josh Axe 9-min video Feb 12, 2024 — Full List of Grocers / Produce Farms Selling Apeel-Coated Produce — Jacqueline, Deep Roots at Home link Oct 30, 2023 — Is Apeel Safe? 3 Things You Need to Know — Saint John’s Organic Farm link Aug 18, 2023 — How Corporations CORRUPTED Nutrition Guidelines In The USA — Breaking Points 10-min video Jun 26, 2023 — Meet Apeel, the New Additive Poisoning Our Produce — Nutrition with Judy link Apr 28, 2023 — Peeling back Apeel — Alliance for Natural Health link

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of the food system. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.